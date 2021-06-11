Below, you'll find a short bio for every new-to-Magic legend from Modern Horizons 2. Meet all the new folks below, and check out Magic's returning legends from yesterday!

Aeve, Progenitor Ooze

At first there was nothing, just a bubbling primordial stew . . . until lightning struck. That jolt of energy was exactly what was needed to jump-start the existence of Aeve, this plane's first living being. Some even believe that all other life on the plane came originally from this first oozing life form.

Billions of years have passed since that first lightning strike, and life has diversified and flourished in all sorts of forms—and still, Aeve persists, changeless and unbelievably ancient.

Chatterfang, Squirrel General

The squirrels of the Umbra Forest had always enjoyed a long, peaceful existence, until drakes from the neighboring Ridgeback Mountains invaded in search of food and threatened to devour them all. Chatterfang, already a veteran of the famous Orcfire Campaign two summers before, rallied an army of fighting squirrels to drive the drakes back and teach them a lesson they'd never forget. He personally took down over a dozen drakes on his own and now wears their fangs as trophies—and as a warning to all other would-be intruders.

Thrasta, Tempest's Roar

Thrasta dwells on a plane beset by never-ending storms. On nights when the storms are at their fiercest, it will find the nearest location of high elevation it can so it can be struck by lightning. The lightning doesn't dissipate—instead, it crackles over Thrasta's hide and charges up the big dinosaur. Only once Thrasta is full to bursting with the storm's power does it go off in search of its siblings, to challenge them in battles that wreck the forest and shake the foundations of the earth itself. Its ambition is to one day drive out all its siblings and be the apex predator of the entire forest.

Sythis, Harvest's Hand

Sythis was originally created by Karametra to watch over harvests and the threshing of grains, but over time, Karametra grew so fond of her that Sythis came to be an advisor and companion to the god herself.

Karametra has bestowed the nymph with more of her own power than she ever has for any of her agents and often refers to Sythis as "daughter." As Karametra's most powerful agent on Theros, Sythis now travels the land, enacting the god's will upon the world.

Yusri, Fortune's Flame

Yusri is always quick to insist that he is neither good nor evil, though there are plenty of people who would view him one way or the other. Capricious and short-tempered, he is best described as an agent of change whose chaotic nature leads him to cause trouble more often than not. The quickest way to gain his fickle favor is to entertain him; the worst offense you can commit is to bore him. Those whom he views as friends can often enjoy rapid rises in fortune—as long as they survive to enjoy them.

Lonis, Cryptozoologist

From a young age, Lonis always believed that strange, mysterious creatures dwelled in Ravnica, out of sight of everyday life: the noxbur shroom, the owlipedosaur, the lamplight crab. Years of research and exploration have yielded nothing, but Lonis remains undaunted. Others might mock him and consider his research a joke, but Lonis knows that Ravnica still holds mysteries that have yet to be discovered. Lonis believes that as long as he has patience and persists, one day he'll uncover the truth.

Grist, the Hunger Tide

The Song of Grist:

The hunger tide sweeps across the land, calling us forth from slumber. A great noise shall rise from the earth as many mouths cry out for sustenance. Countless wings will darken the skies and famine's teeth shall strip the flesh from the bones of the world. Let all this and more come to pass, that our children may partake of the endless feast.

Zabaz, the Glimmerwasp

"Zabaz" is the sound this insect makes as it swoops through the skies of the Glimmervoid, and the name has stuck. It feeds on the energies around Mirrodin, becoming more cunning and clever the larger it grows, not to mention belligerent: it never hesitates to bite or slash, and it has been known to pursue those who annoy it miles out of its usual territory, just for the chance to keep attacking them. The only other being as bad-tempered and aggressive as Zabaz is Chikick, a hostile ant-like being that dwells among the bladed grass of the Razor Fields.