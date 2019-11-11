Every Mystery Booster Convention Edition comes with one Playtest Card with art by a Wizards of the Coast employee or contractor, current and former. Here's who created the art for each of the Playtest Cards!

Card TitleArtist Credit
Ral's VanguardDavid McDarby
Banding SliverAlicia Mickes
Baneslayer AspirantTaylor Ingvarsson
Enroll in the CoalitionChris Mooney
Five Kids in a TrenchcoatEmily Teng
Frontier ExplorerMary Josberger
Imaginary FriendsDaniel Holt
MetagamerFrancisco O. Martin
Priority AvengerChris Haukap
Ruff, Underdog ChampSeth Conley
Sarah's WingsSarah Keortge
Scaled DestructionDaniel Ketchum
Stack of PaperworkHanspeter Ziegler
Wizened ArbiterKelly Hamilton
You're in CommandCody Culp
Animate SpellAllison Medwin
Biting RemarkJosh Thomas
Command the ChaffGeorge Fan
Control Win ConditionSean Mayovsky
Do-OverMadison Mosley
EnchantmentizeRebecca On
Form of the MulldrifterGeorge Fan
Innocuous InsectJehan Choo
Khod, Etlan Shiis EnvoyDave Humpherys
Learned LearnerNick Southam
Loopy LobsterThe Turians
Memory BankPete White
Recycla-birdKevin Yee
SquidnapperJeff Carpenter
The Grand TourEthan Fleischer
Time SidewalkSteve Sunu
Truth or DareMollie Harms
Visitor from Planet QThe Meadens
Blood PoetMarsha Rivera
Bone RattlerIra Humphrey
Buried OgreDave Geyer
Celestine Cave WitchBonnie Gabriel
Chimney GoyfGlenn Jones
Corrupted KeyTom Wanerstrand
Cyclopean TitanMatt Smith
Everlasting LichAaron Forsythe
Frogkin KidnapperMark Heggen
Gunk SlugCasey Gustafson
LargepoxMaxx Marshall
One with DeathRobert Schuster
Spellmorph Raise DeadSeth Conley
SunimretKelly McBride
Swarm of LocusEmily Maltby
Underdark BeholderChris Tulach
Witty DemonBrittany Austin
Xyru SpecterJeff Stewart
Yawgmoth's Testament (2019)Eli Shiffrin
Yawgmoth's Testament (2021)Mary Kathryn Amiotte-Beaulieu
BombardmentJames Arnold
High TrollerGraeme Hopkins
Impatient IguanaBrandi Reece
Lazier GoblinMark Price
Lightning ColtChristine Lee Risinger
Mana AbundanceKen Nagle
PlanequakeChris Kiritz
Problematic VolcanoGavin Verhey
Queue of BeetlesBrendan Sell
Red HerringChris Mooney
Seasoned WeaponsmithMark L. Gottlieb
Siege ElementalLevi Parker
Throat WolfSam Stoddard
Tibalt the ChaoticZach Francks
TranscantationRyan Printz
Trial and ErrorChris Clay
Geometric WeirdMatthew Gregory
Whammy BurnMelissa DeTora
Bear with Set's MechanicAnnie Sardelis
Domesticated MammothJade Granger
Experiment FiveGavin Verhey
Frenemy of the GuildpactJacob Nourigat
Generated HorizonsDaniel Holt
Gorilla TacticsJiachen Tao
Growth CharmChris Bellach
Interplanar BrushwaggJohn Penick
Krosan AdaptationZach Francks
Maro's Gone NutsMark Rosewater
Patient TurtleKatie Allison
Plane-Merge ElfNataly Scheidt
Inspirational AntelopeMike Demaine
SoulmatesVictoria Cana
Vazal, the CompleatDamian Tedrow
A Good ThingYoni Skolnik
Abian, Luvion UsurperJames Kooi
Bind // LiberateTalia Armato-Helle
Bucket ListNathan Ian Greene
Evil Boros CharmJack and Mark Purvis
Golgari Death SwarmOvidio Cartagena
Graveyard DigSandra Everingham
How to Keep an Izzet Mage BusyScott Van Essen
Kaya, Ghost HaunterSydney Adams
Louvaq, the AberrantCynthia Sheppard
Personal DecoyAlison Luhrs
Pick Your PoisonCorey Bowen
Seek Bolas's CounselMatt Warren
Sliv-Mizzet, HivemindJeff Stewart
Smelt // Herd // SawAllison Medwin
Start // FireNelson Brown
Slivdrazi MonstrosityJustin Cornell
Wrath of SodChad Kanotz
Zyym, Mesmeric LordNick Bartoletti
ChronobotStephanie Mitchell
Lantern of UndersightTrick Jarrett
Mirrored LotusMeris Mullaley
Pithing SpyglassMelissa DeTora
Puresteel AngelLukas Litzsinger
UnicycleAri Nieh
Weaponized ScrapTyler Wright
Aggressive CragDemitrios Feredinos
Barry's LandMatt Tabak
Domesticated WatercourseJoe Torra
Enchanted PrairieJames Arnold
Gold MineMax McCall
Jasconian IsleAaron Reed
Noxious BayouJames Rose
RiftZach Francks
Taiga StadiumTara Rueping
Waste LandPatrick Kuhlman