Greetings, Sotheran sojourners! Welcome to Edge of Eternities, Magic's first space opera set. Here, Spacecrafts soar across the battlefield, creatures warp in and out of exile, and fan-favorite lands return as Stellar Sights cards. All of this and more will arrive at your local game store sooner than you think, with Prerelease events kicking off on July 25, 2025!

Prerelease events are where you can play with the cards in a brand-new Magic set before anyone else. These are attended by players new and old, and everyone is on equal footing because the set is so new. And since Edge of Eternities takes us to an all-new area of the Magic Multiverse, it's a great first step into the wide world of Magic.

EOE Prerelease Pack
Edge of Eternities
Prerelease Pack

When you register for an Edge of Eternities Prerelease event, you'll receive a Prerelease Pack. Each Edge of Eternities Prerelease Pack contains the following:

  • 6 Edge of Eternities Play Boosters
  • 1 Traditional foil year-stamped rare or mythic rare card
  • 1 Deck box
  • 1 Spindown die

Prereleases are typically run as Sealed events, which means you'll construct a 40-card deck out of the contents of your Prerelease Pack and any number of basic lands. Since these are casual events focused on simply enjoying the new set, don't hesitate to ask questions, take chances, and venture out into the great unknown of Edge of Eternities.

Building Your Prerelease Deck

When building a Prerelease deck (or any sealed deck), you'll want to figure out what colors you are playing. As you open your Play Boosters, sort the cards you open into piles by color, with multicolor and colorless cards going in their own pile. This will give you an idea of what colors will be able to fill out your deck.

0148_MTGEOE_Main: Nova Hellkite 0247_MTGEOE_Main: Thrumming Hivepool

For an Edge of Eternities sealed deck, you want to play only two colors. To decide what those colors are, look for any major threats from among the cards you opened. Threats are any cards that swing the game greatly in your favor when you play them. These can be giant creatures, powerful spells, or permanents that draw tons of cards. These tend to be rare and mythic rare cards. Remember, you can also play the year-stamped card included in your Prerelease Pack!

0009_MTGEOE_Main: Cosmogrand Zenith 0222_MTGEOE_Main: Mutinous Massacre

If your best threat is a white card like Cosmogrand Zenith, you'll want one of your colors to be white. But if your best threat is a multicolor card like the black-red Mutinous Massacre, you'll likely want more reasons to play both of those colors. Even though Mutinous Massacre is a powerful card, you don't want it to dictate your entire strategy.

0014_MTGEOE_Main: Emergency Eject 0206_MTGEOE_Main: Shattered Wings

This brings us to the other important kind of card for Prerelease events: removal. If threats are what win you the game, removal is what keeps your opponent from winning the game. An artifact like The Endstone may be powerful, but it's no match for the simplicity of Shattered Wings. Most removal spells for Limited are monoocolor common and uncommon cards, which you can find listed here:

