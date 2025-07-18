Edge of Eternities Prerelease Guide Feature Jul 18, 2025 Jubilee Finnegan

Greetings, Sotheran sojourners! Welcome to Edge of Eternities, Magic's first space opera set. Here, Spacecrafts soar across the battlefield, creatures warp in and out of exile, and fan-favorite lands return as Stellar Sights cards. All of this and more will arrive at your local game store sooner than you think, with Prerelease events kicking off on July 25, 2025! Prerelease events are where you can play with the cards in a brand-new Magic set before anyone else. These are attended by players new and old, and everyone is on equal footing because the set is so new. And since Edge of Eternities takes us to an all-new area of the Magic Multiverse, it's a great first step into the wide world of Magic. Edge of Eternities

Prerelease Pack When you register for an Edge of Eternities Prerelease event, you'll receive a Prerelease Pack. Each Edge of Eternities Prerelease Pack contains the following: 6 Edge of Eternities Play Boosters

Play Boosters 1 Traditional foil year-stamped rare or mythic rare card

1 Deck box

1 Spindown die Prereleases are typically run as Sealed events, which means you'll construct a 40-card deck out of the contents of your Prerelease Pack and any number of basic lands. Since these are casual events focused on simply enjoying the new set, don't hesitate to ask questions, take chances, and venture out into the great unknown of Edge of Eternities. Building Your Prerelease Deck When building a Prerelease deck (or any sealed deck), you'll want to figure out what colors you are playing. As you open your Play Boosters, sort the cards you open into piles by color, with multicolor and colorless cards going in their own pile. This will give you an idea of what colors will be able to fill out your deck. 0148_MTGEOE_Main: Nova Hellkite 0247_MTGEOE_Main: Thrumming Hivepool For an Edge of Eternities sealed deck, you want to play only two colors. To decide what those colors are, look for any major threats from among the cards you opened. Threats are any cards that swing the game greatly in your favor when you play them. These can be giant creatures, powerful spells, or permanents that draw tons of cards. These tend to be rare and mythic rare cards. Remember, you can also play the year-stamped card included in your Prerelease Pack! 0009_MTGEOE_Main: Cosmogrand Zenith 0222_MTGEOE_Main: Mutinous Massacre If your best threat is a white card like Cosmogrand Zenith , you'll want one of your colors to be white. But if your best threat is a multicolor card like the black-red Mutinous Massacre , you'll likely want more reasons to play both of those colors. Even though Mutinous Massacre is a powerful card, you don't want it to dictate your entire strategy. 0014_MTGEOE_Main: Emergency Eject 0206_MTGEOE_Main: Shattered Wings This brings us to the other important kind of card for Prerelease events: removal. If threats are what win you the game, removal is what keeps your opponent from winning the game. An artifact like The Endstone may be powerful, but it's no match for the simplicity of Shattered Wings . Most removal spells for Limited are monoocolor common and uncommon cards, which you can find listed here:

Click to show cards All-Fates Stalker

Banishing Light

Emergency Eject

Focus Fire

Reroute Systems

Radiant Strike

Seam Rip



Click to show cards Annul

Cryoshatter

Desculpting Blast

Divert Disaster

Specimen Freighter

Unravel



Click to show cards Blade of the Swarm

Depressurize

Faller's Faithful

Gravkill

Vote Out



Click to show cards Cut Propulsion

Drill Too Deep

Nebula Dragon

Plasma Bolt

Ruinous Rampage



Click to show cards Close Encounter

Diplomatic Relations

Meltstrider's Resolve

Seedship Impact

Shattered Wings



If you have one or two threats in one color and a handful of removal spells in another color, that's a pretty clear signal that those should be your deck's two colors. But a good deck is more than just a collection of powerful cards. It's a strategy, and that means building your deck with a clear direction in mind. That brings us to …

The Mana Curve in Edge of Eternities

Low-cost spells tend to be less impactful, but they ensure you have something to play every turn. High-cost spells can win you the game, but they're likely to sit in your hand if you don't have the resources to cast them. You can bring balance to your deck and the Sothera system by employing the mana curve. A typical mana curve for Sealed looks something like this:

1 Mana: 1–2 cards

2 Mana: 7–8 cards

3 Mana: 5–6 cards

4 Mana: 3–4 cards

5 Mana: 2–3 cards

6 Mana: 0–1 card

and 17 lands!

By spreading the mana value of your cards throughout your deck, you'll ensure you have something to cast each turn. While normally you calculate a spell's mana value by looking at its mana cost, Edge of Eternities adds an interesting wrinkle: warp.

0023_MTGEOE_Main: Knight Luminary

Knight Luminary is a great example of this. It is a four-mana creature, but you can cast it for two mana using its warp ability, which exiles it at the end set to cast on a later turn. So, should you count it as a four-mana spell or a two-mana spell?

The answer depends on when you think you're most likely to cast the spell. If you have other cards that you're more likely to cast on your second turn other than Luminary, then you should treat it as a four-mana spell, as that is when you are likely to cast it. Otherwise, you can treat it as a two-mana spell.

Edge of Eternities Draft Archetypes

To keep you from careening out into the depths of space, Edge of Eternities has ten "draft archetypes" to assist you in deck building. Each two-color pair has a specific strategy supported by cards in those colors. By identifying your deck's intended strategy, you can more easily find beneficial cards for it.

Additionally, each two-color pair has a multicolor uncommon card that loudly represents its draft archetype. These signpost uncommons can be powerhouses, so keep an eye out for them in your Play Boosters.

White-Blue Second Spell

0039_MTGEOE_Main: Starport Security 0084_MTGEOE_Main: Uthros Psionicist

Chain together two spells a turn and overwhelm your opponents with a deluge of value! If you're able to consistently cast more than one spell a turn, you're already in a good position, but cards like Sunstar Lightsmith and Uthros Psionicist will give you an extra bonus.

Blue-Black Artifact Control

0212_MTGEOE_Main: Alpharael, Dreaming Acolyte 0096_MTGEOE_Main: Dubious Delicacy

Trap your opponents within the pull of Sothera and gain control of the battlefield. Cards like Dubious Delicacy and Embrace Oblivion let you turn your artifacts into a force of destruction, removing your opponent's best creatures and clearing the way for your own.

Black-Red Void

0220_MTGEOE_Main: Interceptor Mechan 0120_MTGEOE_Main: Temporal Intervention

Cast spells for their warp costs and sacrifice your permanents to trigger your void cards. You'll want a balance of payoffs (cards like Temporal Intervention ) alongside cards that trigger your void effects. Notably, sacrificing any Lander tokens will trigger your void abilities.

Red-Green Landers and Landfall

0233_MTGEOE_Main: Tannuk, Memorial Ensign 0185_MTGEOE_Main: Galactic Wayfarer

Play lands, trigger landfall abilities, then play more lands. This straightforward color combination takes advantage of Lander tokens, which are found in all colors but appear primarily in red and green. Since you'll be creating so many Lander tokens, try dipping into other colors to play useful threats like Ragost, Deft Gastronaut .

Green-White +1/+1 Counters

0218_MTGEOE_Main: Haliya, Ascendant Cadet 0033_MTGEOE_Main: Scout for Survivors

Bolster your forces and charge into battle. Haliya, Ascendant Cadet ensures your creatures are armed and your hand is stocked. If your allies fall, return them to the battlefield with cards like Scout for Survivors or Rescue Skiff .

Curious about the story behind this signpost uncommon? Check out The Magic Story Podcast's latest episode "The Story of Haliya, Ascendant Cadet" and experience the action for yourself!

White-Black Go Wide

0232_MTGEOE_Main: Syr Vondam, the Lucent 0012_MTGEOE_Main: Dual-Sun Adepts

If you'd rather build up your army, try white-black's strategy of creating a board of tokens to overwhelm opposing forces. Buff your board with Syr Vondam, the Lucent and go for the win with small creatures like Hullcarver or double-striking creatures like Dual-Sun Adepts .

Blue-Red Artifact Aggro

0221_MTGEOE_Main: Mm'menon, Uthros Exile 0064_MTGEOE_Main: Mechan Navigator

Several Robots and Jellyfish in the set care about becoming tapped or artifacts entering, making them perfect fits for the blue-red deck. Whether Mechan Navigator is attacking or paying for the station ability of a Spacecraft, it will keep you in the game and (hopefully) carry you to victory.

Black-Green Graveyard

0227_MTGEOE_Main: Seedship Broodtender 0211_MTGEOE_Main: Thawbringer

Churn through your deck by milling cards, then go for the win by reanimating permanents. While high-cost Spacecrafts like Pinnacle Kill-Ship may look hard to cast, they're much more appealing with a few copies of Scrounge for Eternity in your deck.

Red-White Space Stations

0225_MTGEOE_Main: Sami, Ship's Engineer 0043_MTGEOE_Main: Wedgelight Rammer

Sami , captain of the Seriema , guides their ship and this strategy. Many key cards care about your creatures being tapped, which you can accomplish by relentlessly attacking or using your creatures to power up your Spacecrafts. Wedgelight Rammer is a hidden gem in this archetype, as it provides a creature token that can be used to station it.

Green-Blue Ramp

0213_MTGEOE_Main: Biomechan Engineer 0184_MTGEOE_Main: Fungal Colossus

Green-blue decks have a secret: they can play four to five colors! Your Landers can fetch each basic land, allowing you to play the best cards from your Prerelease Pack. There are also a handful of cards that care about differently named lands, giving your deck a powerful top-end in the form of Fungal Colossus , All-Fates Scroll , and Survey Mechan .

Become the Star of Edge of Eternities

Prepare for liftoff: Edge of Eternities Prerelease events run from July 25–31! Take the knowledge you've learned here and chart a course to victory. The full set releases on August 1 and is available for preorder now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.