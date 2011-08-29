H ey you! Yes, you! You look like someone who'd be interested in seeing what various Innistrad promo cards are going to look like! But first, you probably want to look at our coverage of Magic stuff at PAX, because it's full of Innistrad news, and will also explain some of the things you're about to see.

Done? Good. Now let's look at promo cards!

Innistrad Prerelease

The Innistrad Prerelease Events will be September 24-25, 2011. The full information is here, and the foil promo card is right here:

You'll get that card just for participating (while supplies last)!

Innistrad Launch Party

The Innistrad Launch Parties will be September 30-October 3, 2011. The full information is here, and the foil promo card is right here:

You'll get that card just for participating (while supplies last)! Just like the other one!

Innistrad Game Day

Innistrad Game Day is October 29-30. Participation gets you this, while supplies last:

And if you make the Top 8, you'll get this!

Innistrad Buy-a-Box Card

Finally, here's the "Buy-a-Box" card! It goes to the first twenty people to buy a Booster Box of Innistrad at participating locations. We'll post the locations later, but here's the card now!