Compiled by Jess Dunks, with contributions from Laurie Cheers, Tom Fowler, Carsten Haese, Nathan Long, and Thijs van Ommen.

Document last modified June 2, 2021.

PDF Download Links:

The Release Notes include information concerning the release of a new Magic: The Gathering set, as well as a collection of clarifications and rulings involving that set's cards. It's intended to make playing with the new cards more fun by clearing up the common misconceptions and confusion inevitably caused by new mechanics and interactions. As future sets are released, updates to the Magic rules may cause some of this information to become outdated. Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Rules to find the most up-to-date rules.

The "General Notes" section includes release information and explains some of the mechanics and concepts in the set.

The "Card-Specific Notes" sections contain answers to the most important, most common, and most confusing questions players might ask about cards in the set. Items in the "Card-Specific Notes" sections include full card text for your reference. Not all cards in the set are listed.

GENERAL NOTES

Release Information

The Modern Horizons 2 set becomes legal for sanctioned Constructed play on its official release date, Friday, June 18, 2021. At that time, it will be legal in Vintage, Legacy, Commander, and Modern. Cards printed in this set will not be legal in Standard.

There are 303 cards in the Modern Horizons 2 main set, which will appear in draft boosters and have the Modern Horizons 2 expansion symbol. Of these main-set cards, the last 42 cards (collector numbers 262–303) are reprinted cards from Magic's past. These can be recognized by the watermarks in their text box, showing the expansion symbol of their first printing. These cards are being introduced to the Modern format with their printing here, but appearing in these packs won't change their legality in any other formats. (Notably, Braids, Cabal Minion remains banned in Commander.)

In addition to the Booster Fun versions of the 303 cards in the main set, Modern Horizons 2 collector boosters also contain reprints from the first Modern Horizons set in retro frames with the original Modern Horizons expansion symbol. For card-specific rulings on those cards, please visit Gatherer.Wizards.com or see the Modern Horizons Release Notes.

Returning Mechanics

Over forty keyword abilities, keyword actions, ability words, and unnamed mechanics return in the Modern Horizons 2 set. The rules for these mechanics are unchanged in this release. However, some rules have changed since cards with those abilities were first printed.

In this section you will find notes about the mechanics that appear most frequently, mechanics that are particularly complex, and mechanics that may be unfamiliar.

Returning Keyword Ability: Suspend

Suspend is a mechanic that lets you set aside a card to be cast some number of turns later—you'll spend less mana to get it, but you'll have to spend time waiting for its arrival.

Rift Sower

{2}{G}

Creature — Elf Druid

1/3

{T}: Add one mana of any color.

Suspend 2—{G} (Rather than cast this card from your hand, you may pay {G} and exile it with two time counters on it. At the beginning of your upkeep, remove a time counter. When the last is removed, cast it without paying its mana cost. It has haste.)

Sol Talisman

Artifact

Suspend 3—{1} (Rather than cast this card from your hand, pay {1} and exile it with three time counters on it. At the beginning of your upkeep, remove a time counter. When the last is removed, cast it without paying its mana cost.)

{T}: Add {C}{C}.

Suspend is a keyword that represents three abilities. The first is a static ability that allows you to exile the card from your hand with the specified number of time counters (the number before the dash) on it by paying its suspend cost (listed after the dash). The second is a triggered ability that removes a time counter from the suspended card at the beginning of each of your upkeeps. The third is a triggered ability that causes you to cast the card when the last time counter is removed. If you cast a creature spell this way, it gains haste until you lose control of that creature (or, in rare cases, you lose control of the creature spell while it's on the stack).

Some cards with suspend have no mana cost. You can't cast these cards normally; you'll need a way to cast them for an alternative cost or without paying their mana cost, such as by suspending them.

You can exile a card in your hand using suspend any time you could cast that card. Consider its card type, any effects that modify when you could cast it (such as flash) and any other effects that stop you from casting it (such as from Meddling Mage's ability) to determine if and when you can do this. Whether you could actually complete all steps in casting the card is irrelevant. For example, you can exile a card with suspend that has no mana cost or that requires a target even if no legal targets are available at that time.

Cards exiled with suspend are exiled face up.

Exiling a card with suspend isn't casting that card. This action doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

If the spell requires any targets, those targets are chosen when the spell is finally cast, not when it's exiled.

If an effect refers to a "suspended card," that means a card that (1) has suspend, (2) is in exile, and (3) has one or more time counters on it.

If the first triggered ability of suspend (the one that removes time counters) is countered, no time counter is removed. The ability will trigger again at the beginning of the card's owner's next upkeep.

When the last time counter is removed, the second triggered ability of suspend (the one that lets you cast the card) triggers. It doesn't matter why the last time counter was removed or what effect removed it.

If the second triggered ability is countered, the card can't be cast. It remains exiled with no time counters on it, and it's no longer suspended.

As the second triggered ability resolves, you must cast the card if able. You must do so even if it requires targets and the only legal targets are ones that you really don't want to target. Timing permissions based on the card's type are ignored.

If you can't cast the card, perhaps because there are no legal targets available, it remains exiled with no time counters on it, and it's no longer suspended.

If you cast a card "without paying its mana cost," such as with suspend, you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those if you want to cast the card.

You are never forced to activate mana abilities to pay costs, so if there is a mandatory additional mana cost (such as from Thalia, Guardian of Thraben), you can decline to activate mana abilities to pay for it and hence fail to cast the suspended card, leaving it in exile.

If the card has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

The mana value of a spell cast without paying its mana cost is determined by its mana cost, even though that cost wasn't paid.

A creature cast using suspend will enter the battlefield with haste. It will have haste until another player gains control of it. (In some rare cases, another player may gain control of the creature spell itself. If this happens, the creature won't enter the battlefield with haste.)

Returning Keyword Ability: Madness

Cards with madness don't go quietly into your graveyard when you discard them—you can cast them for their madness cost instead.

Hell Mongrel

{3}{B}

Creature — Nightmare Dog

4/3

Discard a card: Hell Mongrel gets +1/+1 until end of turn.

Madness {2}{B} (If you discard this card, discard it into exile. When you do, cast it for its madness cost or put it into your graveyard.)

Cards are discarded in a Magic game only from a player's hand. Effects that put cards into a player's graveyard from anywhere else do not cause those cards to be discarded.

Madness works independently of why you're discarding the card. You could discard it to pay a cost, because a spell or ability tells you to, or because you have too many cards in your hand during your cleanup step. You can't discard a card with madness just because you want to, though.

A card with madness that's discarded counts as having been discarded even though it's put into exile rather than a graveyard. If it was discarded to pay a cost, that cost is still paid. Abilities that trigger when a card is discarded will still trigger.

A spell cast for its madness cost is put onto the stack like any other spell. It can be countered, copied, and so on. As it resolves, it's put onto the battlefield if it's a permanent card or into its owner's graveyard if it's an instant or sorcery card.

Casting a spell with madness ignores the timing rules based on the card's card type. For example, you can cast a sorcery with madness if you discard it during an opponent's turn.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost (such as a madness cost) you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

If you choose not to cast a card with madness when the madness triggered ability resolves, it's put into your graveyard. Madness doesn't give you another chance to cast it later.

If you discard a card with madness to pay the cost of a spell or activated ability, that card's madness triggered ability (and the spell that card becomes, if you choose to cast it) will resolve before the spell or ability the discard paid for.

If you discard a card with madness while a spell or ability is resolving, it moves immediately to exile. Continue resolving that spell or ability, noting that the card you discarded is not in your graveyard at this time. Its madness triggered ability will be placed onto the stack once that spell or ability has completely resolved.

Returning Keyword Ability: Typecycling

Typecycling is a variant of the cycling ability. "[Type]cycling [cost]" means "[Cost], Discard this card: Search your library for a [type] card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle." This type is usually a subtype (as in "mountaincycling") but can be any card type, subtype, supertype, or combination thereof (as in "basic landcycling").

Landscaper Colos

{5}{W}

Creature — Goat Beast

4/6

When Landscaper Colos enters the battlefield, put target card from an opponent's graveyard on the bottom of their library.

Basic landcycling {1}{W} ({1}{W}, Discard this card: Search your library for a basic land card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.)

Step Through

{3}{U}{U}

Sorcery

Return two target creatures to their owners' hands.

Wizardcycling {2} ({2}, Discard this card: Search your library for a Wizard card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.)

Unlike the normal cycling ability, typecycling doesn't allow you to draw a card. Rather, it lets you search your library for a card with the type or types indicated by the ability name. For example, a card with basic landcycling lets you search for a basic land card, and a card with Wizardcycling lets you search for a Wizard card.

Typecycling is a form of cycling. Any ability that triggers on a card being cycled also triggers on a card being typecycled. Any ability that stops a cycling ability from being activated also stops a typecycling ability from being activated.

Returning Ability Word: Converge

Converge is an ability word that highlights cards that depend somehow on how many colors of mana you spend to cast them. An ability word appears in italics and has no rules meaning.

Radiant Epicure

{4}{B}

Creature — Vampire Wizard

5/5

Converge — When Radiant Epicure enters the battlefield, each opponent loses X life and you gain X life, where X is the number of colors of mana spent to cast this spell.

The maximum number of colors of mana you can spend to cast a spell is five. Colorless is not a color. Note that the cost of a spell with converge may limit how many colors of mana you can spend.

Unless a spell or ability allows you to, you can't choose to pay more mana for a spell with a converge ability just to spend more colors of mana. Likewise, if a spell or ability reduces the amount of mana it costs you to cast a spell with converge, you can't ignore that cost reduction in order to spend more colors of mana.

If there are any alternative or additional costs to cast a spell with a converge ability, the colors of mana spent to pay those costs will count.

If you cast a spell with converge without spending any mana to cast it (perhaps because an effect allowed you to cast it without paying its mana cost), then the number of colors spent to cast it will be zero.

If a spell with a converge ability is copied, no mana was spent to cast the copy, so the number of colors of mana spent to cast the spell will be zero. The number of colors spent to cast the original spell is not copied.

Returning Keyword Ability: Storm

Storm is a mechanic that creates a number of copies of the spell with storm based on the number of spells that were cast before it during the turn.

Chatterstorm

{1}{G}

Sorcery

Create a 1/1 green Squirrel creature token.

Storm (When you cast this spell, copy it for each spell cast before it this turn.)

The copies are put directly onto the stack. They aren't cast and won't be counted by other spells with storm cast later in the turn.

Spells cast from zones other than a player's hand and spells that were countered or otherwise failed to resolve are counted by the storm ability.

A copy of a spell can be countered like any other spell, but it must be countered individually. Countering a spell with storm won't affect the copies.

The triggered ability that creates the copies can itself be countered by anything that can counter a triggered ability. If it is countered, no copies will be put onto the stack.

If a spell with storm has targets, you may choose new targets for any of the copies. You can make different choices for each copy.

Returning Keyword Ability: Flashback

Flashback is a returning mechanic that gives cards a second chance to have an impact.

Strike It Rich

{R}

Sorcery

Create a Treasure token. (It's an artifact with "{T}, Sacrifice this artifact: Add one mana of any color.")

Flashback {2}{R} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

"Flashback [cost]" means "You may cast this card from your graveyard by paying [cost] rather than paying its mana cost" and "If the flashback cost was paid, exile this card instead of putting it anywhere else any time it would leave the stack."

You must still follow any timing restrictions and permissions, including those based on the card's type. For instance, you can cast a sorcery using flashback only when you could normally cast a sorcery.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost (such as a flashback cost) you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell is determined only by its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast the spell was.

A spell cast using flashback will always be exiled afterward, whether it resolves, is countered, or leaves the stack in some other way.

You can cast a spell using flashback even if it was somehow put into your graveyard without having been cast.

If a card with flashback is put into your graveyard during your turn, you can cast it if it's legal to do so before any other player can take any actions.

CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

Abiding Grace

{2}{W}

Enchantment

At the beginning of your end step, choose one —

• You gain 1 life.

• Return target creature card with mana value 1 from your graveyard to the battlefield.

If a creature card in your graveyard has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 when determining its mana value.

Academy Manufactor

{3}

Artifact Creature — Assembly-Worker

1/3

If you would create a Clue, Food, or Treasure token, instead create one of each.

If you control one Academy Manufactor and would create some number of Clue, Food, or Treasure tokens, you will instead create that many Clue tokens, that many Food tokens, and that many Treasure tokens.

If you control two Academy Manufactors and would create some number of Clue, Food, or Treasure tokens, you will instead create three times that many Clue tokens, three times that many Food tokens, and three times that many Treasure tokens.

If you control eighteen Academy Manufactors (I don't know, you figure it out) and would create some number of Clue, Food, or Treasure tokens, you will instead create 129,140,163 times that many Clue tokens, 129,140,163 times that many Food tokens, and 129,140,163 times that many Treasure tokens.

Creating a Clue token this way isn't the same thing as investigating. Notably, an ability that triggers whenever you investigate won't trigger because you created a Clue token due to this replacement effect. If the original token creation was because you investigated once, those abilities will still each trigger once, no matter how many Clue tokens you end up creating.

Aeromoeba

{3}{U}

Creature — Elemental Beast

2/4

Flying

Discard a card: Switch Aeromoeba's power and toughness until end of turn.

Effects that switch a creature's power and toughness apply after all other effects, regardless of when those effects began to apply. For instance, if you switch Aeromoeba's power and toughness and then give it +2/+0 later in the turn, it's a 4/4 creature, not a 6/2 creature.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the cleanup step or an effect removes that damage, nonlethal damage dealt to a creature may become lethal if you switch its power and toughness during that turn.

Switching a creature's power and toughness twice (or any even number of times) effectively returns the creature to the power and toughness it had before any switches.

Aeve, Progenitor Ooze

{2}{G}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Ooze

2/2

Storm (When you cast this spell, copy it for each spell cast before it this turn. Copies become tokens.)

Aeve, Progenitor Ooze isn't legendary if it's a token.

Aeve enters the battlefield with a +1/+1 counter on it for each other Ooze you control.

The storm copies enter the battlefield one by one, followed by the original spell. Each of them enters the battlefield with a number of +1/+1 counters equal to the number of Oozes you control as it enters the battlefield. If you don't control any Oozes at the start, the first one enters with no counters, the second one enters with one counter, and so on.

Altar of the Goyf

{5}

Tribal Artifact — Lhurgoyf

Whenever a creature you control attacks alone, it gets +X/+X until end of turn, where X is the number of card types among cards in all graveyards.

Lhurgoyf creatures you control have trample.

Tribal is a card type that allows noncreature cards to have creature types. Altar of the Goyf is a Lhurgoyf (although not a creature) while on the battlefield, and a Lhurgoyf card (although not a creature card) in zones other than the battlefield.

A creature attacks alone if it's the only creature declared as an attacker during the declare attackers step (including creatures controlled by your teammates, if applicable). For example, Altar of the Goyf's first ability won't trigger if you attack with multiple creatures and all but one of them are removed from combat.

The card types that can appear in a graveyard are artifact, creature, enchantment, instant, land, planeswalker, sorcery, and tribal. Legendary, basic, and snow are supertypes, not card types; Aura and Lhurgoyf are subtypes, not card types.

If Altar of the Goyf somehow becomes a creature and the effect allows to keep its other types, it will give itself trample.

Arcbound Javelineer

{W}

Artifact Creature — Soldier

0/1

{T}, Remove X +1/+1 counters from Arcbound Javelineer: It deals X damage to target attacking or blocking creature.

Modular 1 (This creature enters the battlefield with a +1/+1 counter on it. When it dies, you may put its +1/+1 counters on target artifact creature.)

If the target is illegal as the activated ability tries to resolve, perhaps because it was removed from combat, no damage will be dealt.

If this creature gets enough -1/-1 counters put on it to cause it to go to the graveyard, modular will put a number of +1/+1 counters on the target artifact creature equal to the number of +1/+1 counters on this creature before it left the battlefield.

Arcbound Shikari

{1}{R}{W}

Artifact Creature — Cat Soldier

0/0

First strike

When Arcbound Shikari enters the battlefield, put a +1/+1 counter on each other artifact creature you control.

Modular 2 (This creature enters the battlefield with two +1/+1 counters on it. When it dies, you may put its +1/+1 counters on target artifact creature.)

If this creature gets enough -1/-1 counters put on it to cause it to go to the graveyard, modular will put a number of +1/+1 counters on the target artifact creature equal to the number of +1/+1 counters on this creature before it left the battlefield.

Arcbound Slasher

{4}{R}

Artifact Creature — Cat

0/0

Modular 4 (This creature enters the battlefield with four +1/+1 counters on it. When it dies, you may put its +1/+1 counters on target artifact creature.)

Riot (This creature enters the battlefield with your choice of an additional +1/+1 counter or haste.)

If this creature gets enough -1/-1 counters put on it to cause it to go to the graveyard, modular will put a number of +1/+1 counters on the target artifact creature equal to the number of +1/+1 counters on this creature before it left the battlefield.

Riot is a replacement effect. Players can't respond to your choice of a +1/+1 counter or haste, and they can't take actions while the creature is on the battlefield without one or the other.

If a creature entering the battlefield has riot but can't have a +1/+1 counter put onto it, it gains haste. In the case of Arcbound Slasher, however, it's toughness will probably be 0, and it will be put into its owner's graveyard before it can attack.

If you choose for the creature to gain haste, it gains haste indefinitely. It won't lose it as the turn ends or as another player gains control of it.

Arcbound Tracker

{2}{R}

Artifact Creature — Dog

0/0

Menace

Modular 2 (This creature enters the battlefield with two +1/+1 counters on it. When it dies, you may put its +1/+1 counters on target artifact creature.)

Whenever you cast a spell other than your first spell each turn, put a +1/+1 counter on Arcbound Tracker.

If this creature gets enough -1/-1 counters put on it to cause it to go to the graveyard, modular will put a number of +1/+1 counters on the target artifact creature equal to the number of +1/+1 counters on this creature before it left the battlefield.

Arcbound Tracker will consider spells you cast before it was on the battlefield. For example, if Arcbound Tracker is the first spell you cast in a turn, each subsequent spell you cast after it's on the battlefield will cause the last ability to trigger.

Arcbound Whelp

{3}{R}

Artifact Creature — Dragon

0/0

Flying

{R}: Arcbound Whelp gets +1/+0 until end of turn.

Modular 2 (This creature enters the battlefield with two +1/+1 counters on it. When it dies, you may put its +1/+1 counters on target artifact creature.)

If this creature gets enough -1/-1 counters put on it to cause it to go to the graveyard, modular will put a number of +1/+1 counters on the target artifact creature equal to the number of +1/+1 counters on this creature before it left the battlefield.

Archfiend of Sorrows

{5}{B}{B}

Creature — Demon

4/5

Flying

When Archfiend of Sorrows enters the battlefield, creatures your opponents control get -2/-2 until end of turn.

Unearth {3}{B}{B} ({3}{B}{B}: Return this card from your graveyard to the battlefield. It gains haste. Exile it at the beginning of the next end step or if it would leave the battlefield. Unearth only as a sorcery.)

Activating a creature card's unearth ability isn't the same as casting the creature card. The unearth ability is put on the stack, but the creature card is not. Spells and abilities that interact with activated abilities (such as Stifle) will interact with unearth, but spells and abilities that interact with spells (such as Cancel) will not.

If a creature returned to the battlefield by the unearth ability would leave it for any reason, it's exiled instead—unless the spell or ability that's causing the creature to leave the battlefield is actually trying to exile it. In that case, the spell or ability succeeds at exiling the creature. If the spell or ability later returns the creature card to the battlefield (as Ephemerate might, for example), the creature card will return as a new object with no relation to its previous existence. The unearth effect will no longer apply to it.

Archon of Cruelty

{6}{B}{B}

Creature — Archon

6/6

Flying

Whenever Archon of Cruelty enters the battlefield or attacks, target opponent sacrifices a creature or planeswalker, discards a card, and loses 3 life. You draw a card and gain 3 life.

You and the opponent you target take all the actions in the order listed. Notably, the creature or planeswalker they sacrifice won't be on the battlefield as they discard a card or lose life. If any abilities trigger, they will wait to be put on the stack until after the spell resolves. If any abilities controlled by that opponent trigger but losing 3 life causes them to lose the game, none of those abilities will be put on the stack.

Asmoranomardicadaistinaculdacar

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

3/3

As long as you've discarded a card this turn, you may pay {b/r} to cast this spell.

When Asmoranomardicadaistinaculdacar enters the battlefield, you may search your library for a card named The Underworld Cookbook, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

Sacrifice two Foods: Target creature deals 6 damage to itself.

The target creature of Asmoranomardicadaistinaculdacar's last ability is the source of the damage, not Asmoranomardicadaistinaculdacar itself. If the creature has deathtouch or lifelink, both will apply to the damage it deals to itself.

Asmoranomardicadaistinaculdacar has no mana cost and its mana value is 0. It cannot be cast normally. You'll need an alternative cost (like the one provided by Asmoranomardicadaistinaculdacar's own ability) to be able to cast it.

Asmoranomardicadaistinaculdacar doesn't allow you to discard cards. You'll need to find another way to discard a card to allow you to cast it.

Asmoranomardicadaistinaculdacar is pronounced just like it's spelled.

Bannerhide Krushok

{3}{G}

Creature — Beast

4/4

Trample

Reinforce 2—{1}{G} ({1}{G}, Discard this card: Put two +1/+1 counters on target creature.)

Scavenge {5}{G}{G} ({5}{G}{G}, Exile this card from your graveyard: Put a number of +1/+1 counters equal to this card's power on target creature. Scavenge only as a sorcery.)

If you activate Bannerhide Krushok's reinforce ability during your main phase, your opponents will have the chance to respond to that ability before you can activate the scavenge ability, perhaps by removing Bannerhide Krushok from your graveyard. However, if Bannerhide Krushok ends up in your graveyard during your main phase in such a way that there are no spells or abilities on the stack, you'll have priority to activate the scavenge ability before anyone can remove Bannerhide Krushok from your graveyard.

Exiling the creature card with scavenge is part of the cost of activating the scavenge ability. Once the ability is activated and the cost is paid, it's too late to stop the ability from being activated by trying to remove the creature card from the graveyard.

Barbed Spike

{1}{W}

Artifact — Equipment

When Barbed Spike enters the battlefield, create a 1/1 colorless Thopter artifact creature token with flying, then attach Barbed Spike to it.

Equipped creature gets +1/+0.

Equip {2}

Creating the Thopter token and attaching Barbed Spike to it happen as part of the resolution of the same ability. There is no time for an opponent to react after the token is created but before the Equipment is attached.

The token will still be created even if Barbed Spike is not able to be attached to it (perhaps because it was destroyed in response to the ability).

Blacksmith's Skill

{W}

Instant

Target permanent gains hexproof and indestructible until end of turn. If it's an artifact creature, it gets +2/+2 until end of turn.

Blacksmith's Skill checks whether the permanent is an artifact creature when it resolves. If the target isn't an artifact creature when the spell is cast but becomes one before the spell resolves, it will get +2/+2.

Blessed Respite

{1}{G}

Instant

Target player shuffles their graveyard into their library. Prevent all combat damage that would be dealt this turn.

You may cast Blessed Respite even if there are no cards in the target player's graveyard. If you do, they will still shuffle their library and combat damage will still be prevented.

If you target yourself with Blessed Respite, it will not be shuffled into your library. It will go to your graveyard after it resolves.

Bloodbraid Marauder

{1}{R}

Creature — Human Berserker

3/1

Bloodbraid Marauder can't block.

Delirium — This spell has cascade as long as there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard. (When you cast this spell, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card that costs less. You may cast it without paying its mana cost. Put the exiled cards on the bottom of your library in a random order.)

The delirium ability will check your graveyard at the moment you finish casting Bloodbraid Marauder to determine if it has cascade. Notably, any permanents you sacrificed while casting the spell (such as a permanent you sacrificed to activate a mana ability) will be in the graveyard at that time.

The card types that can appear in a graveyard are artifact, creature, enchantment, instant, land, planeswalker, sorcery, and tribal. Legendary, basic, and snow are supertypes, not card types; Human and Berserker are subtypes, not card types.

Cascade triggers when you cast the spell, meaning that it resolves before that spell. If you end up casting the exiled card, it will go on the stack above the spell with cascade.

When the cascade ability resolves, you must exile cards. The only optional part of the ability is whether or not you cast the last card exiled.

If a spell with cascade is countered, the cascade ability will still resolve normally.

You exile the cards face up. All players will be able to see them.

If you cast a card "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those to cast the card.

If the card has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

Due to a recent rules change to cascade, not only do you stop exiling cards if you exile a nonland card with lesser mana value than the spell with cascade, but the resulting spell you cast must also have lesser mana value. Previously, in cases where a card's mana value differed from the resulting spell, such as with some modal double-faced cards or cards with an Adventure, you could cast a spell with a higher mana value than the exiled card.

The mana value of a split card is determined by the combined mana cost of its two halves. If cascade allows you to cast a split card, you may cast either half but not both halves.

Blossoming Calm

{W}

Instant

You gain hexproof until your next turn. You gain 2 life.

Rebound (If you cast this spell from your hand, exile it as it resolves. At the beginning of your next upkeep, you may cast this card from exile without paying its mana cost.)

Casting the card again due to rebound's delayed triggered ability is optional. If you choose not to cast the card, or if you can't because an effect prohibits it, the card will stay exiled. You won't get another chance to cast it on a future turn. If you do cast the card, it's put into its owner's graveyard as normal once it resolves.

If a spell with rebound that you cast from your hand doesn't resolve for any reason, including being countered, that spell won't resolve and none of its effects will happen, including rebound. The spell will be put into its owner's graveyard and you won't get to cast it again on your next turn.

Bone Shards

{B}

Sorcery

As an additional cost to cast this spell, sacrifice a creature or discard a card.

Destroy target creature or planeswalker.

You must sacrifice exactly one creature or discard exactly one card to cast this spell; you can't cast it without sacrificing a creature or discarding a card, and you can't sacrifice additional creatures or discard additional cards.

Once you begin to cast Bone Shards, no player may take actions until you're done. Notably, opponents can't try to remove the creature you wish to sacrifice or make you discard your last card.

Bottle Golems

{4}

Artifact Creature — Golem

3/3

Trample

When Bottle Golems dies, you gain life equal to its power.

Use Bottle Golems' power when it was on the battlefield to determine the amount of life you gain. This may be different than its power in the graveyard.

Break the Ice

{B}{B}

Sorcery

Destroy target land that is snow or could produce {C}.

Overload {4}{B}{B} (You may cast this spell for its overload cost. If you do, change its text by replacing all instances of "target" with "each.")

A land "is snow" if it has the snow supertype.

Break the Ice cares about what kind of mana could be produced by abilities of a land, even if that ability couldn't currently be activated. For example, a land with "{T}: Add {C}" is still a legal target even if it is currently tapped.

Breya's Apprentice

{2}{R}

Artifact Creature — Human Artificer

2/3

When Breya's Apprentice enters the battlefield, create a 1/1 colorless Thopter artifact creature token with flying.

{T}, Sacrifice an artifact: Choose one —

• Exile the top card of your library. Until the end of your next turn, you may play that card.

• Target creature gets +2/+0 until end of turn.

You can sacrifice any artifact, not just a Thopter.

If you choose the first mode, you must still pay any costs and follow any timing restrictions to play the card.

The exiled card is exiled face up.

Burdened Aerialist

{2}{U}

Creature — Human Pirate

3/1

When Burdened Aerialist enters the battlefield, create a Treasure token. (It's an artifact with "{T}, Sacrifice this artifact: Add one mana of any color.")

Whenever you sacrifice a token, Burdened Aerialist gains flying until end of turn.

Burdened Aerialist's ability will trigger whenever you sacrifice a token for any reason, not just when you sacrifice Treasure tokens.

If a blocked creature gains flying after blockers are declared, it won't cause that creature to become unblocked, even if the blocking creature doesn't have flying or reach.

Calibrated Blast

{2}{R}

Instant

Reveal cards from the top of your library until you reveal a nonland card. Put the revealed cards on the bottom of your library in a random order. When you reveal a nonland card this way, Calibrated Blast deals damage equal to that card's mana value to any target.

Flashback {3}{R}{R} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

Calibrated Blast goes on the stack without a target. When you reveal a nonland card during its resolution, its reflexive triggered ability triggers and you pick a target to be dealt damage. You'll know the mana value of the revealed nonland card and how much damage will be dealt.

The nonland card revealed this way ends up on the bottom of the library with the other cards.

Caprichrome

{3}{W}

Artifact Creature — Goat

2/2

Flash

Vigilance

Devour artifact 1 (As this enters the battlefield, you may sacrifice any number of artifacts. This creature enters the battlefield with that many +1/+1 counters on it.)

Devour artifact is a variant of the devour ability. It allows you to sacrifice artifacts rather than creatures, but otherwise functions identically to devour.

You may choose not to sacrifice any artifacts for the devour artifact ability.

If you cast this as a spell, you choose how many and which artifacts to devour as part of the resolution of the spell. (It can't be countered at this point.) The same is true of a spell or ability that lets you put a creature with devour artifact onto the battlefield.

You may sacrifice only artifacts that are already on the battlefield. If multiple creatures with devour abilities are entering the battlefield under your control at the same time, they can't devour the same objects. They can't devour each other, themselves, or any other objects entering the battlefield at the same time.

All artifacts devoured this way are sacrificed at the same time.

Captain Ripley Vance

{2}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Pirate

3/2

Whenever you cast your third spell each turn, put a +1/+1 counter on Captain Ripley Vance, then it deals damage equal to its power to any target.

Captain Ripley Vance need not be on the battlefield to witness the first two spells being cast. As long as it's already on the battlefield when you cast the third spell of a turn, its ability triggers.

Believe it or not, Ripley counts spells that were cast even if they didn't resolve. This means it still counts spells that were countered.

Copying a spell is not the same as casting a spell.

Carth the Lion

{2}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior

3/5

Whenever Carth the Lion enters the battlefield or a planeswalker you control dies, look at the top seven cards of your library. You may reveal a planeswalker card from among them and put it into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

Planeswalkers' loyalty abilities you activate cost an additional [+1] to activate.

If a planeswalker's loyalty ability normally has a cost of [+1], Carth's ability makes it cost [+2] instead. A cost of [0] would become [+1], and a cost of [-6] would become [-5].

If you somehow manage to control two Carths (perhaps because of Spark Double), the cost-changing effect is cumulative. In total, loyalty abilities will cost an additional [+2] to activate.

The total cost of a planeswalker's loyalty ability is calculated before any counters are added or removed. If a loyalty ability normally costs [-3] to activate, you do not remove three counters from it and then put one counter on it. You remove two counters at one time when you pay the cost.

If an effect replaces the number of counters that would be placed on a planeswalker, such as that of Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider, that replacement happens only once, at the time payment is made.

Chatterfang, Squirrel General

{2}{G}

Legendary Creature — Squirrel Warrior

3/3

Forestwalk (This creature can't be blocked as long as defending player controls a Forest.)

If one or more tokens would be created under your control, those tokens plus that many 1/1 green Squirrel creature tokens are created instead.

{B}, Sacrifice X Squirrels: Target creature gets +X/-X until end of turn.

Chatterfang's second ability applies to all kinds of tokens, including Clue, Food, and Treasure tokens.

The additional Squirrel tokens won't have any abilities the other tokens were created with. Anything else specified in the effect creating the token (such as tapped, attacking, "That token gains haste," or "Exile that token at end of combat") applies to both the original tokens and the Squirrels.

You don't need to control the spell or ability that creates the tokens, but you do have to be the one creating the tokens for Chatterfang's ability to apply.

If an effect changes under whose control a token would be created, that effect applies before Chatterfang's effect applies. If an effect changes under whose control a token would enter the battlefield, that effect applies after Chatterfang's effect is able to be applied.

In a Commander game, the defending player is the player Chatterfang is attacking or the controller of the planeswalker Chatterfang is attacking.

Chef's Kiss

{1}{R}{R}

Instant

Gain control of target spell that targets only a single permanent or player. Copy it, then reselect the targets at random for the spell and the copy. The new targets can't be you or a permanent you control.

Chef's Kiss can target any spell that targets a single permanent or player, including a spell you control.

If there are any legal targets that are not you or permanents you control, you must reselect the targets at random.

If there are no legal targets that could be selected, the targets remain unchanged. Note that this may not mean that those targets are illegal as the spell resolves. For example, if an opponent in a two-player game has hexproof and casts Lava Spike targeting you, Chef's Kiss will not be able to change the target. However, this doesn't make you an illegal target, and both the original spell and the copy will still target you and deal 3 damage to you.

Note that Chef's Kiss may make some or all of the targets of a spell illegal. For example, any spell an opponent cast that targets a "creature you control" will be unable to find a new legal target, and its target will remain unchanged. In that case, that part of the spell will do nothing. If that was the spell's only target, that spell will be removed from the stack when it tries to resolve.

If a spell has multiple instances of the word "target," but all of them target the same permanent or player, it is a legal target for Chef's Kiss. In that case, a new target will be reselected at random for each instance of the word target in its rules text. The same is true for the copy.

Neither copying a spell nor reselecting its targets counts as casting a spell.

Combine Chrysalis

{G}{U}

Artifact

Creature tokens you control have flying.

{2}{G}{U}, {T}, Sacrifice a token: Create a 4/4 green Beast creature token. Activate only as a sorcery.

You can sacrifice any token to activate the last ability, not just creature tokens.

Constable of the Realm

{4}{W}

Creature — Giant Soldier

3/3

Renown 2 (When this creature deals combat damage to a player, if it isn't renowned, put two +1/+1 counters on it and it becomes renowned.)

Whenever one or more +1/+1 counters are put on Constable of the Realm, exile up to one other target nonland permanent until Constable of the Realm leaves the battlefield.

Constable of the Realm's last ability triggers whenever a +1/+1 counter is put on it for any reason, not just because of its renown ability.

If Constable of the Realm leaves the battlefield before its last triggered ability resolves, the target permanent won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to it will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist.

If a token creature is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

All permanents exiled by Constable of the Realm will return to the battlefield at the same time, and each one will enter under its owner's control.

Renown won't trigger when a creature deals combat damage to a planeswalker or another creature. It also won't trigger when a creature deals noncombat damage to a player.

If a creature with renown deals combat damage to its controller because that damage was redirected, renown will trigger.

Damn

{B}{B}

Sorcery

Destroy target creature. A creature destroyed this way can't be regenerated.

Overload {2}{W}{W} (You may cast this spell for its overload cost. If you do, change its text by replacing all instances of "target" with "each.")

If you don't pay the overload cost of a spell, that spell will have a single target. If you pay the overload cost, the spell won't have any targets.

Because a spell with overload doesn't target when its overload cost is paid, it may affect permanents with hexproof or with protection from the appropriate color.

Overload doesn't change when you can cast the spell.

Casting a spell with overload doesn't change that spell's mana cost or mana value. You just pay the overload cost instead.

Effects that cause you to pay more or less for a spell will cause you to pay that much more or less while casting it for its overload cost, too.

If you are instructed to cast a spell with overload "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to pay its overload cost instead.

Dauthi Voidwalker

{B}{B}

Creature — Dauthi Rogue

3/2

Shadow (This creature can block or be blocked by only creatures with shadow.)

If a card would be put into an opponent's graveyard from anywhere, instead exile it with a void counter on it.

{T}, Sacrifice Dauthi Voidwalker: Choose an exiled card an opponent owns with a void counter on it. You may play it this turn without paying its mana cost.

If an attacking creature has multiple evasion abilities, such as shadow and flying, a creature can block it only if that creature satisfies all of the appropriate evasion abilities.

If your opponent discards a card while you control Dauthi Voidwalker, abilities that function when that card is discarded still work, even though that card never reaches that player's graveyard. In addition, spells or abilities that check the characteristics of the discarded card can find that card in exile.

While Dauthi Voidwalker is on the battlefield, nontoken creatures your opponents control won't die. They'll be exiled instead. Abilities that would trigger when those creatures die won't trigger.

Tokens still die while Dauthi Voidwalker is on the battlefield.

If a card has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

Playing a card with Dauthi Voidwalker's last ability is still subject to normal timing restrictions.

If you cast a card this way, you may not cast it for any other alternative costs it has, but you may pay for additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the spell requires an additional cost, you must pay that cost.

Dermotaxi

{2}

Artifact — Vehicle

0/0

Imprint — As Dermotaxi enters the battlefield, exile a creature card from a graveyard.

Tap two untapped creatures you control: Until end of turn, Dermotaxi becomes a copy of the exiled card, except it's a Vehicle artifact in addition to its other types.

The choice of what card is exiled is a replacement effect, not a triggered ability. Players can't respond to the card being exiled.

The imprint ability is linked to the activated ability that makes Dermotaxi a creature. This means that the second ability refers only to the card exiled by the first, even if it becomes a copy of something that later exiles other cards.

If you activate the ability, but there's no exiled card to reference (perhaps because there wasn't one in any graveyard to imprint), the ability does nothing. Dermotaxi won't become a copy of anything.

Dermotaxi does not have a crew ability. Activating the ability to have it become a copy of the exiled card doesn't count as crewing a Vehicle. If a creature you tap to activate the ability has a triggered ability that triggers whenever it crews a Vehicle (such as that of Gearshift Ace), that ability won't trigger.

Diamond Lion

{2}

Artifact Creature — Cat

2/2

{T}, Discard your hand, Sacrifice Diamond Lion: Add three mana of any one color. Activate only as an instant.

Even though you can only activate this as an instant, it is still a mana ability. It doesn't use the stack and cannot be responded to.

You can't cast an instant (or activate an ability as an instant) while casting a spell. Therefore, much like Lion's Eye Diamond, you can't activate the ability intending to use the mana to cast a spell from your hand.

Dihada's Ploy

{1}{U}{B}

Instant

Draw two cards, then discard a card. You gain life equal to the number of cards you've discarded this turn.

Jump-start (You may cast this card from your graveyard by discarding a card in addition to paying its other costs. Then exile this card.)

Dihada's Ploy counts the total number of cards discarded, including the card you discard as part of its effect and any cards you discarded prior to its resolution this turn. If you cast it with jump-start, this includes the card you discarded to cast it.

If the card draws are replaced by another effect, you will still discard a card and gain life. If you don't have any cards to discard, it will still count any cards previously discarded this turn.

A spell cast using jump-start will always be exiled afterward, whether it resolves, it's countered, or it leaves the stack in some other way.

If an effect allows you to pay an alternative cost rather than a spell's mana cost, you may pay that alternative cost when you jump-start a spell. You'll still discard a card as an additional cost to cast it.

If a card with jump-start is put into your graveyard during your turn, you'll be able to cast it right away if it's legal to do so, before an opponent can take any actions.

Dragon's Rage Channeler

{R}

Creature — Human Shaman

1/1

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, surveil 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put that card into your graveyard.)

Delirium — As long as there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard, Dragon's Rage Channeler gets +2/+2, has flying, and attacks each combat if able.

The card types that can appear in a graveyard are artifact, creature, enchantment, instant, land, planeswalker, sorcery, and tribal. Legendary, basic, and snow are supertypes, not card types; Human and Shaman are subtypes, not card types.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the cleanup step or an effect removes that damage, nonlethal damage dealt to Dragon's Rage Channeler may become lethal if the number of card types found in your graveyard drops below four.

Dress Down

{1}{U}

Enchantment

Flash

When Dress Down enters the battlefield, draw a card.

Creatures lose all abilities.

At the beginning of the end step, sacrifice Dress Down.

If an effect grants a creature an ability after Dress Down has entered the battlefield, it won't lose that ability. For example, if a land becomes a creature while Dress Down is on the battlefield, it will still gain any abilities given to it by the effect that animated it. It will, however, lose any abilities it already had.

If an effect causes Dress Down to become a creature, it will lose its own abilities along with all other creatures. This includes the triggered ability that causes it to be sacrificed at the beginning of the end step.

Drey Keeper

{3}{B}{G}

Creature — Elf Druid

2/2

When Drey Keeper enters the battlefield, create two 1/1 green Squirrel creature tokens.

{3}{B}: Squirrels you control get +1/+0 and gain menace until end of turn.

Gaining menace after blockers are declared won't undo a block that's already been done.

Echoing Return

{B}

Sorcery

Return target creature card and all other cards with the same name as that card from your graveyard to your hand.

If the target is illegal as Echoing Return tries to resolve (most likely because it is no longer in your graveyard), it will be removed from the stack and do nothing, even if there are cards with the same name in your graveyard.

Endurance

{1}{G}{G}

Creature — Elemental Incarnation

3/4

Flash

Reach

When Endurance enters the battlefield, up to one target player puts all the cards from their graveyard on the bottom of their library in a random order.

Evoke—Exile a green card from your hand.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as an evoke cost), add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

If you pay the evoke cost, you can have the creature's own triggered ability resolve before the evoke triggered ability. You can cast spells after that ability resolves but before you have to sacrifice the creature.

Esper Sentinel

{W}

Artifact Creature — Human Soldier

1/1

Whenever an opponent casts their first noncreature spell each turn, draw a card unless that player pays {X}, where X is Esper Sentinel's power.

If a noncreature spell was already cast by an opponent the turn Esper Sentinel enters the battlefield, that opponent already cast their first noncreature spell this turn, and Esper Sentinel's ability won't trigger for that opponent that turn.

This ability checks Esper Sentinel's power when it resolves, not when the ability goes on the stack. If Esper Sentinel is no longer on the battlefield when it resolves, use the power it had the last time it was on the battlefield.

If Esper Sentinel's has negative power when this ability resolves, then {X} is {0}. The opponent may still choose not to pay the cost if they want you to draw a card.

Etherium Spinner

{2}{U}

Artifact Creature — Human Wizard

2/1

Whenever you cast a spell with mana value 4 or greater, create a 1/1 colorless Thopter artifact creature token with flying.

If a spell on the stack has {X} in its mana cost, X is the value chosen for it when determining that spell's mana value.

Ethersworn Sphinx

{7}{W}{U}

Artifact Creature — Sphinx

4/4

Affinity for artifacts (This spell costs {1} less to cast for each artifact you control.)

Flying

Cascade (When you cast this spell, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card with lesser mana value. You may cast it without paying its mana cost. Put the exiled cards on the bottom of your library in a random order.)

A spell's mana value is determined only by its mana cost. Ignore any alternative costs, additional costs, cost increases, or cost reductions. For example, Ethersworn Sphinx's mana value is always 9.

Affinity can reduce only the generic mana in a spell's total cost. It can't reduce colored mana requirements.

The cost reduction is set before you pay any of the spell's costs. Specifically, you could lock in a discount for an artifact you control and then sacrifice that artifact to activate a mana ability.

If there are any additional costs or cost increases that would apply to Ethersworn Sphinx, apply those before applying any cost reductions.

Cascade triggers when you cast the spell, meaning that it resolves before that spell. If you end up casting the exiled card, it will go on the stack above the spell with cascade.

When the cascade ability resolves, you must exile cards. The only optional part of the ability is whether or not you cast the last card exiled.

If a spell with cascade is countered, the cascade ability will still resolve normally.

You exile the cards face up. All players will be able to see them.

If you cast a card "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those to cast the card.

If the card has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

Due to a recent rules change to cascade, not only do you stop exiling cards if you exile a nonland card with lesser mana value than the spell with cascade, but the resulting spell you cast must also have lesser mana value. Previously, in cases where a card's mana value differed from the resulting spell, such as with some modal double-faced cards or cards with an Adventure, you could cast a spell with a higher mana value than the exiled card.

The mana value of a split card is determined by the combined mana cost of its two halves. If cascade allows you to cast a split card, you may cast either half but not both halves.

Fae Offering

{2}{G}

Enchantment

At the beginning of each end step, if you've cast both a creature spell and a noncreature spell this turn, create a Clue token, a Food token, and a Treasure token.

It doesn't matter what happened to the spells after you cast them. They each may have resolved, been countered, failed to resolve for some other reason, or another player may have gained control of them. As long as you cast a creature spell and a noncreature spell that turn, the ability will trigger.

If an effect replaces the number or type of tokens you would create, it applies to each of these tokens individually. For example, if you control Fae Offering and Academy Manufactor, you will create three of each type when the triggered ability resolves.

Creating a Clue token this way isn't the same thing as investigating. Notably, an ability that triggers whenever you investigate won't trigger because Fae Offering's ability created a Clue token.

Fairgrounds Patrol

{1}{W}

Creature — Human Soldier

2/1

{1}{W}, Exile Fairgrounds Patrol from your graveyard: Create a 1/1 colorless Thopter artifact creature token with flying. Activate only as a sorcery.

Exiling Fairgrounds Patrol is part of the activation cost of its ability. Once you've activated it, no player will be able to stop you by removing it from your graveyard.

Faithless Salvaging

{1}{R}

Instant

Discard a card, then draw a card.

Rebound (If you cast this spell from your hand, exile it as it resolves. At the beginning of your next upkeep, you may cast this card from exile without paying its mana cost.)

If you have no cards in hand as Faithless Salvaging resolves, you won't discard a card, but you will still draw a card.

Casting the card again due to rebound's delayed triggered ability is optional. If you choose not to cast the card, or if you can't because an effect prohibits it, the card will stay exiled. You won't get another chance to cast it on a future turn. If you do cast the card, it's put into its owner's graveyard as normal once it resolves.

If a spell with rebound that you cast from your hand doesn't resolve for any reason, including being countered, that spell won't resolve and none of its effects will happen, including rebound. The spell will be put into its owner's graveyard and you won't get to cast it again on your next turn.

Filigree Attendant

{2}{U}{U}

Artifact Creature — Homunculus

*/3

Flying

Filigree Attendant's power is equal to the number of artifacts you control.

The ability that defines Filigree Attendant's power works in all zones, not just the battlefield.

Flametongue Yearling

{R}{R}

Creature — Kavu

2/1

Multikicker {2} (You may pay an additional {2} any number of times as you cast this spell.)

Flametongue Yearling enters the battlefield with a +1/+1 counter on it for each time it was kicked.

When Flametongue Yearling enters the battlefield, it deals damage equal to its power to target creature.

Flametongue Yearling's last triggered ability checks its power when it resolves. If it isn't on the battlefield when it resolves, its last known information will be used. This may result in no damage being dealt if it had 0 or less power when it left the battlefield.

Flay Essence

{1}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Exile target creature or planeswalker. You gain life equal to the number of counters on it.

Flay Essence counts the number of counters of all kinds that the creature or planeswalker had on it when it was on the battlefield.

Floodhound

{U}

Creature — Elemental Dog

1/2

{3}, {T}: Investigate. (Create a colorless Clue artifact token with "{2}, Sacrifice this artifact: Draw a card.")

The token is named Clue and has the artifact subtype Clue. Clue isn't a creature type.

You can't sacrifice a Clue to activate its own ability and also to activate another ability that requires sacrificing a Clue (or any artifact) as a cost, such as that of Lonis, Cryptozoologist.

Foundation Breaker

{3}{G}

Creature — Elemental

2/2

When Foundation Breaker enters the battlefield, you may destroy target artifact or enchantment.

Evoke {1}{G} (You may cast this spell for its evoke cost. If you do, it's sacrificed when it enters the battlefield.)

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as an evoke cost), add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

If you pay the evoke cost, you can have the creature's own triggered ability resolve before the evoke triggered ability. You can cast spells after that ability resolves but before you have to sacrifice the creature.

Fractured Sanity

{U}{U}{U}

Sorcery

Each opponent mills fourteen cards.

Cycling {1}{U} ({1}{U}, Discard this card: Draw a card.)

When you cycle Fractured Sanity, each opponent mills four cards.

Some cards with cycling have an ability that triggers when you cycle them, and some cards have an ability that triggers whenever you cycle any card. These triggered abilities resolve before you draw from the cycling ability.

Triggered abilities from cycling a card and the cycling ability itself aren't spells. Effects that interact with spells (such as that of Cancel) won't affect them.

Funnel-Web Recluse

{4}{G}

Creature — Spider

3/5

Reach

Morbid — When Funnel-Web Recluse enters the battlefield, if a creature died this turn, investigate. (Create a colorless Clue artifact token with "{2}, Sacrifice this artifact: Draw a card.")

The token is named Clue and has the artifact subtype Clue. Clue isn't a creature type.

The tokens are normal artifacts. For example, one can be sacrificed to activate the ability of Breya's Apprentice and one can be the target of Break Ties.

You can't sacrifice a Clue to activate its own ability and also to activate another ability that requires sacrificing a Clue (or any artifact) as a cost, such as that of Lonis, Cryptozoologist.

Fury

{3}{R}{R}

Creature — Elemental Incarnation

3/3

Double strike

When Fury enters the battlefield, it deals 4 damage divided as you choose among any number of target creatures and/or planeswalkers.

Evoke—Exile a red card from your hand.

You divide the damage as you put the triggered ability on the stack, not as it resolves. Each target must be assigned at least 1 damage. You can't choose more than four targets and deal 0 damage to some of them.

If some of the targets are illegal as the triggered ability tries to resolve, the original division of damage still applies, but the damage that would have been dealt to the illegal targets isn't dealt at all.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as an evoke cost), add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

If you pay the evoke cost, you can have the creature's own triggered ability resolve before the evoke triggered ability. You can cast spells after that ability resolves but before you have to sacrifice the creature.

Gaea's Will

Sorcery

Suspend 4—{G}

Until end of turn, you may play lands and cast spells from your graveyard.

If a card would be put into your graveyard from anywhere this turn, exile that card instead.

The lands you play and spells you cast from your graveyard must follow the usual timing restrictions, and you must pay any costs for spells you cast.

Assuming it's not a copy, Gaea's Will will be exiled after it finishes resolving. (If it is a copy, the copy will go to the graveyard briefly before ceasing to exist.)

After Gaea's Will resolves, nontoken creature you own that would die will be exiled instead. Abilities that would trigger when those creatures die won't trigger. Token creatures you own will still die as normal after Gaea's Will resolves.

Galvanic Relay

{2}{R}

Sorcery

Exile the top card of your library. During your next turn, you may play that card.

Storm (When you cast this spell, copy it for each spell cast before it this turn.)

You can play the exiled card only on your next turn after Galvanic Relay resolves. Notably, this means you cannot play it the same turn you cast Galvanic Relay.

Playing the card has the same timing restrictions and requires the same payments as normal, but it can only be played next turn.

Garth One-Eye

{W}{U}{B}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

5/5

{T}: Choose a card name that hasn't been chosen from among Disenchant, Braingeyser, Terror, Shivan Dragon, Regrowth, and Black Lotus. Create a copy of the card with the chosen name. You may cast the copy. (You still pay its costs.)

Official card text for each card Garth One-Eye references can be found using the Gatherer card database at Gatherer.Wizards.com.

Resolving copies of permanent spells become tokens as they enter the battlefield. These tokens are not considered "created" when this happens.

As Garth One-Eye's ability resolves, you must choose one of the listed card names. You may choose not to cast the copy created, but you won't be able choose that card name again later.

Each Garth One-Eye keeps track of card names chosen for itself, but not for other Garth One-Eyes. (Garths One-Eye?) If Garth One-Eye leaves the battlefield and returns, or you control another copy of it, it won't remember the choices made during earlier activations. However, if another player gains control of Garth One-Eye, it will remember choices made for it.

You must pay the costs for the chosen card, but you cast the copy as the ability resolves, which may not be a time that you could normally cast that card.

If all choices have been named before, Garth's ability won't do anything when it resolves.

Geyadrone Dihada

{1}{U}{B}{R}

Legendary Planeswalker — Dihada

4

Protection from permanents with corruption counters on them

+1: Each opponent loses 2 life and you gain 2 life. Put a corruption counter on up to one other target creature or planeswalker.

−3: Gain control of target creature or planeswalker until end of turn. Untap it and put a corruption counter on it. It gains haste until end of turn.

−7: Gain control of each permanent with a corruption counter on it.

Geyadrone Dihada can't be targeted, dealt damage, or enchanted by any permanent with a corruption counter on it. If it somehow becomes a creature, it also can't be blocked or equipped by those permanents. This includes being the target of activated and triggered abilities of those permanents.

Creatures with corruption counters can still attack Dihada, but the damage they would deal will be prevented.

When Dihada leaves the battlefield, permanents keep their corruption counters. If you later control another Geyadrone Dihada, it will have protection from those permanents.

Glimpse of Tomorrow

Sorcery

Suspend 3—{R}{R}

Shuffle all permanents you own into your library, then reveal that many cards from the top of your library. Put all non-Aura permanent cards revealed this way onto the battlefield, then do the same for Aura cards, then put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

Any abilities that trigger during the resolution of Glimpse of Tomorrow will wait to be put on the stack until everything is put onto the battlefield and resolution is complete. The player whose turn it is puts their triggered abilities on the stack in any order, then each other player in turn order does the same. (The last ability put on the stack will be the first one that resolves.)

Taking it slowly, here's what happens as Glimpse of Tomorrow resolves:

1) You count the number of permanents you own.

2) You shuffle those permanents into your library.

3) You reveal cards from the top of your library equal to the number you counted.

4) You put all non-Aura permanent cards revealed this way onto the battlefield. All of these cards enter the battlefield at the same time.

5) You put all Aura cards revealed this way onto the battlefield. An Aura put onto the battlefield this way can enchant any permanent that was already put onto the battlefield, but can't enchant another Aura that's being put onto the battlefield at the same time. If an Aura that would be put onto the battlefield this way can't enchant anything, it isn't put onto the battlefield.

6) You put all of your other revealed cards (instants, sorceries, and Auras that can't enchant anything) on the bottom of your library in a random order.

1) You count the number of permanents you own. 2) You shuffle those permanents into your library. 3) You reveal cards from the top of your library equal to the number you counted. 4) You put all non-Aura permanent cards revealed this way onto the battlefield. All of these cards enter the battlefield at the same time. 5) You put all Aura cards revealed this way onto the battlefield. An Aura put onto the battlefield this way can enchant any permanent that was already put onto the battlefield, but can't enchant another Aura that's being put onto the battlefield at the same time. If an Aura that would be put onto the battlefield this way can't enchant anything, it isn't put onto the battlefield. 6) You put all of your other revealed cards (instants, sorceries, and Auras that can't enchant anything) on the bottom of your library in a random order. If you own any token permanents, they will also be shuffled into your library. They'll count toward the number of cards you reveal. Even though the tokens will technically be in your library until Glimpse of Tomorrow is finished resolving, they won't affect the shuffle or the cards you reveal.

If a permanent leaves the battlefield this way but ends up in a zone other than a library (most likely because it's a player's commander), it's still counted to determine how many cards to reveal.

Glorious Enforcer

{5}{W}{W}

Creature — Angel

5/5

Flying, lifelink

At the beginning of each combat, if you have more life than an opponent, Glorious Enforcer gains double strike until end of turn.

Glorious Enforcer's triggered ability checks whether you have more life than an opponent at the beginning of each combat to see if it triggers. If you don't, the ability won't trigger at all. The ability will check again as it tries to resolve. If you don't at that time, the ability won't do anything. You must have more life than an opponent at both times for Glorious Enforcer to get double strike. It does not, however, need to be the same opponent both times.

After the triggered ability resolves, Glorious Enforcer will continue to have double strike until the end of the turn no matter what players' life totals are.

Goblin Anarchomancer

{R}{G}

Creature — Goblin Shaman

2/2

Each spell you cast that's red or green costs {1} less to cast.

A spell that's both red and green costs {1} less to cast.

Gouged Zealot

{3}{R}

Creature — Cyclops Berserker

4/3

Reach

Delirium — Whenever Gouged Zealot attacks, if there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard, Gouged Zealot deals 1 damage to each creature defending player controls.

The card types that can appear in a graveyard are artifact, creature, enchantment, instant, land, planeswalker, sorcery, and tribal. Legendary, basic, and snow are supertypes, not card types; Cyclops and Berserker are subtypes, not card types.

Gouged Zealot's triggered ability checks whether there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard to see if it triggers. If you don't, the ability won't trigger at all. The ability will check again as it tries to resolve. If you don't at that time, the ability won't do anything. The specific cards in your graveyard may change between the two checks.

Grief

{2}{B}{B}

Creature — Elemental Incarnation

3/2

Menace

When Grief enters the battlefield, target opponent reveals their hand. You choose a nonland card from it. That player discards that card.

Evoke—Exile a black card from your hand.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as an evoke cost), add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

If you pay the evoke cost, you can have the creature's own triggered ability resolve before the evoke triggered ability. You can cast spells after that ability resolves but before you have to sacrifice the creature.

Grist, the Hunger Tide

{1}{B}{G}

Legendary Planeswalker — Grist

3

As long as Grist, the Hunger Tide isn't on the battlefield, it's a 1/1 Insect creature in addition to its other types.

+1: Create a 1/1 black and green Insect creature token, then mill a card. If an Insect card was milled this way, put a loyalty counter on Grist and repeat this process.

−2: You may sacrifice a creature. When you do, destroy target creature or planeswalker.

−5: Each opponent loses life equal to the number of creature cards in your graveyard.

Grist, the Hunger Tide can be your commander as its first ability works before the game begins during deck construction.

Anywhere but on the battlefield, Grist is a Legendary Planeswalker Creature — Grist Insect. Once it enters the battlefield, it is no longer a creature and is just a planeswalker. Anything that could search for or affect a creature or planeswalker card in zones other than the battlefield could affect Grist. For example, you could put it onto the battlefield with Chord of Calling, it could be countered by Essence Scatter (but not by Negate), and opponents couldn't make you discard it with Duress.

If Grist is no longer on the battlefield as its first loyalty ability resolves, you will still create a 1/1 black and green Insect creature token and mill a card. If an Insect card is milled this way, you won't be able to put a loyalty counter on Grist, but you will still repeat the process. More mill for the Grist, as it were.

Grist's second loyalty ability doesn't require a target. If you choose to sacrifice a creature as it resolves, the reflexive triggered ability triggers and you'll choose a target creature or planeswalker to destroy. This will happen even if Grist isn't on the battlefield when the loyalty ability resolves.

Count the number of creature cards in your graveyard as the third loyalty ability resolves to determine how much life each opponent loses. If Grist is in your graveyard at this time, it'll be a creature card and will contribute to the count.

Guardian Kirin

{3}{W}

Creature — Kirin

2/3

Flying

Whenever another creature you control dies, put a +1/+1 counter on Guardian Kirin.

If Guardian Kirin and another creature you control die simultaneously (perhaps because they were both attacking or blocking), Guardian Kirin won't be on the battlefield as its triggered ability resolves. It can't be saved by the +1/+1 counter that would have been put on it.

Ignoble Hierarch

{G}

Creature — Goblin Shaman

0/1

Exalted (Whenever a creature you control attacks alone, that creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn.)

{T}: Add {B}, {R}, or {G}.

A creature attacks alone if it's the only creature declared as an attacker during the declare attackers step (including creatures controlled by your teammates, if applicable). For example, exalted won't trigger if you attack with multiple creatures and all but one of them are removed from combat.

Inevitable Betrayal

Sorcery

Suspend 3—{1}{U}{U} (Rather than cast this card from your hand, pay {1}{U}{U} and exile it with three time counters on it. At the beginning of your upkeep, remove a time counter. When the last is removed, cast it without paying its mana cost.)

Search target opponent's library for a creature card and put that card onto the battlefield under your control. Then that player shuffles.

You may fail to find a creature card in your opponent's library. This may be because they don't have any creature cards, or it may be because you simply don't like any of the creature cards they do have.

Knighted Myr

{2}{W}

Artifact Creature — Myr Knight

2/2

{2}{W}: Adapt 1. (If this creature has no +1/+1 counters on it, put a +1/+1 counter on it.)

Whenever one or more +1/+1 counters are put on Knighted Myr, it gains double strike until end of turn.

You can always activate an ability that will cause a creature to adapt. As that ability resolves, if the creature has a +1/+1 counter on it for any reason, you simply won't put any +1/+1 counters on it.

If a creature somehow loses all of its +1/+1 counters, it can adapt again and get more +1/+1 counters.

Late to Dinner

{3}{W}

Sorcery

Return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield. Create a Food token. (It's an artifact with "{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.")

If the target is illegal as the spell tries to resolve, perhaps because it has been removed from the graveyard, you will not create a Food token.

Loathsome Curator

{4}{B}

Creature — Gorgon Wizard

5/4

Exploit (When this creature enters the battlefield, you may sacrifice a creature.)

Menace

When Loathsome Curator exploits a creature, destroy target creature you don't control with mana value 3 or less.

A creature with exploit "exploits a creature" when the controller of the exploit ability sacrifices a creature as that ability resolves.

You choose whether to sacrifice a creature and which creature to sacrifice as the exploit ability resolves.

You can sacrifice the creature with exploit if it's still on the battlefield. This will cause its other ability to trigger.

If the creature with exploit isn't on the battlefield as the exploit ability begins to resolve, you won't get any bonus from the creature with exploit, even if you sacrifice a creature. Because the creature with exploit isn't on the battlefield, its other triggered ability won't trigger.

You can't sacrifice more than one creature to any one exploit ability.

Lonis, Cryptozoologist

{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Snake Elf Scout

1/2

Whenever another nontoken creature enters the battlefield under your control, investigate.

{T}, Sacrifice X Clues: Target opponent reveals the top X cards of their library. You may put a nonland permanent card with mana value X or less from among them onto the battlefield under your control. That player puts the rest on the bottom of their library in a random order.

The token is named Clue and has the artifact subtype Clue. Clue isn't a creature type.

The tokens are normal artifacts. For example, one can be sacrificed to activate the ability of Breya's Apprentice and one can be the target of Break Ties.

You can't sacrifice a Clue to activate its own ability and also to activate the ability of Lonis, Cryptozoologist.

Lose Focus

{1}{U}

Instant

Replicate {U} (When you cast this spell, copy it for each time you paid its replicate cost. You may choose new targets for the copies.)

Counter target spell unless its controller pays {2}.

As the replicate triggered ability resolves, you'll copy Lose Focus for each time you paid its replicate cost, even if the original spell is no longer on the stack at that time (perhaps because it was countered).

The copies that replicate creates are created on the stack, so they're not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

Lucid Dreams

{3}{U}{U}

Sorcery

Draw X cards, where X is the number of card types among cards in your graveyard.

Card types that can appear on cards in a graveyard include artifact, creature, enchantment, instant, land, planeswalker, sorcery, and tribal. Legendary, basic, and snow are supertypes, not card types; Vedalken and Wizard are subtypes, not card types.

Lucid Dreams is still on the stack and not in your graveyard as you calculate the value of X.

A card can have more than one type. For example, an artifact creature in your graveyard counts as both types for Lucid Dreams' effect.

Magus of the Bridge

{B}{B}{B}

Creature — Human Wizard

4/4

Whenever a nontoken creature is put into your graveyard from the battlefield, create a 2/2 black Zombie creature token.

When a creature is put into an opponent's graveyard from the battlefield, exile Magus of the Bridge.

Unlike its namesake, Bridge from Below, the Magus's abilities work only while it's on the battlefield. They do not work while it is in your graveyard.

Neither ability cares who controlled the creature that died, only which graveyard it was put into. This means that if an opponent controls a creature you own, its death causes Magus of the Bridge's first ability to trigger, not its second.

A token's owner is the player who created it, which may be different from the player who controls it or, in some weird cases, different than the player under whose control it entered the battlefield.

Moderation

{1}{W}{U}

Enchantment

You can't cast more than one spell each turn.

Whenever you cast a spell, draw a card.

If you cast Moderation, you've already cast at least one spell that turn (Moderation itself) so you won't be able to cast any more spells until the next turn. If Moderation comes under your control on a turn you haven't cast any spells, you'll be able to cast one spell that turn.

Moderation's triggered ability works only while it's on the battlefield, so it doesn't let you draw a card when you cast it.

If an effect says you can't cast spells, and another effect instructs you to cast a spell, such as that of the ability that triggers when you remove the last time counter from a card with suspend, you won't be able to cast that spell.

Mount Velus Manticore

{2}{R}{R}

Enchantment Creature — Manticore

3/4

At the beginning of combat on your turn, you may discard a card. When you do, Mount Velus Manticore deals X damage to any target, where X is the number of card types the discarded card has.

The card types that can appear on a discarded card are artifact, creature, enchantment, instant, land, planeswalker, sorcery, and tribal. Legendary, basic, and snow are supertypes, not card types; Manticore and Saga are subtypes, not card types.

If you do not discard a card, Mount Velus Manticore's reflexive triggered ability won't trigger.

Murktide Regent

{5}{U}{U}

Creature — Dragon

3/3

Delve (Each card you exile from your graveyard while casting this spell pays for {1}.)

Flying

Murktide Regent enters the battlefield with a +1/+1 counter on it for each instant and sorcery card exiled with it.

Whenever an instant or sorcery card leaves your graveyard, put a +1/+1 counter on Murktide Regent.

Delve doesn't change a spell's mana cost or mana value. For example, Murktide Regent's mana value is 7 even if you exiled three cards to cast it.

You can exile cards to pay only for generic mana, and you can't exile more cards than the generic mana requirement of a spell with delve. For example, you can't exile more than five cards from your graveyard to cast Murktide Regent unless an effect has increased its cost.

Because delve isn't an alternative cost, it can be used in conjunction with alternative costs, such as flashback. It can also be used to pay for additional costs that include generic mana.

Mystic Redaction

{2}{U}

Enchantment

At the beginning of your upkeep, scry 1.

Whenever you discard a card, each opponent mills two cards. (They put the top two cards of their library into their graveyard.)

If Mystic Redaction's last ability triggers during the cleanup step because you are discarding due to maximum hand size, players will be able to respond to that ability. Then, when all players have passed priority in succession with the stack empty, a new cleanup step will occur.

Necrogoyf

{3}{B}{B}

Creature — Lhurgoyf

*/4

Necrogoyf's power is equal to the number of creature cards in all graveyards.

At the beginning of each player's upkeep, that player discards a card.

Madness {1}{B}{B} (If you discard this card, discard it into exile. When you do, cast it for its madness cost or put it into your graveyard.)

The ability that defines Necrogoyf's power works in all zones, not just the battlefield. If Necrogoyf is in a graveyard, that ability will count itself.

Necromancer's Familiar

{3}{B}

Creature — Bird Spirit

3/1

Flying

Hellbent — Necromancer's Familiar has lifelink as long as you have no cards in hand.

{B}, Discard a card: Necromancer's Familiar gains indestructible until end of turn. Tap it.

You may activate the last ability even if Necromancer's Familiar is already tapped or it has indestructible.

Nested Shambler

{B}

Creature — Zombie

1/1

When Nested Shambler dies, create X tapped 1/1 green Squirrel creature tokens, where X is Nested Shambler's power.

X is Nested Shambler's power the last time it was on the battlefield, not its power in the graveyard. If its power was 0 or less when it died, you won't create any tokens.

Nettlecyst

{3}

Artifact — Equipment

Living weapon (When this Equipment enters the battlefield, create a 0/0 black Phyrexian Germ creature token, then attach this to it.)

Equipped creature gets +1/+1 for each artifact and/or enchantment you control.

Equip {2}

The living weapon ability has been updated so that the triggered ability creates Phyrexian Germ tokens rather than Germ tokens. This update applies to all cards with living weapon.

If a permanent you control is both an artifact and an enchantment, count it only once when determining the bonus from an equipped Nettlecyst.

The Phyrexian Germ token enters the battlefield as a 0/0 creature and the Equipment becomes attached to it before state-based actions would cause the token to die. Abilities that trigger as the token enters the battlefield see that a 0/0 creature entered the battlefield.

Like other Equipment, each Equipment with living weapon has an equip cost. You can pay this cost to attach an Equipment to another creature you control. Once the Phyrexian Germ token is no longer equipped, it will be put into your graveyard and subsequently cease to exist, unless another effect raises its toughness above 0.

If the Phyrexian Germ token is destroyed, the Equipment remains on the battlefield as with any other Equipment.

If the living weapon trigger causes two Phyrexian Germs to be created (due to an effect such as that of Doubling Season), the Equipment becomes attached to one of them. The other will be put into your graveyard and subsequently cease to exist, unless another effect raises its toughness above 0.

Nykthos Paragon

{4}{W}{W}

Enchantment Creature — Human Soldier

4/6

Whenever you gain life, you may put that many +1/+1 counters on each creature you control. Do this only once each turn.

"Do this only once each turn" refers to putting +1/+1 counters on your creatures using the triggered ability. As long as you haven't yet chosen to put +1/+1 counters on your creatures with it, all instances of gaining life will cause Nykthos Paragon's ability to trigger.

"Do this only once each turn" refers only to the ability it is attached to, not other instances of the same ability. In other words, if you control multiple Nykthos Paragons, you will be able to do this once for each of them.

Once you have chosen to put +1/+1 counters on your creatures, further instances of gaining life will not cause the ability to trigger.

If multiple instances of the ability are on the stack, you will be able to put +1/+1 counters for only one of those instances. Once you do that, other instances will do nothing as they resolve.

If a creature you control is dealt lethal damage at the same time that you gain life, it won't receive +1/+1 counters from Nykthos Paragon's ability in time to save it.

Each creature with lifelink dealing combat damage causes a separate life-gaining event. For example, if two creatures you control with lifelink deal combat damage at the same time and you haven't used it yet, Nykthos Paragon's ability will trigger twice. However, if a single creature you control with lifelink deals combat damage to multiple creatures, players, and/or planeswalkers at the same time (perhaps because it has trample or was blocked by more than one creature), the ability will trigger only once.

Obsidian Charmaw

{3}{R}{R}

Creature — Dragon

4/4

This spell costs {1} less to cast for each land your opponents control that could produce {C}.

Flying

When Obsidian Charmaw enters the battlefield, destroy target nonbasic land an opponent controls.

Obsidian Charmaw's first ability counts each land your opponents control that would produce {C} if one of that land's abilities resolved. It doesn't matter whether that land's controller could currently activate the ability or not.

Out of Time

{1}{W}{W}

Enchantment

When Out of Time enters the battlefield, untap all creatures, then phase them out until Out of Time leaves the battlefield. Put a time counter on Out of Time for each creature phased out this way.

Vanishing (At the beginning of your upkeep, remove a time counter from this enchantment. When the last is removed, sacrifice it.)

A creature phased out by Out of Time doesn't phase in during its controller's untap step as normal.

If Out of Time happens to be a creature when its enter the battlefield trigger resolves, it will phase out along with all other creatures. You'll never remove the last counter since it's phased out, so all creatures will remain phased out indefinitely.

If there are no creatures on the battlefield when Out of Time's triggered ability resolves, nothing phases out and Out of Time won't get any time counters. It will remain on the battlefield and won't be sacrificed, since the last time counter will never be removed.

If Out of Time leaves the battlefield before its enter the battlefield trigger resolves, creatures will untap, but they won't phase out.

While a permanent is phased out, it's treated as though it doesn't exist. It can't be the target of spells or abilities, its static abilities have no effect on the game, its triggered abilities can't trigger, it can't attack or block, and so on.

Phasing out doesn't cause any "leaves the battlefield" abilities to trigger. Similarly, phasing in won't cause any "enters the battlefield" abilities to trigger.

Any one-shot effects that are waiting "until [this] leaves the battlefield," such as that of Banisher Priest, won't happen when a permanent phases out.

Any continuous effects with a "for as long as" duration, such as that of Tide Shaper, ignore phased-out objects. Any such effects will expire if their conditions are no longer met after ignoring the phased-out objects.

Each Aura and Equipment attached to a permanent that's phasing out also phases out. They will phase in with that permanent and still be attached to it. Similarly, permanents that phase out with counters phase in with those counters.

Choices made for permanents as they entered the battlefield are remembered when they phase in.

Parcel Myr

{1}{U}

Artifact Creature — Clue Myr

2/1

{2}, Sacrifice Parcel Myr: Draw a card.

Even though it is a Clue, Parcel Myr is not (normally) a token, and therefore isn't "created" when it enters the battlefield. Abilities that care about creating a Clue token, such as that of Academy Manufactor, will do nothing as Parcel Myr is put onto the battlefield. If you create a token that's a copy of Parcel Myr on the battlefield, such abilities will notice. However, if you copy Parcel Myr while it's a spell on the stack, the copy resolving will become a token, but that token is not "created," so those abilities won't notice.

You can't sacrifice Parcel Myr to activate its own ability and also to activate another ability that requires sacrificing a Clue (or any artifact) as a cost, such as that of Lonis, Cryptozoologist.

Phantasmal Dreadmaw

{2}{U}{U}

Creature — Dinosaur Illusion

6/6

Trample

When Phantasmal Dreadmaw becomes the target of a spell or ability, sacrifice it.

If Phantasmal Dreadmaw becomes the target of a spell or ability, its ability triggers and goes on the stack on top of that spell or ability. Phantasmal Dreadmaw will be sacrificed before that spell or ability tries to resolve. Unless the spell or ability has another target, it will then be removed from the stack as it tries to resolve for having no legal targets.

Countering the spell or ability will not save Phantasmal Dreadmaw from being sacrificed.

Piru, the Volatile

{2}{R}{R}{W}{W}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Elder Dragon

7/7

Flying, lifelink

At the beginning of your upkeep, sacrifice Piru, the Volatile unless you pay {R}{W}{B}.

When Piru dies, it deals 7 damage to each nonlegendary creature.

Because Piru had lifelink when it was on the battlefield, you will gain life equal to the damage it deals as its last triggered ability resolves.

Power Depot

Artifact Land

Power Depot enters the battlefield tapped.

{T}: Add {C}.

{T}: Add one mana of any color. Spend this mana only to cast artifact spells or activate abilities of artifacts.

Modular 1

Power Depot is a land, so it can only be played as a land. It cannot be cast as a spell.

Yes, this land enters the battlefield with a +1/+1 counter, which does nothing while it's a land. When it's put into the graveyard from the battlefield, you may put its +1/+1 counters onto target artifact creature, no matter what Power Depot's card types are at the time.

If Power Depot is a creature and gets enough -1/-1 counters put on it to cause it to go to the graveyard, modular will put a number of +1/+1 counters on the target artifact creature equal to the number of +1/+1 counters on this creature before it left the battlefield.

The mana produced by the last activated ability can't be spent to activate abilities of artifact cards in other zones, such as cycling or unearth costs.

Priest of Fell Rites

{W}{B}

Creature — Human Warlock

2/2

{T}, Pay 3 life, Sacrifice Priest of Fell Rites: Return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield. Activate only as a sorcery.

Unearth {3}{W}{B} ({3}{W}{B}: Return this card from your graveyard to the battlefield. It gains haste. Exile it at the beginning of the next end step or if it would leave the battlefield. Unearth only as a sorcery.)

You choose the target of the first ability before paying any of that ability's costs. In other words, you can't choose Priest of Fell Rites itself as the target to bring it back from the graveyard.

Activating a creature card's unearth ability isn't the same as casting the creature card. The unearth ability is put on the stack, but the creature card is not. Spells and abilities that interact with activated abilities (such as Stifle) will interact with unearth, but spells and abilities that interact with spells (such as Cancel) will not.

If a creature returned to the battlefield by the unearth ability would leave it for any reason, it's exiled instead—unless the spell or ability that's causing the creature to leave the battlefield is actually trying to exile it. In that case, the spell or ability succeeds at exiling the creature. If the spell or ability later returns the creature card to the battlefield (as Ephemerate might, for example), the creature card will return as a new object with no relation to its previous existence. The unearth effect will no longer apply to it.

Prismatic Ending

{X}{W}

Sorcery

Converge — Exile target nonland permanent if its mana value is less than or equal to the number of colors of mana spent to cast this spell.

The mana value is not a targeting condition. It is checked only as the spell resolves.

You can choose any value for X. Choosing a higher value for X lets you pay more mana and thus spend more colors of mana to cast it. For example, if you choose 0 for the value of X and pay {W} to cast Prismatic Ending, you can exile a nonland permanent with mana value 0 or 1. If you choose 4 for the value of X and pay {W}{U}{B}{R}{G}, you can exile a nonland permanent with mana value 5 or less.

Profane Tutor

Sorcery

Suspend 2—{1}{B} (Rather than cast this card from your hand, pay {1}{B} and exile it with two time counters on it. At the beginning of your upkeep, remove a time counter. When the last is removed, cast it without paying its mana cost.)

Search your library for a card, put that card into your hand, then shuffle.

You do not need to reveal the card you find with Profane Tutor.

Prophetic Titan

{4}{U}{R}

Creature — Giant Wizard

4/4

Delirium — When Prophetic Titan enters the battlefield, choose one. If there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard, choose both instead.

• Prophetic Titan deals 4 damage to any target.

• Look at the top four cards of your library. Put one of them into your hand and the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

Prophetic Titan's ability checks the number of card types in your graveyard as it's put on the stack. If you have four or more types in your graveyard at that time, but fewer than four as it resolves, you will still get to use both modes chosen.

If only the first mode is chosen, or if both modes are chosen, and the chosen target is illegal as the ability tries to resolve, the ability won't resolve and none of its effects will happen.

The card types that can appear in a graveyard are artifact, creature, enchantment, instant, land, planeswalker, sorcery, and tribal. Legendary, basic, and snow are supertypes, not card types; Giant and Wizard are subtypes, not card types.

Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer

{R}

Legendary Creature — Monkey Pirate

2/1

Whenever Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer deals combat damage to a player, create a Treasure token and exile the top card of that player's library. Until end of turn, you may cast that card.

Dash {1}{R} (You may cast this spell for its dash cost. If you do, it gains haste, and it's returned from the battlefield to its owner's hand at the beginning of the next end step.)

You'll create a Treasure token even if that player has no cards left in their library to exile.

You must still follow all timing restrictions and pay all costs when casting the exiled card. If you exile a land card, you can't play that card.

If you choose to pay the dash cost rather than the mana cost, you're still casting the spell. It goes on the stack and can be responded to and countered. You can cast a creature spell for its dash cost only when you otherwise could cast that creature spell. Most of the time, this means during your main phase when the stack is empty.

If you pay the dash cost to cast a creature spell, that card will be returned to its owner's hand only if it's still on the battlefield when its triggered ability resolves. If it dies or goes to another zone before then, it will stay where it is.

You don't have to attack with the creature with dash unless another ability says you do.

If a creature enters the battlefield as a copy of or becomes a copy of a creature whose dash cost was paid, the copy won't have haste and won't be returned to its owner's hand.

Rakdos Headliner

{B}{R}

Creature — Devil

3/3

Haste

Echo—Discard a card. (At the beginning of your upkeep, if this came under your control since the beginning of your last upkeep, sacrifice it unless you pay its echo cost.)

Paying for echo is always optional. When the echo triggered ability resolves, if you can't pay the echo cost or choose not to, you sacrifice that permanent.

Your permanent's echo ability will trigger at the beginning of your upkeep if it entered the battlefield since the beginning of your last upkeep, or if you gained control of it since the beginning of your last upkeep.

Resurgent Belief

Sorcery

Suspend 2—{1}{W} (Rather than cast this card from your hand, pay {1}{W} and exile it with two time counters on it. At the beginning of your upkeep, remove a time counter. When the last is removed, cast it without paying its mana cost.)

Return all enchantment cards from your graveyard to the battlefield. (Auras with nothing to enchant remain in your graveyard.)

If an effect puts an Aura onto the battlefield under your control, you choose what it enters attached to. It must be something that it could legally enchant, but not necessarily something it could target if it were on the stack. For example, you could attach an Aura with enchant creature to an opponent's creature with hexproof, but not to a creature with protection from enchantments.

All of the enchantment cards in your graveyard that can return to the battlefield will. You can't choose to leave some in the graveyard. If you're returning an Aura that can only be attached to a creature, but your opponent is the only player who controls a creature, you must choose to attach it to that creature.

Rise and Shine

{1}{U}

Sorcery

Target noncreature artifact you control becomes a 0/0 artifact creature. Put four +1/+1 counters on each artifact that became a creature this way.

Overload {4}{U}{U} (You may cast this spell for its overload cost. If you do, change its text by replacing all instances of "target" with "each.")

If you don't pay the overload cost of a spell, that spell will have a single target. If you pay the overload cost, the spell won't have any targets.

Because a spell with overload doesn't target when its overload cost is paid, it may affect permanents with hexproof or with protection from the appropriate color.

Overload doesn't change when you can cast the spell.

Casting a spell with overload doesn't change that spell's mana cost or mana value. You just pay the overload cost instead.

Effects that cause you to pay more or less for a spell will cause you to pay that much more or less while casting it for its overload cost, too.

If you are instructed to cast a spell with overload "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to pay its overload cost instead.

Road

{2}{G}

Instant

Search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

///

Ruin

{1}{R}{R}

Sorcery

Aftermath (Cast this spell only from your graveyard. Then exile it.)

Ruin deals damage to target creature equal to the number of lands you control.

All split cards have two card faces on a single card, and you put a split card onto the stack with only the half you're casting. The characteristics of the half you didn't cast are ignored while the spell is on the stack. For example, if an effect prevents you from casting red spells, you can cast Road, but not Ruin.

Each split card is a single card. For example, if you discard one, you've discarded one card, not two. If an effect counts the number of instant and sorcery cards in your graveyard, Road /// Ruin counts once, not twice.

Each split card has two names. If an effect instructs you to choose a card name, you may choose one, but not both.

While not on the stack, the characteristics of a split card are the combination of its two halves. For example, Road /// Ruin is a green and red card, it is both an instant card and a sorcery card, and its mana value is 6.

If you cast the first half of a split card with aftermath during your turn, you'll have priority immediately after it resolves. You can cast the half with aftermath from your graveyard before any player can take any other action if it's legal for you to do so.

If another effect allows you to cast a split card with aftermath from any zone other than a graveyard, you can't cast the half with aftermath.

If another effect allows you to cast a split card with aftermath from a graveyard, you may cast either half. If you cast the half that has aftermath, you'll exile the card if it would leave the stack.

A spell with aftermath cast from a graveyard will always be exiled afterward, whether it resolves, it's countered, or it leaves the stack in some other way.

Once you've started to cast a spell with aftermath from your graveyard, the card is immediately moved to the stack. Opponents can't try to stop the ability by exiling the card with another effect.

Sanctifier en-Vec

{W}{W}

Creature — Human Cleric

2/2

Protection from black and from red

When Sanctifier en-Vec enters the battlefield, exile all cards that are black or red from all graveyards.

If a black or red permanent, spell, or card not on the battlefield would be put into a graveyard, exile it instead.

If a black or red spell causes Sanctifier en-Vec to leave the battlefield as part of its resolution, that spell will go to its owner's graveyard and won't be exiled instead.

If a black or red spell causes Sanctifier en-Vec to have lethal damage marked on it or causes it to have 0 toughness, Sanctifier en-Vec will not be put into a graveyard until the next time state-based actions are checked after the spell has finished resolving. In this case, the spell will be exiled instead of going to its owner's graveyard.

If a black or red permanent would go to the graveyard at the same time as Sanctifier en-Vec, that permanent will be exiled instead.

Sanctum Weaver

{1}{G}

Enchantment Creature — Dryad

0/2

{T}: Add X mana of any one color, where X is the number of enchantments you control.

Sanctum Weaver's ability is a mana ability and does not use the stack. This means that no player can respond to the ability by taking an action that would reduce the number of enchantments you have.

Scour the Desert

{3}{W}{W}

Sorcery

Exile target creature card from your graveyard. Create X 1/1 white Bird creature tokens with flying, where X is the exiled card's toughness.

Scour the Desert checks the exiled card's toughness in exile, not what it was in the graveyard.

Scion of Draco

{12}

Artifact Creature — Dragon

4/4

Domain — This spell costs {2} less to cast for each basic land type among lands you control.

Flying

Each creature you control has vigilance if it's white, hexproof if it's blue, lifelink if it's black, first strike if it's red, and trample if it's green.

Domain abilities count the number of basic land types among lands you control, not how many lands you control or how many of any type.

The basic land types are Plains, Island, Swamp, Mountain, and Forest. Land types other than basic land types (such as Desert) don't contribute to domain abilities.

A creature you control that is more than one color will gain all of the appropriate abilities.

Scurry Oak

{2}{G}

Creature — Treefolk

1/2

Evolve (Whenever a creature enters the battlefield under your control, if that creature has greater power or toughness than this creature, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.)

Whenever one or more +1/+1 counters are put on Scurry Oak, you may create a 1/1 green Squirrel creature token.

When comparing the characteristics of the two creatures for evolve, you always compare power to power and toughness to toughness.

Whenever a creature enters the battlefield under your control, check its power and toughness against the power and toughness of the creature with evolve. If neither characteristic of the new creature is greater, evolve won't trigger at all.

If evolve triggers, the comparison will happen again when the ability tries to resolve. If neither characteristic of the new creature is greater, the ability will do nothing. If the creature that entered the battlefield leaves the battlefield before evolve resolves, use its last known power and toughness to determine whether the creature with evolve gets a +1/+1 counter.

If multiple creatures enter the battlefield at the same time, evolve may trigger multiple times, although the comparison will take place each time one of those abilities tries to resolve. For example, if you control a 1/2 creature with evolve and two 2/2 creatures enter the battlefield, evolve will trigger twice. The first ability will resolve and put a +1/+1 counter on the creature with evolve. When the second ability tries to resolve, neither the power nor the toughness of the new creature is greater than that of the creature with evolve, so that ability does nothing.

Scuttletide

{1}{U}

Enchantment

{1}, Discard a card: Create a 0/3 blue Crab creature token.

Delirium — Crabs you control get +1/+1 as long as there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard.

The card types that can appear in a graveyard are artifact, creature, enchantment, instant, land, planeswalker, sorcery, and tribal. Legendary, basic, and snow are supertypes, not card types; Vedalken and Wizard are subtypes, not card types.

Discarding a card is part of the cost of Scuttletide's first ability. There is no time for players to respond to the ability before the discarded card is in the graveyard.

Search the Premises

{3}{W}

Enchantment

Whenever a creature attacks you or a planeswalker you control, investigate. (Create a colorless Clue artifact token with "{2}, Sacrifice this artifact: Draw a card.")

The triggered ability triggers when creatures are declared as attackers attacking you or a planeswalker you control. It will not trigger if an effect puts a creature onto the battlefield attacking you or a planeswalker you control.

The token is named Clue and has the artifact subtype Clue. Clue isn't a creature type.

The tokens are normal artifacts. For example, one can be sacrificed to activate the ability of Breya's Apprentice and one can be the target of Break Ties.

You can't sacrifice a Clue to activate its own ability and also to activate another ability that requires sacrificing a Clue (or any artifact) as a cost, such as that of Lonis, Cryptozoologist.

Serra's Emissary

{4}{W}{W}{W}

Creature — Angel

7/7

Flying

As Serra's Emissary enters the battlefield, choose a card type.

You and creatures you control have protection from the chosen card type.

The card type choice is a replacement effect, not a triggered ability. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to. Notably, if you choose instant, your opponent can't try to cast an instant on the Emissary before it has protection.

You may choose any card type. The ones that may appear in a normal game of Magic are artifact, creature, enchantment, instant, land, planeswalker, sorcery, and tribal. Supertypes such as snow and basic may not be chosen. Subtypes such as Angel, Aura, and Forest also may not be chosen.

Shattered Ego

{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature gets -3/-0.

{3}{U}{U}: Put enchanted creature into its owner's library third from the top.

As the last ability resolves, the enchanted creature is put into its owner's library. After it resolves, Shattered Ego is put into the graveyard from the battlefield.

If the enchanted creature's owner has two or fewer cards in their library, the enchanted creature is put on the bottom of their library as the last ability resolves.

The creature will be put into its owner's library even if Shattered Ego is no longer attached to it as the ability resolves.

Skyblade's Boon

{1}{W}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature gets +1/+1 and has flying.

{2}{W}: Return Skyblade's Boon to its owner's hand. Activate only if Skyblade's Boon is on the battlefield or in your graveyard.

If you activate the last ability of Skyblade's Boon while it is on the battlefield or in your graveyard and it somehow moves to the other zone before the ability resolves, it will not be returned to its owner's hand.

Smell Fear

{1}{G}

Sorcery

Proliferate. (Choose any number of permanents and/or players, then give each another counter of each kind already there.)

Target creature you control fights up to one target creature you don't control.

You cannot cast Smell Fear without any targets just to proliferate. You must choose at least one creature you control as a target to cast this spell. If you don't choose a creature you don't control as a target, no fight will occur.

If you choose two creatures as targets with this spell and only one target is legal as the spell resolves, no fight will occur and no damage will be dealt, but you will still proliferate.

If all targets are illegal as Smell Fear tries to resolve, it doesn't resolve and you will not proliferate.

To proliferate, you can choose any permanent that has a counter, including ones controlled by opponents, and you can choose any player who has a counter, including opponents. You can't choose cards in any zone other than the battlefield, even if they have counters on them.

You don't have to choose every permanent or player that has a counter, only the ones you want to add another counter to. Since "any number" includes zero, you don't have to choose any permanents at all, and you don't have to choose any players at all.

While proliferating, if you choose a permanent or player with multiple kinds of counters, the permanent or player gets another counter of each kind, not just one kind. This change from the original proliferate rules was introduced in a previous set.

Players can respond to a spell or ability whose effect includes proliferating. Once that spell or ability starts to resolve, however, and its controller chooses which permanents and players will get new counters, it's too late for anyone to respond.

Solitude

{3}{W}{W}

Creature — Elemental Incarnation

3/2

Flash

Lifelink

When Solitude enters the battlefield, exile up to one other target creature. That creature's controller gains life equal to its power.

Evoke—Exile a white card from your hand.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as an evoke cost), add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

If you pay the evoke cost, you can have the creature's own triggered ability resolve before the evoke triggered ability. You can cast spells after that ability resolves but before you have to sacrifice the creature.

So Shiny

{2}{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

When So Shiny enters the battlefield, if you control a token, tap enchanted creature, then scry 2.

Enchanted creature doesn't untap during its controller's untap step.

So Shiny's triggered ability checks whether you control a token after it enters the battlefield to see if it triggers. If you don't, the ability won't trigger at all. The ability will check again as it tries to resolve. If you don't control a token at that time, the ability won't do anything. It doesn't have to be the same token for each check, however.

If So Shiny is itself a token, its enters-the-battlefield ability will trigger.

Soul of Migration

{5}{W}{W}

Creature — Elemental

2/4

Flying

When Soul of Migration enters the battlefield, create two 1/1 white Bird creature tokens with flying.

Evoke {3}{W} (You may cast this spell for its evoke cost. If you do, it's sacrificed when it enters the battlefield.)

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as an evoke cost), add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

If you pay the evoke cost, you can have the creature's own triggered ability resolve before the evoke triggered ability. You can cast spells after that ability resolves but before you have to sacrifice the creature.

Specimen Collector

{4}{U}

Creature — Vedalken Wizard

2/1

When Specimen Collector enters the battlefield, create a 1/1 green Squirrel creature token and a 0/3 blue Crab creature token.

When Specimen Collector dies, create a token that's a copy of target token you control.

For Specimen Collector's last ability, the target token can be any token you control, not necessarily one of the token creatures you created due to its first ability, and not necessarily even a creature.

Squirrel Sanctuary

{G}

Enchantment

When Squirrel Sanctuary enters the battlefield, create a 1/1 green Squirrel creature token.

Whenever a nontoken creature you control dies, you may pay {1}. If you do, return Squirrel Sanctuary to its owner's hand.

The last ability functions only while Squirrel Sanctuary is on the battlefield. It won't return itself from your graveyard to your hand.

Subtlety

{2}{U}{U}

Creature — Elemental Incarnation

3/3

Flash

Flying

When Subtlety enters the battlefield, choose up to one target creature spell or planeswalker spell. Its owner puts it on the top or bottom of their library.

Evoke—Exile a blue card from your hand.

Subtlety's triggered ability targets a spell on the stack. It can't target creatures or planeswalkers on the battlefield.

A spell that's put into its owner's library doesn't resolve, but it isn't countered. This will work on spells that say they can't be countered.

The owner of the spell is the one who chooses whether it goes on the top or bottom of their library. All players will know this information.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as an evoke cost), add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

If you pay the evoke cost, you can have the creature's own triggered ability resolve before the evoke triggered ability. You can cast spells after that ability resolves but before you have to sacrifice the creature.

Sudden Edict

{1}{B}

Instant

Split second (As long as this spell is on the stack, players can't cast spells or activate abilities that aren't mana abilities.)

Target player sacrifices a creature.

Players still get priority while a card with split second is on the stack; their options are just limited to mana abilities and certain special actions.

Players may turn face-down creatures face up while a spell with split second is on the stack.

Split second doesn't stop triggered abilities from triggering, such as that of Chalice of the Void. If one does, its controller puts it on the stack and chooses targets for it, if any. Those abilities will resolve as normal

Casting a spell with split second won't affect spells and abilities that are already on the stack.

If the resolution of a triggered ability involves casting a spell, that spell can't be cast if a spell with split second is on the stack.

After a spell with split second resolves (or otherwise leaves the stack), players may again cast spells and activate abilities before the next object on the stack resolves.

Svyelun of Sea and Sky

{1}{U}{U}

Legendary Creature — Merfolk God

3/4

Svyelun of Sea and Sky has indestructible as long as you control at least two other Merfolk.

Whenever Svyelun attacks, draw a card.

Other Merfolk you control have ward {1}. (Whenever another Merfolk you control becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, counter it unless that player pays {1}.)

Damage dealt to creatures remains on those creatures until the cleanup step or until an effect removes that damage. If you control Svyelun of Sea and Sky with at least 4 damage and two other Merfolk and one of those Merfolk leaves the battlefield (or stops being a Merfolk), Svyelun will be destroyed.

If a player casts a spell that targets multiple permanents their opponent controls with ward, each of those ward abilities will trigger. If that player doesn't pay for all of them, the spell will be countered.

Sweep the Skies

{X}{U}{U}

Sorcery

Converge — Create a 1/1 colorless Thopter artifact creature token with flying for each color of mana spent to cast this spell.

You can choose any value for X. Choosing a higher value for X lets you pay more mana and thus spend more colors of mana to cast it. For example, if you choose 0 for the value of X and pay {U}{U} to cast Sweep the Skies, you'll create one Thopter. If you choose 4 for the value of X and pay {W}{U}{U}{B}{R}{G}, you'll create five Thopters.

Sword of Hearth and Home

{3}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +2/+2 and has protection from green and from white.

Whenever equipped creature deals combat damage to a player, exile up to one target creature you own, then search your library for a basic land card. Put both cards onto the battlefield under your control, then shuffle.

Equip {2}

As Sword of Hearth and Home's second ability resolves, the land and the creature will enter the battlefield at the same time.

If you choose a target creature you own and that creature isn't a legal target as the triggered ability tries to resolve, that ability won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't search for a basic land card.

If the creature you own is a token, it won't return to the battlefield. It will stay in exile and cease to exist after the ability finishes resolving.

Sythis, Harvest's Hand

{G}{W}

Legendary Enchantment Creature — Nymph

1/2

Whenever you cast an enchantment spell, you gain 1 life and draw a card.

Sythis, Harvest Hand's ability doesn't trigger when it is cast.

Terramorph

{3}{G}

Sorcery

Search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield, then shuffle.

Rebound (If you cast this spell from your hand, exile it as it resolves. At the beginning of your next upkeep, you may cast this card from exile without paying its mana cost.)

Casting the card again due to rebound's delayed triggered ability is optional. If you choose not to cast the card, or if you can't because an effect prohibits it, the card will stay exiled. You won't get another chance to cast it on a future turn. If you do cast the card, it's put into its owner's graveyard as normal once it resolves.

If a spell with rebound that you cast from your hand doesn't resolve for any reason, including being countered, that spell won't resolve and none of its effects will happen, including rebound. The spell will be put into its owner's graveyard and you won't get to cast it again on your next turn.

Territorial Kavu

{R}{G}

Creature — Kavu

*/*

Domain — Territorial Kavu's power and toughness are each equal to the number of basic land types among lands you control.

Whenever Territorial Kavu attacks, choose one —

• Discard a card. If you do, draw a card.

• Exile up to one target card from a graveyard.

Domain abilities count the number of basic land types among lands you control, not how many lands you control or how many of any type.

The basic land types are Plains, Island, Swamp, Mountain, and Forest. Land types other than basic land types (such as Desert) don't contribute to domain abilities.

The ability that defines Territorial Kavu's power and toughness works in all zones, not just the battlefield.

Thrasta, Tempest's Roar

{10}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Dinosaur

7/7

This spell costs {3} less to cast for each other spell cast this turn.

Trample, haste

Trample over planeswalkers (This creature can deal excess combat damage to the controller of the planeswalker it's attacking.)

Thrasta, Tempest's Roar has hexproof as long as it entered the battlefield this turn.

Trample over planeswalkers means that when Thrasta, Tempest's Roar deals combat damage to a planeswalker it's attacking, it can assign any amount of excess damage to that planeswalker's controller. Excess damage to a planeswalker is damage greater than the number of loyalty counters that planeswalker has. Deathtouch does not cause damage dealt to a planeswalker to be lethal.

Trample over planeswalkers takes into account any other damage being assigned to the planeswalker at the same time. For example, if Thrasta and a 2/2 Bear Cub are attacking a planeswalker with seven loyalty counters on it (and are unblocked), Thrasta can assign 5 damage to the defending planeswalker and 2 damage to the defending player.

Trample and trample over planeswalkers can both apply during the same combat. For example, if Thrasta is attacking a planeswalker with two loyalty counters on it and is blocked by a 3/3 creature, you could have Thrasta assign 3 combat damage to the blocking creature, 2 combat damage to the planeswalker, and 2 combat damage to the defending player.

If a planeswalker that is being attacked by Thrasta is somehow also a creature, Thrasta still deals excess damage based on that planeswalker's loyalty, not its toughness.

In some rare, strange cases, a planeswalker that is also a creature may block Thrasta while Thrasta is attacking that same planeswalker. (I did say strange.) Assuming no other creatures are blocking Thrasta and the blocking creature has no damage marked on it, Thrasta's controller must assign at least as much damage to that creature planeswalker equal to its toughness or the number of loyalty counters it has, whichever is greater.

Tide Shaper

{U}

Creature — Merfolk Wizard

1/1

Kicker {1} (You may pay an additional {1} as you cast this spell.)

When Tide Shaper enters the battlefield, if it was kicked, target land becomes an Island for as long as Tide Shaper remains on the battlefield.

Tide Shaper gets +1/+1 as long as an opponent controls an Island.

If Tide Shaper leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, the target land will not become an Island.

A land that becomes an Island gains "{T}: Add {U}" and loses all other abilities. It loses any other land types, but it doesn't lose any types or supertypes, such as creature, legendary, or snow.

Tide Shaper will get +1/+1 as long as an opponent controls any land with the Island land type, not just ones named Island.

Timeless Dragon

{3}{W}{W}

Creature — Dragon

5/5

Flying

Plainscycling {2} ({2}, Discard this card: Search your library for a Plains card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.)

Eternalize {2}{W}{W} ({2}{W}{W}, Exile this card from your graveyard: Create a token that's a copy of it, except it's a 4/4 black Zombie Dragon with no mana cost. Eternalize only as a sorcery.)

If a creature card with eternalize is put into your graveyard during your main phase, you'll have priority immediately afterward. You can activate its eternalize ability before any player can try to exile it, if it's legal for you to do so.

Once you've activated an eternalize ability, the card is immediately exiled. Opponents can't try to stop the ability by exiling the card.

The token copies exactly what was printed on the original card and nothing else, except the characteristics specifically modified by eternalize. It doesn't copy any information about the object the card was before it was put into your graveyard.

The token is a Zombie in addition to its other types and is black instead of its other colors. Its base power and toughness are 4/4. It has no mana cost, and thus its mana value is 0. These are copiable values of the token that other effects may copy.

Timeless Witness

{2}{G}{G}

Creature — Human Shaman

2/1

When Timeless Witness enters the battlefield, return target card from your graveyard to your hand.

Eternalize {5}{G}{G} ({5}{G}{G}, Exile this card from your graveyard: Create a token that's a copy of it, except it's a 4/4 black Zombie Human Shaman with no mana cost. Eternalize only as a sorcery.)

If a creature card with eternalize is put into your graveyard during your main phase, you'll have priority immediately afterward. You can activate its eternalize ability before any player can try to exile it.

Once you've activated an eternalize ability, the card is immediately exiled. Opponents can't try to stop the ability by exiling the card.

The token copies exactly what was printed on the original card and nothing else, except the characteristics specifically modified by eternalize. It doesn't copy any information about the object the card was before it was put into your graveyard.

The token is a Zombie in addition to its other types and is black instead of its other colors. Its base power and toughness are 4/4. It has no mana cost, and thus its mana value is 0. These are copiable values of the token that other effects may copy.

Tizerus Charger

{2}{B}

Creature — Pegasus

3/2

Escape—{4}{B}, Exile five other cards from your graveyard. (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its escape cost.)

Tizerus Charger escapes with your choice of a +1/+1 counter or a flying counter on it.

You make the choice between a +1/+1 counter and a flying counter as Tizerus Charger enters the battlefield, not as you cast it with escape.

Escape's permission doesn't change when you may cast the spell from your graveyard.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as an escape cost), add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was and no matter whether an alternative cost was paid.

When Tizerus Charger escapes, it enters the battlefield and will return to its owner's graveyard if it dies later. From there, it can escape again.

If a card has multiple abilities giving you permission to cast it, such as two escape abilities or an escape ability and a flashback ability, you choose which one to apply. The others have no effect.

If you cast a spell with its escape permission, you can't choose to apply any other alternative costs or to cast it without paying its mana cost. If it has any additional costs, you must pay those.

If a card with escape is put into your graveyard during your turn, you'll be able to cast it right away if it's legal to do so, before an opponent can take any actions.

Once you begin casting a spell with escape, it immediately moves to the stack. Players can't take any other actions until you're done casting the spell.

Tourach, Dread Cantor

{1}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Cleric

2/1

Kicker {B}{B} (You may pay an additional {B}{B} as you cast this spell.)

Protection from white

Whenever an opponent discards a card, put a +1/+1 counter on Tourach, Dread Cantor.

When Tourach enters the battlefield, if it was kicked, target opponent discards two cards at random.

Triggered abilities are put on the stack in turn order, starting with the player whose turn it is. For example, if an opponent discards a card with madness during your turn, the madness trigger will resolve before Tourach's ability can put a +1/+1 counter on it. If they discard it during their turn, Tourach's ability puts a +1/+1 counter on it before they can cast the spell.

Tourach's Canticle

{3}{B}

Sorcery

Target opponent reveals their hand. You choose a card from it. That player discards that card, then discards a card at random.

If a player discards two cards with madness due to Tourach's Canticle, the madness triggered abilities may be put on the stack in either order.

Unbounded Potential

{1}{W}

Instant

Choose one —

• Put a +1/+1 counter on each of up to two target creatures.

• Proliferate. (Choose any number of permanents and/or players, then give each another counter of each kind already there.)

Entwine {3}{W} (Choose both if you pay the entwine cost.)

If you cast this spell by paying its entwine cost, you will be able to proliferate the counters that you placed with the first mode.

To proliferate, you can choose any permanent that has a counter, including ones controlled by opponents, and you can choose any player who has a counter, including opponents. You can't choose cards in any zone other than the battlefield, even if they have counters on them.

You don't have to choose every permanent or player that has a counter, only the ones you want to add another counter to. Since "any number" includes zero, you don't have to choose any permanents at all, and you don't have to choose any players at all.

While proliferating, if you choose a permanent or player with multiple kinds of counters, the permanent or player gets another counter of each kind, not just one kind. This change from the original proliferate rules was introduced in a previous set.

Players can respond to a spell or ability whose effect includes proliferating. Once that spell or ability starts to resolve, however, and its controller chooses which permanents and players will get new counters, it's too late for anyone to respond.

If a permanent has +1/+1 counters and -1/-1 counters on it, they're removed in pairs as a state-based action so that the permanent has only one of those kinds of counters (or none of either kind of counters) on it.

The Underworld Cookbook

{1}

Artifact

{T}, Discard a card: Create a Food token. (It's an artifact with "{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.")

{4}, {T}, Sacrifice The Underworld Cookbook: Return target creature card from your graveyard to your hand.

The Underworld Cookbook's last ability can target any creature card in your graveyard, not just one discarded with its first ability. For example, if a Granite Gargoyle you control dies after being dealt damage by Lightning Axe, you could use The Underworld Cookbook to make a delicious Gargoyle entrée.

Underworld Hermit

{4}{B}{B}

Creature — Human Peasant

3/3

When Underworld Hermit enters the battlefield, create a number of 1/1 green Squirrel creature tokens equal to your devotion to black. (Each {B} in the mana costs of permanents you control counts toward your devotion to black.)

If an activated ability or triggered ability has an effect that depends on your devotion to a color, you count the number of mana symbols of that color among the mana costs of permanents you control as the ability resolves. The permanent with that ability will be counted if it's still on the battlefield at that time.

Colorless and generic mana symbols ({C}, {0}, {1}, {2}, {X}, and so on) in mana costs of permanents you control don't count toward your devotion to any color.

Mana symbols in the text boxes of permanents you control don't count toward your devotion to any color.

Hybrid mana symbols, monocolored hybrid mana symbols, and Phyrexian mana symbols do count toward your devotion to their color(s).

If you put an Aura on an opponent's permanent, you still control the Aura, and mana symbols in its mana cost count towards your devotion.

Unholy Heat

{R}

Instant

Unholy Heat deals 2 damage to target creature or planeswalker.

Delirium — Unholy Heat deals 6 damage instead if there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard.

Unholy Heat checks your graveyard as it resolves to determine if it deals 2 or 6 damage. At that time, Unholy Heat isn't in the graveyard yet.

The card types that can appear in a graveyard are artifact, creature, enchantment, instant, land, planeswalker, sorcery, and tribal. Legendary, basic, and snow are supertypes, not card types; Kavu and Equipment are subtypes, not card types.

Urban Daggertooth

{2}{G}{G}

Creature — Dinosaur

4/3

Vigilance

Enrage — Whenever Urban Daggertooth is dealt damage, proliferate. (Choose any number of permanents and/or players, then give each another counter of each kind already there.)

If Urban Daggertooth has a +1/+1 counter on it and is dealt lethal damage, it will die before its triggered ability resolves and you proliferate. You won't be able to add a +1/+1 counter to it in time to save it.

To proliferate, you can choose any permanent that has a counter, including ones controlled by opponents, and you can choose any player who has a counter, including opponents. You can't choose cards in any zone other than the battlefield, even if they have counters on them.

You don't have to choose every permanent or player that has a counter, only the ones you want to add another counter to. Since "any number" includes zero, you don't have to choose any permanents at all, and you don't have to choose any players at all.

While proliferating, if you choose a permanent or player with multiple kinds of counters, the permanent or player gets another counter of each kind, not just one kind. This change from the original proliferate rules was introduced in a previous set.

Players can respond to a spell or ability whose effect includes proliferating. Once that spell or ability starts to resolve, however, and its controller chooses which permanents and players will get new counters, it's too late for anyone to respond.

Urza's Saga

Enchantment Land — Urza's Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after III.)

I — Urza's Saga gains "{T}: Add {C}."

II — Urza's Saga gains "{2}, {T}: Create a 0/0 colorless Construct artifact creature token with 'This creature gets +1/+1 for each artifact you control.'"

III — Search your library for an artifact card with mana cost {0} or {1}, put it onto the battlefield, then shuffle.

Urza's Saga is a land, so it can only be played as a land. It cannot be cast as a spell.

Urza's Saga gains an ability from its first and second chapters. It keeps those abilities for as long as it's on the battlefield.

While resolving the chapter III ability, you can find only a card with actual mana cost {0} or {1}, not mana value 0 or 1. For example, you couldn't find a card with mana cost {U} or one with mana cost {X}.

Even though Urza's Saga is a land, it is also still a Saga, and it will be sacrificed after its last chapter ability resolves.

If Urza's Saga loses all of its chapter abilities but is still a Saga, perhaps due to a card like Blood Moon, it will immediately be sacrificed.

Although Urza's Saga has the Urza's land type, it doesn't interact with Urza's Tower, Urza's Mine, or Urza's Power Plant.

Verdant Command

{1}{G}

Instant

Choose two —

• Target player creates two tapped 1/1 green Squirrel creature tokens.

• Counter target loyalty ability of a planeswalker.

• Exile target card from a graveyard.

• Target player gains 3 life.

If the target for one mode has become illegal as Verdant Command tries to resolve, but it still has at least one legal target, it will resolve and do as much as it can to the legal targets.

Wavesifter

{3}{G}{U}

Creature — Elemental

3/2

Flying

When Wavesifter enters the battlefield, investigate twice. (To investigate, create a colorless Clue artifact token with "{2}, Sacrifice this artifact: Draw a card.")

Evoke {G}{U} (You may cast this spell for its evoke cost. If you do, it's sacrificed when it enters the battlefield.)

The token is named Clue and has the artifact subtype Clue. Clue isn't a creature type.

The tokens are normal artifacts. For example, one can be sacrificed to activate the ability of Breya's Apprentice and one can be the target of Break Ties.

You can't sacrifice a Clue to activate its own ability and also to activate another ability that requires sacrificing a Clue (or any artifact) as a cost, such as that of Lonis, Cryptozoologist.

Yavimaya, Cradle of Growth

Legendary Land

Each land is a Forest in addition to its other land types.

Yavimaya, Cradle of Growth isn't a Forest while it's not on the battlefield.

Land cards not on the battlefield aren't Forests while Yavimaya is on the battlefield.

Yavimaya's ability causes each land on the battlefield to have the land type Forest. Any land that's a Forest has the ability "{T}: Add {G}." Nothing else changes about those lands, including their names, other subtypes, and whether they're legendary, basic, or snow.

Young Necromancer

{4}{B}

Creature — Human Warlock

2/3

When Young Necromancer enters the battlefield, you may exile two cards from your graveyard. When you do, return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield.

Young Necromancer's reflexive triggered ability (the one that returns a card to the battlefield) triggers when you exile two cards from your graveyard. Players may respond to that ability before the card is returned.

Yusri, Fortune's Flame

{1}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Efreet

2/3

Flying

Whenever Yusri, Fortune's Flame attacks, choose a number between 1 and 5. Flip that many coins. For each flip you win, draw a card. For each flip you lose, Yusri deals 2 damage to you. If you won five flips this way, you may cast spells from your hand this turn without paying their mana costs.

When you cast a spell without paying its mana cost, you may still pay additional costs. If any additional costs are required, you must pay them.

If an effect allows you to cast a spell with {X} in its cost without paying its mana cost, you must choose 0 for the value of X.

Zabaz, the Glimmerwasp

{1}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Insect

0/0

Modular 1

If a modular triggered ability would put one or more +1/+1 counters on a creature you control, that many plus one +1/+1 counters are put on it instead.

{R}: Destroy target artifact you control.

{W}: Zabaz, the Glimmerwasp gains flying until end of turn.

Zabaz the Glimmerwasp's replacement effect requires it to be on the battlefield to work. Notably, that means it won't increase the counters given by its own modular ability.

If this creature gets enough -1/-1 counters put on it to cause it to go to the graveyard, modular will put a number of +1/+1 counters on the target artifact creature equal to the number of +1/+1 counters on this creature before it left the battlefield.

NEW-TO-MODERN REPRINTS

Bone Shredder

{2}{B}

Creature — Phyrexian Minion

1/1

Flying

Echo {2}{B} (At the beginning of your upkeep, if this came under your control since the beginning of your last upkeep, sacrifice it unless you pay its echo cost.)

When Bone Shredder enters the battlefield, destroy target nonartifact, nonblack creature.

Paying for echo is always optional. When the echo triggered ability resolves, if you can't pay the echo cost or choose not to, you sacrifice that permanent.

Your permanent's echo ability will trigger at the beginning of your upkeep if it entered the battlefield since the beginning of your last upkeep, or if you gained control of it since the beginning of your last upkeep.

Braids, Cabal Minion

{2}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Minion

2/2

At the beginning of each player's upkeep, that player sacrifices an artifact, creature, or land.

At the beginning of your upkeep, triggered abilities you control will resolve after triggered abilities your opponents control. If an opponent controls Braids and you control a triggered ability that puts a permanent onto the battlefield, you won't be able to sacrifice that permanent to satisfy Braids's ability.

Cabal Coffers

Land

{2}, {T}: Add {B} for each Swamp you control.

The mana ability of Cabal Coffers counts each land you control with the subtype Swamp, not just ones named Swamp.

Chainer, Nightmare Adept

{2}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Minion

3/2

Discard a card: You may cast a creature spell from your graveyard this turn. Activate only once each turn.

Whenever a nontoken creature enters the battlefield under your control, if you didn't cast it from your hand, it gains haste until your next turn.

You don't choose which creature spell you're casting while activating or resolving Chainer's first ability. The ability creates a permission for you to cast a creature spell from your graveyard later in the turn. If you discarded a creature card (or, in some unusual cases, a noncreature card that can be cast as a creature spell), you may cast it using that permission.

Chainer's first ability doesn't change when you can cast the creature spell. In most cases, this means during your main phase while the stack is empty. Additionally, you still pay any costs to cast the spell.

If you somehow activate Chainer's first ability more than once during a turn (perhaps because Chainer left the battlefield and returned), you can cast a creature spell for each ability's permission. Similarly, if another effect allows you to cast a creature spell from your graveyard, you may use that permission and later use Chainer's permission to cast another creature spell.

Chainer's last ability triggers if the entering creature was cast from a zone other than your hand, or if it wasn't cast at all and is entering the battlefield from anywhere (including from your hand).

Chainer's last ability triggers if Chainer itself enters the battlefield without being cast from your hand.

Chance Encounter

{2}{R}{R}

Enchantment

Whenever you win a coin flip, put a luck counter on Chance Encounter.

At the beginning of your upkeep, if Chance Encounter has ten or more luck counters on it, you win the game.

You can win a coin flip only if you're the one flipping the coin. An opponent losing a coin flip won't cause Chance Encounter's first ability to trigger.

Some coin flips specify what happens if the coin lands heads or tails. These coin flips don't have anyone calling the flip, and no one wins or loses these flips.

Cursed Totem

{2}

Artifact

Activated abilities of creatures can't be activated.

Cursed Totem doesn't stop players from activating abilities of creature cards that aren't on the battlefield, such as cycling or unearth.

Cursed Totem stops players from activating mana abilities of creatures.

Other abilities of creatures, including static abilities and triggered abilities, are unaffected.

Activated abilities of noncreature permanents that would make them become creatures (such as a Vehicle's crew ability) can still be activated. Once they become creatures, any abilities they have cannot be activated.

Enchantress's Presence

{2}{G}

Enchantment

Whenever you cast an enchantment spell, draw a card.

The triggered ability will resolve before the spell that caused it to trigger.

The ability is independent from the spell that caused it to trigger. Notably, if the enchantment spell is countered or doesn't resolve for any other reason, you'll still draw a card (unless something specifically counters the triggered ability).

Extruder

{4}

Artifact Creature — Juggernaut

4/3

Echo {4} (At the beginning of your upkeep, if this came under your control since the beginning of your last upkeep, sacrifice it unless you pay its echo cost.)

Sacrifice an artifact: Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature.

Extruder can be the target of its own activated ability, and you can sacrifice Extruder to pay for that activation. This won't accomplish much, but it does allow you to sacrifice Extruder if you want to.

Paying for echo is always optional. When the echo triggered ability resolves, if you can't pay the echo cost or choose not to, you sacrifice that permanent.

Your permanent's echo ability will trigger at the beginning of your upkeep if it entered the battlefield since the beginning of your last upkeep, or if you gained control of it since the beginning of your last upkeep.

Fire

{1}{R}

Instant

Fire deals 2 damage divided as you choose among one or two targets.

//

Ice

{1}{U}

Instant

Tap target permanent.

Draw a card.

To cast a split card, you choose one half to cast. There's no way to cast both halves of Fire // Ice.

All split cards have two card faces on a single card, and you put a split card onto the stack as only the half you're casting. The characteristics of the half of the card you didn't cast are ignored while the spell is on the stack. For example, if an effect says you can't cast blue spells, you may still cast Fire.

Each split card is a single card. For example, if you discard a split card, you've discarded one card, not two. If an effect counts the number of instant and sorcery cards in your graveyard, Fire // Ice counts once, not twice.

Each split card has two names. If an effect instructs you to choose a card name, you may choose one of those names, but not both.

While not on the stack, the characteristics of a split card are the combination of its two halves. For example, Fire // Ice is both red and blue and its mana value is 4.

If you copy a spell that's half of a split card, the copy copies that same half. For example, if you copy Fire, the copy is also Fire, not Ice.

You divide the damage as you cast Fire, not as it resolves. Each target must be assigned at least 1 damage. In other words, as you cast Fire, you choose whether to have it deal 2 damage to a single target, or deal 1 damage to each of two targets.

If Fire targets two creatures and one becomes an illegal target, the remaining target is dealt 1 damage, not 2

If the target permanent becomes an illegal target for Ice, the spell doesn't resolve. You don't draw a card.

Karmic Guide

{3}{W}{W}

Creature — Angel Spirit

2/2

Flying, protection from black

Echo {3}{W}{W} (At the beginning of your upkeep, if this came under your control since the beginning of your last upkeep, sacrifice it unless you pay its echo cost.)

When Karmic Guide enters the battlefield, return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield.

Paying for echo is always optional. When the echo triggered ability resolves, if you can't pay the echo cost or choose not to, you sacrifice that permanent.

Your permanent's echo ability will trigger at the beginning of your upkeep if it entered the battlefield since the beginning of your last upkeep, or if you gained control of it since the beginning of your last upkeep.

Millikin

{2}

Artifact Creature — Construct

0/1

{T}, Mill a card: Add {C}. (To mill a card, put the top card of your library into your graveyard.)

If you activate Millikin's ability while casting a spell, you can't choose to rewind the ability once you see the card that was put into your graveyard.

If an effect allows you to look at the top card of your library and you activate Millikin's mana ability while casting a spell, you can't look at the new top card of your library until you are done casting the spell.

Mirari's Wake

{3}{G}{W}

Enchantment

Creatures you control get +1/+1.

Whenever you tap a land for mana, add one mana of any type that land produced.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the cleanup step or an effect removes that damage, nonlethal damage dealt to creatures you control may become lethal if Mirari's Wake leaves the battlefield.

The types of mana are white, blue, black, red, green, and colorless.

If tapping a land produces more than one type of mana, you choose one type that was produced and add one mana of that type.

If the mana produced by the land has any additional restrictions or riders, those restrictions or riders don't apply to the mana added by Mirari's Wake. You just get one mana of the appropriate type.

Mishra's Factory

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{1}: Mishra's Factory becomes a 2/2 Assembly-Worker artifact creature until end of turn. It's still a land.

{T}: Target Assembly-Worker creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn.

If Mishra's Factory becomes a creature and you haven't controlled it continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn, you won't be able to activate its first or last abilities, and it won't be able to attack (unless something is giving it haste).

Once Mishra's Factory is an Assembly-Worker, it is a legal target for its last ability. For example, you could animate Mishra's Factory, block with it, then activate it last ability to make it 3/3.

If Mishra's Factory is already a creature, activating the second ability will override any previous effects that set its power and/or toughness to specific values. Other effects that are affecting its power and/or toughness, including +1/+1 counters and the effects of spells like Giant Growth, will continue to apply.

Mogg Salvage

{2}{R}

Instant

If an opponent controls an Island and you control a Mountain, you may cast this spell without paying its mana cost.

Destroy target artifact.

To cast Mogg Salvage without paying its mana cost, any opponent may control an Island, not just the one who controls the target artifact.

Who controls what lands is important only as you cast Mogg Salvage. Once it has been cast, you no longer controlling a Mountain or each opponent no longer controlling any Islands won't affect Mogg Salvage.

Casting a spell without paying its mana cost has no effect on its mana value. Mogg Salvage's mana value is always 3.

Nevinyrral's Disk

{4}

Artifact

Nevinyrral's Disk enters the battlefield tapped.

{1}, {T}: Destroy all artifacts, creatures, and enchantments.

You don't sacrifice Nevinyrral's Disk to activate its ability. It's destroyed as part of the ability's resolution if it's still on the battlefield. If an effect gives Nevinyrral's Disk indestructible or regenerates it, it stays on the battlefield.

Patchwork Gnomes

{3}

Artifact Creature — Gnome

2/1

Discard a card: Regenerate Patchwork Gnomes. (The next time this creature would be destroyed, instead tap it, remove it from combat, and heal all damage on it.)

Activating the ability creates a replacement effect that acts like a shield, replacing the next time Patchwork Gnomes would be destroyed that turn. This shield works against effects that try to destroy Patchwork Gnomes or lethal damage that would be dealt to Patchwork Gnomes.

Patchwork Gnomes can regenerate even if it isn't in combat, it's already tapped, or it's undamaged.

You can activate the regeneration ability even if Patchwork Gnomes isn't at risk of being destroyed. Sometimes you need to discard cards. We understand.

Patriarch's Bidding

{3}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Each player chooses a creature type. Each player returns all creature cards of a type chosen this way from their graveyard to the battlefield.

The player whose turn it is chooses a creature type first, followed by each other player in turn order. Then, all creature cards that have one or more of the chosen types are returned to the battlefield at the same time.

Any player may choose a creature type that's already been chosen. Doing so won't affect which creature cards are returned to the battlefield.

Each player may choose any creature type, even if they don't have any creature cards of that type in their graveyard.

You must choose a creature type, such as Elf or Shaman. You can't choose other card types such as artifact or supertypes such as legendary.

Quirion Ranger

{G}

Creature — Elf Ranger

1/1

Return a Forest you control to its owner's hand: Untap target creature. Activate only once each turn.

Returning the Forest you control to its owner's hand is the cost to activate the ability. Once you activate the ability, no one can try to do anything to the Forest to stop you from activating the ability.

You may return any land you control with the subtype Forest. It doesn't have to be one named Forest.

Sea Drake

{2}{U}

Creature — Drake

4/3

Flying

When Sea Drake enters the battlefield, return two target lands you control to their owner's hand.

Although you must choose two lands you control as the targets of Sea Drake's triggered ability, there is no consequence to Sea Drake if the ability doesn't resolve. If one of the lands becomes an illegal target in response, the remaining legal target will be returned to its owner's hand. If both targets have become illegal in response, nothing happens.

If you can't target two lands you control with the triggered ability (perhaps because you control fewer than two lands), the ability will be removed from the stack. You won't return any lands. There is no consequence for this.

Seal of Cleansing

{1}{W}

Enchantment

Sacrifice Seal of Cleansing: Destroy target artifact or enchantment.

Sacrificing Seal of Cleansing is the cost to activate its ability. Once you activate the ability, no player can do anything to Seal of Cleansing to stop you from activating it. Notably, if you cast Seal of Cleansing during your turn, you'll have priority to activate its ability before anyone can respond to stop you.

Seal of Removal

{U}

Enchantment

Sacrifice Seal of Removal: Return target creature to its owner's hand.

Sacrificing Seal of Removal is the cost to activate its ability. Once you activate the ability, no player can do anything to Seal of Removal to stop you from activating it. Notably, if you cast Seal of Removal during your turn, you'll have priority to activate its ability before anyone can respond to stop you.

Shardless Agent

{1}{G}{U}

Artifact Creature — Human Rogue

2/2

Cascade (When you cast this spell, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card that costs less. You may cast it without paying its mana cost. Put the exiled cards on the bottom of your library in a random order.)

Cascade triggers when you cast the spell, meaning that it resolves before that spell. If you end up casting the exiled card, it will go on the stack above the spell with cascade.

When the cascade ability resolves, you must exile cards. The only optional part of the ability is whether or not you cast the last card exiled.

If a spell with cascade is countered, the cascade ability will still resolve normally.

You exile the cards face up. All players will be able to see them.

If you cast a card "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those to cast the card.

If the card has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

Due to a recent rules change to cascade, not only do you stop exiling cards if you exile a nonland card with lesser mana value than the spell with cascade, but the resulting spell you cast must also have lesser mana value. Previously, in cases where a card's mana value differed from the resulting spell, such as with some modal double-faced cards or cards with an Adventure, you could cast a spell with a higher mana value than the exiled card.

The mana value of a split card is determined by the combined mana cost of its two halves. If cascade allows you to cast a split card, you may cast either half but not both halves.

Skirge Familiar

{4}{B}

Creature — Phyrexian Imp

3/2

Flying

Discard a card: Add {B}.

Skirge Familiar's activated ability is a mana ability. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

Solitary Confinement

{2}{W}

Enchantment

At the beginning of your upkeep, sacrifice Solitary Confinement unless you discard a card.

Skip your draw step.

You have shroud. (You can't be the target of spells or abilities.)

Prevent all damage that would be dealt to you.

The draw step happens after the upkeep step. If you choose not to pay Solitary Confinement's upkeep cost, you'll sacrifice it. That turn's draw step will happen.

Solitary Confinement prevents all damage that would be dealt to you, not just combat damage.

Soul Snare

{W}

Enchantment

{W}, Sacrifice Soul Snare: Exile target creature that's attacking you or a planeswalker you control.

Sacrificing Soul Snare is part of the cost to activate the ability. Once you activate the ability, no player can do anything to Soul Snare to stop you from activating it.

If Soul Snare's ability targets a creature that's attacking a planeswalker you control, but that planeswalker is no longer on the battlefield as the ability tries to resolve, the attacking creature will be an illegal target and Soul Snare's ability won't exile that creature.

Squirrel Mob

{1}{G}{G}

Creature — Squirrel

2/2

Squirrel Mob gets +1/+1 for each other Squirrel on the battlefield.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the cleanup step or an effect removes that damage, nonlethal damage dealt to Squirrel Mob may become lethal if the number of other Squirrels on the battlefield decreases.

Yavimaya Elder

{1}{G}{G}

Creature — Human Druid

2/1

When Yavimaya Elder dies, you may search your library for up to two basic land cards, reveal them, put them into your hand, then shuffle.

{2}, Sacrifice Yavimaya Elder: Draw a card.

If you activate Yavimaya Elder's last ability, its triggered ability will trigger and go on the stack. It will resolve first, meaning you'll do the search and shuffle before drawing a card.

Magic: The Gathering, Magic, and Modern Horizons are trademarks of Wizards of the Coast LLC in the USA and other countries. ©2021 Wizards.