Innistrad Promo Cards
Done? Good. Now let's look at promo cards!
Innistrad Prerelease
The Innistrad Prerelease Events will be September 24-25, 2011. The full information is here, and the foil promo card is right here:
You'll get that card just for participating (while supplies last)!
Innistrad Launch Party
The Innistrad Launch Parties will be September 30-October 3, 2011. The full information is here, and the foil promo card is right here:
You'll get that card just for participating (while supplies last)! Just like the other one!
Innistrad Game Day
Innistrad Game Day is October 29-30. Participation gets you this, while supplies last:
And if you make the Top 8, you'll get this!
Innistrad Buy-a-Box Card
Finally, here's the "Buy-a-Box" card! It goes to the first twenty people to buy a Booster Box of Innistrad at participating locations. We'll post the locations later, but here's the card now!