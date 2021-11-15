More monsters! More horror! More drafts! More of everything you love about Innistrad arrives January 28, 2022, with Innistrad: Double Feature.

Available at your local WPN game store, Innistrad: Double Feature combines cards across both Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and Innistrad: Crimson Vow into a beautiful draft-ready booster to play and collect! Innistrad: Double Feature is available in displays of 24 Draft Boosters in English only, and each booster contains the following 15 cards:

4x Innistrad: Midnight Hunt commons

4x Innistrad: Crimson Vow commons

2x Innistrad: Midnight Hunt uncommons

2x Innistrad: Crimson Vow uncommons

1x Innistrad: Midnight Hunt rare or mythic rare

1x Innistrad: Crimson Vow rare or mythic rare

1x Silver screen foil card

Each Draft Booster contains two non-foil double-faced cards, one from Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and one from Innistrad: Crimson Vow.

Which cards from Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and Innistrad: Crimson Vow can you find inside Innistrad: Double Feature boosters? The complete breakdown is below.

What is a silver screen foil card? It's a card with black-and-white artwork printed as a traditional foil using a special silver substrate, then finished with a glossy varnish like the showcase eternal night cards you already know from Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and Innistrad: Crimson Vow. (Check out the Booster Fun breakdown for Innistrad: Crimson Vow for a closer look at showcase eternal night cards.)

Every card you can find in Innistrad: Double Feature can be a silver screen foil card, meaning you can open up to three rare or mythic rare cards in each pack!

Don't forget that, unlike our recent Innistrad releases, Innistrad: Double Feature is available exclusively at your local WPN game store.

Innistrad: Double Feature Preview Event

For fans who play at WPN Premium stores, there's even more to look forward to: a Preview Event one week in advance on January 21, 2022!

This event will let you draft or build sealed decks to battle, and participants will receive an exclusive Endless Ranks of the Undead promo card.

Want to attend an Innistrad: Double Feature Preview Event? Our store locator will show you which stores are WPN Premium and may be running the event. Take a look to find the WPN Premium store near you and reach out to see if you can participate—space for these events will be limited!

Card Lists for Innistrad: Double Feature

Check out the Innistrad: Double Feature card image gallery to see all the cards in their beautiful black-and-white artwork. Below you'll find the breakdowns of cards returning from Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and Innistrad: Crimson Vow.