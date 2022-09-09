Metagame Mentor: Dominaria United Hits Standard
Hello and welcome back to Metagame Mentor, the weekly column in which I highlight the decks to beat in Constructed on the path to the Pro Tour.
In this article, I will take a first look at the post-rotation Standard metagame, based on the results of several online tournaments. But first, I'll highlight last weekend's biggest events and how they tie into the Regional Championship qualifying rounds.
Modern at SCG CON Columbus
Last weekend, SCG CON Columbus featured two $20K Modern tournaments. Although Dominaria United was already available on Magic Online and MTG Arena last weekend, it is not yet legal in tabletop Magic until its release Septembet 9. So we didn't get to see any newly released cards in action, but the winning decks in both tournaments were surprising choices nevertheless, each using
WINNER!— SCG CON (@SCGCON) September 3, 2022
Congratulations @RossHunneds on taking down the Fri-Sat #MTG Modern $20K at #SCGCON Columbus!
Here champ, have this pic.twitter.com/PBVplMSJeq
In the first tournament, both Corey Baumeister and Ross Merriam made the Top 4 with Grinding Breach, a combo deck that aims to repeatedly mill itself by sacrificing
Grinding Breach has been quickly cementing itself as a major player in Modern. Last week on Corbin Hosler's "The Week That Was", you could read how Jesse Robkin used the deck to take down the $5K RCQ at NRG Series St. Louis. When two well-known players use it to crush the biggest Modern event of the subsequent weekend, then that's a clear sign that it's the real deal.
Congratulations to your winner of the Sat-Sun #MTG Modern $20K at #SCGCON Columbus...— SCG CON (@SCGCON) September 4, 2022
Brady Munroe (@einstein9998)
Here, have this , you earned it! Prison Tron with the win! pic.twitter.com/5OokRwQcAW
In the second tournament, the finals featured more
Congratulations to them and the other top finishers! The Top 4 players from both events earned an invitation to the Dreamhack Atlanta Magic Showdown on November 19-20, which is the Regional Championship for the United States. Regional Championships for all eleven geographical regions will be held late November or early December, and their format is Pioneer. Top finishers at these Regional Championships will qualify for the first Pro Tour in 2023.
If you aspire to earn an invitation to this first round of Regional Championships, then you can do so up to and including September 25. To find qualifier events around you in a variety of formats, you can use the store and event locator with the filter "Regional Championship Qualifier" (RCQ) and/or visit your regional organizer's website.
After this first qualifier season closes, qualifiers for the second round of Regional Championship start. This second qualifying round runs from October 1, 2022 through December 18, 2022. So, RCQs held in that period do not qualify for the aforementioned Regional Championship in November or December but rather for the second round of Regional Championships, which will take place in the first quarter of 2023. This second round of Regional Championships, which qualifies players for the second Pro Tour in 2023, will feature the Standard format.
Which brings me to the format for today's metagame roundup.
Standard Metagame Breakdown
Standard rotates every fall. With the release of Dominaria United, the oldest four sets (Zendikar Rising, Kaldheim, Strixhaven, and Adventures in the Forgotten Realms) rotated out, giving rise to a fresh, unexplored format. Moreover, for the first time since January 2017, no cards are banned in Standard anymore.
To analyze this new Standard, I used the decklists from Magic Online Challenges on Saturday and Sunday, in addition to all Standard decklists with non-negative net wins from MTGMelee events held since the release of Dominaria United, including Crokeyz's tournament. Net wins is given by a deck's number of wins minus its number of losses in its tournament. In total, I analyzed 224 decks. That's not a large sample size, but it can offer a valuable first glimpse.
The most-played cards overall (i.e., the cards other than basic lands with the largest sum of copies across all main decks and sideboards in my data set) were
What's more interesting is when we zoom in to the most-played cards from Dominaria United.
These top six new-to-Standard cards paint a clear picture: In the early days of Dominaria United Standard, black is king, by a large margin. Keep in mind that these are very early results from the first days of a new format, and the metagame is unlikely to stay this way.
To provide a useful breakdown that combines both popularity and performance, I assigned archetype labels to all decklists and awarded to each deck a number of points equal to its net wins. For example, a deck that went 5–1 in the Swiss in a Challenge event followed by a loss in the quarterfinals was assigned three points. The sum of these numbers for every archetype was then used to determine its record-weighted metagame share, which represents its share of total net wins.
|Archetype
|Record-Weighted Metagame Share
|1. Mono-Black Midrange
|15.6%
|2. Rakdos Midrange
|14.9%
|3. Rakdos Sacrifice
|12.6%
|4. Grixis Midrange
|11.4%
|5. Jund Midrange
|10.2%
|6. Esper Midrange
|8.7%
|7. Orzhov Midrange
|4.7%
|8. Mono-Red Aggro
|3.1%
|9. Naya Reanimator
|3.1%
|10. Mardu Midrange
|1.7%
|11. Mono-White Reanimator
|1.7%
|12. Mono-White Aggro
|1.4%
|13. Mono-White Reliquary
|1.4%
|14. Jeskai Control
|1.2%
|15. Gruul Werewolves
|1.2%
|Other
|8.2%
The "Other" category includes Mono-Black Aggro, Gruul Modified, Azorius Heroic, Rakdos Vampires, Dimir Tempo, Jund Reanimator, Izzet Tempo, Defiler of Vigor, Temur Control, Selesnya Aggro, The Kami War, Dimir
The breakdown in the table above could be interpreted as a winner's metagame, i.e., a distribution of the types of decks that you can expect to face at the top tables if you make a deep run in a Standard tournament.
Ten Standard Decks to Beat
To figure out what a good, typical list looks like for top-tier archetypes, I used a proprietary aggregation method that combines popularity and performance. The core of the method was explained in an article, but I have since extended it by considering win rates, sideboards, land counts, and other relevant aspects, inspired by the theory behind artificial neural networks. It provides a systematic way to pinpoint the "Decks to Beat" in Standard right now. Let's start with number one.
Mono-Black Midrange uses some of the best creatures, the most powerful planeswalkers, and the most efficient removal spells available in Standard. It's all packaged in a smooth mana curve that starts on turn one and goes up to
From Dominaria United, this deck gained
If you don't want to play black yourself but are looking for ways to beat these decks, then there are many angles to explore. Here are three ideas, each of which will come with an example decklist later in this article:
- You could go over the top with a strategy that revolves around powerful noncreature spells and artifacts. This allows you to turn Mono Black Midrange's removal suite into dead cards in Game 1.
- You could overpower them by putting
Titan of Industryor Sanctuary Wardenonto the battlefield on turn four or five. These creatures are too large to be swept by The Meathook Massacre, enter the battlefield with a shield token to shrug off Infernal Grasp, and bring along a token to sacrifice to Liliana of the Veilor Invoke Despair.
- You could go under them with a hyper-aggressive strategy that contains the right evasive, recurring, and/or properly sized threats. You need to be able to bash through
Sheoldred, the Apocalypsewhile not folding to The Meathook Massacre. This means that you may have to stray from more obvious card choices, but I don't think it's impossible.
Rakdos Midrange is very similar to Mono-Black Midrange. It gives up perfect mana and the black one-drop creatures to gain access to
Whether or not that is worth it is up for debate. What I can say is that this mana base can cast the red spells and the quadruple-black
If you were to combine Mono-Black Midrange and Rakdos Midrange and add up their respective 15.6% and 14.9% record-weighted metagame shares, then nearly a third of the winner's metagame is comprised of the same core of black cards. That's a lot, but it's a small sample size, and the first days of post-rotation Standard are rarely a good indication of how the format shakes out long-term.
Rakdos Sacrifice will be a familiar archetype to players who played Standard before the rotation.
From Dominaria United, the deck gained
Grixis Midrange was one of the top decks before the rotation, so it's not surprising that it made the transition. In a way, you could see it as Rakdos Midrange that gains several blue cards in exchange for a slower and more painful mana base. The overarching strategy, however, is similar. As
Notable new Dominaria United cards in the aggregate main deck are
There are many ways to build Jund Midrange. Some of them look like Rakdos Midrange with a tiny green splash, but the aggregate list shown above is a breath of fresh air. Gone are
Most of these cards, as well as
Additionally, the creature tokens from
Like Grixis, Esper Midrange was a popular archetype before the rotation, and it made the transition fairly easily. Reaching WUB mana for
At the moment, there is no consensus on the best Esper Midrange build, but looking over the aggregate decklist, several white Dominaria United cards stand out.
Orzhov Midrange was yet another popular archetype before the rotation, but there's no consensus on how to build it with Dominaria United in the mix. Some builds look close to an aggro deck; others have more of a control plan. Roughly half of the Orzhov decks exploit
The biggest question for Orzhov players after the rotation was how to replace
Having analyzed seven black archetypes in a row, you may be feeling a bit tired of that color by now. Fortunately, many nonblack options are viable in Standard. The remaining three decks in today's article won't feature
Mono-Red Aggro is always around, no matter the format. Yet I was surprised to see that the best-performing builds for early Dominaria United Standard relied on
All other Dominaria United card choices make sense in the context of a black-infested metagame as well.
The dream with Naya Reanimator starts with
This is an awesome strategy, and it even gained an important new tool from Dominaria United in
What is Mono-Black Midrange filled with? Creature removal spells.
What nonland permanent type is ignored by
So what do we do? Build a creatureless control deck that just sweeps all of the opponent's threats, casts
It's a brilliant feat of deck building, but I expected nothing less from Eliott Boussaud. When there is a clear Deck to Beat, it only becomes easier to target it in a dedicated way. With fascinating options like these, I am excited to see where how the Standard metagame will develop in the coming weeks and months.
Looking ahead
This weekend, September 10-11, notable tabletop events include the Modern Open at the F2F Tour Stop in Edmonton and the venue-changed Malaysia Open in the Standard format. In my subsequent column on Thursday September 16, I intend to highlight the metagame developments in Pioneer with Dominaria United.
Next weekend, September 17-18, features the Limited Qualifier Weekend on MTG Arena, in addition to several high-profile tabletop events in the Modern format. These Modern events include the Team $10K at Card Monster Con in Lexington, the Singapore Open, and the Grand Open Qualifier at the Magic Showdown in Paris. The Paris event will have live video coverage, and I am looking forward to analyzing the Modern results of all of these events in my column on Thursday September 23.