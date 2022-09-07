This pitiful world. So flawed, so painfully imperfect, but at least it is malleable. Easy to construct a shell. The shell is gruesome and inelegant, but no more so than those already here. They will not notice. Too concerned with individual things. They claim to be united, but they do not yet know of true unity. They do not yet know the Machine Orthodoxy. But they will.

Sleeper Agents Event Details

Dates: September 15, 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC)–September 24, 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC)

Format: Alchemy Singleton with the Sleeper Agents emblem with the text:

"At the beginning of your upkeep, choose a creature card in your hand at random. It perpetually becomes a Phyrexian in addition to its other types. Whenever a Phyrexian you control deals combat damage to a player, that player gets two poison counters."

Structure: 4 wins or 2 losses in Best-of-One matches

Entry: 2,000 gold or 400 gems

Rewards:

Wins Rewards 4 wins 2,500 gold + 3 card styles 3 wins 1,500 gold + 3 card styles 2 wins 1,000 gold + 2 card styles 1 win 500 gold + 2 card styles 0 wins 1 card style

Stained-Glass Showcase Card Style Rewards

The following showcase card styles can be earned in this event. Each is equally likely, and you will always receive styles you don't own yet until you collect them all: