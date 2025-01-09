Compiled by Eric Levine

Document last modified September 3, 2024

The Release Notes include information concerning the release of a new Magic: The Gathering set, as well as a collection of clarifications and rulings involving that set's cards. It's intended to make playing with the cards more fun by clearing up the most common misconceptions and confusion. As future sets are released, updates to the Magic rules may cause some of this information to become outdated. Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Rules to find the most up-to-date rules.

The "General Notes" section includes information about card legality and explains some of the mechanics and concepts in the set.

The "Card-Specific Notes" sections contain answers to the most important, most common, and most confusing questions players might ask about cards in the set. Items in the "Card-Specific Notes" sections include full card text for your reference. Not all cards in the set are listed.

General Notes

Card Legality

Innistrad Remastered cards are legal for Constructed play in any format that already allows them. Notably, many of these cards are not legal in the Standard or Pioneer formats.

Returning Mechanics

Several keyword abilities, keyword actions, ability words, and unnamed mechanics return in Innistrad Remastered. Some cards with these mechanics have individual notes in the "Card-Specific Notes" section as appropriate. The rules for these mechanics are unchanged in this release.

In this section, you will find notes for some of the mechanics with the most appearances and greatest complexity.

Returning Mechanic: Transforming Double-Faced Cards

Double-faced cards made their debut in the original Innistrad release, so it should come as no surprise that they're back.

A double-faced card has two faces: a front face and a back face. It doesn't have a Magic card back. Unlike the modal double-faced cards found in some recent sets, the back faces of transforming double-faced cards don't have mana costs and can't be cast (although the disturb ability, which is also returning in this release, carves out an exception). They can, however, transform. To transform a card is to turn it from its front face to its back face, or vice versa.

Double-faced cards themselves haven't changed since the last time we saw them, but the rules governing token copies of them recently changed. Here is some more info:

Each face of a transforming double-faced card has its own set of characteristics: name, types, subtypes, abilities, and so on. While a transforming double-faced permanent is on the battlefield, consider only the characteristics of the face that's currently up. The other set of characteristics is ignored.

Each transforming double-faced card in this set is cast face up (except for cards cast using the disturb ability). In every zone other than the battlefield, consider only the characteristics of its front face. If it is on the battlefield, consider only the characteristics of the face that's up; the other face's characteristics are ignored.

The mana value of a transforming double-faced card is the mana value of its front face, no matter which face is up.

The back face of a transforming double-faced card usually has a color indicator that defines its color.

A transforming double-faced card enters the battlefield with its front face up by default, unless a spell or ability instructs you to put it onto the battlefield transformed or you cast it transformed, in which case it enters with its back face up. (Note that the Innistrad Remastered release doesn't include any cards that can cause the game to have a day/night designation.)

If you are instructed to put a card that isn't a double-faced card onto the battlefield transformed, it will not enter the battlefield at all. In that case, it stays in the zone it was previously in. For example, if a single-faced card is a copy of Harvest Hand, its dies trigger won't return that card to the battlefield.

Due to a 2023 rules change, a token that is created as a copy of a transforming permanent or a transforming double-faced card in another zone is a transforming token. It will have both the front face and back face of whatever object it's copying. If it's copying a transforming permanent whose back face is up, the token will enter with its back face up. It can transform if instructed to do so.

Returning Theme: Double-Faced Werewolves

Many of the transforming Werewolves from the many Innistrad releases are making a comeback. Some of them share a set of triggered abilities that cause them to transform between their two faces at the beginning of each upkeep.

0193a_MTGINR_Main: Duskwatch Recruiter

Duskwatch Recruiter

{1}{G}

Creature — Human Warrior Werewolf

2/2

{2}{G}: Look at the top three cards of your library. You may reveal a creature card from among them and put it into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in any order.

At the beginning of each upkeep, if no spells were cast last turn, transform this creature.

////

Krallenhorde Howler

Creature — Werewolf

3/3

Creature spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

At the beginning of each upkeep, if a player cast two or more spells last turn, transform this creature.

These abilities look at the entire previous turn, even if the Werewolf with that ability wasn't on the battlefield for some or all of that turn.

To trigger the back face's transform ability, a single player must have cast two or more spells during the previous turn. If multiple players each cast just one spell during the previous turn, the ability won't trigger.

Returning Keyword Ability: Disturb

Werewolves aren't the only double-faced cards lurking in this release. The disturb ability, which allows you to cast the back faces of some double-faced cards from your graveyard, is making a return as well.

0032a_MTGINR_Main: Lunarch Veteran

Lunarch Veteran

{W}

Creature — Human Cleric

1/1

Whenever another creature you control enters, you gain 1 life.

Disturb {1}{W} (You may cast this card from your graveyard transformed for its disturb cost.)

////

Luminous Phantom

Creature — Spirit Cleric

1/1

Flying

Whenever another creature you control leaves the battlefield, you gain 1 life.

If Luminous Phantom would be put into a graveyard from anywhere, exile it instead.

Disturb is found only on the front faces of some double-faced cards.

"Disturb [cost]" means "You may cast this card transformed from your graveyard by paying [cost] rather than its mana cost."

When you cast a spell using a card's disturb ability, the card is put onto the stack with its back face up. The resulting spell has all the characteristics of that face.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost (such as a disturb cost) you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of a spell cast using disturb is determined by the mana cost on the front face of the card, no matter what the total cost to cast the spell was. (This is a special rule that applies only to transforming double-faced cards, including ones with disturb.)

A spell cast this way enters the battlefield with its back face up.

If you copy a permanent spell cast this way (perhaps with a card like Double Major), the copy becomes a token that's a copy of the card's back face. That token's mana value is equal to the mana value of the front face. Although the token won't have any abilities that allow it to transform, it can transform if another spell or ability instructs it to.

The back face of each card with disturb has an ability that instructs its controller to exile if it would be put into a graveyard from anywhere. This includes going to the graveyard from the stack, so if the spell is countered after you cast it using the disturb ability, it will be put into exile.

Returning Keyword Action: Meld

There's one more type of double-faced card to discuss: meld cards. Assemble the right pair of permanents under the right circumstances, and you'll get to meld them into a single monstrosity capable of taking over the game all by itself. Each of these cards has a meld icon in the upper left corner of its front face and half of the larger card on the back.

0014a_MTGINR_Main: Bruna, the Fading Light 0024a_MTGINR_Main: Gisela, the Broken Blade

Bruna, the Fading Light

{5}{W}{W}

Legendary Creature — Angel Horror

5/7

When you cast this spell, you may return target Angel or Human creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield.

Flying, vigilance

(Melds with Gisela, the Broken Blade.)

////

Gisela, the Broken Blade

{2}{W}{W}

Legendary Creature — Angel Horror

4/3

Flying, first strike, lifelink

At the beginning of your end step, if you both own and control Gisela and a creature named Bruna, the Fading Light, exile them, then meld them into Brisela, Voice of Nightmares.

////

Brisela, Voice of Nightmares

Legendary Creature — Eldrazi Angel

9/10

Flying, first strike, vigilance, lifelink

Your opponents can't cast spells with mana value 3 or less.

When two cards (for example, Bruna, the Fading Light and Gisela, the Broken Blade) are melded, the result is a single permanent (in this case, Brisela, Voice of Nightmares) that's represented by two cards. If the melded permanent goes to your graveyard from the battlefield, both cards are put into your graveyard. As the melded permanent leaves the battlefield, both of those cards are turned face up again. If the cards are put on the top or bottom of a library, their owner chooses their relative order.

One card in each pair of meld cards has an ability that instructs you to exile the two cards and meld them. If you control more than one object with the specified name, you select one object with that name to exile.

When two cards are exiled and melded, they each leave the battlefield, then return together as one new untapped object with no relation to either of the objects that left the battlefield. Counters, Auras, Equipment, and other effects that affected those two cards don't affect the melded permanent.

Only two cards belonging to the same meld pair can be melded. Tokens, cards that aren't meld cards, or meld cards that don't form a meld pair can't be melded. If an effect instructs a player to meld cards that can't be melded, those cards remain in exile.

While a meld card is in any zone other than the battlefield, it has only the characteristics of its front face. The same is true while it's on the battlefield with its front face up.

While a melded permanent is on the battlefield, it has only the characteristics of its combined back face. Any effects that modify how the new object enters the battlefield will consider only the combined back face.

Note that the permanent represented by the combined back faces is colorless unless it has a color indicator.

The mana value of a melded permanent is the sum of the mana values of its front faces. A permanent that becomes a copy of a melded permanent has only the characteristics of that combined back face, and its mana value is 0.

A player prompted to name a card may name the combined back face, and each player has the right to know that combined back face's characteristics at all times.

If an effect moves a melded permanent to a new zone and then affects "that card," it affects both cards.

In the Commander variant, a meld card's color identity is determined only by the mana costs and mana symbols in the rules text of its front face. No symbols or rules text of the permanent it melds into are considered.

Returning Keyword Ability: Emerge

Creatures with emerge can burst forth from the husks of your more expendable creatures. It's easy: all you have to do is sacrifice a creature and pay the new creature's emerge cost minus the mana value of the sacrificed creature.

0002_MTGINR_Main: Decimator of the Provinces

Decimator of the Provinces

{10}

Creature — Eldrazi Boar

7/7

Emerge {6}{G}{G}{G} (You may cast this spell by sacrificing a creature and paying the emerge cost reduced by that creature's mana value.)

When you cast this spell, creatures you control get +2/+2 and gain trample until end of turn.

Trample, haste

Emerge represents two static abilities that function while the spell with emerge is on the stack. "Emerge [cost]" means "You may cast this spell by paying [cost] and sacrificing a creature rather than paying its mana cost" and "If you chose to pay this spell's emerge cost, its total cost is reduced by an amount of generic mana equal to the sacrificed creature's mana value."

If you sacrifice a creature with in its mana cost, that X is 0.

in its mana cost, that X is 0. A creature's mana value is determined solely by the mana symbols printed in its upper right corner (unless that creature is the back face of a double-faced card, is a melded permanent, or is copying something else; see below). If the mana cost includes , X is 0. If it's a single-faced card with no mana symbols in its upper right corner (because it's an animated land, for example), its mana value is 0. Ignore any alternative costs or additional costs (such as kicker) that were paid as the creature was cast.

, X is 0. If it's a single-faced card with no mana symbols in its upper right corner (because it's an animated land, for example), its mana value is 0. Ignore any alternative costs or additional costs (such as kicker) that were paid as the creature was cast. Colored mana components of emerge costs can't be reduced with emerge.

You may sacrifice a creature with a mana value of 0, such as a token creature that's not a copy of another permanent, to cast a spell for its emerge cost. You'll just pay the full emerge cost with no reduction.

You may sacrifice a creature with mana value greater than or equal to the emerge cost. If you do, you'll pay only the colored mana component of the emerge cost.

The mana value of the back face of a double-faced card is the mana value of its front face. The mana value of a melded permanent is the sum of the mana values of its front faces. A creature that's a copy of either has a mana value of 0.

The mana value of a creature spell with emerge isn't affected by whether its emerge cost is paid. For example, if you cast Decimator of the Provinces for its emerge cost and sacrifice a creature whose mana value is 3, Decimator of the Provinces's mana value remains 10.

The creature chosen to be sacrificed is still on the battlefield as the cost of the emerge spell is determined and as you activate mana abilities to cast the emerge spell. Its abilities may affect the spell's cost, be activated to generate mana, and so on. However, if it has an ability that triggers when a spell is cast, it will have been sacrificed before that ability can trigger.

Once you begin to cast a spell with emerge, no player may take actions until you're done. Notably, opponents can't try to remove the creature you wish to sacrifice.

If you cast a spell for another cost "rather than paying its mana cost," such as an emerge cost, you can't choose to cast it for any other alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast it.

Returning Keyword Ability: Madness

Whether your opponents love to make you discard cards or you like to play cards that cause you to discard cards for additional effects, madness is the mechanic for you. If you discard a card with madness, you can cast it for its madness cost. What a deal!

0096_MTGINR_Main: Asylum Visitor

Asylum Visitor

{1}{B}

Creature — Vampire Wizard

3/1

At the beginning of each player's upkeep, if that player has no cards in hand, you draw a card and you lose 1 life.

Madness {1}{B} (If you discard this card, discard it into exile. When you do, cast it for its madness cost or put it into your graveyard.)

If you discard a card with madness, you discard it into exile instead of into your graveyard. When you do, you can either cast it from exile for its madness cost or put it into your graveyard.

Cards are discarded in a Magic game only from a player's hand. Effects that put cards into a player's graveyard from anywhere else do not cause those cards to be discarded.

Madness works independently of why you're discarding the card. You could discard it to pay a cost, because a spell or ability tells you to, or because you have too many cards in your hand during your cleanup step. You can't discard a card with madness just because you want to, though.

A card with madness that's discarded counts as having been discarded even though it's put into exile rather than a graveyard. If it was discarded to pay a cost, that cost is still paid. Abilities that trigger when a card is discarded will still trigger.

A spell cast for its madness cost is put onto the stack like any other spell. It can be countered, copied, and so on. As it resolves, it's put onto the battlefield if it's a permanent card or into its owner's graveyard if it's an instant or sorcery card.

Casting a spell with madness ignores the timing rules based on the card's card type. For example, you can cast a creature card with madness if you discard it during an opponent's turn.

If you choose not to cast a card with madness when the madness triggered ability resolves, it's put into your graveyard. Madness doesn't give you another chance to cast it later.

If you discard a card with madness to pay the cost of a spell or activated ability, that card's madness triggered ability (and the spell that card becomes, if you choose to cast it) will resolve before the spell or ability the discard paid for.

If you discard a card with madness while a spell or ability is resolving, it moves immediately to exile. Continue resolving that spell or ability, noting that the card you discarded is not in your graveyard at this time. Its madness triggered ability will be placed onto the stack once that spell or ability has completely resolved.

Returning Keyword Ability: Flashback

Flashback is, well, back! Flashback gives cards a second chance to make an impact by allowing you to cast them from your graveyard for their flashback costs.

0075_MTGINR_Main: Memory Deluge

Memory Deluge

{2}{U}{U}

Instant

Look at the top X cards of your library, where X is the amount of mana spent to cast this spell. Put two of them into your hand and the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

Flashback {5}{U}{U} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

"Flashback [cost]" means "You may cast this card from your graveyard by paying [cost] rather than paying its mana cost" and "If the flashback cost was paid, exile this card instead of putting it anywhere else any time it would leave the stack."

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost (such as a flashback cost) you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell is determined only by its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast the spell was.

A spell cast using flashback will always be exiled afterward, whether or not it resolves, is countered, or leaves the stack in some other way.

You can cast a spell using flashback even if it was somehow put into your graveyard without having been cast.

If a card with flashback is put into your graveyard during your turn, you can cast it if it's legal to do so before any other player can take any actions.

Returning Keyword Ability: Escalate

Value later isn't always the best option; sometimes you need to take things up a few notches right now. The escalate ability allows you to fight back against the horrors of Innistrad by choosing multiple modes for a modal spell.

0101_MTGINR_Main: Collective Brutality

Collective Brutality

{1}{B}

Sorcery

Escalate—Discard a card. (Pay this cost for each mode chosen beyond the first.)

Choose one or more —

• Target opponent reveals their hand. You choose an instant or sorcery card from it. That player discards that card.

• Target creature gets -2/-2 until end of turn.

• Target opponent loses 2 life and you gain 2 life.

You choose all of your modes at once. You can't wait to perform one mode's actions and then decide to choose more modes.

You can't choose any one mode multiple times.

If two of the chosen modes of an escalate spell target a creature, you may choose the same creature for each mode's target, or choose different creatures. The same is true if the chosen modes target a player (or opponent).

If one target of an escalate spell becomes illegal, the other targets will still be affected. If all of the targets become illegal, the spell won't resolve.

Effects that reduce the cost of spells reduce the total cost, including any escalate costs added.

If an effect allows you to cast a spell that has escalate without paying its mana cost, you pay escalate costs for that spell if you choose more than one mode.

Additional costs don't affect a spell's mana value.

Returning Token: Blood

With so many Vampires on Innistrad, the return of Blood tokens was inevitable. By themselves, Blood tokens help you keep new cards flowing into your hand, but in combination with specific cards, they can be even more useful.

0233_MTGINR_Main: Bloodtithe Harvester

Bloodtithe Harvester

{B}{R}

Creature — Vampire

3/2

When this creature enters, create a Blood token. (It's an artifact with "{1}, {T}, Discard a card, Sacrifice this token: Draw a card.")

{T}, Sacrifice this creature: Target creature gets -X/-X until end of turn, where X is twice the number of Blood tokens you control. Activate only as a sorcery.

If an effect refers to a Blood token, it means any artifact token with the subtype Blood, even if it has gained other subtypes.

You can't sacrifice a Blood token to pay multiple costs.

Some triggered abilities trigger "whenever you sacrifice a Blood token." These abilities trigger regardless of why you sacrificed that Blood token.

Some spells that instruct you to create a Blood token require targets. You can't cast these spells without choosing all required targets, and if all of those targets become illegal targets, the spell won't resolve and you won't create any Blood tokens. If some, but not all of those targets become illegal, you'll do as much as possible, including creating Blood tokens.

Returning Token: Clue

Returning Keyword Action: Investigate

While we may already know many of the answers to questions we've had about Innistrad, there's always more to learn. Some cards in this release instruct you to investigate, which means you create a Clue token.

0272_MTGINR_Main: Tamiyo's Journal

Tamiyo's Journal

{5}

Legendary Artifact

At the beginning of your upkeep, investigate. (Create a Clue token. It's an artifact with "{2}, Sacrifice this token: Draw a card.")

{T}, Sacrifice three Clues: Search your library for a card, put that card into your hand, then shuffle.

Clue is an artifact type. Even though it appears on some cards with other permanent types, it's never a creature type, a land type, or anything but an artifact type.

If an effect refers to a Clue, it means any Clue artifact, not just a Clue artifact token. For example, you can sacrifice Wrench (an artifact card with the Clue subtype) to pay for Tamiyo's Journal's activated ability.

You can't sacrifice a Clue to pay multiple costs. For example, you can't sacrifice a Clue token to activate its own ability and also to activate Tamiyo's Journal's last ability.

Some spells and abilities that investigate may require targets. If each target chosen is an illegal target as that spell or ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve. You won't create any Clue tokens.

Some abilities trigger "whenever you sacrifice a Clue." Those abilities trigger whenever you sacrifice a Clue for any reason, not just to activate a Clue's activated ability.

Returning Dual Land Cycle

The cycle of dual lands from Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and Innistrad: Crimson Vow that enter the battlefield tapped unless you control two or more other lands is present in its entirety in this release.

0276_MTGINR_Main: Deserted Beach

Deserted Beach

Land

This land enters tapped unless you control two or more other lands.

{T}: Add {W} or {U}.

If this land enters the battlefield at the same time as any number of other lands, those other lands are not counted when determining if this land enters the battlefield tapped or untapped.

Innistrad Remastered Card-Specific Notes

Most of the cards in the Innistrad Remastered release have appeared previously in one or more Innistrad-themed releases. However, a few of the cards in this release have not appeared in any previous Innistrad releases but were included because they were good thematic additions to the setting. Enjoy those little surprises sprinkled throughout the set!

0052a_MTGINR_Main: Aberrant Researcher

Aberrant Researcher

{3}{U}

Creature — Human Insect

3/2

Flying

At the beginning of your upkeep, mill a card. If an instant or sorcery card was milled this way, transform this creature. (To mill a card, put the top card of your library into your graveyard.)

////

Perfected Form

Creature — Insect Horror

5/4

Flying

No player may take any action between the two steps of Aberrant Researcher's triggered ability. If the card put into your graveyard is an instant or sorcery card, Aberrant Researcher will have transformed before a player can take any action.

If a replacement effect causes the top card of your library to go to a zone other than your graveyard, Aberrant Researcher will still transform if that card was an instant or sorcery card.

0184_MTGINR_Main: Abundant Growth

Abundant Growth

{G}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant land

When this Aura enters, draw a card.

Enchanted land has "{T}: Add one mana of any color."

The enchanted land retains any other abilities it has. Activating one of the land's activated abilities won't cause the other(s) to be activated.

0001_MTGINR_Main: Abundant Maw

Abundant Maw

{8}

Creature — Eldrazi Leech

6/4

Emerge {6}{B} (You may cast this spell by sacrificing a creature and paying the emerge cost reduced by that creature's mana value.)

When you cast this spell, target opponent loses 3 life and you gain 3 life.

An ability that triggers when a player casts a spell resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

0185_MTGINR_Main: Aim High

Aim High

{1}{G}

Instant

Untap target creature. It gets +2/+2 and gains reach until end of turn.

Aim High can target a creature that's already untapped. It still gets +2/+2 and gains reach until end of turn.

Untapping an attacking creature doesn't cause it to be removed from combat.

0228_MTGINR_Main: Altered Ego

Altered Ego

{X}{2}{G}{U}

Creature — Shapeshifter

0/0

This spell can't be countered.

You may have this creature enter as a copy of any creature on the battlefield, except it enters with X additional +1/+1 counters on it.

Altered Ego copies exactly what was printed on the original creature (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or any Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, or so on.

If you copy a double-faced creature, Altered Ego will be a copy of the face that's up when Altered Ego enters. Because Altered Ego is not a double-faced card, it won't be able to transform. If an effect instructs you to return it to the battlefield transformed when it leaves the battlefield, it won't return and will remain in its new zone.

If the chosen creature has in its mana cost, that X is considered to be 0. The value of X in Altered Ego's last ability will be whatever value was chosen for X while casting Altered Ego.

in its mana cost, that X is considered to be 0. The value of X in Altered Ego's last ability will be whatever value was chosen for X while casting Altered Ego. If the chosen creature is copying something else (for example, if the chosen creature is another Altered Ego), then your Altered Ego enters as whatever the chosen creature copied.

If the chosen creature is a token, Altered Ego copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created that token. Altered Ego isn't a token.

Any "enters" abilities of the copied creature will trigger when Altered Ego enters the battlefield. Any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities of the chosen creature will also work.

If Altered Ego somehow enters at the same time as another creature, Altered Ego can't become a copy of that creature. You may choose only a creature that's already on the battlefield.

You can choose not to copy anything. In that case, Altered Ego enters as a 0/0 creature and is probably put into the graveyard immediately. It won't have +1/+1 counters placed on it by its ability.

X can be 0. Altered Ego won't enter with any additional +1/+1 counters, and it will just be a copy of the chosen creature.

0008a_MTGINR_Main: Ambitious Farmhand

Ambitious Farmhand

{1}{W}

Creature — Human Peasant

1/1

When this creature enters, you may search your library for a basic Plains card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

Coven — {1}{W}{W}: Transform this creature. Activate only if you control three or more creatures with different powers.

////

Seasoned Cathar

Creature — Human Knight

3/3

Lifelink

A creature has different power from another if their powers are different numbers. For example, a 1/1 creature and a 2/1 creature have different powers.

For three creatures to have different powers from one another, each of their powers needs to be different. A 1/1 creature, a 2/1 creature, and another 2/1 creature aren't three creatures with different powers, even though both 2/1 creatures have different power than the 1/1 creature.

0141_MTGINR_Main: Ancestral Anger

Ancestral Anger

{R}

Sorcery

Target creature gains trample and gets +X/+0 until end of turn, where X is 1 plus the number of cards named Ancestral Anger in your graveyard.

Draw a card.

Ancestral Anger isn't put into your graveyard until after it finishes resolving, so it doesn't count itself for its own effect.

0253_MTGINR_Main: Angel's Tomb

Angel's Tomb

{3}

Artifact

Whenever a creature you control enters, you may have this artifact become a 3/3 white Angel artifact creature with flying until end of turn.

If Angel's Tomb is already a creature when a creature enters under your control, you may choose to have its ability override any effects that set its base power and toughness to specific values, but other changes to its power and toughness (such as the one created by Titanic Growth) will still apply.

Effects setting Angel's Tomb's base power and toughness to specific values that begin to apply after Angel's Tomb has become a creature will override the effect of Angel's Tomb. For example, if an effect causes a 3/3 Angel's Tomb to become 0/1, it will remain 0/1 until another effect (such as triggering the ability of Angel's Tomb a second time or targeting it with Titanic Growth) causes those values to change.

0011a_MTGINR_Main: Archangel Avacyn

Archangel Avacyn

{3}{W}{W}

Legendary Creature — Angel

4/4

Flash

Flying, vigilance

When Archangel Avacyn enters, creatures you control gain indestructible until end of turn.

When a non-Angel creature you control dies, transform Archangel Avacyn at the beginning of the next upkeep.

////

Avacyn, the Purifier

Legendary Creature — Angel

6/5

Flying

When this creature transforms into Avacyn, the Purifier, it deals 3 damage to each other creature and each opponent.

Archangel Avacyn's delayed triggered ability triggers at the beginning of the next upkeep regardless of whose turn it is.

Archangel Avacyn's delayed triggered ability won't cause it to transform back into Archangel Avacyn if it has already transformed into Avacyn, the Purifier, perhaps because several creatures died in one turn.

0095_MTGINR_Main: Archghoul of Thraben

Archghoul of Thraben

{2}{B}

Creature — Zombie Cleric

3/2

Whenever this creature or another Zombie you control dies, look at the top card of your library. If it's a Zombie card, you may reveal it and put it into your hand. If you don't put the card into your hand, you may put it into your graveyard.

If Archghoul of Thraben and another Zombie you control die at the same time, this ability will trigger once for each of them.

0230a_MTGINR_Main: Arlinn Kord

Arlinn Kord

{2}{R}{G}

Legendary Planeswalker — Arlinn

3

+1: Until end of turn, up to one target creature gets +2/+2 and gains vigilance and haste.

0: Create a 2/2 green Wolf creature token. Transform Arlinn Kord.

////

Arlinn, Embraced by the Moon

Legendary Planeswalker — Arlinn

+1: Creatures you control get +1/+1 and gain trample until end of turn.

−1: Arlinn deals 3 damage to any target. Transform Arlinn, Embraced by the Moon.

−6: You get an emblem with "Creatures you control have haste and '{T}: This creature deals damage equal to its power to any target.'"

You can control two of this permanent, one front-face up and the other back-face up, at the same time.

Arlinn, Embraced by the Moon is not a Werewolf card; that is, she doesn't have the creature type Werewolf. Spells and abilities that refer to Werewolf cards or Werewolves don't apply to Arlinn.

When the ability that transforms Arlinn Kord into Arlinn, Embraced by the Moon (or vice versa) resolves, the number of loyalty counters on her doesn't change.

You can't activate a loyalty ability of Arlinn Kord and later that turn after she transforms activate a loyalty ability of Arlinn, Embraced by the Moon (or vice versa).

The set of creatures affected by the first ability of Arlinn, Embraced by the Moon is determined as the ability resolves. Creatures you begin to control later in the turn won't get +1/+1 or gain trample.

The emblem grants the activated ability to your creatures. Use the power of the creature as the activated ability resolves to determine how much damage is dealt. If the creature isn't on the battlefield at that time, use its power as it last existed on the battlefield. Note that this works differently than the fight keyword action, which requires both creatures to be on the battlefield for any damage to be dealt.

0096_MTGINR_Main: Asylum Visitor

Asylum Visitor

{1}{B}

Creature — Vampire Wizard

3/1

At the beginning of each player's upkeep, if that player has no cards in hand, you draw a card and you lose 1 life.

Madness {1}{B} (If you discard this card, discard it into exile. When you do, cast it for its madness cost or put it into your graveyard.)

Asylum Visitor's triggered ability checks the active player's hand as the upkeep begins and as the trigger resolves. If that player has a card in hand as it resolves, you won't draw a card or lose 1 life. Notably, if you control multiple Asylum Visitors during your upkeep, whichever one's first ability resolves first will stop the other's first ability from having any effect unless you have a way to get the card you drew out of your hand before it resolves.

On an opponent's turn, triggered abilities you control will resolve before any triggered abilities of permanents that opponent controls if they trigger at the same time. This means that if you and your opponent each control an Asylum Visitor during your opponent's upkeep, and they have no cards in hand, you'll always draw a card before your opponent has a card in their hand.

0142_MTGINR_Main: Bedlam Reveler

Bedlam Reveler

{6}{R}{R}

Creature — Devil Horror

3/4

This spell costs {1} less to cast for each instant and sorcery card in your graveyard.

Prowess (Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn.)

When this creature enters, discard your hand, then draw three cards.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Bedlam Reveler's first ability). The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

Bedlam Reveler's first ability can't reduce the in its cost.

in its cost. An ability that triggers when a player casts a spell resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

If you have no cards in hand when Bedlam Reveler's enters ability resolves, you just draw three cards.

0054a_MTGINR_Main: Biolume Egg

Biolume Egg

{2}{U}

Creature — Serpent Egg

0/4

Defender

When this creature enters, scry 2.

When you sacrifice this creature, return it to the battlefield transformed under its owner's control at the beginning of the next end step.

////

Biolume Serpent

Creature — Serpent

4/4

Sacrifice two Islands: This creature can't be blocked this turn.

You can't sacrifice Biolume Egg unless another effect allows you to.

You may sacrifice any two lands with the subtype Island to activate Biolume Serpent's ability, even if they aren't basic or aren't named Island.

If a permanent that isn't a double-faced card becomes a copy of Biolume Egg and then is sacrificed, that card can't be returned to the battlefield transformed. It will remain in the graveyard.

0254_MTGINR_Main: Blazing Torch

Blazing Torch

{1}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature can't be blocked by Vampires or Zombies.

Equipped creature has "{T}, Sacrifice Blazing Torch: Blazing Torch deals 2 damage to any target."

Equip {1} ({1}: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

If a Blazing Torch controlled by one player somehow winds up equipping a creature a different player controls, the damage ability can't be activated by either player. Only the creature's controller may activate the ability—but since that player can't sacrifice Blazing Torch (a permanent they don't control), the ability's cost can't be paid.

The source of the damage is Blazing Torch, not the equipped creature. However, the equipped creature's ability is what targets the permanent or player. If Blazing Torch is equipped to a red creature, for example, the ability couldn't target a creature with protection from red. It could target a creature with protection from artifacts, but all the damage would be prevented.

0097_MTGINR_Main: Blood Artist

Blood Artist

{1}{B}

Creature — Vampire

0/1

Whenever this creature or another creature dies, target player loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

If Blood Artist and one or more other creatures die at the same time, its ability will trigger for each of those creatures.

0232_MTGINR_Main: Bloodhall Priest

Bloodhall Priest

{2}{B}{R}

Creature — Vampire Cleric

4/4

Whenever this creature enters or attacks, if you have no cards in hand, this creature deals 2 damage to any target.

Madness {1}{B}{R} (If you discard this card, discard it into exile. When you do, cast it for its madness cost or put it into your graveyard.)

If you have a card in hand at the moment the trigger condition occurs, Bloodhall Priest's ability won't trigger, even if you can get that card out of your hand immediately afterward. If you have a card in hand as the ability resolves, it has no effect. No damage will be dealt.

0233_MTGINR_Main: Bloodtithe Harvester

Bloodtithe Harvester

{B}{R}

Creature — Vampire

3/2

When this creature enters, create a Blood token. (It's an artifact with "{1}, {T}, Discard a card, Sacrifice this token: Draw a card.")

{T}, Sacrifice this creature: Target creature gets -X/-X until end of turn, where X is twice the number of Blood tokens you control. Activate only as a sorcery.

The value of X is determined only once, as Bloodtithe Harvester's last ability resolves.

0255_MTGINR_Main: Boarded Window

Boarded Window

{3}

Artifact

Creatures attacking you get -1/-0.

At the beginning of each end step, if you were dealt 4 or more damage this turn, exile this artifact.

Boarded Window's triggered ability checks the total amount of damage dealt to you during the turn. That damage needn't have been dealt all at once, and Boarded Window needn't have been on the battlefield at the time the damage was dealt. Boarded Window doesn't take into account any life that you gained this turn.

0013_MTGINR_Main: Bound by Moonsilver

Bound by Moonsilver

{2}{W}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature can't attack, block, or transform.

Sacrifice another permanent: Attach this Aura to target creature. Activate only as a sorcery and only once each turn.

Activated and triggered abilities of the enchanted creature that would cause it to transform can still be activated or triggered. If those abilities have any other effects, those effects will happen.

You control Bound by Moonsilver even while it enchants an opponent's creature. Only you can activate its last ability.

0014a_MTGINR_Main: Bruna, the Fading Light 0024a_MTGINR_Main: Gisela, the Broken Blade

Bruna, the Fading Light

{5}{W}{W}

Legendary Creature — Angel Horror

5/7

When you cast this spell, you may return target Angel or Human creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield.

Flying, vigilance

(Melds with Gisela, the Broken Blade.)

////

Gisela, the Broken Blade

{2}{W}{W}

Legendary Creature — Angel Horror

4/3

Flying, first strike, lifelink

At the beginning of your end step, if you both own and control Gisela and a creature named Bruna, the Fading Light, exile them, then meld them into Brisela, Voice of Nightmares.

////

Brisela, Voice of Nightmares

Legendary Creature — Eldrazi Angel

9/10

Flying, first strike, vigilance, lifelink

Your opponents can't cast spells with mana value 3 or less.

Bruna's triggered ability resolves before Bruna resolves. It resolves even if the original spell is countered, and the original spell resolves even if the triggered ability is countered.

Effects that increase or reduce the cost to cast a spell (such as those of escalate and emerge) don't affect the spell's mana value, so they won't change whether Brisela's last ability restricts that spell from being cast.

For spells with X in their mana costs, use the value chosen for X to determine if the spell's mana value is 3 or less. For example, your opponent could cast Killing Wave (a spell with mana cost {X}{B}) with X equal to 3, but not with X equal to 2.

In a Commander game, your commander may be Bruna, the Fading Light or Gisela, the Broken Blade, and the other may be in your deck. If they meld into Brisela, Voice of Nightmares, Brisela will also be your commander; but if Brisela leaves the battlefield, only the card chosen as your commander at the start of the game may be put into the command zone.

0147_MTGINR_Main: Burning Vengeance

Burning Vengeance

{2}{R}

Enchantment

Whenever you cast a spell from your graveyard, this enchantment deals 2 damage to any target.

Burning Vengeance doesn't trigger when you activate an ability of a card in your graveyard, such as unearth or the ability of Reassembling Skeleton.

Burning Vengeance's triggered ability will resolve before the spell you cast from your graveyard.

0055_MTGINR_Main: Cackling Counterpart

Cackling Counterpart

{1}{U}{U}

Instant

Create a token that's a copy of target creature you control.

Flashback {5}{U}{U} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

The token copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, or so on.

If the copied creature has in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0. If the copied creature is a token, the token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created the token.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then the token enters the battlefield as whatever that creature copied.

Any "enters" triggered ability of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities of the chosen creature will also work.

0100_MTGINR_Main: Captivating Vampire

Captivating Vampire

{1}{B}{B}

Creature — Vampire

2/2

Other Vampire creatures you control get +1/+1.

Tap five untapped Vampires you control: Gain control of target creature. It becomes a Vampire in addition to its other types.

Since Captivating Vampire's activated ability doesn't have a tap symbol in its cost, you can tap a Vampire (including Captivating Vampire itself) that hasn't been under your control since your most recent turn began to pay the cost.

The effect of Captivating Vampire's activated ability has no duration. You retain control of the affected creature until the game ends, the creature leaves the battlefield, or a later effect causes someone else to gain control of it. It doesn't matter whether Captivating Vampire remains on the battlefield. Similarly, the affected creature remains a Vampire in addition to its other types until the game ends, the creature leaves the battlefield, or a later effect changes its types or subtypes.

Gaining control of a creature doesn't cause you gain control of any Auras or Equipment attached to it.

0016_MTGINR_Main: Cathar's Call

Cathar's Call

{2}{W}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature has vigilance and "At the beginning of your end step, create a 1/1 white Human creature token."

The controller of the enchanted creature creates the Human token, even if they aren't the controller of Cathar's Call.

0017_MTGINR_Main: Cathars' Crusade

Cathars' Crusade

{3}{W}{W}

Enchantment

Whenever a creature you control enters, put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control.

The creature that entered and caused the ability to trigger will also get a +1/+1 counter, provided it's still on the battlefield when the ability resolves.

0257b_MTGINR_Main: Chalice of Death

Chalice of Life

{3}

Artifact

{T}: You gain 1 life. Then if you have at least 10 life more than your starting life total, transform this artifact.

////

Chalice of Death

Artifact

{T}: Target player loses 5 life.

Your starting life total is the life total you began the game with. For most two-player formats, this is 20. For Two-Headed Giant, it's the life total your team started with, usually 30. In Commander games, the starting life total is 40.

You check your life total to see if Chalice of Life transforms only when its ability resolves.

0148_MTGINR_Main: Chandra, Dressed to Kill

Chandra, Dressed to Kill

{1}{R}{R}

Legendary Planeswalker — Chandra

3

+1: Add {R}. Chandra deals 1 damage to up to one target player or planeswalker.

+1: Exile the top card of your library. If it's red, you may cast it this turn.

−7: Exile the top five cards of your library. You may cast red spells from among them this turn. You get an emblem with "Whenever you cast a red spell, this emblem deals X damage to any target, where X is the amount of mana spent to cast that spell."

Chandra's first ability uses the stack and can be responded to, even if no targets were chosen. It isn't a mana ability.

Chandra's second ability checks the characteristics of the card you exiled to see if it's red. If the card is red, but the spell that card becomes somehow isn't red, you may still cast it. For example, Rowan, Scholar of Sparks, the front face of a modal double-faced card, is red. Will, Scholar of Frost, the back face of the same card, is blue. In exile, that card is red, so you may cast either face if you exile it with this ability.

Chandra's last ability, by contrast, only allows you to cast spells that are red when you cast them, no matter what the card in exile is. If Rowan, Scholar of Sparks (a modal double-faced card) is exiled by this ability, you won't be able to cast its back face, Will, Scholar of Frost, this way because it would be a blue spell.

You must pay all costs for spells cast via Chandra's last two abilities. For the middle ability, you must also follow all timing restrictions.

The emblem's triggered ability looks for the actual amount of mana spent to cast the spell. If an effect caused you to pay more or less mana for that spell as you cast it, that will be taken into account when determining the value of X. If an effect would counter that spell unless you pay some amount of mana, that mana doesn't count as mana spent to cast it.

0188_MTGINR_Main: Clear Shot

Clear Shot

{2}{G}

Instant

Target creature you control gets +1/+1 until end of turn. It deals damage equal to its power to target creature you don't control.

You can't cast Clear Shot unless you choose a creature you control and a creature you don't control as targets.

As Clear Shot tries to resolve, if either creature is an illegal target, the creature you control won't deal damage. If the creature you control is a legal target but the other creature isn't, your creature will still get +1/+1.

0057_MTGINR_Main: Compelling Deterrence

Compelling Deterrence

{1}{U}

Instant

Return target nonland permanent to its owner's hand. Then that player discards a card if you control a Zombie.

The card returned to its owner's hand may be the card they discard. If it's the only card in that player's hand, it must be discarded if you control a Zombie.

If the target nonland permanent is an illegal target as Compelling Deterrence tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. No player will discard a card.

Compelling Deterrence checks to see if you control a Zombie after the target nonland permanent is returned to its owner's hand. For example, if you target the only Zombie you control with Compelling Deterrence, you won't discard a card.

0150a_MTGINR_Main: Conduit of Storms

Conduit of Storms

{2}{R}

Creature — Werewolf Horror

2/3

Whenever this creature attacks, add {R} at the beginning of your next main phase this turn.

{3}{R}{R}: Transform this creature.

////

Conduit of Emrakul

Creature — Eldrazi Werewolf

5/4

Whenever this creature attacks, add {C}{C} at the beginning of your next main phase this turn.

You'll add mana at the beginning of the next main phase whether or not Conduit of Storms (or Conduit of Emrakul) is still on the battlefield.

If Conduit of Storms attacks and you transform it into Conduit of Emrakul in response, you'll add , not and not .

0259_MTGINR_Main: Conjurer's Closet

Conjurer's Closet

{5}

Artifact

At the beginning of your end step, you may exile target creature you control, then return that card to the battlefield under your control.

Once the exiled creature returns, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was. Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled creature will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

If you gain control of a creature "until end of turn," you control it during that turn's end step.

When an effect returns the exiled card "under your control," you control it indefinitely after that. In a multiplayer game, if a player leaves the game, all cards that player owns leave as well. If you leave the game, any creatures you control from Conjurer's Closet's effect are exiled.

0018_MTGINR_Main: Crusader of Odric

Crusader of Odric

{2}{W}

Creature — Human Soldier

*/*

Crusader of Odric's power and toughness are each equal to the number of creatures you control.

The ability that defines Crusader of Odric's power and toughness works in all zones, not just the battlefield.

As long as Crusader of Odric is on the battlefield, its ability will count itself.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to Crusader of Odric may become lethal if other creatures you control leave the battlefield during that turn.

0260a_MTGINR_Main: Cryptolith Fragment

Cryptolith Fragment

{3}

Artifact

This artifact enters tapped.

{T}: Add one mana of any color. Each player loses 1 life.

At the beginning of your upkeep, if each player has 10 or less life, transform this artifact.

////

Aurora of Emrakul

Creature — Eldrazi Reflection

1/4

Flying, deathtouch

Whenever this creature attacks, each opponent loses 3 life.

Cryptolith Fragment's second ability is a mana ability. Players can't respond to it or to the loss of life it causes.

If any player has 11 or more life as your upkeep begins, Cryptolith Fragment's last ability doesn't trigger. If any player has 11 or more life as the ability resolves, the ability has no effect.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, Cryptolith Fragment's mana ability causes each player to lose 1 life, so each team loses 2 life.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, Cryptolith Fragment's last ability checks whether each team's life total is 10 or less.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, Aurora of Emrakul's last ability causes each opponent to lose 3 life, so the opposing team loses a total of 6 life.

0189_MTGINR_Main: Cryptolith Rite

Cryptolith Rite

{1}{G}

Enchantment

Creatures you control have "{T}: Add one mana of any color."

If a creature has multiple mana abilities with a cost of {T}, such as if you control two Cryptolith Rites, you can only activate one of them at a time. Tapping the creature doesn't produce multiple mana.

0190_MTGINR_Main: Cultivator Colossus

Cultivator Colossus

{4}{G}{G}{G}

Creature — Plant Beast

*/*

Trample

Cultivator Colossus's power and toughness are each equal to the number of lands you control.

When this creature enters, you may put a land card from your hand onto the battlefield tapped. If you do, draw a card and repeat this process.

You repeat the process as part of Cultivator Colossus's triggered ability's resolution. If the land you put onto the battlefield caused any abilities to trigger, those abilities won't go on the stack until after the ability has finished resolving.

The process is repeated until you decline to put a land card onto the battlefield.

0059_MTGINR_Main: Deadeye Navigator

Deadeye Navigator

{4}{U}{U}

Creature — Spirit

5/5

Soulbond (You may pair this creature with another unpaired creature when either enters. They remain paired for as long as you control both of them.)

As long as Deadeye Navigator is paired with another creature, each of those creatures has "{1}{U}: Exile this creature, then return it to the battlefield under your control."

If you activate the ability granted by Deadeye Navigator, the creature will be exiled, the pair will immediately be broken, and then the card will be returned to the battlefield. Deadeye Navigator's soulbond ability triggers when that card enters the battlefield and the pair can then be reunited.

Once Deadeye Navigator or the creature it's paired with is exiled, the other creature will no longer have the activated ability. However, you can activate the ability of one creature in response to activating the ability of the other creature.

0103_MTGINR_Main: Deadly Allure

Deadly Allure

{B}

Sorcery

Target creature gains deathtouch until end of turn and must be blocked this turn if able.

Flashback {G} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

If the target creature attacks, the defending player must assign at least one blocker to it during the declare blockers step if that player controls any creatures that could block it.

0002_MTGINR_Main: Decimator of the Provinces

Decimator of the Provinces

{10}

Creature — Eldrazi Boar

7/7

Emerge {6}{G}{G}{G} (You may cast this spell by sacrificing a creature and paying the emerge cost reduced by that creature's mana value.)

When you cast this spell, creatures you control get +2/+2 and gain trample until end of turn.

Trample, haste

An ability that triggers when a player casts a spell resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

The set of creatures affected by the triggered ability is determined as the ability resolves. Creatures you begin to control later in the turn won't get +2/+2 or trample.

The triggered ability resolves before Decimator of the Provinces enters the battlefield, so it won't get +2/+2 from its own triggered ability.

0060a_MTGINR_Main: Delver of Secrets

Delver of Secrets

{U}

Creature — Human Wizard

1/1

At the beginning of your upkeep, look at the top card of your library. You may reveal that card. If an instant or sorcery card is revealed this way, transform this creature.

////

Insectile Aberration

Creature — Human Insect

3/2

Flying

You may reveal the card even if it's not an instant or sorcery. Whether or not you reveal it, the card stays on top of your library.

0104_MTGINR_Main: Demonic Taskmaster

Demonic Taskmaster

{2}{B}

Creature — Demon

4/3

Flying

At the beginning of your upkeep, sacrifice a creature other than this creature.

If you control no other creatures, you won't sacrifice anything.

If Demonic Taskmaster leaves the battlefield after its ability triggers but before it resolves, you'll still have to sacrifice a creature. Notably, if you control two Demonic Taskmasters and no other creatures, each one will force you to sacrifice the other.

0261_MTGINR_Main: Demonmail Hauberk

Demonmail Hauberk

{4}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +4/+2.

Equip—Sacrifice a creature.

You can sacrifice the creature Demonmail Hauberk is equipping in order to equip it to another creature.

0061_MTGINR_Main: Deranged Assistant

Deranged Assistant

{1}{U}

Creature — Human Wizard

1/1

{T}, Mill a card: Add {C}. (To mill a card, put the top card of your library into your graveyard.)

Once Deranged Assistant's ability has been activated, it can't be reversed for any reason. If you activate it while casting a spell and discover you can't produce enough mana to pay that spell's costs, the spell is reversed. The spell returns to whatever zone you were casting it from. You may reverse other mana abilities you activated while casting the spell, but Deranged Assistant's ability can't be reversed. You'll still have any mana the ability produced, and the milled card will still be in your graveyard.

0003_MTGINR_Main: Distended Mindbender

Distended Mindbender

{8}

Creature — Eldrazi Insect

5/5

Emerge {5}{B}{B} (You may cast this spell by sacrificing a creature and paying the emerge cost reduced by that creature's mana value.)

When you cast this spell, target opponent reveals their hand. You choose from it a nonland card with mana value 3 or less and a card with mana value 4 or greater. That player discards those cards.

An ability that triggers when a player casts a spell resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

If a card in a player's hand has in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0. You must choose two appropriate cards if able.

If there aren't two appropriate cards to choose, choose whichever you can and that player discards that card.

0062a_MTGINR_Main: Docent of Perfection

Docent of Perfection

{3}{U}{U}

Creature — Insect Horror

5/4

Flying

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, create a 1/1 blue Human Wizard creature token. Then if you control three or more Wizards, transform this creature.

////

Final Iteration

Creature — Eldrazi Insect

6/5

Flying

Wizards you control get +2/+1 and have flying.

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, create a 1/1 blue Human Wizard creature token.

An ability that triggers when a player casts a spell resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

If you control three or more Wizards while you control Docent of Perfection, it won't transform yet. It only transforms while its triggered ability is resolving after you cast an instant or sorcery spell.

When Docent of Perfection transforms into Final Iteration, the instant or sorcery spell that's on the stack doesn't cause Final Iteration's triggered ability to trigger.

All Wizards you control get +2/+1 and have flying, not just those created by Docent of Perfection or Final Iteration.

0192_MTGINR_Main: Duel for Dominance

Duel for Dominance

{1}{G}

Instant

Coven — Choose target creature you control and target creature you don't control. If you control three or more creatures with different powers, put a +1/+1 counter on the chosen creature you control. Then the chosen creatures fight each other. (Each deals damage equal to its power to the other.)

Only the +1/+1 counter is contingent on having three or more creatures with different powers. The target creatures will still fight even if you don't have three or more creatures with different powers when Duel for Dominance resolves.

If you control three or more creatures with different powers and the target creature you control is still a legal target as Duel for Dominance resolves but the target creature you don't control isn't, you will still put a +1/+1 counter on the creature you control. It isn't much of a duel, but your creature is still dominant.

0193a_MTGINR_Main: Duskwatch Recruiter

Duskwatch Recruiter

{1}{G}

Creature — Human Warrior Werewolf

2/2

{2}{G}: Look at the top three cards of your library. You may reveal a creature card from among them and put it into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in any order.

At the beginning of each upkeep, if no spells were cast last turn, transform this creature.

////

Krallenhorde Howler

Creature — Werewolf

3/3

Creature spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

At the beginning of each upkeep, if a player cast two or more spells last turn, transform this creature.

You can activate Duskwatch Recruiter's first ability in response to its triggered ability.

Krallenhorde Howler's first ability can reduce alternative costs such as madness costs.

Krallenhorde Howler's first ability can only reduce the generic mana portion of a creature spell's cost.

0194_MTGINR_Main: Eccentric Farmer

Eccentric Farmer

{2}{G}

Creature — Human Peasant

2/3

When this creature enters, mill three cards, then you may return a land card from your graveyard to your hand. (To mill three cards, put the top three cards of your library into your graveyard.)

The land card you return to your hand can be one you just milled or it can be one that was already in your graveyard.

0234_MTGINR_Main: Edgar Markov

Edgar Markov

{3}{R}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Vampire Knight

4/4

Eminence — Whenever you cast another Vampire spell, if Edgar Markov is in the command zone or on the battlefield, create a 1/1 black Vampire creature token.

First strike, haste

Whenever Edgar Markov attacks, put a +1/+1 counter on each Vampire you control.

Edgar Markov's eminence ability is a triggered ability. Edgar must be on the battlefield or in the command zone when you cast another Vampire spell and also as the triggered ability resolves. If it's on the battlefield or in the command zone when you cast another Vampire spell but leaves that zone before the ability resolves, the ability won't do anything as it resolves.

Notably, if Edgar Markov is on the battlefield and its eminence ability triggers, but it's put into the command zone before that ability resolves, that ability won't do anything as it resolves. This is because an object that changes zones is considered a new object.

0108_MTGINR_Main: Edgar's Awakening

Edgar's Awakening

{3}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield.

When you discard this card, you may pay {B}. When you do, return target creature card from your graveyard to your hand.

You can't discard Edgar's Awakening just because you want to. In order to discard it, a rule or effect needs to allow or instruct you to do so.

0004_MTGINR_Main: Elder Deep-Fiend

Elder Deep-Fiend

{8}

Creature — Eldrazi Octopus

5/6

Flash

Emerge {5}{U}{U} (You may cast this spell by sacrificing a creature and paying the emerge cost reduced by that creature's mana value.)

When you cast this spell, tap up to four target permanents.

An ability that triggers when a player casts a spell resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

0195_MTGINR_Main: Eldritch Evolution

Eldritch Evolution

{1}{G}{G}

Sorcery

As an additional cost to cast this spell, sacrifice a creature.

Search your library for a creature card with mana value X or less, where X is 2 plus the sacrificed creature's mana value. Put that card onto the battlefield, then shuffle. Exile Eldritch Evolution.

Sacrificing a creature is part of Eldritch Evolution's cost. You can't sacrifice more creatures to search for more creature cards, and you can't cast Eldritch Evolution at all if you control no creatures.

Once you begin to cast Eldritch Evolution, no player may take actions until you're done. Notably, opponents can't try to remove the creature you wish to sacrifice.

A creature's mana value is determined solely by the mana symbols printed in its upper right corner (unless that creature is the back face of a double-faced card, a melded card, or is copying something else; see below). If the mana cost includes , X is considered to be 0. If it's a single-faced card with no mana symbols in its upper right corner (because it's an animated land, for example), its mana value is 0. Ignore any alternative costs or additional costs (such as kicker) paid when the creature was cast.

, X is considered to be 0. If it's a single-faced card with no mana symbols in its upper right corner (because it's an animated land, for example), its mana value is 0. Ignore any alternative costs or additional costs (such as kicker) paid when the creature was cast. A token that isn't a copy of another permanent has a mana value of 0. A token that is a copy or a creature that has become a copy of another permanent has the mana value of what it's copying.

The mana value of a permanent that's a double-faced card with its back face up is the mana value of its front face. The mana value of a melded permanent is the sum of the mana values of its front faces. A creature that's a copy of either has a mana value of 0.

If a card in a library has in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0. If you find such a card this way, you won't have an opportunity to spend mana on .

0005_MTGINR_Main: Emrakul, the Promised End

Emrakul, the Promised End

{13}

Legendary Creature — Eldrazi

13/13

This spell costs {1} less to cast for each card type among cards in your graveyard.

When you cast this spell, you gain control of target opponent during that player's next turn. After that turn, that player takes an extra turn.

Flying, trample, protection from instants

The card types that could appear in your graveyard are artifact, battle, creature, enchantment, instant, kindred, land, planeswalker, and sorcery. Supertypes (such as legendary and basic) and subtypes (such as Human and Equipment) are not counted. The maximum discount that Emrakul's own ability can provide is .

. Protection from instants means that Emrakul can't be the target of instant spells or activated or triggered abilities from instant cards, and damage that would be dealt to it by instant spells or cards is prevented. Instant spells may still affect it in other ways; for example, it would still receive the bonus from Rally the Peasants.

Protection abilities only apply while the object with the ability is on the battlefield. Notably, Emrakul may be the target of a spell that targets it while on the stack, such as Syncopate.

An ability that triggers when a player casts a spell resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

The player you're controlling is still the active player during that turn.

You only control the player. You don't control any of that player's permanents, spells, or abilities.

While controlling another player, you also continue to make your own choices and decisions.

While controlling another player, you make all choices and decisions that player is allowed to make or is told to make during that turn. This includes choices about what spells to cast or what abilities to activate, as well as any decisions called for by triggered abilities or for any other reason.

You can't make the affected player concede. That player may choose to concede at any time, even while you're controlling that player.

You can't make any illegal decisions or illegal choices—you can't do anything that player couldn't do. You can't make choices or decisions for that player that aren't called for by the game rules or by any cards, permanents, spells, abilities, and so on. If an effect causes another player to make decisions that the affected player would normally make (such as Master Warcraft does), that effect takes precedence. In other words, if the affected player wouldn't make a decision, you wouldn't make that decision on that player's behalf.

You also can't make any choices or decisions for the player that would be called for by the tournament rules (such as whether to take an intentional draw or whether to call a judge).

While controlling another player, you can see all cards in the game that player can see. This includes cards in that player's hand, face-down cards that player controls, and any cards in that player's library the player may look at.

Controlling a player doesn't allow you to look at that player's sideboard. If an effect instructs that player to choose a card from outside the game, you can't have that player choose any card.

You can use only the affected player's resources (cards, mana, and so on) to pay costs for that player; you can't use your own. Similarly, you can use the affected player's resources only to pay that player's costs; you can't spend them on your costs.

Multiple player-controlling effects that affect the same player overwrite each other. The last one to be created is the one that works. If multiple players have cast Emrakul and targeted the same player, each ability's effect will create an extra turn.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, gaining control of a player causes you to gain control of each player on that team.

If the targeted player skips their next turn, you'll control the next turn the affected player actually takes, and the extra turn the player takes will be after that turn.

If the targeted player loses the game while you control their turn during a multiplayer game, the extra turn never begins.

0064_MTGINR_Main: Essence Flux

Essence Flux

{U}

Instant

Exile target creature you control, then return that card to the battlefield under its owner's control. If it's a Spirit, put a +1/+1 counter on it.

Essence Flux checks whether the creature is a Spirit after it has returned from exile.

Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled creature will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist.

If a creature token is exiled, it ceases to exist. It won't be returned to the battlefield.

If a double-faced card is exiled, it will return with its front face up.

0021_MTGINR_Main: Faith Unbroken

Faith Unbroken

{3}{W}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature you control

When this Aura enters, exile target creature an opponent controls until this Aura leaves the battlefield.

Enchanted creature gets +2/+2.

If Faith Unbroken leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, the targeted creature won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist.

If a token is exiled, it ceases to exist. It won't be returned to the battlefield.

The exiled card returns to the battlefield immediately after Faith Unbroken leaves the battlefield. Nothing happens between the two events, including state-based actions. However, if the creature Faith Unbroken enchants leaves the battlefield, Faith Unbroken won't leave itself until state-based actions are checked.

In a multiplayer game, if Faith Unbroken's owner leaves the game, the exiled card will return to the battlefield. Because the one-shot effect that returns the card isn't an ability that goes on the stack, it won't cease to exist along with the leaving player's spells and abilities on the stack.

0151_MTGINR_Main: Faithless Looting

Faithless Looting

{R}

Sorcery

Draw two cards, then discard two cards.

Flashback {2}{R} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

You draw two cards and discard two cards all while Faithless Looting is resolving. Nothing can happen between the two, and no player may choose to take actions.

0152_MTGINR_Main: Falkenrath Gorger

Falkenrath Gorger

{R}

Creature — Vampire Berserker

2/1

Each Vampire creature card you own that isn't on the battlefield has madness. The madness cost is equal to its mana cost. (If you discard a card with madness, discard it into exile. When you do, cast it for its madness cost or put it into your graveyard.)

Falkenrath Gorger's ability only applies while it's on the battlefield. If you discard it, it won't give itself madness.

If Falkenrath Gorger leaves the battlefield before the madness trigger has resolved for a Vampire card that gained madness with its ability, the madness ability will still let you cast that Vampire card for the appropriate cost even though it no longer has madness.

If you discard a Vampire creature card that already has a madness ability, you'll choose which madness ability exiles it. You may choose either the one it normally has or the one it gains from Falkenrath Gorger.

0109_MTGINR_Main: Falkenrath Torturer

Falkenrath Torturer

{2}{B}

Creature — Vampire

2/1

Sacrifice a creature: This creature gains flying until end of turn. If the sacrificed creature was a Human, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

The ability checks whether the sacrificed creature as it last existed on the battlefield was a Human. (It doesn't matter what its creature types are in the graveyard.)

You can sacrifice Falkenrath Torturer itself to activate its ability.

0022_MTGINR_Main: Fiend Hunter

Fiend Hunter

{1}{W}{W}

Creature — Human Cleric

1/3

When this creature enters, you may exile another target creature.

When this creature leaves the battlefield, return the exiled card to the battlefield under its owner's control.

If Fiend Hunter leaves the battlefield before its first ability has resolved, its second ability will trigger and do nothing. Then its first ability will resolve and exile the target creature indefinitely. This is different from abilities on other cards that exile a permanent "until" something happens.

Once the exiled creature returns, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was. Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled creature will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist.

If a token is exiled this way, it won't return to the battlefield.

In a multiplayer game, if you lose the game, the creature exiled with Fiend Hunter remains exiled indefinitely. This is also different from abilities on other cards that exile a permanent "until" something happens.

0065_MTGINR_Main: Forbidden Alchemy

Forbidden Alchemy

{2}{U}

Instant

Look at the top four cards of your library. Put one of them into your hand and the rest into your graveyard.

Flashback {6}{B} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

If you have fewer than four cards in your library, you'll look at all the cards there and put one into your hand and the rest into your graveyard.

0155_MTGINR_Main: Furyblade Vampire

Furyblade Vampire

{1}{R}

Creature — Vampire Berserker

1/2

Trample

At the beginning of combat on your turn, you may discard a card. If you do, this creature gets +3/+0 until end of turn.

While resolving Furyblade Vampire's triggered ability, you can't discard multiple cards to multiply the bonus.

0236_MTGINR_Main: Galvanic Iteration

Galvanic Iteration

{U}{R}

Instant

When you next cast an instant or sorcery spell this turn, copy that spell. You may choose new targets for the copy.

Flashback {1}{U}{R} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

If you resolve one Galvanic Iteration after another (or cast the same one with flashback), the second Galvanic Iteration will be copied. That copy and spell each resolve, creating two delayed triggered abilities. The next spell you cast after that will be copied twice. If that spell is also a Galvanic Iteration, the following spell will be copied three times, and so on.

Galvanic Iteration's ability will copy any instant or sorcery spell, not just one with targets.

A copy is created even if the spell that caused Galvanic Iteration's ability to trigger has been countered by the time that ability resolves. The copy resolves before the original spell.

The copy will have the same targets as the spell it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. The new targets must be legal.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy has the same value of X.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

The copy that Galvanic Iteration's ability creates is created on the stack, so it's not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

0197a_MTGINR_Main: Garruk Relentless

Garruk Relentless

{3}{G}

Legendary Planeswalker — Garruk

3

When Garruk Relentless has two or fewer loyalty counters on him, transform him.

0: Garruk Relentless deals 3 damage to target creature. That creature deals damage equal to its power to him.

0: Create a 2/2 green Wolf creature token.

////

Garruk, the Veil-Cursed

Legendary Planeswalker — Garruk

+1: Create a 1/1 black Wolf creature token with deathtouch.

−1: Sacrifice a creature. If you do, search your library for a creature card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

−3: Creatures you control gain trample and get +X/+X until end of turn, where X is the number of creature cards in your graveyard.

Garruk Relentless's first ability is a state-triggered ability. It triggers once Garruk has two or fewer loyalty counters on him and it can't retrigger while that ability is on the stack.

You don't add or remove loyalty counters from Garruk Relentless when he transforms into Garruk, the Veil-Cursed. In most cases, he'll have one or two loyalty counters on him.

You can't activate a loyalty ability of Garruk Relentless and later that turn after he transforms activate a loyalty ability of Garruk, the Veil-Cursed.

The second ability of Garruk, the Veil-Cursed doesn't target a creature. However, when that ability resolves, you must sacrifice a creature if you control one.

The number of creature cards in your graveyard is counted when the third ability of Garruk, the Veil-Cursed resolves. Once the ability resolves, the bonus doesn't change if that number changes later in the turn.

Only creatures you control when the third ability of Garruk, the Veil-Cursed resolves will receive the bonus. Creatures that enter or that you gain control of later in the turn won't be affected.

0156a_MTGINR_Main: Geier Reach Bandit

Geier Reach Bandit

{2}{R}

Creature — Human Rogue Werewolf

3/2

Haste

At the beginning of each upkeep, if no spells were cast last turn, transform this creature.

////

Vildin-Pack Alpha

Creature — Werewolf

4/3

Whenever a Werewolf you control enters, you may transform it.

At the beginning of each upkeep, if a player cast two or more spells last turn, transform this creature.

If a creature with haste transforms and no longer has haste on the same turn that it comes under your control, such as if you cast a Geier Reach Bandit when you already control a Vildin-Pack Alpha and choose to transform it, it won't be able to attack that turn.

If you control three Vildin-Pack Alphas and a Werewolf enters the battlefield under your control, you may transform it, transform it again, and transform it a third time.

0264_MTGINR_Main: Geistcatcher's Rig

Geistcatcher's Rig

{6}

Artifact Creature — Construct

4/5

When this creature enters, you may have it deal 4 damage to target creature with flying.

The target creature with flying is chosen when the ability triggers and goes on the stack. You choose whether Geistcatcher's Rig will deal 4 damage to it when the ability resolves.

0066_MTGINR_Main: Geistlight Snare

Geistlight Snare

{2}{U}

Instant

This spell costs {1} less to cast if you control a Spirit. It also costs {1} less to cast if you control an enchantment.

Counter target spell unless its controller pays {3}.

Geistlight Snare costs less if you control a Spirit and an enchantment. It also costs {2} less if you control one permanent that's both an enchantment and a Spirit.

0110_MTGINR_Main: Ghoulish Procession

Ghoulish Procession

{1}{B}

Enchantment

Whenever one or more nontoken creatures die, create a 2/2 black Zombie creature token with decayed. This ability triggers only once each turn. (A creature with decayed can't block. When it attacks, sacrifice it at end of combat.)

Decayed represents a static ability and a triggered ability. "Decayed" means "This creature can't block" and "When this creature attacks, sacrifice it at end of combat."

Decayed does not create any attacking requirements. You may choose not to attack with a creature that has decayed.

Decayed does not grant haste. Creatures with decayed that enter the battlefield during your turn may not attack until your next turn.

Once a creature with decayed attacks, it will be sacrificed at end of combat, even if it no longer has decayed at that time.

0198_MTGINR_Main: Ghoultree

Ghoultree

{7}{G}

Creature — Zombie Treefolk

10/10

This spell costs {1} less to cast for each creature card in your graveyard.

Ghoultree's ability can't reduce the total cost to cast the spell below .

. Once you begin to cast Ghoultree, no player may take actions until you're done. Notably, opponents can't try to remove creature cards from your graveyard to change Ghoultree's cost.

0237_MTGINR_Main: Gisa and Geralf

Gisa and Geralf

{2}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

4/4

When Gisa and Geralf enters, mill four cards.

Once during each of your turns, you may cast a Zombie creature spell from your graveyard.

You must follow the normal timing permissions and restrictions of the Zombie spell you cast from your graveyard.

You must pay the costs to cast that Zombie spell. If it has an alternative cost, you may cast it for that cost instead.

Once you begin to cast the Zombie spell, losing control of Gisa and Geralf won't affect the spell.

If you cast one Zombie creature spell from your graveyard and then have a new Gisa and Geralf come under your control in the same turn, you may cast another Zombie creature spell from your graveyard that turn.

If a Zombie card is put into your graveyard during your main phase and the stack is empty, you have a chance to cast it before any player may attempt to remove that card from your graveyard.

If multiple effects allow you to cast a Zombie creature spell from your graveyard, such as those of Gisa and Geralf and Karador, Ghost Chieftain, you must announce which permission you're using as you begin to cast the spell.

0238_MTGINR_Main: The Gitrog Monster

The Gitrog Monster

{3}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Frog Horror

6/6

Deathtouch

At the beginning of your upkeep, sacrifice The Gitrog Monster unless you sacrifice a land.

You may play an additional land on each of your turns.

Whenever one or more land cards are put into your graveyard from anywhere, draw a card.

If multiple land cards are put into your graveyard at once, The Gitrog Monster's last ability triggers only once. This could happen because an effect put them there from your library at the same time (such as by a mill effect) or because they were destroyed at the same time (such as two land creatures that were dealt lethal combat damage).

0199_MTGINR_Main: Grapple with the Past

Grapple with the Past

{1}{G}

Instant

Mill three cards, then you may return a creature or land card from your graveyard to your hand. (To mill three cards, put the top three cards of your library into your graveyard.)

Grapple with the Past doesn't target the card to return to your hand. After putting the top three cards of your library into your graveyard, you may choose from among any creature or land cards there.

0114_MTGINR_Main: Gravecrawler

Gravecrawler

{B}

Creature — Zombie

2/1

This creature can't block.

You may cast this card from your graveyard as long as you control a Zombie.

Gravecrawler's ability doesn't change when you could cast it.

Once you've cast Gravecrawler and it's on the stack, it doesn't matter if you lose control of the other Zombie.

0239_MTGINR_Main: Grimgrin, Corpse-Born

Grimgrin, Corpse-Born

{3}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Zombie Warrior

5/5

Grimgrin enters tapped and doesn't untap during your untap step.

Sacrifice another creature: Untap Grimgrin and put a +1/+1 counter on it.

Whenever Grimgrin attacks, destroy target creature defending player controls, then put a +1/+1 counter on Grimgrin.

If the targeted creature is an illegal target by the time Grimgrin's last ability resolves, the entire ability doesn't resolve and none of its effects will occur. You won't put a +1/+1 counter on Grimgrin.

If the defending player controls no creatures when Grimgrin attacks, the last ability will be removed from the stack and have no effect.

If Grimgrin's last ability resolves, but the targeted creature isn't destroyed (perhaps because it regenerated or has indestructible), you'll still put a +1/+1 on Grimgrin.

0115_MTGINR_Main: Griselbrand

Griselbrand

{4}{B}{B}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Demon

7/7

Flying, lifelink

Pay 7 life: Draw seven cards.

You can't activate Griselbrand's ability if you have 6 or less life.

0067a_MTGINR_Main: Grizzled Angler

Grizzled Angler

{2}{U}

Creature — Human

2/3

{T}: Mill two cards. Then if there is a colorless creature card in your graveyard, transform this creature. (To mill two cards, put the top two cards of your library into your graveyard.)

////

Grisly Anglerfish

Creature — Eldrazi Fish

4/5

{6}: Creatures your opponents control attack this turn if able.

If you have a colorless creature card in your graveyard while you control Grizzled Angler, it won't transform yet. It only transforms while its activated ability is resolving.

If a creature affected by Grisly Anglerfish's effect hasn't been under its controller's control since the turn began, is tapped, or is affected by a spell or ability that says it can't attack, then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having that creature attack, its controller isn't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack in that case either.

Each creature's controller still chooses the player, planeswalker, or battle it attacks. The creatures that have to attack don't necessarily have to attack you if there are other options.

0025_MTGINR_Main: Gryff's Boon

Gryff's Boon

{W}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature gets +1/+0 and has flying.

{3}{W}: Return this card from your graveyard to the battlefield attached to target creature. Activate only as a sorcery.

If you activate Gryff's Boon's last ability and the target creature becomes an illegal target in response, the ability doesn't resolve and Gryff's Boon remains in your graveyard.

0157a_MTGINR_Main: Hanweir Garrison 0279a_MTGINR_Main: Hanweir Battlements

Hanweir Garrison

{2}{R}

Creature — Human Soldier

2/3

Whenever this creature attacks, create two 1/1 red Human creature tokens that are tapped and attacking.

(Melds with Hanweir Battlements.)

////

Hanweir Battlements

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{R}, {T}: Target creature gains haste until end of turn.

{3}{R}{R}, {T}: If you both own and control this land and a creature named Hanweir Garrison, exile them, then meld them into Hanweir, the Writhing Township.

////

Hanweir, the Writhing Township

Legendary Creature — Eldrazi Ooze

7/4

Trample, haste

Whenever Hanweir attacks, create two 3/2 colorless Eldrazi Horror creature tokens that are tapped and attacking.

You choose which player, planeswalker, or battle each token is attacking as you create the tokens. It doesn't have to be the same one that Hanweir Garrison (or Hanweir, the Writhing Township) is attacking, and the tokens don't both have to attack the same player, planeswalker, or battle.

Although the tokens created by the triggered ability are attacking, they were never declared as attacking creatures (for the purposes of abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks, for example).

If another ability of a source you control triggers when attackers are declared, such as that of Hamlet Captain, you may have it resolve before or after that of Hanweir Garrison. If that ability has targets, it won't be able to target the tokens.

0116_MTGINR_Main: Haunted Dead

Haunted Dead

{3}{B}

Creature — Zombie

2/2

When this creature enters, create a 1/1 white Spirit creature token with flying.

{1}{B}, Discard two cards: Return this card from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped.

Haunted Dead's last ability can only be activated while it's in your graveyard.

0117_MTGINR_Main: Heartless Summoning

Heartless Summoning

{1}{B}

Enchantment

Creature spells you cast cost {2} less to cast.

Creatures you control get -1/-1.

Heartless Summoning's first ability can only reduce the generic mana portion of a creature spell's cost.

0266_MTGINR_Main: Helvault

Helvault

{3}

Legendary Artifact

{1}, {T}: Exile target creature you control.

{7}, {T}: Exile target creature you don't control.

When Helvault is put into a graveyard from the battlefield, return all cards exiled with it to the battlefield under their owners' control.

Helvault's first and third abilities are linked. Similarly, Helvault's second and third abilities are linked. Only cards exiled as a result of Helvault's first or second abilities will be returned to the battlefield by its third ability.

0202_MTGINR_Main: Hermit Druid

Hermit Druid

{1}{G}

Creature — Human Druid

1/1

{G}, {T}: Reveal cards from the top of your library until you reveal a basic land card. Put that card into your hand and all other cards revealed this way into your graveyard.

If you reveal all of the cards in your library without revealing any basic land cards, you'll put all of the revealed cards into your graveyard. (Yes, that's your whole library. Hopefully you have a plan.)

0027_MTGINR_Main: Hopeful Initiate

Hopeful Initiate

{W}

Creature — Human Warlock

1/2

Training (Whenever this creature attacks with another creature with greater power, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.)

{2}{W}, Remove two +1/+1 counters from among creatures you control: Destroy target artifact or enchantment.

A creature's training ability triggers only when both that creature and a creature with greater power are declared as attackers. Increasing a creature's power after attackers are declared won't cause a training ability to trigger.

Once a creature's training ability has triggered, destroying the other attacking creature or reducing its power won't stop the creature with training from getting a +1/+1 counter.

0204_MTGINR_Main: Howlpack Resurgence

Howlpack Resurgence

{2}{G}

Enchantment

Flash

Each creature you control that's a Wolf or a Werewolf gets +1/+1 and has trample.

A creature that is both a Werewolf and a Wolf will only get +1/+1 from Howlpack Resurgence's last ability.

0068_MTGINR_Main: Hullbreaker Horror

Hullbreaker Horror

{5}{U}{U}

Creature — Kraken Horror

7/8

Flash

This spell can't be countered.

Whenever you cast a spell, choose up to one —

• Return target spell you don't control to its owner's hand.

• Return target nonland permanent to its owner's hand.

A spell or ability that counters spells can still target Hullbreaker Horror. When that spell or ability resolves, Hullbreaker Horror won't be countered, but any additional effects of the countering spell or ability will still happen.

0160_MTGINR_Main: Hungry Ridgewolf

Hungry Ridgewolf

{1}{R}

Creature — Wolf

2/2

As long as you control another Wolf or Werewolf, this creature gets +1/+0 and has trample.

If you control both a Wolf and a Werewolf, Hungry Ridgewolf still only gets +1/+0.

0069_MTGINR_Main: Imprisoned in the Moon

Imprisoned in the Moon

{2}{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature, land, or planeswalker

Enchanted permanent is a colorless land with "{T}: Add {C}" and loses all other card types and abilities.

At the time the permanent becomes enchanted, Imprisoned in the Moon causes it to lose all abilities except the noted mana ability. Any abilities the permanent gains after that point will work normally.

The permanent will keep any supertypes it previously had. Notably, if Imprisoned in the Moon is enchanting a legendary permanent, that permanent will continue to be legendary.

If the enchanted permanent is a land and has land types, it retains those types even though it loses any intrinsic mana abilities associated with them. For example, a Plains enchanted by Imprisoned in the Moon is still a Plains, but it can't tap for , only for .

, only for . If you remove Imprisoned in the Moon from a planeswalker after tapping it for mana, you can still activate a loyalty ability of that planeswalker even though it's tapped.

Becoming a land may cause other Auras to become illegally attached. These are put into their owner's graveyard, and any Equipment attached to the land become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Counters on the land remain on it even if they don't do anything.

0118_MTGINR_Main: Indulgent Aristocrat

Indulgent Aristocrat

{B}

Creature — Vampire Noble

1/1

Lifelink

{2}, Sacrifice a creature: Put a +1/+1 counter on each Vampire you control.

You can sacrifice Indulgent Aristocrat to pay the cost of its own activated ability.

0028_MTGINR_Main: Inspiring Captain

Inspiring Captain

{3}{W}

Creature — Human Knight

3/3

When this creature enters, creatures you control get +1/+1 until end of turn.

Inspiring Captain's triggered ability affects only creatures you control at the time it resolves. Creatures you begin to control later in the turn won't get +1/+1.

0120a_MTGINR_Main: Invasion of Innistrad

Invasion of Innistrad

{2}{B}{B}

Battle — Siege

5

(As a Siege enters, choose an opponent to protect it. You and others can attack it. When it's defeated, exile it, then cast it transformed.)

Flash

When this battle enters, target creature an opponent controls gets -13/-13 until end of turn.

////

Deluge of the Dead

Enchantment

When this enchantment enters, create two 2/2 black Zombie creature tokens.

{2}{B}: Exile target card from a graveyard. If it was a creature card, create a 2/2 black Zombie creature token.

Sieges each have an intrinsic triggered ability. That ability is "When the last defense counter is removed from this permanent, exile it, then you may cast it transformed without paying its mana cost."

As a Siege enters the battlefield, its controller chooses an opponent to be its protector.

A Siege's controller can't be its protector. If a Siege's protector ever gains control of it, they choose a new player to be its protector. This is a state-based action.

If a non-battle permanent that is already on the battlefield become a copy of a Siege, its controller chooses one of their opponents to be that battle's protector. However, it will most likely be put into its owner's graveyard because it has no defense counters (see below).

A battle's "defense" is displayed in the bottom right corner of the card. A battle enters the battlefield with that number of defense counters. If another permanent enters the battlefield as a copy of a battle, it also enters with that number of defense counters.

Only creatures controlled by a battle's protector can block creatures that are attacking that battle. This means a Siege's controller can never assign creatures to block for it.

A battle can be dealt damage and be target of spells and/or abilities that target "any target."

Damage dealt to a battle causes that many defense counters to be removed from it.

A battle can be attacked by all players other than its protector. Notably, this means a Siege's controller can attack it.

If a battle has no defense counters, and it isn't the source of a triggered ability that has triggered but not yet left the stack, that battle is put into its owner's graveyard. This is a state-based action. This doesn't cause a Siege's intrinsic triggered ability to trigger.

If a Siege never had defense counters on it (perhaps because a permanent became a copy of one), it can't have its last defense counter removed. It will be put into its owner's graveyard. You won't exile it or cast the other face.

If a token or a card that isn't represented by a transforming double-faced card becomes a copy of a Siege, it can't be cast as its triggered ability resolves. It will remain in exile. If it's a token, it will cease to exist the next time state-based actions are performed.

If a permanent that is represented by a transforming double-faced card becomes a copy of a Siege, it will be exiled as that Siege's triggered ability resolves, then it will be cast transformed. Note that this applies only to transforming double-faced cards, not to modal double-faced cards that can normally be played using either face.

In a multiplayer game, if the protector of a battle leaves the game and that battle is not currently being attacked, its controller chooses a new protector for it as a state-based action. If it is being attacked, its controller chooses a new protector for it once no creatures are attacking it. This means that it continues to be attacked and can be dealt combat damage as normal.

If a battle that's being attacked somehow stops being a battle, it is removed from combat. Similarly, if its controller changes in the middle of combat, it is removed from combat.

Battles can't attack or block, even if one also becomes a creature. If an attacking or blocking creature somehow becomes a battle in addition to being a creature, it is removed from combat.

0006_MTGINR_Main: It of the Horrid Swarm

It of the Horrid Swarm

{8}

Creature — Eldrazi Insect

4/4

Emerge {6}{G} (You may cast this spell by sacrificing a creature and paying the emerge cost reduced by that creature's mana value.)

When you cast this spell, create two 1/1 green Insect creature tokens.

An ability that triggers when a player casts a spell resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

0070_MTGINR_Main: Jace, Unraveler of Secrets

Jace, Unraveler of Secrets

{3}{U}{U}

Legendary Planeswalker — Jace

5

+1: Scry 1, then draw a card.

−2: Return target creature to its owner's hand.

−8: You get an emblem with "Whenever an opponent casts their first spell each turn, counter that spell."

The emblem's triggered ability counters the first spell an opponent casts on each turn, not just that opponent's turn.

If Jace's emblem's triggered ability doesn't counter the first spell an opponent casts (perhaps because that spell can't be countered), it won't trigger again in the same turn to try to counter that player's second spell.

If you have multiple opponents, Jace's emblem can trigger once each turn for each opponent.

0121_MTGINR_Main: Killing Wave

Killing Wave

{X}{B}

Sorcery

For each creature, its controller sacrifices it unless they pay X life.

First, the active player chooses whether to pay X life for each creature they control. Then each other player in turn order chooses for their creatures. Then each player pays life and sacrifices creatures at the same time. Players will know the decisions of players who chose before them.

A player may choose to pay life for some creatures and sacrifice the rest. It's not an all-or-nothing decision.

You can't pay more life than you have.

If you can't sacrifice a creature (perhaps because of Sigarda, Host of Herons), you can choose not to pay life and nothing will happen.

0161a_MTGINR_Main: Kruin Outlaw

Kruin Outlaw

{1}{R}{R}

Creature — Human Rogue Werewolf

2/2

First strike

At the beginning of each upkeep, if no spells were cast last turn, transform this creature.

////

Terror of Kruin Pass

Creature — Werewolf

3/3

Double strike

Werewolves you control have menace. (A creature with menace can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

At the beginning of each upkeep, if a player cast two or more spells last turn, transform this creature.

If Kruin Outlaw somehow transforms after blockers have been declared but before combat ends, any Werewolves you control that are blocked by a single creature will remain blocked.

0071_MTGINR_Main: Laboratory Maniac

Laboratory Maniac

{2}{U}

Creature — Human Wizard

2/2

If you would draw a card while your library has no cards in it, you win the game instead.

If for some reason you can't win the game (because your opponent has cast Angel's Grace this turn, for example), you won't lose for having tried to draw a card from a library with no cards in it. The draw was still replaced.

If two or more players each control a Laboratory Maniac and each player is instructed to draw a number of cards, first the player whose turn it is draws that many cards. If this causes that player to win the game instead, the game is immediately over. If the game isn't over yet, repeat this process for each other player in turn order.

0162_MTGINR_Main: Lightning Axe

Lightning Axe

{R}

Instant

As an additional cost to cast this spell, discard a card or pay {5}.

Lightning Axe deals 5 damage to target creature.

The mana value of Lightning Axe is 1, no matter which additional cost you paid.

0163_MTGINR_Main: Lightning Mauler

Lightning Mauler

{1}{R}

Creature — Human Berserker

2/1

Soulbond (You may pair this creature with another unpaired creature when either enters. They remain paired for as long as you control both of them.)

As long as this creature is paired with another creature, both creatures have haste.

A creature that loses haste after it's been declared as an attacking creature doesn't stop attacking.

0031_MTGINR_Main: Lunarch Mantle

Lunarch Mantle

{1}{W}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature gets +2/+2 and has "{1}, Sacrifice a permanent: This creature gains flying until end of turn."

Only the player who controls the enchanted creature can activate the ability it gains from Lunarch Mantle. This might not be the controller of Lunarch Mantle.

You can activate the ability Lunarch Mantle grants to your enchanted creature by sacrificing any permanent you control, including Lunarch Mantle or the enchanted creature itself. If you sacrifice Lunarch Mantle this way, the creature it previously enchanted still gains flying.

0267_MTGINR_Main: Lupine Prototype

Lupine Prototype

{2}

Artifact Creature — Wolf Construct

5/5

This creature can't attack or block unless a player has no cards in hand.

Lupine Prototype's restriction applies only at the moment that attackers and blockers are chosen. If a player puts a card into their hand after Lupine Prototype has attacked or blocked, it won't be removed from combat.

If a creature can't attack or block unless you return a permanent to your hand, and your hand is empty, you can attack or block with that creature and Lupine Prototype. This is because the legality of chosen attackers and blockers is checked before costs are paid.

0244_MTGINR_Main: Maelstrom Pulse

Maelstrom Pulse

{1}{B}{G}

Sorcery

Destroy target nonland permanent and all other permanents with the same name as that permanent.

Maelstrom Pulse has only one target. Other permanents with the same name will be destroyed even if they have hexproof or protection.

If the target permanent is an illegal target by the time Maelstrom Pulse tries to resolve, the spell won't resolve. You won't destroy any permanents at all. If the target is legal but not destroyed (most likely because it has indestructible), you do destroy other permanents with the same name.

Unless a token is a copy of another permanent or was explicitly given a name by the effect that created it, its name is the subtypes it was given when it was created plus the word "Token." For example, if an effect creates a 1/1 Soldier creature token, that token is named "Soldier Token."

0207a_MTGINR_Main: Mayor of Avabruck

Mayor of Avabruck

{1}{G}

Creature — Human Advisor Werewolf

1/1

Other Human creatures you control get +1/+1.

At the beginning of each upkeep, if no spells were cast last turn, transform this creature.

////

Howlpack Alpha

Creature — Werewolf

3/3

Each other creature you control that's a Werewolf or a Wolf gets +1/+1.

At the beginning of your end step, create a 2/2 green Wolf creature token.

At the beginning of each upkeep, if a player cast two or more spells last turn, transform this creature.

A creature that is both a Werewolf and a Wolf will only get +1/+1 from Howlpack Alpha's first ability.

0122_MTGINR_Main: The Meathook Massacre

The Meathook Massacre

{X}{B}{B}

Legendary Enchantment

When The Meathook Massacre enters, each creature gets -X/-X until end of turn.

Whenever a creature you control dies, each opponent loses 1 life.

Whenever a creature an opponent controls dies, you gain 1 life.

If The Meathook Massacre enters the battlefield and it wasn't cast (or it was cast without paying its mana cost), X will be 0. The first ability will trigger, but it won't be much of a massacre.

0075_MTGINR_Main: Memory Deluge

Memory Deluge

{2}{U}{U}

Instant

Look at the top X cards of your library, where X is the amount of mana spent to cast this spell. Put two of them into your hand and the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

Flashback {5}{U}{U} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

Memory Deluge cares about the mana you actually paid to cast it, not its mana cost. If you cast Memory Deluge for , you will look at four cards. If you cast it with flashback for {5}{U}{U}, you will look at seven cards. Any effects that increase or decrease the cost to cast it will also be taken into account.

, you will look at four cards. If you cast it with flashback for {5}{U}{U}, you will look at seven cards. Any effects that increase or decrease the cost to cast it will also be taken into account. If Memory Deluge is copied, no mana was spent to cast the copy, so X will be 0. The amount of mana spent to cast the original spell is not copied. You won't look at any cards from your library as Memory Deluge resolves.

If an effect allows you to cast Memory Deluge without paying its mana cost, X will be 0. Memory Deluge will resolve, but you won't do anything.

If an effect requires you to pay some amount of mana to prevent Memory Deluge from being countered, as Syncopate does, that mana wasn't spent to cast Memory Deluge and will not be taken into account.

0034_MTGINR_Main: Mentor of the Meek

Mentor of the Meek

{2}{W}

Creature — Human Soldier

2/2

Whenever another creature you control with power 2 or less enters, you may pay {1}. If you do, draw a card.

Mentor of the Meek's ability checks the power of the other creature only as it enters. If that creature's power is 2 or less, the ability will trigger. Once the ability triggers, raising that creature's power above 2 won't affect that ability. Similarly, reducing the creature's power to 2 or less after it enters won't cause the ability to trigger.

If a creature enters with +1/+1 counters or a continuous effect such as that of Wedding Festivity will apply to the creature on the battlefield, those effects apply when checking to see if Mentor of the Meek's ability will trigger.

While resolving the triggered ability of Mentor of the Meek, you can't pay multiple times to draw more than one card.

0268_MTGINR_Main: Metallic Mimic

Metallic Mimic

{2}

Artifact Creature — Shapeshifter

2/1

As this creature enters, choose a creature type.

This creature is the chosen type in addition to its other types.

Each other creature you control of the chosen type enters the battlefield with an additional +1/+1 counter on it.

The choice of creature type is made as Metallic Mimic enters the battlefield. Players can't respond to this choice. Metallic Mimic's second ability starts applying immediately.

You must choose an existing creature type. "Artifact" and "Vehicle" aren't creature types.

Creatures of the chosen type that enter the battlefield at the same time as Metallic Mimic won't enter with an additional +1/+1 counter.

Even though Metallic Mimic is a Shapeshifter, other Shapeshifter creatures you control won't get a +1/+1 counter unless you chose Shapeshifter as Metallic Mimic entered the battlefield. If you do, that creature must be entering the battlefield as a Shapeshifter to get a +1/+1 counter. It won't get a +1/+1 counter if it enters the battlefield as a copy of a non-Shapeshifter creature.

0123a_MTGINR_Main: Midnight Scavengers 0113a_MTGINR_Main: Graf Rats

Midnight Scavengers

{4}{B}

Creature — Human Rogue

3/3

When this creature enters, you may return target creature card with mana value 3 or less from your graveyard to your hand.

(Melds with Graf Rats.)

////

Graf Rats

{1}{B}

Creature — Rat

2/1

At the beginning of combat on your turn, if you both own and control this creature and a creature named Midnight Scavengers, exile them, then meld them into Chittering Host.

////

Chittering Host

Creature — Eldrazi Horror

5/6

Haste

Menace (This creature can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

When this creature enters, other creatures you control get +1/+0 and gain menace until end of turn.

If a card in a player's graveyard has in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0. The set of creatures affected by Chittering Host's triggered ability is determined as the ability resolves. Creatures you begin to control later in the turn won't get +1/+0 or gain menace.

0165_MTGINR_Main: Mirrorwing Dragon

Mirrorwing Dragon

{3}{R}{R}

Creature — Dragon

4/5

Flying

Whenever a player casts an instant or sorcery spell that targets only this creature, that player copies that spell for each other creature they control that the spell could target. Each copy targets a different one of those creatures.

The copies are only created targeting creatures that the spell's controller controls. Copies are not created for all creatures on the battlefield, and the affected creatures may be controlled by a different player than the controller of Mirrorwing Dragon. Notably, if you cast Murder targeting your opponent's Mirrorwing Dragon, your creatures will each get a Murder, not your opponent's.

The ability triggers whenever a player casts an instant or sorcery spell that targets only Mirrorwing Dragon and no other object or player.

If a player casts an instant or sorcery spell that has multiple targets and Mirrorwing Dragon is chosen as the target in each instance, Mirrorwing Dragon's ability will trigger. Each of the copies will similarly be targeting only one of the player's other creatures.

Any creature the player controls that couldn't be targeted by the original spell (due to shroud, protection abilities, targeting restrictions, or any other reason) is just ignored by Mirrorwing Dragon's ability. If the spell has multiple targets, a given creature must be a legal target for all of them or else a copy won't be created for that creature.

The player who cast the original spell controls all the copies. That player chooses the order the copies are put onto the stack. The original spell will be on the stack beneath those copies and will resolve last.

The copies that the ability creates are created on the stack, so they're not cast. Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell (like Mirrorwing Dragon's ability itself) won't trigger.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copies will have the same mode. A different mode cannot be chosen.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copies have the same value of X.

The controller of a copy can't choose to pay any alternative or additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any alternative or additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy.

0076_MTGINR_Main: Mist Raven

Mist Raven

{2}{U}{U}

Creature — Bird

2/2

Flying

When this creature enters, return target creature to its owner's hand.

Mist Raven's ability is mandatory. If Mist Raven is the only creature on the battlefield when its ability triggers, you must choose it as the target.

0208_MTGINR_Main: Moldgraf Millipede

Moldgraf Millipede

{4}{G}

Creature — Insect Horror

2/2

When this creature enters, mill three cards, then put a +1/+1 counter on this creature for each creature card in your graveyard. (To mill three cards, put the top three cards of your library into your graveyard.)

Moldgraf Millipede gets a +1/+1 counter for every creature card in your graveyard, including any creature cards that were already there before you milled three cards.

0125_MTGINR_Main: Morkrut Banshee

Morkrut Banshee

{3}{B}{B}

Creature — Spirit

4/4

Morbid — When this creature enters, if a creature died this turn, target creature gets -4/-4 until end of turn.

Morkrut Banshee's morbid ability triggers only once, not once for each creature that has died this turn. If no creatures have died by the time it enters the battlefield, its ability won't trigger at all.

If there are no other creatures on the battlefield when the morbid ability triggers, the ability must target Morkrut Banshee itself.

0077_MTGINR_Main: Mystic Retrieval

Mystic Retrieval

{3}{U}

Sorcery

Return target instant or sorcery card from your graveyard to your hand.

Flashback {2}{R} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

Mystic Retrieval can't target itself. It's on the stack when you choose its target.

0078_MTGINR_Main: Nebelgast Herald

Nebelgast Herald

{2}{U}

Creature — Spirit

2/1

Flash

Flying

Whenever this creature or another Spirit you control enters, tap target creature an opponent controls.

If Nebelgast Herald and another Spirit enter at the same time, Nebelgast Herald's last ability triggers once for each of them.

0079_MTGINR_Main: Necroduality

Necroduality

{3}{U}

Enchantment

Whenever a nontoken Zombie you control enters, create a token that's a copy of that creature.

The token copies exactly what was printed on the original permanent and nothing else (unless that permanent is copying something else; see below). It doesn't copy whether that permanent is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, or so on.

If the copied permanent is copying something else, then the token enters as whatever that permanent copied.

Any "enters" abilities of the copied permanent will trigger when the token enters. Any "as [this permanent] enters" or "[this permanent] enters with" abilities of the copied permanent will also work.

0269a_MTGINR_Main: Neglected Heirloom

Neglected Heirloom

{1}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +1/+1.

When equipped creature transforms, transform this Equipment.

Equip {1}

////

Ashmouth Blade

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +3/+3 and has first strike.

Equip {3}

When Neglected Heirloom transforms, it remains attached to the creature it's attached to. If the equipped creature transforms into a noncreature permanent, Neglected Heirloom will become unattached before it transforms into Ashmouth Blade.

0036_MTGINR_Main: Odric, Lunarch Marshal

Odric, Lunarch Marshal

{3}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Soldier

3/3

At the beginning of each combat, creatures you control gain first strike until end of turn if a creature you control has first strike. The same is true for flying, deathtouch, double strike, haste, hexproof, indestructible, lifelink, menace, reach, skulk, trample, and vigilance.

Odric's ability triggers at the beginning of each combat, not just combat on your turn, whether or not any creatures you control have any of the listed abilities. If a creature gains one of the listed abilities before Odric's triggered ability resolves, perhaps due to another ability that triggered at the beginning of combat, then creatures you control will gain that ability.

The set of creatures affected by Odric's ability and how they are affected is determined as the ability resolves. Creatures you begin to control later in the turn won't gain any abilities or cause creatures to gain new abilities, and the abilities gained won't change even if every creature that normally had the abilities leaves the battlefield.

Multiple instances of any of the abilities Odric can grant your creatures are redundant.

If one of those creatures has one or more variants of the listed keywords (for example, hexproof from white), creatures you control gain those specific variants.

0246_MTGINR_Main: Olivia Voldaren

Olivia Voldaren

{2}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Vampire

3/3

Flying

{1}{R}: Olivia Voldaren deals 1 damage to another target creature. That creature becomes a Vampire in addition to its other types. Put a +1/+1 counter on Olivia Voldaren.

{3}{B}{B}: Gain control of target Vampire for as long as you control Olivia Voldaren.

If Olivia Voldaren deals lethal damage to a creature with its first activated ability, that creature will become a Vampire before dying.

If you activate Olivia Voldaren's last ability, and before that ability resolves you lose control of Olivia Voldaren, the ability will resolve with no effect. You won't gain control of the targeted Vampire.

0127_MTGINR_Main: Olivia's Dragoon

Olivia's Dragoon

{1}{B}

Creature — Vampire Berserker

2/2

Discard a card: This creature gains flying until end of turn.

You can activate the ability of Olivia's Dragoon more than once in a turn, even if it already has flying.

0080_MTGINR_Main: Overcharged Amalgam

Overcharged Amalgam

{2}{U}{U}

Creature — Zombie Horror

3/3

Flash

Flying

Exploit (When this creature enters, you may sacrifice a creature.)

When this creature exploits a creature, counter target spell, activated ability, or triggered ability.

Activated abilities are written in the form "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keyword abilities, such as equip and crew, are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder texts.

Triggered abilities use the word "when," "whenever," or "at." They're often written as "[Trigger condition], [effect]." Some keyword abilities, such as prowess and fabricate, are triggered abilities and will have "when," "whenever," or "at" in their reminder text.

If you counter a delayed triggered ability that triggers at the beginning of the "next" occurrence of a specified step or phase, that ability won't trigger again the following time that phase or step occurs.

Overcharged Amalgam's exploit ability can't target mana abilities. An activated mana ability is one that could add mana as it resolves, doesn't have a target, and isn't a loyalty ability. A triggered mana ability is one that could add mana as it resolves and triggers based on an activated mana ability.

Abilities that create replacement effects, such as a permanent entering tapped or with counters on it, can't be targeted. Abilities that apply "as [this creature] enters" are also replacement effects and can't be targeted.

0037_MTGINR_Main: Rally the Peasants

Rally the Peasants

{2}{W}

Instant

Creatures you control get +2/+0 until end of turn.

Flashback {2}{R} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

Only creatures you control when Rally the Peasants resolves will be affected. Creatures that enter the battlefield or that you gain control of later in the turn will not.

0167_MTGINR_Main: Reforge the Soul

Reforge the Soul

{3}{R}{R}

Sorcery

Each player discards their hand, then draws seven cards.

Miracle {1}{R} (You may cast this card for its miracle cost when you draw it if it's the first card you drew this turn.)

If the first card you draw in a turn has miracle, you may reveal it. If you do, a triggered ability triggers and goes on the stack. Players may respond to this ability as normal. While this ability is on the stack and the card with miracle remains in your hand, you play with the it revealed.

It's important to reveal a card with miracle before it is mixed with the other cards in your hand.

As the triggered ability resolves, you decide whether to cast the revealed card. If you do, you pay its miracle cost rather than its mana cost. If you don't, either because you don't want to or you can't (perhaps because the card is no longer in your hand), the card stops being revealed and remains in your hand.

Miracle works on any turn, not only your turns, but only if the card is the first card drawn that turn. If you're instructed to draw multiple cards (and haven't yet drawn a card that turn), those cards are drawn one at a time, so only the first one may be revealed using miracle.

If you cast a spell using miracle, you ignore any restrictions based on card type. For example, if Reforge the Soul is the first card you draw during an opponent's turn, you may reveal it and cast is using miracle.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost (such as a miracle cost) you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell is always based on its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

0128a_MTGINR_Main: Restless Bloodseeker

Restless Bloodseeker

{1}{B}

Creature — Vampire

1/3

At the beginning of your end step, if you gained life this turn, create a Blood token. (It's an artifact with "{1}, {T}, Discard a card, Sacrifice this token: Draw a card.")

Sacrifice two Blood tokens: Transform this creature. Activate only as a sorcery.

////

Bloodsoaked Reveler

Creature — Vampire

3/3

At the beginning of your end step, if you gained life this turn, create a Blood token. (It's an artifact with "{1}, {T}, Discard a card, Sacrifice this token: Draw a card.")

{4}{B}: Each opponent loses 2 life and you gain 2 life.

If you haven't gained life during the turn when your end step begins, Restless Bloodseeker's ability (and similarly, Bloodsoaked Reveler's ability) won't trigger at all. Gaining life during your end step won't cause the ability to trigger.

The first ability of both Restless Bloodseeker and Bloodsoaked Reveler will trigger if you gained life at any point during the turn, even if you also lost that much or more life during the same turn.

0038_MTGINR_Main: Restoration Angel

Restoration Angel

{3}{W}

Creature — Angel

3/4

Flash

Flying

When this creature enters, you may exile target non-Angel creature you control, then return that card to the battlefield under your control.

Once the exiled creature returns, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was. Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled creature will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

When an effect returns the exiled card "under your control," you control it indefinitely after that. If you had temporarily gained control of a creature, it won't return to its previous controller. In a multiplayer game, if a player leaves the game, all cards that player owns leave as well. If you leave the game, a creature you took with Restoration Angel's effect is exiled.

0082_MTGINR_Main: Rise from the Tides

Rise from the Tides

{5}{U}

Sorcery

Create a tapped 2/2 black Zombie creature token for each instant and sorcery card in your graveyard.

Rise from the Tides is still on the stack while you count the number of instant and sorcery cards in your graveyard. It doesn't count itself.

0083_MTGINR_Main: Rooftop Storm

Rooftop Storm

{5}{U}

Enchantment

You may pay {0} rather than pay the mana cost for Zombie creature spells you cast.

You must still pay any mandatory additional costs, such as exiling a creature card from your graveyard for Makeshift Mauler.

The mana cost and mana value of the spell are unchanged. Rooftop Storm only changes what you pay.

0168_MTGINR_Main: Runebound Wolf

Runebound Wolf

{1}{R}

Creature — Wolf

2/2

{3}{R}, {T}: This creature deals damage equal to the number of Wolves and Werewolves you control to target opponent.

Runebound Wolf's activated ability counts the number of Wolves and Werewolves you control at the time it resolves, not at the time it was activated.

If you control a creature that is both a Wolf and a Werewolf, it's counted only once for Runebound Wolf's ability.

0213_MTGINR_Main: Second Harvest

Second Harvest

{2}{G}{G}

Instant

For each token you control, create a token that's a copy of that permanent.

Second Harvest copies the original characteristics of each token as stated by the effect that created that token. It doesn't copy whether that token is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or any Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, or so on.

Second Harvest copies all tokens, not only creature tokens.

0170_MTGINR_Main: Seize the Storm

Seize the Storm

{4}{R}

Sorcery

Create a red Elemental creature token with trample and "This token's power and toughness are each equal to the number of instant and sorcery cards in your graveyard plus the number of cards with flashback you own in exile."

Flashback {6}{R} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

The power and toughness of the Elemental token will change as the number of instant and sorcery cards in your graveyard and the number of cards with flashback you own in exile change.

If you cast Seize the Storm with no instant or sorcery cards in your graveyard and no cards with flashback in exile, the Elemental will start as a 0/0 creature. However, state-based actions won't be checked until after Seize the Storm has finished resolving. The Elemental will then be a 1/1 creature and survive because Seize the Storm will either be in your graveyard or in exile.

While a spell is on the stack, it is neither in your graveyard nor in exile, so it won't contribute to the Elemental's power and toughness. For example, with Seize the Storm in your graveyard and no cards in exile, the 1/1 Elemental in the above scenario will become 0/0 and die if you cast Seize the Storm from your graveyard using flashback.

0130_MTGINR_Main: Sever the Bloodline

Sever the Bloodline

{3}{B}

Sorcery

Exile target creature and all other creatures with the same name as that creature.

Flashback {5}{B}{B} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

Sever the Bloodline has only one target. Other creatures with the same name will be exiled even if they have hexproof or protection.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Sever the Bloodline tries to resolve, the spell won't resolve. You won't exile any creatures at all.

Unless a token is a copy of another permanent or was explicitly given a name by the effect that created it, its name is the subtypes it was given when it was created plus the word "Token." For example, if an effect creates a 1/1 Soldier creature token, that token is named "Soldier Token."

0214a_MTGINR_Main: Shrill Howler

Shrill Howler

{2}{G}

Creature — Werewolf Horror

3/1

Creatures with power less than this creature's power can't block it.

{5}{G}: Transform this creature.

////

Howling Chorus

Creature — Eldrazi Werewolf

3/5

Creatures with power less than this creature's power can't block it.

Whenever this creature deals combat damage to a player, create a 3/2 colorless Eldrazi Horror creature token.

The power of the blocking creature and that of Shrill Howler (or Howling Chorus) are compared only at the moment that blockers are chosen. Changing either creature's power later won't cause Shrill Howler (or Howling Chorus) to become unblocked.

0131_MTGINR_Main: Siege Zombie

Siege Zombie

{1}{B}

Creature — Zombie

2/2

Tap three untapped creatures you control: Each opponent loses 1 life.

Since Siege Zombie's activated ability doesn't have a tap symbol in its cost, you can tap creatures that haven't been under your control since your most recent turn began (including Siege Zombie itself) to pay the cost.

0247_MTGINR_Main: Sigarda, Host of Herons

Sigarda, Host of Herons

{2}{G}{W}{W}

Legendary Creature — Angel

5/5

Flying, hexproof

Spells and abilities your opponents control can't cause you to sacrifice permanents.

As a spell or ability an opponent controls resolves, if it would force you to sacrifice a permanent, you just don't. That part of the effect does nothing. If that spell or ability gives you the option to sacrifice a permanent, you can't take that option.

If a spell or ability an opponent controls states that something happens unless you sacrifice a permanent, you can't choose to sacrifice a permanent. On the other hand, if a spell or ability an opponent controls instructs you to sacrifice a permanent unless you perform an action (as Killing Wave does), you can choose whether to perform the action. If you don't perform the action, nothing happens, since you can't sacrifice any permanents.

Sigarda's ability affects only sacrifices. It won't stop a creature from dying due to lethal damage or having 0 toughness, and it won't stop a permanent from being put into its owner's graveyard due to the "legend rule." None of these are sacrifices; they're the result of game rules.

0132_MTGINR_Main: Skirsdag High Priest

Skirsdag High Priest

{1}{B}

Creature — Human Cleric

1/2

Morbid — {T}, Tap two untapped creatures you control: Create a 5/5 black Demon creature token with flying. Activate only if a creature died this turn.

Unlike Skirsdag High Priest itself, the two other creatures you tap to activate its ability aren't required to have been under your control continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn.

0039_MTGINR_Main: Slayer of the Wicked

Slayer of the Wicked

{3}{W}

Creature — Human Soldier

3/2

When this creature enters, you may destroy target Vampire, Werewolf, or Zombie.

If you control the only Vampire, Werewolf, or Zombie, you must target it with Slayer of the Wicked's ability. You choose whether to destroy the target when the ability resolves.

0171a_MTGINR_Main: Smoldering Werewolf

Smoldering Werewolf

{2}{R}{R}

Creature — Werewolf Horror

3/2

When this creature enters, it deals 1 damage to each of up to two target creatures.

{4}{R}{R}: Transform this creature.

////

Erupting Dreadwolf

Creature — Eldrazi Werewolf

6/4

Whenever this creature attacks, it deals 2 damage to any target.

Erupting Dreadwolf's triggered ability resolves before blockers are chosen. A creature dealt lethal damage this way won't be around to block.

If you somehow transform Smoldering Werewolf into Erupting Dreadwolf after it has attacked, Erupting Dreadwolf's triggered ability won't trigger that combat.

0215_MTGINR_Main: Somberwald Sage

Somberwald Sage

{2}{G}

Creature — Human Druid

0/1

{T}: Add three mana of any one color. Spend this mana only to cast creature spells.

Mana produced by Somberwald Sage can be spent on any part of a creature spell's total cost. This includes additional costs (such as kicker costs) and alternative costs (such as evoke costs).

Mana produced by Somberwald Sage can't be spent on activated abilities, even ones that put a creature card directly onto the battlefield, such as unearth or ninjutsu.

Mana produced by Somberwald Sage can't be spent on noncreature spells that would put creature tokens onto the battlefield.

0133_MTGINR_Main: Sorin, Imperious Bloodlord

Sorin, Imperious Bloodlord

{2}{B}

Legendary Planeswalker — Sorin

4

+1: Target creature you control gains deathtouch and lifelink until end of turn. If it's a Vampire, put a +1/+1 counter on it.

+1: You may sacrifice a Vampire. When you do, Sorin deals 3 damage to any target and you gain 3 life.

−3: You may put a Vampire creature card from your hand onto the battlefield.

Multiple instances of deathtouch and/or lifelink on the same creature are redundant.

You don't choose a target for Sorin's second ability at the time you activate it. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you sacrifice a Vampire this way. You choose a target for this ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

If the target of the reflexive triggered ability is an illegal target as that ability tries to resolve, it doesn't resolve. You won't gain 3 life.

0270_MTGINR_Main: Soul Separator

Soul Separator

{3}

Artifact

{5}, {T}, Sacrifice this artifact: Exile target creature card from your graveyard. Create a token that's a copy of that card, except it's 1/1, it's a Spirit in addition to its other types, and it has flying. Create a black Zombie creature token with power equal to that card's power and toughness equal to that card's toughness.

If you copy a double-faced creature card with Soul Separator's ability, the resulting Spirit token will be a double-faced token. The listed exceptions will apply to both the front and back faces of the Spirit token. The Zombie token will not be a double-faced token.

If the copied creature card has in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0. Any "enters" abilities of the copied creature card will trigger when the Spirit token enters. Any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities of the creature card will also work.

The Spirit token has the color and mana cost (and thus mana value) of the original card; the Zombie token has a mana value of 0.

Abilities that define a creature's power and toughness apply while that card is in your graveyard, but abilities that add or subtract from it don't. For example, the ability of Sage of Ancient Lore applies to determine the Zombie token's power and toughness, but the ability of Liliana's Elite doesn't.

If the copied creature card has an ability that defines its power and toughness, such as that of Sage of Ancient Lore, the Spirit token will still have base power and toughness 1/1.

The power and toughness of the Zombie token are set as it's created based on the card as it last existed in your graveyard. They won't update if the exiled card's power and toughness change.

The Spirit token will be on the battlefield before the Zombie token enters.

0085a_MTGINR_Main: Soulcipher Board

Soulcipher Board

{1}{U}

Artifact

This artifact enters with three omen counters on it.

{1}{U}, {T}: Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one of them into your graveyard.

Whenever a creature card is put into your graveyard from anywhere, remove an omen counter from this artifact. Then if it has no omen counters on it, transform it.

////

Cipherbound Spirit

Creature — Spirit

3/2

Flying

This creature can block only creatures with flying.

{3}{U}: Draw two cards, then discard a card.

Soulcipher Board's last ability triggers when a creature card is put into a graveyard from anywhere. This is different than an ability that triggers when a creature dies. Notably, a noncreature card on the battlefield that becomes a creature and dies (such as an animated land) won't cause this ability to trigger. Similarly, a creature card on the battlefield that has been made a noncreature permanent (such as one enchanted with Minimus Containment) will cause this ability to trigger when that card is put into your graveyard.

Token creatures dying never cause Soulcipher Board's last ability to trigger.

0248_MTGINR_Main: Spell Queller

Spell Queller

{1}{W}{U}

Creature — Spirit

2/3

Flash

Flying

When this creature enters, exile target spell with mana value 4 or less.

When this creature leaves the battlefield, the exiled card's owner may cast that card without paying its mana cost.

For spells with in their mana costs, use the value chosen for X to determine if the spell's mana value is 4 or less.

in their mana costs, use the value chosen for X to determine if the spell's mana value is 4 or less. Spells that can't be countered can be exiled by Spell Queller's ability. They won't resolve.

If the exiled card's owner casts it, the spell has no relation to the spell that player originally cast. Any choices made for the original spell or effects affecting the original spell aren't carried over to the new one.

If the player casts the exiled card, they do so as part of the resolution of Spell Queller's last ability. The player can't wait to cast it later in the turn. Timing permissions based on the card's type are ignored, but other restrictions (such as "Cast [this card] only during combat") are not.

If a player casts a card "without paying its mana cost," they can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs, such as emerge costs. The player can, however, pay additional costs, such as escalate costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the card.

If the card has {X} in its mana cost, the player must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

If Spell Queller leaves the battlefield before its "enters" ability resolves, its leaves-the-battlefield triggered ability triggers, resolves, and does nothing. Then its first triggered ability resolves and exiles the spell forever.

0216_MTGINR_Main: Spider Spawning

Spider Spawning

{4}{G}

Sorcery

Create a 1/2 green Spider creature token with reach for each creature card in your graveyard.

Flashback {6}{B} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

The number of creature cards in your graveyard is counted when Spider Spawning resolves.

0217_MTGINR_Main: Splinterfright

Splinterfright

{2}{G}

Creature — Elemental

*/*

Trample

Splinterfright's power and toughness are each equal to the number of creature cards in your graveyard.

At the beginning of your upkeep, mill two cards. (Put the top two cards of your library into your graveyard.)

The ability that defines Splinterfright's power and toughness works in all zones, not just the battlefield. If Splinterfright is in your graveyard, it will count itself.

If Splinterfright's controller has only one card in their library when its triggered ability resolves, they put that card into their graveyard.

0086_MTGINR_Main: Spontaneous Mutation

Spontaneous Mutation

{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Flash

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature gets -X/-0, where X is the number of cards in your graveyard.

The value of X will constantly update as the number of cards in your graveyard changes.

0172_MTGINR_Main: Stensia Masquerade

Stensia Masquerade

{2}{R}

Enchantment

Attacking creatures you control have first strike.

Whenever a Vampire you control deals combat damage to a player, put a +1/+1 counter on it.

Madness {2}{R} (If you discard this card, discard it into exile. When you do, cast it for its madness cost or put it into your graveyard.)

Losing or gaining first strike after first-strike damage has been dealt won't cause a creature to deal combat damage twice or to not deal combat damage.

0271_MTGINR_Main: Stitcher's Graft

Stitcher's Graft

{1}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +3/+3.

Whenever equipped creature attacks, it doesn't untap during its controller's next untap step.

Whenever this Equipment becomes unattached from a permanent, sacrifice that permanent.

Equip {2}

If multiple effects say that a creature doesn't untap during your next untap step, those effects all apply during one untap step. For example, a creature that attacks while equipped with two Stitcher's Grafts will only spend one untap step without untapping.

Stitcher's Graft becomes unattached from the creature it's equipping if you equip it to a new creature, if Stitcher's Graft leaves the battlefield, if the equipped creature ceases to be a creature, or if Stitcher's Graft ceases to be an Equipment. (It also becomes unattached if the equipped creature leaves the battlefield, but the triggered ability won't do anything in that case.)

If Stitcher's Graft's last triggered ability triggers, but you don't control the permanent it became unattached from at the time that ability resolves (perhaps because another player has somehow gained control of it), you won't be able to sacrifice it.

0042_MTGINR_Main: Strength of Arms

Strength of Arms

{W}

Instant

Target creature gets +2/+2 until end of turn. If you control an Equipment, create a 1/1 white Human Soldier creature token.

You'll create a Human Soldier token if you control any Equipment, not just one attached to the target creature, or even to any creature at all.

You'll create only one token, no matter how many Equipment you control beyond the first.

The Human Soldier token that you'll create can't be the target to get +2/+2.

0173_MTGINR_Main: Stromkirk Occultist

Stromkirk Occultist

{2}{R}

Creature — Vampire Horror

3/2

Trample

Whenever this creature deals combat damage to a player, exile the top card of your library. Until end of turn, you may play that card.

Madness {1}{R} (If you discard this card, discard it into exile. When you do, cast it for its madness cost or put it into your graveyard.)

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0088_MTGINR_Main: Summary Dismissal

Summary Dismissal

{2}{U}{U}

Instant

Exile all other spells and counter all abilities.

Spells that can't be countered are exiled by Summary Dismissal. They won't resolve.

Only activated and triggered abilities on the stack are countered. Static abilities of objects remain unaffected, and activated and triggered abilities of objects may be activated or may trigger again later in the turn. Spells and abilities that have already resolved aren't affected.

0249_MTGINR_Main: Tamiyo, Field Researcher

Tamiyo, Field Researcher

{1}{G}{W}{U}

Legendary Planeswalker — Tamiyo

4

+1: Choose up to two target creatures. Until your next turn, whenever either of those creatures deals combat damage, you draw a card.

−2: Tap up to two target nonland permanents. They don't untap during their controller's next untap step.

−7: Draw three cards. You get an emblem with "You may cast spells from your hand without paying their mana costs."

Tamiyo's first ability can target creatures you don't control. You'll draw a card, not their controller, if they deal combat damage.

Tamiyo's first ability sets up a delayed triggered ability that triggers even if Tamiyo has left the battlefield before those creatures deal combat damage.

If Tamiyo's first ability targets two creatures, and both deal combat damage at the same time, the delayed triggered ability triggers twice.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the spell.

If a spell has in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

0090_MTGINR_Main: Temporal Mastery

Temporal Mastery

{5}{U}{U}

Sorcery

Take an extra turn after this one. Exile Temporal Mastery.

Miracle {1}{U} (You may cast this card for its miracle cost when you draw it if it's the first card you drew this turn.)

If the first card you draw in a turn has miracle, you may reveal it. If you do, a triggered ability triggers and goes on the stack. Players may respond to this ability as normal. While this ability is on the stack and the card with miracle remains in your hand, you play with the it revealed.

It's important to reveal a card with miracle before it is mixed with the other cards in your hand.

As the triggered ability resolves, you decide whether to cast the revealed card. If you do, you pay its miracle cost rather than its mana cost. If you don't, either because you don't want to or you can't (perhaps because the card is no longer in your hand), the card stops being revealed and remains in your hand.

Miracle works on any turn, not only your turns, but only if the card is the first card drawn that turn. If you're instructed to draw multiple cards (and haven't yet drawn a card that turn), those cards are drawn one at a time, so only the first one may be revealed using miracle.

If you cast a spell using miracle, you ignore any restrictions based on card type. For example, if Temporal Mastery is the first card you draw during an opponent's turn, you may reveal it and cast is using miracle. Assuming no other extra turns are scheduled to occur, the next turn will be your extra turn. After that turn, the regular turn order will resume.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost (such as a miracle cost) you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell is always based on its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

0044_MTGINR_Main: Thalia, Heretic Cathar

Thalia, Heretic Cathar

{2}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Soldier

3/2

First strike

Creatures and nonbasic lands your opponents control enter tapped.

If an effect states that a creature or land enters the battlefield tapped unless a condition is met, Thalia's last ability has it enter tapped even if that condition is true. For example, your opponent may reveal a Plains while playing Port Town (from the Shadows over Innistrad set), but Port Town will still enter tapped.

If Thalia enters the battlefield at the same time as an opponent's creatures or nonbasic lands, those creatures and lands aren't affected by Thalia's last ability.

0174_MTGINR_Main: Thermo-Alchemist

Thermo-Alchemist

{1}{R}

Creature — Human Shaman

0/3

Defender

{T}: This creature deals 1 damage to each opponent.

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, untap this creature.

Thermo-Alchemist's triggered ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered. Players can cast spells and activate abilities (such as Thermo-Alchemist's own activated ability) after the triggered ability resolves but before the spell that caused it to trigger does.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, Thermo-Alchemist's activated ability deals 1 damage to each of your opponents, resulting in the opposing team losing 2 life.

0091a_MTGINR_Main: Thing in the Ice

Thing in the Ice

{1}{U}

Creature — Horror

0/4

Defender

This creature enters with four ice counters on it.

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, remove an ice counter from this creature. Then if it has no ice counters on it, transform it.

////

Awoken Horror

Creature — Kraken Horror

7/8

When this creature transforms into Awoken Horror, return all non-Horror creatures to their owners' hands.

When Thing in the Ice's triggered ability transforms it, Awoken Horror's ability will trigger and resolve before the spell that caused Thing in the Ice's last ability to trigger.

Removing all ice counters from Thing in the Ice some other way will not cause it to transform. You'll need to cast an instant or sorcery spell and cause its last ability to trigger.

0175_MTGINR_Main: Through the Breach

Through the Breach

{4}{R}

Instant — Arcane

You may put a creature card from your hand onto the battlefield. That creature gains haste. Sacrifice that creature at the beginning of the next end step.

Splice onto Arcane {2}{R}{R} (As you cast an Arcane spell, you may reveal this card from your hand and pay its splice cost. If you do, add this card's effects to that spell.)

There are no other cards with the Arcane subtype or with splice onto Arcane in this release, but some rulings regarding splice are still here for completeness. You know, just in case you happen to have two copies of Through the Breach in your Limited deck and manage to splice one onto the other. (Isn't one Emrakul enough?)

You reveal all cards you intend to splice at the same time. Each individual card can be spliced only once onto any one spell.

A card with a splice ability can't be spliced onto itself because the spell is on the stack (and not in your hand) when you reveal the cards you want to splice onto it.

0250_MTGINR_Main: Torens, Fist of the Angels

Torens, Fist of the Angels

{1}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Cleric

2/2

Training (Whenever this creature attacks with another creature with greater power, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.)

Whenever you cast a creature spell, create a 1/1 green and white Human Soldier creature token with training.

A creature's training ability triggers only when both that creature and a creature with greater power are declared as attackers. Increasing a creature's power after attackers are declared won't cause a training ability to trigger.

Once a creature's training ability has triggered, destroying the other attacking creature or reducing its power won't stop the creature with training from getting a +1/+1 counter.

0093_MTGINR_Main: Tower Geist

Tower Geist

{3}{U}

Creature — Spirit

2/2

Flying

When this creature enters, look at the top two cards of your library. Put one of them into your hand and the other into your graveyard.

If there's only one card in your library when Tower Geist enters the battlefield, you'll look at that card and put it into your hand.

0046a_MTGINR_Main: Town Gossipmonger

Town Gossipmonger

{W}

Creature — Human

1/1

{T}, Tap an untapped creature you control: Transform this creature.

////

Incited Rabble

Creature — Human

2/3

This creature attacks each combat if able.

{2}: This creature gets +1/+0 until end of turn.

You can tap any untapped creature you control, including one you haven't controlled continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn, to pay the cost of Town Gossipmonger's activated ability. You must have controlled Town Gossipmonger continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn, however.

Incited Rabble's controller still chooses which player, planeswalker, or battle it attacks.

If, during its controller's declare attackers step, Incited Rabble is tapped or is affected by a spell or ability that says it can't attack, then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having Incited Rabble attack, its controller isn't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack in that case either. Note that transforming Town Gossipmonger won't untap it.

0220_MTGINR_Main: Travel Preparations

Travel Preparations

{1}{G}

Sorcery

Put a +1/+1 counter on each of up to two target creatures.

Flashback {1}{W} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

You can't target the same creature twice to put two +1/+1 counters on it.

If Travel Preparations targets two creatures, and one of them is an illegal target by the time Travel Preparations resolves, you'll still put a +1/+1 counter on the other creature.

0221_MTGINR_Main: Traverse the Ulvenwald

Traverse the Ulvenwald

{G}

Sorcery

Search your library for a basic land card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

Delirium — If there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard, instead search your library for a creature or land card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

The delirium ability of Traverse the Ulvenwald allows you to find a nonbasic land card.

The card types that could appear in your graveyard are artifact, battle, creature, enchantment, instant, kindred, land, planeswalker, and sorcery. Supertypes (such as legendary and basic) and subtypes (such as Human and Equipment) are not counted.

The number of card types matters, not the number of cards. For example, Epitaph Golem (an artifact creature) along with Memory Deluge (an instant) and Travel Preparations (a sorcery) will enable delirium.

Because you consider only the characteristics of a double-faced card's front face while it's not on the battlefield, the types of its back face won't be counted for delirium.

Some delirium abilities that appear on instants and sorceries use the word "instead." These spells have an upgraded effect when they resolve if there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard. They check that number only while they're resolving and don't count themselves, since they aren't in your graveyard yet. You only get the upgraded effect, not both effects.

0135_MTGINR_Main: Tree of Perdition

Tree of Perdition

{3}{B}

Creature — Plant

0/13

Defender

{T}: Exchange target opponent's life total with this creature's toughness.

If Tree of Perdition isn't on the battlefield when the ability resolves, the exchange can't happen and the ability will have no effect. Notably, activating the ability and giving Tree of Perdition -13/-13 in response won't cause your opponent to lose the game.

When the ability resolves, Tree of Perdition's toughness becomes the targeted opponent's former life total and that player gains or loses an amount of life necessary so that their life total equals Tree of Perdition's former toughness. Other effects that interact with life gain or life loss will interact with this effect accordingly.

Any toughness-modifying effects, counters, Auras, or Equipment will apply after its toughness is set to the player's former life total. For example, say Tree of Perdition is equipped with Cultist's Staff (which makes it 2/15) and the player's life total is 7. After the exchange, Tree of Perdition would be a 2/9 creature (its toughness became 7, which was then modified by Cultist's Staff) and the player's life total would be 15.

0136_MTGINR_Main: Triskaidekaphobia

Triskaidekaphobia

{3}{B}

Enchantment

At the beginning of your upkeep, choose one —

• Each player with exactly 13 life loses the game, then each player gains 1 life.

• Each player with exactly 13 life loses the game, then each player loses 1 life.

You choose one of the modes even if no player will lose the game. Players will still gain or lose life as appropriate.

If you choose Triskaidekaphobia's second mode and begin to resolve it while an opponent's life total is 13 and your life total is 1, that opponent will lose the game before you lose 1 life.

If each player has 13 life as Triskaidekaphobia's ability resolves, the game ends in a draw.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, each team with 13 life loses the game, then each player on each team gains or loses 1 life, causing the team's life total to go up or down by 2.

0222_MTGINR_Main: Ulvenwald Mysteries

Ulvenwald Mysteries

{2}{G}

Enchantment

Whenever a nontoken creature you control dies, investigate. (Create a Clue token. It's an artifact with "{2}, Sacrifice this token: Draw a card.")

Whenever you sacrifice a Clue, create a 1/1 white Human Soldier creature token.

If a nontoken creature dies at the same time as Ulvenwald Mysteries leaves the battlefield, the first ability triggers. Similarly, if Ulvenwald Mysteries isn't a token and has become a creature, it dying will cause its own first ability to trigger.

The last ability is a triggered ability, not an activated ability. It doesn't allow you to sacrifice a Clue whenever you want; rather, you need some other way of sacrificing it, such as the activated ability that Clue tokens have.

If you sacrifice a Clue as part of casting a spell or activating an ability, the last ability will resolve before that spell or ability.

0223_MTGINR_Main: Unnatural Growth

Unnatural Growth

{1}{G}{G}{G}{G}

Enchantment

At the beginning of each combat, double the power and toughness of each creature you control until end of turn.

If an effect instructs you to "double" a creature's power, that creature gets +X/+0, where X is its power as that effect begins to apply. Similarly, a creature whose toughness is doubled gets +0/+X, where X is its toughness as the effect begins to apply.

If a creature's power is less than 0 when it's doubled, instead that creature gets -X/-0, where X is how much less than 0 its power is. For example, if an effect has given Bear Cub, a 2/2 creature, -4/-0 so that it's a -2/2 creature, doubling its power and toughness gives it -2/+2, and it becomes a -4/4 creature.

If you control more than one Unnatural Growth, each one applies independently. For example, if you control two copies of Unnatural Growth, a 2/2 Bear Cub becomes a 4/4 creature when the first ability resolves and then becomes an 8/8 creature when the second one resolves.

0178_MTGINR_Main: Vexing Devil

Vexing Devil

{R}

Creature — Devil

4/3

When this creature enters, any opponent may have it deal 4 damage to them. If a player does, sacrifice this creature.

If a player chooses to have Vexing Devil deal 4 damage to them, but some or all of that damage is prevented or redirected, Vexing Devil will still be sacrificed.

As Vexing Devil's ability resolves, the next opponent in turn order (or, if it's an opponent's turn, that opponent) chooses whether to be dealt 4 damage, then each other opponent in turn order does the same. If any of them do, you sacrifice Vexing Devil.

No player may take actions between the time an opponent chooses to be dealt damage by Vexing Devil and the time you sacrifice Vexing Devil. This means that you can't use a spell or ability (such as Turn to Mist) to stop Vexing Devil from being sacrificed if a player chooses to be dealt damage.

0137_MTGINR_Main: Village Rites

Village Rites

{B}

Instant

As an additional cost to cast this spell, sacrifice a creature.

Draw two cards.

You must sacrifice exactly one creature to cast this spell; you can't cast it without sacrificing a creature, and you can't sacrifice additional creatures.

0050_MTGINR_Main: Voice of the Blessed

Voice of the Blessed

{W}{W}

Creature — Spirit Cleric

2/2

Whenever you gain life, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

As long as this creature has four or more +1/+1 counters on it, it has flying and vigilance.

As long as this creature has ten or more +1/+1 counters on it, it has indestructible.

The first ability of Voice of the Blessed triggers just once for each life-gaining event, no matter how much life was gained.

If Voice of the Blessed is dealt lethal damage at the same time that you gain life, it won't receive a counter from its ability in time to save it.

Each creature with lifelink dealing combat damage causes a separate life-gaining event. For example, if two creatures you control with lifelink deal combat damage at the same time, Voice of the Blessed's first ability will trigger twice. However, if a single creature you control with lifelink deals combat damage to multiple creatures, players, and/or planeswalkers at the same time (perhaps because it has trample or was blocked by more than one creature), the ability will trigger only once.

If you gain an amount of life "for each" of something, that life is gained as one event and the ability of Voice of the Blessed triggers only once.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, life gained by your teammate won't cause the first ability to trigger, even though it caused your team's life total to increase.

Gaining flying after it has become blocked won't cause Voice of the Blessed to become unblocked.

0180_MTGINR_Main: Voldaren Ambusher

Voldaren Ambusher

{2}{R}

Creature — Vampire Archer

2/2

When this creature enters, if an opponent lost life this turn, it deals X damage to up to one target creature or planeswalker, where X is the number of Vampires you control.

Voldaren Ambusher's ability cares whether an opponent lost life this turn, not how their life total changed. For example, an opponent who gained 2 life and lost 1 life in the same turn still lost life.

Voldaren Ambusher's ability counts the number of Vampires you control as it resolves. If something happens in response such that you don't control any Vampires when it resolves, Voldaren Ambusher won't deal damage to the target creature or planeswalker.

0138a_MTGINR_Main: Voldaren Bloodcaster

Voldaren Bloodcaster

{1}{B}

Creature — Vampire Wizard

2/1

Flying

Whenever this creature or another nontoken creature you control dies, create a Blood token. (It's an artifact with "{1}, {T}, Discard a card, Sacrifice this token: Draw a card.")

Whenever you create a Blood token, if you control five or more Blood tokens, transform this creature.

////

Bloodbat Summoner

Creature — Vampire Wizard

3/3

Flying

At the beginning of combat on your turn, up to one target Blood token you control becomes a 2/2 black Bat creature with flying and haste in addition to its other types.

Voldaren Bloodcaster's last ability checks how many Blood tokens you have both as it triggers and as it resolves. If you don't control at least five Blood tokens at both of those times, it won't transform.

Blood tokens that become Bats with Bloodbat Summoner's ability are still Blood artifact tokens and still have " , {T}, Discard a card, Sacrifice this token: Draw a card."

0051a_MTGINR_Main: Wedding Announcement

Wedding Announcement

{2}{W}

Enchantment

At the beginning of your end step, put an invitation counter on this enchantment. If you attacked with two or more creatures this turn, draw a card. Otherwise, create a 1/1 white Human creature token. Then if this enchantment has three or more invitation counters on it, transform it.

////

Wedding Festivity

Enchantment

Creatures you control get +1/+1.

Wedding Announcement's ability looks back in time to the combat phase of this turn, even if it wasn't yet on the battlefield when you attacked. If you attacked with at least two creatures this turn, you will draw a card as the ability resolves. This is true even if one or more of those permanents is no longer a creature or no longer on the battlefield.

Transforming is part of the triggered ability that puts invitation counters on Wedding Announcement. If some other effect causes Wedding Announcement to have three or more invitation counters on it, it won't transform until the next time its triggered ability resolves.

Wedding Announcement keeps its invitation counters as it transforms into Wedding Festivity.

0007_MTGINR_Main: Wretched Gryff

Wretched Gryff

{7}

Creature — Eldrazi Hippogriff

3/4

Emerge {5}{U} (You may cast this spell by sacrificing a creature and paying the emerge cost reduced by that creature's mana value.)

When you cast this spell, draw a card.

Flying

An ability that triggers when a player casts a spell resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

0183_MTGINR_Main: Zealous Conscripts

Zealous Conscripts

{4}{R}

Creature — Human Warrior

3/3

Haste

When this creature enters, gain control of target permanent until end of turn. Untap that permanent. It gains haste until end of turn.

The triggered ability can target any permanent, including one that's untapped or one that you already control.

