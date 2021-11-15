More monsters! More horror! More drafts! More of everything you love about Innistrad arrives January 28, 2022, with Innistrad: Double Feature.
Available at your local WPN game store, Innistrad: Double Feature combines cards across both Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and Innistrad: Crimson Vow into a beautiful draft-ready booster to play and collect! Innistrad: Double Feature is available in displays of 24 Draft Boosters in English only, and each booster contains the following 15 cards:
- 4x Innistrad: Midnight Hunt commons
- 4x Innistrad: Crimson Vow commons
- 2x Innistrad: Midnight Hunt uncommons
- 2x Innistrad: Crimson Vow uncommons
- 1x Innistrad: Midnight Hunt rare or mythic rare
- 1x Innistrad: Crimson Vow rare or mythic rare
- 1x Silver screen foil card
Each Draft Booster contains two non-foil double-faced cards, one from Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and one from Innistrad: Crimson Vow.
Which cards from Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and Innistrad: Crimson Vow can you find inside Innistrad: Double Feature boosters? The complete breakdown is below.
What is a silver screen foil card? It's a card with black-and-white artwork printed as a traditional foil using a special silver substrate, then finished with a glossy varnish like the showcase eternal night cards you already know from Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and Innistrad: Crimson Vow. (Check out the Booster Fun breakdown for Innistrad: Crimson Vow for a closer look at showcase eternal night cards.)
Every card you can find in Innistrad: Double Feature can be a silver screen foil card, meaning you can open up to three rare or mythic rare cards in each pack!
Don't forget that, unlike our recent Innistrad releases, Innistrad: Double Feature is available exclusively at your local WPN game store.
Innistrad: Double Feature Preview Event
For fans who play at WPN Premium stores, there's even more to look forward to: a Preview Event one week in advance on January 21, 2022!
This event will let you draft or build sealed decks to battle, and participants will receive an exclusive Endless Ranks of the Undead promo card.
Want to attend an Innistrad: Double Feature Preview Event? Our store locator will show you which stores are WPN Premium and may be running the event. Take a look to find the WPN Premium store near you and reach out to see if you can participate—space for these events will be limited!
Card Lists for Innistrad: Double Feature
Check out the Innistrad: Double Feature card image gallery to see all the cards in their beautiful black-and-white artwork. Below you'll find the breakdowns of cards returning from Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and Innistrad: Crimson Vow.
From Innistrad: Midnight Hunt
|Card Name
|Rarity
|Color
|Blessed Defiance
|Common
|White
|Candlegrove Witch
|Common
|White
|Candletrap
|Common
|White
|Cathar Commando
|Common
|White
|Celestus Sanctifier
|Common
|White
|Clarion Cathars
|Common
|White
|Flare of Faith
|Common
|White
|Gavony Silversmith
|Common
|White
|Gavony Trapper
|Common
|White
|Hedgewitch's Mask
|Common
|White
|Homestead Courage
|Common
|White
|Ritual Guardian
|Common
|White
|Search Party Captain
|Common
|White
|Soul-Guide Gryff
|Common
|White
|Sungold Barrage
|Common
|White
|Thraben Exorcism
|Common
|White
|Unruly Mob
|Common
|White
|Component Collector
|Common
|Blue
|Consider
|Common
|Blue
|Devious Cover-Up
|Common
|Blue
|Drownyard Amalgam
|Common
|Blue
|Falcon Abomination
|Common
|Blue
|Flip the Switch
|Common
|Blue
|Geistwave
|Common
|Blue
|Larder Zombie
|Common
|Blue
|Locked in the Cemetery
|Common
|Blue
|Organ Hoarder
|Common
|Blue
|Otherworldly Gaze
|Common
|Blue
|Revenge of the Drowned
|Common
|Blue
|Secrets of the Key
|Common
|Blue
|Shipwreck Sifters
|Common
|Blue
|Startle
|Common
|Blue
|Stormrider Spirit
|Common
|Blue
|Unblinking Observer
|Common
|Blue
|Arrogant Outlaw
|Common
|Black
|Bat Whisperer
|Common
|Black
|Bladebrand
|Common
|Black
|Blood Pact
|Common
|Black
|Crawl from the Cellar
|Common
|Black
|Defenestrate
|Common
|Black
|Diregraf Horde
|Common
|Black
|Duress
|Common
|Black
|Eaten Alive
|Common
|Black
|Hobbling Zombie
|Common
|Black
|Morkrut Behemoth
|Common
|Black
|No Way Out
|Common
|Black
|Novice Occultist
|Common
|Black
|Olivia's Midnight Ambush
|Common
|Black
|Rotten Reunion
|Common
|Black
|Siege Zombie
|Common
|Black
|Vampire Interloper
|Common
|Black
|Abandon the Post
|Common
|Red
|Ardent Elementalist
|Common
|Red
|Brimstone Vandal
|Common
|Red
|Burn the Accursed
|Common
|Red
|Electric Revelation
|Common
|Red
|Falkenrath Perforator
|Common
|Red
|Famished Foragers
|Common
|Red
|Festival Crasher
|Common
|Red
|Immolation
|Common
|Red
|Lambholt Harrier
|Common
|Red
|Moonrager's Slash
|Common
|Red
|Mounted Dreadknight
|Common
|Red
|Neonate's Rush
|Common
|Red
|Pack's Betrayal
|Common
|Red
|Raze the Effigy
|Common
|Red
|Stolen Vitality
|Common
|Red
|Voldaren Stinger
|Common
|Red
|Bounding Wolf
|Common
|Green
|Bramble Armor
|Common
|Green
|Candlelit Cavalry
|Common
|Green
|Dawnhart Rejuvenator
|Common
|Green
|Duel for Dominance
|Common
|Green
|Eccentric Farmer
|Common
|Green
|Harvesttide Sentry
|Common
|Green
|Howl of the Hunt
|Common
|Green
|Might of the Old Ways
|Common
|Green
|Path to the Festival
|Common
|Green
|Pestilent Wolf
|Common
|Green
|Plummet
|Common
|Green
|Return to Nature
|Common
|Green
|Shadowbeast Sighting
|Common
|Green
|Snarling Wolf
|Common
|Green
|Tapping at the Window
|Common
|Green
|Timberland Guide
|Common
|Green
|Crossroads Candleguide
|Common
|Colorless
|Jack-o'-Lantern
|Common
|Colorless
|Silver Bolt
|Common
|Colorless
|Stuffed Bear
|Common
|Colorless
|Evolving Wilds
|Common
|Land
|Lunarch Veteran
|Common
|White
|Mourning Patrol
|Common
|White
|Baithook Angler
|Common
|Blue
|Galedrifter
|Common
|Blue
|Ecstatic Awakener
|Common
|Black
|Shady Traveler
|Common
|Black
|Harvesttide Infiltrator
|Common
|Red
|Tavern Ruffian
|Common
|Red
|Bird Admirer
|Common
|Green
|Tireless Hauler
|Common
|Green
|Borrowed Time
|Uncommon
|White
|Cathar's Call
|Uncommon
|White
|Duelcraft Trainer
|Uncommon
|White
|Gavony Dawnguard
|Uncommon
|White
|Loyal Gryff
|Uncommon
|White
|Odric's Outrider
|Uncommon
|White
|Ritual of Hope
|Uncommon
|White
|Sunset Revelry
|Uncommon
|White
|Dissipate
|Uncommon
|Blue
|Fading Hope
|Uncommon
|Blue
|Firmament Sage
|Uncommon
|Blue
|Nebelgast Intruder
|Uncommon
|Blue
|Ominous Roost
|Uncommon
|Blue
|Phantom Carriage
|Uncommon
|Blue
|Skaab Wrangler
|Uncommon
|Blue
|Vivisection
|Uncommon
|Blue
|Bloodtithe Collector
|Uncommon
|Black
|Dreadhound
|Uncommon
|Black
|Foul Play
|Uncommon
|Black
|Ghoulish Procession
|Uncommon
|Black
|Infernal Grasp
|Uncommon
|Black
|Morbid Opportunist
|Uncommon
|Black
|Necrosynthesis
|Uncommon
|Black
|Stromkirk Bloodthief
|Uncommon
|Black
|Cathartic Pyre
|Uncommon
|Red
|Lunar Frenzy
|Uncommon
|Red
|Obsessive Astronomer
|Uncommon
|Red
|Play with Fire
|Uncommon
|Red
|Purifying Dragon
|Uncommon
|Red
|Seize the Storm
|Uncommon
|Red
|Thermo-Alchemist
|Uncommon
|Red
|Voldaren Ambusher
|Uncommon
|Red
|Brood Weaver
|Uncommon
|Green
|Clear Shot
|Uncommon
|Green
|Contortionist Troupe
|Uncommon
|Green
|Dawnhart Mentor
|Uncommon
|Green
|Defend the Celestus
|Uncommon
|Green
|Dryad's Revival
|Uncommon
|Green
|Rise of the Ants
|Uncommon
|Green
|Turn the Earth
|Uncommon
|Green
|Arcane Infusion
|Uncommon
|Multicolor
|Bladestitched Skaab
|Uncommon
|Multicolor
|Corpse Cobble
|Uncommon
|Multicolor
|Dawnhart Wardens
|Uncommon
|Multicolor
|Diregraf Rebirth
|Uncommon
|Multicolor
|Faithful Mending
|Uncommon
|Multicolor
|Fleshtaker
|Uncommon
|Multicolor
|Grizzly Ghoul
|Uncommon
|Multicolor
|Hungry for More
|Uncommon
|Multicolor
|Join the Dance
|Uncommon
|Multicolor
|Rite of Oblivion
|Uncommon
|Multicolor
|Rootcoil Creeper
|Uncommon
|Multicolor
|Sacred Fire
|Uncommon
|Multicolor
|Storm Skreelix
|Uncommon
|Multicolor
|Sunrise Cavalier
|Uncommon
|Multicolor
|Unnatural Moonrise
|Uncommon
|Multicolor
|Vampire Socialite
|Uncommon
|Multicolor
|Winterthorn Blessing
|Uncommon
|Multicolor
|Moonsilver Key
|Uncommon
|Colorless
|Field of Ruin
|Uncommon
|Land
|Ambitious Farmhand
|Uncommon
|White
|Beloved Beggar
|Uncommon
|White
|Bereaved Survivor
|Uncommon
|White
|Chaplain of Alms
|Uncommon
|White
|Covetous Castaway
|Uncommon
|Blue
|Delver of Secrets
|Uncommon
|Blue
|Mysterious Tome
|Uncommon
|Blue
|Overwhelmed Archivist
|Uncommon
|Blue
|Baneblade Scoundrel
|Uncommon
|Black
|Covert Cutpurse
|Uncommon
|Black
|Heirloom Mirror
|Uncommon
|Black
|Vengeful Strangler
|Uncommon
|Black
|Fangblade Brigand
|Uncommon
|Red
|Flame Channeler
|Uncommon
|Red
|Spellrune Painter
|Uncommon
|Red
|Village Watch
|Uncommon
|Red
|Burly Breaker
|Uncommon
|Green
|Deathbonnet Sprout
|Uncommon
|Green
|Hound Tamer
|Uncommon
|Green
|Outland Liberator
|Uncommon
|Green
|Devoted Grafkeeper
|Uncommon
|Multicolor
|Kessig Naturalist
|Uncommon
|Multicolor
|Mystic Skull
|Uncommon
|Colorless
|Adeline, Resplendent Cathar
|Rare
|White
|Curse of Silence
|Rare
|White
|Fateful Absence
|Rare
|White
|Sigarda's Splendor
|Rare
|White
|Sungold Sentinel
|Rare
|White
|Vanquish the Horde
|Rare
|White
|Curse of Surveillance
|Rare
|Blue
|Grafted Identity
|Rare
|Blue
|Memory Deluge
|Rare
|Blue
|Patrician Geist
|Rare
|Blue
|Sludge Monster
|Rare
|Blue
|Triskaidekaphile
|Rare
|Blue
|Bloodline Culling
|Rare
|Black
|Champion of the Perished
|Rare
|Black
|Gisa, Glorious Resurrector
|Rare
|Black
|Jadar, Ghoulcaller of Nephalia
|Rare
|Black
|Mask of Griselbrand
|Rare
|Black
|Slaughter Specialist
|Rare
|Black
|Burn Down the House
|Rare
|Red
|Curse of Shaken Faith
|Rare
|Red
|Falkenrath Pit Fighter
|Rare
|Red
|Geistflame Reservoir
|Rare
|Red
|Light Up the Night
|Rare
|Red
|Augur of Autumn
|Rare
|Green
|Briarbridge Tracker
|Rare
|Green
|Saryth, the Viper's Fang
|Rare
|Green
|Storm the Festival
|Rare
|Green
|Unnatural Growth
|Rare
|Green
|Willow Geist
|Rare
|Green
|Angelfire Ignition
|Rare
|Multicolor
|Can't Stay Away
|Rare
|Multicolor
|Croaking Counterpart
|Rare
|Multicolor
|Dire-Strain Rampage
|Rare
|Multicolor
|Florian, Voldaren Scion
|Rare
|Multicolor
|Galvanic Iteration
|Rare
|Multicolor
|Ghoulcaller's Harvest
|Rare
|Multicolor
|Hallowed Respite
|Rare
|Multicolor
|Katilda, Dawnhart Prime
|Rare
|Multicolor
|Liesa, Forgotten Archangel
|Rare
|Multicolor
|Old Stickfingers
|Rare
|Multicolor
|Rem Karolus, Stalwart Slayer
|Rare
|Multicolor
|Rite of Harmony
|Rare
|Multicolor
|Siphon Insight
|Rare
|Multicolor
|Slogurk, the Overslime
|Rare
|Multicolor
|Vadrik, Astral Archmage
|Rare
|Multicolor
|Wake to Slaughter
|Rare
|Multicolor
|The Celestus
|Rare
|Colorless
|Pithing Needle
|Rare
|Colorless
|Deserted Beach
|Rare
|Land
|Haunted Ridge
|Rare
|Land
|Overgrown Farmland
|Rare
|Land
|Rockfall Vale
|Rare
|Land
|Shipwreck Marsh
|Rare
|Land
|Brutal Cathar
|Rare
|White
|Malevolent Hermit
|Rare
|Blue
|Suspicious Stowaway
|Rare
|Blue
|Curse of Leeches
|Rare
|Black
|Graveyard Trespasser
|Rare
|Black
|Reckless Stormseeker
|Rare
|Red
|Smoldering Egg
|Rare
|Red
|Tovolar's Huntmaster
|Rare
|Green
|Dennick, Pious Apprentice
|Rare
|Multicolor
|Ludevic, Necrogenius
|Rare
|Multicolor
|Tovolar, Dire Overlord
|Rare
|Multicolor
|Intrepid Adversary
|Mythic Rare
|White
|Sigardian Savior
|Mythic Rare
|White
|Lier, Disciple of the Drowned
|Mythic Rare
|Blue
|Spectral Adversary
|Mythic Rare
|Blue
|Lord of the Forsaken
|Mythic Rare
|Black
|The Meathook Massacre
|Mythic Rare
|Black
|Tainted Adversary
|Mythic Rare
|Black
|Bloodthirsty Adversary
|Mythic Rare
|Red
|Moonveil Regent
|Mythic Rare
|Red
|Sunstreak Phoenix
|Mythic Rare
|Red
|Consuming Blob
|Mythic Rare
|Green
|Primal Adversary
|Mythic Rare
|Green
|Wrenn and Seven
|Mythic Rare
|Green
|Sigarda, Champion of Light
|Mythic Rare
|Multicolor
|Teferi, Who Slows the Sunset
|Mythic Rare
|Multicolor
|Enduring Angel
|Mythic Rare
|White
|Poppet Stitcher
|Mythic Rare
|Blue
|Jerren, Corrupted Bishop
|Mythic Rare
|Black
|Arlinn, the Pack's Hope
|Mythic Rare
|Multicolor
|Hostile Hostel
|Mythic Rare
|Land
From Innistrad: Crimson Vow
|Card Name
|Rarity
|Color
|Adamant Will
|Common
|White
|Estwald Shieldbasher
|Common
|White
|Fierce Retribution
|Common
|White
|Gryff Rider
|Common
|White
|Heron of Hope
|Common
|White
|Heron-Blessed Geist
|Common
|White
|Militia Rallier
|Common
|White
|Nebelgast Beguiler
|Common
|White
|Nurturing Presence
|Common
|White
|Parish-Blade Trainee
|Common
|White
|Piercing Light
|Common
|White
|Sanctify
|Common
|White
|Sigarda's Imprisonment
|Common
|White
|Supernatural Rescue
|Common
|White
|Traveling Minister
|Common
|White
|Unholy Officiant
|Common
|White
|Vampire Slayer
|Common
|White
|Alchemist's Retrieval
|Common
|Blue
|Chill of the Grave
|Common
|Blue
|Cradle of Safety
|Common
|Blue
|Cruel Witness
|Common
|Blue
|Dreadlight Monstrosity
|Common
|Blue
|Fear of Death
|Common
|Blue
|Repository Skaab
|Common
|Blue
|Scattered Thoughts
|Common
|Blue
|Selhoff Entomber
|Common
|Blue
|Serpentine Ambush
|Common
|Blue
|Skywarp Skaab
|Common
|Blue
|Steelclad Spirit
|Common
|Blue
|Stitched Assistant
|Common
|Blue
|Syncopate
|Common
|Blue
|Syphon Essence
|Common
|Blue
|Wanderlight Spirit
|Common
|Blue
|Wretched Throng
|Common
|Blue
|Aim for the Head
|Common
|Black
|Bleed Dry
|Common
|Black
|Blood Fountain
|Common
|Black
|Bloodcrazed Socialite
|Common
|Black
|Courier Bat
|Common
|Black
|Diregraf Scavenger
|Common
|Black
|Doomed Dissenter
|Common
|Black
|Gift of Fangs
|Common
|Black
|Gluttonous Guest
|Common
|Black
|Grisly Ritual
|Common
|Black
|Mindleech Ghoul
|Common
|Black
|Persistent Specimen
|Common
|Black
|Pointed Discussion
|Common
|Black
|Rot-Tide Gargantua
|Common
|Black
|Undying Malice
|Common
|Black
|Unhallowed Phalanx
|Common
|Black
|Vampire's Kiss
|Common
|Black
|Abrade
|Common
|Red
|Ancestral Anger
|Common
|Red
|Belligerent Guest
|Common
|Red
|Blood Petal Celebrant
|Common
|Red
|Bloody Betrayal
|Common
|Red
|Daybreak Combatants
|Common
|Red
|End the Festivities
|Common
|Red
|Falkenrath Celebrants
|Common
|Red
|Flame-Blessed Bolt
|Common
|Red
|Hungry Ridgewolf
|Common
|Red
|Kessig Flamebreather
|Common
|Red
|Lacerate Flesh
|Common
|Red
|Neonate's Rush
|Common
|Red
|Pyre Spawn
|Common
|Red
|Reckless Impulse
|Common
|Red
|Sure Strike
|Common
|Red
|Voldaren Epicure
|Common
|Red
|Apprentice Sharpshooter
|Common
|Green
|Bramble Armor
|Common
|Green
|Crushing Canopy
|Common
|Green
|Dawnhart Disciple
|Common
|Green
|Flourishing Hunter
|Common
|Green
|Massive Might
|Common
|Green
|Moldgraf Millipede
|Common
|Green
|Mulch
|Common
|Green
|Nature's Embrace
|Common
|Green
|Rural Recruit
|Common
|Green
|Sheltering Boughs
|Common
|Green
|Snarling Wolf
|Common
|Green
|Spore Crawler
|Common
|Green
|Sporeback Wolf
|Common
|Green
|Toxic Scorpion
|Common
|Green
|Witch's Web
|Common
|Green
|Wolf Strike
|Common
|Green
|Blood Servitor
|Common
|Colorless
|Ceremonial Knife
|Common
|Colorless
|Honored Heirloom
|Common
|Colorless
|Wedding Invitation
|Common
|Colorless
|Evolving Wilds
|Common
|Land
|Drogskol Infantry
|Common
|White
|Kindly Ancestor
|Common
|White
|Binding Geist
|Common
|Blue
|Lantern Bearer
|Common
|Blue
|Desperate Farmer
|Common
|Black
|Ragged Recluse
|Common
|Black
|Fearful Villager
|Common
|Red
|Weary Prisoner
|Common
|Red
|Hookhand Mariner
|Common
|Green
|Weaver of Blossoms
|Common
|Green
|Angelic Quartermaster
|Uncommon
|White
|Arm the Cathars
|Uncommon
|White
|Bride's Gown
|Uncommon
|White
|Circle of Confinement
|Uncommon
|White
|Dawnhart Geist
|Uncommon
|White
|Fleeting Spirit
|Uncommon
|White
|Gryffwing Cavalry
|Uncommon
|White
|Ollenbock Escort
|Uncommon
|White
|Resistance Squad
|Uncommon
|White
|Valorous Stance
|Uncommon
|White
|Cobbled Lancer
|Uncommon
|Blue
|Diver Skaab
|Uncommon
|Blue
|Geistlight Snare
|Uncommon
|Blue
|Lunar Rejection
|Uncommon
|Blue
|Screaming Swarm
|Uncommon
|Blue
|Stormchaser Drake
|Uncommon
|Blue
|Thirst for Discovery
|Uncommon
|Blue
|Wash Away
|Uncommon
|Blue
|Whispering Wizard
|Uncommon
|Blue
|Witness the Future
|Uncommon
|Blue
|Archghoul of Thraben
|Uncommon
|Black
|Dread Fugue
|Uncommon
|Black
|Edgar's Awakening
|Uncommon
|Black
|Fell Stinger
|Uncommon
|Black
|Groom's Finery
|Uncommon
|Black
|Hero's Downfall
|Uncommon
|Black
|Parasitic Grasp
|Uncommon
|Black
|Skulking Killer
|Uncommon
|Black
|Undead Butler
|Uncommon
|Black
|Wedding Security
|Uncommon
|Black
|Blood Hypnotist
|Uncommon
|Red
|Frenzied Devils
|Uncommon
|Red
|Honeymoon Hearse
|Uncommon
|Red
|Into the Night
|Uncommon
|Red
|Magma Pummeler
|Uncommon
|Red
|Markov Retribution
|Uncommon
|Red
|Rending Flame
|Uncommon
|Red
|Runebound Wolf
|Uncommon
|Red
|Sanguine Statuette
|Uncommon
|Red
|Vampires' Vengeance
|Uncommon
|Red
|Bramble Wurm
|Uncommon
|Green
|Cartographer's Survey
|Uncommon
|Green
|Cloaked Cadet
|Uncommon
|Green
|Crawling Infestation
|Uncommon
|Green
|Laid to Rest
|Uncommon
|Green
|Packsong Pup
|Uncommon
|Green
|Reclusive Taxidermist
|Uncommon
|Green
|Retrieve
|Uncommon
|Green
|Sawblade Slinger
|Uncommon
|Green
|Spiked Ripsaw
|Uncommon
|Green
|Ancient Lumberknot
|Uncommon
|Multicolor
|Bloodtithe Harvester
|Uncommon
|Multicolor
|Markov Purifier
|Uncommon
|Multicolor
|Markov Waltzer
|Uncommon
|Multicolor
|Sigardian Paladin
|Uncommon
|Multicolor
|Skull Skaab
|Uncommon
|Multicolor
|Vilespawn Spider
|Uncommon
|Multicolor
|Wandering Mind
|Uncommon
|Multicolor
|Boarded Window
|Uncommon
|Colorless
|Lantern of the Lost
|Uncommon
|Colorless
|Distracting Geist
|Uncommon
|White
|Panicked Bystander
|Uncommon
|White
|Radiant Grace
|Uncommon
|White
|Twinblade Geist
|Uncommon
|White
|Biolume Egg
|Uncommon
|Blue
|Gutter Skulker
|Uncommon
|Blue
|Mischievous Catgeist
|Uncommon
|Blue
|Soulcipher Board
|Uncommon
|Blue
|Bloodsworn Squire
|Uncommon
|Black
|Catapult Fodder
|Uncommon
|Black
|Innocent Traveler
|Uncommon
|Black
|Restless Bloodseeker
|Uncommon
|Black
|Alluring Suitor
|Uncommon
|Red
|Ballista Watcher
|Uncommon
|Red
|Lambholt Raconteur
|Uncommon
|Red
|Voltaic Visionary
|Uncommon
|Red
|Dormant Grove
|Uncommon
|Green
|Infestation Expert
|Uncommon
|Green
|Oakshade Stalker
|Uncommon
|Green
|Wolfkin Outcast
|Uncommon
|Green
|Brine Comber
|Uncommon
|Multicolor
|Child of the Pack
|Uncommon
|Multicolor
|Foreboding Statue
|Uncommon
|Colorless
|By Invitation Only
|Rare
|White
|Hopeful Initiate
|Rare
|White
|Lantern Flare
|Rare
|White
|Sigarda's Summons
|Rare
|White
|Thalia, Guardian of Thraben
|Rare
|White
|Voice of the Blessed
|Rare
|White
|Welcoming Vampire
|Rare
|White
|Consuming Tide
|Rare
|Blue
|Dreamshackle Geist
|Rare
|Blue
|Geralf, Visionary Stitcher
|Rare
|Blue
|Hullbreaker Horror
|Rare
|Blue
|Inspired Idea
|Rare
|Blue
|Overcharged Amalgam
|Rare
|Blue
|Patchwork Crawler
|Rare
|Blue
|Winged Portent
|Rare
|Blue
|Bloodvial Purveyor
|Rare
|Black
|Demonic Bargain
|Rare
|Black
|Dreadfeast Demon
|Rare
|Black
|Dying to Serve
|Rare
|Black
|Falkenrath Forebear
|Rare
|Black
|Graf Reaver
|Rare
|Black
|Headless Rider
|Rare
|Black
|Path of Peril
|Rare
|Black
|Alchemist's Gambit
|Rare
|Red
|Change of Fortune
|Rare
|Red
|Creepy Puppeteer
|Rare
|Red
|Curse of Hospitality
|Rare
|Red
|Dominating Vampire
|Rare
|Red
|Kessig Wolfrider
|Rare
|Red
|Olivia's Attendants
|Rare
|Red
|Stensia Uprising
|Rare
|Red
|Ascendant Packleader
|Rare
|Green
|Dig Up
|Rare
|Green
|Glorious Sunrise
|Rare
|Green
|Hamlet Vanguard
|Rare
|Green
|Hiveheart Shaman
|Rare
|Green
|Howling Moon
|Rare
|Green
|Splendid Reclamation
|Rare
|Green
|Anje, Maid of Dishonor
|Rare
|Multicolor
|Eruth, Tormented Prophet
|Rare
|Multicolor
|Grolnok, the Omnivore
|Rare
|Multicolor
|Halana and Alena, Partners
|Rare
|Multicolor
|Odric, Blood-Cursed
|Rare
|Multicolor
|Old Rutstein
|Rare
|Multicolor
|Torens, Fist of the Angels
|Rare
|Multicolor
|Dollhouse of Horrors
|Rare
|Colorless
|Investigator's Journal
|Rare
|Colorless
|Deathcap Glade
|Rare
|Land
|Dreamroot Cascade
|Rare
|Land
|Shattered Sanctum
|Rare
|Land
|Stormcarved Coast
|Rare
|Land
|Sundown Pass
|Rare
|Land
|Voldaren Estate
|Rare
|Land
|Katilda, Dawnhart Martyr
|Rare
|White
|Wedding Announcement
|Rare
|White
|Mirrorhall Mimic
|Rare
|Blue
|Concealing Curtains
|Rare
|Black
|Voldaren Bloodcaster
|Rare
|Black
|Ill-Tempered Loner
|Rare
|Red
|Howlpack Piper
|Rare
|Green
|Ulvenwald Oddity
|Rare
|Green
|Dorothea, Vengeful Victim
|Rare
|Multicolor
|Edgar, Charmed Groom
|Rare
|Multicolor
|Runo Stromkirk
|Rare
|Multicolor
|Cemetery Protector
|Mythic Rare
|White
|Hallowed Haunting
|Mythic Rare
|White
|Savior of Ollenbock
|Mythic Rare
|White
|Cemetery Illuminator
|Mythic Rare
|Blue
|Necroduality
|Mythic Rare
|Blue
|Cemetery Desecrator
|Mythic Rare
|Black
|Sorin the Mirthless
|Mythic Rare
|Black
|Toxrill, the Corrosive
|Mythic Rare
|Black
|Cemetery Gatekeeper
|Mythic Rare
|Red
|Chandra, Dressed to Kill
|Mythic Rare
|Red
|Manaform Hellkite
|Mythic Rare
|Red
|Cemetery Prowler
|Mythic Rare
|Green
|Cultivator Colossus
|Mythic Rare
|Green
|Kaya, Geist Hunter
|Mythic Rare
|Multicolor
|Olivia, Crimson Bride
|Mythic Rare
|Multicolor
|Faithbound Judge
|Mythic Rare
|White
|Jacob Hauken, Inspector
|Mythic Rare
|Blue
|Henrika Domnathi
|Mythic Rare
|Black
|Volatile Arsonist
|Mythic Rare
|Red
|Avabruck Caretaker
|Mythic Rare
|Green