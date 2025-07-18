Edge of Eternities Prerelease Guide
Greetings, Sotheran sojourners! Welcome to Edge of Eternities, Magic's first space opera set. Here, Spacecrafts soar across the battlefield, creatures warp in and out of exile, and fan-favorite lands return as Stellar Sights cards. All of this and more will arrive at your local game store sooner than you think, with Prerelease events kicking off on July 25, 2025!
Prerelease events are where you can play with the cards in a brand-new Magic set before anyone else. These are attended by players new and old, and everyone is on equal footing because the set is so new. And since Edge of Eternities takes us to an all-new area of the Magic Multiverse, it's a great first step into the wide world of Magic.
When you register for an Edge of Eternities Prerelease event, you'll receive a Prerelease Pack. Each Edge of Eternities Prerelease Pack contains the following:
- 6 Edge of Eternities Play Boosters
- 1 Traditional foil year-stamped rare or mythic rare card
- 1 Deck box
- 1 Spindown die
Prereleases are typically run as Sealed events, which means you'll construct a 40-card deck out of the contents of your Prerelease Pack and any number of basic lands. Since these are casual events focused on simply enjoying the new set, don't hesitate to ask questions, take chances, and venture out into the great unknown of Edge of Eternities.
Building Your Prerelease Deck
When building a Prerelease deck (or any sealed deck), you'll want to figure out what colors you are playing. As you open your Play Boosters, sort the cards you open into piles by color, with multicolor and colorless cards going in their own pile. This will give you an idea of what colors will be able to fill out your deck.
For an Edge of Eternities sealed deck, you want to play only two colors. To decide what those colors are, look for any major threats from among the cards you opened. Threats are any cards that swing the game greatly in your favor when you play them. These can be giant creatures, powerful spells, or permanents that draw tons of cards. These tend to be rare and mythic rare cards. Remember, you can also play the year-stamped card included in your Prerelease Pack!
If your best threat is a white card like
This brings us to the other important kind of card for Prerelease events: removal. If threats are what win you the game, removal is what keeps your opponent from winning the game. An artifact like
If you have one or two threats in one color and a handful of removal spells in another color, that's a pretty clear signal that those should be your deck's two colors. But a good deck is more than just a collection of powerful cards. It's a strategy, and that means building your deck with a clear direction in mind. That brings us to …
The Mana Curve in Edge of Eternities
Low-cost spells tend to be less impactful, but they ensure you have something to play every turn. High-cost spells can win you the game, but they're likely to sit in your hand if you don't have the resources to cast them. You can bring balance to your deck and the Sothera system by employing the mana curve. A typical mana curve for Sealed looks something like this:
- 1 Mana: 1–2 cards
- 2 Mana: 7–8 cards
- 3 Mana: 5–6 cards
- 4 Mana: 3–4 cards
- 5 Mana: 2–3 cards
- 6 Mana: 0–1 card
- and 17 lands!
By spreading the mana value of your cards throughout your deck, you'll ensure you have something to cast each turn. While normally you calculate a spell's mana value by looking at its mana cost, Edge of Eternities adds an interesting wrinkle: warp.
The answer depends on when you think you're most likely to cast the spell. If you have other cards that you're more likely to cast on your second turn other than Luminary, then you should treat it as a four-mana spell, as that is when you are likely to cast it. Otherwise, you can treat it as a two-mana spell.
Edge of Eternities Draft Archetypes
To keep you from careening out into the depths of space, Edge of Eternities has ten "draft archetypes" to assist you in deck building. Each two-color pair has a specific strategy supported by cards in those colors. By identifying your deck's intended strategy, you can more easily find beneficial cards for it.
Additionally, each two-color pair has a multicolor uncommon card that loudly represents its draft archetype. These signpost uncommons can be powerhouses, so keep an eye out for them in your Play Boosters.
White-Blue Second Spell
Chain together two spells a turn and overwhelm your opponents with a deluge of value! If you're able to consistently cast more than one spell a turn, you're already in a good position, but cards like
Blue-Black Artifact Control
Trap your opponents within the pull of Sothera and gain control of the battlefield. Cards like
Black-Red Void
Cast spells for their warp costs and sacrifice your permanents to trigger your void cards. You'll want a balance of payoffs (cards like
Red-Green Landers and Landfall
Play lands, trigger landfall abilities, then play more lands. This straightforward color combination takes advantage of Lander tokens, which are found in all colors but appear primarily in red and green. Since you'll be creating so many Lander tokens, try dipping into other colors to play useful threats like
Green-White +1/+1 Counters
Bolster your forces and charge into battle.
Curious about the story behind this signpost uncommon? Check out The Magic Story Podcast's latest episode "The Story of Haliya, Ascendant Cadet" and experience the action for yourself!
White-Black Go Wide
If you'd rather build up your army, try white-black's strategy of creating a board of tokens to overwhelm opposing forces. Buff your board with
Blue-Red Artifact Aggro
Several Robots and Jellyfish in the set care about becoming tapped or artifacts entering, making them perfect fits for the blue-red deck. Whether
Black-Green Graveyard
Churn through your deck by milling cards, then go for the win by reanimating permanents. While high-cost Spacecrafts like
Red-White Space Stations
Green-Blue Ramp
Green-blue decks have a secret: they can play four to five colors! Your Landers can fetch each basic land, allowing you to play the best cards from your Prerelease Pack. There are also a handful of cards that care about differently named lands, giving your deck a powerful top-end in the form of
Become the Star of Edge of Eternities
Prepare for liftoff: Edge of Eternities Prerelease events run from July 25–31! Take the knowledge you've learned here and chart a course to victory. The full set releases on August 1 and is available for preorder now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.