Compiled by Jess Dunks

Document last modified July 21, 2022

The Release Notes include information concerning the release of a new Magic: The Gathering set, as well as a collection of clarifications and rulings involving that set's cards. It's intended to make playing with the new cards more fun by clearing up the common misconceptions and confusion inevitably caused by new mechanics and interactions. As future sets are released, updates to the Magic rules may cause some of this information to become outdated. Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Rules to find the most up-to-date rules.

The "General Notes" section includes information about card legality and explains some of the mechanics and concepts in the set.

The "Card-Specific Notes" sections contain answers to the most important, most common, and most confusing questions players might ask about cards in the set. Items in the "Card-Specific Notes" sections include full card text for your reference. Not all cards in the set are listed.

GENERAL NOTES

Card Legality

Dominaria United cards with the DMU set code are permitted in the Standard, Pioneer, and Modern formats, as well as in Commander and other formats. At release, the following card sets will be permitted in the Standard format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt, Innistrad: Crimson Vow, Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, Streets of New Capenna, and Dominaria United.

Dominaria United Commander cards with the DMC set code and numbered 1–48 (and their alternate versions numbered 49–96) are permitted in the Commander, Legacy, and Vintage formats. Cards with the DMC set code numbered 97 and above are reprinted cards which are legal for play in any format where a card with the same name is already permitted.

New Keyword Ability: Read Ahead

If you're one of those people that always skips to the end of a book to find out the ending, then the read ahead ability is perfect for you. A Saga with the read ahead ability lets you choose which chapter it starts on. It enters with that many lore counters, and only that chapter ability triggers after it enters the battlefield.

Braids's Frightful Return

{2}{B}

Enchantment — Saga

Read ahead (Choose a chapter and start with that many lore counters. Add one after your draw step. Skipped chapters don't trigger. Sacrifice after III.)

I — You may sacrifice a creature. If you do, each opponent discards a card.

II — Return target creature card from your graveyard to your hand.

III — Target opponent may sacrifice a nonland, nontoken permanent. If they don't, they lose 2 life and you draw a card.

Read Ahead Notes

As a Saga with read ahead enters the battlefield, its controller chooses a number from one to that Saga's greatest chapter number. The Saga enters the battlefield with the chosen number of lore counters. Neither choosing the number nor putting the counters on the Saga use the stack, and neither can be responded to.

Normally, if more than one lore counter is put on a Saga at one time, all of the appropriate chapter abilities will trigger. The read ahead ability creates an exception to this: on the turn that a Saga with read ahead entered the battlefield, its chapter abilities won't trigger unless it has exactly the same number of lore counters on it as that ability's chapter number.

If a replacement effect modifies the number of counters that a permanent enters the battlefield with, that effect is applied after you have chosen the number of lore counters that the Saga will enter with. In that case, only the chapter ability with the same chapter number as the number of lore counters it actually entered with will trigger, regardless of the number you chose.

On subsequent turns, a Saga with read ahead follows the normal rules for Saga enchantments. See "General Saga Notes" below.

General Saga Notes

As a Saga enters the battlefield, its controller puts a lore counter on it. As your precombat main phase begins (immediately after your draw step), you put another lore counter on each Saga you control. Putting a lore counter on a Saga in either of these ways doesn't use the stack.

Each symbol on the left of a Saga's text box represents a chapter ability. A chapter ability is a triggered ability that triggers when a lore counter that is put on the Saga causes the number of lore counters on the Saga to become equal to or greater than the ability's chapter number (see the exception for read ahead above). Chapter abilities are put onto the stack and may be responded to.

A specific chapter ability doesn't trigger if a lore counter is put on a Saga that already had a number of lore counters on it greater than or equal to that chapter's number. For example, the third lore counter put on a Saga causes the chapter III ability to trigger, but I and II won't trigger again.

Once a chapter ability has triggered, the ability on the stack won't be affected if the Saga gains or loses counters, or if it leaves the battlefield.

If multiple chapter abilities trigger at the same time, their controller puts them on the stack in any order. If any of them require targets, those targets are chosen as you put the abilities on the stack, before any of those abilities resolve.

If counters are removed from a Saga, the appropriate chapter abilities will trigger again when the Saga receives lore counters. Removing lore counters won't cause a previous chapter ability to trigger.

Once the number of lore counters on a Saga is greater than or equal to the greatest number among its chapter abilities, the Saga's controller sacrifices it as soon as its chapter ability has left the stack, most likely by resolving or being countered. This state-based action doesn't use the stack.

New Keyword Ability: Enlist

Enlist is a new keyword ability that allows an attacking creature with enlist to get support from another creature that could have attacked.

Argivian Cavalier

{2}{W}

Creature — Orc Knight

2/2

Enlist (As this creature attacks, you may tap a nonattacking creature you control without summoning sickness. When you do, add its power to this creature's until end of turn.)

When Argivian Cavalier enters the battlefield, create a 1/1 white Soldier creature token.

The attacking player chooses whether to tap a creature for an enlist ability immediately after they tap the creatures that they have chosen to attack with. You can't choose to enlist a creature later.

To enlist a creature, that creature must be untapped, it must not be attacking (even if it has vigilance), and it must have haste or have been under that attacking player's control since the beginning of their current turn.

When a player taps a creature for an attacking creature's enlist ability, that attacking creature gets +X/+0 until end of turn, where X is the tapped creature's power. This is a triggered ability that goes on the stack immediately after attackers have been declared in the declare attackers step.

You may tap only one creature for an enlist ability of an attacking creature, and a single creature can't be tapped for more than one enlist ability.

New Mechanic: Stun Counters

This set introduces stun counters, a new way to prevent tapped permanents from untapping.

Stall for Time

{2}{W}

Instant

Kicker {1}{U} (You may pay an additional {1}{U} as you cast this spell.)

Tap up to two target creatures. If this spell was kicked, put a stun counter on each of those creatures. (If a permanent with a stun counter would become untapped, remove one from it instead.)

Draw a card.

If a tapped permanent with a stun counter on it would become untapped, a stun counter will be removed from it instead. This is a replacement effect.

Stun counters replace untapping for any reason, including players untapping tapped permanents during their untap steps.

If a permanent has more than one stun counter on it, only one will be removed each time it would become untapped.

Abilities that trigger when a permanent "becomes untapped" won't trigger if a stun counter is removed instead.

If untapping a permanent is part of a cost (such as that of Halo Fountain's first ability), you may pay that cost by "untapping" a tapped permanent with a stun counter on it. The stun counter will be removed and the creature will remain tapped. However, the cost will still be paid.

On the other hand, if untapping multiple permanents is part of a cost (such as that of Halo Fountain's last two abilities), you can't "untap" the same permanent more than once to pay that cost.

Stun counters exist independently of the effects that created them. If a permanent has no stun counters on it, it will untap as normal.

Stun counters are not keyword counters, and they don't cause the permanents they're on to gain any abilities. They won't be affected by effects that cause permanents to lose all abilities.

New Mechanic: Powerstone Tokens

Powerstone tokens are a new kind of artifact token. They can be tapped for colorless mana that can be spent on anything except casting a nonartifact spell.

The Mana Rig

{3}

Legendary Artifact

Whenever you cast a multicolored spell, create a tapped Powerstone token. (It's an artifact with "{T}: Add {C}. This mana can't be spent to cast a nonartifact spell.")

{X}{X}{X}, {T}: Look at the top X cards of your library. Put up to two of them into your hand and the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

Powerstone tokens are a new kind of predefined token. Each one has the artifact subtype "Powerstone" and the ability "{T}: Add {C}. This mana can't be spent to cast a nonartifact spell."

You can use the {C} added by a Powerstone token on anything that isn't a nonartifact spell. This includes paying costs to activate abilities of both artifact and nonartifact permanents, paying ward costs, and so on.

Although all the cards in the Dominaria United set that create Powerstone tokens create a tapped Powerstone token, entering the battlefield tapped isn't part of the token's definition. Notably, if you create a token that is a copy of a Powerstone token, the token copy won't enter the battlefield tapped.

Returning Land Cycle: "Painlands"

Dominaria United includes six nonbasic lands that can be tapped for one of two colors.

Adarkar Wastes

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{T}: Add {W} or {U}. Adarkar Wastes deals 1 damage to you.

The damage dealt to you is part of the second mana ability. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

Like most lands, each land in this cycle is colorless. The damage dealt to you is dealt by a colorless source.

Returning Mechanic: Kicker

Kicker is a returning keyword that lets you pay a little more to give your spells some "oomph."

Aggressive Sabotage

{2}{B}

Sorcery

Kicker {R} (You may pay an additional {R} as you cast this spell.)

Target player discards two cards. If this spell was kicked, it deals 3 damage to that player.

You can't pay a kicker cost more than once.

If you put a permanent with a kicker ability onto the battlefield without casting it, you can't kick it.

If you copy a kicked instant or sorcery spell, the copy is also kicked. If a card or token enters the battlefield as a copy of a permanent, the new permanent isn't kicked, even if the original was.

To determine a spell's total cost, start with the mana cost (or an alternative cost if another card's effect allows you to pay one instead), add any cost increases (such as kicker), then apply any cost reductions. The spell's mana value remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

Returning Ability Word: Domain

Domain is a returning ability word that is found on cards that get better if you control more basic land types.

Artillery Blast

{1}{W}

Instant

Domain — Artillery Blast deals X damage to target tapped creature, where X is 1 plus the number of basic land types among lands you control.

Domain abilities count the number of basic land types among lands you control, not how many lands you control or how many of any type.

The basic land types are Plains, Island, Swamp, Mountain, and Forest. Land types other than basic land types (such as Desert) don't contribute to domain abilities.

New Card Cycle: Defilers

The Defilers are a cycle of five Phyrexian creatures, one in each of the five colors. Each Defiler has three abilities: a keyword ability, an ability that allows you to pay 2 life to reduce the cost of a permanent spell you cast of its color, and a triggered ability that rewards you for casting permanent spells of its color.

Defiler of Dreams

{3}{U}{U}

Creature — Phyrexian Sphinx

4/3

Flying

As an additional cost to cast blue permanent spells, you may pay 2 life. Those spells cost {U} less to cast if you paid life this way. This effect reduces only the amount of blue mana you pay.

Whenever you cast a blue permanent spell, draw a card.

You may only pay the additional cost once per permanent spell.

Some players may make the mental shortcut that the Defilers effectively turn one of the colored mana symbols in the spell's cost into a Phyrexian colored mana symbol. Despite the similarity in function, this ability does not cause the spells to have Phyrexian mana symbols in their costs. Sorry, Rage Extractor!

The triggered ability will trigger whenever you cast a permanent spell of the appropriate color, no matter what costs you paid to cast it. That ability will trigger and resolve before the spell that caused it to trigger resolves. It will resolve even if the spell that caused it to trigger has been countered.

If you're a compleationist, you may choose to pay the additional cost of 2 life even if the spell's own costs wouldn't be reduced this way. The Praetors approve.

DOMINARIA UNITED MAIN SET CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

Academy Loremaster

{U}{U}

Creature — Human Wizard

2/3

At the beginning of each player's draw step, that player may draw an additional card. If they do, spells they cast this turn cost {2} more to cast.

The cost increase applies to spells that player casts even if they're casting them for an alternative cost. If they cast a spell without paying its mana cost, they'll still have to pay {2}.

Abilities that reduce the cost to cast a spell apply after abilities that raise them. For example, if an opponent chose to draw an additional card as Academy Loremaster's triggered ability resolved, Argivian Phalanx (a card with mana cost {5}{W} and the ability "This spell costs {1} less to cast for each creature you control.") will cost them {W} to cast that turn if they have seven or more creatures.

Academy Wall

{2}{U}

Creature — Wall

0/5

Defender

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, you may draw a card. If you do, discard a card. This ability triggers only once each turn.

You draw a card and discard a card while Academy Wall's last ability is resolving. No player may take actions between those events, and nothing can happen.

An ability that triggers when a player casts a spell resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. The ability resolves even if that spell is countered.

Aggressive Sabotage

{2}{B}

Sorcery

Kicker {R} (You may pay an additional {R} as you cast this spell.)

Target player discards two cards. If this spell was kicked, it deals 3 damage to that player.

If you kick Aggressive Sabotage, it deals 3 damage to that player in addition to making them discard two cards, not instead of making them discard two cards.

Ajani, Sleeper Agent

{1}{G}{G/W/P}{W}

Legendary Planeswalker — Ajani

4

Compleated ({G/W/P} can be paid with {G}, {W}, or 2 life. If life was paid, this planeswalker enters with two fewer loyalty counters.)

+1: Reveal the top card of your library. If it's a creature or planeswalker card, put it into your hand. Otherwise, you may put it on the bottom of your library.

−3: Distribute three +1/+1 counters among up to three target creatures. They gain vigilance until end of turn.

−6: You get an emblem with "Whenever you cast a creature or planeswalker spell, target opponent gets two poison counters."

You choose whether to pay {G}, {W}, or 2 life as you begin to cast the spell, at the same time you would choose modes or a value for X in a spell.

A hybrid Phyrexian mana symbol is counted the same way as a normal mana symbol when determining the mana value of a card. Specifically, Ajani's mana value is always 4, even if you pay {1}{G}{W} and 2 life to cast him.

Phyrexian is not a color nor a type of mana, and players cannot add Phyrexian mana. It's just a symbol that gives you another way to pay for a spell or ability.

Compleated is a replacement effect, and it applies only to a permanent that is entering the battlefield with loyalty counters. Any other replacement effect that would apply to the number of loyalty counters it enters the battlefield with will apply as normal.

The compleated ability looks only at whether a player chose to pay 2 life for a Phyrexian mana symbol as they were casting the spell. If a player paid life for some other reason while casting the spell, that will not reduce the number of loyalty counters the planeswalker enters the battlefield with.

Anointed Peacekeeper

{2}{W}

Creature — Human Cleric

3/3

Vigilance

As Anointed Peacekeeper enters the battlefield, look at an opponent's hand, then choose any card name.

Spells your opponents cast with the chosen name cost {2} more to cast.

Activated abilities of sources with the chosen name cost {2} more to activate unless they're mana abilities.

You can choose any card name, even if that card doesn't normally have an activated ability. You're not limited to the names of cards you saw in the opponent's hand.

You can't choose the name of a token unless that token has the same name as a card.

Anointed Peacekeeper's third ability applies to all opponents, not just the opponent whose hand you looked at.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keyword abilities (such as equip) are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder text. Triggered abilities (starting with "when," "whenever," or "at") are unaffected by the last ability of Anointed Peacekeeper.

An activated mana ability is one that produces mana as it resolves, not one that costs mana to activate.

Anointed Peacekeeper's last ability affects cards regardless of what zone they're in. This includes cards in hands, cards in the graveyards, and exiled cards.

Archangel of Wrath

{2}{W}{W}

Creature — Angel

3/4

Kicker {B} and/or {R} (You may pay an additional {B} and/or {R} as you cast this spell.)

Flying, lifelink

When Archangel of Wrath enters the battlefield, if it was kicked, it deals 2 damage to any target.

When Archangel of Wrath enters the battlefield, if it was kicked twice, it deals 2 damage to any target.

You may kick Archangel of Wrath only once for its {B} cost and only once for its {R} cost. You can kick it twice by paying {B}{R}, but you can't kick it twice by paying {B}{B} or {R}{R}. You can't kick it more than twice.

If it was kicked twice, each of Archangel of Wrath's last two abilities will trigger once. In other words, it will deal 2 damage to each of two targets or deal 2 damage to the same target twice.

Argivian Phalanx

{5}{W}

Creature — Human Kor Soldier

4/4

This spell costs {1} less to cast for each creature you control.

Vigilance

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Argivian Phalanx). The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

Argivian Phalanx's first ability can't reduce the {W} in its cost.

Astor, Bearer of Blades

{2}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior

4/4

When Astor, Bearer of Blades enters the battlefield, look at the top seven cards of your library. You may reveal an Equipment or Vehicle card from among them and put it into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

Equipment you control have equip {1}.

Vehicles you control have crew 1.

You may still activate any other equip or crew abilities that permanent has if you wish.

Once either the equip {1} or crew 1 ability is activated, causing Astor, Bearer of Blades to leave the battlefield won't stop the ability from resolving.

Baird, Argivian Recruiter

{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Soldier

2/2

At the beginning of your end step, if you control a creature with power greater than its base power, create a 1/1 white Soldier creature token.

Normally, a creature's base power and toughness are the power and toughness printed on the card or, for a token, the power and toughness set by the effect that created it. If another effect sets a creature's power and toughness to specific numbers or values, those become its base power and toughness. If an effect modifies a creature's power and/or toughness without setting them, that is not included when determining its base power and toughness.

If a creature has a characteristic-defining ability that sets its power and toughness, indicated with a */* or similar in the power and toughness box, that ability is taken into account when determining its base power and toughness.

Some creatures have base power and toughness 0/0 and an ability that gives them a bonus based on some criteria. Those are not characteristic-defining abilities, and that ability doesn't change its base power and toughness.

Balduvian Berserker

{2}{R}

Creature — Kor Berserker

1/3

Enlist (As this creature attacks, you may tap a nonattacking creature you control without summoning sickness. When you do, add its power to this creature's until end of turn.)

When Balduvian Berserker dies, it deals damage equal to its power to any target.

To determine the amount of damage it deals, use Balduvian Berserker's power as it last existed on the battlefield, not its power in the graveyard.

Balmor, Battlemage Captain

{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Bird Wizard

1/3

Flying

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, creatures you control get +1/+0 and gain trample until end of turn.

Balmor's last ability affects only creatures you control at the time it resolves, including Balmor itself. Creatures you begin to control later in the turn or noncreature permanents that become creatures later won't get the bonus.

Balmor's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

Benalish Sleeper

{1}{W}

Creature — Phyrexian Human Soldier

3/1

Kicker {B} (You may pay an additional {B} as you cast this spell.)

When Benalish Sleeper enters the battlefield, if it was kicked, each player sacrifices a creature.

If you kicked it, you may sacrifice Benalish Sleeper itself as its ability resolves. If you control no other creatures, you'll have to sacrifice Benalish Sleeper.

As Benalish Sleeper's ability resolves, first the player whose turn it is chooses a creature to sacrifice, then each other player in turn order does the same knowing the choices made before them. Then all those creatures are sacrificed simultaneously.

Bite Down

{1}{G}

Instant

Target creature you control deals damage equal to its power to target creature or planeswalker you don't control.

If either target is an illegal target as Bite Down tries to resolve, the creature you control won't deal damage.

Blight Pile

{1}{B}

Creature — Phyrexian

3/3

Defender

{2}{B}, {T}: Each opponent loses X life, where X is the number of creatures with defender you control.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, Blight Pile causes the opposing team to lose X life twice.

Bog Badger

{2}{G}

Creature — Badger

3/3

Kicker {B} (You may pay an additional {B} as you cast this spell.)

When Bog Badger enters the battlefield, if it was kicked, creatures you control gain menace until end of turn. (A creature with menace can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

Multiple instances of menace on the same creature are redundant.

Bone Splinters

{B}

Sorcery

As an additional cost to cast this spell, sacrifice a creature.

Destroy target creature.

You must sacrifice exactly one creature to cast this spell; you can't cast it without sacrificing a creature, and you can't sacrifice additional creatures.

Once you begin to cast Bone Splinters, no player may take actions until you're done. Notably, opponents can't try to remove the creature you wish to sacrifice.

Braids, Arisen Nightmare

{1}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Nightmare

3/3

At the beginning of your end step, you may sacrifice an artifact, creature, enchantment, land, or planeswalker. If you do, each opponent may sacrifice a permanent that shares a card type with it. For each opponent who doesn't, that player loses 2 life and you draw a card.

If the permanent that you sacrifice as you resolve Braids's triggered ability has more than one card type, each opponent may choose to sacrifice any permanent they control that shares any card type with it. For example, if the permanent you sacrifice is an artifact creature, one opponent might choose to sacrifice an artifact and another opponent might choose to sacrifice a creature.

Briar Hydra

{5}{G}

Creature — Plant Hydra

6/6

Trample

Domain — Whenever Briar Hydra deals combat damage to a player, put X +1/+1 counters on target creature you control, where X is the number of basic land types among lands you control.

The value of X is determined as Briar Hydra's last ability resolves.

Chaotic Transformation

{5}{R}

Sorcery

Exile up to one target artifact, up to one target creature, up to one target enchantment, up to one target planeswalker, and/or up to one target land. For each permanent exiled this way, its controller reveals cards from the top of their library until they reveal a card that shares a card type with it, puts that card onto the battlefield, then shuffles.

The target permanents are exiled all at the same time.

If a player controls multiple permanents that were exiled this way, that player first chooses which target they're considering, then they reveal cards until they reveal a card that shares a type with that permanent as it last existed on the battlefield, then they put that card onto the battlefield and shuffle. They then repeat this process for the remaining targets they controlled.

Citizen's Arrest

{1}{W}{W}

Enchantment

When Citizen's Arrest enters the battlefield, exile target creature or planeswalker an opponent controls until Citizen's Arrest leaves the battlefield.

If Citizen's Arrest leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, the target permanent won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist. When the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

Cleaving Skyrider

{2}{W}

Creature — Human Warrior

2/2

Flash

Kicker {2}{R} (You may pay an additional {2}{R} as you cast this spell.)

Flying

When Cleaving Skyrider enters the battlefield, if it was kicked, it deals X damage to any target, where X is the number of attacking creatures.

Cleaving Skyrider's triggered ability counts all attacking creatures, even attacking creatures other players control.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, this triggered ability counts all attacking creatures that each attacking team controls.

Combat Research

{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature has "Whenever this creature deals combat damage to a player, draw a card."

As long as enchanted creature is legendary, it gets +1/+1 and has ward {1}. (Whenever enchanted creature becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, counter it unless that player pays {1}.)

Because the card-draw ability is granted to the creature, if an opponent takes control of the enchanted creature and it deals combat damage while they control it, that opponent will draw a card.

Coral Colony

{1}{U}

Creature — Wall

1/4

Defender

{1}{U}, {T}: Target player mills X cards, where X is the number of creatures you control with defender. (To mill a card, a player puts the top card of their library into their graveyard.)

The number of creatures with defender you control is counted when the ability resolves.

Cosmic Epiphany

{4}{U}{U}

Sorcery

Draw cards equal to the number of instant and sorcery cards in your graveyard.

Cosmic Epiphany is still resolving at the time that the instant and sorcery cards in your graveyard are counted, so it isn't in your graveyard yet and won't be counted.

The Cruelty of Gix

{3}{B}{B}

Enchantment — Saga

Read ahead (Choose a chapter and start with that many lore counters. Add one after your draw step. Skipped chapters don't trigger. Sacrifice after III.)

I — Target opponent reveals their hand. You choose a creature or planeswalker card from it. That player discards that card.

II — Search your library for a card, put that card into your hand, then shuffle. You lose 3 life.

III — Put target creature card from a graveyard onto the battlefield under your control.

You must search your library as the chapter II ability resolves, and you will lose 3 life.

Cult Conscript

{B}

Creature — Skeleton Warrior

2/1

Cult Conscript enters the battlefield tapped.

{1}{B}: Return Cult Conscript from your graveyard to the battlefield. Activate only if a non-Skeleton creature died under your control this turn.

The creature that died doesn't have to still be in its owner's graveyard to satisfy the activation restriction.

Similarly, Cult Conscript didn't need to be any specific zone at the time that creature died.

Creature tokens that die are put into your graveyard as normal (and cease to exist soon after). If a non-Skeleton creature token died this turn, it satisfies the activation restriction.

Cut Down

{B}

Instant

Destroy target creature with total power and toughness 5 or less.

The total power and toughness of a creature is determined by adding its power and toughness. For example, the total power and toughness of a 3/2 creature is 5.

Danitha, Benalia's Hope

{4}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Knight

4/4

First strike, vigilance, lifelink

When Danitha, Benalia's Hope enters the battlefield, you may put an Aura or Equipment card from your hand or graveyard onto the battlefield attached to Danitha.

If you attempt to put an Aura onto the battlefield this way and Danitha is no longer on the battlefield or that Aura can't legally be attached to Danitha, that Aura does not enter the battlefield at all. Instead, it will stay in its previous zone.

Conversely, if you attempt to put a non-Aura Equipment onto the battlefield this way and Danitha is no longer on the battlefield or that Equipment can't legally be attached to Danitha, that Equipment will enter the battlefield unattached.

Djinn of the Fountain

{4}{U}{U}

Creature — Djinn

4/4

Flying

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, choose one —

• Djinn of the Fountain gets +1/+1 until end of turn.

• Exile Djinn of the Fountain. Return it to the battlefield under its owner's control at the beginning of the next end step.

• Scry 1.

Djinn of the Fountain's triggered ability will resolve before the instant or sorcery spell that caused it to trigger resolves. It will resolve even if the spell that caused it to trigger is countered or has otherwise left the stack.

Dragon Whelp

{2}{R}{R}

Creature — Dragon

2/3

Flying

{R}: Dragon Whelp gets +1/+0 until end of turn. If this ability has been activated four or more times this turn, sacrifice Dragon Whelp at the beginning of the next end step.

The first three times Dragon Whelp's ability is activated in a turn will do nothing other than give it +1/+0 until end of turn. Any subsequent activations will also cause its delayed triggered ability to trigger. That means if you activate Dragon Whelp's ability five times, for example, two different delayed triggered abilities will trigger at the beginning of the next end step and cause you to sacrifice Dragon Whelp.

If the fourth (or more) time Dragon Whelp's ability is activated during the same turn happens to be during that turn's end step, the delayed triggered ability won't trigger until the beginning of the next turn's end step. You'll have to sacrifice Dragon Whelp at that time.

Elas il-Kor, Sadistic Pilgrim

{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Phyrexian Kor Cleric

2/2

Deathtouch

Whenever another creature enters the battlefield under your control, you gain 1 life.

Whenever another creature you control dies, each opponent loses 1 life.

If one or more other creatures enter the battlefield under your control at the same time that Elas il-Kor enters the battlefield, its second ability will trigger for each of those other creatures.

If one or more other creatures you control die at the same time that Elas il-Kor dies, its last ability triggers for each of those other creatures.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, Elas il-Kor's last ability causes the opposing team to lose 2 life.

The Elder Dragon War

{2}{R}{R}

Enchantment — Saga

Read ahead (Choose a chapter and start with that many lore counters. Add one after your draw step. Skipped chapters don't trigger. Sacrifice after III.)

I — The Elder Dragon War deals 2 damage to each creature and each opponent.

II — Discard any number of cards, then draw that many cards.

III — Create a 4/4 red Dragon creature token with flying.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, the first chapter ability deals to damage to each player on the opposing team, reducing that team's life total by 4.

Electrostatic Infantry

{1}{R}

Creature — Dwarf Wizard

1/2

Trample

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, put a +1/+1 counter on Electrostatic Infantry.

Electrostatic Infantry's triggered ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. The ability will resolve even if that spell is countered.

Elvish Hydromancer

{2}{G}

Creature — Elf Wizard

3/2

Kicker {3}{U} (You may pay an additional {3}{U} as you cast this spell.)

When Elvish Hydromancer enters the battlefield, if it was kicked, create a token that's a copy of target creature you control.

If it was kicked, Elvish Hydromancer's ability can target any creature you control, including itself. If it targets itself, the token that is created won't have been kicked, so the ability will not trigger again.

Ertai Resurrected

{2}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Phyrexian Human Wizard

3/2

Flash

When Ertai Resurrected enters the battlefield, choose up to one —

• Counter target spell, activated ability, or triggered ability. Its controller draws a card.

• Destroy another target creature or planeswalker. Its controller draws a card.

Activated abilities are written in the form "Cost: Effect." Some keyword abilities, such as equip and crew, are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder texts.

Triggered abilities use the word "when," "whenever," or "at." They're often written as "[Trigger condition], [effect]." Some keyword abilities, such as prowess and fabricate, are triggered abilities and will have "when," "whenever," or "at" in their reminder text.

If you counter a delayed triggered ability that triggers at the beginning of the "next" occurrence of a specified step or phase, that ability won't trigger again the following time that phase or step occurs.

Abilities that create replacement effects, such as a permanent entering the battlefield tapped or with counters on it, can't be targeted. Abilities that apply "as [this creature] enters the battlefield" are also replacement effects and can't be targeted. Similarly, the replacement effect that prevents a creature with a stun counter on it from untapping can't be countered.

Ertai's Scorn

{1}{U}{U}

Instant

This spell costs {U} less to cast if an opponent cast two or more spells this turn.

Counter target spell.

If multiple opponents have each cast two or more spells this turn, Ertai's Scorn costs only {U} less to cast, not {U} less for each of them.

Evolved Sleeper

{B}

Creature — Human

1/1

{B}: Evolved Sleeper becomes a Human Cleric with base power and toughness 2/2.

{1}{B}: If Evolved Sleeper is a Cleric, put a deathtouch counter on it and it becomes a Phyrexian Human Cleric with base power and toughness 3/3.

{1}{B}{B}: If Evolved Sleeper is a Phyrexian, put a +1/+1 counter on it, then you draw a card and you lose 1 life.

None of these abilities has a duration. If one of them resolves, it will remain in effect until the game ends, Evolved Sleeper leaves the battlefield, or some subsequent effect changes its characteristics, whichever comes first.

Evolved Sleeper's first two abilities overwrite its power, toughness, and creature types. Typically, those abilities are activated in the order they appear on the card. However, if Evolved Sleeper is a 3/3 Phyrexian Human Cleric and you activate its first ability again, it will become a 2/2 Human Cleric as that ability resolves.

You can activate Evolved Sleeper's second and third abilities regardless of what creature types it is. Each of those abilities checks Evolved Sleeper's creature types when that ability resolves. If Evolved Sleeper isn't the appropriate creature type at that time, the ability does nothing.

Evolved Sleeper's second ability checks whether it's a Cleric, and its third ability checks whether it's a Phyrexian. It doesn't matter how it became the appropriate creature type.

The effects from the first and second abilities overwrite other effects that set power and/or toughness if and only if those effects existed before the ability resolved. It will not overwrite effects that modify power or toughness without setting it (whether from a static ability, counters, or a resolved spell or ability), nor will it overwrite effects that set power and toughness which come into existence after the ability resolves. Effects that switch the creature's power and toughness are always applied after any other power or toughness changing effects, including this one, regardless of the order in which they are created.

Fires of Victory

{1}{R}

Instant

Kicker {2}{U} (You may pay an additional {2}{U} as you cast this spell.)

If this spell was kicked, draw a card. Fires of Victory deals damage to target creature or planeswalker equal to the number of cards in your hand.

You will draw a card only if Fires of Victory was kicked, but it will deal damage to the target creature or planeswalker whether it was kicked or not.

Founding the Third Path

{1}{U}

Enchantment — Saga

Read ahead (Choose a chapter and start with that many lore counters. Add one after your draw step. Skipped chapters don't trigger. Sacrifice after III.)

I — You may cast an instant or sorcery spell with mana value 1 or 2 from your hand without paying its mana cost.

II — Target player mills four cards.

III — Exile target instant or sorcery card from your graveyard. Copy it. You may cast the copy.

If you cast a card "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those to cast the card.

If the card has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

You must pay all costs for the copy of a spell you cast as Founding the Third Path's last chapter ability resolves. If you choose to cast it, you must cast as the ability resolves. You can't wait and cast it at a later time.

Frostfist Strider

{3}{U}{U}

Creature — Elemental Giant

4/4

Ward {2} (Whenever this creature becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, counter it unless that player pays {2}.)

When Frostfist Strider enters the battlefield, tap target creature an opponent controls and put a stun counter on it. (If a permanent with a stun counter would become untapped, remove one from it instead.)

You may choose a creature that is already tapped as the target of Frostfist Strider's last ability.

Ghitu Amplifier

{1}{R}

Creature — Human Wizard

1/2

Kicker {2}{U} (You may pay an additional {2}{U} as you cast this spell.)

When Ghitu Amplifier enters the battlefield, if it was kicked, return target creature an opponent controls to its owner's hand.

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, Ghitu Amplifier gets +2/+0 until end of turn.

Ghitu Amplifier's last triggered ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. The ability will resolve even if that spell is countered.

Gibbering Barricade

{2}{B}

Creature — Nightmare Wall

2/4

Defender

{2}{B}, Sacrifice a creature: You gain 1 life and draw a card.

You may sacrifice Gibbering Barricade to its own ability.

Golden Argosy

{4}

Legendary Artifact — Vehicle

3/6

Whenever Golden Argosy attacks, exile each creature that crewed it this turn. Return them to the battlefield tapped under their owner's control at the beginning of the next end step.

Crew 1 (Tap any number of creatures you control with total power 1 or more: This Vehicle becomes an artifact creature until end of turn.)

Golden Argosy's triggered ability will only exile creatures that are still on the battlefield as it resolves, and any creatures that crewed it this turn that had already left the battlefield will not be returned.

The exiled creatures will be returned at the beginning of the next end step even if Golden Argosy is no longer on the battlefield at that time.

Griffin Protector

{3}{W}

Creature — Griffin

2/3

Flying

Whenever another creature enters the battlefield under your control, Griffin Protector gets +1/+1 until end of turn.

If more than one creature enters the battlefield at the same time, or if one or more other creatures enter the battlefield at the same time that Griffin Protector enters the battlefield, Griffin Protector's triggered ability triggers for each of them.

Guardian of New Benalia

{1}{W}

Creature — Human Soldier

2/2

Enlist (As this creature attacks, you may tap a nonattacking creature you control without summoning sickness. When you do, add its power to this creature's until end of turn.)

Whenever Guardian of New Benalia enlists a creature, scry 2.

Discard a card: Guardian of New Benalia gains indestructible until end of turn. Tap it.

Guardian of New Benalia's second ability triggers whenever its controller taps another creature for Guardian of New Benalia's enlist ability.

You may activate Guardian of New Benalia's last ability even if it's already tapped. You may also activate that ability multiple times in the same turn, even if Guardian of New Benalia already has indestructible.

Haughty Djinn

{1}{U}{U}

Creature — Djinn

*/4

Flying

Haughty Djinn's power is equal to the number of instant and sorcery cards in your graveyard.

Instant and sorcery spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

The ability that defines Haughty Djinn's power functions in all zones.

A split card in your graveyard only counts once for Haughty Djinn's power, even if it's both an instant and a sorcery.

Haunting Figment

{1}{U}

Creature — Illusion

2/1

Vigilance

Haunting Figment can't be blocked as long as you've cast an instant or sorcery spell this turn.

Casting an instant or sorcery spell after Haunting Figment has become blocked will not cause it to become unblocked.

Hurloon Battle Hymn

{2}{R}

Instant

Kicker {W} (You may pay an additional {W} as you cast this spell.)

Hurloon Battle Hymn deals 4 damage to target creature or planeswalker. If this spell was kicked, you gain 4 life.

If the target creature or planeswalker is an illegal target as Hurloon Battle Hymn tries to resolve, it won't do anything, even if it was kicked.

Impede Momentum

{1}{U}

Sorcery

Tap target creature and put three stun counters on it. (If a permanent with a stun counter would become untapped, remove one from it instead.)

Scry 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put that card on the bottom of your library.)

You may target a creature that is already tapped with Impede Momentum. If the target creature is tapped as it resolves, you will still put three stun counters on it.

In Thrall to the Pit

{3}{R}

Sorcery

Kicker {2}{B} (You may pay an additional {2}{B} as you cast this spell.)

Gain control of target creature until end of turn. Untap that creature. It gains haste until end of turn. If this spell was kicked, sacrifice that creature at the beginning of the next end step.

If an effect allows In Thrall to the Pit to be cast during the end step and it is kicked, you will gain control of the target creature until this turn ends. The delayed triggered ability will trigger at the beginning of the next turn's end step, but you won't be able to sacrifice that creature because you no longer control it.

Inscribed Tablet

{1}

Artifact

{1}, {T}, Sacrifice Inscribed Tablet: Reveal the top five cards of your library. Put a land card from among them into your hand and the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order. If you didn't put a card into your hand this way, draw a card.

If you reveal one or more land cards with Inscribed Tablet's first ability, you have to put one of them into your hand.

Ivy, Gleeful Spellthief

{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Faerie Rogue

2/1

Flying

Whenever a player casts a spell that targets only a single creature other than Ivy, Gleeful Spellthief, you may copy that spell. The copy targets Ivy. (A copy of an Aura spell becomes a token.)

The second ability triggers whenever a player casts a spell that targets only one creature and no other object or player. It doesn't matter who controls the creature.

If a spell has multiple targets but all of them are the same creature, Ivy, Gleeful Spellthief's second ability will trigger.

The copy is created even if the spell that caused the ability to trigger has been countered by the time the ability resolves. The copy resolves before the original spell.

If Ivy, Gleeful Spellthief isn't a legal target for the spell, no copy can be created.

The copy that Ivy, Gleeful Spellthief's second ability creates is created on the stack, so it's not "cast." Other abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode. You can't choose a different one.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy has the same value of X.

The controller of a copy can't choose to pay any additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too. Notably, if the spell you copy was kicked, the copies will also be kicked.

Jaya, Fiery Negotiator

{2}{R}{R}

Legendary Planeswalker — Jaya

4

+1: Create a 1/1 red Monk creature token with prowess.

−1: Exile the top two cards of your library. Choose one of them. You may play that card this turn.

−2: Choose target creature an opponent controls. Whenever you attack this turn, Jaya, Fiery Negotiator deals damage equal to the number of attacking creatures to that creature.

−8: You get an emblem with "Whenever you cast a red instant or sorcery spell, copy it twice. You may choose new targets for the copies."

You must pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules to play a card chosen for Jaya's second loyalty ability. For example, if you choose a land card, you may only play it during one of your main phases while the stack is empty, and only if you haven't yet played a land in the same turn.

Activating Jaya's third loyalty ability creates a delayed triggered ability that will trigger each time you declare attackers this turn (usually, this will only happen once). This ability will trigger even if Jaya is no longer on the battlefield. If anything needs information about the source of that damage, use Jaya's characteristics as she last existed on the battlefield.

The triggered ability of Jaya's emblem will copy any red instant or sorcery spell you cast, not just one with targets.

Copies are created even if the spell that caused the ability to trigger has been countered by the time that ability resolves. The copies resolve before the original spell.

The copies will have the same targets as the spell it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. The new targets must be legal.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copies will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for the copies. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copies too. Notably, if the spell you copy was kicked, the copies will also be kicked.

The copies are created on the stack, so they're not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

Jaya's Firenado

{4}{R}

Sorcery

Jaya's Firenado deals 5 damage to target creature or planeswalker. Scry 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put that card on the bottom of your library.)

If the target is illegal as Jaya's Firenado tries to resolve, you won't get to scry.

Jhoira, Ageless Innovator

{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Artificer

2/3

{T}: Put two ingenuity counters on Jhoira, Ageless Innovator, then you may put an artifact card with mana value X or less from your hand onto the battlefield, where X is the number of ingenuity counters on Jhoira.

If Jhoira, Ageless Innovator isn't on the battlefield as the activated ability resolves, you won't be able to put any ingenuity counters on it. However, you can still put an artifact card from your hand onto the battlefield. Use the number of ingenuity counters that were on Jhoira before it left the battlefield to determine the value of X.

Jodah, the Unifier

{W}{U}{B}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

5/5

Legendary creatures you control get +X/+X, where X is the number of legendary creatures you control.

Whenever you cast a legendary spell from your hand, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a legendary nonland card with lesser mana value. You may cast that card without paying its mana cost. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

Both Jodah, the Unifier's triggered ability and the spell cast with that ability resolve before the spell that caused the ability to trigger, even if the original spell was countered in response.

You exile the cards face up. All players will be able to see them.

The legendary nonland card exiled may be cast immediately. If you do not cast it immediately, you don't get to cast it at a later time.

The types and mana value of a double-faced card in exile are determined by the characteristics of its front face. The mana value of a split card is the total mana value of both halves of the split card added together.

If the legendary nonland card exiled this way is a modal double-faced card, and the back face is also a nonland card face, you may cast either face, even if the back face isn't legendary.

If you choose not to cast the card, it remains in exile. The rest of the cards will be put on the bottom of your library in a random order.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those to cast the spell.

If the card has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

The mana value of the spell that caused the ability to trigger is determined only by its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast the spell was. If that spell had an {X} in its cost, include the chosen value for X when determining its mana value.

If you exile your entire library without exiling a legendary nonland card with lesser mana value, you will randomize the exiled cards and they again become your library, ending the effect. You will not continue to exile and shuffle your library forever.

Karn, Living Legacy

{4}

Legendary Planeswalker — Karn

4

+1: Create a tapped Powerstone token. (It's an artifact with "{T}: Add {C}. This mana can't be spent to cast a nonartifact spell.")

−1: Pay any amount of mana. Look at that many cards from the top of your library, then put one of those cards into your hand and the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

−7: You get an emblem with "Tap an untapped artifact you control: This emblem deals 1 damage to any target."

For Karn's second loyalty ability, you don't choose how much mana to pay until the ability resolves. Once the ability begins to resolve and you have paid, no player may respond until you have finished all the steps of that ability.

If you don't pay any mana, you won't look at any cards or put any into your hand.

If you look at one or more cards this way, you must put a card into your hand. You can't choose not to put one into your hand.

Karn's emblem has an activated ability that allows you to tap untapped artifacts to pay its cost. Notably, you may tap artifact creatures that entered the battlefield this turn to pay this cost, even if they don't have haste.

Karn's Sylex

{3}

Legendary Artifact

Karn's Sylex enters the battlefield tapped.

Players can't pay life to cast spells or to activate abilities that aren't mana abilities.

{X}, {T}, Exile Karn's Sylex: Destroy each nonland permanent with mana value X or less. Activate only as a sorcery.

If a spell or an activated ability that isn't a mana ability has a cost that requires a player to pay life, that spell or ability can't be cast or activated.

Other things may still cause players to pay life, such as a resolving spell or ability.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keyword abilities are activated abilities (such as cycling) and will have colons in their reminder text.

An activated mana ability is one that produces mana as it resolves, not one that costs mana to activate.

Players may always pay 0 life, even if an effect says they can't pay life.

Keldon Flamesage

{2}{R}

Creature — Human Shaman

2/3

Enlist

Whenever Keldon Flamesage attacks, look at the top X cards of your library, where X is Keldon Flamesage's power. You may exile an instant or sorcery card with mana value X or less from among them. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order. You may cast the exiled card without paying its mana cost.

If Keldon Flamesage leaves the battlefield in response to its triggered ability, use its power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine the value of X.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as a kicker cost. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those to cast the spell.

If the card has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

Keldon Strike Team

{2}{R}

Creature — Human Warrior

3/1

Kicker {1}{W} (You may pay an additional {1}{W} as you cast this spell.)

When Keldon Strike Team enters the battlefield, if it was kicked, create two 1/1 white Soldier creature tokens.

As long as Keldon Strike Team entered the battlefield this turn, creatures you control have haste.

Keldon Strike Team's last ability grants itself haste in addition to any other creatures you control.

Creatures that enter the battlefield after Keldon Strike Team on the turn it entered the battlefield will have haste as long as it's still on the battlefield. Notably, this includes the Soldier creature tokens it creates if it was kicked.

If Keldon Strike Team leaves the battlefield during combat during the turn it entered the battlefield, any attacking creatures that came under your control this turn will continue to attack, even if they no longer have haste.

King Darien XLVIII

{1}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Soldier

2/3

Other creatures you control get +1/+1.

{3}{G}{W}: Put a +1/+1 counter on King Darien and create a 1/1 white Soldier creature token.

Sacrifice King Darien: Creature tokens you control gain hexproof and indestructible until end of turn.

If King Darien XLVIII leaves the battlefield, other creatures you control immediately lose the +1/+1 bonus. Notably, this means that if you activate its last ability after a creature has already been dealt damage, it might die due to having lethal damage before the ability resolves and gives it indestructible.

In most cases where the value of X isn't defined in the text of a card, its controller chooses the value of X. However, the X in King Darien's name is always 10.

XLVIII is forty-eight.

Knight of Dawn's Light

{1}{W}

Creature — Human Knight

2/2

First strike

If you would gain life, you gain that much life plus 1 instead.

{1}{W}: Knight of Dawn's Light gets +1/+1 until end of turn.

If you control two Knight of Dawn's Lights and you would gain life, you gain that much life plus 2. A third Knight of Dawn's Light has you gain that much life plus 3, and so on.

The middle ability of Knight of Dawn's Light applies just once to each life-gaining event, no matter how much life is gained. If you gain an amount of life "for each" of something or "equal to the number" of something, that life is gained as one event and the ability of Knight of Dawn's Light applies only once.

Each creature with lifelink dealing combat damage causes a separate life-gaining event. For example, if two creatures you control with lifelink deal combat damage at the same time, Knight of Dawn's Light's second ability will apply to those two events separately. However, if a single creature you control with lifelink deals combat damage to multiple creatures, players, and/or planeswalkers at the same time (perhaps because it has trample or was blocked by more than one creature), the ability will apply only once.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, life gained by your teammate won't cause Knight of Dawn's Light's second ability to apply, even though it will cause your team's life total to increase.

Leaf-Crowned Visionary

{G}{G}

Creature — Elf Druid

1/1

Other Elves you control get +1/+1.

Whenever you cast an Elf spell, you may pay {G}. If you do, draw a card.

Leaf-Crowned Visionary's ability triggers when you cast an Elf spell, and it resolves before that spell resolves. You may pay {G} to draw a card even if the spell was countered or Leaf-Crowned Visionary was removed from the battlefield in response.

Leyline Binding

{5}{W}

Enchantment

Flash

Domain — This spell costs {1} less to cast for each basic land type among lands you control.

When Leyline Binding enters the battlefield, exile target nonland permanent an opponent controls until Leyline Binding leaves the battlefield.

Leyline Binding's last ability is a single ability that creates two one-shot effects: one that exiles the permanent when the ability resolves, and another that returns the exiled card to the battlefield immediately after Leyline Binding leaves the battlefield.

If Leyline Binding leaves the battlefield before its enters-the-battlefield ability resolves, the target permanent won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to an exiled creature will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist.

If a token is exiled, it ceases to exist. It won't be returned to the battlefield.

In a multiplayer game, if Leyline Binding's owner leaves the game, the exiled card will return to the battlefield. Because the one-shot effect that returns the card isn't an ability that goes on the stack, it won't cease to exist along with the leaving player's spells and abilities on the stack.

Liliana of the Veil

{1}{B}{B}

Legendary Planeswalker — Liliana

3

+1: Each player discards a card.

−2: Target player sacrifices a creature.

−6: Separate all permanents target player controls into two piles. That player sacrifices all permanents in the pile of their choice.

You can activate Liliana's first ability even if some or all players will be unable to discard a card.

When Liliana's first ability resolves, first the player whose turn it is chooses a card in hand without revealing it, then each other player in turn order does the same. Then all the chosen cards are discarded at the same time.

When Liliana's third ability resolves, you put each permanent the player controls into one of the two piles. For example, you could put a creature into one pile and an Aura enchanting that creature into the other pile.

A pile can be empty. If the player chooses an empty pile, no permanents will be sacrificed.

Linebreaker Baloth

{3}{G}{G}

Creature — Beast

4/5

Enlist (As this creature attacks, you may tap a nonattacking creature you control without summoning sickness. When you do, add its power to this creature's until end of turn.)

Linebreaker Baloth can't be blocked by creatures with power 2 or less.

Once a creature with power 3 or greater has blocked this creature, changing the power of the blocking creature won't cause this creature to become unblocked.

Llanowar Loamspeaker

{1}{G}

Creature — Elf Druid

1/3

{T}: Add one mana of any color.

{T}: Target land you control becomes a 3/3 Elemental creature with haste until end of turn. It's still a land. Activate only as a sorcery.

Llanowar Loamspeaker's second ability doesn't untap the land that becomes a creature.

Love Song of Night and Day

{2}{W}

Enchantment — Saga

Read ahead (Choose a chapter and start with that many lore counters. Add one after your draw step. Skipped chapters don't trigger. Sacrifice after III.)

I — You and target opponent each draw two cards.

II — Create a 1/1 white Bird creature token with flying.

III — Put a +1/+1 counter on each of up to two target creatures.

If Love Song of Night and Day's first chapter ability can't legally target an opponent, or if the ability's target becomes illegal while the ability is on the stack, you don't draw any cards.

Meria, Scholar of Antiquity

{1}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Elf Artificer

3/3

Tap an untapped nontoken artifact you control: Add {G}.

Tap two untapped nontoken artifacts you control: Exile the top card of your library. You may play it this turn.

You may tap any untapped nontoken artifact to activate Meria's abilities, including artifact creatures that entered the battlefield this turn, even if they don't have haste.

You must pay all costs and follow all timing restrictions for cards you play with Meria's last ability. For example, you may only play a land card this way during a main phase of your own turn, and only if you haven't yet played a land this turn.

Micromancer

{3}{U}

Creature — Human Wizard

3/3

When Micromancer enters the battlefield, you may search your library for an instant or sorcery card with mana value 1, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

If a card in a player's library has {X} in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

Monstrous War-Leech

{3}{B}

Creature — Leech Horror

*/*

Kicker {U} (You may pay an additional {U} as you cast this spell.)

As Monstrous War-Leech enters the battlefield, if it was kicked, mill four cards. (To mill a card, put the top card of your library into your graveyard.)

Monstrous War-Leech's power and toughness are each equal to the highest mana value among cards in your graveyard.

Monstrous War-Leech's second ability is a replacement effect, not a triggered ability. It happens at the same time that Monstrous War-Leech enters the battlefield, it doesn't use the stack, and it can't be responded to.

If Monstrous War-Leech was kicked, it enters the battlefield with power and toughness each equal to the highest mana value among cards in your graveyard, including cards that were milled due to its replacement effect. For example, if you have no cards in your graveyard as it enters and you mill three land cards and a card with mana value 4, Monstrous War-Leech is a 4/4 creature entering the battlefield.

If a card in a graveyard has an {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

Najal, the Storm Runner

{2}{U}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Efreet Wizard

5/4

You may cast sorcery spells as though they had flash.

Whenever Najal, the Storm Runner attacks, you may pay {2}. If you do, when you cast your next instant or sorcery spell this turn, copy it. You may choose new targets for the copy.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy created by Najal's delayed triggered ability will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the spell that's copied has damage divided as it was cast, the division can't be changed (although the targets receiving that damage still can). The same is true of spells that distribute counters.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for the copy created by Najal's delayed triggered ability. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

The copies that Najal's ability creates are created on the stack, so they're not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

Nemata, Primeval Warden

{2}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Treefolk

3/4

Reach

If a creature an opponent controls would die, exile it instead. When you do, create a 1/1 green Saproling creature token.

{G}, Sacrifice a Saproling: Nemata, Primeval Warden gets +2/+2 until end of turn.

{1}{B}, Sacrifice two Saprolings: Draw a card.

If a creature an opponent controls would die, and both Nemata and another effect are trying to exile it instead, that opponent chooses which effect to apply. If Nemata's effect ends up not applying because of this choice, the triggered ability that creates a Saproling token won't trigger, even if the creature card ends up in exile.

The Phasing of Zhalfir

{2}{U}{U}

Enchantment — Saga

Read ahead (Choose a chapter and start with that many lore counters. Add one after your draw step. Skipped chapters don't trigger. Sacrifice after III.)

I, II — Another target nonland permanent phases out. It can't phase in for as long as you control The Phasing of Zhalfir.

III — Destroy all creatures. For each creature destroyed this way, its controller creates a 2/2 black Phyrexian creature token.

Permanents that phase out as The Phasing of Zhalfir's first and second chapter abilities resolve don't phase in during their controllers' untap steps while the Saga is on the battlefield. After it leaves the battlefield, they will phase in during their controller's next untap step as normal.

Phased-out permanents are treated as though they don't exist. They can't be the targets of spells or abilities, their static abilities have no effect on the game, their triggered abilities can't trigger, they can't attack or block, and so on.

As a permanent is phased out, Auras and Equipment attached to it also phase out at the same time. Those Auras and Equipment will phase in at the same time that permanent does, and they'll phase in still attached to it.

Normally, permanents phase back in during their controller's untap step, immediately before that player untaps their permanents. Creatures that phase in this way are able to attack and pay a cost of {T} during that turn. If a permanent had counters on it when it phased out, it will have those counters when it phases back in.

An attacking or blocking creature that phases out is removed from combat.

Phasing out doesn't cause any "leaves the battlefield" abilities to trigger. Similarly, phasing in won't cause any "enters the battlefield" abilities to trigger.

Any continuous effects with a "for as long as" duration, such as that of Extraction Specialist, ignore phased-out objects. If ignoring those objects causes the effect's conditions to no longer be met, the duration will expire.

Choices made for permanents as they entered the battlefield are remembered when they phase in.

Phoenix Chick

{R}

Creature — Phoenix

1/1

Flying, haste

Phoenix Chick can't block.

Whenever you attack with three or more creatures, you may pay {R}{R}. If you do, return Phoenix Chick from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped and attacking with a +1/+1 counter on it.

As Phoenix Chick returns to the battlefield because of its triggered ability, you choose which opponent or opposing planeswalker it's attacking. It doesn't have to attack the same opponent or opposing planeswalker as your other attacking creatures.

If Phoenix Chick enters the battlefield attacking, it wasn't declared as an attacking creature that turn. Abilities that trigger when a creature attacks won't trigger.

Pixie Illusionist

{U}

Creature — Faerie Wizard

1/1

Kicker {3}{G} (You may pay an additional {3}{G} as you cast this spell.)

Flying

If Pixie Illusionist was kicked, it enters the battlefield with two +1/+1 counters on it.

{T}: Target land you control becomes the basic land type of your choice until end of turn.

Pixie Illusionist's third ability isn't a triggered ability. If it was kicked, there is no point where an opponent can respond while it is on the battlefield but doesn't yet have counters on it.

You choose a basic land type as the last ability resolves.

The affected land loses its existing land types and any abilities printed on it. It becomes the chosen basic land type and now has the ability to tap to add one mana of the appropriate color to your mana pool. Pixie Illusionist's ability doesn't change the affected land's name or whether it's legendary or basic.

Prayer of Binding

{3}{W}

Enchantment

Flash

When Prayer of Binding enters the battlefield, exile up to one target nonland permanent an opponent controls until Prayer of Binding leaves the battlefield. You gain 2 life.

Prayer of Binding's triggered ability is a single ability that creates multiple one-shot effects, including one that exiles the permanent when the ability resolves and another that returns the exiled card to the battlefield immediately after Prayer of Binding leaves the battlefield.

If Prayer of Binding leaves the battlefield before its enters-the-battlefield ability resolves, the target permanent won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to an exiled creature will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist.

If a token is exiled, it ceases to exist. It won't be returned to the battlefield.

In a multiplayer game, if Prayer of Binding's owner leaves the game, the exiled card will return to the battlefield. Because the one-shot effect that returns the card isn't an ability that goes on the stack, it won't cease to exist along with the leaving player's spells and abilities on the stack.

If you don't choose a target for Prayer of Binding's enters-the-battlefield triggered ability, you will still gain 2 life.

If you do choose a target for the ability and that target is illegal as the ability tries to resolve, you will not gain 2 life.

Protect the Negotiators

{1}{U}

Instant

Kicker {W} (You may pay an additional {W} as you cast this spell.)

If this spell was kicked, create a 1/1 white Soldier creature token.

Counter target spell unless its controller pays {1} for each creature you control.

You may not cast Protect the Negotiators without a spell to target.

Once Protect the Negotiators starts to resolve, its instructions are followed in the order they're written. If it was kicked, the Soldier creature token will be on the battlefield when the amount of mana the target spell's controller needs to pay is determined.

Queen Allenal of Ruadach

{G}{W}{W}

Legendary Creature — Elf Noble

*/*

Queen Allenal of Ruadach's power and toughness are each equal to the number of creatures you control.

If one or more creature tokens would be created under your control, those tokens plus a 1/1 white Soldier creature token are created instead.

Queen Allenal of Ruadach's first ability counts itself, so its power and toughness will always be at least 1/1.

The additional Soldier token won't have any abilities the other tokens were created with. Anything else specified in the effect creating the tokens (such as tapped, attacking, "That token gains haste," or "Exile that token at end of combat") applies to both the original tokens and the Soldier.

If an effect changes under whose control a token would be created, that effect applies before Queen Allenal's effect applies. If an effect changes under whose control a token would enter the battlefield, that effect applies after Queen Allenal's effect is able to be applied.

Quirion Beastcaller

{1}{G}

Creature — Dryad Warrior

2/2

Whenever you cast a creature spell, put a +1/+1 counter on Quirion Beastcaller.

When Quirion Beastcaller dies, distribute X +1/+1 counters among any number of target creatures you control, where X is the number of +1/+1 counters on Quirion Beastcaller.

You choose the targets and announce how the +1/+1 counters will be distributed as you put Quirion Beaastcaller's second ability on the stack. Each target must receive at least one +1/+1 counter.

If some of the creatures are illegal targets as the second triggered ability tries to resolve, the original distribution of counters still applies and the counters that would have been put on illegal targets are lost.

Radha's Firebrand

{1}{R}

Creature — Human Warrior

3/1

Whenever Radha's Firebrand attacks, target creature defending player controls with power less than Radha's Firebrand's power can't block this turn.

Domain — {5}{R}: Radha's Firebrand gets +2/+2 until end of turn. This ability costs {1} less to activate for each basic land type among lands you control. Activate only once each turn.

Increasing the target creature's power in response to Radha's Firebrand's first ability can cause it to be an illegal target for the ability. However, once the ability has resolved, it won't be able to block even if its power becomes greater than Radha's Firebrand's power.

Raff, Weatherlight Stalwart

{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

1/3

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, you may tap two untapped creatures you control. If you do, draw a card.

{3}{W}{W}: Creatures you control get +1/+1 and gain vigilance until end of turn.

Raff, Weatherlight Stalwart's triggered ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. The ability will resolve even if that spell is countered.

Ratadrabik of Urborg

{2}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Zombie Wizard

3/3

Vigilance, ward {2}

Other Zombies you control have vigilance.

Whenever another legendary creature you control dies, create a token that's a copy of that creature, except it's not legendary and it's a 2/2 black Zombie in addition to its other colors and types.

The token copies the creature as it last existed on the battlefield before it died, not as it exists in the graveyard.

Except for power and toughness, the token copies only what was printed on the original creature (unless that creature is copying something else; see below) and adds the color black and the creature type Zombie. It doesn't copy whether that creature was tapped or untapped, whether it had any counters on it or Auras or Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that had changed its power, toughness, types, color, or so on.

If the copied creature has {X} in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

If the copied creature is a token, the new token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created that token, with the exceptions noted above.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then the token enters the battlefield as whatever that creature copied, with the exceptions noted above.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any "as [this creature] enters the battlefield" or "[this creature] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the chosen creature will also work.

The Raven Man

{1}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

2/1

At the beginning of each end step, if a player discarded a card this turn, create a 1/1 black Bird creature token with flying and "This creature can't block."

{3}{B}, {T}: Each opponent discards a card. Activate only as a sorcery.

The Raven Man's first ability triggers at the beginning of each player's end step as long as at least one player has discarded a card this turn. It only triggers once, not once for each card discarded or once for each player that discarded a card. It will trigger even if its controller is the one that discarded a card this turn.

Relic of Legends

{3}

Artifact

{T}: Add one mana of any color.

Tap an untapped legendary creature you control: Add one mana of any color.

You can tap any untapped legendary creature you control, including one you haven't controlled continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn, to pay the cost of Relic of Legends's activated ability.

Rith, Liberated Primeval

{2}{R}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Dragon

5/5

Flying, ward {2}

Other Dragons you control have ward {2}.

At the beginning of your end step, if a creature or planeswalker an opponent controlled was dealt excess damage this turn, create a 4/4 red Dragon creature token with flying.

If a permanent has more than one ward ability, the abilities trigger individually. The spell or ability will be countered if either of the ward costs aren't paid.

A creature has been dealt excess damage if one or more sources dealt more damage to it than the minimum amount of damage required to be lethal damage. In most cases, this means damage greater than its toughness, but consider the damage already dealt to it that turn.

A planeswalker is dealt excess damage if it's dealt damage greater than its current loyalty.

Even 1 damage dealt to a creature from a source with deathtouch is considered lethal damage, so any amount greater than that will cause excess damage to be dealt, even if the total amount of damage isn't greater than the creature's toughness. Note that a source of damage having deathtouch has no effect on damage dealt to planeswalkers.

It doesn't matter whether a creature, spell, or ability you control deals the excess damage, only that excess damage was dealt at some point during the turn. For example, if a 4/4 creature an opponent controls is dealt 2 damage by a spell you control and later that turn is dealt 3 damage by a spell another player controls, Rith's ability will trigger.

Rith's ability will trigger as long as an opponent controlled the creature as excess damage was dealt to it, even if the creature is no longer on the battlefield or you control it at the end of the turn.

Rivaz of the Claw

{1}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Viashino Warlock

3/3

Menace

{T}: Add two mana in any combination of colors. Spend this mana only to cast Dragon creature spells.

Once during each of your turns, you may cast a Dragon creature spell from your graveyard.

Whenever you cast a Dragon creature spell from your graveyard, it gains "When this creature dies, exile it."

You can use mana generated by the activated ability to pay an alternative cost (such as an escape cost) or an additional cost to cast a Dragon spell. It's not limited to paying just that spell's mana cost.

The casting permission granted by Rivaz's third ability doesn't change when you may cast the spell from your graveyard.

Once you begin casting a spell from your graveyard, it immediately moves to the stack. Players can't take any other actions until you're done casting the spell.

The last ability triggers when you cast a Dragon creature spell from your graveyard for any reason. It triggers even if you didn't use mana generated by Rivaz's activated ability to pay its costs.

The ability that the spell gains as Rivaz's last ability resolves continues to apply to the permanent that spell becomes after the spell resolves, even if it stops being a Dragon or stops being a creature.

The ability that the spell gains only applies to it once it's on the battlefield. If the spell is countered before it resolves, that ability will not exile it.

Rona, Sheoldred's Faithful

{1}{U}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

3/4

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, each opponent loses 1 life.

You may cast Rona, Sheoldred's Faithful from your graveyard by discarding two cards in addition to paying its other costs.

Rona, Sheoldred's Faithful's triggered ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. The ability will resolve even if that spell is countered.

The casting permission granted by Rona's last ability doesn't change when you may cast it from your graveyard.

If Rona is countered or dies after being cast from your graveyard, it returns to the graveyard. It may be cast this way again later.

Once you begin casting a spell from your graveyard, it immediately moves to the stack. Players can't take any other actions until you've finished casting the spell.

Rulik Mons, Warren Chief

{1}{R}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Goblin

3/3

Menace (This creature can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

Whenever Rulik Mons, Warren Chief attacks, look at the top card of your library. If it's a land card, you may put it onto the battlefield tapped. If you didn't put a card onto the battlefield this way, create a 1/1 red Goblin creature token.

Putting a land onto the battlefield with Rulik Mons, Warren Chief's second ability doesn't count as playing a land for the turn.

If it is a land, you may choose not to put it onto the battlefield this way. In that case, you will create a 1/1 red Goblin creature token.

Rundvelt Hordemaster

{1}{R}

Creature — Goblin Warrior

1/1

Other Goblins you control get +1/+1.

Whenever Rundvelt Hordemaster or another Goblin you control dies, exile the top card of your library. If it's a Goblin creature card, you may cast that card until the end of your next turn.

If Rundvelt Hordemaster and one or more other Goblins you control die at the same time, its ability will trigger once for each of them.

Samite Herbalist

{1}{W}

Creature — Human Cleric

2/1

Whenever Samite Herbalist becomes tapped, you gain 1 life and scry 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put that card on the bottom of your library.)

Samite Herbalist's ability is a triggered ability, not an activated ability. It doesn't allow you to tap it whenever you want; rather, you need some other way of tapping it, such as by attacking.

If Samite Herbalist becomes tapped while casting a spell or activating an ability, that spell or ability resolves after Samite Herbalist's triggered ability has resolved.

Scout the Wilderness

{2}{G}

Sorcery

Kicker {1}{W} (You may pay an additional {1}{W} as you cast this spell.)

Search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle. If this spell was kicked, create two 1/1 white Soldier creature tokens.

If Scout the Wilderness was kicked, you will put two 1/1 white Soldier tokens onto the battlefield whether you found a land card while searching your library or not.

Serra Redeemer

{3}{W}{W}

Creature — Angel Soldier

2/4

Flying

Whenever another creature with power 2 or less enters the battlefield under your control, put two +1/+1 counters on that creature.

Serra Redeemer's second ability checks the power of a creature only at the moment it enters the battlefield. If it enters with counters, those counters are included. If that creature's power is less than 2 when it enters the battlefield but becomes greater than 2 after the ability triggers, you will still put two counters on it.

Shanna, Purifying Blade

{G}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior

3/3

Lifelink

At the beginning of your end step, you may pay {X}. If you do, draw X cards. X can't be greater than the amount of life you gained this turn.

You choose the value for X as the ability resolves.

Sheoldred, the Apocalypse

{2}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Phyrexian Praetor

4/5

Deathtouch

Whenever you draw a card, you gain 2 life.

Whenever an opponent draws a card, they lose 2 life.

If you and an opponent draw a card at the same time, you choose the order that the triggered abilities will resolve in.

Sheoldred's Restoration

{3}{B}

Sorcery

Kicker {2}{W} (You may pay an additional {2}{W} as you cast this spell.)

Return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield. If this spell was kicked, you gain life equal to that card's mana value. Otherwise, you lose that much life.

Exile Sheoldred's Restoration.

If the target creature card is an illegal target as Sheoldred's Restoration tries to resolve (usually because the card has been removed from the graveyard in response), it won't do anything. You won't gain or lose life, and Sheoldred's Restoration will go to the graveyard rather than be exiled by its last ability.

Silverback Elder

{2}{G}{G}{G}

Creature — Ape Shaman

5/7

Whenever you cast a creature spell, choose one —

• Destroy target artifact or enchantment.

• Look at the top five cards of your library. You may put a land card from among them onto the battlefield tapped. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

• You gain 4 life.

Silverback Elder's triggered ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. The ability will resolve even if that spell is countered.

Slimefoot's Survey

{4}{G}

Sorcery

Domain — Search your library for up to two land cards that each have a basic land type, put them onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle. Look at the top X cards of your library, where X is the number of basic land types among lands you control. Put up to one of them on top of your library and the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

When searching your library this way, you may find cards that are not basic lands as long as they have one or more of the basic land types. The basic land types are Plains, Island, Swamp, Mountain, and Forest.

You may search for two cards with the same basic land type or different basic land types.

The value of X is determined after you put the lands you searched for onto the battlefield.

Sol'Kanar the Tainted

{2}{U}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Elemental Demon

5/5

At the beginning of your end step, choose one that hasn't been chosen —

• Draw a card.

• Each opponent loses 2 life and you gain 2 life.

• Sol'Kanar the Tainted deals 3 damage to up to one other target creature or planeswalker.

• Exile Sol'Kanar, then return it to the battlefield under an opponent's control.

Once Sol'Kanar the Tainted is controlled by your opponent, its ability triggers during that player's end step and that player makes all choices for it. That player draws a card for its first mode and gains life for its second mode, that player's opponents lose life for its second mode, and that player chooses one of their opponents for its last mode.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, Sol'Kanar the Tainted's second mode causes the opposing team to lose 4 life. Its controller will still gain only 2 life.

Soul of Windgrace

{1}{B}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Cat Avatar

5/4

Whenever Soul of Windgrace enters the battlefield or attacks, you may put a land card from a graveyard onto the battlefield tapped under your control.

{G}, Discard a land card: You gain 3 life.

{1}{R}, Discard a land card: Draw a card.

{2}{B}, Discard a land card: Soul of Windgrace gains indestructible until end of turn. Tap it.

If Soul of Windgrace enters the battlefield attacking, its first ability triggers only once that combat.

You choose the land card as the triggered ability resolves. Once the ability has begun to resolve, no player may take actions until it finishes resolving. Notably, they can't respond to the land you choose by removing it from your graveyard.

You may activate Soul of Windgrace's last ability even if it's already tapped. It will still gain indestructible.

Sphinx of Clear Skies

{3}{U}{U}

Creature — Sphinx

5/5

Flying, ward {2}

Domain — Whenever Sphinx of Clear Skies deals combat damage to a player, reveal the top X cards of your library, where X is the number of basic land types among lands you control. An opponent separates those cards into two piles. Put one pile into your hand and the other into your graveyard. (Piles can be empty.)

The player who controls the triggered ability chooses which opponent separates the cards into two piles. This choice is made after revealing those cards.

That opponent may choose to put all of the cards into one pile and leave the other pile empty. In that case, the ability's controller chooses whether to put the revealed cards into their hand or into their graveyard.

Sprouting Goblin

{1}{R}

Creature — Goblin Druid

2/2

Kicker {G} (You may pay an additional {G} as you cast this spell.)

When Sprouting Goblin enters the battlefield, if it was kicked, search your library for a land card with a basic land type, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

{R}, {T}, Sacrifice a land: Draw a card.

You may search for any land card with one of the basic land types, even if that land isn't a basic land. The basic land types are Plains, Island, Swamp, Mountain, and Forest.

Squee, Dubious Monarch

{2}{R}

Legendary Creature — Goblin Noble

2/2

Haste

Whenever Squee, Dubious Monarch attacks, create a 1/1 red Goblin creature token that's tapped and attacking.

You may cast Squee, Dubious Monarch from your graveyard by paying {3}{R} and exiling four other cards from your graveyard rather than paying its mana cost.

Squee's controller chooses which player or planeswalker the Goblin token is attacking. It doesn't need to be the same player or planeswalker that Squee is attacking.

The casting permission granted by Squee's last ability doesn't change when you may cast it from your graveyard.

If Squee is countered or dies after being cast from your graveyard, it returns to the graveyard. It may be cast this way again later.

Once you begin casting a spell from your graveyard, it immediately moves to the stack. Players can't take any other actions until you've finished casting the spell.

Stenn, Paranoid Partisan

{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

2/2

As Stenn, Paranoid Partisan enters the battlefield, choose a card type other than creature or land.

Spells you cast of the chosen type cost {1} less to cast.

{1}{W}{U}: Exile Stenn. Return it to the battlefield under its owner's control at the beginning of the next end step.

The cost reduction applies only to generic mana in the cost of spells you cast of the chosen card type.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as a flashback cost), add any cost increases (such as kicker costs), then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Stenn's second ability). The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

If Stenn's controller activates its last ability during a player's end step, the delayed triggered ability that returns it to the battlefield won't trigger until the next time an end step begins, usually during the next player's turn.

Strength of the Coalition

{G}

Instant

Kicker {2}{W} (You may pay an additional {2}{W} as you cast this spell.)

Target creature you control gets +2/+2 until end of turn. If this spell was kicked, put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control.

If the spell is kicked, the target creature will get both a +1/+1 counter and +2/+2 until end of turn.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Strength of the Coalition tries to resolve, none of its effects will occur. You won't put a +1/+1 counter on any creatures, even if it was kicked.

Stronghold Arena

{1}{B}

Enchantment

Kicker {G} and/or {W} (You may pay an additional {G} and/or {W} as you cast this spell.)

When Stronghold Arena enters the battlefield, you gain 3 life for each time it was kicked.

Whenever one or more creatures you control deal combat damage to a player, you may reveal the top card of your library and put it into your hand. If you do, you lose life equal to its mana value.

You may kick Stronghold Arena only once for its {G} cost and only once for its {W} cost. You can kick it twice by paying {G}{W}, but you can't kick it twice by paying {G}{G} or {W}{W}. You can't kick it more than twice.

Normally, combat damage is dealt all at the same time. In that case, Stronghold Arena's last ability triggers once for each opponent that creatures you control dealt combat damage to, regardless of how many creatures were dealing that damage. If any of those creatures have double strike or first strike, the ability will trigger once for each opponent dealt damage in each combat damage step.

As Stronghold Arena's last ability resolves, you don't get to see what the card of your library is before deciding whether to reveal it. If you choose to reveal it, you must put it into your hand and will lose life.

Talas Lookout

{2}{U}{U}

Creature — Human Pirate

3/2

Flying

When Talas Lookout dies, look at the top two cards of your library. Put one of them into your hand and the other into your graveyard.

If there is only one card left in your library, that card is put into your hand.

Tatyova, Steward of Tides

{G}{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Merfolk Druid

3/3

Land creatures you control have flying.

Whenever a land enters the battlefield under your control, if you control seven or more lands, up to one target land you control becomes a 3/3 Elemental creature with haste. It's still a land.

You may choose to target the land that entered the battlefield with Tatyova, Steward of Tides's triggered ability.

If multiple lands enter the battlefield simultaneously, all of those lands are counted. For example, if you control six lands and two lands enter the battlefield at the same time, Tatyova's ability will trigger twice.

Tear Asunder

{1}{G}

Instant

Kicker {1}{B} (You may pay an additional {1}{B} as you cast this spell.)

Exile target artifact or enchantment. If this spell was kicked, exile target nonland permanent instead.

If Tear Asunder is kicked, it can target any nonland permanent, not just an artifact or enchantment.

Temporal Firestorm

{3}{R}{R}

Sorcery

Kicker {1}{W} and/or {1}{U} (You may pay an additional {1}{W} and/or {1}{U} as you cast this spell.)

Choose up to X creatures and/or planeswalkers you control, where X is the number of times this spell was kicked. Those permanents phase out.

Temporal Firestorm deals 5 damage to each creature and each planeswalker.

You may kick Temporal Firestorm only once for its {1}{W} cost and only once for its {1}{U} cost. You can kick it twice by paying {2}{W}{U}, but you can't kick it twice by paying {2}{W}{W} or {2}{U}{U}. You can't kick it more than twice. Notably, this means that X will always be either one or two if Temporal Firestorm was kicked.

Temporary Lockdown

{1}{W}{W}

Enchantment

When Temporary Lockdown enters the battlefield, exile each nonland permanent with mana value 2 or less until Temporary Lockdown leaves the battlefield.

Temporary Lockdown's ability is a single ability that creates two one-shot effects: one that exiles the permanents when the ability resolves, and another that returns the exiled cards to the battlefield immediately after Temporary Lockdown leaves the battlefield.

If Temporary Lockdown leaves the battlefield before its enters-the-battlefield ability resolves, no permanents will be exiled.

Auras with mana value 3 or greater attached to an exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment with mana value 3 or greater attached to an exiled creature will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist.

Aura cards exiled this way will return to the battlefield attached to a permanent that they could enchant (based on their enchant ability) chosen by their owner. They cannot enchant any permanents that are entering the battlefield at the same time.

If a token is exiled, it ceases to exist. It won't be returned to the battlefield. The mana value of a token that isn't a copy of another permanent is always 0.

In a multiplayer game, if Temporary Lockdown's owner leaves the game, the exiled cards will return to the battlefield. Because the one-shot effect that returns the cards isn't an ability that goes on the stack, it won't cease to exist along with the leaving player's spells and abilities on the stack.

Thran Portal

Land — Gate

Thran Portal enters the battlefield tapped unless you control two or fewer other lands.

As Thran Portal enters the battlefield, choose a basic land type.

Thran Portal is the chosen type in addition to its other types.

Mana abilities of Thran Portal cost an additional 1 life to activate.

Thran Portal will have the appropriate intrinsic mana ability for the basic land type chosen as it enters the battlefield. It is still a Gate and still has its other abilities, including the last ability, which makes the mana ability associated with its basic land type cost 1 life to activate.

You still have to pay that mana ability's other costs. Usually, this is just tapping the land.

If Thran Portal somehow gains another mana ability, that ability also costs an additional 1 life to activate.

If you control more than one Thran Portal, the last ability of each of them applies only to itself. That is, controlling a second Thran Portal does not make mana abilities of all cards named Thran Portal cost an additional 2 life.

If a Thran Portal somehow enters the battlefield without a basic land type having been chosen for it, it does not have any mana abilities. The same is true for a land that is already on the battlefield that becomes a copy of it.

If a land enters the battlefield as a copy of Thran Portal (as opposed to a land that is already on the battlefield becoming a copy of it), its controller gets to choose a basic land type for it and it has that type.

Threats Undetected

{2}{G}

Sorcery

Search your library for up to four creature cards with different powers and reveal them. An opponent chooses two of those cards. Shuffle the chosen cards into your library and put the rest into your hand.

A creature card has different power from another if their powers are different numbers. For example, a 1/1 creature and a 2/1 creature have different powers.

Tolarian Terror

{6}{U}

Creature — Serpent

5/5

This spell costs {1} less to cast for each instant and sorcery card in your graveyard.

Ward {2} (Whenever this creature becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, counter it unless that player pays {2}.)

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Tolarian Terror). The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

Tolarian Terror's first ability can't reduce the {U} in its cost.

Tori D'Avenant, Fury Rider

{1}{R}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Knight

3/3

Vigilance, trample

Whenever Tori D'Avenant, Fury Rider attacks, all other attacking creatures you control get +1/+1 until end of turn. Other red attacking creatures you control gain trample until end of turn. Untap each other white attacking creature you control.

If another attacking creature is both red and white, it will get +1/+1 until end of turn, gain trample until end of turn, and be untapped.

Tribute to Urborg

{1}{B}

Instant

Kicker {1}{U} (You may pay an additional {1}{U} as you cast this spell.)

Target creature gets -2/-2 until end of turn. If this spell was kicked, that creature gets an additional -1/-1 until end of turn for each instant and sorcery card in your graveyard.

Tribute to Urborg is not in your graveyard yet as it is resolving, so it doesn't count itself.

Tura Kennerüd, Skyknight

{2}{W}{U}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Knight

3/3

Flying

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, create a 1/1 white Soldier creature token.

Tura's triggered ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. The ability will resolve even if that spell is countered.

Twinferno

{1}{R}

Instant

Choose one —

• When you cast your next instant or sorcery spell this turn, copy that spell. You may choose new targets for the copy.

• Target creature you control gains double strike until end of turn.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy created by Twinferno's delayed triggered ability will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the spell that's copied has damage divided as it was cast, the division can't be changed (although the targets receiving that damage still can). The same is true of spells that distribute counters.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for the copy created by Twinferno's delayed triggered ability. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

The copies that Twinferno's ability creates are created on the stack, so they're not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

Tyrannical Pitlord

{4}{B}{B}

Creature — Demon

6/6

Flying, trample

As Tyrannical Pitlord enters the battlefield, choose another creature you control.

The chosen creature gets +3/+3 and has flying.

When Tyrannical Pitlord leaves the battlefield, sacrifice the chosen creature.

The ability of Tyrannical Pitlord that allows you to choose a creature isn't a triggered ability and doesn't use the stack. Players can't respond to your choice of which creature it's affecting.

If Tyrannical Pitlord enters the battlefield at the same time as another creature, that creature can't be chosen.

If the chosen creature leaves the battlefield, you can't choose a new creature.

If another player gains control of the chosen creature while Tyrannical Pitlord is still on the battlefield, that creature will continue to have flying and get +3/+3.

If Tyrannical Pitlord's leaves-the-battlefield triggered ability resolves while its controller is not the same as the controller of the chosen creature, that creature will not be sacrificed.

Urborg Lhurgoyf

{1}{G}

Creature — Lhurgoyf

*/1+*

Kicker {U} and/or {B} (You may pay an additional {U} and/or {B} as you cast this spell.)

As Urborg Lhurgoyf enters the battlefield, mill three cards for each time it was kicked.

Urborg Lhurgoyf's power is equal to the number of creature cards in your graveyard and its toughness is equal to that number plus 1.

The ability that defines Urborg Lhurgoyf's power and toughness works in all zones, not just on the battlefield.

You may kick Urborg Lhurgoyf only once for its {U} cost and only once for its {B} cost. You can kick it twice by paying {U}{B}, but you can't kick it twice by paying {U}{U} or {B}{B}. You can't kick it more than twice.

Urborg Lhurgoyf's second ability isn't a triggered ability and doesn't use the stack. Players can't cast spells or take other actions after it enters the battlefield but before its controller mills cards.

If it was kicked, Urborg Lhurgoyf enters the battlefield with a power and toughness determined by the number of creature cards in your graveyard after you have milled cards for each time it was kicked. For example, if you have one creature card in your graveyard before it enters the battlefield and you mill two more creature cards with its ability, it enters the battlefield as a 3/4 creature.

Urborg Repossession

{B}

Sorcery

Kicker {1}{G} (You may pay an additional {1}{G} as you cast this spell.)

Return target creature card from your graveyard to your hand. You gain 2 life. If this spell was kicked, return another target permanent card from your graveyard to your hand.

If it isn't kicked, Urborg Repossession has only one target.

You can't cast Urborg Repossession kicked if there aren't both a creature card and another permanent card in your graveyard.

Urza Assembles the Titans

{3}{W}{W}

Enchantment — Saga

Read ahead (Choose a chapter and start with that many lore counters. Add one after your draw step. Skipped chapters don't trigger. Sacrifice after III.)

I — Scry 4, then you may reveal the top card of your library. If a planeswalker card is revealed this way, put it into your hand.

II — You may put a planeswalker card with mana value 6 or less from your hand onto the battlefield.

III — You may activate the loyalty abilities of planeswalkers you control twice this turn rather than only once.

After this Saga's third chapter ability resolves, you may activate the same ability of a planeswalker twice that turn, or you may activate two different abilities of that planeswalker that turn.

If more than one effect allows you to activate loyalty abilities of planeswalkers your control twice rather than only once, those effects don't continue to increase the number of activations. You won't be able to activate abilities of planeswalkers you control more than twice in a turn.

Uurg, Spawn of Turg

{B}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Frog Beast

*/5

Uurg, Spawn of Turg's power is equal to the number of land cards in your graveyard.

At the beginning of your upkeep, look at the top card of your library. You may put that card into your graveyard.

{B}{G}, Sacrifice a land: You gain 2 life.

The ability that defines Uurg, Spawn of Turg's power works in all zones, not just on the battlefield.

If you don't put the card into your graveyard, it stays on top of your library.

Valiant Veteran

{1}{W}

Creature — Kor Soldier

2/2

Other Soldiers you control get +1/+1.

{3}{W}{W}, Exile Valiant Veteran from your graveyard: Put a +1/+1 counter on each Soldier you control.

Exiling Valiant Veteran from your graveyard is part of the cost to activate its last ability. This means that once it has been activated it is no longer in the graveyard, and players can't respond to it by removing it from your graveyard to prevent you from activating it.

Vesuvan Duplimancy

{3}{U}

Enchantment

Whenever you cast a spell that targets only a single artifact or creature you control, create a token that's a copy of that artifact or creature, except it's not legendary.

The triggered ability of Vesuvan Duplimancy triggers only if you cast a spell that targets a single artifact or a single creature and nothing else. The ability will resolve before the spell that caused it to trigger, and a token will be created even if the spell you cast was countered or permanent it was targeting is now an illegal target.

If the target of the spell leaves the battlefield before the triggered ability resolves, use its characteristics as it last existed on the battlefield to determine the characteristics of the token created.

If the target of the spell is changed after the triggered ability is put on the stack, the token that is created is a copy of the spell's original target, not the new target.

The token copies exactly what was printed on the original artifact or creature and nothing else (unless that permanent is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that permanent is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

The token isn't legendary, and this exception is copiable. If something else copies the token later, that copy also won't be legendary. If you control two or more permanents with the same name but only one is legendary, the "legend rule" doesn't apply.

If the copied permanent has {X} in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

If the copied permanent is a token, the token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created that token.

If the copied permanent is copying something else (for example, if the copied creature is a Clone), then the token enters the battlefield as whatever that permanent copied.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied permanent will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any "as [this permanent] enters the battlefield" or "[this permanent] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the copied permanent will also work.

Vodalian Mindsinger

{1}{U}{U}

Creature — Merfolk Wizard

2/2

Kicker {1}{R} and/or {1}{G}

Vodalian Mindsinger enters the battlefield with two +1/+1 counters on it for each time it was kicked.

When Vodalian Mindsinger enters the battlefield, gain control of target creature with power less than Vodalian Mindsinger's power for as long as you control Vodalian Mindsinger.

You may kick Vodalian Mindsinger only once for its {1}{R} cost and only once for its {1}{G} cost. You can kick it twice by paying {2}{R}{G}, but you can't kick it twice by paying {2}{R}{R} or {2}{G}{G}. You can't kick it more than twice.

If the target creature's power is greater than or equal to Vodalian Mindsinger's power when the triggered ability resolves, it will be an illegal target for the ability, and you will not gain control of it. Once the ability resolves, however, changing the power of either creature will not end the control-changing effect.

Vohar, Vodalian Desecrator

{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Phyrexian Merfolk Wizard

1/2

{T}: Draw a card, then discard a card. If you discarded an instant or sorcery card this way, each opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

{2}, Sacrifice Vohar, Vodalian Desecrator: You may cast target instant or sorcery card from your graveyard this turn. If that spell would be put into your graveyard, exile it instead. Activate only as a sorcery.

You must pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for cards cast with Vohar, Vodalian Desecrator's last ability.

Walking Bulwark

{1}

Artifact Creature — Golem

0/3

Defender

{2}: Until end of turn, target creature with defender gains haste, can attack as though it didn't have defender, and assigns combat damage equal to its toughness rather than its power. Activate only as a sorcery.

Walking Bulwark's last ability doesn't actually change any creature's power. It changes only the amount of combat damage it assigns. All other rules and effects that check power or toughness use the real values. For example, since having two creatures fight doesn't result in combat damage, an effect that causes the affected creature to fight another creature will still use its power to determine how much damage is dealt.

Weatherlight Compleated

{2}

Legendary Artifact — Vehicle

5/5

Flying

As long as Weatherlight Compleated has four or more phyresis counters on it, it's a Phyrexian creature in addition to its other types.

Whenever a creature you control dies, put a phyresis counter on Weatherlight Compleated. Then draw a card if it has seven or more phyresis counters on it. If it doesn't, scry 1.

If more than one creature dies at the same time, Weatherlight Compleated's triggered ability will trigger once for each of those creatures. As each of those resolve, its controller will take the instructed actions. For example, if it has no phyresis counters on it and seven creatures die, its controller will put a counter on it and scry 1 as each of the first six instances of the ability resolve, then put a counter on it and draw a card as the last instance resolves.

If Weatherlight Compleated has left the battlefield by the time its triggered ability resolves, you won't be able to add any counters to it. Whether you draw a card or scry 1 will be determined by the number of counters it had on it before it left the battlefield.

If Weatherlight Compleated is a creature and dies, its last ability will trigger.

If Weatherlight Compleated loses its abilities, the type-changing effect of its second ability will continue to apply to it. This is because effects that change an object's types are always applied before effects that remove abilities. In that case, if it has four or more phyresis counters on it, it will be a legendary Phyrexian Vehicle artifact creature with no abilities. This is true even if it somehow gained its fourth phyresis counter after losing its abilities.

Wingmantle Chaplain

{3}{W}

Creature — Human Cleric

0/3

Defender

When Wingmantle Chaplain enters the battlefield, create a 1/1 white Bird creature token with flying for each creature with defender you control.

Whenever another creature with defender enters the battlefield under your control, create a 1/1 white Bird creature token with flying.

Count the number of creatures with defender you control as the second ability resolves to determine how many Bird tokens you create. If Wingmantle Chaplain's still under your control at that time, it will count itself.

If Wingmantle Chaplain enters the battlefield under your control at the same time as other creatures with defender, the second ability will trigger once and the last ability will trigger once for each of those other creatures.

Writhing Necromass

{6}{B}

Creature — Zombie Giant

5/5

This spell costs {1} less to cast for each creature card in your graveyard.

Deathtouch

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Writhing Necromass). The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

Writhing Necromass's first ability can't reduce the {B} in its cost.

Yavimaya Sojourner

{7}{G}

Creature — Treefolk

4/6

Domain — This spell costs {1} less to cast for each basic land type among lands you control.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Yavimaya Sojourner). The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

Yavimaya Sojourner's first ability can't reduce the {G} in its cost.

Yotia Declares War

{1}{R}

Enchantment — Saga

Read ahead (Choose a chapter and start with that many lore counters. Add one after your draw step. Skipped chapters don't trigger. Sacrifice after III.)

I — Create a 0/2 colorless Thopter artifact creature token with flying named Ornithopter.

II — Tap any number of untapped artifacts you control. When you do, Yotia Declares War deals that much damage to target creature or planeswalker.

III — Up to one target artifact you control becomes an artifact creature with base power and toughness 4/4 until end of turn.

You don't choose the target creature or planeswalker as you put the second chapter ability of Yotia Declares War on the stack. First, you tap any number of artifacts. Then, a second "reflexive" ability triggers (denoted by the phrase "when you do") that requires a target. Players may respond to the reflexive triggered ability as normal, and they will know how many artifacts were tapped when they do.

If you choose to tap zero artifacts as the second chapter ability resolves, the reflexive triggered ability still triggers, but deals no damage to the target creature or planeswalker.

Yotia Declares War was mistakenly printed with the word "artifact" omitted from its final chapter ability, and it has received an update to its Oracle text.

Zar Ojanen, Scion of Efrava

{3}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Cat Warrior

4/4

Domain — Whenever Zar Ojanen, Scion of Efrava becomes tapped, put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control with toughness less than the number of basic land types among lands you control.

Zar Ojanen, Scion of Efrava's ability is a triggered ability, not an activated ability. It doesn't allow you to tap it whenever you want; rather, you need some other way of tapping it, such as by attacking.

If Zar Ojanen becomes tapped while casting a spell or activating an ability, that spell or ability resolves after Zar Ojanen's triggered ability has resolved.

Zur, Eternal Schemer

{W}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

1/4

Flying

Enchantment creatures you control have deathtouch, lifelink, and hexproof.

{1}{W}: Target non-Aura enchantment you control becomes a creature in addition to its other types and has base power and base toughness each equal to its mana value.

Zur, Eternal Schemer's last ability does not have a duration. Once it resolves the target enchantment will be a creature until it leaves the battlefield or another effect causes it to stop being a creature.

If a permanent on the battlefield has an {X} in its mana cost, X is zero when determining its mana value.

DOMINARIA UNITED COMMANDER CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

Activated Sleeper

{2}{B}

Creature — Phyrexian Shapeshifter

0/0

Flash

You may have Activated Sleeper enter the battlefield as a copy of any creature card in a graveyard that was put there from the battlefield this turn, except it's a Phyrexian in addition to its other types.

Treat Activated Sleeper as though it were the chosen card entering the battlefield, except it's also a Phyrexian. Any "As [this creature] enters the battlefield," "[This creature] enters the battlefield with," and "When [this creature] enters the battlefield" abilities of the chosen card will work.

If the chosen creature card has {X} in its mana cost, X is considered to be zero.

You don't have to choose a card to copy. If you don't, Activated Sleeper enters the battlefield as a 0/0 creature and is probably put into your graveyard immediately, unless something is increasing its toughness to keep it alive.

Ayesha Tanaka, Armorer

{3}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Artificer

2/4

Whenever Ayesha Tanaka, Armorer attacks, look at the top four cards of your library. You may put any number of artifact cards with mana value less than or equal to Ayesha's power from among them onto the battlefield tapped. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

Ayesha can't be blocked as long as defending player controls three or more artifacts.

Ayesha's power is checked only once, as the triggered ability resolves. If it is no longer on the battlefield at that point, use its power as it last existed on the battlefield.

Each of the artifact cards needs to have mana value less than or equal to Ayesha's Power. It's not the total mana value of all the artifact cards.

Baru, Wurmspeaker

{2}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Druid

3/3

Wurms you control get +2/+2 and have trample.

{7}{G}, {T}: Create a 4/4 green Wurm creature token. This ability costs {X} less to activate, where X is the greatest power among Wurms you control.

The cost reduction of Baru's last ability can't reduce the cost to activate it to less than {G}, even if you control a Wurm with power greater than 7.

Bladewing, Deathless Tyrant

{5}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Dragon Skeleton

6/6

Flying, haste

Whenever Bladewing, Deathless Tyrant deals combat damage to a player or planeswalker, for each creature card in your graveyard, create a 2/2 black Zombie Knight creature token with menace.

The number of creature cards in your graveyard is determined at the time the triggered ability resolves. If any creature cards are in your graveyard as a result of dying in the same combat damage step that the ability triggered in, they will be counted.

Cadric, Soul Kindler

{2}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Dwarf Wizard

4/3

The "legend rule" doesn't apply to tokens you control.

Whenever another nontoken legendary permanent enters the battlefield under your control, you may pay {1}. If you do, create a token that's a copy of it. That token gains haste. Sacrifice it at the beginning of the next end step.

If, while you control Cadric, Soul Kindler, you also control a token legendary permanent and a single nontoken legendary permanent with the same name, the legend rule will not cause you to put either one into your graveyard.

If, while you control Cadric, Soul Kindler, you also control more than one nontoken legendary permanent with the same name and at least one token legendary permanent with that name, the legend rule applies to only the nontoken permanents. You must choose one of the nontoken permanents to keep and put the rest of the nontoken permanents with that name into your graveyard. You may not choose one of the token permanents and you may not put any of the tokens into your graveyard this way.

If the legendary permanent that entered the battlefield is no longer on the battlefield, no longer under the same player's control, or no longer legendary when the triggered ability resolves, the ability's controller may still pay {1} to copy it. If it's no longer on the battlefield, use its copiable characteristics as it last existed on the battlefield to determine the characteristics of the token copy.

The token copies exactly what is printed on the permanent and nothing else (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and/or Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied permanent has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If the copied permanent is copying something else, the token enters the battlefield as whatever that permanent is copying.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied permanent will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any "As [this permanent] enters the battlefield" or "[This permanent] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the copied permanent will also work.

Emperor Mihail II

{1}{U}{U}

Legendary Creature — Merfolk Noble

3/3

You may look at the top card of your library any time.

You may cast Merfolk spells from the top of your library.

Whenever you cast a Merfolk spell, you may pay {1}. If you do, create a 1/1 blue Merfolk creature token.

Emperor Mihail II lets you look at the top card of your library whenever you want (with one restriction—see below), even if you don't have priority. This action doesn't use the stack. Knowing what that card is becomes part of the information you have access to, just like you can look at the cards in your hand.

If the top card of your library changes while you're casting a spell, playing a land, or activating an ability, you can't look at the new top card until you finish doing so. This means that if you cast the top card of your library, you can't look at the next one until you're done paying for that spell.

You must follow the normal timing permissions and restrictions of the cards you play from your library.

The last ability triggers whenever you cast any Merfolk spell, not just when you cast a Merfolk spell from the top of your library. It will resolve before the spell that caused it to trigger, even if that spell has been countered or otherwise left the stack.

The Ever-Changing 'Dane

{W}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Shapeshifter

3/3

{1}, Sacrifice another creature: The Ever-Changing 'Dane becomes a copy of the sacrificed creature, except it has this ability.

The Ever-Changing 'Dane copies the printed values of the creature plus any copy effects that have been applied to it. It won't copy any other effects that have changed that creature's power, toughness, color, and so on. The Ever-Changing 'Dane won't copy any counters on the creature, but The Ever-Changing 'Dane will retain any counters it already had on it.

If The Ever-Changing 'Dane becomes a copy of a token creature, it copies the original characteristics of that token as defined by the effect that put it onto the battlefield. It won't become a token creature.

The copy effect lasts indefinitely. Often, it will last until it is overwritten by another copy effect (if it copies another creature on a future turn, perhaps).

When The Ever-Changing 'Dane becomes a copy of a creature, it's neither entering nor leaving the battlefield. Any enters-the-battlefield or leaves-the-battlefield abilities won't trigger.

If another creature becomes a copy of The Ever-Changing 'Dane, it will become a copy of whatever The Ever-Changing 'Dane is currently copying (if anything), plus it will have the activated ability.

Fallaji Wayfarer

{2}{G}

Creature — Human Scout

2/4

Fallaji Wayfarer is all colors. This ability doesn't affect its color identity. (It can be in any deck whose commander's color identity includes green.)

Multicolored spells you cast have convoke. (Your creatures can help cast those spells. Each creature you tap while casting a multicolored spell pays for {1} or one mana of a color that creature is.)

Fallaji Wayfarer's color identity is green. It may be included in any Commander deck where the commander's color identity includes green.

The first ability of Fallaji Wayfarer functions in all zones. For example, you may find Fallaji Wayfarer while searching your library if an effect instructs you to search your library for a multicolored card.

General Marhault Elsdragon

{2}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Elf Warrior

4/4

Whenever a creature you control becomes blocked, it gets +3/+3 until end of turn for each creature blocking it.

The ability triggers only once, no matter how many creatures are blocking it. The number of creatures blocking it is determined as the ability resolves.

Gerrard's Hourglass Pendant

{1}

Legendary Artifact

Flash

If a player would begin an extra turn, that player skips that turn instead.

{4}, {T}, Exile Gerrard's Hourglass Pendant: Return to the battlefield tapped all artifact, creature, enchantment, and land cards in your graveyard that were put there from the battlefield this turn.

An "extra turn" is any turn created by a spell or ability. Notably, it doesn't include additional turns taken in tournaments after time expires for a round.

Extra turns can still be created while Gerrard's Hourglass Pendant is on the battlefield. They're not skipped until they would begin, so if Gerrard's Hourglass Pendant leaves the battlefield before that happens, the extra turns will be unaffected.

Permanent cards that were put into your graveyard from anywhere else, such as a card that was discarded, stay in the graveyard. Permanent cards that you gained control of and went to another player's graveyard from the battlefield will likewise stay in the graveyard.

You choose what an Aura card put onto the battlefield this way will enchant. You can't choose any permanent cards entering the battlefield at the same time as that Aura. If there's nothing legal for the Aura to enchant, it stays in the graveyard.

Permanent spells that were countered earlier in the turn never entered the battlefield, so they won't return to the battlefield because of the last ability.

Greensleeves, Maro-Sorcerer

{3}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Elemental

*/*

Protection from planeswalkers and from Wizards

Greensleeves, Maro-Sorcerer's power and toughness are each equal to the number of lands you control.

Whenever a land enters the battlefield under your control, create a 3/3 green Badger creature token.

The ability that defines Greensleeves, Maro-Sorcerer's power and toughness works in all zones, not just on the battlefield.

Hazezon, Shaper of Sand

{R}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior

3/3

Desertwalk (This creature can't be blocked as long as defending player controls a Desert.)

You may play Desert lands from your graveyard.

Whenever a Desert enters the battlefield under your control, create two 1/1 red, green, and white Sand Warrior creature tokens.

Hazezon doesn't change the times when you can play those land cards. You can still play only one land per turn, and only during your main phase when you have priority and the stack is empty.

Hazezon doesn't allow you to activate abilities (such as cycling) of land cards in your graveyard.

Historian's Boon

{3}{W}

Enchantment

Whenever Historian's Boon or another nontoken enchantment enters the battlefield under your control, create a 1/1 white Soldier creature token.

Whenever the final chapter ability of a Saga you control triggers, create a 4/4 white Angel creature token with flying and vigilance.

The final chapter ability of a Saga is the ability with the greatest chapter number among chapter abilities that Saga has.

Jasmine Boreal of the Seven

{1}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Druid

2/4

{T}: Add {G}{W}. Spend this mana only to cast creature spells with no abilities.

Creatures you control with no abilities can't be blocked by creatures with abilities.

Some effects give spells a player controls an ability. In that case, mana from Jasmine Boreal of the Seven's mana ability can't be spent to cast that spell, even if it is a creature spell that normally has no abilities.

Checking whether a creature has abilities for Jasmine Boreal of the Seven's last ability happens only once each combat, as blockers are declared. This means that, once a creature you control with no abilities has been blocked, giving an ability to a creature blocking it won't cause the creature you control to become unblocked.

Moira, Urborg Haunt

{2}{B}

Legendary Creature — Spirit Wizard

3/2

Menace

Whenever Moira, Urborg Haunt deals combat damage to a player, return to the battlefield target creature card in your graveyard that was put there from the battlefield this turn.

You may target a creature card with Moira's triggered ability that was put into your graveyard as a result of combat damage dealt in the same combat damage step.

Ohabi Caleria

{1}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Elf Archer

1/3

Reach

Untap all Archers you control during each other player's untap step.

Whenever an Archer you control deals damage to a creature, you may pay {2}. If you do, draw a card.

All your Archers untap during each other player's untap step. You have no choice about what untaps.

Effects that say an Archer you control "doesn't untap during your untap step" or "doesn't untap during its controller's untap step" won't prevent Ohabi Caleria from causing you to untap it during other players' untap steps.

Orca, Siege Demon

{5}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Demon

5/5

Trample

Whenever another creature dies, put a +1/+1 counter on Orca, Siege Demon.

When Orca dies, it deals damage equal to its power divided as you choose among any number of targets.

You announce how the damage will be divided as part of putting Orca, Siege Demon's last triggered ability on the stack. Each chosen target must receive at least 1 damage.

If Orca, Siege Demon's last ability has multiple targets, and some but not all of them are illegal targets when the ability resolves, Orca, Siege Demon will still deal damage to the remaining legal targets according to the original damage division.

If all of the targets are illegal when the ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. Nothing will be dealt damage.

The Peregrine Dynamo

{3}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Construct

1/5

Haste

{1}, {T}: Copy target activated or triggered ability you control from another legendary source that's not a commander. You may choose new targets for the copy. (Mana abilities can't be targeted.)

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keyword abilities (such as equip) are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder text. An activated mana ability is one that produces mana as it resolves, not one that costs mana to activate.

Triggered abilities use the word "when," "whenever," or "at." They're often written as "[Trigger condition], [effect]." Some keyword abilities are triggered abilities and will have "when," "whenever," or "at the beginning of" in their reminder text.

The Peregrine Dynamo's ability targets an ability that is on the stack and creates another instance of that ability on the stack. It doesn't cause any object to gain an ability.

A "legendary source" is a permanent, spell, or card in any zone with the supertype "legendary." For example, The Peregrine Dynamo's ability can target a cycling ability you've activated if the discarded card is a legendary card.

The source of the copy is the same as the source of the original ability.

If the ability is modal (that is, if it says, "Choose one —" or similar), the mode is copied and can't be changed.

If the ability divides damage or distributes counters among a number of targets, the division and number of targets can't be changed. If you choose new targets, you must choose the same number of targets.

If the activated ability's cost contains a choice, such as a creature to sacrifice or a number of counters to remove, the copy uses that same information. You can't pay the cost again, even if you want to.

Any choices made when the ability resolves won't have been made yet when it's copied. Any such choices will be made separately when the copy resolves. If a triggered ability asks you to pay a cost, you pay that cost for the copy separately.

If an ability is linked to a second ability, copies of that ability are also linked to that second ability. If the second ability refers to "the exiled card," it refers to all cards exiled by the ability and the copy. For example, if Tidehollow Sculler's enters-the-battlefield ability is copied and two cards are exiled, they both return when Tidehollow Sculler leaves the battlefield.

In some cases involving linked abilities, an ability requires information about "the exiled card." When this happens, the ability gets multiple answers. If these answers are being used to determine the value of a variable, the sum is used. If an ability attempts to create a token that is a copy of "the exiled card," it creates a token for each card exiled this way that is a copy of that card.

Primeval Spawn

{5}{W}{U}{B}{R}{G}

Creature — Avatar

10/10

If Primeval Spawn would enter the battlefield and it wasn't cast or no mana was spent to cast it, exile it instead.

Vigilance, trample, lifelink

When Primeval Spawn leaves the battlefield, exile the top ten cards of your library. You may cast any number of spells with total mana value 10 or less from among them without paying their mana costs.

As long as mana was paid for any cost to cast Primeval Spawn, it enters the battlefield as it resolves. It will not be exiled as it tries to enter the battlefield, even if its cost was reduced or a cost other than its normal mana cost was paid.

If Primeval Spawn is exiled by its first ability as it tries to enter the battlefield, it goes directly to the exile zone without entering the battlefield first. Since it never enters or leaves the battlefield, its last ability won't trigger.

If an effect causes a card to enter the battlefield as a copy of Primeval Spawn and that permanent wasn't cast or no mana was spent to cast it, that card will be exiled instead of entering the battlefield.

Conversely, if an effect would cause Primeval Spawn to enter the battlefield as a copy of another permanent, it will enter the battlefield as a copy of that permanent whether or not it was cast or mana was spent to cast it.

If a creature token that is a copy of Primeval Spawn would be put onto the battlefield, it's put into exile instead and then ceases to exist. Creature tokens are never cast, even if the spell that created them was.

If an effect from a static ability would remove all abilities from Primeval Spawn if it were on the battlefield (such as that of Humility), then its first ability won't cause it to be exiled. It will enter the battlefield as normal.

Primeval Spawn's last ability checks the mana values and types of the spells on the stack, not the mana values and types of the cards in exile. Notably, this means that you may cast the back face of a modal double-faced card or either face of a split card as long as the spells you are casting together have a total mana value of 10 or less.

The spells are cast one after the other during the resolution of Primeval Spawn's last ability. The one you cast last will be the first one to resolve.

If you cast a spell without paying its mana cost, you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay any additional costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those.

If the spell has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

Ramirez DePietro, Pillager

{2}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Pirate

4/3

When Ramirez DePietro, Pillager enters the battlefield, you lose 2 life and create two Treasure tokens.

Whenever one or more Pirates you control deal combat damage to a player, exile the top card of that player's library. You may cast that card for as long as it remains exiled.

You must pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for spells cast with Ramirez DePietro, Pillager's last ability.

You may not play lands exiled with the last ability.

Ramses, Assassin Lord

{2}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Assassin

4/4

Deathtouch

Other Assassins you control get +1/+1.

Whenever a player loses the game, if they were attacked this turn by an Assassin you controlled, you win the game.

As long as that player was attacked this turn by an Assassin you controlled, Ramses, Assassin Lord's last ability triggers when that player loses the game for any reason, not just due to combat damage. This is true even if the Assassin is no longer on the battlefield, no longer under your control, or no longer an Assassin at the time that player loses the game.

If you attack an opponent with a non-Assassin creature and that creature becomes an Assassin after attackers were declared, that player was not "attacked" this turn by an Assassin you controlled.

Similarly, if an Assassin enters the battlefield under your control attacking a player, that creature didn't "attack" and won't cause this ability to trigger.

For the last ability to trigger, an Assassin you controlled must have attacked the player. Attacking a planeswalker the player controls won't count.

Robaran Mercenaries

{3}{W}

Creature — Human Mercenary

3/4

Vigilance

Robaran Mercenaries has all activated abilities of all legendary creatures you control.

The costs of activated abilities that Robaran Mercenaries gains must be paid as normal.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keywords are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder text.

If Robaran Mercenaries gains an activated ability that's normally linked to a non-activated ability of the creature it came from, the ability Robaran Mercenaries has isn't linked to any ability.

If Robaran Mercenaries gains an activated ability that's normally linked to another activated ability of the creature it came from, those two abilities Robaran Mercenaries gains are linked for as long as that creature remains on the battlefield.

Rohgahh, Kher Keep Overlord

{3}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Kobold Warrior

4/4

Other Kobolds you control get +2/+2.

Whenever you cast a Kobold spell, you may pay {2}. If you do, create a 4/4 red Dragon creature token with flying.

Whenever you cast a Dragon spell, create a 0/1 red Kobold creature token named Kobolds of Kher Keep.

Each of Rohgahh, Kher Keep Overlord's last two abilities goes on the stack above the spell that caused it to trigger and resolves first. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise left the stack.

Rosnakht, Heir of Rohgahh

{R}

Legendary Creature — Kobold Warrior

0/1

Battle cry (Whenever this creature attacks, each other attacking creature gets +1/+0 until end of turn.)

Heroic — Whenever you cast a spell that targets Rosnakht, Heir of Rohgahh, create a 0/1 red Kobold creature token named Kobolds of Kher Keep.

Rosnakht, Heir of Rohgahh's last ability goes on the stack above the spell that caused it to trigger and resolves first. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise left the stack.

Shanid, Sleepers' Scourge

{1}{R}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Knight

2/4

Menace

Other legendary creatures you control have menace.

Whenever you play a legendary land or cast a legendary spell, you draw a card and you lose 1 life.

If casting a legendary spell causes Shanid's last ability to trigger, that ability goes on the stack above the spell that caused it to trigger and resolves first. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise left the stack.

A legendary land entering the battlefield without being played does not cause Shanid's last ability to trigger.

Sivitri, Dragon Master

{2}{U}{B}

Legendary Planeswalker — Sivitri

4

+1: Until your next turn, creatures can't attack you or planeswalkers you control unless their controller pays 2 life for each of those creatures.

−3: Search your library for a Dragon card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

−7: Destroy all non-Dragon creatures.

Sivitri, Dragon Master can be your commander.

A player who controls a creature that "attacks if able" can decline to pay additional costs to have that creature attack. If they do and there's no other player or planeswalker to attack, that creature simply doesn't attack.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, creatures can attack your teammate and planeswalkers your teammate controls without requiring a life payment.

Stangg, Echo Warrior

{2}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior

3/4

Whenever Stangg, Echo Warrior attacks, create Stangg Twin, a legendary 3/4 red and green Human Warrior creature token. It enters the battlefield tapped and attacking. For each Aura and Equipment attached to Stangg, create a token that's a copy of it attached to Stangg Twin. Sacrifice all tokens created this way at the beginning of the next end step.

If, for any reason, an Aura token that would be created this way can't be attached to Stangg Twin, that token isn't created. If an Equipment token that can't be attached to Stangg Twin would be created, that token enters the battlefield unattached.

If a replacement effect causes the created tokens to have different characteristics or causes additional tokens to be created this way, those tokens will still be sacrificed at the beginning of the next end step.

If another player gains control of the tokens created this way, the ability that causes you to sacrifice them will still trigger. However, any tokens you no longer control can't be sacrificed and will remain on the battlefield.

Tetsuo, Imperial Champion

{U}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Samurai

3/3

Whenever Tetsuo, Imperial Champion attacks, if it's equipped, choose one —

• Tetsuo deals damage equal to the highest mana value among Equipment attached to it to any target.

• You may cast an instant or sorcery spell from your hand with mana value less than or equal to the highest mana value among Equipment attached to Tetsuo without paying its mana cost.

If Tetsuo isn't equipped when it's declared as an attacking creature, the ability won't trigger. If Tetsuo isn't equipped when the ability resolves, the ability won't do anything.

Tor Wauki the Younger

{3}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Archer

3/3

Reach, lifelink

If another source you control would deal noncombat damage to a permanent or player, it deals that much damage plus 1 to that permanent or player instead.

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, Tor Wauki the Younger deals 2 damage to any target.

Tor Wauki the Younger's triggered ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. The ability will resolve even if that spell is countered.

Unite the Coalition

{2}{W}{U}{B}{R}{G}

Instant

Choose five. You may choose the same mode more than once.

• Target permanent phases out.

• Target player draws a card.

• Exile target player's graveyard.

• Unite the Coalition deals 2 damage to any target.

• Destroy target artifact or enchantment.

No matter which combination of modes you choose, you always follow the instructions in the order they are written.

If you choose any mode more than once, you choose the relative order of each of those modes.

No player can cast spells or activate abilities in between the modes of a resolving spell. Any abilities that trigger won't be put onto the stack until Unite the Coalition is done resolving.

If Unite the Coalition is copied, the effect that creates the copy may allow you to choose new targets, but you can't choose new modes.

Phased-out permanents are treated as though they don't exist. They can't be the targets of spells or abilities, their static abilities have no effect on the game, their triggered abilities can't trigger, they can't attack or block, and so on.

As a permanent is phased out, Auras and Equipment attached to it also phase out at the same time. Those Auras and Equipment will phase in at the same time that creature does, and they'll phase in still attached to that permanent.

Permanents phase back in during their controller's untap step, immediately before that player untaps their permanents. Creatures that phase in this way are able to attack and pay a cost of {T} during that turn. If a permanent had counters on it when it phased out, it will have those counters when it phases back in.

An attacking or blocking creature that phases out is removed from combat.

Phasing out doesn't cause any "leaves the battlefield" abilities to trigger. Similarly, phasing in won't cause any "enters the battlefield" abilities to trigger.

Any continuous effects with a "for as long as" duration ignore phased-out objects. If ignoring those objects causes the effect's conditions to no longer be met, the duration will expire.

Choices made for permanents as they entered the battlefield are remembered when they phase in.

Verrak, Warped Sengir

{1}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Vampire

2/2

Flying, deathtouch, lifelink

Whenever you activate an ability that isn't a mana ability, if life was paid to activate it, you may pay that much life again. If you do, copy that ability. You may choose new targets for the copy.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keyword abilities (such as equip) are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder text. An activated mana ability is one that produces mana as it resolves, not one that costs mana to activate.

Verrak's triggered ability creates another instance of that activated ability on the stack. It doesn't cause any object to gain an ability.

The source of the copy is the same as the source of the original ability.

If the ability is modal (that is, if it says, "Choose one —" or similar), the mode is copied and can't be changed.

If the ability divides damage or distributes counters among a number of targets, the division and number of targets can't be changed. If you choose new targets, you must choose the same number of targets.

If the activated ability's cost contains a choice, such as a creature to sacrifice or a number of counters to remove, the copy uses that same information. You can't pay the cost again, even if you want to.

Any choices made when the ability resolves won't have been made yet when it's copied. Any such choices will be made separately when the copy resolves.

If an ability is linked to a second ability, copies of that ability are also linked to that second ability. If the second ability refers to "the exiled card," it refers to all cards exiled by the ability and the copy. For example, if Tidehollow Sculler's enters-the-battlefield ability is copied and two cards are exiled, they both return when Tidehollow Sculler leaves the battlefield.

In some cases involving linked abilities, an ability requires information about "the exiled card." When this happens, the ability gets multiple answers. If these answers are being used to determine the value of a variable, the sum is used. If an ability attempts to create a token that is a copy of "the exiled card," it creates a token for each card exiled this way that is a copy of that card.

Xira, the Golden Sting

{1}{B}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Insect Assassin

3/3

Flying, haste

Whenever Xira, the Golden Sting attacks, put an egg counter on another target creature without an egg counter on it. When that creature dies, if it has an egg counter on it, draw a card and create a 1/1 black Insect creature token with flying.

The delayed triggered ability created as Xira's ability resolves will trigger even if Xira is no longer on the battlefield when that creature dies.

