A Landslide is about to come down on your opponents, as the Dragons of Tarkir Event Deck crashes into stores everywhere.

This Temur-flavored deck uses large creatures and red burn spells to relentlessly attack your opponent, touching on blue mana to play some powerful three-color cards as well as a few tricky blue spells to keep opponents off balance.

The Landslide Charge Event Deck is available when Dragons of Tarkir releases on March 27.