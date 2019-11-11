News / Feature
Mystery Booster Playtest Card Artists
Every Mystery Booster Convention Edition comes with one Playtest Card with art by a Wizards of the Coast employee or contractor, current and former. Here's who created the art for each of the Playtest Cards!
|Card Title
|Artist Credit
|Ral's Vanguard
|David McDarby
|Banding Sliver
|Alicia Mickes
|Baneslayer Aspirant
|Taylor Ingvarsson
|Enroll in the Coalition
|Chris Mooney
|Five Kids in a Trenchcoat
|Emily Teng
|Frontier Explorer
|Mary Josberger
|Imaginary Friends
|Daniel Holt
|Metagamer
|Francisco O. Martin
|Priority Avenger
|Chris Haukap
|Ruff, Underdog Champ
|Seth Conley
|Sarah's Wings
|Sarah Keortge
|Scaled Destruction
|Daniel Ketchum
|Stack of Paperwork
|Hanspeter Ziegler
|Wizened Arbiter
|Kelly Hamilton
|You're in Command
|Cody Culp
|Animate Spell
|Allison Medwin
|Biting Remark
|Josh Thomas
|Command the Chaff
|George Fan
|Control Win Condition
|Sean Mayovsky
|Do-Over
|Madison Mosley
|Enchantmentize
|Rebecca On
|Form of the Mulldrifter
|George Fan
|Innocuous Insect
|Jehan Choo
|Khod, Etlan Shiis Envoy
|Dave Humpherys
|Learned Learner
|Nick Southam
|Loopy Lobster
|The Turians
|Memory Bank
|Pete White
|Recycla-bird
|Kevin Yee
|Squidnapper
|Jeff Carpenter
|The Grand Tour
|Ethan Fleischer
|Time Sidewalk
|Steve Sunu
|Truth or Dare
|Mollie Harms
|Visitor from Planet Q
|The Meadens
|Blood Poet
|Marsha Rivera
|Bone Rattler
|Ira Humphrey
|Buried Ogre
|Dave Geyer
|Celestine Cave Witch
|Bonnie Gabriel
|Chimney Goyf
|Glenn Jones
|Corrupted Key
|Tom Wanerstrand
|Cyclopean Titan
|Matt Smith
|Everlasting Lich
|Aaron Forsythe
|Frogkin Kidnapper
|Mark Heggen
|Gunk Slug
|Casey Gustafson
|Largepox
|Maxx Marshall
|One with Death
|Robert Schuster
|Spellmorph Raise Dead
|Seth Conley
|Sunimret
|Kelly McBride
|Swarm of Locus
|Emily Maltby
|Underdark Beholder
|Chris Tulach
|Witty Demon
|Brittany Austin
|Xyru Specter
|Jeff Stewart
|Yawgmoth's Testament (2019)
|Eli Shiffrin
|Yawgmoth's Testament (2021)
|Mary Kathryn Amiotte-Beaulieu
|Bombardment
|James Arnold
|High Troller
|Graeme Hopkins
|Impatient Iguana
|Brandi Reece
|Lazier Goblin
|Mark Price
|Lightning Colt
|Christine Lee Risinger
|Mana Abundance
|Ken Nagle
|Planequake
|Chris Kiritz
|Problematic Volcano
|Gavin Verhey
|Queue of Beetles
|Brendan Sell
|Red Herring
|Chris Mooney
|Seasoned Weaponsmith
|Mark L. Gottlieb
|Siege Elemental
|Levi Parker
|Throat Wolf
|Sam Stoddard
|Tibalt the Chaotic
|Zach Francks
|Transcantation
|Ryan Printz
|Trial and Error
|Chris Clay
|Geometric Weird
|Matthew Gregory
|Whammy Burn
|Melissa DeTora
|Bear with Set's Mechanic
|Annie Sardelis
|Domesticated Mammoth
|Jade Granger
|Experiment Five
|Gavin Verhey
|Frenemy of the Guildpact
|Jacob Nourigat
|Generated Horizons
|Daniel Holt
|Gorilla Tactics
|Jiachen Tao
|Growth Charm
|Chris Bellach
|Interplanar Brushwagg
|John Penick
|Krosan Adaptation
|Zach Francks
|Maro's Gone Nuts
|Mark Rosewater
|Patient Turtle
|Katie Allison
|Plane-Merge Elf
|Nataly Scheidt
|Inspirational Antelope
|Mike Demaine
|Soulmates
|Victoria Cana
|Vazal, the Compleat
|Damian Tedrow
|A Good Thing
|Yoni Skolnik
|Abian, Luvion Usurper
|James Kooi
|Bind // Liberate
|Talia Armato-Helle
|Bucket List
|Nathan Ian Greene
|Evil Boros Charm
|Jack and Mark Purvis
|Golgari Death Swarm
|Ovidio Cartagena
|Graveyard Dig
|Sandra Everingham
|How to Keep an Izzet Mage Busy
|Scott Van Essen
|Kaya, Ghost Haunter
|Sydney Adams
|Louvaq, the Aberrant
|Cynthia Sheppard
|Personal Decoy
|Alison Luhrs
|Pick Your Poison
|Corey Bowen
|Seek Bolas's Counsel
|Matt Warren
|Sliv-Mizzet, Hivemind
|Jeff Stewart
|Smelt // Herd // Saw
|Allison Medwin
|Start // Fire
|Nelson Brown
|Slivdrazi Monstrosity
|Justin Cornell
|Wrath of Sod
|Chad Kanotz
|Zyym, Mesmeric Lord
|Nick Bartoletti
|Chronobot
|Stephanie Mitchell
|Lantern of Undersight
|Trick Jarrett
|Mirrored Lotus
|Meris Mullaley
|Pithing Spyglass
|Melissa DeTora
|Puresteel Angel
|Lukas Litzsinger
|Unicycle
|Ari Nieh
|Weaponized Scrap
|Tyler Wright
|Aggressive Crag
|Demitrios Feredinos
|Barry's Land
|Matt Tabak
|Domesticated Watercourse
|Joe Torra
|Enchanted Prairie
|James Arnold
|Gold Mine
|Max McCall
|Jasconian Isle
|Aaron Reed
|Noxious Bayou
|James Rose
|Rift
|Zach Francks
|Taiga Stadium
|Tara Rueping
|Waste Land
|Patrick Kuhlman