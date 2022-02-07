News / Feature
Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Commander Decklists
[Editor's Note February 18, 2022: This article originally listed Ukiyo-e lands as part of the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Commander Decks and has been updated to clarify that only basic lands are included.] On February 18, Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty releases in stores worldwide, and with it, two new Commander decks that feature awesome reprints and powerful new cards. Check out all the new and returning cards in the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Commander Card Image Gallery, extended-art versions of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Commander cards available in Collector Boosters in the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Variant Card Image Gallery—including cards not found in these decks exclusive to Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Set and Collector Boosters! (Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from Gatherer, including printings which are not in this product. These decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck. Additionally, card images for new Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Commander cards will appear in decklists at a later time.)
1 Kotori, Pilot Prodigy
1 Jace, Architect of Thought
1 Shorikai, Genesis Engine
1 Aerial Surveyor
1 Drumbellower
1 Ironsoul Enforcer
1 Organic Extinction
1 Release to Memory
1 Swift Reconfiguration
1 Access Denied
1 Cyberdrive Awakener
1 Imposter Mech
1 Kappa Cannoneer
1 Katsumasa, the Animator
1 Research Thief
1 Universal Surveillance
1 Imperial Recovery Unit
1 Mobilizer Mech
1 Prodigy's Prototype
1 Surgehacker Mech
1 Aeronaut Admiral
1 Armed and Armored
1 Cataclysmic Gearhulk
1 Crush Contraband
1 Dispatch
1 Generous Gift
1 Indomitable Archangel
1 Myrsmith
1 Parhelion II
1 Sram, Senior Edificer
1 Swords to Plowshares
1 Teshar, Ancestor's Apostle
1 Emry, Lurker of the Loch
1 Etherium Sculptor
1 Master of Etherium
1 Reality Shift
1 Riddlesmith
1 Sai, Master Thopterist
1 Thopter Spy Network
1 Thoughtcast
1 Vedalken Engineer
1 Whirler Rogue
1 Arcanist's Owl
1 Dance of the Manse
1 Hanna, Ship's Navigator
1 Raff Capashen, Ship's Mage
1 Arcane Signet
1 Azorius Signet
1 Colossal Plow
1 Cultivator's Caravan
1 Fellwar Stone
1 Foundry Inspector
1 Gold Myr
1 Mirage Mirror
1 Peacewalker Colossus
1 Raiders' Karve
1 Shimmer Myr
1 Silver Myr
1 Skysovereign, Consul Flagship
1 Smuggler's Copter
1 Sol Ring
1 Solemn Simulacrum
1 Weatherlight
1 Command Tower
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Port Town
1 Prairie Stream
1 Skycloud Expanse
1 Spire of Industry
1 Temple of Enlightenment
15 Plains
15 Island
Title: Upgrades Unleashed
Format: Commander
1 Chishiro, the Shattered Blade
1 Ox of Agonas
1 Kaima, the Fractured Calm
1 Akki Battle Squad
1 Collision of Realms
1 Kami of Celebration
1 Komainu Battle Armor
1 Smoke Spirits' Aid
1 Unquenchable Fury
1 Ascendant Acolyte
1 Concord with the Kami
1 Kosei, Penitent Warlord
1 One with the Kami
1 Rampant Rejuvenator
1 Silkguard
1 Tanuki Transplanter
1 Orochi Merge-Keeper
1 Invigorating Hot Spring
1 Towashi Guide-Bot
1 Walking Skyscraper
1 Agitator Ant
1 Chain Reaction
1 Chaos Warp
1 Elemental Mastery
1 Goblin Razerunners
1 Krenko, Tin Street Kingpin
1 Shifting Shadow
1 Starstorm
1 Taurean Mauler
1 Acidic Slime
1 Bear Umbra
1 Beast Within
1 Champion of Lambholt
1 Fertilid
1 Forgotten Ancient
1 Genesis Hydra
1 Hunter's Insight
1 Kodama's Reach
1 Loyal Guardian
1 Ordeal of Nylea
1 Primeval Protector
1 Rampant Growth
1 Rishkar, Peema Renegade
1 Rishkar's Expertise
1 Sakura-Tribe Elder
1 Shamanic Revelation
1 Snake Umbra
1 Soul's Majesty
1 Spearbreaker Behemoth
1 Vastwood Surge
1 Whiptongue Hydra
1 Decimate
1 Grumgully, the Generous
1 Mage Slayer
1 Rhythm of the Wild
1 Ulasht, the Hate Seed
1 Arcane Signet
1 Blackblade Reforged
1 Bonehoard
1 Fireshrieker
1 Sol Ring
1 Swiftfoot Boots
1 Sword of Vengeance
1 Cinder Glade
1 Command Tower
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Game Trail
1 Gruul Turf
2 Mossfire Valley
1 Opal Palace
1 Oran-Rief, the Vastwood
1 Raging Ravine
1 Temple of Abandon
12 Mountain
14 Forest