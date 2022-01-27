It's a beautiful day in Kamigawa as you ride your neon-wheeled motorcycle through the city center. Even in the daylight, the many neon signs glow bright with a magical aura, and you see a being made entirely of noodles walk into a coffee shop. You smile and brake for a group of Jukai historians crossing the street before maneuvering your bike into a park bursting with Japanese maple trees. Red leaves float through the air, and one lands on your picnic basket as you lift it and a blanket from your saddle bags. You settle on the bank of the river, close enough to the water to remove your boots and dip your toes in. As you do, water rises and begins to take shape. It's the river kami, and you're just in time for your lunch plans together.

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty is bursting with color, kami, and a little bit of chaos. Let's get into what you can find in this set as well as which products are perfect for you to build a personalized deck to bring into battle. Whether you want to create a Samurai deck, stack your library with ninjutsu cards, or play a softly glowing kami-based deck, there's a place just for you on Kamigawa.

Set Boosters

Set Boosters are an exciting way to add to your collection. You're much more likely to open multiple rares in Set Boosters than in Draft Boosters. Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Set Boosters always contain a card with the Ninja or Samurai treatment, a traditional foil card, and an art card. Between foils and non-foils, 45% of Set Boosters contain at least one of the ukiyo-e lands. The commons and uncommons in Set Boosters tell little stories about Kamigawa, and there's always the chance of opening a card on The List.

Starting with Innistrad: Midnight Hunt, we've been including more Commander content in Set Boosters. In addition to the four legendary creature "face" cards from Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Commander decks, you can find eight more new-to-Magic Commander cards that aren't found in those Commander decks.

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Set Boosters contain:

At least 1 rare or mythic rare card (approximately 27% of Set Boosters contain 2 rares or mythic rares, 3% contain 3, and less than 1% contain 4.)

1 Traditional foil card of any rarity, including Booster Fun cards

1 Common or uncommon with the Ninja or Samurai treatment

1 Land or foil land, including ukiyo-e lands

1 Art card or foil-stamped art card

1 Double-faced common or uncommon

3 Common cards that are connected thematically

2 Uncommon cards that are connected thematically

2 Wildcards of any rarity, including double-faced cards, ukiyo-e lands, and Booster Fun cards

1 Token, ad, or helper card, or a card from The List

Set Boosters are available individually and in displays of 30 packs. If you purchase a display, you may be eligible for this special foil Buy-a-Box promo featuring art by Yoji Shinkawa—ask your local store!

Draft Boosters

Draft Boosters are perfect for the classic Draft or Sealed Magic experience. These packs are optimized for drafting, so they don't include those twelve Commander cards found in Set Boosters, but they do contain all the same Booster Fun versions of cards you can open in Set Boosters, including foil versions.

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Draft Boosters contain:

1 Rare or mythic rare card

1 Double-faced common or uncommon card

3 Uncommon cards

9 Common cards (in 33% of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty packs, a traditional foil of any rarity replaces a common.)

1 Land card, featuring an ukiyo-e land in 33% of Draft Boosters

1 Token, ad, or helper card

You can purchase Draft Boosters individually and in displays of 36 packs. Like Set Boosters, your display purchase may be eligible for the Buy-a-Box promo—ask your local store!

Collector Boosters

Collector Boosters are the best way to collect the hottest cards in Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty. You'll find five rares or mythic rares and tons of Booster Fun variants and traditional foils in every pack. Exclusive to Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Collector Boosters are foil-etched cards, extended-art cards, and even a new, special neon ink card treatment. For more information on those treatments, check out the Collecting Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty article.

Each Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Collector Booster contains:

1 Foil Booster Fun rare or mythic rare. Usually this is a traditional foil card with a borderless, Ninja, Samurai, Phyrexian, soft glow, or extended-art treatment, but occasionally you'll open a foil-etched rare or mythic rare, or even a neon ink foil.

1 Non-foil borderless, Ninja, Samurai, Phyrexian, or soft glow rare or mythic rare

1 Non-foil extended-art or borderless rare or mythic rare. The only borderless cards that drop in this slot are the borderless planeswalkers; if you open a legendary land or a Dragon in this slot, you'll get an extended-art version.

1 Non-foil extended-art Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Commander rare or mythic rare

1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare

1 Traditional foil ukiyo-e land

1 Traditional foil Ninja common or uncommon

1 Non-foil Ninja common or uncommon

1 Traditional foil Samurai common or uncommon

1 Non-foil Samurai common or uncommon

1 Traditional foil double-faced common or uncommon

2 Traditional foil uncommons

2 Traditional foil commons

1 Traditional foil double-sided token

Commander Decks

Vehicles and modified creatures headline the two Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Commander decks. Kotori, Pilot Prodigy commands Buckle Up, a white-blue deck full of Vehicles in the fast lane to victory. Chishiro, the Shattered Blade commands Upgrades Unleashed, a red-green deck with creatures just begging to be upgraded and set loose on the battlefield. Both decks contain 15 new-to-Magic Commander cards from Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty plus a foil-etched display commander.

Bundle

Bundles are a great way to dip your toe into collecting Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty. As part of our efforts to reduce plastic in our packaging, we have replaced the shrink wrap with a cover box and security seals on both ends of the package.

Each Bundle contains eight Set Boosters and a great box to store them in, plus more goodies:

1 Traditional foil alternate-art Invoke Despair

20 Traditional foil basic lands

20 Non-foil basic lands

1 Exclusive oversized d20 spindown die

Prerelease Pack

The first chance to play Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty is at the Prerelease. At each Prerelease, you'll get a Prerelease Pack and build a deck from the cards inside!

Each Prerelease Pack contains:

6 Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Draft Boosters

1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare from Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty with a foil year stamp

1 Spindown d20 die

1 Reusable deck box with divider

1 MTG Arena code card

Theme Boosters

Theme Boosters are a great way to add a few new cards to your deck. You can get Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Theme Boosters full of cards of the color of your choice—or full of Ninjas—as a great way of checking out the set. Each Theme Booster contains one to two rares and/or mythic rares, and 33–34 commons and uncommons.

Welcome Booster

New Magic players in North America can visit their local WPN store to receive a Welcome Booster.

Make sure to check out Max's Collecting Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty article to find out about a super-special neon ink treatment and more, and be sure to catch up on your kami lore with the stories of Kamigawa's past shared through Saga cards from the set.

Now, go charge your weapons, align yourself with a kami spirit (or don't!), and prepare to seize control of your own corner of Kamigawa!