Dominaria United hits stores worldwide on September 9, and for Commander fans, we have two new Commander decks featuring powerful legends, reprints, and all-new cards.

You can check out the cards in the Dominaria United Commander Card Image Gallery, as well as the regular cards in the Dominaria United Card Image Gallery and the Booster Fun variants of Dominaria United cards.

Plus, for a rundown of all the cards across the set and where you can find them, check out the Collecting Dominaria United article, which includes details on the Lost Legends cards!

Look for the Dominaria United Commander decks at your local game store, online through Amazon, and everywhere you find Magic: The Gathering products sold.

Legends' Legacy

Dihada, Binder of Wills and Shanid, Sleepers' Scourge are traditional foil cards.

Painbow

Jared Carthalion and Jenson Carthalion, Druid Exile are traditional foil cards.