The Wizards of the Coast Store and Event Locator is the best tool around to find events for Magic: The Gathering or Dungeons & Dragons—and it just got better. We've made several improvements, especially for mobile users, that make getting the event details you want faster and easier.

Mobile Desktop

Improved Searches and Filters

In Locator's search bar, you can find Wizards Play Network stores, Magic events, and Dungeons & Dragons events by selecting these from the dropdown. There is also an option for Magic Premier Events, though these events will be added in the near future.

Filters allow you to narrow your search results by event types and formats. Looking for Prerelease events? Select the Magic Prerelease option. Just want Standard or Pioneer events? Apply the filters and find them. However you play Magic, these filters help you get to the stores in your area with players like you.

You can even further narrow your search results to only premium WPN stores, or target your event searches to a specific date or a range of dates using the Date filter.

Interactive Map Views

Some of the biggest improvements you'll find are in the map views. Now, selecting a pin on the map will open a tooltip with the store's name and address.

The Store Details button in the tooltip will take you to detailed information, including the address, phone number, and a link to the store's website if they have one. You'll also find a list of the store's upcoming events and their details, as well as a zoomed-in map view of its location.

Desktop Store Details Mobile Store Details

Expanded Event Listings

You now have more info at your fingertips when searching for events. The event list to the left of the map offers an overview of events, including the event name, where it's taking place, the date and time, the distance from your entered search location, plus the event type.

You'll also find buttons for Event Details and Store Details in each event listing. Event Details offers more information on the event, including a description of the event and any entry fee.

Desktop Event Details Mobile Event Details

Events on both the Event Details and Store Details pages also offer a button to make it easy to add them to your personal calendar!

Visit the improved Wizards of the Coast Store and Event Locator and find your store or next event fast!