The Release Notes include information concerning the release of a new Magic: The Gathering set, as well as a collection of clarifications and rulings involving that set's cards. It's intended to make playing with the new cards more fun by clearing up the common misconceptions and confusion inevitably caused by new mechanics and interactions. As future sets are released, updates to the Magic rules may cause some of this information to become outdated. Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Rules to find the most up-to-date rules.

The "General Notes" section includes information about card legality and explains some of the mechanics and concepts in the set.

The "Card-Specific Notes" sections contain answers to the most important, most common, and most confusing questions players might ask about cards in the set. Items in the "Card-Specific Notes" sections include full card text for your reference. Not all cards in the set are listed.

GENERAL NOTES

Card Legality

Edge of Eternities cards with the EOE set code are permitted in the Standard, Pioneer, and Modern formats, as well as in Commander and other formats. At release, the following card sets will be permitted in the Standard format: Magic: The Gathering Foundations, Wilds of Eldraine, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, Murders at Karlov Manor, Outlaws of Thunder Junction, The Big Score, Bloomburrow, Duskmourn: House of Horror, Aetherdrift, Tarkir: Dragonstorm, Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™, and Edge of Eternities.

New Edge of Eternities Commander cards with the EOC set code are permitted in the Commander, Legacy, and Vintage formats. Previously printed cards with the EOC set code are legal for play in any format where a card with the same name is permitted.

The Edge of Eternities release also includes Stellar Sights bonus sheet cards with the EOS set code. These returning cards are legal for play in any format that already allows those cards.

Special Guests cards are previously printed cards from a variety of backgrounds visiting the set. You never know who or what will make an appearance! There are ten Special Guests cards in Edge of Eternities. They have the set code SPG and are legal for play in any format where a card with the same name is permitted.

New Mechanic: Station Cards

New Keyword Ability: Station

New Artifact Type: Spacecraft

New Land Type: Planet

In order to explore the Sothera system, we're not going to need roads, but we will need a way to get where we're going. Luckily, there's a wide array of Spacecraft waiting to take us wherever we'd like. Perhaps we'll visit one of several Planets while we're at it. All Spacecraft and Planet cards in Edge of Eternities fall under the new category of station cards. These cards have the station keyword ability, which allows you to tap creatures to put charge counters on that station by operating the Spacecraft's systems or building the Planet's infrastructure. How does this all work? Well, let's start by looking at some Spacecraft.

0025_MTGEOE_Main: Lumen-Class Frigate

Lumen-Class Frigate

{1}{W}

Artifact — Spacecraft

Station (Tap another creature you control: Put charge counters equal to its power on this Spacecraft. Station only as a sorcery. It's an artifact creature at 12+.)

2+ | Other creatures you control get +1/+1.

12+ | Flying, lifelink

3/5

0171_MTGEOE_Main: Atmospheric Greenhouse

Atmospheric Greenhouse

{4}{G}

Artifact — Spacecraft

When this Spacecraft enters, put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control.

Station (Tap another creature you control: Put charge counters equal to its power on this Spacecraft. Station only as a sorcery. It's an artifact creature at 8+.)

8+ | Flying, trample

5/4

Spacecraft is an artifact type with no special meaning. It doesn't grant the artifact any intrinsic abilities. Other cards may care about which artifacts are Spacecraft.

A station card is a card with the station keyword ability. The station keyword means "Tap another untapped creature you control: Put a number of charge counters on this permanent equal to the tapped creature's power. Activate only as a sorcery."

Use the tapped creature's power as the station ability resolves to determine how many charge counters to put on the permanent with station. If that creature isn't on the battlefield at that time, use its power as it last existed on the battlefield.

If the tapped creature has negative power, no charge counters are put onto or removed from the permanent with station.

Each station card has one or more striations in its text box. Each striation is preceded by a station symbol—a circle surrounding a number and a plus sign.

Each station symbol represents an ability. A station symbol means "As long as this permanent has N or more charge counters on it, it has [abilities]," where N is the number inside the symbol and [abilities] are all the abilities found inside the same striation as that symbol.

If that station symbol is in the same striation as a power and toughness box, it instead means "As long as this permanent has N or more charge counters on it, it has [abilities] and is a creature with base power and toughness [P/T] in addition to its other types."

If a station card has a power and toughness box printed in one of the striations in its text box, it's not a creature unless it has the appropriate number of charge counters on it. That card also doesn't have that power and toughness in any zone other than the battlefield.

If an effect causes a permanent with station to become a creature by some means other than having the appropriate number of charge counters on it, it won't use any power and toughness values printed in its text box. Instead, it will use whatever base power and toughness was set by the effect that made it a creature.

If another permanent becomes a copy of a permanent represented by a station card, all of its printed abilities, including the ones represented by station symbols, are copied. Its current characteristics and the number of charge counters on it are not copied. The abilities (and in some cases, types, power, and toughness) are determined based on the number of charge counters on the copy.

The abilities of a permanent with station are based on the number of charge counters it has. This means that if a permanent with station gets charge counters due to some other effect (such as proliferate) or loses charge counters somehow, its abilities change accordingly. The same is true for determining whether that permanent is a creature.

Even if a permanent with station has equal or greater charge counters than the number in its last station symbol, you can still activate its station ability. Adding more charge counters won't give it additional abilities, but other effects or cards might make those extra counters relevant.

If a permanent with station becomes a creature, it will be able to attack if it's been under your control continuously since the turn began. That is, it doesn't matter how long it's been a creature, just how long it's been on the battlefield.

Okay, now we understand Spacecraft. Space travel is exciting, but it's better if we have a cool destination in mind. That's where those Planets I mentioned come in! Everything we've already discussed about station cards is true for Planets, with the exception that they don't become creatures. You probably expected that, though. Here's one of my favorite Planets in this set (though they're all cool).

0260_MTGEOE_Main: Uthros, Titanic Godcore

Uthros, Titanic Godcore

Land — Planet

This land enters tapped.

{T}: Add {U}.

Station (Tap another creature you control: Put charge counters equal to its power on this Planet. Station only as a sorcery.)

12+ | {U}, {T}: Add {U} for each artifact you control.

Planet is a land subtype with no special meaning. It doesn't grant the land any intrinsic abilities.

New Keyword Ability: Warp

The element of surprise is often a huge advantage, and one of the ways to surprise your opponents is to warp in unannounced. Who's warping in? Maybe it's a veteran soldier rallying the troops, or maybe it's an assassin showing up out of nowhere. Maybe it's a whale. A permanent card with warp may be cast for its warp cost rather than its mana cost. If it is, that permanent is exiled at the beginning of the next end step, and the card's owner may cast it from exile on a future turn.

0144_MTGEOE_Main: Memorial Team Leader

Memorial Team Leader

{3}{R}

Creature — Kavu Soldier

4/3

During your turn, other creatures you control get +1/+0.

Warp {1}{R} (You may cast this card from your hand for its warp cost. Exile this creature at the beginning of the next end step, then you may cast it from exile on a later turn.)

0077_MTGEOE_Main: Starbreach Whale

Starbreach Whale

{4}{U}

Creature — Whale

3/5

Flying

When this creature enters, surveil 2. (Look at the top two cards of your library, then put any number of them into your graveyard and the rest on top of your library in any order.)

Warp {1}{U} (You may cast this card from your hand for its warp cost. Exile this creature at the beginning of the next end step, then you may cast it from exile on a later turn.)

If you choose to pay a spell's warp cost rather than its mana cost, you're still casting the spell. It goes on the stack and can be responded to and countered. You can cast a spell for its warp cost only if you could cast that spell. Most of the time, this means during your main phase while the stack is empty.

If you pay the warp cost to cast a spell, that permanent will be exiled only if it's still on the battlefield when that triggered ability resolves. If it goes to another zone before then, it will stay where it is. If it goes to exile some other way, its owner won't be able to cast it on a future turn.

New Ability Word: Void

From the general emptiness of space to the terrifying supervoid at the center of the Sothera system, there's plenty of nothingness to go around. The void ability word helps represent the power some in the Sothera system draw from this nothingness; from a gameplay perspective, it groups abilities that care if a nonland permanent left the battlefield this turn or if a spell was "warped" (cast for its warp cost) this turn.

0122_MTGEOE_Main: Tragic Trajectory

Tragic Trajectory

{B}

Sorcery

Target creature gets -2/-2 until end of turn.

Void — That creature gets -10/-10 until end of turn instead if a nonland permanent left the battlefield this turn or a spell was warped this turn.

0140_MTGEOE_Main: Kavaron Skywarden

Kavaron Skywarden

{4}{R}

Creature — Kavu Soldier

4/5

Reach

Void — At the beginning of your end step, if a nonland permanent left the battlefield this turn or a spell was warped this turn, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

If a player casts a spell for its warp cost but that spell is countered or otherwise fails to resolve, that spell was still warped, so the condition required by void abilities will be fulfilled for that turn.

Some void abilities, such as that of Kavaron Skywarden above, are triggered abilities with intervening if clauses. If a nonland permanent hasn't left the battlefield during that turn or a spell wasn't warped that turn by the time the ability would trigger, it won't trigger at all.

New Predefined Token: Lander

Specialized hardware is often required for safe landings on new worlds. Lander tokens represent the technology used to make these landings.

0179_MTGEOE_Main: Edge Rover

Edge Rover

{G}

Artifact Creature — Robot Scout

2/2

Reach

When this creature dies, each player creates a Lander token. (It's an artifact with "{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this token: Search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.")

0114_MTGEOE_Main: Scrounge for Eternity

Scrounge for Eternity

{2}{B}

Sorcery

As an additional cost to cast this spell, sacrifice an artifact or creature.

Return target creature or Spacecraft card with mana value 5 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield. Then create a Lander token. (It's an artifact with "{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this token: Search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.")

Lander tokens are a kind of predefined token. Each one is a colorless artifact with the artifact subtype Lander and the ability " , , Sacrifice this token: Search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle."

, , Sacrifice this token: Search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle." Some spells and abilities that create Lander tokens require targets. If each target chosen is an illegal target as that spell or ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve. The Lander token won't be created.

Returning Ability Word: Landfall

The landfall ability word highlights abilities that reward you whenever a land you control enters. In this release, it represents exploration as you make landfall on the worlds of the Sothera system.

0155_MTGEOE_Main: Remnant Elemental

Remnant Elemental

{1}{R}

Creature — Elemental

0/4

Reach

Landfall — Whenever a land you control enters, this creature gets +2/+0 until end of turn.

A landfall ability triggers whenever a land you control enters for any reason. It triggers whenever you play a land, as well as whenever a spell or ability puts a land onto the battlefield under your control.

A landfall ability doesn't trigger if a permanent already on the battlefield becomes a land.

Whenever a land you control enters, each landfall ability of permanents you control will trigger. You can put them on the stack in any order. The last ability you put on the stack will be the first one to resolve (as a result, you can have those abilities resolve in the order of your choosing).

Returning Cycle: Shock Lands

Five of the "shock lands," originally from the Ravnica block, return in this release.

0251_MTGEOE_Main: Breeding Pool

Breeding Pool

Land — Forest Island

({T}: Add {G} or {U}.)

As this land enters, you may pay 2 life. If you don't, it enters tapped.

Unlike some other dual lands, these lands each have two basic land types. They're not basic, so effects that search for basic lands (such as the ability of a Lander token) can't find them, but they do have the appropriate land types for effects such as that of Willowrush Verge (from the Aetherdrift release).

release). If an effect puts one of these lands onto the battlefield tapped, you may pay 2 life, but it still enters tapped.

Commander Rules Change: Spacecraft and Vehicle Commanders

With the release of Edge of Eternities, the Commander rules are getting an update to allow a few more cards to be commanders. Specifically, any legendary Vehicle or Spacecraft card with a printed power and toughness can now be your commander. For example, the Edge of Eternities Commander Decks feature the following Spacecraft commanders.

0001_MTGEOE_CmdrFace: Hearthhull, the Worldseed

Hearthhull, the Worldseed

{1}{B}{R}{G}

Legendary Artifact — Spacecraft

Station (Tap another creature you control: Put charge counters equal to its power on this Spacecraft. Station only as a sorcery. It's an artifact creature at 8+.)

2+ | {1}, {T}, Sacrifice a land: Draw two cards. You may play an additional land this turn.

8+ | Flying, vigilance, haste

Whenever you sacrifice a land, each opponent loses 2 life.

6/7

0002_MTGEOE_CmdrFace: Inspirit, Flagship Vessel

Inspirit, Flagship Vessel

{U}{R}{W}

Legendary Artifact — Spacecraft

Station (Tap another creature you control: Put charge counters equal to its power on this Spacecraft. Station only as a sorcery. It's an artifact creature at 8+.)

1+ | At the beginning of combat on your turn, put your choice of a +1/+1 counter or two charge counters on up to one other target artifact.

8+ | Flying

Other artifacts you control have hexproof and indestructible.

5/5

Due to a rules change with the release of Edge of Eternities, any legendary Vehicle or legendary Spacecraft card with a printed power and toughness can be your commander.

Edge of Eternities Card-Specific Notes

0250_MTGEOE_Main: Adagia, Windswept Bastion

Adagia, Windswept Bastion

Land — Planet

This land enters tapped.

{T}: Add {W}.

Station (Tap another creature you control: Put charge counters equal to its power on this Planet. Station only as a sorcery.)

12+ | {3}{W}, {T}: Create a token that's a copy of target artifact or enchantment you control, except it's legendary. Activate only as a sorcery.

The token created by Adagia's last ability copies exactly what was printed on the original permanent and nothing else, with the listed exception (unless that permanent is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that permanent is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, or so on. If it is a Vehicle, it is not crewed. If it is an Equipment, it is not attached to any creature.

If the copied permanent is a token, the token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created the token, with the listed exception.

If the copied permanent is copying something else, then the token enters as whatever that permanent copied, with the listed exception.

Any enters abilities of the copied permanent will trigger when the token enters. Any "as [this permanent] enters" or "[this permanent] enters with" abilities of the copied permanent will also work.

If Adagia's last ability creates a token copy of a nonlegendary permanent, you'll control two permanents with the same name, but only one of them (the newly created token) will be legendary. You won't put any of them into their owners' graveyards.

If Adagia creates a token copy of an Aura, you choose what the token is enchanting as it enters the battlefield. This doesn't target the player or permanent it will enchant, so a player or permanent with hexproof may be chosen this way. The chosen recipient must be able to legally be enchanted by the Aura, so a player or permanent with protection from one of the Aura's qualities can't be chosen this way. If there's nothing legal for the Aura token to enchant, the token is never created.

0234_MTGEOE_Main: All-Fates Scroll

All-Fates Scroll

{3}

Artifact

{T}: Add one mana of any color.

{7}, {T}, Sacrifice this artifact: Draw X cards, where X is the number of differently named lands you control.

The value of X is determined only once, as All-Fates Scroll's last ability resolves.

To determine the number of differently named lands you control, count each land you control once, but only if its English name isn't exactly the same as another land you've already counted this way.

0003_MTGEOE_Main: All-Fates Stalker

All-Fates Stalker

{3}{W}

Creature — Drix Assassin

2/3

When this creature enters, exile up to one target non-Assassin creature until this creature leaves the battlefield.

Warp {1}{W} (You may cast this card from your hand for its warp cost. Exile this creature at the beginning of the next end step, then you may cast it from exile on a later turn.)

If All-Fates Stalker leaves the battlefield before its first ability resolves, the target creature won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist. When the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

0212_MTGEOE_Main: Alpharael, Dreaming Acolyte

Alpharael, Dreaming Acolyte

{1}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Cleric

2/3

When Alpharael enters, draw two cards. Then discard two cards unless you discard an artifact card.

During your turn, Alpharael has deathtouch.

As Alpharael, Dreaming Acolyte's first ability resolves, you can discard either one artifact card or two cards which may or may not be artifacts. If you really want to, you can discard two artifact cards.

0001_MTGEOE_Main: Anticausal Vestige

Anticausal Vestige

{6}

Creature — Eldrazi

7/5

When this creature leaves the battlefield, draw a card, then you may put a permanent card with mana value less than or equal to the number of lands you control from your hand onto the battlefield tapped.

Warp {4} (You may cast this card from your hand for its warp cost. Exile this creature at the beginning of the next end step, then you may cast it from exile on a later turn.)

If a card in your hand has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0004_MTGEOE_Main: Astelli Reclaimer

Astelli Reclaimer

{3}{W}{W}

Creature — Angel Warrior

5/4

Flying

When this creature enters, return target noncreature, nonland permanent card with mana value X or less from your graveyard to the battlefield, where X is the amount of mana spent to cast this creature.

Warp {2}{W}

Astelli Reclaimer's enters ability cares about the mana you actually paid to cast Astelli Reclaimer, not its mana cost. If you cast Astelli Reclaimer for , X is 5. If you cast it with warp for , X is 3. Any effects that increase or decrease the cost to cast it will also be taken into account.

, X is 5. If you cast it with warp for , X is 3. Any effects that increase or decrease the cost to cast it will also be taken into account. If a copy of Astelli Reclaimer is created on the stack, no mana was spent to cast the copy, so X will be 0. The amount of mana spent to cast the original spell is not copied.

If an effect allows you to cast Astelli Reclaimer without paying its mana cost, X will be 0.

If an effect requires you to pay some amount of mana to prevent Astelli Reclaimer from being countered, as Divert Disaster does, that mana wasn't spent to cast Astelli Reclaimer and will not be taken into account.

If a card in your graveyard has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0047_MTGEOE_Main: Atomic Microsizer

Atomic Microsizer

{U}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +1/+0.

Whenever equipped creature attacks, choose up to one target creature. That creature can't be blocked this turn and has base power and toughness 1/1 until end of turn.

Equip {2}

The effect of Atomic Microsizer's second ability will overwrite any previous effects that set the creature's power and toughness to specific values. Effects that otherwise modify the target creature's power and toughness will still apply no matter when they took effect. The same is true for +1/+1 counters.

0006_MTGEOE_Main: Banishing Light

Banishing Light

{2}{W}

Enchantment

When this enchantment enters, exile target nonland permanent an opponent controls until this enchantment leaves the battlefield.

If Banishing Light leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, the target permanent won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist. When the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

If an Aura is exiled this way, its owner chooses what it will enchant as it returns to the battlefield. An Aura put onto the battlefield this way doesn't target anything (so it could be attached to a permanent an opponent controls with hexproof, for example), but the Aura's enchant ability restricts what it can be attached to. If the Aura can't legally be attached to anything, it remains in exile for the rest of the game.

0172_MTGEOE_Main: Bioengineered Future

Bioengineered Future

{1}{G}{G}

Enchantment

When this enchantment enters, create a Lander token. (It's an artifact with "{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this token: Search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.")

Each creature you control enters with an additional +1/+1 counter on it for each land that entered the battlefield under your control this turn.

Bioengineered Future's last ability will consider lands that entered the battlefield under your control before it was on the battlefield. For example, if two lands entered the battlefield under your control this turn before Bioengineered Future entered, creatures you control will enter with two +1/+1 counters on them this turn.

In the unlikely event that Bioengineered Future and one or more creatures you control enter at the same time, Bioengineered Future's last ability won't cause those creatures to enter with additional +1/+1 counters on them.

0090_MTGEOE_Main: Blade of the Swarm

Blade of the Swarm

{3}{B}

Creature — Insect Assassin

3/1

When this creature enters, choose one —

• Put two +1/+1 counters on this creature.

• Put target exiled card with warp on the bottom of its owner's library.

The last mode of Blade of the Swarm's ability can target any card in exile that has the warp ability, not just one that was exiled due to the delayed triggered ability created by a warp ability.

0008_MTGEOE_Main: Brightspear Zealot

Brightspear Zealot

{2}{W}

Creature — Human Soldier

2/4

Vigilance

This creature gets +2/+0 as long as you've cast two or more spells this turn.

Brightspear Zealot's last ability will count any spells you've cast this turn, which may include Brightspear Zealot itself. It doesn't matter if the other spells resolved, didn't resolve, were countered, or are still on the stack.

0175_MTGEOE_Main: Broodguard Elite

Broodguard Elite

{X}{G}{G}

Creature — Insect Knight

0/0

This creature enters with X +1/+1 counters on it.

When this creature leaves the battlefield, put its counters on target creature you control.

Warp {X}{G} (You may cast this card from your hand for its warp cost. Exile this creature at the beginning of the next end step, then you may cast it from exile on a later turn.)

Broodguard Elite's second ability puts all counters that were on Broodguard Elite onto the target creature, not just its +1/+1 counters.

Broodguard Elite's second ability doesn't cause you to move counters from Broodguard Elite onto the target creature. Rather, you put the same number of each kind of counter Broodguard Elite had when it left the battlefield onto the target creature.

In some unusual cases, you may end up putting the appropriate counters on more than one permanent. For example, if you control The Ozolith (a card from the Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths set) when Broodguard Elite leaves the battlefield, you'll put the appropriate number of each kind of counter onto both The Ozolith and the target creature.

set) when Broodguard Elite leaves the battlefield, you'll put the appropriate number of each kind of counter onto both The Ozolith and the target creature. If Broodguard Elite has -1/-1 counters on it when it leaves the battlefield, that ability will include those as well. This may result in the recipient of the counters dying.

If enough -1/-1 counters are put on Broodguard Elite at the same time to make its toughness 0 or less, its second ability will see all of the +1/+1 counters it had when it died as well as the -1/-1 counters it had, and an equal number of each of those types of counters (plus any other applicable counters) will be put onto the target creature.

0048_MTGEOE_Main: Cerebral Download

Cerebral Download

{4}{U}

Instant

Surveil X, where X is the number of artifacts you control. Then draw three cards. (To surveil X, look at the top X cards of your library, then put any number of them into your graveyard and the rest on top of your library in any order.)

The value of X is calculated only once, as Cerebral Download resolves.

0091_MTGEOE_Main: Chorale of the Void

Chorale of the Void

{3}{B}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature you control

Whenever enchanted creature attacks, put target creature card from defending player's graveyard onto the battlefield under your control tapped and attacking.

Void — At the beginning of your end step, sacrifice this Aura unless a nonland permanent left the battlefield this turn or a spell was warped this turn.

You choose the player, planeswalker, or battle the creature you put onto the battlefield is attacking. It doesn't have to be the same player, planeswalker, or battle that the enchanted creature or any other attacking creatures are attacking.

Although the creature you put onto the battlefield is attacking, it was never declared as an attacking creature. Abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks won't trigger when that creature enters attacking.

0176_MTGEOE_Main: Close Encounter

Close Encounter

{1}{G}

Instant

As an additional cost to cast this spell, choose a creature you control or a warped creature card you own in exile.

Close Encounter deals damage equal to the power of the chosen creature or card to target creature.

If you chose a creature on the battlefield, use that creature's power when Close Encounter resolves to determine how much damage is dealt. If that creature is no longer on the battlefield when Close Encounter resolves, use that creature's power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how much damage is dealt.

0050_MTGEOE_Main: Codecracker Hound

Codecracker Hound

{2}{U}

Creature — Dog

2/1

When this creature enters, look at the top two cards of your library. Put one into your hand and the other into your graveyard.

Warp {2}{U} (You may cast this card from your hand for its warp cost. Exile this creature at the beginning of the next end step, then you may cast it from exile on a later turn.)

If there's only one card in your library as Codecracker Hound's first ability resolves, you'll put that card into your hand.

0051_MTGEOE_Main: Consult the Star Charts

Consult the Star Charts

{1}{U}

Instant

Kicker {1}{U} (You may pay an additional {1}{U} as you cast this spell.)

Look at the top X cards of your library, where X is the number of lands you control. Put one of those cards into your hand. If this spell was kicked, put two of those cards into your hand instead. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Consult the Star Charts resolves.

If a spell's kicker cost was paid, the spell is "kicked."

The kicker ability doesn't let you pay a kicker cost more than once.

If you copy a kicked spell on the stack, the copy is also kicked.

To determine a spell's total cost, start with the mana cost (or an alternative cost if another card's effect allows you to pay one instead), add any cost increases (such as kicker), then apply any cost reductions. The spell's mana value remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

0215_MTGEOE_Main: Cosmogoyf

Cosmogoyf

{B}{G}

Creature — Elemental Lhurgoyf

*/1+*

Cosmogoyf's power is equal to the number of cards you own in exile and its toughness is equal to that number plus 1.

The ability that defines Cosmogoyf's power and toughness works in all zones, not just the battlefield. If Cosmogoyf is in exile, its ability will count itself.

0009_MTGEOE_Main: Cosmogrand Zenith

Cosmogrand Zenith

{2}{W}

Creature — Human Soldier

2/4

Whenever you cast your second spell each turn, choose one —

• Create two 1/1 white Human Soldier creature tokens.

• Put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control.

Cosmogrand Zenith's ability will count any spells you've cast this turn, which may include Cosmogrand Zenith itself. It doesn't matter if the other spells resolved, didn't resolve, were countered, or are still on the stack.

Cosmogrand Zenith's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving. Notably, if your second spell is a creature spell and you choose the second mode for Cosmogrand Zenith's ability, the resulting creature from that spell won't get a +1/+1 counter.

0053_MTGEOE_Main: Cryoshatter

Cryoshatter

{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature gets -5/-0.

When enchanted creature becomes tapped or is dealt damage, destroy it.

Cryoshatter may target and may enchant a creature that's already tapped. An ability that triggers when a creature "becomes tapped" won't trigger until the creature changes from being untapped to being tapped.

When the enchanted creature becomes tapped or is dealt damage, Cryoshatter's last ability triggers. That creature will be destroyed when the ability resolves, even if Cryoshatter has left the battlefield or is somehow enchanting a different creature by then.

If the enchanted creature is tapped as a cost to activate a mana ability, the mana ability resolves immediately, then Cryoshatter's last ability goes on the stack.

If the enchanted creature is tapped as a cost to cast a spell or to activate an ability that's not a mana ability, Cryoshatter's last ability will go on the stack on top of that spell or activated ability. Cryoshatter's last ability resolves first (destroying that creature), then the spell or activated ability resolves.

A creature with trample blocked by a creature enchanted with Cryoshatter still needs to assign damage equal to the enchanted creature's toughness (minus any damage already marked on the enchanted creature) before trampling over to a player, planeswalker, or battle.

0093_MTGEOE_Main: Dark Endurance

Dark Endurance

{1}{B}

Instant

This spell costs {1} less to cast if it targets a blocking creature.

Target creature gets +2/+0 and gains indestructible until end of turn. (Damage and effects that say "destroy" don't destroy it.)

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

0010_MTGEOE_Main: Dawnstrike Vanguard

Dawnstrike Vanguard

{5}{W}

Creature — Human Knight

4/5

Lifelink

At the beginning of your end step, if you control two or more tapped creatures, put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control other than this creature.

Dawnstrike Vanguard's last ability will check as your end step starts to see if you control two or more tapped creatures. If you don't, the ability won't trigger at all. You won't be able to tap anything during your end step in time to have the ability trigger. If you don't control two or more tapped creatures when the ability resolves, the ability won't do anything.

0132_MTGEOE_Main: Devastating Onslaught

Devastating Onslaught

{X}{X}{R}

Sorcery

Create X tokens that are copies of target artifact or creature you control. Those tokens gain haste until end of turn. Sacrifice them at the beginning of the next end step.

The tokens copy exactly what was printed on the original permanent and nothing else (unless that permanent is itself copying something else; see below). They don't copy whether that permanent is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on. If the permanent is a Vehicle, the copies are not crewed. If it is an Equipment, the copies are not attached to any creature.

If the copied permanent is a token, the tokens that are created copy the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created the token.

If the copied permanent is copying something else, then the tokens enter as whatever that permanent copied.

Any enters abilities of the copied permanent will trigger when the tokens enter. Any "as [this permanent] enters" or "[this permanent] enters with" abilities of the copied permanent will also work.

0177_MTGEOE_Main: Diplomatic Relations

Diplomatic Relations

{2}{G}

Instant

Target creature you control gets +1/+0 and gains vigilance until end of turn. It deals damage equal to its power to target creature an opponent controls.

Diplomatic Relations has received an update to its official rules text. The phrase "you control" was inadvertently omitted from the first target.

0011_MTGEOE_Main: Dockworker Drone

Dockworker Drone

{1}{W}

Artifact Creature — Robot

1/1

This creature enters with a +1/+1 counter on it.

When this creature dies, put its counters on target creature you control.

Dockworker Drone's second ability puts all counters that were on Dockworker Drone onto the target creature, not just its +1/+1 counters.

Dockworker Drone's second ability doesn't cause you to move counters from Dockworker Drone onto the target creature. Rather, you put the same number of each kind of counter Dockworker Drone had when it died onto the target creature.

In some unusual cases, you may end up putting the appropriate counters on more than one permanent. For example, if you control The Ozolith (a card from the Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths set) when Dockworker Drone dies, you'll put the appropriate number of each kind of counter onto both The Ozolith and the target creature.

set) when Dockworker Drone dies, you'll put the appropriate number of each kind of counter onto both The Ozolith and the target creature. If Dockworker Drone has -1/-1 counters on it when it dies, that ability will include those as well. This may result in the recipient of the counters dying.

If enough -1/-1 counters are put on Dockworker Drone at the same time to make its toughness 0 or less, its second ability will see all of the +1/+1 counters it had when it died as well as the -1/-1 counters it had, and an equal number of each of those types of counters (plus any other applicable counters) will be put onto the target creature.

0239_MTGEOE_Main: The Dominion Bracelet

The Dominion Bracelet

{2}

Legendary Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +1/+1 and has "{15}, Exile The Dominion Bracelet: You control target opponent during their next turn. This ability costs {X} less to activate, where X is this creature's power. Activate only as a sorcery." (You see all cards that player could see and make all decisions for them.)

Equip {1}

The cost of the activated ability granted by The Dominion Bracelet is locked in before costs are paid. For example, if the power of the equipped creature is 3 (including the +1/+1 granted by The Dominion Bracelet's ability), the granted ability will cost to activate.

to activate. The player you're controlling is still the active player during that turn.

While controlling another player, you also continue to make your own choices and decisions.

While controlling another player, you make all choices and decisions that player is allowed to make or is told to make during that turn. This includes choices about what spells to cast or what abilities to activate, as well as any decisions called for by triggered abilities or for any other reason.

You can't make the affected player concede. That player may choose to concede at any time, even while you're controlling that player.

You can't make any illegal decisions or illegal choices—you can't do anything that player couldn't do. You can't make choices or decisions for that player that aren't called for by the game rules or by any cards, permanents, spells, abilities, and so on. If an effect causes another player to make decisions that the affected player would normally make (such as Master Warcraft does), that effect takes precedence. In other words, if the affected player wouldn't make a decision, you wouldn't make that decision on that player's behalf.

You also can't make any choices or decisions for the player that would be called for by the tournament rules (such as whether to take an intentional draw or whether to call a judge).

You can use only the affected player's resources (cards, mana, and so on) to pay costs for that player; you can't use your own. Similarly, you can use the affected player's resources only to pay that player's costs; you can't spend them on your costs.

You only control the player. You don't control any of that player's permanents, spells, or abilities.

If the targeted player skips their next turn, you'll control the next turn the affected player actually takes.

Multiple player-controlling effects that affect the same player overwrite each other. The last one to be created is the one that works.

0096_MTGEOE_Main: Dubious Delicacy

Dubious Delicacy

{2}{B}

Artifact — Food

Flash

When this artifact enters, up to one target creature gets -3/-3 until end of turn.

{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.

{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this artifact: Target opponent loses 3 life.

If an effect refers to a Food, it means any Food artifact, not just a Food token. For example, when you activate the second ability of Ragost, Deft Gastronaut (which says " , , Sacrifice a Food: Ragost deals 3 damage to each opponent"), you can sacrifice Dubious Delicacy to pay its cost.

, , Sacrifice a Food: Ragost deals 3 damage to each opponent"), you can sacrifice Dubious Delicacy to pay its cost. You can't sacrifice a Food to pay multiple costs. For example, you can't sacrifice Dubious Delicacy to activate one of its own abilities and also to pay the cost of Ragost, Deft Gastronaut's second ability.

0216_MTGEOE_Main: Dyadrine, Synthesis Amalgam

Dyadrine, Synthesis Amalgam

{X}{G}{W}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Construct

0/1

Trample

Dyadrine enters with a number of +1/+1 counters on it equal to the amount of mana spent to cast it.

Whenever you attack, you may remove a +1/+1 counter from each of two creatures you control. If you do, draw a card and create a 2/2 colorless Robot artifact creature token.

Dyadrine's second ability cares about the amount of mana that was actually paid to cast Dyadrine. Any effects that increase or decrease the cost to cast it (including the "commander tax" in a Commander game) will also be taken into account.

If a copy of Dyadrine is created on the stack, no mana was spent to cast the copy. The amount of mana spent to cast the original spell is not copied.

If an effect allows you to cast Dyadrine without paying its mana cost, X will be 0.

If an effect requires you to pay some amount of mana to prevent Dyadrine from being countered, as Divert Disaster does, that mana wasn't spent to cast Dyadrine and will not be taken into account for Dyadrine's second ability.

0014_MTGEOE_Main: Emergency Eject

Emergency Eject

{2}{W}

Instant

Destroy target nonland permanent. Its controller creates a Lander token. (It's an artifact with "{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this token: Search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.")

If the target permanent is an illegal target as Emergency Eject tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. The permanent's controller won't create a Lander token.

0056_MTGEOE_Main: Emissary Escort

Emissary Escort

{1}{U}

Artifact Creature — Robot Soldier

0/4

This creature gets +X/+0, where X is the greatest mana value among other artifacts you control.

Emissary Escort's ability applies only while it is on the battlefield. In all other zones, its power is 0.

If a permanent has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0240_MTGEOE_Main: The Endstone

The Endstone

{7}

Legendary Artifact

Whenever you play a land or cast a spell, draw a card.

At the beginning of your end step, your life total becomes half your starting life total, rounded up.

The Endstone's first ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

For your life total to become a certain value, you will gain or lose the appropriate amount of life. For example, if your starting life total is 20 and your life total is 17 when The Endstone's last ability resolves, you will lose 7 life and your life total will become 10. Other abilities that interact with life gain or life loss will interact with this effect accordingly.

0015_MTGEOE_Main: Exalted Sunborn

Exalted Sunborn

{3}{W}{W}

Creature — Angel Wizard

4/5

Flying, lifelink

If one or more tokens would be created under your control, twice that many of those tokens are created instead.

Warp {1}{W} (You may cast this card from your hand for its warp cost. Exile this creature at the beginning of the next end step, then you may cast it from exile on a later turn.)

Everything that is specified by the effect creating the original token or tokens will also be true about the additional token or tokens created by Exalted Sunborn's replacement effect. For example, if an effect tells you to create a token "tapped and attacking," the additional tokens will also be tapped and attacking. Similarly, if an effect creates a token and puts counters on it, the additional token will also get those counters.

0242_MTGEOE_Main: Extinguisher Battleship

Extinguisher Battleship

{8}

Artifact — Spacecraft

When this Spacecraft enters, destroy target noncreature permanent. Then this Spacecraft deals 4 damage to each creature.

Station (Tap another creature you control: Put charge counters equal to its power on this Spacecraft. Station only as a sorcery. It's an artifact creature at 5+.)

5+ | Flying, trample

10/10

If the target permanent is an illegal target as Extinguisher Battleship's first ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. No creatures will be dealt damage.

0100_MTGEOE_Main: Faller's Faithful

Faller's Faithful

{2}{B}

Creature — Human Wizard

3/1

When this creature enters, destroy up to one other target creature. If that creature wasn't dealt damage this turn, its controller draws two cards.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Faller's Faithful's ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. The creature's controller won't draw cards.

0182_MTGEOE_Main: Famished Worldsire

Famished Worldsire

{5}{G}{G}{G}

Creature — Leviathan

0/0

Ward {3}

Devour land 3 (As this creature enters, you may sacrifice any number of lands. It enters with three times that many +1/+1 counters on it.)

When this creature enters, look at the top X cards of your library, where X is this creature's power. Put any number of land cards from among them onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

Devour land is a variant of the devour ability. It allows you to sacrifice lands rather than creatures, but otherwise functions identically to devour.

You may choose not to sacrifice any lands for the devour land ability.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Famished Worldsire's last ability resolves.

0017_MTGEOE_Main: Flight-Deck Coordinator

Flight-Deck Coordinator

{2}{W}

Creature — Human Soldier

3/3

At the beginning of your end step, if you control two or more tapped creatures, you gain 2 life.

Flight-Deck Coordinator's ability will check as your end step starts to see if you control two or more tapped creatures. If you don't, the ability won't trigger at all. You won't be able to tap anything during your end step in time to have the ability trigger. If you don't control two or more tapped creatures when the ability resolves, the ability won't do anything.

0018_MTGEOE_Main: Focus Fire

Focus Fire

{W}

Instant

Focus Fire deals X damage to target attacking or blocking creature, where X is 2 plus the number of creatures and/or Spacecraft you control.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Focus Fire resolves.

A Spacecraft you control that's also a creature counts only once toward the value of X.

0183_MTGEOE_Main: Frenzied Baloth

Frenzied Baloth

{G}{G}

Creature — Beast

3/2

This spell can't be countered.

Trample, haste

Creature spells you control can't be countered.

Combat damage can't be prevented.

A spell or ability that counters spells can still target Frenzied Baloth. When that spell or ability resolves, Frenzied Baloth won't be countered, but any additional effects of the countering spell or ability will still happen. The same is true for creature spells you control while you control Frenzied Baloth.

Frenzied Baloth's last ability only stops combat damage from being prevented by effects that specifically use the word "prevent."

Protection prevents damage, so protection will be unable to prevent combat damage while Frenzied Baloth is on the battlefield.

0134_MTGEOE_Main: Frontline War-Rager

Frontline War-Rager

{2}{R}

Creature — Kavu Soldier

2/3

At the beginning of your end step, if you control two or more tapped creatures, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

Frontline War-Rager's ability will check as your end step starts to see if you control two or more tapped creatures. If you don't, the ability won't trigger at all. You won't be able to tap anything during your end step in time to have the ability trigger. If you don't control two or more tapped creatures when the ability resolves, the ability won't do anything

0184_MTGEOE_Main: Fungal Colossus

Fungal Colossus

{6}{G}

Creature — Fungus Beast

5/5

This spell costs {X} less to cast, where X is the number of differently named lands you control.

Fungal Colossus's mana value doesn't change no matter what the number of differently named lands you control is.

Once you determine the cost to cast Fungal Colossus, you may activate mana abilities to pay that cost. If the number of differently named lands you control changes while activating mana abilities (probably because you sacrificed one or more lands), the cost to cast Fungal Colossus remains what you previously determined.

Once you announce you're casting a spell, no player may take actions until after the spell has been paid for. Notably, opponents can't try to remove lands you control from the battlefield at that time.

To determine the number of differently named lands you control, count each land you control once, but only if its English name isn't exactly the same as another land you've already counted this way.

0186_MTGEOE_Main: Gene Pollinator

Gene Pollinator

{G}

Artifact Creature — Robot Insect

1/2

{T}, Tap an untapped permanent you control: Add one mana of any color.

You can tap any untapped permanent you control, including a creature you haven't controlled continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn, to pay the cost of Gene Pollinator's activated ability. You must have controlled Gene Pollinator continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn, however.

0217_MTGEOE_Main: Genemorph Imago

Genemorph Imago

{G}{U}

Creature — Insect Druid

1/3

Flying

Landfall — Whenever a land you control enters, target creature has base power and toughness 3/3 until end of turn. If you control six or more lands, that creature has base power and toughness 6/6 until end of turn instead.

The effect of Genemorph Imago's landfall ability will overwrite any previous effects that set the creature's power and toughness to specific values. Effects that otherwise modify the target creature's power and toughness will still apply no matter when they took effect. The same is true for +1/+1 counters.

0057_MTGEOE_Main: Gigastorm Titan

Gigastorm Titan

{4}{U}

Creature — Elemental

4/4

This spell costs {3} less to cast if you've cast another spell this turn.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

0218_MTGEOE_Main: Haliya, Ascendant Cadet

Haliya, Ascendant Cadet

{2}{G}{W}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Soldier

3/3

Whenever Haliya enters or attacks, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control.

Whenever one or more creatures you control with +1/+1 counters on them deal combat damage to a player, draw a card.

A creature that deals combat damage to a player must have a +1/+1 counter on it at the time damage is dealt in order for Haliya, Ascendant Cadet's last ability to trigger.

0019_MTGEOE_Main: Haliya, Guided by Light

Haliya, Guided by Light

{2}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Soldier

3/3

Whenever Haliya or another creature or artifact you control enters, you gain 1 life.

At the beginning of your end step, draw a card if you've gained 3 or more life this turn.

Warp {W} (You may cast this card from your hand for its warp cost. Exile this creature at the beginning of the next end step, then you may cast it from exile on a later turn.)

Haliya, Guided by Light's second ability checks how much life you've gained during the turn at the time it resolves, not what your life total is compared to what it was when the turn began. For example, if you start the turn at 10 life, gain 6 life during the turn, then lose 6 life later that turn, Haliya's second ability will cause you to draw a card as it resolves.

0020_MTGEOE_Main: Hardlight Containment

Hardlight Containment

{W}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant artifact you control

When this Aura enters, exile target creature an opponent controls until this Aura leaves the battlefield.

Enchanted permanent has ward {1}.

If Hardlight Containment leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, the target creature won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist. When the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

0189_MTGEOE_Main: Harmonious Grovestrider

Harmonious Grovestrider

{3}{G}{G}

Creature — Beast

*/*

Ward {2} (Whenever this creature becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, counter it unless that player pays {2}.)

Harmonious Grovestrider's power and toughness are each equal to the number of lands you control.

The ability that defines Harmonious Grovestrider's power and toughness works in all zones, not just the battlefield.

0190_MTGEOE_Main: Hemosymbic Mite

Hemosymbic Mite

{G}

Creature — Mite

1/1

Whenever this creature becomes tapped, another target creature you control gets +X/+X until end of turn, where X is this creature's power.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Hemosymbic Mite's ability resolves.

0021_MTGEOE_Main: Honor

Honor

{W}

Sorcery

Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature.

Draw a card.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Honor tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't draw a card.

0192_MTGEOE_Main: Icetill Explorer

Icetill Explorer

{2}{G}{G}

Creature — Insect Scout

2/4

You may play an additional land on each of your turns.

You may play lands from your graveyard.

Landfall — Whenever a land you control enters, mill a card.

The effect of Icetill Explorer's first ability is cumulative with similar effects. For example, if you control both Icetill Explorer and Exploration (an enchantment with "You may play an additional land on each of your turns"), you'll be able to play three lands during each of your turns.

Icetill Explorer's second ability doesn't change the times when you can play those land cards. You can still play lands only during your main phase when you have priority and the stack is empty.

Icetill Explorer's second ability doesn't allow you to activate abilities (such as cycling) of land cards in your graveyard.

0059_MTGEOE_Main: Illvoi Infiltrator

Illvoi Infiltrator

{2}{U}

Creature — Jellyfish Rogue

1/3

This creature can't be blocked if you've cast two or more spells this turn.

Whenever this creature deals combat damage to a player, draw a card.

Illvoi Infiltrator's first ability will count any spells you've cast this turn, which may include Illvoi Infiltrator itself. It doesn't matter if the other spells resolved, didn't resolve, were countered, or are still on the stack.

0061_MTGEOE_Main: Illvoi Operative

Illvoi Operative

{1}{U}

Creature — Jellyfish Rogue

2/1

Whenever you cast your second spell each turn, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

Illvoi Operative's ability will count any spells you've cast this turn, which may include Illvoi Operative itself. It doesn't matter if the other spells resolved, didn't resolve, were countered, or are still on the stack. If Illvoi Operative was the first spell you cast this turn, the next spell you cast this turn is your second spell. Similarly, if Illvoi Operative was the second spell you cast this turn, its ability won't trigger and it won't get a +1/+1 counter.

Illvoi Operative's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

0137_MTGEOE_Main: Invasive Maneuvers

Invasive Maneuvers

{1}{R}

Instant

Invasive Maneuvers deals 3 damage to target creature. It deals 5 damage instead if you control a Spacecraft.

Check whether you control a Spacecraft at the time Invasive Maneuvers resolves to determine how much damage it deals.

0138_MTGEOE_Main: Kav Landseeker

Kav Landseeker

{3}{R}

Creature — Kavu Soldier

4/3

Menace (This creature can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

When this creature enters, create a Lander token. At the beginning of the end step on your next turn, sacrifice that token. (It's an artifact with "{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this token: Search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.")

Kav Landseeker's last ability creates a delayed triggered ability that triggers at the beginning of the end step on your next turn. When that ability resolves, if you still control the Lander token created by Kav Landseeker's last ability, you'll sacrifice that token. Sacrificing the Lander token this way won't allow you to search your library for a basic land.

If a replacement effect (such as that of Exalted Sunborn's second ability) causes additional tokens to be created during the resolution of Kav Landseeker's last ability, you'll sacrifice those tokens at the beginning of the end step on your next turn as well.

0139_MTGEOE_Main: Kavaron Harrier

Kavaron Harrier

{R}

Artifact Creature — Robot Soldier

2/1

Whenever this creature attacks, you may pay {2}. If you do, create a 2/2 colorless Robot artifact creature token that's tapped and attacking. Sacrifice that token at end of combat.

You choose the player, planeswalker, or battle the token is attacking. It doesn't have to be the same player, planeswalker, or battle that Kavaron Harrier or any other attacking creatures are attacking.

Although the token you created is put onto the battlefield attacking, it was never declared as an attacking creature. Abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks won't trigger when that creature enters attacking.

0195_MTGEOE_Main: Lashwhip Predator

Lashwhip Predator

{4}{G}{G}

Creature — Plant Beast

5/7

This spell costs {2} less to cast if your opponents control three or more creatures.

Reach

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

0024_MTGEOE_Main: Lightstall Inquisitor

Lightstall Inquisitor

{W}

Creature — Angel Wizard

2/1

Vigilance

When this creature enters, each opponent exiles a card from their hand and may play that card for as long as it remains exiled. Each spell cast this way costs {1} more to cast. Each land played this way enters tapped.

Playing the exiled card follows all normal timing restrictions.

0196_MTGEOE_Main: Loading Zone

Loading Zone

{3}{G}

Enchantment

If one or more counters would be put on a creature, Spacecraft, or Planet you control, twice that many of each of those kinds of counters are put on it instead.

Warp {G} (You may cast this card from your hand for its warp cost. Exile this enchantment at the beginning of the next end step, then you may cast it from exile on a later turn.)

If a creature, Spacecraft, or Planet you control would enter the battlefield with a number of counters on it, it enters with twice that many instead.

If you control two Loading Zones, the number of counters put on a creature, Spacecraft, or Planet you control is four times the original number. Three Loading Zones multiplies the original number by eight, and so on.

If two or more effects attempt to modify how many counters would be put onto a permanent you control, you choose the order to apply those effects, no matter who controls the sources of those effects.

The Loading Zone is for immediate loading and unloading only. There is no stopping in the Loading Zone. (Especially not if it was warped.)

0062_MTGEOE_Main: Lost in Space

Lost in Space

{3}{U}

Instant

Target artifact or creature's owner puts it on their choice of the top or bottom of their library. Surveil 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put it into your graveyard.)

If the target permanent is an illegal target as Lost in Space tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't surveil.

0026_MTGEOE_Main: Luxknight Breacher

Luxknight Breacher

{3}{W}

Creature — Human Knight

2/2

This creature enters with a +1/+1 counter on it for each other creature and/or artifact you control.

In the rare case where Luxknight Breacher enters at the same time as one or more other creatures and/or artifacts you control, it doesn't count those other creatures and/or artifacts. It counts only creatures and/or artifacts that are already on the battlefield under your control.

0065_MTGEOE_Main: Mechan Shieldmate

Mechan Shieldmate

{1}{U}

Artifact Creature — Robot Soldier

3/2

Defender

As long as an artifact entered the battlefield under your control this turn, this creature can attack as though it didn't have defender.

Once an artifact enters the battlefield under your control, Mechan Shieldmate can attack that turn as though it didn't have defender. It doesn't matter if that artifact stays an artifact or stays under your control.

0197_MTGEOE_Main: Meltstrider Eulogist

Meltstrider Eulogist

{2}{G}

Creature — Insect Soldier

3/3

Whenever a creature you control with a +1/+1 counter on it dies, draw a card.

If Meltstrider Eulogist dies at the same time as one or more creatures you control with +1/+1 counters on them, its ability will trigger for each of those creatures. This includes Meltstrider Eulogist itself if it had a +1/+1 counter on it when it died.

0199_MTGEOE_Main: Meltstrider's Resolve

Meltstrider's Resolve

{G}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature you control

When this Aura enters, enchanted creature fights up to one target creature an opponent controls. (Each deals damage equal to its power to the other.)

Enchanted creature gets +0/+2 and can't be blocked by more than one creature.

If the enchanted creature also has menace, it can't be blocked at all.

0145_MTGEOE_Main: Memorial Vault

Memorial Vault

{3}{R}

Artifact

{T}, Sacrifice another artifact: Exile the top X cards of your library, where X is one plus the mana value of the sacrificed artifact. You may play those cards this turn.

If an artifact has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value. You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played with the permission granted by Memorial Vault's ability. For example, if an exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0067_MTGEOE_Main: Mental Modulation

Mental Modulation

{1}{U}

Instant

This spell costs {1} less to cast during your turn.

Tap target artifact or creature.

Draw a card.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

If the target permanent is an illegal target as Mental Modulation tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't draw a card.

0200_MTGEOE_Main: Mightform Harmonizer

Mightform Harmonizer

{2}{G}{G}

Creature — Insect Druid

4/4

Landfall — Whenever a land you control enters, double the power of target creature you control until end of turn.

Warp {2}{G} (You may cast this card from your hand for its warp cost. Exile this creature at the beginning of the next end step, then you may cast it from exile on a later turn.)

If an effect instructs you to "double" a creature's power, that creature gets +X/+0, where X is its power as that effect begins to apply. Similarly, a creature whose toughness is doubled gets +0/+X, where X is its toughness as the effect begins to apply.

If a creature's power is less than 0 when it's doubled, instead that creature gets -X/-0, where X is how much less than 0 its power is. For example, if an effect has given Bear Cub, a 2/2 creature, -4/-0 so that it's a -2/2 creature, doubling its power and toughness gives it -2/+2, and it becomes a -4/4 creature.

0068_MTGEOE_Main: Mm'menon, the Right Hand

Mm'menon, the Right Hand

{3}{U}{U}

Legendary Creature — Jellyfish Advisor

3/4

Flying

You may look at the top card of your library any time.

You may cast artifact spells from the top of your library.

Artifacts you control have "{T}: Add {U}. Spend this mana only to cast a spell from anywhere other than your hand."

You can look at the top card of your library whenever you want (with one restriction; see below), even if you don't have priority. This action doesn't use the stack. Knowing what that card is becomes part of the information you have access to, just like you can look at the cards in your hand.

If the top card of your library changes while you're casting a spell, playing a land, or activating an ability, you can't look at the new top card until you finish doing so. This means that if you cast a spell from the top of your library, you can't look at the next one until you're done paying for that spell.

You must pay all costs and follow all timing rules for spells cast from the top of your library this way.

Mm'menon, the Right Hand's third ability doesn't let you play lands from the top of your library, even if those lands are also artifacts.

0110_MTGEOE_Main: Monoist Circuit-Feeder

Monoist Circuit-Feeder

{4}{B}{B}

Artifact Creature — Nautilus

4/4

Flying

When this creature enters, until end of turn, target creature you control gets +X/+0 and target creature an opponent controls gets -0/-X, where X is the number of artifacts you control.

If you can't choose both a creature you control and a creature an opponent controls as targets at the time Monoist Circuit-Feeder's last ability is put onto the stack, the ability will be removed from the stack and none of its effects will occur.

If one target becomes illegal before Monoist Circuit-Feeder's last ability resolves, the remaining legal target will still get +X/+0 or -0/-X, as appropriate.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Monoist Circuit-Feeder's last ability resolves.

0069_MTGEOE_Main: Moonlit Meditation

Moonlit Meditation

{2}{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant artifact or creature you control

The first time you would create one or more tokens each turn, you may instead create that many tokens that are copies of enchanted permanent.

The effect of Moonlit Meditation's last ability applies before anything that modifies how those tokens enter the battlefield.

The effect of Moonlit Meditation's last ability can apply to any token, not just artifact or creature tokens. For example, you could replace creating a Shard token (a predefined enchantment token) with creating a copy of the enchanted permanent.

If the enchanted permanent is legendary, the copies will also be legendary. If this results in you controlling more than one legendary permanent with the same name, you'll put all but one of them into their owner's graveyard.

If you choose not to apply the replacement effect, you will not get the choice to apply it again until the next turn.

If you create one or more tokens, and then Moonlit Meditation comes under your control that same turn, the replacement effect won't apply to any tokens you create for the rest of the turn. You'll have to wait until the next turn.

0070_MTGEOE_Main: Mouth of the Storm

Mouth of the Storm

{6}{U}

Creature — Elemental

6/6

Flying

Ward {2} (Whenever this creature becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, counter it unless that player pays {2}.)

When this creature enters, creatures your opponents control get -3/-0 until your next turn.

Mouth of the Storm's last ability affects only creatures your opponents control at the time it resolves. Creatures they begin to control after the ability resolves but before your next turn begins won't get -3/-0.

0222_MTGEOE_Main: Mutinous Massacre

Mutinous Massacre

{3}{B}{B}{R}{R}

Sorcery

Choose odd or even. Destroy each creature with mana value of the chosen quality. Then gain control of all creatures until end of turn. Untap them. They gain haste until end of turn. (Zero is even.)

If a creature has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value. You'll untap all creatures, including those you already control. They'll also gain haste even if they were already untapped.

0243_MTGEOE_Main: Nutrient Block

Nutrient Block

{1}

Artifact — Food

Indestructible (Effects that say "destroy" don't destroy this artifact.)

{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.

When this artifact is put into a graveyard from the battlefield, draw a card.

If an effect refers to a Food, it means any Food artifact, not just a Food token. For example, when you activate the second ability of Ragost, Deft Gastronaut (which says "{1}, {T}, Sacrifice a Food: Ragost deals 3 damage to each opponent"), you can sacrifice Nutrient Block to pay its cost.

You can't sacrifice a Food to pay multiple costs. For example, you can't sacrifice a Nutrient Block to activate its own last ability and also to pay the cost of Ragost, Deft Gastronaut's second ability.

0149_MTGEOE_Main: Orbital Plunge

Orbital Plunge

{3}{R}

Sorcery

Orbital Plunge deals 6 damage to target creature. If excess damage was dealt this way, create a Lander token. (It's an artifact with "{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this token: Search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.")

Excess damage has been dealt to a creature if the damage dealt to it is greater than lethal damage. Usually, this means damage greater than its toughness, although damage already marked on the creature is taken into account.

0201_MTGEOE_Main: Ouroboroid

Ouroboroid

{2}{G}{G}

Creature — Plant Wurm

1/3

At the beginning of combat on your turn, put X +1/+1 counters on each creature you control, where X is this creature's power.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Ouroboroid's ability resolves.

If Ouroboroid leaves the battlefield before its ability resolves, use its power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine the value of X.

0151_MTGEOE_Main: Pain for All

Pain for All

{2}{R}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature you control

When this Aura enters, enchanted creature deals damage equal to its power to any other target.

Whenever enchanted creature is dealt damage, it deals that much damage to each opponent.

If the enchanted creature leaves the battlefield before Pain for All's second ability resolves, use its power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how much damage is dealt.

If lethal damage is dealt to the enchanted creature, Pain for All's last ability still triggers.

If the enchanted creature is dealt damage by multiple sources at once, such as by two creatures blocking it, Pain for All's last ability triggers only once. When that triggered ability resolves, the enchanted creature deals damage equal to the total amount of damage dealt to it to each opponent.

0223_MTGEOE_Main: Pinnacle Emissary

Pinnacle Emissary

{1}{U}{R}

Artifact Creature — Robot

3/3

Whenever you cast an artifact spell, create a 1/1 colorless Drone artifact creature token with flying and "This token can block only creatures with flying."

Warp {U/R} (You may cast this card from your hand for its warp cost. Exile this creature at the beginning of the next end step, then you may cast it from exile on a later turn.)

Pinnacle Emissary's first ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

0027_MTGEOE_Main: Pinnacle Starcage

Pinnacle Starcage

{1}{W}{W}

Artifact

When this artifact enters, exile all artifacts and creatures with mana value 2 or less until this artifact leaves the battlefield.

{6}{W}{W}: Put each card exiled with this artifact into its owner's graveyard, then create a 2/2 colorless Robot artifact creature token for each card put into a graveyard this way. Sacrifice this artifact.

If an artifact or creature has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value. If Pinnacle Starcage leaves the battlefield before its first ability resolves, no artifacts or creatures will be exiled.

Auras attached to an exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to an exiled permanent (if they're not also being exiled) will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanents will cease to exist.

Every token has mana value 0 unless it is copying something or was created with a specific mana cost.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

In a multiplayer game, if Pinnacle Starcage's owner leaves the game, the exiled cards will return to the battlefield. Because the one-shot effect that returns the cards isn't an ability that goes on the stack, it won't cease to exist along with the leaving player's spells and abilities on the stack.

0153_MTGEOE_Main: Possibility Technician

Possibility Technician

{2}{R}

Creature — Kavu Artificer

3/3

Whenever this creature or another Kavu you control enters, exile the top card of your library. For as long as that card remains exiled, you may play it if you control a Kavu.

Warp {1}{R} (You may cast this card from your hand for its warp cost. Exile this creature at the beginning of the next end step, then you may cast it from exile on a later turn.)

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played with the permission granted by Possibility Technician's first ability. For example, if an exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

If Possibility Technician leaves the battlefield, the effect allowing you to play the exiled cards if you control a Kavu continues to apply, even during later turns.

0072_MTGEOE_Main: Quantum Riddler

Quantum Riddler

{3}{U}{U}

Creature — Sphinx

4/6

Flying

When this creature enters, draw a card.

As long as you have one or fewer cards in hand, if you would draw one or more cards, you draw that many cards plus one instead.

Warp {1}{U}

If an effect instructs you to draw more than one card, Quantum Riddler's replacement effect applies to that entire instruction, not the individual card draws represented by the instruction. For example, if you control Quantum Riddler and you cast Decode Transmissions while you have no other cards in your hand, Quantum Riddler's replacement effect will apply, and you'll draw three cards instead of two.

Quantum Riddler's replacement effect applies to an instruction to draw more than one card before any replacement effects apply to individual cards drawn. For example, if you control Thought Reflection (an enchantment with "If you would draw a card, draw two cards instead.") and you cast Decode Transmissions while you have one or fewer other cards in your hand, you'll apply Quantum Riddler's replacement effect first, changing the "draw two cards" instruction to "draw three cards." Then Thought Reflection's replacement effect will apply to each of those three individual card draws, causing you to draw a total of six cards.

Once a replacement effect has been applied to an event, it can't be applied again to the newly modified event. For example, once Quantum Riddler's replacement effect has modified the "draw two cards" instruction of Decode Transmissions, Thought Reflection's replacement effect can double the resulting card draws without Quantum Riddler's replacement effect applying again.

0029_MTGEOE_Main: Radiant Strike

Radiant Strike

{3}{W}

Instant

Destroy target artifact or tapped creature. You gain 3 life.

If the target permanent is an illegal target as Radiant Strike tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't gain life.

0224_MTGEOE_Main: Ragost, Deft Gastronaut

Ragost, Deft Gastronaut

{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Lobster Citizen

2/2

Artifacts you control are Foods in addition to their other types and have "{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life."

{1}, {T}, Sacrifice a Food: Ragost deals 3 damage to each opponent.

At the beginning of each end step, if you gained life this turn, untap Ragost.

The artifacts retain any types, subtypes, supertypes, and abilities they have.

If Ragost somehow becomes an artifact, Ragost will also be a Food.

Ragost's last ability will check as the end step starts to see if you gained life this turn. If you haven't, the ability won't trigger at all. You won't be able to gain life during your end step in time to have the ability trigger.

If an effect refers to a Food, it means any Food artifact, not just a Food token. For example, when you activate Ragost's second ability, you can sacrifice any Food you control to pay its cost.

You can't sacrifice a Food to pay multiple costs. For example, you can't sacrifice a single Food to pay the cost of its own ability and also to pay the cost of Ragost's second ability.

0030_MTGEOE_Main: Rayblade Trooper

Rayblade Trooper

{2}{W}

Creature — Human Soldier

2/2

When this creature enters, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control.

Whenever a nontoken creature you control with a +1/+1 counter on it dies, create a 1/1 white Human Soldier creature token.

Warp {1}{W} (You may cast this card from your hand for its warp cost. Exile this creature at the beginning of the next end step, then you may cast it from exile on a later turn.)

If Rayblade Trooper dies at the same time as one or more creatures you control with +1/+1 counters on them, its second ability will trigger for each of those creatures. This includes Rayblade Trooper itself if it had a +1/+1 counter on it when it died.

0113_MTGEOE_Main: Requiem Monolith

Requiem Monolith

{2}{B}

Artifact

{T}: Until end of turn, target creature gains "Whenever this creature is dealt damage, you draw that many cards and lose that much life." That creature's controller may have this artifact deal 1 damage to it. Activate only as a sorcery.

If lethal damage is dealt to a creature that has been granted the listed ability by Requiem Monolith's ability, the granted ability will still trigger.

If multiple sources deal damage to a creature that has been granted the listed ability by Requiem Monolith's ability (probably because multiple creatures blocked that creature), the granted ability triggers only once. When it resolves, the creature's controller draws cards and loses life equal to the total amount of damage dealt to that creature by those sources.

0032_MTGEOE_Main: Rescue Skiff

Rescue Skiff

{5}{W}

Artifact — Spacecraft

When this Spacecraft enters, return target creature or enchantment card from your graveyard to the battlefield.

Station (Tap another creature you control: Put charge counters equal to its power on this Spacecraft. Station only as a sorcery. It's an artifact creature at 10+.)

10+ | Flying

5/6

If an Aura is put onto the battlefield without being cast, the Aura's controller-to-be chooses what it will enchant as it comes back onto the battlefield. An Aura put onto the battlefield this way doesn't target anything (so it could be attached to an opponent's permanent with hexproof, for example), but the Aura's enchant ability restricts what it can be attached to. If the Aura can't legally be attached to anything, it remains in its current zone.

0157_MTGEOE_Main: Roving Actuator

Roving Actuator

{3}{R}

Artifact Creature — Robot

3/4

Void — When this creature enters, if a nonland permanent left the battlefield this turn or a spell was warped this turn, exile up to one target instant or sorcery card with mana value 2 or less from your graveyard. Copy it. You may cast the copy without paying its mana cost.

You cast the copy while Roving Actuator's ability is resolving and still on the stack. You can't wait to cast it later in the turn.

If an instant or sorcery card in your graveyard has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value. If the spell you cast has in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost. If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, such as that of Embrace Oblivion, those must be paid to cast the spell.

If you don't want to cast the copy, you can choose not to; the copy ceases to exist the next time state-based actions are checked.

0158_MTGEOE_Main: Ruinous Rampage

Ruinous Rampage

{1}{R}{R}

Sorcery

Choose one —

• Ruinous Rampage deals 3 damage to each opponent.

• Exile all artifacts with mana value 3 or less.

If an artifact has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0159_MTGEOE_Main: Rust Harvester

Rust Harvester

{R}

Artifact Creature — Robot

1/1

Menace

{2}, {T}, Exile an artifact card from your graveyard: Put a +1/+1 counter on this creature, then it deals damage equal to its power to any target.

If Rust Harvester leaves the battlefield before its last ability resolves, it won't have a +1/+1 counter put on it when the ability resolves. Use its power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how much damage is dealt.

If the target is illegal as Rust Harvester's last ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't put a +1/+1 counter on Rust Harvester.

0225_MTGEOE_Main: Sami, Ship's Engineer

Sami, Ship's Engineer

{2}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Artificer

2/4

At the beginning of your end step, if you control two or more tapped creatures, create a tapped 2/2 colorless Robot artifact creature token.

Sami, Ship's Engineer's ability will check as your end step starts to see if you control two or more tapped creatures. If you don't, the ability won't trigger at all. You won't be able to tap anything during your end step in time to have the ability trigger. If you don't control two or more tapped creatures when the ability resolves, the ability won't do anything.

0226_MTGEOE_Main: Sami, Wildcat Captain

Sami, Wildcat Captain

{4}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Artificer Rogue

4/4

Double strike, vigilance

Spells you cast have affinity for artifacts. (They cost {1} less to cast for each artifact you control.)

Affinity for artifacts means "This spell costs less to cast for each artifact you control."

less to cast for each artifact you control." To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

If a spell has multiple instances of affinity, each one applies. For example, if you somehow control two Sami, Wildcat Captains and you control two artifacts, each spell you cast will cost less to cast.

0033_MTGEOE_Main: Scout for Survivors

Scout for Survivors

{2}{W}

Sorcery

Return up to three target creature cards with total mana value 3 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield. Put a +1/+1 counter on each of them.

If a card in your graveyard has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0114_MTGEOE_Main: Scrounge for Eternity

Scrounge for Eternity

{2}{B}

Sorcery

As an additional cost to cast this spell, sacrifice an artifact or creature.

Return target creature or Spacecraft card with mana value 5 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield. Then create a Lander token. (It's an artifact with "{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this token: Search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.")

If a card in your graveyard has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0034_MTGEOE_Main: Seam Rip

Seam Rip

{W}

Enchantment

When this enchantment enters, exile target nonland permanent an opponent controls with mana value 2 or less until this enchantment leaves the battlefield.

If a permanent has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value. If Seam Rip leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, the target permanent won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist. When the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

If an Aura is exiled this way, its owner chooses what it will enchant as it returns to the battlefield. An Aura put onto the battlefield this way doesn't target anything (so it could be attached to an opponent's permanent with hexproof, for example) , but the Aura's enchant ability restricts what it can be attached to. If the Aura can't legally be attached to anything, it remains in exile for the rest of the game.

0205_MTGEOE_Main: Seedship Impact

Seedship Impact

{1}{G}

Instant

Destroy target artifact or enchantment. If its mana value was 2 or less, create a Lander token. (It's an artifact with "{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this token: Search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.")

If a permanent has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0074_MTGEOE_Main: Selfcraft Mechan

Selfcraft Mechan

{3}{U}

Artifact Creature — Robot Artificer

3/4

When this creature enters, you may sacrifice an artifact. When you do, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature and draw a card.

You don't choose a target for Selfcraft Mechan's ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you sacrifice an artifact this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal. Then if the target creature is an illegal target as the reflexive trigger tries to resolve, it won't resolve and you won't draw a card.

0206_MTGEOE_Main: Shattered Wings

Shattered Wings

{2}{G}

Sorcery

Destroy target artifact, enchantment, or creature with flying. Surveil 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put it into your graveyard.)

If the target permanent is an illegal target as Shattered Wings tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't surveil.

0228_MTGEOE_Main: Singularity Rupture

Singularity Rupture

{3}{U}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Destroy all creatures, then any number of target players each mill half their library, rounded down.

You don't have to choose any targets for Singularity Rupture. However, if you do and those targets are all illegal as Singularity Rupture tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. No creatures will be destroyed, and no one will mill any cards.

0115_MTGEOE_Main: Sothera, the Supervoid

Sothera, the Supervoid

{2}{B}{B}

Legendary Enchantment

Whenever a creature you control dies, each opponent chooses a creature they control and exiles it.

At the beginning of your end step, if a player controls no creatures, sacrifice Sothera, then put a creature card exiled with it onto the battlefield under your control with two additional +1/+1 counters on it.

If Sothera leaves the battlefield at the same time as one or more creatures you control die, its first ability will trigger for each of those creatures.

Sothera's last ability will check as your end step starts to see if any player controls no creatures. If no player does, the ability won't trigger at all. You won't be able to remove creatures from the battlefield during your end step in time to have the ability trigger. If every player controls a creature when the ability resolves, the ability won't do anything. (The player or players who control no creatures when the ability resolves don't have to be the same ones who controlled no creatures when it triggered.)

0037_MTGEOE_Main: Starfield Shepherd

Starfield Shepherd

{3}{W}{W}

Creature — Angel

3/2

Flying

When this creature enters, search your library for a basic Plains card or a creature card with mana value 1 or less, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

Warp {1}{W} (You may cast this card from your hand for its warp cost. Exile this creature at the beginning of the next end step, then you may cast it from exile on a later turn.)

If a card in your library has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0078_MTGEOE_Main: Starfield Vocalist

Starfield Vocalist

{3}{U}

Creature — Human Bard

3/4

If a permanent entering the battlefield causes a triggered ability of a permanent you control to trigger, that ability triggers an additional time.

Warp {1}{U} (You may cast this card from your hand for its warp cost. Exile this creature at the beginning of the next end step, then you may cast it from exile on a later turn.)

Starfield Vocalist's first ability affects a permanent's own "enters" triggered abilities as well as other triggered abilities that trigger when that permanent enters the battlefield. Such triggered abilities start with "when" or "whenever." Some keyword abilities also include a triggered ability that happens when a permanent enters the battlefield.

Replacement effects are unaffected by Starfield Vocalist's first ability. For example, a creature that enters the battlefield under your control with a +1/+1 counter on it won't receive an additional +1/+1 counter.

Abilities that apply "as [this permanent] enters," such as Famished Worldsire's devour land ability, are also unaffected.

Starfield Vocalist's first ability doesn't copy the triggered ability; it just causes the ability to trigger an additional time. Any choices made as you put the ability onto the stack, such as modes and targets, are made separately for each instance of the ability. Any choices made on resolution, such as whether to put counters on a permanent, are also made individually.

If you control two Starfield Vocalists, a permanent entering the battlefield causes abilities to trigger three times, not four. A third Starfield Vocalist causes abilities to trigger four times, a fourth causes abilities to trigger five times, and so on.

If a permanent entering the battlefield at the same time as Starfield Vocalist (including Starfield Vocalist itself) causes a triggered ability of a permanent you control to trigger, that ability triggers an additional time.

If a triggered ability is linked to a second ability, additional instances of that triggered ability are also linked to that second ability. If the second ability refers to "the exiled card," it refers to all cards exiled by instances of the triggered ability.

In some cases involving linked abilities, an ability requires information about "the exiled card." When this happens, the ability gets multiple answers. If these answers are being used to determine the value of a variable, the sum is used. For example, if Elite Arcanist's "enters" ability triggers twice, two cards are exiled. The value of X in the activation cost of Elite Arcanist's other ability is the sum of the two cards' mana values. As the ability resolves, you create copies of both cards and can cast none, one, or both of the copies in any order.

0230_MTGEOE_Main: Station Monitor

Station Monitor

{W}{U}

Creature — Lizard Artificer

2/2

Whenever you cast your second spell each turn, create a 1/1 colorless Drone artifact creature token with flying and "This token can block only creatures with flying."

Station Monitor's ability will count any spells you've cast this turn, which may include Station Monitor itself. It doesn't matter if the other spells resolved, didn't resolve, were countered, or are still on the stack. If Station Monitor was the first spell you cast this turn, the next spell you cast this turn is your second spell.

Station Monitor's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

0080_MTGEOE_Main: Steelswarm Operator

Steelswarm Operator

{1}{U}

Artifact Creature — Robot Soldier

1/1

Flying

{T}: Add {U}. Spend this mana only to cast an artifact spell.

{T}: Add {U}{U}. Spend this mana only to activate abilities of artifact sources.

An "artifact source" is any object with the card type artifact. This means you could spend the mana from Steelswarm Operator's last ability to activate an ability of an artifact you control or an artifact card in your hand or graveyard, for example.

0040_MTGEOE_Main: Sunstar Chaplain

Sunstar Chaplain

{1}{W}

Creature — Human Cleric

3/2

At the beginning of your end step, if you control two or more tapped creatures, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control.

{2}, Remove a +1/+1 counter from a creature you control: Tap target artifact or creature.

Sunstar Chaplain's first ability will check as your end step starts to see if you control two or more tapped creatures. If you don't, the ability won't trigger at all. You won't be able to tap anything during your end step in time to have the ability trigger. If you don't control two or more tapped creatures when the ability resolves, the ability won't do anything.

0042_MTGEOE_Main: Sunstar Lightsmith

Sunstar Lightsmith

{3}{W}

Creature — Human Artificer

3/3

Whenever you cast your second spell each turn, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature and draw a card.

Sunstar Lightsmith's ability will count any spells you've cast this turn, which may include Sunstar Lightsmith itself. It doesn't matter if the other spells resolved, didn't resolve, were countered, or are still on the stack. If Sunstar Lightsmith was the first spell you cast this turn, the next spell you cast this turn is your second spell.

Sunstar Lightsmith's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

0245_MTGEOE_Main: Survey Mechan

Survey Mechan

{4}

Artifact Creature — Robot

1/3

Flying

Hexproof (This creature can't be the target of spells or abilities your opponents control.)

{10}, Sacrifice this creature: It deals 3 damage to any target. Target player draws three cards and gains 3 life. This ability costs {X} less to activate, where X is the number of differently named lands you control.

Once you determine the cost to activate Survey Mechan's last ability, you may activate mana abilities to pay that cost. If the number of differently named lands you control changes while activating mana abilities (probably because you sacrificed one or more lands), the cost to activate the ability remains what you previously determined.

Once you announce you're activating an ability, no player may take actions until after the ability has been paid for. Notably, opponents can't try to remove lands you control from the battlefield at that time.

To determine the number of differently named lands you control, count each land you control once, but only if its English name isn't exactly the same as another land you've already counted this way.

0259_MTGEOE_Main: Susur Secundi, Void Altar

Susur Secundi, Void Altar

Land — Planet

This land enters tapped.

{T}: Add {B}.

Station (Tap another creature you control: Put charge counters equal to its power on this Planet. Station only as a sorcery.)

12+ | {1}{B}, {T}, Pay 2 life, Sacrifice a creature: Draw cards equal to the sacrificed creature's power. Activate only as a sorcery.

Use the sacrificed creature's power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how many cards to draw with Susur Secundi's last ability.

0118_MTGEOE_Main: Susurian Voidborn

Susurian Voidborn

{2}{B}

Creature — Vampire Soldier

2/2

Whenever this creature or another creature or artifact you control dies, target opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

Warp {B} (You may cast this card from your hand for its warp cost. Exile this creature at the beginning of the next end step, then you may cast it from exile on a later turn.)

If Susurian Voidborn dies at the same time as one or more creatures or artifacts you control, its first ability will still trigger for itself and each of those creatures and artifacts.

If the target opponent is an illegal target as Susurian Voidborn's first ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't gain life.

0081_MTGEOE_Main: Synthesizer Labship

Synthesizer Labship

{U}

Artifact — Spacecraft

Station (Tap another creature you control: Put charge counters equal to its power on this Spacecraft. Station only as a sorcery. It's an artifact creature at 9+.)

2+ | At the beginning of combat on your turn, up to one other target artifact you control becomes an artifact creature with base power and toughness 2/2 and gains flying until end of turn.

9+ | Flying, vigilance

4/4

If the target of Synthesizer Labship's second ability was already a creature, its base power and toughness will become 2/2 until end of turn. This overwrites any previous effects that set its base power and/or toughness to specific values. Any power- or toughness-setting effects that start to apply after Synthesizer Labship's second ability resolves will overwrite this effect. Effects that otherwise modify the target's power and toughness, including +1/+1 counters, will still apply no matter when they took effect.

The resulting artifact creature will be able to attack if it's been under your control continuously since the turn began. That is, it doesn't matter how long it's been a creature, just how long it's been on the battlefield.

If Synthesizer Labship's second ability causes a Vehicle to become an artifact creature, it doesn't count as "crewing" that Vehicle for any ability that would trigger due to a Vehicle becoming crewed.

If Synthesizer Labship's second ability causes a Vehicle to become an artifact creature, its base power and toughness will be set to 2/2. Crewing that Vehicle will not restore its power and toughness. Similarly, if the ability causes a permanent with station to become an artifact creature, putting an amount of charge counters on it greater than or equal to the amount required for it to become an artifact creature won't overwrite the base power and toughness set by Synthesizer Labship's second ability.

0231_MTGEOE_Main: Syr Vondam, Sunstar Exemplar

Syr Vondam, Sunstar Exemplar

{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Knight

2/2

Vigilance, menace

Whenever another creature you control dies or is put into exile, put a +1/+1 counter on Syr Vondam and you gain 1 life.

When Syr Vondam dies or is put into exile while its power is 4 or greater, destroy up to one target nonland permanent.

Syr Vondam, Sunstar Exemplar's first triggered ability refers to creatures you control being put into exile from the battlefield. It won't trigger if a creature card is put into exile from another zone.

If Syr Vondam, Sunstar Exemplar leaves the battlefield at the same time as one or more other creatures you control die or are put into exile, its first triggered ability will trigger for each of those other creatures.

0209_MTGEOE_Main: Tapestry Warden

Tapestry Warden

{3}{G}

Artifact Creature — Robot Soldier

3/4

Vigilance

Each creature you control with toughness greater than its power assigns combat damage equal to its toughness rather than its power.

Each creature you control with toughness greater than its power stations permanents using its toughness rather than its power.

Tapestry Warden's second and third abilities don't actually change any creature's power. They change only the amount of combat damage the creature assigns and how many counters are put on a permanent with station when the creature is tapped to pay the cost of a station ability. All other rules and effects that check power or toughness use the real values, even if they cause damage "equal to a creature's power" to be dealt.

If a station ability you control resolves while you control Tapestry Warden, but the creature tapped to pay the cost of that station ability is no longer on the battlefield, check the characteristics of that creature as it last existed on the battlefield. If its toughness was greater than its power, use its toughness to determine how many counters are put on the permanent with station.

If you activate a station ability while you control Tapestry Warden, but you no longer control Tapestry Warden at the time that ability resolves, use the power of the creature tapped to pay the cost of the station ability to determine how many counters are put on the permanent with station.

0120_MTGEOE_Main: Temporal Intervention

Temporal Intervention

{2}{B}

Sorcery

Void — This spell costs {2} less to cast if a nonland permanent left the battlefield this turn or a spell was warped this turn.

Target opponent reveals their hand. You choose a nonland card from it. That player discards that card.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

0163_MTGEOE_Main: Terminal Velocity

Terminal Velocity

{4}{R}{R}

Sorcery

You may put an artifact or creature card from your hand onto the battlefield. That permanent gains haste, "When this permanent leaves the battlefield, it deals damage equal to its mana value to each creature," and "At the beginning of your end step, sacrifice this permanent."

If a permanent has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value. Use the permanent's mana value as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how much damage the triggered ability deals.

0165_MTGEOE_Main: Territorial Bruntar

Territorial Bruntar

{4}{R}{R}

Creature — Beast

6/6

Reach

Landfall — Whenever a land you control enters, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card. You may cast that card this turn.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards cast with the permission granted by Territorial Bruntar's landfall ability. For example, if the exiled card is a sorcery card, you may cast it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0002_MTGEOE_Main: Tezzeret, Cruel Captain

Tezzeret, Cruel Captain

{3}

Legendary Planeswalker — Tezzeret

4

Whenever an artifact you control enters, put a loyalty counter on Tezzeret.

0: Untap target artifact or creature. If it's an artifact creature, put a +1/+1 counter on it.

−3: Search your library for an artifact card with mana value 1 or less, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

−7: You get an emblem with "At the beginning of combat on your turn, put three +1/+1 counters on target artifact you control. If it's not a creature, it becomes a 0/0 Robot artifact creature."

If a card in your library has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value. The emblem's triggered ability doesn't remove any abilities, types, subtypes, or supertypes the artifact has.

The resulting artifact creature will be able to attack if it's been under your control continuously since the turn began. That is, it doesn't matter how long it's been a creature, just how long it's been on the battlefield.

If the emblem's ability causes a Vehicle to become an artifact creature, it doesn't count as "crewing" that Vehicle for any ability that would trigger due to a Vehicle becoming crewed.

If the emblem's ability causes a Vehicle to become an artifact creature, its base power and toughness will be set to 0/0. Crewing that Vehicle will not restore its power and toughness. Similarly, if the ability causes a permanent with station to become an artifact creature, putting an amount of charge counters on it greater than or equal to the amount required for it to become an artifact creature won't overwrite the base power and toughness set by the emblem's ability.

0247_MTGEOE_Main: Thrumming Hivepool

Thrumming Hivepool

{6}

Artifact

Affinity for Slivers (This spell costs {1} less to cast for each Sliver you control.)

Slivers you control have double strike and haste.

At the beginning of your upkeep, create two 1/1 colorless Sliver creature tokens.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

0083_MTGEOE_Main: Unravel

Unravel

{1}{U}{U}

Instant

Counter target spell. If the amount of mana spent to cast that spell was less than its mana value, you draw a card.

The mana value of a spell isn't changed by alternative costs, cost increases, or cost reductions. For example, if you cast Thrumming Hivepool (an artifact with affinity for Slivers), its mana value is 6 no matter how many Slivers you controlled when you cast it.

For spells with in their mana costs, use the value chosen for X to determine the spell's mana value.

0084_MTGEOE_Main: Uthros Psionicist

Uthros Psionicist

{2}{U}

Creature — Jellyfish Scientist

2/4

The second spell you cast each turn costs {2} less to cast.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

Uthros Psionicist's ability will count any spells you've cast this turn, which may include Uthros Psionicist itself. It doesn't matter if the other spells resolved, didn't resolve, were countered, or are still on the stack. If Uthros Psionicist was the first spell you cast this turn, the next spell you cast this turn is your second spell.

0166_MTGEOE_Main: Vaultguard Trooper

Vaultguard Trooper

{4}{R}

Creature — Kavu Soldier

5/5

At the beginning of your end step, if you control two or more tapped creatures, you may discard your hand. If you do, draw two cards.

Vaultguard Trooper's ability will check as your end step starts to see if you control two or more tapped creatures. If you don't, the ability won't trigger at all. You won't be able to tap anything during your end step in time to have the ability trigger. If you don't control two or more tapped creatures when the ability resolves, the ability won't do anything.

0248_MTGEOE_Main: Virulent Silencer

Virulent Silencer

{3}

Artifact Creature — Robot Assassin

2/3

Whenever a nontoken artifact creature you control deals combat damage to a player, that player gets two poison counters. (A player with ten or more poison counters loses the game.)

A player with ten or more poison counters loses the game. This is a state-based action and doesn't use the stack. In other words, it happens immediately and players can't respond to it, just like a player losing the game due to having 0 or less life.

0126_MTGEOE_Main: Vote Out

Vote Out

{3}{B}

Sorcery

Convoke (Your creatures can help cast this spell. Each creature you tap while casting this spell pays for {1} or one mana of that creature's color.)

Destroy target creature.

When calculating a spell's total cost, include any alternative costs, additional costs, or anything else that increases or reduces the cost to cast the spell. Convoke applies after the total cost is calculated. Convoke doesn't change a spell's mana cost or mana value.

If a creature you control has a mana ability with in the cost, activating that ability while casting a spell with convoke will result in the creature being tapped before you pay the spell's costs. You won't be able to tap it again for convoke. Similarly, if you sacrifice a creature to activate a mana ability while casting a spell with convoke, that creature won't be on the battlefield when you pay the spell's costs, so you won't be able to tap it for convoke.

in the cost, activating that ability while casting a spell with convoke will result in the creature being tapped before you pay the spell's costs. You won't be able to tap it again for convoke. Similarly, if you sacrifice a creature to activate a mana ability while casting a spell with convoke, that creature won't be on the battlefield when you pay the spell's costs, so you won't be able to tap it for convoke. Tapping a multicolored creature using convoke will pay for or one mana of your choice of any of that creature's colors.

0086_MTGEOE_Main: Weftwalking

Weftwalking

{4}{U}{U}

Enchantment

When this enchantment enters, if you cast it, shuffle your hand and graveyard into your library, then draw seven cards.

The first spell each player casts during each of their turns may be cast without paying its mana cost.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, such as that of Embrace Oblivion, those must be paid to cast the spell.

0127_MTGEOE_Main: Xu-Ifit, Osteoharmonist

Xu-Ifit, Osteoharmonist

{1}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

2/3

{T}: Return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield. It's a Skeleton in addition to its other types and has no abilities. Activate only as a sorcery.

If a permanent returned to the battlefield by Xu-Ifit's ability has an ability that triggers "when" it enters, it will lose that ability before it can trigger. If it has an ability that causes it to enter tapped, it will lose that ability before it can apply. The same is also true of any other abilities that modify how it enters the battlefield, such as abilities that would cause it to enter with some number of counters, or apply "as" it enters, such as Famished Worldsire's devour land ability.

If a permanent returned to the battlefield with Xu-Ifit's ability gains an ability after being returned to the battlefield this way, it will keep that ability.

Edge of Eternities Stellar Sights Bonus Sheet Card-Specific Notes

0002_MTGEOE_BonusLnd: Blast Zone

Blast Zone

Land

This land enters with a charge counter on it.

{T}: Add {C}.

{X}{X}, {T}: Put X charge counters on this land.

{3}, {T}, Sacrifice this land: Destroy each nonland permanent with mana value equal to the number of charge counters on this land.

An activation cost of means that you pay twice X. If you want X to be 3, you pay to activate Blast Zone's ability.

means that you pay twice X. If you want X to be 3, you pay to activate Blast Zone's ability. Every token has mana value 0 unless it is copying something or was created with a specific mana cost.

If a permanent has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0003_MTGEOE_BonusLnd: Blinkmoth Nexus

Blinkmoth Nexus

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{1}: This land becomes a 1/1 Blinkmoth artifact creature with flying until end of turn. It's still a land.

{1}, {T}: Target Blinkmoth creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn.

If this land becomes a creature but you haven't controlled it continuously since your most recent turn began, you won't be able to activate its abilities or attack with it that turn.

abilities or attack with it that turn. Blinkmoth Nexus can be the target of its last ability after activating its middle ability. Activating it after it has blocked a creature won't remove it from combat or stop it from dealing and being dealt combat damage.

0004_MTGEOE_BonusLnd: Bonders' Enclave

Bonders' Enclave

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{3}, {T}: Draw a card. Activate only if you control a creature with power 4 or greater.

Once you announce that you're activating the last ability of Bonders' Enclave, no player may take actions until you've finished activating it. Notably, opponents can't try to change whether you control a creature with power 4 or greater.

Once you've activated the last ability of Bonders' Enclave, it doesn't check again at any point whether you control a creature with power 4 or greater.

0007_MTGEOE_BonusLnd: Celestial Colonnade

Celestial Colonnade

Land

This land enters tapped.

{T}: Add {W} or {U}.

{3}{W}{U}: Until end of turn, this land becomes a 4/4 white and blue Elemental creature with flying and vigilance. It's still a land.

Once Celestial Colonnade has attacked, tapping it for mana won't remove it from combat.

If Celestial Colonnade can't attack unless you pay a cost that includes a mana payment, you may attack with it and tap it to pay for that cost. It will still attack in this case.

If this land becomes a creature but you haven't controlled it continuously since your most recent turn began, you won't be able to activate its mana ability or attack with it that turn.

0008_MTGEOE_BonusLnd: Contested War Zone

Contested War Zone

Land

Whenever a creature deals combat damage to you, that creature's controller gains control of this land.

{T}: Add {C}.

{1}, {T}: Attacking creatures get +1/+0 until end of turn.

The last activated ability affects all attacking creatures, not just those you control.

The word "you" in a permanent's trigger condition always refers to the permanent's current controller.

Gaining control of Contested War Zone doesn't cause it to tap or untap.

In some multiplayer formats, creatures controlled by different players may deal combat damage to you simultaneously. If this happens, you control each triggered ability and can put them on the stack in any order. The last ability to resolve will determine who ends up controlling Contested War Zone.

0009_MTGEOE_BonusLnd: Creeping Tar Pit

Creeping Tar Pit

Land

This land enters tapped.

{T}: Add {U} or {B}.

{1}{U}{B}: Until end of turn, this land becomes a 3/2 blue and black Elemental creature. It's still a land. It can't be blocked this turn.

If this land becomes a creature but you haven't controlled it continuously since your most recent turn began, you won't be able to activate its mana ability or attack with it that turn.

0013_MTGEOE_BonusLnd: Echoing Deeps

Echoing Deeps

Land — Cave

You may have this land enter tapped as a copy of any land card in a graveyard, except it's a Cave in addition to its other types.

{T}: Add {C}.

If you choose to have Echoing Deeps not copy anything, it enters the battlefield untapped.

Echoing Deeps copies exactly what was printed on the original land card, with the noted exception.

Any "enters" abilities of the copied land card will trigger when Echoing Deeps enters the battlefield. Any "as [this land] enters" or "[this land] enters with" abilities of the chosen land card will also work.

0014_MTGEOE_BonusLnd: Eldrazi Temple

Eldrazi Temple

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{T}: Add {C}{C}. Spend this mana only to cast colorless Eldrazi spells or activate abilities of colorless Eldrazi.

The mana generated by the last ability can't be spent to activate abilities of Eldrazi sources that aren't on the battlefield.

0015_MTGEOE_BonusLnd: Endless Sands

Endless Sands

Land — Desert

{T}: Add {C}.

{2}, {T}: Exile target creature you control.

{4}, {T}, Sacrifice this land: Return each creature card exiled with this land to the battlefield under its owner's control.

If Endless Sands leaves the battlefield before you activate its last ability, the exiled creature cards are exiled forever (lost in the dunes, perhaps). If the same Endless Sands card returns to the battlefield, it's considered a new object without access to the cards exiled by the old object.

If you exile a creature that isn't a creature card with the second ability of Endless Sands (such as a token creature or a land that has become a creature), the third ability won't return that token or card from exile.

0016_MTGEOE_BonusLnd: Gemstone Caverns

Gemstone Caverns

Legendary Land

If this card is in your opening hand and you're not the starting player, you may begin the game with Gemstone Caverns on the battlefield with a luck counter on it. If you do, exile a card from your hand.

{T}: Add {C}. If Gemstone Caverns has a luck counter on it, instead add one mana of any color.

A player's "opening hand" is the hand of cards the player has after all players have taken mulligans. If players have any cards in hand that allow actions to be taken with them from a player's opening hand, the starting player takes all such actions first in any order, followed by each other player in turn order. Then the first turn begins.

0019_MTGEOE_BonusLnd: Hissing Quagmire

Hissing Quagmire

Land

This land enters tapped.

{T}: Add {B} or {G}.

{1}{B}{G}: Until end of turn, this land becomes a 2/2 black and green Elemental creature with deathtouch. It's still a land.

If this land becomes a creature but you haven't controlled it continuously since your most recent turn began, you won't be able to activate its mana ability or attack with it that turn.

0020_MTGEOE_BonusLnd: Inkmoth Nexus

Inkmoth Nexus

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{1}: This land becomes a 1/1 Phyrexian Blinkmoth artifact creature with flying and infect until end of turn. It's still a land. (It deals damage to creatures in the form of -1/-1 counters and to players in the form of poison counters.)

If this land becomes a creature but you haven't controlled it continuously since your most recent turn began, you won't be able to activate its mana ability or attack with it that turn.

0022_MTGEOE_BonusLnd: Lavaclaw Reaches

Lavaclaw Reaches

Land

This land enters tapped.

{T}: Add {B} or {R}.

{1}{B}{R}: Until end of turn, this land becomes a 2/2 black and red Elemental creature with "{X}: This creature gets +X/+0 until end of turn." It's still a land.

If this land becomes a creature but you haven't controlled it continuously since your most recent turn began, you won't be able to activate its mana ability or attack with it that turn.

0023_MTGEOE_BonusLnd: Lotus Field

Lotus Field

Land

Hexproof

This land enters tapped.

When this land enters, sacrifice two lands.

{T}: Add three mana of any one color.

If Lotus Field enters the battlefield while you control fewer than two other lands, you must sacrifice each land you control, including Lotus Field.

0024_MTGEOE_BonusLnd: Lumbering Falls

Lumbering Falls

Land

This land enters tapped.

{T}: Add {G} or {U}.

{2}{G}{U}: Until end of turn, this land becomes a 3/3 green and blue Elemental creature with hexproof. It's still a land.

If this land becomes a creature but you haven't controlled it continuously since your most recent turn began, you won't be able to activate its mana ability or attack with it that turn.

0026_MTGEOE_BonusLnd: Meteor Crater

Meteor Crater

Land

{T}: Choose a color of a permanent you control. Add one mana of that color.

The five colors are white, blue, black, red, and green. Meteor Crater's ability can't produce colorless mana.

Almost all lands are colorless.

0027_MTGEOE_BonusLnd: Mirrorpool

Mirrorpool

Land

This land enters tapped.

{T}: Add {C}.

{2}{C}, {T}, Sacrifice this land: Copy target instant or sorcery spell you control. You may choose new targets for the copy.

{4}{C}, {T}, Sacrifice this land: Create a token that's a copy of target creature you control.

Mirrorpool's third ability can target (and copy) any instant or sorcery spell, not just one with targets.

The copy is created on the stack, so it's not cast. Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger. The copy will then resolve like a normal spell, after players get a chance to cast spells and activate abilities.

The copy will have the same targets as the spell it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. If, for one of the targets, you can't choose a new legal target, then it remains unchanged (even if the current target is illegal).

If the copied spell is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the copied spell has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy has the same value of X.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy, too. For example, if a player sacrifices a 3/3 creature to cast Fling, and you copy it, the copy of Fling will also deal 3 damage to its target.

For Mirrorpool's last ability, the token copies exactly what's printed on the original creature and nothing else (unless that creature is copying something else; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied creature has in its mana cost, X is 0.

in its mana cost, X is 0. If the copied creature is copying something else when the ability resolves, then the token enters the battlefield as a copy of whatever that creature is copying.

Any enters abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any "as [this permanent] enters" or "[this permanent] enters with" abilities of the copied creature will also work.

0028_MTGEOE_BonusLnd: Mutavault

Mutavault

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{1}: This land becomes a 2/2 creature with all creature types until end of turn. It's still a land.

If this land becomes a creature but you haven't controlled it continuously since your most recent turn began, you won't be able to activate its mana ability or attack with it that turn.

0030_MTGEOE_BonusLnd: Needle Spires

Needle Spires

Land

This land enters tapped.

{T}: Add {R} or {W}.

{2}{R}{W}: Until end of turn, this land becomes a 2/1 red and white Elemental creature with double strike. It's still a land.

If this land becomes a creature but you haven't controlled it continuously since your most recent turn began, you won't be able to activate its mana ability or attack with it that turn.

0031_MTGEOE_BonusLnd: Nesting Grounds

Nesting Grounds

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{1}, {T}: Move a counter from target permanent you control onto another target permanent. Activate only as a sorcery.

You choose the two target permanents as Nesting Grounds's second ability is put onto the stack. You choose which kind of counter to move as that ability resolves.

To move a counter from one creature to another, the counter is removed from the first permanent and put on the second. Any abilities that care about a counter being removed from or put onto a permanent will apply.

If either permanent becomes an illegal target, no counter is removed or put.

The two target permanents don't have to share a type, which can result in some counters on permanents that would not occur normally, such as loyalty counters on creatures or +1/+1 counters on lands. Keyword counters will grant the permanent that keyword even if it's meaningless (such as trample on a noncreature enchantment); +1/+1 counters won't affect the permanent unless it's a creature; and many named counters (such as soul counters) won't have an effect unless the recipient permanent refers to them in some way.

0032_MTGEOE_BonusLnd: Petrified Field

Petrified Field

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{T}, Sacrifice this land: Return target land card from your graveyard to your hand.

Since targets are chosen before costs are paid, Petrified Field isn't a legal target for its own last ability because it won't be in the graveyard at that time.

0034_MTGEOE_BonusLnd: Power Depot

Power Depot

Artifact Land

This land enters tapped.

{T}: Add {C}.

{T}: Add one mana of any color. Spend this mana only to cast artifact spells or activate abilities of artifacts.

Modular 1 (This land enters with a +1/+1 counter on it. When it dies, you may put its +1/+1 counters on target artifact creature.)

Power Depot is a land, so it can only be played as a land. It cannot be cast as a spell.

Yes, this land enters the battlefield with a +1/+1 counter on it, which does nothing while it's not a creature. When it's put into the graveyard from the battlefield, you may put its +1/+1 counters on target artifact creature, no matter what Power Depot's card types are at the time.

The mana produced by the last activated ability can't be spent to activate abilities of artifact cards in other zones, such as cycling or unearth costs.

0035_MTGEOE_BonusLnd: Raging Ravine

Raging Ravine

Land

This land enters tapped.

{T}: Add {R} or {G}.

{2}{R}{G}: Until end of turn, this land becomes a 3/3 red and green Elemental creature with "Whenever this creature attacks, put a +1/+1 counter on it." It's still a land.

If this land becomes a creature but you haven't controlled it continuously since your most recent turn began, you won't be able to activate its mana ability or attack with it that turn.

Any +1/+1 counters put on Raging Ravine remain on it even after it stops being a creature. They'll have no effect until it becomes a creature again. (In other words, the land continues to rage, but to no effect.)

If Raging Ravine's last ability is activated multiple times in a turn, it will get that many instances of the granted triggered ability. For example, if you activate Raging Ravine's last ability twice and then attack with it, you'll put a +1/+1 counter on it twice.

0036_MTGEOE_BonusLnd: Reflecting Pool

Reflecting Pool

Land

{T}: Add one mana of any type that a land you control could produce.

The types of mana are white, blue, black, red, green, and colorless.

Any change to a land's type or abilities gained by a land can affect the types of mana a land can produce.

Reflecting Pool's ability checks the effects of all mana-producing abilities of lands you control, but it doesn't check their costs or legality. For example, Spire of Industry says "{T}, Pay 1 life: Add one mana of any color. Activate only if you control an artifact." If you control Spire of Industry and Reflecting Pool, you can tap Reflecting Pool for any color of mana. It doesn't matter whether you control an artifact, whether you can pay 1 life, or whether Spire of Industry is untapped.

Reflecting Pool's ability doesn't care about any restrictions or riders your lands put on the mana they produce, such as those of Plaza of Heroes or Power Depot. It just produces one mana of the appropriate type, with no restrictions or riders.

Multiple Reflecting Pools won't help each other produce mana. If you control a Reflecting Pool, and all other lands you control either lack mana abilities or are other Reflecting Pools, you may still activate Reflecting Pool's ability—it just won't produce any mana.

0037_MTGEOE_BonusLnd: Scavenger Grounds

Scavenger Grounds

Land — Desert

{T}: Add {C}.

{2}, {T}, Sacrifice a Desert: Exile all graveyards.

You can sacrifice Scavenger Grounds to pay the cost of its own last ability.

0038_MTGEOE_BonusLnd: Shambling Vent

Shambling Vent

Land

This land enters tapped.

{T}: Add {W} or {B}.

{1}{W}{B}: Until end of turn, this land becomes a 2/3 white and black Elemental creature with lifelink. It's still a land.

Multiple instances of lifelink on the same creature are redundant. Activating the last ability more than once won't cause you to gain additional life if Shambling Vent deals damage.

If this land becomes a creature but you haven't controlled it continuously since your most recent turn began, you won't be able to activate its mana ability or attack with it that turn.

0039_MTGEOE_BonusLnd: Stirring Wildwood

Stirring Wildwood

Land

This land enters tapped.

{T}: Add {G} or {W}.

{1}{G}{W}: Until end of turn, this land becomes a 3/4 green and white Elemental creature with reach. It's still a land.

If this land becomes a creature but you haven't controlled it continuously since your most recent turn began, you won't be able to activate its mana ability or attack with it that turn.

0041_MTGEOE_BonusLnd: Sunken Citadel

Sunken Citadel

Land — Cave

This land enters tapped. As it enters, choose a color.

{T}: Add one mana of the chosen color.

{T}: Add two mana of the chosen color. Spend this mana only to activate abilities of land sources.

"Land sources" include any objects with the card type land. This means you could spend the mana to activate an ability of a land you control or a land card in your hand or graveyard, for example.

You may spend the two mana added by the last ability on the same ability or on two different abilities.

0044_MTGEOE_BonusLnd: Thespian's Stage

Thespian's Stage

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{2}, {T}: This land becomes a copy of target land, except it has this ability.

The copy effect created by the last activated ability doesn't have a duration. It will last until Thespian's Stage leaves the battlefield or another copy effect overwrites it. The permanent will no longer have the first ability of Thespian's Stage.

A land's copiable values are those printed on it, as modified by other copy effects. Counters and other effects aren't copied. Notably, if you copy a land that is also a creature because of a temporary effect (such as Celestial Colonnade), Thespian's Stage will become just the "unanimated" land.

Thespian's Stage doesn't become untapped when it becomes a copy, even if the target land is untapped.

No enters abilities of the land Thespian's Stage is copying will trigger. Thespian's Stage was already on the battlefield. Similarly, no "as this land enters" or "this land enters with" effects, such as that of Dark Depths, will apply.

0045_MTGEOE_BonusLnd: Wandering Fumarole

Wandering Fumarole

Land

This land enters tapped.

{T}: Add {U} or {R}.

{2}{U}{R}: Until end of turn, this land becomes a 1/4 blue and red Elemental creature with "{0}: Switch this creature's power and toughness until end of turn." It's still a land.

Effects that switch a creature's power and toughness apply after all other effects, regardless of when those effects began to apply. For instance, if you switch Wandering Fumarole's power and toughness, then give it +2/+0 later in the turn, it's a 4/3 creature, not a 6/1 creature.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to a creature may become lethal if you switch its power and toughness during that turn.

Switching a creature's power and toughness twice (or any even number of times) effectively returns the creature to the power and toughness it had before any switches.

If this land becomes a creature but you haven't controlled it continuously since your most recent turn began, you won't be able to activate its mana ability or attack with it that turn.

Edge of Eternities Special Guests Card-Specific Notes

0126_MTGEOE_Guests: Burgeoning

Burgeoning

{G}

Enchantment

Whenever an opponent plays a land, you may put a land card from your hand onto the battlefield.

Effects that put lands onto the battlefield rather than playing them won't cause Burgeoning's ability to trigger.

0120_MTGEOE_Guests: Deafening Silence

Deafening Silence

{W}

Enchantment

Each player can't cast more than one noncreature spell each turn.

Players may cast any number of creature spells plus one noncreature spell each turn.

Deafening Silence will look at the entire turn to see if a player has cast a noncreature spell yet that turn, even if Deafening Silence wasn't on the battlefield when that spell was cast. Notably, you can't cast Deafening Silence and then cast another noncreature spell that turn.

If you cast a noncreature spell that was countered, you can't cast another noncreature spell that turn.

0127_MTGEOE_Guests: Green Sun's Zenith

Green Sun's Zenith

{X}{G}

Sorcery

Search your library for a green creature card with mana value X or less, put it onto the battlefield, then shuffle. Shuffle Green Sun's Zenith into its owner's library.

If Green Sun's Zenith is countered, none of its effects will happen. Notably, it will be put into its owner's graveyard rather than shuffled into its owner's library.

In most cases, if you own Green Sun's Zenith and cast it, you'll shuffle your library twice. In practice, shuffling once is sufficient, but effects that care about you shuffling your library (like Psychogenic Probe, for example) will see that you've shuffled twice.

If you own Green Sun's Zenith but an opponent controls it when it resolves (probably because they cast it), that opponent searches their library for an appropriate creature card, then shuffles that library. That opponent then shuffles Green Sun's Zenith into your library. You won't shuffle any library in this case.

0125_MTGEOE_Guests: Magus of the Moon

Magus of the Moon

{2}{R}

Creature — Human Wizard

2/2

Nonbasic lands are Mountains.

If a nonbasic land has an ability that triggers "when" it enters, it will lose that ability before it can trigger.

If a nonbasic land has an ability that causes it to enter tapped, it will lose that ability before it can apply. The same is also true of any other abilities that modify how a land enters the battlefield or apply "as" a land enters, such as that of Vesuva or Cavern of Souls.

Nonbasic lands lose any other land types and abilities they had. They gain the land type Mountain and gain the ability "{T}: Add {R}."

Magus of the Moon doesn't affect names or supertypes. It won't turn any land into a basic land or remove the legendary supertype from a legendary land, and the lands won't be named "Mountain."

If Magus of the Moon loses its abilities, it continues to turn nonbasic lands into Mountains. This is because effects that change subtypes are applied before considering effects that remove abilities, regardless of the order in which those effects started.

0122_MTGEOE_Guests: Nexus of Fate

Nexus of Fate

{5}{U}{U}

Instant

Take an extra turn after this one.

If Nexus of Fate would be put into a graveyard from anywhere, reveal Nexus of Fate and shuffle it into its owner's library instead.

Nexus of Fate's last ability applies if it would be put into a graveyard in any way, including while it's resolving.

0123_MTGEOE_Guests: Paradox Haze

Paradox Haze

{2}{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant player

At the beginning of enchanted player's first upkeep each turn, that player gets an additional upkeep step after this step.

If two Paradox Hazes enchant the same player, they'll both trigger when that player's first upkeep of the turn begins. The player will get two additional upkeep steps.

Abilities that trigger "at the beginning of [your] upkeep" will trigger at the beginning of each additional upkeep as well.

If an effect causes the enchanted player to skip their upkeep step, this ability won't trigger.

0121_MTGEOE_Guests: Robe of Stars

Robe of Stars

{1}{W}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +0/+3.

Astral Projection — {1}{W}: Equipped creature phases out.

Equip {1}

Phased-out permanents are treated as though they don't exist. They can't be the targets of spells or abilities, their static abilities have no effect on the game, their triggered abilities can't trigger, they can't attack or block, and so on.

As a creature is phased out, Auras and Equipment attached to it (including Robe of Stars) also phase out at the same time. Those Auras and Equipment will phase in attached to the creature they were attached to when they phased out.

Notably, this means you cannot equip Robe of Stars to another creature while it is phased out. If you activate the Astral Projection ability of an attached Robe of Stars in response to the equip ability, Robe of Stars will be phased out before the equip ability resolves and will not be moved.

Permanents phase back in during their controller's untap step, immediately before that player untaps their permanents. Creatures that phase in this way are able to attack and pay a cost of {T} during that turn. If a permanent had counters on it when it phased out, it will have those counters when it phases back in.

An attacking or blocking creature that phases out is removed from combat.

Phasing out doesn't cause any "leaves the battlefield" abilities to trigger. Similarly, phasing in won't cause any "enters" abilities to trigger.

Any continuous effects with a "for as long as" duration, such as that of Possession Engine (a card from the Aetherdrift release), ignore phased-out objects. If ignoring those objects causes the effect's conditions to no longer be met, the duration will expire.

release), ignore phased-out objects. If ignoring those objects causes the effect's conditions to no longer be met, the duration will expire. Choices made for permanents as they entered the battlefield are remembered when they phase in.

If an opponent gains control of one of your creatures, that creature phases out, and the duration of the control-change effect expires before it phases back in, that creature phases in under your control as that opponent's next untap step begins. If they leave the game before their next untap step, it phases in as the next untap step begins after their turn would have begun.

Edge of Eternities Commander Card-Specific Notes

0013_MTGEOE_NewOther: Baloth Prime

Baloth Prime

{3}{G}

Creature — Beast

10/10

This creature enters tapped with six stun counters on it. (If a permanent with a stun counter would become untapped, remove one from it instead.)

Whenever you sacrifice a land, create a tapped 4/4 green Beast creature token and untap this creature.

{4}, Sacrifice a land: You gain 2 life.

If Baloth Prime leaves the battlefield at the same time as you sacrifice one or more lands (probably because you also sacrificed Baloth Prime), its second ability triggers for each of those lands.

0009_MTGEOE_NewOther: Depthshaker Titan

Depthshaker Titan

{5}{R}{R}

Artifact Creature — Robot

5/5

When this creature enters, any number of target noncreature artifacts you control become 3/3 artifact creatures. Sacrifice them at the beginning of the next end step.

Each artifact creature you control has melee, trample, and haste. (Whenever a creature with melee attacks, it gets +1/+1 until end of turn for each opponent you attacked this combat.)

If Depthshaker Titan's first ability causes a Vehicle to become an artifact creature, it doesn't count as "crewing" that Vehicle for any ability that would trigger due to a Vehicle becoming crewed.

If Depthshaker Titan's first ability causes a Vehicle to become an artifact creature, its base power and toughness will be set to 3/3. Crewing that Vehicle will not restore its power and toughness. Similarly, if the ability causes a permanent with station to become an artifact creature, putting an amount of charge counters on it greater than or equal to the amount required for it to become an artifact creature won't overwrite the base power and toughness set by Depthshaker Titan's first ability.

0008_MTGEOE_NewOther: Eumidian Wastewaker

Eumidian Wastewaker

{2}{B}{B}

Creature — Insect Cleric

4/4

Whenever this creature attacks, you and defending player each discard a card or sacrifice a permanent. You draw a card for each land card put into a graveyard this way.

Encore {6}{B}{B} ({6}{B}{B}, Exile this card from your graveyard: For each opponent, create a token copy that attacks that opponent this turn if able. They gain haste. Sacrifice them at the beginning of the next end step. Activate only as a sorcery.)

When Eumidian Wastewaker's first ability resolves, you choose to discard a card or sacrifice a permanent, and then defending player chooses to discard a card or sacrifice a permanent. If one of those players can't discard a card (such as by having no cards in hand), that player must sacrifice a permanent.

sacrifice a permanent. You'll draw cards equal to the number of land cards put into graveyards from the discards and sacrifices. Only count the cards that are land cards in the graveyard. If a player sacrifices a land token, you won't draw a card for it. Similarly, if a player sacrifices Ashaya, Soul of the Wild (which has an ability that makes it a land on the battlefield), it is a creature card in the graveyard, not a land card, so you won't draw a card for it.

Encore is an activated ability that functions from the graveyard. "Encore [cost]" means "[Cost], Exile this card from your graveyard: For each opponent, create a token that's a copy of this card that attacks that opponent this turn if able. The tokens gain haste. Sacrifice them at the beginning of the next end step. Activate only as a sorcery."

Exiling the card with encore is a cost to activate the encore ability. Once you announce that you're activating it, no player may take actions until you've finished. They can't try to remove the card from your graveyard to stop you from paying the cost.

Opponents who have left the game aren't counted when determining how many tokens to create.

The tokens copy only what's on the original card. Effects that modified that creature when it was previously on the battlefield won't be copied.

Each token must attack the appropriate player if able.

If one of the tokens can't attack for any reason (such as being tapped), then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having it attack, you aren't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack in that case either.

If an effect stops a token from attacking a specific player, that token can attack any player, planeswalker, or battle, or not attack at all. If the effect stops the token from attacking a specific player unless a cost is paid, you don't have to pay that cost unless you want to attack that player.

If one of the tokens somehow is under another player's control as the delayed triggered ability resolves, you can't sacrifice that token. It remains on the battlefield indefinitely, even if you regain control of it later.

0010_MTGEOE_NewOther: Evendo Brushrazer

Evendo Brushrazer

{2}{R}

Creature — Insect Warrior

2/2

Whenever you sacrifice a nontoken permanent, exile the top card of your library.

During your turn, as long as you've sacrificed a nontoken permanent this turn, you may play cards exiled with this creature.

{T}, Sacrifice a land: Add {R}{R}.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played with the permission granted by Evendo Brushrazer's second ability. For example, if an exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0014_MTGEOE_NewOther: Exploration Broodship

Exploration Broodship

{G}

Artifact — Spacecraft

Station (Tap another creature you control: Put charge counters equal to its power on this Spacecraft. Station only as a sorcery. It's an artifact creature at 8+.)

3+ | You may play an additional land on each of your turns.

8+ | Flying

Once during each of your turns, you may cast a permanent spell from your graveyard by sacrificing a land in addition to paying its other costs.

4/4

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards cast with the permission granted by Exploration Broodship's last ability. For example, you may cast a creature spell from your graveyard only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0021_MTGEOE_NewOther: Festering Thicket

Festering Thicket

Land — Swamp Forest

({T}: Add {B} or {G}.)

This land enters tapped.

Cycling {2} ({2}, Discard this card: Draw a card.)

Unlike some other dual lands, Festering Thicket has two basic land types. It's not basic, so effects that search for basic lands (such as the ability of a Lander token) can't find it, but it does have the appropriate land types for effects such as that of Wastewood Verge (from the Aetherdrift release).

0022_MTGEOE_NewOther: Glittering Massif

Glittering Massif

Land — Mountain Plains

({T}: Add {R} or {W}.)

This land enters tapped.

Cycling {2} ({2}, Discard this card: Draw a card.)

Unlike some other dual lands, Glittering Massif has two basic land types. It's not basic, so effects that search for basic lands (such as the ability of a Lander token) can't find it, but it does have the appropriate land types for effects such as that of Sunbillow Verge (from the Aetherdrift release).

0001_MTGEOE_CmdrFace: Hearthhull, the Worldseed

Hearthhull, the Worldseed

{1}{B}{R}{G}

Legendary Artifact — Spacecraft

Station (Tap another creature you control: Put charge counters equal to its power on this Spacecraft. Station only as a sorcery. It's an artifact creature at 8+.)

2+ | {1}, {T}, Sacrifice a land: Draw two cards. You may play an additional land this turn.

8+ | Flying, vigilance, haste

Whenever you sacrifice a land, each opponent loses 2 life.

6/7

The effect of Hearthhull's second ability is cumulative with similar effects. For example, if you control Icetill Explorer and you activate Hearthhull's ability, you'll be able to play three lands on that turn.

Hearthhull's second ability doesn't allow you to play lands on other players' turns.

0015_MTGEOE_NewOther: Horizon Explorer

Horizon Explorer

{2}{G}

Creature — Insect Scout

2/4

Lands you control enter untapped.

Whenever you attack a player, create a Lander token. (It's an artifact with "{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this token: Search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.")

If a land has an ability that says it enters tapped, you choose the order in which that ability's effect and the effect of Horizon Explorer's first ability apply. This means you can choose to have the land enter tapped or untapped. If a land you control is simply put onto the battlefield tapped without a replacement effect being applied, it always enters untapped if you control Horizon Explorer.

Horizon Explorer's last ability will trigger once for each player you attack.

0006_MTGEOE_NewOther: Insight Engine

Insight Engine

{2}{U}

Artifact

{2}, {T}: Put a charge counter on this artifact, then draw a card for each charge counter on it.

If Insight Engine leaves the battlefield before its ability resolves, it won't have a charge counter put on it when the ability resolves. Use the number of charge counters on it as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how many cards to draw.

0003_MTGEOE_CmdrFace: Kilo, Apogee Mind

Kilo, Apogee Mind

{U}{R}{W}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Robot Artificer

3/3

Haste

Whenever Kilo becomes tapped, proliferate. (Choose any number of permanents and/or players, then give each another counter of each kind already there.)

If Kilo is tapped to station a permanent, its last ability will resolve before the station ability resolves.

When you proliferate, you can choose any permanent that has a counter, including ones controlled by opponents. You can choose any player who has a counter, including opponents. You can't choose cards in any zone other than the battlefield, even if they have counters on them.

You don't have to choose every permanent or player that has a counter—only the ones you want to add counters to. Since "any number" includes zero, you don't have to choose any permanents at all, and you don't have to choose any players at all.

If a permanent or player has more than one kind of counter on them, and you choose for that permanent or player to get additional counters, that permanent or player must get one of each kind of counter they already have. You can't have them get just one kind of counter they already have and not the others.

Players can respond to a spell or ability whose effect includes proliferating. Once that spell or ability starts to resolve, however, and its controller chooses which permanents and players will get new counters, it's too late for anyone to respond.

0011_MTGEOE_NewOther: Long-Range Sensor

Long-Range Sensor

{2}{R}

Artifact

Whenever you attack a player, put a charge counter on this artifact.

{1}, Remove two charge counters from this artifact: Discover 4. Activate only as a sorcery. (Exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card with mana value 4 or less. Cast it without paying its mana cost or put it into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom in a random order.)

Long-Range Sensor's first ability will trigger once for each player you attack.

When you discover, you must exile cards. The only optional part of the ability is whether you cast the exiled card or put it into your hand.

You exile the cards face up. All players will be able to see them.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those to cast it.

If the discovered card has in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost. If you can't cast the discovered card (perhaps because there are no legal targets for the spell), you'll put it into your hand.

The mana value of a split card is determined by the combined mana cost of its two halves. If discover allows you to cast a split card, you may cast either half (as long as its mana value is less than or equal to the effect's discover value) but not both halves.

If you discover an adventurer card, split card, or modal double-faced card, you might be able to cast that card with either set of characteristics depending on the effect's discover value. For example, if you discover 4 and reveal Galvanic Giant (an adventurer card from Wilds of Eldraine with a mana value of 4), you could cast Galvanic Giant, but not Storm Reading (its Adventure, which has a mana value of 7). If you discover 7 and reveal Galvanic Giant, you could cast either Galvanic Giant or Storm Reading.

0005_MTGEOE_NewOther: Patrolling Peacemaker

Patrolling Peacemaker

{2}{W}

Artifact Creature — Robot Soldier

0/0

This creature enters with two +1/+1 counters on it.

Whenever an opponent commits a crime, proliferate. (They commit a crime if they target an opponent, anything an opponent controls, and/or cards in an opponent's graveyard. To proliferate, you choose any number of permanents and/or players, then give each another counter of each kind already there.)

A player commits a crime as they cast a spell, activate an ability, or put a triggered ability on the stack that targets at least one opponent, at least one permanent, spell, or ability an opponent controls, and/or at least one card in an opponent's graveyard.

The spell or ability that constituted a crime doesn't have to have resolved yet or at all. As soon as you're finished casting the spell, activating the ability, or putting the triggered ability on the stack, you've committed a crime.

For example, an ability that triggers when you cast a spell that targets an opponent will trigger at the same time as an ability that triggers whenever you commit a crime. Those abilities can be put on the stack in either order (if you control them both), and they'll both resolve before the spell that caused them to trigger.

A player can commit only one crime per spell or ability they control. Targeting multiple opponents, permanents, spells, abilities, and/or cards with the same spell or ability doesn't constitute committing multiple crimes.

Changing the target or targets of a spell or ability won't affect whether the controller of that spell or ability has committed a crime. Only the initial targets chosen for that spell or ability are used to determine whether its controller committed a crime.

When you proliferate, you can choose any permanent that has a counter, including ones controlled by opponents. You can choose any player who has a counter, including opponents. You can't choose cards in any zone other than the battlefield, even if they have counters on them.

You don't have to choose every permanent or player that has a counter—only the ones you want to add counters to. Since "any number" includes zero, you don't have to choose any permanents at all, and you don't have to choose any players at all.

If a permanent or player has more than one kind of counter on them, and you choose for that permanent or player to get additional counters, that permanent or player must get one of each kind of counter they already have. You can't have them get just one kind of counter they already have and not the others.

Players can respond to a spell or ability whose effect includes proliferating. Once that spell or ability starts to resolve, however, and its controller chooses which permanents and players will get new counters, it's too late for anyone to respond.

0023_MTGEOE_NewOther: Radiant Summit

Radiant Summit

Land — Mountain Plains

({T}: Add {R} or {W}.)

This land enters tapped unless you control two or more basic lands.

Unlike some other dual lands, Radiant Summit has two basic land types. It's not basic, so effects that search for basic lands (such as the ability of a Lander token) can't find it, but it does have the appropriate land types for effects such as that of Sunbillow Verge (from the Aetherdrift release).

0016_MTGEOE_NewOther: Scouring Swarm

Scouring Swarm

{1}{B}{G}

Creature — Insect

1/1

Flying

Whenever you sacrifice a land, create a tapped token that's a copy of this creature if seven or more land cards are in your graveyard. Otherwise, create a tapped 1/1 black Insect creature token with flying.

Scouring Swarm's last ability counts the number of land cards in your graveyard as it resolves. This will usually include the land you sacrificed.

The token copy will have Scouring Swarm's abilities and will be able to create more copies of itself.

The token doesn't copy whether Scouring Swarm is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras or Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If Scouring Swarm leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves and seven or more land cards are in your graveyard when the ability resolves, the token will still enter as a copy of Scouring Swarm, using Scouring Swarm's copiable values from when it was last on the battlefield.

In the unusual case where Scouring Swarm becomes a copy of something else while its triggered ability is on the stack but before it resolves and seven or more land cards are in your graveyard when the ability resolves, the token will enter as a copy of whatever Scouring Swarm is copying. (Swarms come in many forms.)

0018_MTGEOE_NewOther: Solar Array

Solar Array

{3}

Artifact

{T}: Add one mana of any color. When you next cast an artifact spell this turn, that spell gains sunburst. (If it's a creature, it enters with a +1/+1 counter on it for each color of mana spent to cast it. Otherwise, it enters with that many charge counters on it.)

If a spell has multiple instances of sunburst, each one applies. For example, if you activate the abilities of two Solar Arrays and then cast Selfcraft Mechan (an artifact creature), it will have two instances of sunburst and will thus enter with two +1/+1 counters on it for each color of mana spent to cast it.

Sunburst checks what mana was actually spent to cast the spell. If an effect allows you to spend mana "as though it were" mana of any color or type, that allows you to spend mana you couldn't otherwise spend, but it doesn't change what mana you spent to cast the spell.

The five colors are white, blue, black, red, and green. Colorless is not a color.

0019_MTGEOE_NewOther: Surge Conductor

Surge Conductor

{3}

Artifact Creature — Robot

3/2

Whenever another nontoken artifact you control enters, proliferate. (Choose any number of permanents and/or players, then give each another counter of each kind already there.)

If Surge Conductor and one or more other nontoken artifacts you control enter the battlefield at the same time, Surge Conductor's ability will trigger for each of those nontoken artifacts.

When you proliferate, you can choose any permanent that has a counter, including ones controlled by opponents. You can choose any player who has a counter, including opponents. You can't choose cards in any zone other than the battlefield, even if they have counters on them.

You don't have to choose every permanent or player that has a counter—only the ones you want to add counters to. Since "any number" includes zero, you don't have to choose any permanents at all, and you don't have to choose any players at all.

If a permanent or player has more than one kind of counter on them, and you choose for that permanent or player to get additional counters, that permanent or player must get one of each kind of counter they already have. You can't have them get just one kind of counter they already have and not the others.

Players can respond to a spell or ability whose effect includes proliferating. Once that spell or ability starts to resolve, however, and its controller chooses which permanents and players will get new counters, it's too late for anyone to respond.

0004_MTGEOE_CmdrFace: Szarel, Genesis Shepherd

Szarel, Genesis Shepherd

{2}{B}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Insect Druid

2/5

Flying

You may play lands from your graveyard.

Whenever you sacrifice another nontoken permanent during your turn, put a number of +1/+1 counters equal to Szarel's power on up to one other target creature.

Szarel's second ability doesn't change the times when you can play those land cards. You can still play lands only during your main phase when you have priority and the stack is empty.

Szarel's second ability doesn't allow you to activate abilities (such as cycling) of land cards in your graveyard.

If Szarel leaves the battlefield at the same time as you sacrifice one or more other nontoken permanents during your turn (probably because you also sacrificed Szarel), its last ability triggers for each of those other nontoken permanents.

If Szarel leaves the battlefield before its last ability resolves, use its power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how many +1/+1 counters to put on the target creature.

0007_MTGEOE_NewOther: Uthros Research Craft

Uthros Research Craft

{2}{U}

Artifact — Spacecraft

Station (Tap another creature you control: Put charge counters equal to its power on this Spacecraft. Station only as a sorcery. It's an artifact creature at 12+.)

3+ | Whenever you cast an artifact spell, draw a card. Put a charge counter on this Spacecraft.

12+ | Flying

This Spacecraft gets +1/+0 for each artifact you control.

0/8

The triggered ability granted by Uthros Research Craft's second ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

0024_MTGEOE_NewOther: Vernal Fen

Vernal Fen

Land — Swamp Forest

({T}: Add {B} or {G}.)

This land enters tapped unless you control two or more basic lands.

Unlike some other dual lands, Vernal Fen has two basic land types. It's not basic, so effects that search for basic lands (such as the ability of a Lander token) can't find it, but it does have the appropriate land types for effects such as that of Wastewood Verge (from the Aetherdrift release).

