Every Mystery Booster Convention Edition comes with one Playtest Card with art by a Wizards of the Coast employee or contractor, current and former. Here's who created the art for each of the Playtest Cards!

Card Title Artist Credit Ral's Vanguard David McDarby Banding Sliver Alicia Mickes Baneslayer Aspirant Taylor Ingvarsson Enroll in the Coalition Chris Mooney Five Kids in a Trenchcoat Emily Teng Frontier Explorer Mary Josberger Imaginary Friends Daniel Holt Metagamer Francisco O. Martin Priority Avenger Chris Haukap Ruff, Underdog Champ Seth Conley Sarah's Wings Sarah Keortge Scaled Destruction Daniel Ketchum Stack of Paperwork Hanspeter Ziegler Wizened Arbiter Kelly Hamilton You're in Command Cody Culp Animate Spell Allison Medwin Biting Remark Josh Thomas Command the Chaff George Fan Control Win Condition Sean Mayovsky Do-Over Madison Mosley Enchantmentize Rebecca On Form of the Mulldrifter George Fan Innocuous Insect Jehan Choo Khod, Etlan Shiis Envoy Dave Humpherys Learned Learner Nick Southam Loopy Lobster The Turians Memory Bank Pete White Recycla-bird Kevin Yee Squidnapper Jeff Carpenter The Grand Tour Ethan Fleischer Time Sidewalk Steve Sunu Truth or Dare Mollie Harms Visitor from Planet Q The Meadens Blood Poet Marsha Rivera Bone Rattler Ira Humphrey Buried Ogre Dave Geyer Celestine Cave Witch Bonnie Gabriel Chimney Goyf Glenn Jones Corrupted Key Tom Wanerstrand Cyclopean Titan Matt Smith Everlasting Lich Aaron Forsythe Frogkin Kidnapper Mark Heggen Gunk Slug Casey Gustafson Largepox Maxx Marshall One with Death Robert Schuster Spellmorph Raise Dead Seth Conley Sunimret Kelly McBride Swarm of Locus Emily Maltby Underdark Beholder Chris Tulach Witty Demon Brittany Austin Xyru Specter Jeff Stewart Yawgmoth's Testament (2019) Eli Shiffrin Yawgmoth's Testament (2021) Mary Kathryn Amiotte-Beaulieu Bombardment James Arnold High Troller Graeme Hopkins Impatient Iguana Brandi Reece Lazier Goblin Mark Price Lightning Colt Christine Lee Risinger Mana Abundance Ken Nagle Planequake Chris Kiritz Problematic Volcano Gavin Verhey Queue of Beetles Brendan Sell Red Herring Chris Mooney Seasoned Weaponsmith Mark L. Gottlieb Siege Elemental Levi Parker Throat Wolf Sam Stoddard Tibalt the Chaotic Zach Francks Transcantation Ryan Printz Trial and Error Chris Clay Geometric Weird Matthew Gregory Whammy Burn Melissa DeTora Bear with Set's Mechanic Annie Sardelis Domesticated Mammoth Jade Granger Experiment Five Gavin Verhey Frenemy of the Guildpact Jacob Nourigat Generated Horizons Daniel Holt Gorilla Tactics Jiachen Tao Growth Charm Chris Bellach Interplanar Brushwagg John Penick Krosan Adaptation Zach Francks Maro's Gone Nuts Mark Rosewater Patient Turtle Katie Allison Plane-Merge Elf Nataly Scheidt Inspirational Antelope Mike Demaine Soulmates Victoria Cana Vazal, the Compleat Damian Tedrow A Good Thing Yoni Skolnik Abian, Luvion Usurper James Kooi Bind // Liberate Talia Armato-Helle Bucket List Nathan Ian Greene Evil Boros Charm Jack and Mark Purvis Golgari Death Swarm Ovidio Cartagena Graveyard Dig Sandra Everingham How to Keep an Izzet Mage Busy Scott Van Essen Kaya, Ghost Haunter Sydney Adams Louvaq, the Aberrant Cynthia Sheppard Personal Decoy Alison Luhrs Pick Your Poison Corey Bowen Seek Bolas's Counsel Matt Warren Sliv-Mizzet, Hivemind Jeff Stewart Smelt // Herd // Saw Allison Medwin Start // Fire Nelson Brown Slivdrazi Monstrosity Justin Cornell Wrath of Sod Chad Kanotz Zyym, Mesmeric Lord Nick Bartoletti Chronobot Stephanie Mitchell Lantern of Undersight Trick Jarrett Mirrored Lotus Meris Mullaley Pithing Spyglass Melissa DeTora Puresteel Angel Lukas Litzsinger Unicycle Ari Nieh Weaponized Scrap Tyler Wright Aggressive Crag Demitrios Feredinos Barry's Land Matt Tabak Domesticated Watercourse Joe Torra Enchanted Prairie James Arnold Gold Mine Max McCall Jasconian Isle Aaron Reed Noxious Bayou James Rose Rift Zach Francks Taiga Stadium Tara Rueping Waste Land Patrick Kuhlman