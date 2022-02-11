The return to Kamigawa reveals a plane much changed since our last visit. Now in this modern era we meet a host of new legends while being reacquainted with a few familiar characters, including an ancient kami and spirit of Kamigawa itself.

New Legends

Light-Paws, Voice of the Emperor

In her youth, the intelligent Light-Paws graduated at the top of her Golden-Tail Academy class and started work within the Imperial Court, overseeing and regulating the sites where the spirit and mortal realms merged. She took her duty very seriously out of genuine concern for her people's safety. Her career looked promising until a lost kami burst through the construction site and began hurting people in its confusion. Risking her life, the unarmed Light-Paws stood her ground against the enraged kami and talked it down using diplomacy alone. In that moment, she earned her second tail. The then-emperor was so impressed by Light-Paws's tact and skill that he invited her to be his personal advisor and teach the younger generations who lived within the palace walls.

Since then, Light-Paws's long lifetime has seen her advise several emperors of Kamigawa, and her now-seven tails are a sign of the wisdom that earns her great reverence throughout the entire Imperial Court. However, as a staunch believer of the Imperial Court and its laws and procedures, she has never faced a challenge as great as the one she faces now: a Kamigawa without an emperor.

Tameshi, Reality Architect

Tameshi is a brilliant moonfolk scientist who is a member of the Saiba Futurists. Unlike most other Futurists who think kami magic is outdated compared to more widely available technology, Tameshi always wanted to study how kami could bridge the mortal and spirit realms. Maybe this would offer new insights on the nature of reality.

As a teen, Tameshi was a prodigy apprenticed under Katsumasa, a renowned moonfolk scientist, where he manufactured origami drones that could help house new or lost kami. He gave one of the drones to his friend, Kaito Shizuki, and Kaito still wears that drone to this day. Once Tameshi had his own lab, he began to study the nature of metaphysics on Kamigawa and developed the Reality Chip, a strange device that can be embedded into the skin and gives the user a mysterious connection to planar physics.

Risona, Asari Commander

Risona is a master artificer born and raised in the mountain town of Sokenzanshi. She began her career by making weapons and armor for the Imperial Court. However, once the emperor disappeared, the Court fell into chaos. Bureaucracy reigned supreme and the subsequent political jockeying left Sokenzanshi short on food during a deadly winter. Risona would never trust the Imperial Court again.

And she wasn't the only one who thought this way. Many of her fellow artisans and warriors joined her and formed the Asari Uprisers. They are now planning a coup to replace the Imperials with a government that will have its citizens' interest at heart.

Kotori, Pilot Prodigy

From a young age, the precocious Kotori displayed an uncanny talent for piloting. She enrolled in the Futurists' Vehicular Exploration Program to study under the researcher, Katsumasa. He theorized that channeling a kami spirit into a mech would allow its pilot to synchronize better with the machine, resulting in greatly improved control and firepower.

Kotori volunteers. She establishes an emotional bond with the kami housed inside the mech and exceeds all of Katsumasa's predictions. But an operation goes wrong, and the prototype mech refuses to deliver the final blow to a defeated nature kami. Kotori knows the Futurists will destroy Shorikai if it is no longer fully under their control. Will she throw away her blossoming Futurist career—and Katsumasa's trust—to save her giant mechanized partner?

Katsumasa, the Animator

Katsumasa is a renowned Futurist researcher. Although his prideful nature means he can be hard to work with, he is well respected among his peers, and students compete to study under him. He was the first researcher to create a useful connection between a kami and modern technology. His greatest accomplishment so far has been Shirokai, a mech with a kami bound to it

Chishiro, the Shattered Blade

Chishiro was an elite samurai in the Order of Jukai who could channel the magic of Kaima, Kami of Forest Fellowship, through his sword. This strength could even be extended to others based on how strong an emotional bond he forged with them. But Chishiro falls into a trap set by the Futurists. His friends were killed, Kaima was driven from him, and his sword was shattered.

Broken and unwilling to risk the lives of others, Chishiro leaves the order and journeys alone, accepting coin to train warriors to defend themselves. When a small village is attacked by a group of Mukotai Reckoners, Chishiro finds a glimmer of comradeship from his old life and chooses to battle alongside them, leading them to a hard-won victory.

Kaima, the Fractured Calm

Kaima is a highly protective kami who lives at the roots of Boseiju. As the manifestation of the Forest Fellowship, he is staunchly suspicious of technology and the Saiba Futurists destroying the peace and balance of nature. Therefore, he volunteers to help the Order of Jukai to protect his forest home. He resembles a giant boar with bear's claws.

Kaima channels his magic into the sword of an orochi samurai named Chishiro, and the duo become a fearsome force. Kaima is even able to extend his magic to Chishiro's squadron. After many defeats, the Futurists try a different tactic: they trap Chishiro, break his sword, and kill his companions. Kaima is so enraged, he is driven from Chishiro and begins a rampage. People begin to live in fear of the fractured kami in the woods until one day, Kaima feels a familiar pang of comradeship: it's a village that has come together to defend itself, led by Chishiro! Seeing his friend's chivalry brings hope to Kaima who returns to his friend to start a new beginning.

Tatsunari, the Toad Rider

If the Mukotai Reckoners were considered outsiders, Tatsunari was the outsider to the outsiders. Smaller and weaker than most of his peers, he stuck to petty crimes like shoplifting and vandalism. Then one day he tried to steal a monk's coin purse—and he was caught by the kami the monk was channeling. At that moment, he knew if he, too, could have a kami, he would be the strongest member in the Mukotai, and no one would look down on him ever again.

But kami magic is not freely given. The spirits all saw through Tatsunari's selfish motivations. The frustrated ninja took matters into his own hands and fished a toad out of an Undercity canal. He spent years caring for it, and it grew and grew until it was as large as a horse. Tatsunari hopped on its back and became the Toad Rider, terrorizer of innocent people all over Towashi, but he had a special grudge against Boseiju and the kami. That's why when he went to a secondhand parts store and found a sword hilt belonging to the Order of Jukai, he bought it immediately and had it forged into a new weapon just for him.

Isshin, Two Heavens as One

Isshin began his career as the bodyguard for an Imperial statesman in rural Kamigawa. He loved his work and found his employer to be an honorable man—but then the emperor disappeared, splintering the central government. Being so far from Eiganjo, Isshin thought they would be safe, but the chaos left his lord destitute, and Isshin was dismissed. He was wandering the countryside doing odd jobs when he was hired by a blacksmith in Sokenzanshi. There, he learned of the Asari Uprisers, a group dedicated to overthrowing the Imperials and putting the government into the hands of the people. Now, he fights alongside them hoping to bring freedom to the land.

Kosei, Penitent Warlord

Although many ogre societies are not inherently violent, Kosei came from a village that worshipped Hidetsugu, the legendary ogre who swallowed an oni and gained demon powers for himself. His countrymen saw pillaging as a way of paying tribute to their idol, but the more destruction Kosei wrought, the more unhappy he became. Terror for terror's sake felt so pointless. His perspective changed when his clan attacked another ogre village, one which followed kami teachings and lived in balance with nature. Seeing that inner peace could be possible, Kosei returned to the village after the raid and offered to atone through hard labor: he farmed the land, repaired the broken buildings, and finally found forgiveness and belonging. The village welcomed him as one of their own, and he now only picks up arms again to defend those he loves.

Kotose, the Silent Spider

Kotose grew up poor on the streets of the Undercity and joined the Mukotai Reckoners just to survive. She eked out a meager living by scavenging technology that others had thrown away. But the years of creeping through junkyards taught her to move silently, and years of repair work taught her to fix and replicate the items she found. As her skills grew, so did her bravery. She decided to target a top-secret Futurist workshop, but she was caught by the head researcher. Rather than throwing her in jail, he was so impressed by her ability to evade their security that he offered her more work: steal and replicate intellectual property from rival labs. Kotose took his offer and began gathering a list of other clients who required similar services. And she has never been caught again.

Raiyuu, Storm's Edge

Raiyuu is a captain in the Asari Uprisers. He and his team went to free a Sokenzan village from a group of unfair Imperial tax collectors. But their battle was interrupted by a deadly thunderstorm brewing above them. Raiyuu's friends were caught in an avalanche and quickly arrested by the Imperials. Raiyuu knelt on that cliff with his sword held out in a gesture of surrender, hoping to trade it to save his men's lives, when lightning struck its blade. Somehow, instead of killing him, the storm imbued him with the power of lightning and thunder. He single-handedly freed his friends and became a hero to the rest of the Asari uprisers.

Yoshimaru, Ever Faithful

The Imperials have long kept dogs on the palace grounds for safety and companionship. The current emperor is no exception. On her first day of training, her mentor Light-Paws gave her a puppy, telling her to raise it by hand: care for this dog now, so you can care for the kingdom in the future. The young emperor took these words to heart, and Yoshimaru became the most intelligent, most loyal dog the court had ever seen. She loved having a friend whom she could share her Imperial secrets with and relieve the burden of responsibility. The day the emperor disappeared, Yoshimaru was devastated. He searched high and low but could not find her, so he went to the favorite place they shared. To this day, he guards her throne, awaiting her return.

Go-Shintai of Shared Purpose

A group of farmers in rural Kamigawa found themselves in grave danger when a nearby river threatened to overflow and flood their town. Seeking divine aid, they built a small shrine as an offering and attracted a Kami of Shared Purpose. The kami instructed them how to work together and dig trenches for irrigation, and when the waters came, the fields grew instead of drowning. Impressed by the people's performance, the kami chose to take permanent residence in the shrine, lending its magic to the town forever.

Go-Shintai of Lost Wisdom

Long ago, an ambitious professor at Minamo Academy believed she could learn all the secrets of the universe if she could simply channel the correct kami. The little shrine she built intrigued a Kami of Lost Wisdom. The curious kami shared its knowledge with the professor, including when and how she would die. Offended by the information, the professor asked her newfound revelation to be removed. The kami obliged, but it still resides in the shrine to this day, teasing travelers with impossible riddles.

Go-Shintai of Hidden Cruelty

A young ogre was evicted from her cave by a violent warlord. The ogre had seen her people use little shrines to summon oni, so she figured she could summon a kami who would provide a solution to her homelessness. Her struggle inadvertently summoned a Kami of Hidden Cruelty. The kami whispered angry, vengeful thoughts in the ogre's ear until she took up arms and murdered the warlord. Shocked at what she'd done, the ogre fled, but the kami remained in the shrine, offering vengeance for those with darkness in their hearts.

Go-Shintai of Ancient Wars

Hundreds of years ago, a group of Sokenzan rebels fell under siege from an Imperial regiment. Their numbers and supplies dwindled, and in desperation, they built a small shrine hoping to summon spiritual reinforcements. A Kami of Ancient Wars came to their aid, arming them with burning blades. The rebels and the Imperials fought for days, and the kami cheered when blood spilled across the snow. When the last soldier finally fell, no one remained on either side. The kami still haunts the mountaintop shrine, hoping to start another fight and recreate the excitement of that moment.

Go-Shintai of Boundless Vigor

A young monk was forced out of Jukai forest by Towashi's urban expansion. To preserve the memory of his homeland, he built a small shrine around a seed from his destroyed garden. Miraculously, the seed grew without soil and became the Kami of Boundless Vigor. Together, the kami and monk reclaimed his section of the forest. Every tree cut down magically grew back the next day. Before he passed, the monk moved the kami's shrine to the reborn forest where it lives to this day, granting strength to those whose wild nature cannot be tamed by the city.

Go-Shintai of Life's Origin

Few have seen a kami die, but it is possible. A number crumbled into dust when the Jukai forest was decimated during the expansion of Towashi. However, the dust settled on an ancient shrine in the heart of the forest and began to coalesce into something new. The shrine took on a life and kami powers of its own. This new spirit continues to wander throughout Kamigawa, growing stronger as it is joined by the remains of other deceased kami.

Norika Yamazaki, the Poet

Thoughtful and introspective, Norika Yamazaki trained to be a scholar and a poet, but a brilliance for tactics propelled her rise through the ranks of the Imperials to become one of their brightest young generals. Most recently, she's been given the task of stamping out the Asari Uprisers, the increasingly popular rebel movement whose aim is to overthrow Imperial rule. It's a difficult task, and complicated even more by the fact that she'll be facing off against her cousin and former childhood best friend: Heiko Yamazaki.

Heiko Yamazaki, the General

The only daughter of a long line of Imperial advisors, Heiko Yamazaki grew disillusioned after she experienced a tragic accident with her cousin. It opened her eyes to how Imperial strictures on technological innovation disproportionately affected certain segments of the populace, and she quickly found her way to the Asari Uprisers, where she made a name for herself as one of the movement's most brilliant guerilla fighters and a trusted advisor to Risona, leader of the Uprisers. Stationed in Sokenzanshi, she's managed to repel every Imperial attempt so far to stabilize their hold in the mountainous city—but who knows what will happen when she's forced to confront her cousin and former childhood friend, Norika Yamazaki.

Ao, the Dawn Sky

Ao is the reincarnation of Yosei, the divine dragon that was guardian of Kamigawa's plains and the city of Eiganjo. Haunted by the memories of his violent death when he was torn in half in a battle against O-Kagachi, Ao refused to assume the role of Eiganjo's protector again after the city was rebuilt and tries to distance himself from mortal affairs as much as possible. On occasion, though, he will break his own vows, unable to stand by and do nothing when an extreme injustice is being committed.

Kairi, the Swirling Sky

The reincarnation of Keiga, the divine dragon of islands, Kairi continued to protect Minamo until Minamo's decline late in the Shattered States Era. When Otawara began to rise as the preeminent center of learning and innovation, they sought out Kairi for the dragon's protection, but Kairi was suspicious of the moonfolks' intentions and refused. Nowadays he spends most of his time exploring the oceans and skies of Kamigawa, discovering mysteries that he keeps to himself.

Junji, the Midnight Sky

Unlike many of the other divine dragons, Kokusho didn't die during the Kami War, but was killed decades afterwards guarding the denizens of Takenuma against an oni attack. When he was reincarnated as Junji, he chose to distance himself completely from the swamp, abandoning Takenuma and leaving its inhabitants to fend for themselves. He took up residence in the canals snaking through the Towashi undercity, his presence a constant, silent warning that keeps Reckoner gangs from letting their turf wars get too out of hand.

Atsushi, the Blazing Sky

Out of all the divine dragons, Atsushi has most fully embraced her reincarnation. Despite the fact that she never died, she chose to be reborn along with the other dragons and take on a new form. Most of the time, she's genial and happy-go-lucky, though she's been known to fly into a destructive rage whenever someone manages to trigger her flashfire temper. She continues to act as guardian for the Sokenzan mountains and is a frequent visitor at Sokenzanshi, where her presence is always welcomed enthusiastically.

Kura, the Boundless Sky

Kura is the reincarnation of Jugan, former protector of the Jukai Forest. She was resurrected in her original form by the orochi but realized that with most of the other dragons dead, the balance of nature was in a precarious position. She collected the essences of all the dragons and then placed them inside an egg, which eventually hatched the reincarnations of all five dragons. As Kura, she continues to act as guardian of Jukai Forest, protecting it fiercely against incursions by all—especially the encroaching growth of Towashi, Kamigawa's booming metropolis.

Hidetsugu, Devouring Chaos

In a former life, Hidetsugu was simply an ogre who worshipped the All-Consuming Oni of Chaos. When his demonic master failed, though, he did what anyone would do and went to the spirit realm to exact revenge by devouring the oni, merging with the remains, and taking his place as the most formidable demonic entity in Kamigawa. His cruelties and the destruction he wreaked throughout the land caused Kyodai to personally intervene and imprison him in the spirit realm—for now, at least. But Hidetsugu bides his time, and one day, he'll break free to once more unleash chaos upon the land.

Goro-Goro, Disciple of Ryusei

As a young akki, Goro-Goro grew up hearing all the ancient tales of Ryusei, the former incarnation of Atsushi. The stories filled him with such awe for the great dragon that he decided to dedicate his life to Ryusei, never mind that Ryusei had been reincarnated hundreds of years ago. He tirelessly treks through the mountains, following Atsushi and loudly making offerings to her all in the name of Ryusei. Atsushi would have killed him long ago out of sheer annoyance, but the offerings Goro-Goro makes are just valuable enough that the dragon permits him to live—for the time being, at least.

Kodama of the West Tree

Gloomy, dangerous, and feral, the Kodama of the West Tree values the hunt above all else and lives by the creed "survival of the fittest." It has a passionate hatred of Towashi and all who live within it and frequently prowls the edge of the forest where it abuts the city, stalking and attacking any mortals who try to enter without the kami's blessings. Its peaceful appearance is merely a ruse: those who are foolish enough to be lured in by the calming glow of its lights often find themselves the recipients of a swift and merciless death.

Shigeki, Jukai Visionary

The Order of Jukai was founded when the orochi Shigeki, communing with a powerful nature kami, experienced a prophetic vision of the spirit realm shattering. Convinced that the stress of all these new technological developments was ripping apart the spirit realm, he decided to take action before the fabric of reality was irreparably damaged. The Order quickly grew as others joined and shared similar visions they'd had. Aided by a mysterious kami that refers to itself simply as "Mori," Shigeki advocates swift, destructive action against centers of technological innovation.

Greasefang, Okiba Boss

The cunning, resourceful leader of the Okiba Reckoners, the nezumi-only biker gang that rides the streets of the Towashi Undercity, Greasefang refuses to let others look down on her for being nezumi. Under her command, the Okiba Reckoners have grown in number and influence and are rapidly making a name for themselves as the top gang in Towashi's undercity. Any nezumi who joins is her family, and she doesn't hesitate to retaliate against any perceived slight against her kin. Her message is clear: mess with one of us, you mess with us all.

Hinata, the Dawn-Crowned

Kirin by nature have always been curious about the affairs of mortals, but none are quite as curious—or as meddlesome—as Hinata, who has also been called "the Impertinent" and "One Who Bothers." As far as they're concerned, though, they're simply granting mortals the gifts that they deserve. Other kirin, however, find Hinata's antics amusing and will shamelessly encourage them.

Naomi, Pillar of Order

The daughter of an Imperial advisor, Naomi grew up with a taste for power, driven by the desire to do the best for Kamigawa. A master politician, she carefully cultivates relationships both inside and outside of the Imperials, always on the lookout for opportunities to improve Imperial policy—and, by extension, her own power and influence within the court. After all, just because you're working for the greater good doesn't mean you have to neglect your own personal gains. Most recently, she's been reaching out to some of the most powerful Reckoner bosses in Towashi—though to what end, she keeps carefully to herself.

Satoru Umezawa

Satoru Umezawa is the ruthless leader of the Hyozan Reckoners, the largest and most well-known Reckoner gang on Kamigawa. Under his rule, the Hyozan Reckoners have grown bolder and more daring in their activities, sometimes even going so far as to attack Imperial patrols in their territory. Satoru is infamous for having once exterminated the family of another rival Reckoner who was thinking about challenging him—just to send a message. He claims to be a descendant of the fabled Toshiro Umezawa, a claim that no one has ever been able to verify, but that no one dares question, either.

Myojin of Blooming Dawn

The Myojin of Blooming Dawn embodies the force of hope and is largely considered a benevolent kami. This elusive kami has never been seen up close, only ever glimpsed as a figure in the distance, though its wanderings across the land can be tracked by the trail of blooming flowers it leaves in its wake. Some of the oldest, most traditional poetic forms on Kamigawa are based on the chiming rhythms of its bells.

Myojin of Cryptic Dreams

The Myojin of Cryptic Dreams embodies the force of inspiration. It has never shown itself fully in the mortal realm. Instead, it visits mortals in the dreams, where it shows itself only as a reflection in a mirrored surface and whispers to them, planting new ideas in their minds. Each reflection of the myojin is a unique mirror aspect of it. It has an infinite number of such mirror aspects, each representing a new idea that no one on the plane has ever thought of before.

Myojin of Grim Betrayal

The Myojin of Grim Betrayal embodies the force of ambition. In ancient times, a warlord prayed to the kami to become the next Emperor of Kamigawa. The Myojin of Grim Betrayal answered his prayer, granting him unmatched battle prowess—and conveniently failed to mention that it had answered similar prayers from others and granted them the same boon. The ensuing clash ended up being the first in an era of dynastic infighting that history would later dub the Shattered States Era.

Myojin of Roaring Blades

The Myojin of Roaring Blades embodies the force of unrest. Its blades, made of molten lava motes, will shard and plant themselves inside those who survive its strike. The mote residing within that person continues to burn, forever filling them with a restlessness that consumes them day and night. The victims are both blessed and cursed—as likely to create and affect change on a level unmatched by anyone else as they are to be mired in chaos and constant dissatisfaction.

Myojin of Towering Might

The Myojin of Towering Might embodies the force of evolution. For the most part, it lurks in the depths of Jukai Forest, content to let nature run its course without interference. Its appearances in the rest of the plane are rare and typically are a sign of some massive shift occurring in the spirit realm. The last time anyone saw it was right before the formation of the Order of Jukai—or, in other words, right as the Order's founder, Shigeki, was experiencing the visions of the spirit realm's deterioration. Whispered rumors claim that this myojin is soon to make an appearance again, but when, where, and why, no one can say.

Returning Legends

Kyodai, Soul of Kamigawa

1,200 years ago, the mortal and spirit realms of Kamigawa were separated by a barrier overseen by the great kami, O-Kagachi, until the then-ruler stole a piece of the serpentine spirit and locked it away in a stone disk. An all-out war began between the mortals and the kami, which was finally stopped by the ruler's daughter, Michiko Konda. O-Kagachi perished, the barrier between realms faded, and the stolen item came to life as Kyodai, the new kami of a unified Kamigawa. Kyodai channeled her magic into Michiko, and the pair ushered in an age of harmony.

After Michiko's reign ended, Kyodai continued to bond with and provide sage advice to each successive emperor of Kamigawa, until now, when the current emperor's planeswalker spark ignited, sending the emperor wandering the Multiverse and leaving Kyodai lost in a constant state of confusion.

Jin-Gitaxias, Progress Tyrant

Jin-Gitaxias is a visitor from another plane, New Phyrexia, which is inhabited by a race of biomechanical creatures who want to absorb the rest of the Multiverse to create more of themselves. He is the praetor in charge of the Progress Engine, a Phyrexian faction that believes perfection can be achieved through lethal and unethical experimentation.

As creatures without souls, Phyrexians cannot innately develop planeswalker abilities. In her bid to take over the Multiverse, another praetor named Elesh Norn challenged Jin-Gitaxias to find a way to turn planeswalkers into Phyrexians. With the aid of Tezzeret, a self-serving planeswalker, Jin- Gitaxias arrives on Kamigawa, believing the plane's dual-realm nature will help further his studies. His experiment succeeds, and he turns the moonfolk planeswalker Tamiyo into the first Phyrexian planewalker.

Nashi, Moon Sage's Scion

Nashi was born in a nezumi swamp village in rural Kamigawa, but his home was burned down and his parents slain by a malicious planeswalker named Tezzeret who believed the nezumi had a valuable artifact. Luckily, he was quickly adopted by the moonfolk planeswalker Tamiyo.

Nashi's fur has since grown back but has turned white where his burns used to be, giving him a unique pattern among the nezumi. Although his new family is loving and supportive, he still deals with feelings of being small and an outsider. However, he has learned how to cope with the grief and even make new friends through his interest in technology. He also finds great comfort in the stories his mother has collected around the Multiverse and would like nothing more than to see it for himself one day.

Planeswalkers

Kaito Shizuki

Kaito Shizuki is a master ninja who augments his skills as an infiltrator with innate telekinetic powers. He pursues a personal agenda of technological progress on his homeworld of Kamigawa, determined to make the plane a better place for himself and his family. Kaito is a risk-taker at heart, and despite his childhood friendship with Kamigawa's emporer, he has no qualms about breaking rules or flouting authority to accomplish his goals.

The Wandering Emperor

The Wanderer is a cypher, a traveling swordswoman of incredible skill whose identity and motives are shrouded in mystery. Hiding her features behind a wide-brimmed hat, she appears without warning to aid in a battle or defend the innocent, only to disappear just as suddenly without explanation. Only a select few individuals know the truth: the Wanderer is the lost Emperor of Kamigawa, seeking a way to finally return home.

Tamiyo, Compleated Sage

The story of the Multiverse spans countless planes and stretches back thousands of generations—and Tamiyo won't rest until she's documented it all. An intrepid researcher in search of deep truths and hidden secrets, she tries to avoid interfering in the history she studies. Despite her efforts to remain impartial, she has an uncanny knack for putting herself at the center of events that will define the Multiverse for generations to come.

Tezzeret, Betrayer of Flesh

A devious inventor capable of manipulating metal, Tezzeret can create complex devices or deadly mechanical servants with remarkable speed. Though he has spent years in service to more powerful masters, Tezzeret has slowly but surely accumulated power and influence, biding his time for an opportunity to emerge from the shadows as a force to be reckoned with.