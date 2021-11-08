On November 19, Innistrad: Crimson Vow releases in stores worldwide! Alongside Set Boosters, Collector Boosters, and more, two new Commander decks with exciting reprints and powerful new cards will arrive.

Spirit Squadron

Millicent, Restless Revenant

Spirit Squadron

COMMANDER: Millicent, Restless Revenant
Planeswalker (1)
1 Dovin, Grand Arbiter
Creature (33)
1 Donal, Herald of Wings 1 Rhoda, Geist Avenger 1 Timin, Youthful Geist 1 Drogskol Reinforcements 1 Priest of the Blessed Graf 1 Ethereal Investigator 1 Spectral Arcanist 1 Angel of Flight Alabaster 1 Boreas Charger 1 Bygone Bishop 1 Custodi Soulbinders 1 Hallowed Spiritkeeper 1 Hanged Executioner 1 Karmic Guide 1 Knight of the White Orchid 1 Mentor of the Meek 1 Mirror Entity 1 Oyobi, Who Split the Heavens 1 Remorseful Cleric 1 Twilight Drover 1 Windborn Muse 1 Ghostly Pilferer 1 Kami of the Crescent Moon 1 Rattlechains 1 Shacklegeist 1 Supreme Phantom 1 Geist of Saint Traft 1 Custodi Squire 1 Spectral Shepherd 1 Nebelgast Herald 1 Sire of the Storm 1 Spectral Sailor 1 Drogskol Captain
Sorcery (6)
1 Storm of Souls 1 Haunting Imitation 1 Fell the Mighty 1 Kirtar's Wrath 1 Flood of Tears 1 Distant Melody
Instant (7)
1 Sudden Salvation 1 Occult Epiphany 1 Disorder in the Court 1 Benevolent Offering 1 Crush Contraband 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Arcane Denial
Artifact (8)
1 Midnight Clock 1 Arcane Signet 1 Azorius Locket 1 Azorius Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Marble Diamond 1 Sky Diamond 1 Sol Ring
Enchantment (9)
1 Haunted Library 1 Breath of the Sleepless 1 Promise of Bunrei 1 Imprisoned in the Moon 1 Verity Circle 1 Darksteel Mutation 1 Field of Souls 1 Ghostly Prison 1 Reconnaissance Mission
Land (35)
1 Exotic Orchard 1 Moorland Haunt 1 Port Town 1 Prairie Stream 1 Skycloud Expanse 1 Temple of Enlightenment 1 Azorius Chancery 1 Command Tower 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Temple of the False God 1 Unclaimed Territory 12 Plains 11 Island
Vampiric Bloodline

Strefan, Maurer Progenitor

Vampiric Bloodline

COMMANDER: Strefan, Maurer Progenitor
Creature (35)
1 Timothar, Baron of Bats 1 Crossway Troublemakers 1 Kamber, the Plunderer 1 Shadowgrange Archfiend 1 Laurine, the Diversion 1 Markov Enforcer 1 Midnight Arsonist 1 Scion of Opulence 1 Anowon, the Ruin Sage 1 Bloodlord of Vaasgoth 1 Bloodtracker 1 Butcher of Malakir 1 Champion of Dusk 1 Cordial Vampire 1 Dark Impostor 1 Malakir Bloodwitch 1 Necropolis Regent 1 Nirkana Revenant 1 Patron of the Vein 1 Sanctum Seeker 1 Stromkirk Condemned 1 Anje's Ravager 1 Bloodsworn Steward 1 Crimson Honor Guard 1 Falkenrath Gorger 1 Stromkirk Occultist 1 Vampiric Dragon 1 Bloodtithe Harvester 1 Blood Artist 1 Bloodline Necromancer 1 Falkenrath Noble 1 Indulgent Aristocrat 1 Vampire Nighthawk 1 Rakish Heir 1 Stromkirk Captain
Sorcery (12)
1 Olivia's Wrath 1 Predators' Hour 1 Imposing Grandeur 1 Sinister Waltz 1 Damnable Pact 1 Avacyn's Judgment 1 Blasphemous Act 1 Mob Rule 1 Ancient Craving 1 Feed the Swarm 1 Night's Whisper 1 Vandalblast
Instant (2)
1 Urge to Feed 1 Rakdos Charm
Artifact (9)
1 Glass-Cast Heart 1 Arcane Signet 1 Charcoal Diamond 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Fire Diamond 1 Rakdos Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Unstable Obelisk
Enchantment (4)
1 Arterial Alchemy 1 Underworld Connections 1 Molten Echoes 1 Stensia Masquerade
Land (37)
1 Exotic Orchard 1 Foreboding Ruins 1 Shadowblood Ridge 1 Smoldering Marsh 1 Temple of Malice 1 Command Tower 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Rakdos Carnarium 1 Tainted Peak 1 Temple of the False God 1 Unclaimed Territory 14 Swamp 11 Mountain
