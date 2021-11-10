Compiled by Jess Dunks

Document last modified October 21, 2021

PDF Download Links:

English | 中國話,漢語;中文 | 中国话,汉语;中文 | Français | Deutsch

Italiano | 한글 | Português | русский язык | Español | 日本語

The Release Notes include information concerning the release of a new Magic: The Gathering set, as well as a collection of clarifications and rulings involving that set's cards. It's intended to make playing with the new cards more fun by clearing up the common misconceptions and confusion inevitably caused by new mechanics and interactions. As future sets are released, updates to the Magic rules may cause some of this information to become outdated. Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Rules to find the most up-to-date rules.

The "General Notes" section includes information about card legality and explains some of the mechanics and concepts in the set.

The "Card-Specific Notes" sections contain answers to the most important, most common, and most confusing questions players might ask about cards in the set. Items in the "Card-Specific Notes" sections include full card text for your reference. Not all cards in the set are listed.

GENERAL NOTES

Card Legality

Innistrad: Crimson Vow cards with the VOW set code are permitted in the Standard, Modern, and Pioneer formats, as well as in Commander and other formats. At release, the following card sets will be permitted in the Standard format: Zendikar Rising, Kaldheim, Strixhaven: School of Mages, Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, Innistrad: Midnight Hunt, and Innistrad: Crimson Vow.

Innistrad: Crimson Vow Dracula cards with the VOW set code and numbered 329–345 and 403 feature a name other than their own on the title bar, with the normal name in a secondary title bar below it. For game play purposes, these cards have only the card name specified in the secondary title bar.

Innistrad: Crimson Vow Commander cards with the VOC set code and numbered 1–38 (and their alternate versions numbered 39–76) are permitted in the Commander, Vintage, and Legacy formats. Cards with the VOC set code numbered 77 and above are legal for play in any format where a card with the same name is permitted.

Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Formats for a complete list of formats and their permitted card sets and banned lists.

Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Commander for more information on the Commander variant.

Go to Locator.Wizards.com to find an event or store near you.

New Keyword Ability: Cleave

Cleave is a new keyword ability found on some instant and sorcery cards. You can pay a cleave cost to remove some of the words from a spell, making it more powerful.

Alchemist's Retrieval

{U}

Instant

Cleave {1}{U} (You may cast this spell for its cleave cost. If you do, remove the words in square brackets.)

Return target nonland permanent [you control] to its owner's hand.

General cleave notes:

If you cast a spell for its cleave cost, that spell doesn't have any of the text in square brackets while it's on the stack.

A cleave cost is an alternative cost that's paid instead of the spell's mana cost. Casting a spell for its cleave cost doesn't change the spell's mana value.

You can't cast a spell for both its cleave cost and another alternative cost. For example, if an effect gives an Alchemist's Retrieval in your graveyard a flashback cost of {U}, you can't cast it from your graveyard for its cleave cost.

If an effect allows you to "cast a spell without paying its mana cost," you can't cast that spell for its cleave cost.

New Keyword Ability: Training

People on Innistrad are constantly preparing to face the horrors of their world. For many, that means training themselves to be better in combat. Training is a new keyword ability that makes creatures stronger when they attack alongside creatures that have greater power than they do.

Apprentice Sharpshooter

{2}{G}

Creature — Human Archer

1/4

Reach

Training (Whenever this creature attacks with another creature with greater power, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.)

General training notes:

A creature's training ability triggers only when both that creature and a creature with greater power are declared as attackers. Increasing a creature's power after attackers are declared won't cause a training ability to trigger.

Once a creature's training ability has triggered, destroying the other attacking creature or reducing its power won't stop the creature with training from getting a +1/+1 counter.

Set Theme: Blood tokens

What vampire wedding would be complete without blood? Several cards in this set create or make use of Blood artifact tokens.

Gluttonous Guest

{2}{B}

Creature — Vampire

1/4

When Gluttonous Guest enters the battlefield, create a Blood token. (It's an artifact with "{o1}, {oT}, Discard a card, Sacrifice this artifact: Draw a card.")

Whenever you sacrifice a Blood token, you gain 1 life.

General Blood token notes:

If an effect refers to a Blood token, it means any artifact token with the subtype Blood, even if it has gained other subtypes.

You can't sacrifice a Blood token to pay multiple costs.

Some triggered abilities trigger "whenever you sacrifice a Blood token." These abilities trigger regardless of why you sacrificed that Blood token.

Some spells that instruct you to create a Blood token require targets. You can't cast these spells without choosing all required targets, and if all of those targets become illegal targets, the spell won't resolve and you won't create any Blood tokens. If some but not all of those targets become illegal, you'll do as much as possible, including creating Blood tokens.

Returning Mechanic: Disturb

Disturb has returned, but this time with a twist. Previously, all Innistrad: Midnight Hunt cards with disturb were Spirit creatures on their back face. In this set, the back faces of cards with disturb are Auras that come back to enchant a permanent and imbue it with some ability.

Turn Over

Distracting Geist

{2}{W}

Creature — Spirit

2/1

Whenever Distracting Geist attacks, tap target creature defending player controls.

Disturb {4}{W} (You may cast this card from your graveyard transformed for its disturb cost.)

////

Clever Distraction

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature has "Whenever this creature attacks, tap target creature defending player controls."

If Clever Distraction would be put into a graveyard from anywhere, exile it instead.

Disturb is found only on the front faces of some double-faced cards.

"Disturb [cost]" means "You may cast this card transformed from your graveyard by paying [cost] rather than its mana cost."

When you cast a spell using a card's disturb ability, the card is put onto the stack with its back face up. The resulting spell has all the characteristics of that face.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost (such as a disturb cost) you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of a spell cast using disturb is determined by the mana cost on the front face of the card, no matter what the total cost to cast the spell was. (This is a special rule that applies only to transforming double-faced cards, including ones with disturb.)

A spell cast this way enters the battlefield with its back face up.

If you copy a permanent spell cast this way (perhaps with a card like Lithoform Engine), the copy becomes a token that's a copy of the card's back face, even though it isn't itself a double-faced card. The mana value of the copy will be 0.

The back face of each card with disturb has an ability that instructs its controller to exile if it would be put into a graveyard from anywhere. This includes going to the graveyard from the stack, so if the spell is countered after you cast it using the disturb ability (or in the case of an Aura, if its target is no longer legal), it will be put into exile.

Returning Mechanic: Transforming Double-Faced Cards

An encore of Innistrad couldn't be done without even more transforming monsters and creatures of the dark, and so transforming double-faced cards return again in this set. No rules changes to double-faced cards have occurred in this set.

A double-faced card has two faces: a front face and a back face. It doesn't have a Magic card back. A transforming double-faced card from this set has a sun symbol in the upper-left corner of its front face and a moon symbol in the upper-left corner of its back face. Other than distinguishing one face from another, these symbols have no effect on game play.

Unlike the modal double-faced cards found in some recent sets, the back faces of transforming double-faced cards don't have a mana cost and can't be cast (although the disturb ability in this set carves out an exception). They can, however, transform. To transform a card is to turn it from its front face to its back face, or vice versa.

Double-faced cards haven't changed since the last time we saw them in Innistrad: Midnight Hunt. Here is some more info:

Each face of a transforming double-faced card has its own set of characteristics: name, types, subtypes, abilities, and so on. While a transforming double-faced permanent is on the battlefield, consider only the characteristics of the face that's currently up. The other set of characteristics is ignored.

Transforming double-faced cards are cast face up unless they're being cast using the disturb ability. Consider only the characteristics of the face that's up; the other face's characteristics are ignored.

While a transforming double-faced card isn't on the battlefield or on the stack, consider only the characteristics of its front face.

The mana value of a transforming double-faced card is the mana value of its front face, no matter which face is up.

The back face of a transforming double-faced card usually has a color indicator that defines its color.

The back face of a transforming double-faced card can't be cast unless an effect allows you to cast it "transformed." (See the "Returning Mechanic: Disturb" section of this document.)

A transforming double-faced card enters the battlefield with its front face up by default, unless a spell or ability instructs you to put it onto the battlefield transformed or you cast it transformed, in which case it enters with its back face up.

To transform a permanent, turn it over so that its other face is up. Only permanents represented by transforming double-faced cards can transform.

If you are instructed to transform a permanent that isn't represented by a double-faced card, perhaps because it's a token or a single-faced card that has become a copy of a double-faced permanent, that instruction is ignored.

Transforming a permanent doesn't affect any Auras or Equipment attached to that permanent. Similarly, any counters on the permanent will remain on that permanent after it transforms. Any continuous effects from a resolved spell or ability will continue to affect it. Any spells or abilities on the stack that target a permanent continue to do so after that permanent transforms.

Damage marked on a double-faced permanent will stay marked on that permanent after it transforms.

Returning Mechanic: Daybound/Nightbound

It wouldn't be Innistrad if we didn't have Werewolves and magic that cares about the moon. While the Vampires take center stage in this set, there are still plenty of cards that care about whether it's day or night.

Nothing has changed about daybound/nightbound since the release of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt. However, a full overview is provided below

Turn Over

Avabruck Caretaker

{4}{G}{G}

Creature — Human Werewolf

4/4

Hexproof

At the beginning of combat on your turn, put two +1/+1 counters on another target creature you control.

Daybound (If a player casts no spells during their own turn, it becomes night next turn.)

////

Hollowhenge Huntmaster

Creature — Werewolf

6/6

Hexproof

Other permanents you control have hexproof.

At the beginning of combat on your turn, put two +1/+1 counters on each creature you control.

Nightbound (If a player casts at least two spells during their own turn, it becomes day next turn.)

Day/Night Overview

Day and night are designations that the game itself can have. The game starts as neither. Once the game becomes day (or less commonly, night), the game will be exactly one of them—day or night—going back and forth for the rest of the game. Double-faced cards with daybound and nightbound care a lot about this. As long as it's day, the face with daybound will be face up on the battlefield. As long as it's night, the face with nightbound will be face up on the battlefield.

Becoming Day or Night the First Time

Double-faced cards with daybound and nightbound are transforming double-face cards. They can be cast only face up. In most cases, they'll first appear on the battlefield front face up. If it's neither day nor night, and a permanent with daybound appears on the battlefield, it becomes day. Other abilities can also cause it to become day or night, such as Brimstone Vandal's second ability.

Going from Day to Night or Night to Day

Once the game has a day or night designation, whether that designation changes each turn is generally determined by the number of spells the active player cast on the previous turn.

Before a player untaps their permanents during the untap step, the game checks to see if the day/night designation should change.

If it is day, and the active player of the previous turn cast no spells during their turn, it becomes night.

If it is night, and the active player of the previous turn cast two or more spells during their turn, it becomes day.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, if it's day and no player on the previous turn's active team cast a spell during that turn, it becomes night.

In a Two Headed Giant game, if it's night and any player on the previous turn's active team cast two or more spells during the previous turn, it becomes day.

Double-faced permanents with daybound transform to their nightbound faces as it becomes night. Similarly, double-faced permanents with nightbound transform to their daybound faces as it becomes day. This happens immediately and is not a state-based action. It happens any time it becomes day or night, not just during the untap step.

Very Important Things to Remember at Night

If you cast a spell with daybound during night, that spell will be front face up (that is, daybound face up) on the stack. However, it will enter the battlefield with its back face up (that is, with its nightbound face up). It won't enter with its daybound face up and then transform.

If it is night, permanents with daybound that enter the battlefield without being cast will enter with their nightbound faces up.

Putting the "Bound" in Daybound and Nightbound

Permanents with daybound and nightbound can't transform via any means other than their daybound and nightbound abilities. Notably, older cards such as Moonmist that instruct a player to transform permanents don't affect permanents with daybound or nightbound.

Once it has become day or become night, the game will have exactly one of those designations until the game is over. It can never be both day and night at the same time. Once it is day or night, the game can't return to being neither.

The whole game is day or the whole game is night. It won't ever be day for one player and night for another.

One of the Most Unusual Cases We Could Think Of, And Someone Would Ask

If it's neither day nor night, and a creature with daybound and a creature with nightbound somehow appear on the battlefield at the same time, it becomes day. The creature with nightbound will transform.

Dual Land Cycle, Part 2

Innistrad: Midnight Hunt introduced a cycle of five nonbasic lands that enter the battlefield tapped unless you control two or more other lands, and Innistrad: Crimson Vow brings you the other five color combinations to complete this extended cycle.

Deathcap Glade

Land

Deathcap Glade enters the battlefield tapped unless you control two or more other lands.

{T}: Add {B} or {G}.

If one of these lands enters the battlefield at the same time as any number of other lands, those other lands are not counted when determining if this land enters the battlefield tapped or untapped.

Returning Keyword Ability: Exploit

Exploit is a keyword ability that allows you to sacrifice another creature when the creature with exploit enters the battlefield. Creatures with exploit also have a second triggered ability that occurs when they "exploit a creature." This second ability is different on each creature with exploit.

Diver Skaab

{3}{U}{U}

Creature — Zombie

3/5

Exploit (When this creature enters the battlefield, you may sacrifice a creature.)

When Diver Skaab exploits a creature, target creature's owner puts it on the top or bottom of their library.

General exploit notes:

A creature with exploit "exploits a creature" when the controller of the exploit ability sacrifices a creature as that ability resolves.

You choose whether to sacrifice a creature and which creature to sacrifice as the exploit ability resolves.

You can sacrifice the creature with exploit if it's still on the battlefield. This will cause its other ability to trigger.

If the creature with exploit isn't on the battlefield as the exploit ability resolves, you won't get any bonus from the creature with exploit, even if you sacrifice a creature. Because the creature with exploit isn't on the battlefield, its other triggered ability won't trigger.

You can't sacrifice more than one creature to any one exploit ability.

Returning Keyword Ability: Soulbond

Innistrad: Crimson Vow Commander decks bring back the soulbond mechanic, a mechanic that allows a creature to become "paired" with exactly one other creature, usually with benefits for both.

Thundering Mightmare

{4}{G}

Creature — Horse Spirit

3/3

Soulbond (You may pair this creature with another unpaired creature when either enters the battlefield. They remain paired for as long as you control both of them.)

As long as Thundering Mightmare is paired with another creature, each of those creatures has "Whenever an opponent casts a spell, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature."

General soulbond notes:

Two paired creatures are still individual creatures in every way: they attack and block individually, they are targeted and affected by spells or abilities individually, and they change zones individually. If two paired creatures are attacking, blocking one of them has no effect on the other, for example.

Neither soulbond ability targets any creature.

You must control another unpaired creature at the moment a creature with soulbond enters the battlefield or the soulbond ability won't trigger at all. However, the creature that pairs with the creature with soulbond isn't chosen until the soulbond ability resolves.

If the pair is broken, the bonuses and abilities granted to the creatures immediately disappear.

A creature with soulbond may grant an ability to itself and the creature it's paired with that includes the text "this creature." In such abilities, "this creature" refers only to the creature that has that ability, not the creature it's paired with.

If a creature with soulbond is paired with another creature with soulbond, each of them will receive both bonuses.

If you control multiple unpaired creatures with soulbond and another creature enters the battlefield, each soulbond ability will trigger. Soulbond abilities that try to resolve after you pair the creature will have no effect.

If a paired creature with soulbond loses soulbond, it and the creature it's paired with remain paired.

INNISTRAD: CRIMSON VOW MAIN SET CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

Aim for the Head

{2}{B}

Sorcery

Choose one —

• Exile target Zombie.

• Target opponent exiles two cards from their hand.

If the target opponent only has one card in hand, they will exile that card.

Alchemist's Gambit

{1}{R}{R}

Sorcery

Cleave {4}{U}{U}{R} (You may cast this spell for its cleave cost. If you do, remove the words in square brackets.)

Take an extra turn after this one. During that turn, damage can't be prevented. [At the beginning of that turn's end step, you lose the game.]

Exile Alchemist's Gambit.

If multiple "extra turn" effects resolve in the same turn, the most recently created turn will be taken first.

If you somehow skip the extra turn Alchemist's Gambit gives you or skip that turn's end step, the delayed triggered ability never triggers. (If you cast Alchemist's Gambit by paying its cleave cost, the delayed triggered ability is never created at all.)

Exiling Alchemist's Gambit happens as part of its resolution. If the spell is countered, it will go to the graveyard as normal.

Turn Over

Alluring Suitor

{2}{R}

Creature — Vampire

2/3

When you attack with exactly two creatures, transform Alluring Suitor.

////

Deadly Dancer

Creature — Vampire

3/3

Trample

When this creature transforms into Deadly Dancer, add {R}{R}. Until end of turn, you don't lose this mana as steps and phases end.

{R}{R}: Deadly Dancer and another target creature each get +1/+0 until end of turn.

A creature put onto the battlefield attacking didn't "attack" and won't be counted to determine whether Alluring Suitor's ability should trigger.

Ancestral Anger

{R}

Sorcery

Target creature gains trample and gets +X/+0 until end of turn, where X is 1 plus the number of cards named Ancestral Anger in your graveyard.

Draw a card.

Ancestral Anger isn't put into your graveyard until after it finishes resolving, so it doesn't count itself for its own effect.

Ancient Lumberknot

{2}{B}{G}

Creature — Treefolk

1/4

Each creature you control with toughness greater than its power assigns combat damage equal to its toughness rather than its power.

Ancient Lumberknot's ability doesn't actually change any creature's power. It changes only the amount of combat damage the creature assigns. All other rules and effects that check power or toughness use the real values, even if they cause damage "equal to a creature's power" to be dealt.

Anje, Maid of Dishonor

{2}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Vampire

4/5

Whenever Anje, Maid of Dishonor and/or one or more other Vampires enter the battlefield under your control, create a Blood token. This ability triggers only once each turn. (It's an artifact with "{1}, {T}, Discard a card, Sacrifice this artifact: Draw a card.")

{2}, Sacrifice another creature or a Blood token: Each opponent loses 2 life and you gain 2 life.

If Anje, Maid of Dishonor and some number of other Vampires enter the battlefield under your control at the same time, you create only one Blood token.

Archghoul of Thraben

{2}{B}

Creature — Zombie Cleric

3/2

Whenever Archghoul of Thraben or another Zombie you control dies, look at the top card of your library. If it's a Zombie card, you may reveal it and put it into your hand. If you don't put the card into your hand, you may put it into your graveyard.

If Archghoul of Thraben and another Zombie you control die at the same time, this ability will trigger once for each of them.

Arm the Cathars

{1}{W}{W}

Sorcery

Until end of turn, target creature gets +3/+3, up to one other target creature gets +2/+2, and up to one other target creature gets +1/+1. Those creatures gain vigilance until end of turn.

If you choose three targets as you cast Arm the Cathars, all three targets must be different creatures.

Ascendant Packleader

{G}

Creature — Wolf

2/1

Ascendant Packleader enters the battlefield with a +1/+1 counter on it if you control a permanent with mana value 4 or greater.

Whenever you cast a spell with mana value 4 or greater, put a +1/+1 counter on Ascendant Packleader.

Ascendant Packleader's first ability considers only permanents already on the battlefield when determining if it should apply. If Ascendant Packleader is entering the battlefield at the same time as another permanent, the replacement effect won't see that permanent.

Turn Over

Ballista Watcher

{2}{R}{R}

Creature — Human Soldier Werewolf

4/3

{2}{R}, {T}: Ballista Watcher deals 1 damage to any target.

Daybound (If a player casts no spells during their own turn, it becomes night next turn.)

////

Ballista Wielder

Creature — Werewolf

5/5

{2}{R}: Ballista Wielder deals 1 damage to any target. A creature dealt damage this way can't block this turn.

Nightbound (If a player casts at least two spells during their own turn, it becomes day next turn.)

The activated abilities of Ballista Watcher and Ballista Wielder are completely independent of one another. For example, if you activate Ballista Watcher's ability targeting a creature and then it becomes night, the targeted creature can still block this turn. Conversely, if you resolve Ballista Wielder's ability targeting a creature, transforming it into Ballista Watcher won't allow the creature dealt damage this way to block.

Turn Over

Biolume Egg

{2}{U}

Creature — Serpent Egg

0/4

Defender

When Biolume Egg enters the battlefield, scry 2.

When you sacrifice Biolume Egg, return it to the battlefield transformed under its owner's control at the beginning of the next end step.

////

Biolume Serpent

Creature — Serpent

4/4

Sacrifice two Islands: Biolume Serpent can't be blocked this turn.

You can't sacrifice Biolume Egg unless another effect allows you to.

You may sacrifice any two lands with the subtype Island to activate Biolume Serpent's ability, even if they aren't basic or aren't named Island.

If a permanent that isn't a double-faced card becomes a copy of Biolume Egg and then is sacrificed, that card can't be returned to the battlefield transformed. It will remain in the graveyard.

Bleed Dry

{2}{B}{B}

Instant

Target creature gets -13/-13 until end of turn. If that creature would die this turn, exile it instead.

If Bleed Dry resolves, its effect causes the creature to be exiled any time it would die that turn, not just if it would die as a result of having toughness 0 or less.

Turn Over

Bloodsworn Squire

{3}{B}

Creature — Vampire Soldier

3/3

{1}{B}, Discard a card: Bloodsworn Squire gains indestructible until end of turn. Tap it. Then if there are four or more creature cards in your graveyard, transform Bloodsworn Squire. (Damage and effects that say "destroy" don't destroy it.)

////

Bloodsworn Knight

Creature — Vampire Knight

*/*

Bloodsworn Knight's power and toughness are each equal to the number of creature cards in your graveyard.

{1}{B}, Discard a card: Bloodsworn Knight gains indestructible until end of turn. Tap it. (Damage and effects that say "destroy" don't destroy it.)

The effect that makes Bloodsworn Squire indestructible until end of turn continues to apply after it transforms into Bloodsworn Knight.

Bloodtithe Harvester

{B}{R}

Creature — Vampire

3/2

When Bloodtithe Harvester enters the battlefield, create a Blood token. (It's an artifact with "{1}, {T}, Discard a card, Sacrifice this artifact: Draw a card.")

{T}, Sacrifice Bloodtithe Harvester: Target creature gets -X/-X until end of turn, where X is twice the number of Blood tokens you control. Activate only as a sorcery.

The value of X is determined as the ability resolves.

Bloodvial Purveyor

{2}{B}{B}

Creature — Vampire

5/6

Flying, trample

Whenever an opponent casts a spell, that player creates a Blood token. (It's an artifact with "{1}, {T}, Discard a card, Sacrifice this artifact: Draw a card.")

Whenever Bloodvial Purveyor attacks, it gets +1/+0 until end of turn for each Blood token defending player controls.

The words "until end of turn" were inadvertently omitted from the printed card. Bloodvial Purveyor's current Oracle text appears above.

Only Blood tokens controlled by the player Bloodvial Purveyor is attacking or the controller of the planeswalker it's attacking are counted to determine the bonus from its last ability.

Boarded Window

{3}

Artifact

Creatures attacking you get -1/-0.

At the beginning of each end step, if you were dealt 4 or more damage this turn, exile Boarded Window.

Boarded Window's triggered ability checks the total amount of damage dealt to you during the turn. That damage needn't have been dealt all at once, and Boarded Window needn't have been on the battlefield at the time the damage was dealt. Boarded Window doesn't take into account any life that you gained this turn.

Bramble Armor

{1}{G}

Artifact — Equipment

When Bramble Armor enters the battlefield, attach it to target creature you control.

Equipped creature gets +2/+1.

Equip {4} ({4}: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

Bramble Armor doesn't enter the battlefield attached to a creature. Instead, the Equipment enters the battlefield and then a triggered ability attaches it to a creature. You may cast Bramble Armor even if you don't control any creatures.

Bride's Gown

{1}{W}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +2/+0. It gets an additional +0/+2 and has first strike as long as an Equipment named Groom's Finery is attached to a creature you control.

Equip {2} ({2}: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

In the phrase "as long as an Equipment named . . . is attached to a creature you control," the "you" is the controller of the Equipment, not the controller of the creature it's attached to. Suppose an opponent controls a creature equipped with Bride's Gown and another creature equipped with Groom's Finery, and they also control both of those Equipment. If you gain control of one of those creatures but not the Equipment attached to it, the creature you gained control of will get all the bonuses and the creature they control will only get +2/+0.

By Invitation Only

{3}{W}{W}

Sorcery

Choose a number between 0 and 13. Each player sacrifices that many creatures.

The numbers you may choose include 0 and 13.

If a player controls fewer than the chosen number of creatures, they will sacrifice all their creatures.

Starting with the player whose turn it is, each player in turn order chooses which creatures they will sacrifice, then all the creatures chosen by all players are sacrificed at the same time. Players get to know the choices made by players who chose before them.

Turn Over

Catapult Fodder

{2}{B}

Creature — Zombie

1/5

At the beginning of combat on your turn, if you control three or more creatures that each have toughness greater than their power, transform Catapult Fodder.

////

Catapult Captain

Creature — Zombie

2/6

{2}{B}, {T}, Sacrifice another creature: Target opponent loses life equal to the sacrificed creature's toughness.

To satisfy Catapult Fodder's condition, each of the three creatures must have toughness greater than its own power, regardless of the power and toughness of the other two creatures.

Cemetery Desecrator

{4}{B}{B}

Creature — Zombie

4/4

Menace

When Cemetery Desecrator enters the battlefield or dies, exile another card from a graveyard. When you do, choose one —

• Remove X counters from target permanent, where X is the mana value of the exiled card.

• Target creature an opponent controls gets -X/-X until end of turn, where X is the mana value of the exiled card.

After you exile a card from a graveyard, another triggered ability goes on the stack. You choose the mode and target as you put that second ability on the stack, not before you exile a card.

The controller of Cemetery Desecrator chooses which counters are removed, and they may remove more than one kind of counter. If the target permanent has fewer than X counters, all of them are removed.

Cemetery Gatekeeper

{1}{R}

Creature — Vampire

2/1

First strike

When Cemetery Gatekeeper enters the battlefield, exile a card from a graveyard.

Whenever a player plays a land or casts a spell, if it shares a card type with the exiled card, Cemetery Gatekeeper deals 2 damage to that player.

Card types that can be exiled from a graveyard include artifact, creature, enchantment, land, planeswalker, instant, and sorcery. Legendary, basic, and snow are supertypes, not card types. Human, Equipment, and Aura are subtypes, not card types.

Cemetery Illuminator

{1}{U}{U}

Creature — Spirit

2/3

Flying

Whenever Cemetery Illuminator enters the battlefield or attacks, exile a card from a graveyard.

You may look at the top card of your library any time.

Once each turn, you may cast a spell from the top of your library if it shares a card type with a card exiled with Cemetery Illuminator.

Card types that can be exiled from a graveyard include artifact, creature, enchantment, land, planeswalker, instant, and sorcery. Legendary, basic, and snow are supertypes, not card types. Human, Equipment, and Aura are subtypes, not card types.

Cemetery Illuminator's ability allows you to cast a spell that shares a card type with the exiled card, even if the card on top of the library doesn't. For example, if you've exiled an artifact card, you could cast The Omenkeel from the top of your library, even though it's the back face of the modal double-faced card Cosima, God of the Voyage, which isn't an artifact.

Cemetery Protector

{2}{W}{W}

Creature — Human Soldier

3/4

Flash

When Cemetery Protector enters the battlefield, exile a card from a graveyard.

Whenever you play a land or cast a spell, if it shares a card type with the exiled card, create a 1/1 white Human creature token.

Card types that can be exiled from a graveyard include artifact, creature, enchantment, land, planeswalker, instant, and sorcery. Legendary, basic, and snow are supertypes, not card types. Human, Equipment, and Aura are subtypes, not card types.

Cemetery Prowler

{1}{G}{G}

Creature — Wolf

3/4

Vigilance

Whenever Cemetery Prowler enters the battlefield or attacks, exile a card from a graveyard.

Spells you cast cost {1} less to cast for each card type they share with cards exiled with Cemetery Prowler.

Card types that can be exiled from a graveyard include artifact, creature, enchantment, land, planeswalker, instant, and sorcery. Legendary, basic, and snow are supertypes, not card types. Human, Equipment, and Aura are subtypes, not card types.

Cemetery Prowler's last ability checks the number of card types among cards exiled with it, not the number of cards exiled. For example, if Cemetery Prowler has exiled two creature cards, creature spells you cast cost {1} less, not {2} less.

Chandra, Dressed to Kill

{1}{R}{R}

Legendary Planeswalker — Chandra

3

+1: Add {R}. Chandra, Dressed to Kill deals 1 damage to up to one target player or planeswalker.

+1: Exile the top card of your library. If it's red, you may cast it this turn.

−7: Exile the top five cards of your library. You may cast red spells from among them this turn. You get an emblem with "Whenever you cast a red spell, this emblem deals X damage to any target, where X is the amount of mana spent to cast that spell."

Chandra's first ability uses the stack and can be responded to, even if no targets were chosen. It doesn't count as a mana ability.

Chandra's second ability checks the characteristics of the card you exiled to see if it's red. If the spell that card becomes somehow isn't red, you may still cast it. For example, Rowan, Scholar of Sparks, the front face of a modal double-faced card, is red. Will, Scholar of Frost, the back face of the same card, is blue. In exile, that card is red, so you may cast either face if you exile it with this ability.

Chandra's last ability, by contrast, only allows you to cast spells that are red when you cast them, no matter what the card in exile is. If Rowan, Scholar of Sparks is exiled by this ability, you won't be able to cast Will, Scholar of Frost this way because it would be a blue spell.

You must pay all costs for spells cast via Chandra's last two abilities. For the middle ability, you must also follow all timing restrictions.

The emblem's triggered ability looks for the actual amount of mana spent to cast the spell. If an effect caused you to pay more or less mana for that spell as you cast it, that will be taken into account when determining the value of X. If an effect would counter that spell unless you pay some amount of mana, that mana doesn't count as mana spent to cast it.

Change of Fortune

{3}{R}

Sorcery

Discard your hand, then draw a card for each card you've discarded this turn.

Change of Fortune counts cards you discarded this turn for any reason, not just cards you discarded as part of the resolution of this effect.

Chill of the Grave

{2}{U}

Instant

This spell costs {1} less to cast if you control a Zombie.

Tap target creature. It doesn't untap during its controller's next untap step.

Draw a card.

Chill of the Grave costs {1} less to cast if you control any Zombies at all. It doesn't cost {1} less for each Zombie you control. If you control more than one Zombie, the spell still costs {1} less to cast.

Circle of Confinement

{1}{W}

Enchantment

When Circle of Confinement enters the battlefield, exile target creature an opponent controls with mana value 3 or less until Circle of Confinement leaves the battlefield.

Whenever an opponent casts a Vampire spell with the same name as a card exiled with Circle of Confinement, you gain 2 life.

If Circle of Confinement leaves the battlefield before its enters-the-battlefield ability resolves, the target creature won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist. When the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

Cloaked Cadet

{4}{G}

Creature — Human Ranger

2/4

Training (Whenever this creature attacks with another creature with greater power, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.)

Whenever one or more +1/+1 counters are put on one or more Humans you control, draw a card. This ability triggers only once each turn.

You draw only one card no matter how many counters are placed or how many Humans they are placed on.

Consuming Tide

{2}{U}{U}

Sorcery

Each player chooses a nonland permanent they control. Return all nonland permanents not chosen this way to their owners' hands. Then you draw a card for each opponent who has more cards in their hand than you.

Starting with the player whose turn it is, each player chooses a nonland permanent they control. Players get to know what permanents have been chose by players that chose before them as they make their choice. Then all nonland permanents that weren't chosen by any player are returned to their owners' hands at the same time.

Courier Bat

{2}{B}

Creature — Bat

2/2

Flying

When Courier Bat enters the battlefield, if you gained life this turn, return up to one target creature card from your graveyard to your hand.

Courier Bat's ability will trigger if you gained any amount of life this turn. It doesn't matter if you also lost that much life or more.

Cradle of Safety

{1}{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Flash

Enchant creature you control

When Cradle of Safety enters the battlefield, enchanted creature gains hexproof until end of turn. (It can't be the target of spells or abilities your opponents control.)

Enchanted creature gets +1/+1.

If Cradle of Safety leaves the battlefield before its enters-the-battlefield triggered ability resolves, the creature it enchanted as it left gains hexproof until end of turn.

Crawling Infestation

{2}{G}

Enchantment

At the beginning of your upkeep, you may mill two cards. (You may put the top two cards of your library into your graveyard.)

Whenever one or more creature cards are put into your graveyard from anywhere during your turn, create a 1/1 green Insect creature token. This ability triggers only once each turn.

Crawling Infestation must be on the battlefield for its ability to trigger. If it's destroyed at the same time as one or more creatures you own, its ability won't trigger.

Cruel Witness

{2}{U}{U}

Creature — Bird Horror

3/3

Flying

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, look at the top card of your library. You may put that card into your graveyard.

If you don't put the card into your graveyard, it stays on top of your library.

Cultivator Colossus

{4}{G}{G}{G}

Creature — Plant Beast

*/*

Trample

Cultivator Colossus's power and toughness are each equal to the number of lands you control.

When Cultivator Colossus enters the battlefield, you may put a land card from your hand onto the battlefield tapped. If you do, draw a card and repeat this process.

You repeat the process as part of Cultivator Colossus's triggered ability's resolution. If the land you put onto the battlefield caused any abilities to trigger, those abilities won't go on the stack until after the ability has finished resolving.

The process is repeated until you decline to put a land card onto the battlefield.

Curse of Hospitality

{2}{R}

Enchantment — Aura Curse

Enchant player

Creatures attacking enchanted player have trample.

Whenever a creature deals combat damage to enchanted player, that player exiles the top card of their library. Until end of turn, that creature's controller may play that card and they may spend mana as though it were mana of any color to cast that spell.

Curse of Hospitality's triggered ability triggers once for each creature that dealt combat damage to the enchanted player.

Demonic Bargain

{2}{B}

Sorcery

Exile the top thirteen cards of your library, then search your library for a card. Put that card into your hand, then shuffle.

The thirteen cards remain in exile. That's part of the bargain.

If there are any cards left in your library as you search, you must choose one of them.

You do not have to reveal the card you find. That's not part of the bargain.

If there are thirteen or fewer cards remaining in your library as this spell begins to resolve, you will exile your entire library. You won't put any cards into your hand.

Dig Up

{G}

Sorcery

Cleave {1}{B}{B}{G} (You may cast this spell for its cleave cost. If you do, remove the words in square brackets.)

Search your library for a [basic land] card, [reveal it,] put it into your hand, then shuffle.

If you paid the cleave cost, you must put a card into your hand as Dig Up resolves (assuming there is at least one card in your library).

Turn Over

Distracting Geist

{2}{W}

Creature — Spirit

2/1

Whenever Distracting Geist attacks, tap target creature defending player controls.

Disturb {4}{W} (You may cast this card from your graveyard transformed for its disturb cost.)

////

Clever Distraction

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature has "Whenever this creature attacks, tap target creature defending player controls."

If Clever Distraction would be put into a graveyard from anywhere, exile it instead.

Distracting Geist's triggered ability can only target a creature controlled by the player you are attacking with Distracting Geist, even if other creatures you control are also attacking other players. This is also true for the ability of the creature enchanted by Clever Distraction.

Dollhouse of Horrors

{5}

Artifact

{1}, {T}, Exile a creature card from your graveyard: Create a token that's a copy of the exiled card, except it's a 0/0 Construct artifact in addition to its other types and it has "This creature gets +1/+1 for each Construct you control." It gains haste until end of turn. Activate only as a sorcery.

The token creature counts itself when counting Constructs you control.

If the exiled creature card has any characteristic-defining abilities that define its power and/or toughness, those abilities are not copied.

Dominating Vampire

{1}{R}{R}

Creature — Vampire

3/3

When Dominating Vampire enters the battlefield, gain control of target creature with mana value less than or equal to the number of Vampires you control until end of turn. Untap that creature. It gains haste until end of turn.

You will keep control of the creature until end of turn even if the number of Vampires you control changes after the ability has resolved.

Turn Over

Dorothea, Vengeful Victim

{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Spirit

4/4

Flying

When Dorothea, Vengeful Victim attacks or blocks, sacrifice it at end of combat.

Disturb {1}{W}{U} (You may cast this card from your graveyard transformed for its disturb cost.)

////

Dorothea's Retribution

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature has "Whenever this creature attacks, create a 4/4 white Spirit creature token with flying that's tapped and attacking. Sacrifice that token at end of combat."

If Dorothea's Retribution would be put into a graveyard from anywhere, exile it instead.

You declare which player or planeswalker the token is attacking as you put it onto the battlefield. It doesn't have to be the same player or planeswalker the enchanted creature is attacking.

Although the token is attacking, it was never declared as an attacking creature (for purposes of abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks, for example, like training).

Turn Over

Edgar, Charmed Groom

{2}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Vampire Noble

4/4

Other Vampires you control get +1/+1.

When Edgar, Charmed Groom dies, return it to the battlefield transformed under its owner's control.

////

Edgar Markov's Coffin

Legendary Artifact

At the beginning of your upkeep, create a 1/1 white and black Vampire creature token with lifelink and put a bloodline counter on Edgar Markov's Coffin. Then if there are three or more bloodline counters on it, remove those counters and transform it.

If a card that isn't a double-faced card is a copy of Edgar, Charmed Groom, it won't return to the battlefield when it dies.

Edgar's Awakening

{3}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield.

When you discard Edgar's Awakening, you may pay {B}. When you do, return target creature card from your graveyard to your hand.

You can't discard Edgar's Awakening just because you want to. In order to discard it, a rule or effect needs to allow or instruct you to do so.

Eruth, Tormented Prophet

{1}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

2/4

If you would draw a card, exile the top two cards of your library instead. You may play those cards this turn.

You may choose to apply Eruth's replacement effect even if there are fewer than two cards in your library. If there are no cards in your library, you won't exile any cards this way, but you also won't lose the game for having attempted to draw from an empty library.

Turn Over

Faithbound Judge

{1}{W}{W}

Creature — Spirit Soldier

4/4

Defender, flying, vigilance

At the beginning of your upkeep, if Faithbound Judge has two or fewer judgment counters on it, put a judgment counter on it.

As long as Faithbound Judge has three or more judgment counters on it, it can attack as though it didn't have defender.

Disturb {5}{W}{W}

////

Sinner's Judgment

Enchantment — Aura Curse

Enchant player

At the beginning of your upkeep, put a judgment counter on Sinner's Judgment. Then if there are three or more judgment counters on it, enchanted player loses the game.

If Sinner's Judgment would be put into a graveyard from anywhere, exile it instead.

Removing judgment counters from Faithbound Judge after it has attacked won't remove it from combat.

Flame-Blessed Bolt

{R}

Instant

Flame-Blessed Bolt deals 2 damage to target creature or planeswalker. If that creature or planeswalker would die this turn, exile it instead.

A creature or planeswalker dealt damage this way will be exiled instead of dying if it dies for any reason later in the turn, even if it initially survived the 2 damage.

Fleeting Spirit

{1}{W}

Creature — Spirit

3/1

{W}, Exile three cards from your graveyard: Fleeting Spirit gains first strike until end of turn.

Discard a card: Exile Fleeting Spirit. Return it to the battlefield under its owner's control at the beginning of the next end step.

If you activate Fleeting Spirit's first ability to give it first strike, you can later activate its last ability to remove it from combat after first strike combat damage is dealt but before normal combat damage is dealt.

Turn Over

Foreboding Statue

{3}

Artifact Creature — Construct

1/2

{T}: Add one mana of any color. Put an omen counter on Foreboding Statue.

At the beginning of your end step, if there are three or more omen counters on Foreboding Statue, untap it, then transform it.

////

Forsaken Thresher

Artifact Creature — Construct

5/5

At the beginning of your precombat main phase, add one mana of any color.

You can't tap Foreboding Statue to get one more mana while resolving its triggered ability in your end step.

Geistlight Snare

{2}{U}

Instant

This spell costs {1} less to cast if you control a Spirit. It also costs {1} less to cast if you control an enchantment.

Counter target spell unless its controller pays {3}.

Geistlight Snare costs {2} less if you control a Spirit and an enchantment. It also costs {2} less if you control one permanent that's both an enchantment and a Spirit.

Geralf, Visionary Stitcher

{2}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

1/4

Zombies you control have flying.

{U}, {T}, Sacrifice another nontoken creature: Create an X/X blue Zombie creature token, where X is the sacrificed creature's toughness.

If another permanent enters the battlefield under your control as a copy of Geralf, Visionary Stitcher, the legend rule requires you to put one of them in a graveyard before you can take any actions. You can't sacrifice the copy to pay the cost of the original Geralf's activated ability.

Glorious Sunrise

{3}{G}{G}

Enchantment

At the beginning of combat on your turn, choose one —

• Creatures you control get +1/+1 and gain trample until end of turn.

• Target land gains "{T}: Add {G}{G}{G}" until end of turn.

• Draw a card if you control a creature with power 3 or greater.

• You gain 3 life.

Glorious Sunrise's third mode may be chosen even if you don't control any creatures with power 3 or greater as the ability goes on the stack. If you control a creature with power 3 or greater when it resolves, you will draw a card. If not, it will do nothing as it resolves.

Grolnok, the Omnivore

{2}{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Frog

3/3

Whenever a Frog you control attacks, mill three cards.

Whenever a permanent card is put into your graveyard from your library, exile it with a croak counter on it.

You may play lands and cast spells from among cards you own in exile with croak counters on them.

Grolnok, the Omnivore's second ability exiles all permanent cards that are put into your graveyard from your library, not just those that you mill when a Frog you control attacks.

Grolnok's last ability allows you to play lands and cast spells from among all cards you own in exile with croak counters on them, regardless of whether they were put there by the Grolnok that's currently on the battlefield or by an earlier incarnation.

Groom's Finery

{1}{B}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +2/+0. It gets an additional +0/+2 and has deathtouch as long as an Equipment named Bride's Gown is attached to a creature you control.

Equip {2} ({2}: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

In the phrase "as long as an Equipment named . . . is attached to a creature you control," the "you" is the controller of the Equipment, not the controller of the creature it's attached to. Suppose an opponent controls a creature equipped with Bride's Gown and another creature equipped with Groom's Finery, and they also control both of those Equipment. If you gain control of one of those creatures but not the Equipment attached to it, the creature you gained control of will get all the bonuses and the creature they control will only get +2/+0.

Gryffwing Cavalry

{3}{W}

Creature — Human Knight

2/2

Flying

Training (Whenever this creature attacks with another creature with greater power, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.)

Whenever Gryffwing Cavalry attacks, you may pay {1}{W}. If you do, target attacking creature without flying gains flying until end of turn.

You must choose a target for Gryffwing Cavalry's last ability before you choose whether or not to pay the cost. If there is no legal target, you won't have the opportunity to pay the cost.

Turn Over

Gutter Skulker

{3}{U}

Creature — Spirit

3/3

Gutter Skulker can't be blocked as long as it's attacking alone.

Disturb {3}{U} (You may cast this card from your graveyard transformed for its disturb cost.)

////

Gutter Shortcut

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature can't be blocked as long as it's attacking alone.

If Gutter Shortcut would be put into a graveyard from anywhere, exile it instead.

If Gutter Skulker or the creature enchanted by Gutter Shortcut is attacking with another creature and becomes blocked, removing the other creature from combat doesn't cause it to become unblocked.

Halana and Alena, Partners

{2}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Ranger

2/3

First strike, reach

At the beginning of combat on your turn, put X +1/+1 counters on another target creature you control, where X is Halana and Alena's power. That creature gains haste until end of turn.

If Halana and Alena's power is somehow negative at the time its triggered ability resolves, you will put no counters on that creature. The effect doesn't remove counters from that creature or give it -1/-1 counters.

Heron of Hope

{3}{W}

Creature — Bird

2/3

Flying

If you would gain life, you gain that much life plus 1 instead.

{1}{W}: Heron of Hope gains lifelink until end of turn.

If you control two Heron of Hopes and you would gain life, you gain that much life plus 2. A third Heron of Hope has you gain that much life plus 3, and so on.

The middle ability of Heron of Hope applies just once to each life-gaining event, whether it's 1 life from Impassioned Orator or 4 life from Dawning Angel. If you gain an amount of life "for each" of something or "equal to the number" of something, that life is gained as one event and the ability of Heron of Hope applies only once.

Each creature with lifelink dealing combat damage causes a separate life-gaining event. For example, if two creatures you control with lifelink deal combat damage at the same time, Heron of Hope's second ability will apply to those two events separately. However, if a single creature you control with lifelink deals combat damage to multiple creatures, players, and/or planeswalkers at the same time (perhaps because it has trample or was blocked by more than one creature), the ability will apply only once.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, life gained by your teammate won't cause Heron of Hope's second ability to apply, even though it will cause your team's life total to increase.

Hungry Ridgewolf

{1}{R}

Creature — Wolf

2/2

As long as you control another Wolf or Werewolf, Hungry Ridgewolf gets +1/+0 and has trample.

If you control both a Wolf and a Werewolf, Hungry Ridgewolf still only gets +1/+0.

Turn Over

Ill-Tempered Loner

{2}{R}{R}

Creature — Human Werewolf

3/3

Whenever Ill-Tempered Loner is dealt damage, it deals that much damage to any target.

{1}{R}: Ill-Tempered Loner gets +2/+0 until end of turn.

Daybound (If a player casts no spells during their own turn, it becomes night next turn.)

////

Howlpack Avenger

Creature — Werewolf

4/4

Whenever a permanent you control is dealt damage, Howlpack Avenger deals that much damage to any target.

{1}{R}: Howlpack Avenger gets +2/+0 until end of turn.

Nightbound (If a player casts at least two spells during their own turn, it becomes day next turn.)

The triggered ability on each face still works even if that damage causes this creature to die.

If the damage causes this creature to die before the triggered ability resolves, use last known information to determine whether or not this creature had abilities such as deathtouch and lifelink. If it did, those abilities will apply to the damage

Turn Over

Innocent Traveler

{2}{B}{B}

Creature — Human

1/3

At the beginning of your upkeep, any opponent may sacrifice a creature. If no one does, transform Innocent Traveler.

////

Malicious Invader

Creature — Vampire

3/3

Flying

Malicious Invader gets +2/+0 as long as an opponent controls a Human.

When Innocent Traveler's ability resolves, the next opponent in turn order chooses whether they want to sacrifice a creature at all and which creature to sacrifice if so, then each other opponent in turn order does the same, knowing the choices made before them. Then all the chosen creatures are sacrificed at the same time. If no creatures are sacrificed this way, Innocent Traveler is transformed.

Inspired Idea

{2}{U}

Sorcery

Cleave {3}{U}{U} (You may cast this spell for its cleave cost. If you do, remove the words in square brackets.)

Draw three cards. [Your maximum hand size is reduced by three for the rest of the game.]

If a player has more cards in their hand than their maximum hand size during the cleanup step of that player's turn, that player discards until they have that many cards. A player's maximum hand size isn't checked at any time other than their own cleanup step.

If multiple effects modify your hand size, apply them in timestamp order. For example, if you are affected by Null Profusion (an enchantment that sets a player's maximum hand size to two) and then resolve Inspired Idea without paying its cleave cost, your maximum hand size would be zero. However, if Null Profusion entered the battlefield after Inspired Idea resolved, your maximum hand size would be two.

If you currently have no maximum hand size, then reducing your maximum hand size by three will have no effect. If the effect causing you to have no maximum hand size ends, Inspired Idea's effect will apply at that time.

Into the Night

{3}{R}

Sorcery

It becomes night. Discard any number of cards, then draw that many cards plus one.

If you discard zero cards, you will draw one card.

Investigator's Journal

{2}

Artifact — Clue

Investigator's Journal enters the battlefield with a number of suspect counters on it equal to the greatest number of creatures a player controls.

{2}, {T}, Remove a suspect counter from Investigator's Journal: Draw a card.

{2}, Sacrifice Investigator's Journal: Draw a card.

You don't choose an opponent to determine how many suspect counters are placed on Investigator's Journal as it enters the battlefield. You always use the greatest number possible.

Turn Over

Jacob Hauken, Inspector

{1}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Advisor

0/2

{T}: Draw a card, then exile a card from your hand face down. You may look at that card for as long as it remains exiled. You may pay {4}{U}{U}. If you do, transform Jacob Hauken, Inspector.

////

Hauken's Insight

Legendary Enchantment

At the beginning of your upkeep, exile the top card of your library face down. You may look at that card for as long as it remains exiled.

Once during each of your turns, you may play a land or cast a spell from among the cards exiled with this permanent without paying its mana cost.

Paying {4}{U}{U} and transforming Jacob Hauken, Inspector is part of the resolution of the activated ability. You draw a card and exile a card before choosing whether to pay.

Playing a card using the last ability of Hauken's Insight follows all the normal timing rules for that card. For example, if you play a land this way, you may do so only during your main phase while the stack is empty and only if you haven't yet played a land (unless another effect allows you to play additional lands).

You may play cards this way that were exiled with Jacob Hauken, Inspector before it transformed into Hauken's Insight.

Once Hauken's Insight leaves the battlefield, the player that controlled it may no longer play the exiled cards. If it's destroyed and somehow returns to the battlefield, it's a new object with no memory of the previously exiled cards.

Kaya, Geist Hunter

{1}{W}{B}

Legendary Planeswalker — Kaya

3

+1: Creatures you control gain deathtouch until end of turn. Put a +1/+1 counter on up to one target creature token you control.

−2: Until end of turn, if one or more tokens would be created under your control, twice that many of those tokens are created instead.

−6: Exile all cards from all graveyards, then create a 1/1 white Spirit creature token with flying for each card exiled this way.

The tokens that Kaya's second ability creates are exact copies of the tokens that were being created in the first place.

Lacerate Flesh

{4}{R}

Sorcery

Lacerate Flesh deals 4 damage to target creature. Create a number of Blood tokens equal to the amount of excess damage dealt to that creature this way. (They're artifacts with "{1}, {T}, Discard a card, Sacrifice this artifact: Draw a card.")

A creature has been dealt excess damage if Lacerate Flesh deals more damage to it than the minimum amount of damage required to be lethal damage. In most cases, this means damage greater than the creature's toughness, but take into account any damage that was already dealt to it that turn.

Laid to Rest

{3}{G}

Enchantment

Whenever a Human you control dies, draw a card.

Whenever a creature you control with a +1/+1 counter on it dies, you gain 2 life.

If a Human you control with a +1/+1 counter on it dies, both abilities will trigger.

Lantern Flare

{1}{W}

Instant

Cleave {X}{R}{W} (You may cast this spell for its cleave cost. If you do, remove the words in square brackets.)

Lantern Flare deals X damage to target creature or planeswalker and you gain X life. [X is the number of creatures you control.]

If you're paying the cleave cost, you choose the value of X.

Magma Pummeler

{X}{R}{R}

Creature — Elemental

0/0

Magma Pummeler enters the battlefield with X +1/+1 counters on it.

If damage would be dealt to Magma Pummeler while it has a +1/+1 counter on it, prevent that damage and remove that many +1/+1 counters from it. When one or more counters are removed from Magma Pummeler this way, it deals that much damage to any target.

If an amount of damage would be dealt to Magma Pummeler greater than the number of +1/+1 counters on it, all of that damage is prevented, and all of those counters are removed. In most cases, this will result in Magma Pummeler having 0 toughness, so it will be put into its owner's graveyard. Its reflexive triggered ability still triggers and it will still deal that much damage to any target.

Manaform Hellkite

{2}{R}{R}

Creature — Dragon

4/4

Flying

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, create an X/X red Dragon Illusion creature token with flying and haste, where X is the amount of mana spent to cast that spell. Exile that token at the beginning of the next end step.

Manaform Hellkite's triggered ability looks at the mana that was actually spent to cast the spell, which may be different than the mana cost of that spell. For example, if you cast a noncreature spell without paying its mana cost, this ability creates a 0/0 Dragon Illusion token. In most cases, such a creature would immediately be put into your graveyard.

Markov Purifier

{1}{W}{B}

Creature — Vampire Cleric

2/3

Lifelink

At the beginning of your end step, if you gained life this turn, you may pay {2}. If you do, draw a card.

Markov Purifier's ability triggers if you gained any amount of life that turn, even if you also lost that much or more life.

Militia Rallier

{2}{W}

Creature — Human Soldier

3/3

Militia Rallier can't attack alone.

Whenever Militia Rallier attacks, untap target creature.

Untapping an attacking creature doesn't remove it from combat.

All attackers are chosen at once. You can't attack with Militia Rallier, untap a tapped creature, then attack with that creature.

You may target an untapped creature with this ability. For example, if all of your creatures have vigilance, you aren't forced to untap an opponent's creature.

Turn Over

Mirrorhall Mimic

{3}{U}

Creature — Spirit

0/0

You may have Mirrorhall Mimic enter the battlefield as a copy of any creature on the battlefield, except it's a Spirit in addition to its other types.

Disturb {3}{U}{U} (You may cast this card from your graveyard transformed for its disturb cost.)

////

Ghastly Mimicry

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

At the beginning of your upkeep, create a token that's a copy of enchanted creature, except it's a Spirit in addition to its other types.

If Ghastly Mimicry would be put into a graveyard from anywhere, exile it instead.

Mirrorhall Mimic copies exactly what was printed on the original creature (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below), except that it's also a Spirit. It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or any Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, or so on. Most notably, if it copies a creature that's not normally a creature, it won't be a creature.

If the copied creature has {X} in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

If the chosen creature is copying something else (for example, if the chosen creature is another Mirrorhall Mimic), then Mirrorhall Mimic enters the battlefield as whatever the chosen creature copied.

If another creature becomes a copy of Mirrorhall Mimic, that creature is also a Spirit.

If the chosen creature is a token, Mirrorhall Mimic copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that put the token onto the battlefield, except it's a Spirit. Mirrorhall Mimic doesn't become a token in this case.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied creature will trigger when Mirrorhall Mimic enters the battlefield. Any "as [this creature] enters the battlefield" or "[this creature] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the chosen creature will also work.

If Mirrorhall Mimic somehow enters the battlefield at the same time as another creature, it can't become a copy of that creature. You may choose only a creature that's already on the battlefield.

Moldgraf Millipede

{4}{G}

Creature — Insect Horror

2/2

When Moldgraf Millipede enters the battlefield, mill three cards, then put a +1/+1 counter on Moldgraf Millipede for each creature card in your graveyard. (To mill a card, put the top card of your library into your graveyard.)

Moldgraf Millipede gets a +1/+1 counter for every creature card in your graveyard, including any creature cards that were already there before you milled three cards.

Nature's Embrace

{2}{G}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature or land

As long as enchanted permanent is a creature, it gets +2/+2.

As long as enchanted permanent is a land, it has "{T}: Add two mana of any one color."

If the enchanted permanent is both a land and a creature, it gets both benefits.

Nurturing Presence

{1}{W}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature has "Whenever a creature enters the battlefield under your control, this creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn."

When Nurturing Presence enters the battlefield, create a 1/1 white Spirit creature token with flying.

Nurturing Presence enters the battlefield and then its triggered ability causes a 1/1 Spirit to enter the battlefield. Assuming that Nurturing Presence is still on the battlefield as that first triggered ability resolves, the Spirit will cause the ability the enchanted creature has to trigger and it will get +1/+1 until end of turn.

Turn Over

Oakshade Stalker

{2}{G}

Creature — Human Ranger Werewolf

3/3

You may cast this spell as though it had flash if you pay {2} more to cast it.

Daybound (If a player casts no spells during their own turn, it becomes night next turn.)

////

Moonlit Ambusher

Creature — Werewolf

6/3

Nightbound (If a player casts at least two spells during their own turn, it becomes day next turn.)

You may cast Oakshade Stalker as though it had flash by paying {2} more even if it's night.

Odric, Blood-Cursed

{1}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Vampire Soldier

3/3

When Odric, Blood-Cursed enters the battlefield, create X Blood tokens, where X is the number of abilities from among flying, first strike, double strike, deathtouch, haste, hexproof, indestructible, lifelink, menace, reach, trample, and vigilance found among creatures you control. (Count each ability only once.)

Odric, Blood-Cursed counts the number of the listed abilities found, not the number of creatures with those abilities. If you control a single creature with both reach and vigilance as Odric enters the battlefield, you create two Blood tokens. On the other hand, if you control two creatures that each have flying, you create a single Blood token.

Variants of an ability are counted as that ability and are not counted multiple times. For example, if you control a creature with hexproof from blue and another creature with hexproof from black, you create a single Blood token.

Old Rutstein

{1}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Peasant

1/4

When Old Rutstein enters the battlefield or at the beginning of your upkeep, mill a card. If a land card is milled this way, create a Treasure token. If a creature card is milled this way, create a 1/1 green Insect creature token. If a noncreature, nonland card is milled this way, create a Blood token.

If you mill Dryad Arbor, a card that's both a creature and a land, you get both a Treasure token and a 1/1 green Insect token.

Ollenbock Escort

{W}

Creature — Human Cleric

1/1

Vigilance

Sacrifice Ollenbock Escort: Target creature you control with a +1/+1 counter on it gains lifelink and indestructible until end of turn.

The creature having a +1/+1 counter on it is part of the targeting requirement of Ollenbock Escort's ability. After the ability has resolved, the creature won't lose lifelink or indestructible if the counter goes away.

Overcharged Amalgam

{2}{U}{U}

Creature — Zombie Horror

3/3

Flash

Flying

Exploit (When this creature enters the battlefield, you may sacrifice a creature.)

When Overcharged Amalgam exploits a creature, counter target spell, activated ability, or triggered ability.

Activated abilities are written in the form "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keyword abilities, such as equip and crew, are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder texts.

Triggered abilities use the word "when," "whenever," or "at." They're often written as "[Trigger condition], [effect]." Some keyword abilities, such as prowess and fabricate, are triggered abilities and will have "when," "whenever," or "at" in their reminder text.

If you counter a delayed triggered ability that triggers at the beginning of the "next" occurrence of a specified step or phase, that ability won't trigger again the following time that phase or step occurs.

Overcharged Amalgam's exploit ability can't target mana abilities. An activated mana ability is one that could add mana to a player's mana pool as it resolves, doesn't have a target, and isn't a loyalty ability. A triggered mana ability is one that adds mana to a player's mana pool and triggers based on an activated mana ability.

Abilities that create replacement effects, such as a permanent entering the battlefield tapped or with counters on it, can't be targeted. Abilities that apply "as [this creature] enters the battlefield" are also replacement effects and can't be targeted.

Packsong Pup

{1}{G}

Creature — Wolf

1/1

At the beginning of combat on your turn, if you control another Wolf or Werewolf, put a +1/+1 counter on Packsong Pup.

When Packsong Pup dies, you gain life equal to its power.

Packsong Pup gets only one +1/+1 counter as its first ability resolves, no matter how many other Wolf or Werewolf creatures you control.

Turn Over

Panicked Bystander

{1}{W}

Creature — Human Peasant

2/2

Whenever Panicked Bystander or another creature you control dies, you gain 1 life.

At the beginning of your end step, if you gained 3 or more life this turn, transform Panicked Bystander.

////

Cackling Culprit

Creature — Human Rogue

3/5

Whenever Cackling Culprit or another creature you control dies, you gain 1 life.

{1}{B}: Cackling Culprit gains deathtouch until end of turn.

Panicked Bystander's last ability cares about life you gained this turn and ignores any life loss. If you gained 3 life this turn but also lost 3 life, the ability still triggers.

Parish-Blade Trainee

{1}{W}

Creature — Human Soldier

1/2

Training (Whenever this creature attacks with another creature with greater power, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.)

When Parish-Blade Trainee dies, put its counters on target creature you control.

Parish-Blade Trainee's last ability puts all of its counters onto the target creature, not just its +1/+1 counters.

Parish-Blade Trainee's last ability doesn't cause you to move counters from itself to the target creature. Rather, you put the same number of each kind of counter Parish-Blade Trainee had when it died onto that creature.

In some unusual cases, you may end up putting the appropriate counters on more than one permanent. For example, if you control The Ozolith when Parish-Blade Trainee dies, you'll put the appropriate number of each kind of counter onto both The Ozolith and the target creature.

If Parish-Blade Trainee has -1/-1 counters on it when it dies, the last ability will include those as well. This may result in the recipient also dying.

Patchwork Crawler

{1}{U}

Creature — Zombie Horror

1/2

{2}{U}: Exile target creature card from your graveyard and put a +1/+1 counter on Patchwork Crawler.

Patchwork Crawler has all activated abilities of all creature cards exiled with it.

Patchwork Crawler gains only activated abilities. It doesn't gain triggered abilities or static abilities. Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keywords are activated abilities; they have colons in their reminder text.

If an activated ability of a card in exile references the card it's printed on by name, treat Patchwork Crawler's version of that ability as though it referenced Patchwork Crawler by name instead.

If you control more than one Patchwork Crawler, each will have only the activated abilities of creature cards exiled with that specific Patchwork Crawler.

Once Patchwork Crawler leaves the battlefield, it will no longer have the activated abilities of the creature cards exiled with it. If it returns to the battlefield, it will be a new Patchwork Crawler with no connection to those exiled cards.

If Patchwork Crawler exiles a double-faced card, it will have the activated abilities of only the front face of that exiled card.

Reckless Impulse

{1}{R}

Sorcery

Exile the top two cards of your library. Until the end of your next turn, you may play those cards.

You must still pay all costs to cast those spells and follow normal casting permissions. For example, if one of the exiled cards is a sorcery, this effect doesn't allow you to cast it during an opponent's turn.

Resistance Squad

{2}{W}

Creature — Human Soldier

3/2

When Resistance Squad enters the battlefield, if you control another Human, draw a card.

You must control another Human both at the time Resistance Squad enters the battlefield and at the time the ability resolves to draw a card.

Turn Over

Restless Bloodseeker

{1}{B}

Creature — Vampire

1/3

At the beginning of your end step, if you gained life this turn, create a Blood token. (It's an artifact with "{1}, {T}, Discard a card, Sacrifice this artifact: Draw a card.")

Sacrifice two Blood tokens: Transform Restless Bloodseeker. Activate only as a sorcery.

////

Bloodsoaked Reveler

Creature — Vampire

3/3

At the beginning of your end step, if you gained life this turn, create a Blood token. (It's an artifact with "{1}, {T}, Discard a card, Sacrifice this artifact: Draw a card.")

{4}{B}: Each opponent loses 2 life and you gain 2 life.

The first ability of both Restless Bloodseeker and Bloodsoaked Reveler will trigger if you gained life at any point during the turn, even if you also lost that much or more life during the same turn.

Runebound Wolf

{1}{R}

Creature — Wolf

2/2

{3}{R}, {T}: Runebound Wolf deals damage equal to the number of Wolves and Werewolves you control to target opponent.

Runebound Wolf's activated ability counts the number of Wolves and Werewolves you control at the time it resolves, not at the time it was activated.

If you control a creature that is both a Wolf and a Werewolf, it's counted only once for Runebound Wolf's ability.

Turn Over

Runo Stromkirk

{1}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Vampire Cleric

1/4

Flying

When Runo Stromkirk enters the battlefield, put up to one target creature card from your graveyard on top of your library.

At the beginning of your upkeep, look at the top card of your library. You may reveal that card. If a creature card with mana value 6 or greater is revealed this way, transform Runo Stromkirk.

////

Krothuss, Lord of the Deep

Legendary Creature — Kraken Horror

3/5

Flying

Whenever Krothuss, Lord of the Deep attacks, create a tapped and attacking token that's a copy of another target attacking creature. If that creature is a Kraken, Leviathan, Octopus, or Serpent, create two of those tokens instead.

You choose which opponent or opposing planeswalker the token is attacking as you put it onto the battlefield. It doesn't have to be the same player or planeswalker Krothuss, Lord of the Deep is attacking.

Although the token is attacking, it was never declared as an attacking creature (for purposes of abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks, for example, like training).

The token copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else (unless that permanent is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature has any counters on it or Auras and/or Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on. Notably, it doesn't copy any effects that may have turned a noncreature permanent into a creature. If the token isn't a creature as it enters the battlefield, it won't be attacking.

If the copied creature had {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If the copied creature was copying something else, the token enters the battlefield as whatever that creature was copying.

If the copied creature is a token, the token created by Krothuss copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that put it onto the battlefield.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any "As [this creature] enters the battlefield" or "[This creature] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the copied creature will also work.

Sanguine Statuette

{1}{R}

Artifact

When Sanguine Statuette enters the battlefield, create a Blood token. (It's an artifact with "{1}, {T}, Discard a card, Sacrifice this artifact: Draw a card.")

Whenever you sacrifice a Blood token, you may have Sanguine Statuette become a 3/3 Vampire artifact creature with haste until end of turn.

If after becoming a creature, Sanguine Statuette becomes subject to an effect that reduces or increases its toughness, sacrificing another Blood token won't allow you to counteract that effect. For example, if a resolving spell gives it -2/-2 until end of turn, it will be a 1/1 creature, even if you set its power to 3/3 again.

If another effect sets Sanguine Statuette's power and/or toughness to another number, sacrificing a Blood token will set it back to 3/3. However, it would still be subject to any increases or reductions that are applying, as described above.

Savior of Ollenbock

{1}{W}{W}

Creature — Human Soldier

1/2

Training (Whenever this creature attacks with another creature with greater power, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.)

Whenever Savior of Ollenbock trains, exile up to one other target creature from the battlefield or creature card from a graveyard.

When Savior of Ollenbock leaves the battlefield, put the exiled cards onto the battlefield under their owners' control.

A creature "trains" when a +1/+1 counter is put onto it at as a result of its training ability resolving.

Screaming Swarm

{5}{U}

Creature — Bird Horror

4/4

Flying

Whenever you attack with one or more creatures, target player mills that many cards. (To mill a card, a player puts the top card of their library into their graveyard.)

{2}{U}: Put Screaming Swarm from your graveyard into your library second from the top.

You may target yourself with Screaming Swarm's triggered ability.

Sheltering Boughs

{2}{G}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

When Sheltering Boughs enters the battlefield, draw a card.

Enchanted creature gets +1/+3.

If the creature the Aura spell targets isn't a legal target as it tries to resolve, Sheltering Boughs is put into its owner's graveyard from the stack. It doesn't enter the battlefield and you won't draw a card.

Sigarda's Imprisonment

{2}{W}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature can't attack or block.

{4}{W}: Exile enchanted creature. Create a Blood token. (It's an artifact with "{1}, {T}, Discard a card, Sacrifice this artifact: Draw a card.")

Only the controller of Sigarda's Imprisonment may activate its activated ability.

Sigarda's Summons

{4}{W}{W}

Enchantment

Creatures you control with +1/+1 counters on them have base power and toughness 4/4, have flying, and are Angels in addition to their other types.

Removing all +1/+1 counters from a creature affected by this ability or removing Sigarda's Summons from the battlefield will cause that creature to revert back to what it was. Notably, this may cause a creature to lose flying after it has been declared as an attacker but before blockers are declared. This may also result in a creature with damage already marked on it being destroyed if that damage is greater than the creature's toughness.

Sigardian Paladin

{2}{G}{W}

Creature — Human Knight

4/4

As long as you've put one or more +1/+1 counters on a creature this turn, Sigardian Paladin has trample and lifelink.

{1}{G}{W}: Target creature you control with a +1/+1 counter on it gains trample and lifelink until end of turn.

Sigardian Paladin's first ability applies as long as you put a +1/+1 counter on a permanent this turn and that permanent was a creature at the time you put the counter on. It doesn't matter if that creature later left the battlefield, lost its counters, or somehow stopped being a creature.

Sigardian Paladin's last ability can target only a creature with a +1/+1 counter on it. Once that ability has resolved, the creature has trample and lifelink until end of turn even if it somehow loses its counters or stops being a creature (although trample doesn't help a noncreature permanent much).

Skulking Killer

{3}{B}

Creature — Vampire Assassin

4/2

When Skulking Killer enters the battlefield, target creature an opponent controls gets -2/-2 until end of turn if that opponent controls no other creatures.

Skulking Killer's ability triggers even if all your opponents control more than one creature. If the targeted creature's controller controls any other creatures as the ability resolves, the ability won't do anything. Notably, that player could cast a creature spell with flash or create a creature token in response to avoid the -2/-2 effect.

Sorin the Mirthless

{2}{B}{B}

Legendary Planeswalker — Sorin

4

+1: Look at the top card of your library. You may reveal that card and put it into your hand. If you do, you lose life equal to its mana value.

−2: Create a 2/3 black Vampire creature token with flying and lifelink.

−7: Sorin the Mirthless deals 13 damage to any target. You gain 13 life.

If you choose not to reveal the card you looked at with Sorin's first loyalty ability, it stays on top of your library.

Turn Over

Soulcipher Board

{1}{U}

Artifact

Soulcipher Board enters the battlefield with three omen counters on it.

{1}{U}, {T}: Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one of them into your graveyard.

Whenever a creature card is put into your graveyard from anywhere, remove an omen counter from Soulcipher Board. Then if it has no omen counters on it, transform it.

////

Cipherbound Spirit

Creature — Spirit

3/2

Flying

Cipherbound Spirit can block only creatures with flying.

{3}{U}: Draw two cards, then discard a card.

Soulcipher Board's last ability triggers when a creature card is put into a graveyard from anywhere. This is different than an ability that triggers when a creature dies. Notably, a noncreature card on the battlefield that becomes a creature and dies (such as an animated land) won't cause this ability to trigger. Similarly, a creature card on the battlefield that has been made a noncreature permanent (such as one enchanted with Minimus Containment) will cause this ability to trigger when that card is put into your graveyard.

Token creatures dying never cause Soulcipher Board's last ability to trigger.

Thalia, Guardian of Thraben

{1}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Soldier

2/1

First strike

Noncreature spells cost {1} more to cast.

Thalia's ability affects each spell that's not a creature spell, including your own.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

Toxrill, the Corrosive

{5}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Slug Horror

7/7

At the beginning of each end step, put a slime counter on each creature you don't control.

Creatures you don't control get -1/-1 for each slime counter on them.

Whenever a creature you don't control with a slime counter on it dies, create a 1/1 black Slug creature token.

{U}{B}, Sacrifice a Slug: Draw a card.

Toxrill. the Corrosive's second and third abilities apply to all creatures you don't control with slime counters, even if those slime counters came from a source other than Toxrill's first ability.

Toxrill's third ability triggers when a creature an opponent controls with a slime counter on it dies for any reason, not just due to its toughness being decreased by Toxrill's second ability.

Another card, Sludge Monster, causes non-Horror creatures with slime counters on them to lose all abilities and have base power and toughness 2/2. If you control both Toxrill and Sludge Monster, those non-Horror creatures are 2/2 creatures with no abilities that also get -1/-1 for each slime counter.

Traveling Minister

{W}

Creature — Human Cleric

1/1

{T}: Target creature gets +1/+0 until end of turn. You gain 1 life. Activate only as a sorcery.

If the target of Traveling Minister's activated ability isn't legal as it tries to resolve, you won't gain 1 life.

Undead Butler

{1}{B}

Creature — Zombie

1/2

When Undead Butler enters the battlefield, mill three cards. (Put the top three cards of your library into your graveyard.)

When Undead Butler dies, you may exile it. When you do, return target creature card from your graveyard to your hand.

After you exile Undead Butler from your graveyard, a second ability triggers. You choose the target creature card to return at that time.

Vampire's Kiss

{1}{B}

Sorcery

Target player loses 2 life and you gain 2 life. Create two Blood tokens. (They're artifacts with "{1}, {T}, Discard a card, Sacrifice this artifact: Draw a card.")

If the target player is an illegal target as this spell tries to resolve, you won't gain 2 life and won't create any Blood tokens.

Voice of the Blessed

{W}{W}

Creature — Spirit Cleric

2/2

Whenever you gain life, put a +1/+1 counter on Voice of the Blessed.

As long as Voice of the Blessed has four or more +1/+1 counters on it, it has flying and vigilance.

As long as Voice of the Blessed has ten or more +1/+1 counters on it, it has indestructible.

The first ability of Voice of the Blessed triggers just once for each life-gaining event, no matter how much life was gained.

If Voice of the Blessed is dealt lethal damage at the same time that you gain life, it won't receive a counter from its ability in time to save it.

Each creature with lifelink dealing combat damage causes a separate life-gaining event. For example, if two creatures you control with lifelink deal combat damage at the same time, Voice of the Blessed's first ability will trigger twice. However, if a single creature you control with lifelink deals combat damage to multiple creatures, players, and/or planeswalkers at the same time (perhaps because it has trample or was blocked by more than one creature), the ability will trigger only once.

If you gain an amount of life "for each" of something, that life is gained as one event and the ability of Voice of the Blessed triggers only once.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, life gained by your teammate won't cause the first ability to trigger, even though it caused your team's life total to increase.

Gaining flying after it has become blocked won't cause Voice of the Blessed to become unblocked.

Turn Over

Voldaren Bloodcaster

{1}{B}

Creature — Vampire Wizard

2/1

Flying

Whenever Voldaren Bloodcaster or another nontoken creature you control dies, create a Blood token. (It's an artifact with "{1}, {T}, Discard a card, Sacrifice this artifact: Draw a card.")

Whenever you create a Blood token, if you control five or more Blood tokens, transform Voldaren Bloodcaster.

////

Bloodbat Summoner

Creature — Vampire Wizard

3/3

Flying

At the beginning of combat on your turn, up to one target Blood token you control becomes a 2/2 black Bat creature with flying and haste in addition to its other types.

Voldaren Bloodcaster's last ability checks how many Blood tokens you have both as it triggers and as it resolves. If you don't control at least five Blood tokens at both of those times, it won't transform.

Blood tokens that become Bats with Bloodbat Summoner's ability are still artifact Blood tokens and still have "{1}, {T}, Discard a card, Sacrifice this artifact: Draw a card."

Voldaren Estate

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{T}, Pay 1 life: Add one mana of any color. Spend this mana only to cast a Vampire spell.

{5}, {T}: Create a Blood token. This ability costs {1} less to activate for each Vampire you control. (It's an artifact with "{1}, {T}, Discard a card, Sacrifice this artifact: Draw a card.")

A Vampire spell is a spell with the creature type Vampire on its type line, regardless of whether the word "Vampire" is in its name.

Turn Over

Voltaic Visionary

{1}{R}

Creature — Human Wizard

3/1

{T}: Voltaic Visionary deals 2 damage to you. Exile the top card of your library. You may play that card this turn. Activate only as a sorcery.

When you play a card exiled with Voltaic Visionary, transform Voltaic Visionary.

////

Volt-Charged Berserker

Creature — Human Berserker

4/3

Volt-Charged Berserker can't block.

Playing a card this way follows all the normal timing rules for that card. For example, if you play a land this way, you may do so only during your main phase while the stack is empty and only if you haven't yet played a land (unless another effect allows you to play additional lands).

When you play a spell exiled this way, Voltaic Visionary will transform before that spell resolves.

If Voltaic Visionary transforms into Volt-Charged Berserker after it has been declared as a blocker, it will not be removed from combat and is still blocking.

Wash Away

{U}

Instant

Cleave {1}{U}{U} (You may cast this spell for its cleave cost. If you do, remove the words in square brackets.)

Counter target spell [that wasn't cast from its owner's hand].

Copies of spells are never cast from a player's hand, so Wash Away can counter copies of spells even if its cleave cost wasn't paid, regardless of whether the original spell being copied was cast from a player's hand.

Turn Over

Wedding Announcement

{2}{W}

Enchantment

At the beginning of your end step, put an invitation counter on Wedding Announcement. If you attacked with two or more creatures this turn, draw a card. Otherwise, create a 1/1 white Human creature token. Then if Wedding Announcement has three or more invitation counters on it, transform it.

////

Wedding Festivity

Enchantment

Creatures you control get +1/+1.

Wedding Announcement's ability looks back in time to the combat phase of this turn, even if it wasn't yet on the battlefield when you attacked. If you attacked with at least two creatures this turn, you will draw a card as the ability resolves. This is true even if one or more of those permanents is no longer a creature or no longer on the battlefield.

Transforming is part of the triggered ability that puts invitation counters on Wedding Announcement. If some other effect causes Wedding Announcement to have three or more invitation counters on it, it won't transform until the next time its triggered ability resolves.

Wedding Announcement keeps its invitation counters as it transforms into Wedding Festivity.

Wedding Invitation

{2}

Artifact

When Wedding Invitation enters the battlefield, draw a card.

{T}, Sacrifice Wedding Invitation: Target creature can't be blocked this turn. If it's a Vampire, it also gains lifelink until end of turn.

Activating Wedding Invitation's last ability targeting a creature that has already been blocked won't cause that creature to become unblocked.

Welcoming Vampire

{2}{W}

Creature — Vampire

2/3

Flying

Whenever one or more other creatures with power 2 or less enter the battlefield under your control, draw a card. This ability triggers only once each turn.

Welcoming Vampire's ability checks the power of the other creatures only as they enter the battlefield. If one of those creatures has power 2 or less, the ability will trigger. Once the ability triggers, raising that creature's power above 2 won't affect that ability. Similarly, reducing a creature's power to 2 or less after it enters the battlefield won't cause the ability to trigger.

If creatures enter the battlefield with +1/+1 counters or a continuous effect such as that of Wedding Festivity will apply to the creatures on the battlefield, those effects apply when checking to see if Welcoming Vampire's ability will trigger.

Witness the Future

{2}{U}

Sorcery

Target player shuffles up to four target cards from their graveyard into their library. You look at the top four cards of your library, then put one of those cards into your hand and the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

If you choose zero target cards or the cards are illegal targets as Witness the Future resolves, the target player will still shuffle their library.

If the player is an illegal target as Witness the Future resolves, the library won't be shuffled and any targeted cards remain in the graveyard.

Wolf Strike

{2}{G}

Instant

Target creature you control gets +2/+0 until end of turn if it's night. Then it deals damage equal to its power to target creature you don't control.

The target creature you control deals damage equal to its power to the target creature you don't control even if it's day.

Turn Over

Wolfkin Outcast

{5}{G}

Creature — Human Werewolf

5/4

This spell costs {2} less to cast if you control a Wolf or Werewolf.

Daybound (If a player casts no spells during their own turn, it becomes night next turn.)

////

Wedding Crasher

Creature — Werewolf

6/5

Whenever Wedding Crasher or another Wolf or Werewolf you control dies, draw a card.

Nightbound (If a player casts at least two spells during their own turn, it becomes day next turn.)

Wolfkin Outcast costs {2} less to cast if you control a Wolf or Werewolf even if it's currently night.

INNISTAD, CRIMSON VOW COMMANDER CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

Arterial Alchemy

{2}{R}

Enchantment

When Arterial Alchemy enters the battlefield, create a Blood token for each opponent you have. (It's an artifact with "{1}, {T}, Discard a card, Sacrifice this artifact: Draw a card.")

Blood tokens you control are Equipment in addition to their other types and have "Equipped creature gets +2/+0" and equip {2}.

Blood tokens stop being Equipment if Arterial Alchemy leaves the battlefield. If any of them are attached to creatures at that time, they become unattached.

If you control more than one Arterial Alchemy, creatures equipped with Blood Equipment will get +2/+0 for each Arterial Alchemy. The equip cost is still {2}.

If a Blood token is somehow both a creature and an Equipment, it can't be attached to a creature.

Crossway Troublemakers

{5}{B}

Creature — Vampire

5/5

Attacking Vampires you control have deathtouch and lifelink.

Whenever a Vampire you control dies, you may pay 2 life. If you do, draw a card.

You may pay 2 life only once for each Vampire that dies. You can't pay multiple times for the same triggered ability and draw multiple cards.

Donal, Herald of Wings

{2}{U}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

3/3

Whenever you cast a nonlegendary creature spell with flying, you may copy it, except the copy is a 1/1 Spirit in addition to its other types. Do this only once each turn. (The copy becomes a token.)

If a creature spell is copied, it's put onto the battlefield as a token as the spell resolves rather than putting the copy of the spell onto the battlefield. The rules that apply to a permanent spell becoming a permanent apply to a copy of a spell becoming a token.

The token that a resolving copy of a spell becomes isn't said to have been "created."

The copy remembers any decisions that were made for the original spell as it was cast, including values chosen for X in its mana cost and whether any alternative or additional costs were chosen. For example, if the original creature spell had kicker and its kicker cost was paid, the copy will also be kicked.

Doom Weaver

{4}{B}{B}

Creature — Spider Horror

1/8

Reach

Soulbond (You may pair this creature with another unpaired creature when either enters the battlefield. They remain paired for as long as you control both of them.)

As long as Doom Weaver is paired with another creature, each of those creatures has "When this creature dies, draw cards equal to its power."

Use the creature's power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how many cards to draw.

Haunting Imitation

{2}{U}

Sorcery

Each player reveals the top card of their library. For each creature card revealed this way, create a token that's a copy of that card, except it's 1/1, it's a Spirit in addition to its other types, and it has flying. If no creature cards were revealed this way, return Haunting Imitation to its owner's hand.

The revealed cards stay on the top of their owners' libraries.

Hollowhenge Overlord

{4}{G}{G}

Creature — Wolf

4/4

Flash

At the beginning of your upkeep, for each creature you control that's a Wolf or a Werewolf, create a 2/2 green Wolf creature token.

If you control a creature that is both a Wolf and a Werewolf, it's only counted once for Hollowhenge Overlord's triggered ability.

Markov Enforcer

{4}{R}{R}

Creature — Vampire Soldier

6/6

Whenever Markov Enforcer or another Vampire enters the battlefield under your control, Markov Enforcer fights up to one target creature an opponent controls.

Whenever a creature dealt damage by Markov Enforcer this turn dies, create a Blood token. (It's an artifact with "{1}, {T}, Discard a card, Sacrifice this artifact: Draw a card.")

If Markov Enforcer dies at the same time as another creature, its last ability will trigger if it dealt damage to that creature this turn.

Midnight Arsonist

{3}{R}

Creature — Vampire

3/2

When Midnight Arsonist enters the battlefield, destroy up to X target artifacts without mana abilities, where X is the number of Vampires you control.

Midnight Arsonist's triggered ability can't target artifacts that have either activated or triggered mana abilities. An activated mana ability is one that could add mana to a player's mana pool as it resolves, doesn't have a target, and isn't a loyalty ability. A triggered mana ability is one that adds mana to a player's mana pool and triggers based on an activated mana ability.

Occult Epiphany

{X}{U}

Instant

Draw X cards, then discard X cards. Create a 1/1 white Spirit creature token with flying for each card type among cards discarded this way.

The card types that you can discard include artifact, creature, enchantment, land, planeswalker, instant, and sorcery. Legendary, basic, and snow are supertypes, not card types. Human, Equipment, and Aura are subtypes, not card types.

Predators' Hour

{1}{B}

Sorcery

Until end of turn, creatures you control gain menace and "Whenever this creature deals combat damage to a player, exile the top card of that player's library face down. You may look at and play that card for as long as it remains exiled, and you may spend mana as though it were mana of any color to cast that spell."

You must pay all costs to play cards exiled this way, and you must follow all normal timing permissions and restrictions. For example, if you play a land this way, you may do so only during your main phase while the stack is empty and only if you haven't yet played a land (unless another effect allows you to play additional lands).

Scion of Opulence

{2}{R}

Creature — Vampire Noble

3/1

Whenever Scion of Opulence or another nontoken Vampire you control dies, create a Treasure token. (It's an artifact with "{T}, Sacrifice this artifact: Add one mana of any color.")

{R}, Sacrifice two artifacts: Exile the top card of your library. You may play that card this turn.

Playing a card this way follows all the normal timing rules for that card. For example, if you play a land this way, you may do so only during your main phase while the stack is empty and only if you haven't yet played a land (unless another effect allows you to play additional lands).

Shadowgrange Archfiend

{6}{B}

Creature — Demon

8/4

When Shadowgrange Archfiend enters the battlefield, each opponent sacrifices a creature with the greatest power among creatures they control. You gain life equal to the greatest power among creatures sacrificed this way.

Madness—{2}{B}, Pay 8 life. (If you discard this card, discard it into exile. When you do, cast it for its madness cost or put it into your graveyard.)

If a player controls more than one creature tied for the greatest power among creatures they control while Shadowgrange Archfiend's first ability is resolving, that player chooses which one of those creatures to sacrifice.

Cards are discarded in a Magic game only from a player's hand. Effects that put cards into a player's graveyard from anywhere else do not cause those cards to be discarded.

Madness works independently of why you're discarding the card. You could discard it to pay a cost, because a spell or ability tells you to, or because you have too many cards in your hand during your cleanup step. You can't discard a card with madness just because you want to, though.

A card with madness that's discarded counts as having been discarded even though it's put into exile rather than a graveyard. If it was discarded to pay a cost, that cost is still paid. Abilities that trigger when a card is discarded will still trigger.

A spell cast for its madness cost is put onto the stack like any other spell. It can be countered, copied, and so on. As it resolves, it's put onto the battlefield if it's a permanent card or into its owner's graveyard if it's an instant or sorcery card.

Casting a spell with madness ignores the timing rules based on the card's card type. For example, you can cast a creature with madness if you discard it during an opponent's turn.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost (such as a madness cost) you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

If you choose not to cast a card with madness when the madness triggered ability resolves, it's put into your graveyard. Madness doesn't give you another chance to cast it later.

If you discard a card with madness to pay the cost of a spell or activated ability, that card's madness triggered ability (and the spell that card becomes, if you choose to cast it) will resolve before the spell or ability the discard paid for.

If you discard a card with madness while a spell or ability is resolving, it moves immediately to exile. Continue resolving that spell or ability, noting that the card you discarded is not in your graveyard at this time. Its madness triggered ability will be placed onto the stack once that spell or ability has completely resolved.

Sinister Waltz

{3}{B}{R}

Sorcery

Choose three target creature cards in your graveyard. Return two of them at random to the battlefield and put the other on the bottom of your library.

If only one or two creatures cards are legal targets as Sinister Waltz resolves, all the legal targets will be put onto the battlefield and no cards will be put on the bottom of your library.

Spectral Arcanist

{3}{U}

Creature — Spirit Wizard

3/2

Flying

When Spectral Arcanist enters the battlefield, you may cast an instant or sorcery spell with mana value less than or equal to the number of Spirits you control from a graveyard without paying its mana cost. If that spell would be put into a graveyard, exile it instead.

If you choose to cast the spell, you must do so as Spectral Arcanist's ability is resolving. You can't wait and cast it later.

If you cast a spell without paying its mana cost, you may choose to pay additional costs (such as kicker) but not alternative costs (such as flashback).

If you cast a spell with X in its mana cost this way, you must choose 0 as the value for X.

Strefan, Maurer Progenitor

{2}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Vampire Noble

3/2

Flying

At the beginning of your end step, create a Blood token for each player who lost life this turn.

Whenever Strefan attacks, you may sacrifice two Blood tokens. If you do, you may put a Vampire card from your hand onto the battlefield tapped and attacking. It gains indestructible until end of turn.

Strefan's first triggered ability counts the number of players that lost any amount of life, even if they also gained that much or more life this turn.

Timothar, Baron of Bats

{4}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Vampire Noble

4/4

Ward—Discard a card.

Whenever another nontoken Vampire you control dies, you may pay {1} and exile it. If you do, create a 1/1 black Bat creature token with flying. It gains "When this creature deals combat damage to a player, sacrifice it and return the exiled card to the battlefield tapped."

Timothar's last ability is linked to the ability it grants the Bat token. If a replacement effect causes you to create more than one Bat token with this effect, they will all have that linked ability, and the exiled card will be returned to the battlefield if any of them deals combat damage to a player.

If the exiled card is somehow no longer in exile when the Bat token's triggered ability resolves, you will still sacrifice the Bat token.

If another creature enters the battlefield as a copy of the Bat token or another effect creates a copy of the Bat token, it will have the triggered ability granted by Timothar, but will not be linked to Timothar's ability and will not return the card to the battlefield. The triggered ability it gains, however, will still cause you to sacrifice the copy of the Bat when it deals combat damage to a player.

The ability of each Bat token you create refers only to the card you exile during the resolution of the ability that created that token. When it deals combat damage to a player, you return only that card to the battlefield, not any other card exiled by Timothar.

If you can't exile the card, perhaps because another effect moved the card before the triggered ability started resolving, you can't pay {1} and won't create a token.

Timothar's last ability triggers when any nontoken Vampire you control dies, not just nontoken Vampires you own. If you control Timothar and another player's nontoken Vampire and that Vampire dies, you may pay {1} to exile that card from their graveyard.

The controller of the Bat token as it deals combat damage to a player will be the controller of its triggered ability, and the exiled card will be returned to the battlefield under that player's control.

Umbris, Fear Manifest

{3}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Nightmare Horror

1/1

Umbris, Fear Manifest gets +1/+1 for each card your opponents own in exile.

Whenever Umbris or another Nightmare or Horror enters the battlefield under your control, target opponent exiles cards from the top of their library until they exile a land card.

Umbris, Fear Manifest's first ability counts all cards your opponents own in exile, not just cards exiled by the second ability.

Wedding Ring

{2}{W}{W}

Artifact

When Wedding Ring enters the battlefield, if it was cast, target opponent creates a token that's a copy of it.

Whenever an opponent who controls an artifact named Wedding Ring draws a card during their turn, you draw a card.

Whenever an opponent who controls an artifact named Wedding Ring gains life during their turn, you gain that much life.

The trigger conditions of Wedding Ring's second and third abilities care about opponents who control any artifact named Wedding Ring, not just the token copy created by its first ability.

Magic: The Gathering, Magic, Strixhaven, Kaldheim, Zendikar, Adventures in Forgotten Realms, and Innistrad are trademarks of Wizards of the Coast LLC in the USA and other countries. ©2021 Wizards.