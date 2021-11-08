On November 19, Innistrad: Crimson Vow releases in stores worldwide! Alongside Set Boosters, Collector Boosters, and more, two new Commander decks with exciting reprints and powerful new cards will arrive.

Check out all the new and returning cards in the Innistrad: Crimson Vow Commander Card Image Gallery (available tomorrow), extended-art versions of Innistrad: Crimson Vow Commander cards available in Collector Boosters in the Innistrad: Crimson Vow Variant Card Image Gallery—including cards not found in these decks exclusive to Innistrad: Crimson Vow Set and Collector Boosters!

(Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from Gatherer, including printings which are not in this product. These decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck. Additionally, card images for new Innistrad: Crimson Vow Commander cards will appear in decklists at a later time.)

Spirit Squadron

Vampiric Bloodline

