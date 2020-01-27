Gavin Verhey got his hands on Secret Lair's Year of the Rat drop and immediately began plotting on how to infest his Commander games with the cute vermin.

Marrow-Gnawer

Gavin Verhey's Secret Lair Marrow-Gnawer

COMMANDER: Marrow-Gnawer
Planeswalker (1)
1 Liliana, Dreadhorde General
Creature (37)
28 Rat Colony 1 Pack Rat 1 Piper of the Swarm 1 Dark Confidant 1 Chittering Witch 1 Crypt Ghast 1 Ogre Slumlord 1 Gray Merchant of Asphodel 1 Harvester of Souls 1 Ink-Eyes, Servant of Oni
Sorcery (5)
1 Demonic Tutor 1 Night's Whisper 1 Sign in Blood 1 Kindred Dominance 1 Rise of the Dark Realms
Instant (1)
1 Vampiric Tutor
Artifact (13)
1 Sol Ring 1 Skullclamp 1 Sword of Fire and Ice 1 Sword of Light and Shadow 1 Sword of Feast and Famine 1 Bontu's Monument 1 Door of Destinies 1 Nevinyrral's Disk 1 Bonehoard 1 Eldrazi Monument 1 Vanquisher's Banner 1 Bolas's Citadel 1 Obelisk of Urd
Enchantment (4)
1 Oversold Cemetery 1 Dark Prophecy 1 Phyrexian Arena 1 Dictate of Erebos
Land (38)
30 Swamp 1 Swarmyard 1 Witch's Cottage 1 Arch of Orazca 1 Nykthos, Shrine to Nyx 1 Mutavault 1 Maze of Ith 1 Shizo, Death's Storehouse 1 Temple of the False God
99 Cards
—Gavin
