Compiled by Eric Levine

Document last modified March 7, 2024

PDF Download Links:

English | 中国话,汉语;中文 | Français | Deutsch

Italiano | Português | Español | 日本語

The Release Notes include information concerning the release of a new Magic: The Gathering set, as well as a collection of clarifications and rulings involving that set's cards. It's intended to make playing with the new cards more fun by clearing up the common misconceptions and confusion inevitably caused by new mechanics and interactions. As future sets are released, updates to the Magic rules may cause some of this information to become outdated. Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Rules to find the most up-to-date rules.

The "General Notes" section includes information about card legality and explains some of the mechanics and concepts in the set.

The "Card-Specific Notes" sections contain answers to the most important, most common, and most confusing questions players might ask about cards in the set. Items in the "Card-Specific Notes" sections include full card text for your reference. Not all cards in the set are listed.

GENERAL NOTES

Card Legality

Outlaws of Thunder Junction cards with the OTJ set code are permitted in the Standard, Pioneer, and Modern formats, as well as in Commander and other formats. At release, the following card sets will be permitted in the Standard format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt, Innistrad: Crimson Vow, Streets of New Capenna, Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, Dominaria United, The Brothers' War, Phyrexia: All Will Be One, March of the Machine, March of the Machine: The Aftermath, Wilds of Eldraine, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, Murders at Karlov Manor, and Outlaws of Thunder Junction.

The Outlaws of Thunder Junction release includes The Big Score, a 30-card set with the set code BIG. These new cards are also permitted in the Standard, Pioneer, and Modern formats, as well as Commander and other formats.

Outlaws of Thunder Junction Commander cards with the OTC set code and numbered 1–40 (and their alternate versions numbered 41–76) are permitted in the Commander, Legacy, and Vintage formats. Returning cards with the OTC set code numbered 77–342 are legal for play in any format where a card with the same name is permitted.

The Outlaws of Thunder Junction release also includes Breaking News cards with the OTP set code. These returning cards are legal for play in any format that already allows those cards.

Special Guests includes previously printed cards from a variety of backgrounds visiting the set. You never know who or what will make an appearance! There are 10 cards from Special Guests in Outlaws of Thunder Junction. They have the set code SPG and are legal for play in any format where a card with the same name is permitted.

Any cards opened from Outlaws of Thunder Junction Play Boosters in a Sealed Deck event are part of your card pool. The same is true for any that are drafted in a Draft event.

Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Formats for a complete list of formats and their permitted card sets and banned lists.

Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Commander for more information on the Commander variant.

Go to Locator.Wizards.com to find an event or store near you.

New Term: Outlaw

You can't make a fortune without breaking a few rules. At least, that's what an outlaw would say! Outlaw is a new game term that refers to any card with the Assassin, Mercenary, Pirate, Rogue, or Warlock creature type.

0235_MTGOTJ_Main: Vial Smasher, Gleeful Grenadier

Vial Smasher, Gleeful Grenadier

{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Goblin Mercenary

3/2

Whenever another outlaw enters the battlefield under your control, Vial Smasher, Gleeful Grenadier deals 1 damage to target opponent. (Assassins, Mercenaries, Pirates, Rogues, and Warlocks are outlaws.)

0136_MTGOTJ_Main: Outlaws' Fury

Outlaws' Fury

{2}{R}

Instant

Creatures you control get +2/+0 until end of turn. If you control an outlaw, exile the top card of your library. Until the end of your next turn, you may play that card. (Assassins, Mercenaries, Pirates, Rogues, and Warlocks are outlaws.)

A card, spell, or permanent is an outlaw if it has the Assassin, Mercenary, Pirate, Rogue, or Warlock creature type. It doesn't matter if it has more than one of those creature types; as long as it has at least one, it's an outlaw.

Outlaw is not a creature type. If an effect asks you to choose a creature type, you can't choose outlaw.

If an ability refers to an outlaw or whether a player controls an outlaw, it's referring only to permanents with one or more of the creature types specified above. Notably, it's not referring to any spell or card not on the battlefield. However, other abilities may refer to an "outlaw spell" or "outlaw card" in a zone other than the battlefield. Those abilities refer to spells and cards with one or more of the specified creature types.

New Term: Crime

What goes great with outlaws? Crime, of course! Whether it's a simple robbery or an elaborate heist, a haul is a haul at the end of the day. Crime does pay in Thunder Junction—just make sure you're the one getting paid!

0101_MTGOTJ_Main: Raven of Fell Omens

Raven of Fell Omens

{1}{B}

Creature — Bird

1/2

Flying

Whenever you commit a crime, each opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life. This ability triggers only once each turn. (Targeting opponents, anything they control, and/or cards in their graveyards is a crime.)

0064_MTGOTJ_Main: Seize the Secrets

Seize the Secrets

{2}{U}

Sorcery

This spell costs {1} less to cast if you've committed a crime this turn. (Targeting opponents, anything they control, and/or cards in their graveyards is a crime.)

Draw two cards.

A player commits a crime as they cast a spell, activate an ability, or put a triggered ability on the stack that targets at least one opponent, at least one permanent, spell, or ability an opponent controls, and/or at least one card in an opponent's graveyard.

The spell or ability that constituted a crime doesn't have to have resolved yet or at all. As soon as you're finished casting the spell, activating the ability, or putting the triggered ability on the stack, you've committed a crime.

For example, an ability that triggers when you cast a spell that targets an opponent will trigger at the same time as an ability that triggers whenever you commit a crime. Those abilities can be put on the stack in either order (if you control them both), and they'll both resolve before the spell that caused them to trigger.

A player can commit only one crime per spell or ability they control. Targeting multiple opponents, permanents, spells, abilities, and/or cards with the same spell or ability doesn't constitute committing multiple crimes.

Changing the target or targets of a spell or ability won't affect whether the controller of that spell or ability has committed a crime. Only the initial targets chosen for that spell or ability are used to determine whether its controller committed a crime.

New Keyword Ability: Plot

If you're getting ready to pull off a heist, you'll need to concoct a plot. You can pay a card's plot cost, exile that card, and then cast it on a later turn without paying its mana cost.

0079_MTGOTJ_Main: Blacksnag Buzzard

Blacksnag Buzzard

{2}{B}

Creature — Bird

2/1

Flying

Blacksnag Buzzard enters the battlefield with a +1/+1 counter on it if a creature died this turn.

Plot {1}{B} (You may pay {1}{B} and exile this card from your hand. Cast it as a sorcery on a later turn without paying its mana cost. Plot only as a sorcery.)

0218_MTGOTJ_Main: Make Your Own Luck

Make Your Own Luck

{3}{G}{U}

Sorcery

Look at the top three cards of your library. You may exile a nonland card from among them. If you do, it becomes plotted. Put the rest into your hand. (You may cast it as a sorcery on a later turn without paying its mana cost.)

Plot abilities are written "Plot [cost]," which means "Any time you have priority during your main phase while the stack is empty, you may pay [cost] and exile this card from your hand. It becomes plotted."

Exiling a card using its plot ability is a special action. Once you announce you're taking that action, no other player can respond by trying to remove that card from your hand.

You can't cast a plotted card on the same turn it became plotted. On any future turn, you may cast that card from exile without paying its mana cost during your main phase while the stack is empty.

If you're casting a plotted card from exile without paying its mana cost, you can't choose to cast it for any other alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the plotted card has any mandatory additional costs, those must still be paid to cast the spell.

If a plotted card has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

New Keyword Action: Saddle

The best way to get around in Thunder Junction is astride a trusty steed. Some creatures in the Outlaws of Thunder Junction set have the new Mount creature type and the saddle ability. Tap some creatures you control, saddle up your Mounts, and get some additional bonuses!

0161_MTGOTJ_Main: Drover Grizzly

Drover Grizzly

{2}{G}

Creature — Bear Mount

4/2

Whenever Drover Grizzly attacks while saddled, creatures you control gain trample until end of turn.

Saddle 1 (Tap any number of other creatures you control with total power 1 or more: This Mount becomes saddled until end of turn. Saddle only as a sorcery.)

"Saddle N" means "Tap any number of other untapped creatures you control with total power N or greater: This permanent becomes saddled until end of turn. Activate only as a sorcery."

"Saddled" isn't an ability that a creature has. It's just something true about that creature. It won't stop being saddled until the turn ends or it leaves the battlefield.

Creatures with saddle can attack or block as normal even if they aren't saddled.

If a permanent becomes a copy of a saddled Mount, the copy won't be saddled.

You may activate a permanent's saddle ability even if that permanent is already saddled.

An ability that triggers when a creature "attacks while saddled" will trigger only if that creature was saddled when it was declared as an attacker.

New Keyword Ability: Spree

Once you've assembled your crew and put together a plan, the last step is to get things done. Don't give anyone time to dissect your plan; get everything done in a spree! Spells with spree have a base cost as well as multiple additional costs, each of which is associated with a specific effect.

0026_MTGOTJ_Main: Requisition Raid

Requisition Raid

{W}

Sorcery

Spree (Choose one or more additional costs.)

+ {1} — Destroy target artifact.

+ {1} — Destroy target enchantment.

+ {1} — Put a +1/+1 counter on each creature target player controls.

Spells with spree have a + (plus sign) indicator in the upper right corner of the card frame. This has no rules meaning and serves only to remind players that at least one additional cost is required to cast the spell.

Each additional cost and associated mode in the text box is also preceded with a + indicator. These symbols also have no rules meaning and serve only to remind players that the listed costs are additional costs.

You must choose at least one of the listed modes and pay its associated additional cost in order to cast a spell with spree.

You choose the modes as you cast the spell with spree. Once modes are chosen, they can't be changed.

If a mode requires a target, you can select that mode only if there's a legal target available. Ignore the targeting requirements for modes you don't choose.

No matter which modes you choose, you always follow the instructions in the order they are written.

You can't choose the same mode more than once.

The mana value of a spell with spree is determined only by its mana cost (in the upper right corner of the card). It doesn't matter which modes you choose or which additional costs you pay, including any additional costs imposed by other effects.

No player can cast spells or activate abilities in between the modes of a resolving spell. Any abilities that trigger won't be put onto the stack until the spell is done resolving.

If a spell with spree is copied, the effect that creates the copy may allow you to choose new targets. You cannot choose new modes.

If all targets for the chosen modes become illegal before a spell with spree resolves, the spell won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. If at least one target is still legal, the spell will resolve but will have no effect on any illegal targets.

If an effect allows you to cast a spell with spree "without paying its mana cost," you must still choose at least one mode and pay the associated additional costs.

Returning Land Type: Desert

On Thunder Junction, settlements are dotted across a large expanse of hot, dry Desert. Be prepared for danger as you cross!

0262_MTGOTJ_Main: Mirage Mesa

Mirage Mesa

Land — Desert

Mirage Mesa enters the battlefield tapped. As it enters, choose a color.

{T}: Add one mana of the chosen color.

Desert is a land subtype with no special meaning. It doesn't grant the land an intrinsic mana ability. Other cards may care about which lands are Deserts.

Returning Land Cycle: Enemy "Fastlands"

The Outlaws at Thunder Junction release includes a cycle of five lands, originally from the Kaladesh release, that produce two colors of mana and enter the battlefield tapped unless you control two or fewer other lands.

0269_MTGOTJ_Fastland: Inspiring Vantage

Inspiring Vantage

Land

Inspiring Vantage enters the battlefield tapped unless you control two or fewer other lands.

{T}: Add {R} or {W}.

If one of these lands is your first, second, or third land, it enters the battlefield untapped. If you control three or more other lands, however, it enters the battlefield tapped.

If one of these lands enters the battlefield at the same time as one or more other lands, it doesn't take those lands into consideration when determining how many other lands you control.

MAIN SET CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

0190_MTGOTJ_Main: Annie Flash, the Veteran

Annie Flash, the Veteran

{3}{R}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Rogue

4/5

Flash

When Annie Flash, the Veteran enters the battlefield, if you cast it, return target permanent card with mana value 3 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped.

Whenever Annie Flash becomes tapped, exile the top two cards of your library. You may play those cards this turn.

Annie Flash's second ability triggers if you cast it from any zone. It doesn't trigger if you put Annie Flash onto the battlefield without casting it.

A permanent card is an artifact, battle, creature, enchantment, land, or planeswalker card.

If the mana cost of a card in your graveyard includes {X}, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

If you return an Aura this way, you choose what the Aura will enchant just before it enters the battlefield. An Aura returning to the battlefield this way doesn't target the player or permanent it will enchant, so players or permanents with hexproof may be chosen; however, the chosen recipient must be able to legally be enchanted by the Aura, so a player or permanent with protection from one of the Aura's qualities can't be chosen this way. If there's nothing legal for the Aura to enchant, it stays in the graveyard.

You pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for cards played from exile with Annie Flash's last ability. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0191_MTGOTJ_Main: Annie Joins Up

Annie Joins Up

{1}{R}{G}{W}

Legendary Enchantment

When Annie Joins Up enters the battlefield, it deals 5 damage to target creature or planeswalker an opponent controls.

If a triggered ability of a legendary creature you control triggers, that ability triggers an additional time.

Triggered abilities use the word "when," "whenever," or "at." They're often written as "[Trigger condition], [effect]." Some keyword abilities are triggered abilities and will have "when," "whenever," or "at the beginning of" in their reminder text.

Replacement effects are unaffected by Annie Joins Up's last ability. For example, a 1/1 creature that enters the battlefield under your control with one +1/+1 counter on it won't receive an additional +1/+1 counter.

Abilities that apply "as [this creature] enters the battlefield" or "as [this creature] is turned face up" are also unaffected.

Annie Joins Up's last ability doesn't copy the triggered ability; it just causes the ability to trigger an additional time. Any choices made as you put the ability onto the stack, such as modes and targets, are made separately for each instance of the ability. Any choices made on resolution, such as whether to put counters on a permanent, are also made individually.

If a triggered ability is linked to a second ability, additional instances of that triggered ability are also linked to that second ability. If the second ability refers to "the exiled card," it refers to all cards exiled by instances of the triggered ability.

In some cases involving linked abilities, an ability requires information about "the exiled card." When this happens, the ability gets multiple answers. If these answers are being used to determine the value of a variable, the sum is used. For example, if Elite Arcanist's enters-the-battlefield ability triggers twice, two cards are exiled. The value of X in the activation cost of Elite Arcanist's other ability is the sum of the two cards' mana values. As the ability resolves, you create copies of both cards and can cast none, one, or both of the copies in any order.

Abilities that apply "when [this creature] is turned face up" will trigger an additional time only if that creature is legendary once it has been turned face up.

Once an ability of a creature you control has triggered, making it legendary won't cause that ability to trigger an additional time. Similarly, once an ability of a legendary creature you control has triggered an additional time due to Annie Joins Up's last ability, turning it into a nonlegendary creature won't remove that additional triggered ability from the stack.

0001_MTGOTJ_Main: Another Round

Another Round

{X}{X}{2}{W}

Sorcery

Exile any number of creatures you control, then return them to the battlefield under their owner's control. Then repeat this process X more times.

If X is 0, you'll perform the process just once when Another Round resolves.

You don't have to choose the same set of creatures each time you repeat this process.

Once an exiled creature returns, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was. Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled creature will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

Abilities that trigger "When [this creature] enters the battlefield" or "When [this creature] leaves the battlefield" will trigger each time that creature enters or leaves the battlefield as a result of Another Round's effect. If those abilities require targets, you won't choose those targets until after Another Round finishes resolving, when those abilities are put onto the stack.

All abilities that trigger while Another Round is resolving are put on the stack after Another Round is finished resolving. All such abilities controlled by the player whose turn it is are put on the stack first, then those controlled by the next player in turn order, and so on. For each player, they can put their abilities on the stack in the order of their choice. Abilities don't have to be put on the stack in the order in which they triggered.

0002_MTGOTJ_Main: Archangel of Tithes

Archangel of Tithes

{1}{W}{W}{W}

Creature — Angel

3/5

Flying

As long as Archangel of Tithes is untapped, creatures can't attack you or planeswalkers you control unless their controller pays {1} for each of those creatures.

As long as Archangel of Tithes is attacking, creatures can't block unless their controller pays {1} for each of those creatures.

If you control an untapped Archangel of Tithes, your opponents can choose to not attack with a creature that must attack if able. The same is true with respect to an attacking Archangel of Tithes and a creature that must block if able.

0039_MTGOTJ_Main: Archmage's Newt

Archmage's Newt

{1}{U}

Creature — Salamander Mount

2/2

Whenever Archmage's Newt deals combat damage to a player, target instant or sorcery card in your graveyard gains flashback until end of turn. The flashback cost is equal to its mana cost. That card gains flashback {0} until end of turn instead if Archmage's Newt is saddled. (You may cast that card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

Saddle 3

"Flashback [cost]" means "You may cast this card from your graveyard by paying [cost] rather than paying its mana cost" and "If the flashback cost was paid, exile this card instead of putting it anywhere else any time it would leave the stack."

You must still follow any timing restrictions and permissions, including those based on the card's type. For instance, you can cast a sorcery using flashback only when you could normally cast a sorcery.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost (such as a flashback cost) you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell is determined only by its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast the spell was.

A spell cast using flashback will always be exiled afterward, whether it resolves, is countered, or leaves the stack in some other way.

You can cast a spell using flashback even if it was somehow put into your graveyard without having been cast.

If you cast an instant or sorcery with {X} in its mana cost and a flashback cost equal to its mana cost, you still choose the value of X as part of casting the spell and paying that cost. If that spell has flashback {0}, you won't be able to choose the value of X; the value of X will simply be 0.

If you cast a spell with flashback, you can't pay any alternative costs such as overload costs. You can pay additional costs such as kicker costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those to cast the spell with flashback.

If a card has multiple instances of flashback, you may choose any of its flashback costs to pay.

If a card with no mana cost gains flashback equal to its mana cost, it has no flashback cost. It can't be cast this way.

0252_MTGOTJ_Main: Arid Archway

Arid Archway

Land — Desert

Arid Archway enters the battlefield tapped.

When Arid Archway enters the battlefield, return a land you control to its owner's hand. If another Desert was returned this way, surveil 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put it into your graveyard.)

{T}: Add {C}{C}.

Arid Archway will return itself to its owner's hand if you control no other lands when its enters-the-battlefield ability resolves (or if you choose to return it to its owner's hand despite controlling other lands). It's almost never a good idea to play it on your first turn.

0003_MTGOTJ_Main: Armored Armadillo

Armored Armadillo

{W}

Creature — Armadillo

0/4

Ward {1} (Whenever this creature becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, counter it unless that player pays {1}.)

{3}{W}: Armored Armadillo gets +X/+0 until end of turn, where X is its toughness.

The value of X is determined as Armored Armadillo's activated ability resolves. It won't change later in the turn if other effects modify Armored Armadillo's toughness.

0192_MTGOTJ_Main: Assimilation Aegis

Assimilation Aegis

{1}{W}{U}

Artifact — Equipment

When Assimilation Aegis enters the battlefield, exile up to one target creature until Assimilation Aegis leaves the battlefield.

Whenever Assimilation Aegis becomes attached to a creature, for as long as Assimilation Aegis remains attached to it, that creature becomes a copy of a creature card exiled with Assimilation Aegis.

Equip {2}

If Assimilation Aegis leaves the battlefield before its first ability resolves, the target creature won't be exiled at all.

If you somehow exile multiple creature cards with the same Assimilation Aegis (probably because its first ability was copied or something caused it to trigger more than once), you choose one of the exiled creature cards each time its second triggered ability resolves. You don't have to choose the same one each time.

If you somehow exile a noncreature card with Assimilation Aegis's first ability (possibly because it was a copy of a creature while on the battlefield), you can't choose to have the creature Assimilation Aegis is attached to become a copy of that card when Assimilation Aegis's second ability resolves.

If there are no creature cards exiled with Assimilation Aegis when its second ability resolves, the creature Assimilation Aegis is attached to won't become a copy of anything else. It will remain just as it was.

When Assimilation Aegis's second ability resolves, the creature Assimilation Aegis is attached to copies exactly what was printed on the original creature card and nothing else. It doesn't copy any information about the object the card was before it was exiled.

Any non-copy effects that applied to the creature Assimilation Aegis is attached to before it becomes a copy of another card will continue to apply once it becomes a copy. The same is true of any counters that are on that creature.

When the creature Assimilation Aegis is attached to becomes a copy of an exiled creature card, it's neither entering nor leaving the battlefield. Any enters-the-battlefield or leaves-the-battlefield abilities won't trigger.

0193_MTGOTJ_Main: At Knifepoint

At Knifepoint

{1}{B}{R}

Enchantment

As long as it's your turn, outlaws you control have first strike. (Assassins, Mercenaries, Pirates, Rogues, and Warlocks are outlaws.)

Whenever you commit a crime, create a 1/1 red Mercenary creature token with "{T}: Target creature you control gets +1/+0 until end of turn. Activate only as a sorcery." This ability triggers only once each turn.

Creatures that deal first strike combat damage but lose first strike before regular combat damage is dealt won't deal combat damage again unless they have double strike. This means you can't have At Knifepoint leave the battlefield to have your outlaws deal combat damage twice in a turn.

0004_MTGOTJ_Main: Aven Interrupter

Aven Interrupter

{1}{W}{W}

Creature — Bird Rogue

2/2

Flash

Flying

When Aven Interrupter enters the battlefield, exile target spell. It becomes plotted. (Its owner may cast it as a sorcery on a later turn without paying its mana cost.)

Spells your opponents cast from graveyards or from exile cost {2} more to cast.

Spells that can't be countered can still be exiled by Aven Interrupter's triggered ability. They won't resolve.

If the plotted card's owner casts it, the spell has no relation to the spell that player originally cast. Any choices made for the original spell or effects affecting the original spell aren't carried over to the new one.

0195_MTGOTJ_Main: Baron Bertram Graywater

Baron Bertram Graywater

{2}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Vampire Noble

3/4

Whenever one or more tokens enter the battlefield under your control, create a 1/1 black Vampire Rogue creature token with lifelink. This ability triggers only once each turn.

{1}{B}, Sacrifice another creature or artifact: Draw a card.

If Baron Bertram Graywater enters under your control and is itself a token, its own ability will trigger and you'll create a Vampire Rogue token. If you also control a nontoken Baron Bertram Graywater, that one's ability will also trigger, netting you another Vampire Rogue. Of course, both Barons Bertram Graywater are legendary, so one Baron Bertram Graywater will soon be taking their leave. Farewell, Baron Bertram Graywater.

0154_MTGOTJ_Main: Beastbond Outcaster

Beastbond Outcaster

{2}{G}

Creature — Human Druid

3/3

When Beastbond Outcaster enters the battlefield, if you control a creature with power 4 or greater, draw a card.

Plot {1}{G} (You may pay {1}{G} and exile this card from your hand. Cast it as a sorcery on a later turn without paying its mana cost. Plot only as a sorcery.)

When Beastbond Outcaster enters the battlefield, its triggered ability will check to see if you control a creature with power 4 or greater. If you don't, the ability won't trigger at all. If the ability does trigger, it will check again as it tries to resolve. If you no longer control a creature with power 4 or greater (usually because the applicable creature is no longer on the battlefield), the ability won't do anything.

0155_MTGOTJ_Main: Betrayal at the Vault

Betrayal at the Vault

{4}{G}{G}

Instant

Target creature you control deals damage equal to its power to each of two other target creatures.

If the creature you control leaves the battlefield before Betrayal at the Vault resolves, Betrayal at the Vault has no effect and no damage is dealt.

If one of the two other target creatures leaves the battlefield before Betrayal at the Vault resolves, the creature you control will still deal damage to the remaining other target creature.

0080_MTGOTJ_Main: Blood Hustler

Blood Hustler

{1}{B}

Creature — Vampire Rogue

1/1

Whenever you commit a crime, put a +1/+1 counter on Blood Hustler. This ability triggers only once each turn. (Targeting opponents, anything they control, and/or cards in their graveyards is a crime.)

{3}{B}: Target opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

If the target opponent is an illegal target as Blood Hustler's activated ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't gain life.

0081_MTGOTJ_Main: Boneyard Desecrator

Boneyard Desecrator

{3}{B}

Creature — Zombie Mercenary

3/4

Menace

{1}{B}, Sacrifice another creature: Put a +1/+1 counter on Boneyard Desecrator. If an outlaw was sacrificed this way, create a Treasure token. (Assassins, Mercenaries, Pirates, Rogues, and Warlocks are outlaws.)

Use the creature types of the sacrificed creature as it last existed on the battlefield to determine whether it was an outlaw.

0196_MTGOTJ_Main: Bonny Pall, Clearcutter

Bonny Pall, Clearcutter

{3}{G}{U}{U}

Legendary Creature — Giant Scout

6/5

Reach

When Bonny Pall, Clearcutter enters the battlefield, create Beau, a legendary blue Ox creature token with "This creature's power and toughness are each equal to the number of lands you control."

Whenever you attack, draw a card, then you may put a land card from your hand or graveyard onto the battlefield.

Beau's power and toughness change as the number of lands you control changes.

Putting a land card onto the battlefield with Bonny Pall's last ability doesn't count as playing a land. You can put a land card onto the battlefield even if you've already played your land for the turn.

0241_MTGOTJ_Main: Boom Box

Boom Box

{2}

Artifact

{6}, {T}, Sacrifice Boom Box: Destroy up to one target artifact, up to one target creature, and up to one target land.

You may choose zero, one, two, or three targets for Boom Box's ability.

0005_MTGOTJ_Main: Bounding Felidar

Bounding Felidar

{5}{W}

Creature — Cat Beast Mount

4/7

Whenever Bounding Felidar attacks while saddled, put a +1/+1 counter on each other creature you control. You gain 1 life for each of those creatures.

Saddle 2 (Tap any number of other creatures you control with total power 2 or more: This Mount becomes saddled until end of turn. Saddle only as a sorcery.)

In the rare case where +1/+1 counters can't be put on one or more creatures you control, you still gain 1 life for each creature you control when Bounding Felidar's first ability resolves.

0006_MTGOTJ_Main: Bovine Intervention

Bovine Intervention

{1}{W}

Instant

Destroy target artifact or creature. Its controller creates a 2/2 white Ox creature token.

If the target artifact or creature is an illegal target by the time Bovine Intervention tries to resolve, the spell doesn't resolve. No player creates an Ox token. If the target is legal but not destroyed (most likely because it has indestructible), its controller does create an Ox token.

0197_MTGOTJ_Main: Breeches, the Blastmaker

Breeches, the Blastmaker

{1}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Goblin Pirate

3/3

Menace

Whenever you cast your second spell each turn, you may sacrifice an artifact. If you do, flip a coin. When you win the flip, copy that spell. You may choose new targets for the copy. When you lose the flip, Breeches, the Blastmaker deals damage equal to that spell's mana value to any target.

Spells that were cast before Breeches entered the battlefield count. If Breeches was the first spell you cast this turn, the next spell you cast this turn is your second spell.

Breeches's triggered ability triggers without requiring a target. It sets up two delayed triggered abilities: one that triggers when you win the flip, and one that triggers when you lose the flip. Only one of these abilities will trigger, based on the result of the flip. If you lost the flip, you'll choose a target for that delayed triggered ability at that time. Players can respond to the delayed triggered ability knowing its target and how much damage will be dealt, as normal.

If you don't sacrifice an artifact, you won't flip a coin, and neither delayed triggered ability will trigger.

If you win the flip, the copy created by Breeches's delayed triggered ability will have the same targets as the spell it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. The new targets must be legal.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy will have the same value of X.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

The copy made by Breeches's delayed triggered ability is created on the stack, so it's not "cast."

0115_MTGOTJ_Main: Brimstone Roundup

Brimstone Roundup

{1}{R}

Enchantment

Whenever you cast your second spell each turn, create a 1/1 red Mercenary creature token with "{T}: Target creature you control gets +1/+0 until end of turn. Activate only as a sorcery."

Plot {2}{R} (You may pay {2}{R} and exile this card from your hand. Cast it as a sorcery on a later turn without paying its mana cost. Plot only as a sorcery.)

Spells that were cast before Brimstone Roundup entered the battlefield count. If Brimstone Roundup was the first spell you cast this turn, the next spell you cast this turn is your second spell.

0156_MTGOTJ_Main: Bristlepack Sentry

Bristlepack Sentry

{1}{G}

Creature — Plant Wolf

3/3

Defender

As long as you control a creature with power 4 or greater, Bristlepack Sentry can attack as though it didn't have defender.

Once Bristlepack Sentry has legally attacked, causing its last ability to not apply by removing other creatures from the battlefield or reducing the power of one or more creatures won't cause Bristlepack Sentry to stop attacking.

If you raise Bristlepack Sentry's power to 4 or greater, it fulfills its own condition and it can attack as though it didn't have defender.

0157_MTGOTJ_Main: Bristly Bill, Spine Sower

Bristly Bill, Spine Sower

{1}{G}

Legendary Creature — Plant Druid

2/2

Landfall — Whenever a land enters the battlefield under your control, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature.

{3}{G}{G}: Double the number of +1/+1 counters on each creature you control.

To double the number of +1/+1 counters on a permanent, put a number of +1/+1 counters on it equal to the number it already has. Other cards that interact with putting counters on it will interact with this effect accordingly.

0198_MTGOTJ_Main: Bruse Tarl, Roving Rancher

Bruse Tarl, Roving Rancher

{2}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior

4/3

Oxen you control have double strike.

Whenever Bruse Tarl, Roving Rancher enters the battlefield or attacks, exile the top card of your library. If it's a land card, create a 2/2 white Ox creature token. Otherwise, you may cast it until the end of your next turn.

If Bruse Tarl leaves the battlefield after other Oxen you control have dealt first-strike damage but before regular combat damage, those Oxen won't deal regular combat damage (unless they still have double strike for some other reason) .

Bruse Tarl's ability doesn't allow you to play land cards that it exiles. But hey, free Oxen.

You pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for spells cast from exile with Bruse Tarl's last ability. For example, if you exile a creature card this way, you must wait until your main phase to cast it.

0158_MTGOTJ_Main: Cactarantula

Cactarantula

{4}{G}{G}

Creature — Plant Spider

6/5

This spell costs {1} less to cast if you control a Desert.

Reach

Whenever Cactarantula becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, you may draw a card.

Once you announce that you're casting Cactarantula, no player may take actions until the spell has been paid for. Notably, opponents can't try to change whether you control a Desert.

Cactarantula still costs only {1} less to cast if you control multiple Deserts.

Cactarantula's last ability resolves before the spell or ability that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

If a spell or ability targets Cactarantula more than once, its last ability still triggers only once.

0199_MTGOTJ_Main: Cactusfolk Sureshot

Cactusfolk Sureshot

{2}{R}{G}

Creature — Plant Mercenary

4/4

Reach

Ward {2} (Whenever this creature becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, counter it unless that player pays {2}.)

At the beginning of combat on your turn, other creatures you control with power 4 or greater gain trample and haste until end of turn.

Cactusfolk Sureshot's last ability affects only creatures you control at the time it resolves. Creatures you control with power 4 or greater you begin to control later in the turn won't gain trample or haste.

0116_MTGOTJ_Main: Calamity, Galloping Inferno

Calamity, Galloping Inferno

{4}{R}{R}

Legendary Creature — Horse Mount

4/6

Haste

Whenever Calamity, Galloping Inferno attacks while saddled, choose a nonlegendary creature that saddled it this turn and create a tapped and attacking token that's a copy of it. Sacrifice that token at the beginning of the next end step. Repeat this process once.

Saddle 1

You don't have to choose the same creature both times for Calamity's triggered ability.

Each of the tokens copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied creature has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If the copied creature is a token, the token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created that token.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then the token enters the battlefield as whatever that creature copied.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any "as [this creature] enters the battlefield" or "[this creature] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the copied creature will also work.

Although the tokens enter the battlefield attacking, they were never declared as attackers. Abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks won't trigger. If there are any costs to have a creature attack, those costs won't apply to the tokens.

You choose which player, planeswalker, or battle each of the tokens is attacking as it enters the battlefield. They don't have to attack the same player, planeswalker, or battle that Calamity is attacking, nor do they have to attack the same player, planeswalker, or battle as each other.

0040_MTGOTJ_Main: Canyon Crab

Canyon Crab

{1}{U}

Creature — Crab

0/5

{1}{U}: Canyon Crab gets +2/-2 until end of turn.

At the beginning of your end step, if you haven't cast a spell from your hand this turn, draw a card, then discard a card.

At the beginning of your end step, Canyon Crab's ability will check to see if you've cast a spell from your hand this turn. If you have, the ability won't trigger at all. If the ability does trigger, it will check again as it tries to resolve. If you've cast a spell from your hand since the ability triggered, the ability won't do anything.

0082_MTGOTJ_Main: Caustic Bronco

Caustic Bronco

{1}{B}

Creature — Snake Horse Mount

2/2

Whenever Caustic Bronco attacks, reveal the top card of your library and put it into your hand. You lose life equal to that card's mana value if Caustic Bronco isn't saddled. Otherwise, each opponent loses that much life.

Saddle 3 (Tap any number of other creatures you control with total power 3 or more: This Mount becomes saddled until end of turn. Saddle only as a sorcery.)

If the revealed card doesn't have a mana cost (because it's a land card, for example), its mana value is 0.

If the revealed card's mana cost includes {X}, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

If the revealed card is a split card, that card's mana value is based on the combined mana cost of its two halves.

If Caustic Bronco isn't on the battlefield as its triggered ability resolves, use it whether it was saddled or not before it left the battlefield to determine who loses life.

0008_MTGOTJ_Main: Claim Jumper

Claim Jumper

{2}{W}

Creature — Rabbit Mercenary

3/3

Vigilance

When Claim Jumper enters the battlefield, if an opponent controls more lands than you, you may search your library for a Plains card and put it onto the battlefield tapped. Then if an opponent controls more lands than you, repeat this process once. If you search your library this way, shuffle.

When Claim Jumper enters the battlefield, its triggered ability will check to see if at least one opponent controls more lands than you. If none do, the ability won't trigger at all. If the ability does trigger, it will check again as it tries to resolve. If there's no longer an opponent that controls more lands than you, the ability won't do anything.

For example, say you control three lands, one opponent controls four lands, and another opponent controls five lands. As Claim Jumper's ability resolves, at least one opponent controls more lands than you, so you search for a Plains card and put it onto the battlefield tapped. Now you control four lands, but there's still an opponent who controls more lands than you, so you repeat the process once, searching for another Plains. You end up controlling five lands (two tapped Plains plus your original three, which you probably tapped to cast Claim Jumper in the first place).

0159_MTGOTJ_Main: Colossal Rattlewurm

Colossal Rattlewurm

{2}{G}{G}

Creature — Wurm

6/5

Colossal Rattlewurm has flash as long as you control a Desert.

Trample

{1}{G}, Exile Colossal Rattlewurm from your graveyard: Search your library for a Desert card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

The game checks whether it is legal to cast a spell before costs are determined or mana abilities are activated while casting it. If you no longer control a Desert after that point, perhaps because you sacrificed all of your Deserts while activating mana abilities, this won't affect whether you can legally cast Colossal Rattlewurm.

0200_MTGOTJ_Main: Congregation Gryff

Congregation Gryff

{1}{G}{W}

Creature — Hippogriff Mount

1/4

Flying, lifelink

Whenever Congregation Gryff attacks while saddled, it gets +X/+X until end of turn, where X is the number of Mounts you control.

Saddle 3 (Tap any number of other creatures you control with total power 3 or more: This Mount becomes saddled until end of turn. Saddle only as a sorcery.)

The value of X is determined as Congregation Gryff's ability resolves. As long as Congregation Gryff is still on the battlefield at that time, X is likely to be at least 1.

0083_MTGOTJ_Main: Consuming Ashes

Consuming Ashes

{2}{B}{B}

Instant

Exile target creature. If it had mana value 3 or less, surveil 2. (Look at the top two cards of your library, then put any number of them into your graveyard and the rest on top of your library in any order.)

If the target creature is an illegal target as Consuming Ashes tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't surveil.

Use the mana value of the creature as it last existed on the battlefield to determine whether you surveil.

If the target creature has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0084_MTGOTJ_Main: Corrupted Conviction

Corrupted Conviction

{B}

Instant

As an additional cost to cast this spell, sacrifice a creature.

Draw two cards.

You must sacrifice exactly one creature to cast this spell; you can't cast it without sacrificing a creature, and you can't sacrifice additional creatures.

Once you announce that you're casting Corrupted Conviction, no player may take actions until the spell has been paid for. Notably, opponents can't try to remove all of your creatures to stop you from casting this.

0160_MTGOTJ_Main: Dance of the Tumbleweeds

Dance of the Tumbleweeds

{1}{G}

Sorcery

Spree (Choose one or more additional costs.)

+ {1} — Search your library for a basic land card or a Desert card, put it onto the battlefield, then shuffle.

+ {3} — Create an X/X green Elemental creature token, where X is the number of lands you control.

The value of X is determined only once, as Dance of the Tumbleweeds resolves. The token's power and toughness won't change if the number of lands you control later changes.

0120_MTGOTJ_Main: Demonic Ruckus

Demonic Ruckus

{1}{R}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature gets +1/+1 and has menace and trample.

When Demonic Ruckus is put into a graveyard from the battlefield, draw a card.

Plot {R} (You may pay {R} and exile this card from your hand. Cast it as a sorcery on a later turn without paying its mana cost. Plot only as a sorcery.)

If the creature Demonic Ruckus would enchant is an illegal target by the time the Aura spell resolves, the entire spell doesn't resolve. It's put into your graveyard from the stack, not the battlefield, so its triggered ability won't trigger.

0201_MTGOTJ_Main: Doc Aurlock, Grizzled Genius

Doc Aurlock, Grizzled Genius

{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Bear Druid

2/3

Spells you cast from your graveyard or from exile cost {2} less to cast.

Plotting cards from your hand costs {2} less.

Doc Aurlock's abilities don't change the mana cost or mana value of any spell. They change only the total cost you pay to cast spells or plot cards from the appropriate zones.

Doc Aurlock's abilities can't reduce the amount of colored mana you pay for a spell or ability. It reduces only the generic mana component of that spell or ability's cost.

0044_MTGOTJ_Main: Double Down

Double Down

{3}{U}

Enchantment

Whenever you cast an outlaw spell, copy that spell. (Assassins, Mercenaries, Pirates, Rogues, and Warlocks are outlaws. Copies of permanent spells become tokens.)

Double Down's ability and the copy it creates will resolve before the spell that caused it to trigger. They resolve even if that spell is countered.

As a copy of a permanent spell resolves, it's put onto the battlefield as a token rather than putting a copy of the spell onto the battlefield. The rules that apply to a permanent spell becoming a permanent apply to a copy of a spell becoming a token.

The token that a resolving copy of a permanent spell becomes isn't "created." Abilities that refer to a token being created won't interact with the copy resolving.

If a spell has the kindred card type and one of the outlaw creature types, Double Down will copy it. ("Kindred" is the new name of the card type previously known as tribal. Existing tribal cards will become kindred cards in a future Oracle update.)

Double Down's ability doesn't trigger if an outlaw permanent is put onto the battlefield without being cast.

0045_MTGOTJ_Main: Duelist of the Mind

Duelist of the Mind

{1}{U}

Creature — Human Advisor

*/3

Flying, vigilance

Duelist of the Mind's power is equal to the number of cards you've drawn this turn.

Whenever you commit a crime, you may draw a card. If you do, discard a card. This ability triggers only once each turn.

The ability that defines Duelist of the Mind's power works in all zones, not just the battlefield.

0046_MTGOTJ_Main: Emergent Haunting

Emergent Haunting

{1}{U}

Enchantment

At the beginning of your end step, if you haven't cast a spell from your hand this turn and Emergent Haunting isn't a creature, it becomes a 3/3 Spirit creature with flying in addition to its other types.

{2}{U}: Surveil 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put it into your graveyard.)

At the beginning of your end step, Emergent Haunting's ability will check to see if you've cast a spell from your hand this turn or if Emergent Haunting is a creature. If either is true, the ability won't trigger at all. If the ability does trigger, it will check again as it tries to resolve. If either is true as the ability tries to resolve, the ability won't do anything.

Emergent Haunting's first ability doesn't have a duration, which means it remains a creature indefinitely.

0202_MTGOTJ_Main: Eriette, the Beguiler

Eriette, the Beguiler

{1}{W}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Warlock

4/4

Lifelink

Whenever an Aura you control becomes attached to a nonland permanent an opponent controls with mana value less than or equal to that Aura's mana value, gain control of that permanent for as long as that Aura is attached to it.

If the Aura you control becomes unattached from a nonland permanent (most likely because the Aura left the battlefield) before Eriette's triggered ability resolves, you won't gain control of that nonland permanent at all.

If the mana cost of a permanent includes {X}, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0010_MTGOTJ_Main: Eriette's Lullaby

Eriette's Lullaby

{1}{W}

Sorcery

Destroy target tapped creature. You gain 2 life.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Eriette's Lullaby tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't gain life.

0203_MTGOTJ_Main: Ertha Jo, Frontier Mentor

Ertha Jo, Frontier Mentor

{2}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Kor Advisor

2/4

When Ertha Jo, Frontier Mentor enters the battlefield, create a 1/1 red Mercenary creature token with "{T}: Target creature you control gets +1/+0 until end of turn. Activate only as a sorcery."

Whenever you activate an ability that targets a creature or player, copy that ability. You may choose new targets for the copy.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keyword abilities (such as equip) are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder text.

The source of the copy is the same as the source of the original ability.

The copy will have the same targets as the ability it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. The new targets must be legal.

If the ability is modal (that is, if it says, "Choose one —" or similar), the mode is copied and can't be changed.

If the ability divides damage or distributes counters among a number of targets, the division and number of targets can't be changed. If you choose new targets, you must choose the same number of targets.

If the activated ability's cost contains a choice, such as a creature to sacrifice or a number of counters to remove, the copy uses that same information. You can't pay the cost again, even if you want to.

Any choices made when the ability resolves won't have been made yet when it's copied. Any such choices will be made separately when the copy resolves.

The copy made by Ertha Jo's triggered ability is created on the stack, so it's not "activated."

If an ability is linked to a second ability, copies of that ability are also linked to that second ability. If the second ability refers to "the exiled card," it refers to all cards exiled by the ability and the copy. For example, if one of Helvault's activated abilities is copied and two cards are exiled, they both return when Helvault is put into a graveyard from the battlefield.

0047_MTGOTJ_Main: Failed Fording

Failed Fording

{1}{U}

Instant

Return target nonland permanent to its owner's hand. If you control a Desert, surveil 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put it into your graveyard.)

If the target permanent is an illegal target as Failed Fording tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't surveil.

0087_MTGOTJ_Main: Fake Your Own Death

Fake Your Own Death

{1}{B}

Instant

Until end of turn, target creature gets +2/+0 and gains "When this creature dies, return it to the battlefield tapped under its owner's control and you create a Treasure token." (It's an artifact with "{T}, Sacrifice this artifact: Add one mana of any color.")

The Treasure token is created by the creature's controller, who may be different from Fake Your Own Death's controller and may be different from the creature's owner.

If the target creature is a token, the ability still triggers when it dies. Its controller won't return the token to the battlefield, but they will creature a Treasure token.

0048_MTGOTJ_Main: Fblthp, Lost on the Range

Fblthp, Lost on the Range

{1}{U}{U}

Legendary Creature — Homunculus

1/1

Ward {2}

You may look at the top card of your library any time.

The top card of your library has plot. The plot cost is equal to its mana cost.

You may plot nonland cards from the top of your library.

While you control Fblthp, you can look at the top card of your library whenever you want (with one restriction; see below), even if you don't have priority. This action doesn't use the stack. Knowing what that card is becomes part of the information you have access to, just like you can look at the cards in your hand.

If you plot the top card of your library, you must exile that card and pay its plot cost before you may look at the new top card of your library.

If the top card of your library normally has plot, you may plot that card using its own plot cost or the plot cost given to it by Fblthp.

0011_MTGOTJ_Main: Final Showdown

Final Showdown

{W}

Instant

Spree (Choose one or more additional costs.)

+ {1} — All creatures lose all abilities until end of turn.

+ {1} — Choose a creature you control. It gains indestructible until end of turn.

+ {3}{W}{W} — Destroy all creatures.

The second mode of Final Showdown doesn't target the creature. You don't choose which creature will gain indestructible until the spell is resolving. At that point, it's too late for anyone to respond to the spell.

If an effect grants a creature an ability after Final Showdown causes all creatures to lose all abilities, that creature won't lose that ability.

0049_MTGOTJ_Main: Fleeting Reflection

Fleeting Reflection

{1}{U}

Instant

Target creature you control gains hexproof until end of turn. Untap that creature. Until end of turn, it becomes a copy of up to one other target creature.

Fleeting Reflection's first target can be a creature that's already untapped. It will still get hexproof and, if applicable, become a copy of the other target creature.

The first target creature copies exactly what was printed on the other target creature and nothing else (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied creature is a token, the first target creature copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created that token.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then the first target creature becomes a copy of whatever that creature copied.

Any non-copy effects that applied to the first target creature before it becomes a copy of another creature will continue to apply once it becomes a copy. The same is true of any counters that are on the first creature.

When the first target creature becomes a copy of the other target creature, it's neither entering nor leaving the battlefield. Any enters-the-battlefield or leaves-the-battlefield abilities won't trigger.

If the second target creature is an illegal target as Fleeting Reflection tries to resolve, the first target creature will still gain hexproof until end of turn, and you'll still untap it if it was tapped.

0088_MTGOTJ_Main: Forsaken Miner

Forsaken Miner

{B}

Creature — Skeleton Rogue

2/2

Forsaken Miner can't block.

Whenever you commit a crime, you may pay {B}. If you do, return Forsaken Miner from your graveyard to the battlefield. (Targeting opponents, anything they control, and/or cards in their graveyards is a crime.)

Forsaken Miner's last ability triggers only if Forsaken Miner is in your graveyard at the moment you cast a spell, activate an ability, or put a triggered ability on the stack with one or more targets that constitute a crime. For example, if you cast a sorcery spell that destroyed two target creatures and your targets were a creature controlled by an opponent and Forsaken Miner, Forsaken Miner's ability won't trigger. However, if you cast a spell with an additional cost of "Sacrifice a creature" and you sacrifice Forsaken Miner to pay that cost, Forsaken Miner's ability will trigger as long as you committed a crime with that spell.

You choose whether to pay {B} as the triggered ability is resolving. Once the ability starts resolving, it's too late for anyone to respond by removing Forsaken Miner from your graveyard to stop you from bringing it back.

0012_MTGOTJ_Main: Fortune, Loyal Steed

Fortune, Loyal Steed

{2}{W}

Legendary Creature — Beast Mount

2/4

When Fortune, Loyal Steed enters the battlefield, scry 2.

Whenever Fortune attacks while saddled, at end of combat, exile it and up to one creature that saddled it this turn, then return those cards to the battlefield under their owner's control.

Saddle 1

Fortune's middle ability creates a delayed triggered ability that triggers at end of combat. This ability will trigger whether or not Fortune is still on the battlefield. If it's not, you can still exile up to one creature that saddled it that turn.

The delayed triggered ability doesn't target any creature. You choose which other creature to exile, if any, as that ability is resolving. At that point, it's too late for any player to respond.

Tokens exiled by the delayed triggered ability won't return to the battlefield. It's usually not a good idea to saddle Fortune if Fortune itself is a token.

0162_MTGOTJ_Main: Freestrider Commando

Freestrider Commando

{2}{G}

Creature — Centaur Mercenary

3/3

Freestrider Commando enters the battlefield with two +1/+1 counters on it if it wasn't cast or no mana was spent to cast it.

Plot {3}{G} (You may pay {3}{G} and exile this card from your hand. Cast it as a sorcery on a later turn without paying its mana cost. Plot only as a sorcery.)

If Freestrider Commando is cast without paying its mana cost but you paid mana for additional costs or cost increases (such as from Aven Interrupter), Freestrider Commando won't enter with +1/+1 counters.

0164_MTGOTJ_Main: Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead

{3}{G}{G}

Sorcery

Until end of turn, each creature you control gets +2/+2 and gains trample and "This creature can't be blocked by more than one creature."

Full Steam Ahead affects only creatures you control at the time it resolves. Creatures you begin to control later in the turn and noncreature permanents that become creatures later in the turn won't get +2/+2 or gain any of the listed abilities.

A creature with menace and "This creature can't be blocked by more than one creature" can't be blocked at all.

0050_MTGOTJ_Main: Geralf, the Fleshwright

Geralf, the Fleshwright

{2}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Warlock

2/3

Whenever you cast a spell during your turn other than your first spell that turn, create a 2/2 blue and black Zombie Rogue creature token.

Whenever a Zombie enters the battlefield under your control, put a +1/+1 counter on it for each other Zombie that entered the battlefield under your control this turn.

Geralf's first ability will consider spells you cast before it was on the battlefield. For example, if Geralf is the first spell you cast during your turn, each subsequent spell you cast that turn after it's on the battlefield will cause its first ability to trigger.

If multiple Zombies enter the battlefield under your control at the same time, Geralf's last ability will trigger for each of those Zombies. Each of those triggered abilities will see each of those other Zombies that entered the battlefield plus any other Zombies that entered the battlefield under your control so far this turn.

0014_MTGOTJ_Main: Getaway Glamer

Getaway Glamer

{W}

Instant

Spree (Choose one or more additional costs.)

+ {1} — Exile target nontoken creature. Return it to the battlefield under its owner's control at the beginning of the next end step.

+ {2} — Destroy target creature if no other creature has greater power.

Getaway Glamer's last mode can target any creature, even a creature that doesn't have the undisputed greatest power among creatures on the battlefield at that time. The creature's power is checked only during the resolution of Getaway Glamer and only after you've applied the effect of the first mode (if applicable).

0051_MTGOTJ_Main: Geyser Drake

Geyser Drake

{2}{U}

Creature — Drake

2/3

Flying

As long as it's not your turn, spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

Geyser Drake's last ability doesn't change the mana cost or mana value of any spell. It changes only the total cost you pay to cast spells.

Geyser Drake's last ability can't reduce the amount of colored mana you pay for a spell. It reduces only the generic mana component of that spell's cost.

0205_MTGOTJ_Main: Ghired, Mirror of the Wilds

Ghired, Mirror of the Wilds

{R}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Shaman

3/3

Haste

Nontoken creatures you control have "{T}: Create a token that's a copy of target token you control that entered the battlefield this turn."

The new token copies the original characteristics of the target token as stated by the effect that created the target token and nothing else (unless that creature is copying something else; see below). It doesn't copy whether the target token is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied token has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0. (Most tokens don't have a mana cost unless they're copying something else.)

If the copied token is copying something else, then the new token enters the battlefield as whatever that token copied.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied token will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any "as [this permanent] enters the battlefield" or "[this permanent] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the copied token will also work.

0124_MTGOTJ_Main: Gila Courser

Gila Courser

{2}{R}

Creature — Lizard Mount

4/2

Whenever Gila Courser attacks while saddled, exile the top card of your library. Until the end of your next turn, you may play that card.

Saddle 1 (Tap any number of other creatures you control with total power 1 or more: This Mount becomes saddled until end of turn. Saddle only as a sorcery.)

You pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for cards played from exile with Gila Courser's first ability. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0206_MTGOTJ_Main: The Gitrog, Ravenous Ride

The Gitrog, Ravenous Ride

{3}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Frog Horror Mount

6/5

Trample, haste

Whenever The Gitrog, Ravenous Ride deals combat damage to a player, you may sacrifice a creature that saddled it this turn. If you do, draw X cards, then put up to X land cards from your hand onto the battlefield tapped, where X is the sacrificed creature's power.

Saddle 1

Use the power of the sacrificed creature as it last existed on the battlefield to determine the value of X.

Putting one or more land cards onto the battlefield with The Gitrog's triggered ability doesn't count as playing a land. It can put land cards onto the battlefield even if you've already played your land for the turn.

0166_MTGOTJ_Main: Gold Rush

Gold Rush

{1}{G}

Instant

Create a Treasure token. Until end of turn, up to one target creature gets +2/+2 for each Treasure you control.

You don't have to choose a target for Gold Rush. However, if you do, and that creature is an illegal target at the time Gold Rush tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't create a Treasure token.

Count the number of Treasures you control as Gold Rush resolves to determine how big a bonus the target creature receives. That bonus won't change even if the number of Treasures you control does during the turn.

0167_MTGOTJ_Main: Goldvein Hydra

Goldvein Hydra

{X}{G}

Creature — Hydra

0/0

Vigilance, trample, haste

Goldvein Hydra enters the battlefield with X +1/+1 counters on it.

When Goldvein Hydra dies, create a number of tapped Treasure tokens equal to its power.

Use Goldvein Hydra's power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how many Treasure tokens to create.

0125_MTGOTJ_Main: Great Train Heist

Great Train Heist

{R}

Instant

Spree (Choose one or more additional costs.)

+ {2}{R} — Untap all creatures you control. If it's your combat phase, there is an additional combat phase after this phase.

+ {2} — Creatures you control get +1/+0 and gain first strike until end of turn.

+ {R} — Choose target opponent. Whenever a creature you control deals combat damage to that player this turn, create a tapped Treasure token.

Notably, Great Train Heist's first mode doesn't give you any additional main phases. This means that you will move directly from the end of combat step of one combat phase to the beginning of combat step of the next one.

Great Train Heist's second mode affects only creatures you control at the time Great Train Heist resolves. Creatures you begin to control later in the turn and noncreature permanents that become creatures later in the turn won't get +1/+0 or first strike.

0168_MTGOTJ_Main: Hardbristle Bandit

Hardbristle Bandit

{1}{G}

Creature — Plant Rogue

1/1

{T}: Add one mana of any color.

Whenever you commit a crime, untap Hardbristle Bandit. This ability triggers only once each turn. (Targeting opponents, anything they control, and/or cards in their graveyards is a crime.)

Hardbristle Bandit's last ability resolves before the spell or ability that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell or ability is countered.

0052_MTGOTJ_Main: Harrier Strix

Harrier Strix

{U}

Creature — Bird

1/1

Flying

When Harrier Strix enters the battlefield, tap target permanent.

{2}{U}: Draw a card, then discard a card.

You may target a permanent that is already tapped with Harrier Strix's second ability. (Bird law on Thunder Junction is not governed by reason.)

0126_MTGOTJ_Main: Hell to Pay

Hell to Pay

{X}{R}

Sorcery

Hell to Pay deals X damage to target creature. Create a number of tapped Treasure tokens equal to the amount of excess damage dealt to that creature this way.

Excess damage has been dealt to a creature if the damage dealt to it is greater than lethal damage. Usually, this means damage greater than its toughness, although damage already marked on the creature is taken into account.

In some unusual cases, Hell to Pay may have deathtouch. Even 1 damage dealt to a creature from a source with deathtouch is considered lethal damage, so any amount greater than that will cause excess damage to be dealt, even if the total amount of damage isn't greater than the creature's toughness.

0128_MTGOTJ_Main: Hellspur Posse Boss

Hellspur Posse Boss

{2}{R}{R}

Creature — Lizard Rogue

2/4

Other outlaws you control have haste. (Assassins, Mercenaries, Pirates, Rogues, and Warlocks are outlaws.)

When Hellspur Posse Boss enters the battlefield, create two 1/1 red Mercenary creature tokens with "{T}: Target creature you control gets +1/+0 until end of turn. Activate only as a sorcery."

Once an outlaw that came under your control this turn has legally attacked, causing it to lose haste by removing Hellspur Posse Boss won't cause that outlaw to stop attacking.

0015_MTGOTJ_Main: High Noon

High Noon

{1}{W}

Enchantment

Each player can't cast more than one spell each turn.

{4}{R}, Sacrifice High Noon: It deals 5 damage to any target.

If you cast High Noon, you've already cast at least one spell that turn (High Noon itself) so you won't be able to cast any more spells until the next turn. If High Noon enters the battlefield on a turn where you haven't cast any spells, you'll be able to cast one spell that turn.

If you cast a spell that was countered, you can't cast another spell during the same turn while High Noon is on the battlefield.

0129_MTGOTJ_Main: Highway Robbery

Highway Robbery

{1}{R}

Sorcery

You may discard a card or sacrifice a land. If you do, draw two cards.

Plot {1}{R} (You may pay {1}{R} and exile this card from your hand. Cast it as a sorcery on a later turn without paying its mana cost. Plot only as a sorcery.)

You can't choose to discard a card if you have no cards in hand. Similarly, you can't choose to sacrifice a land if you control no lands.

0090_MTGOTJ_Main: Hollow Marauder

Hollow Marauder

{6}{B}

Creature — Specter Rogue

4/2

This spell costs {1} less to cast for each creature card in your graveyard.

Flying

When Hollow Marauder enters the battlefield, any number of target opponents each discard a card. For each of those opponents who didn't discard a card with mana value 4 or greater, draw a card.

Hollow Marauder's first ability doesn't change its mana value, which is always 7.

When Hollow Marauder's triggered ability resolves, the next target opponent in turn order (or, if it's a target opponent's turn, that opponent) chooses a card in hand without revealing it, then each other target opponent in turn order (if any) does the same. All chosen cards are then discarded at the same time.

0207_MTGOTJ_Main: Honest Rutstein

Honest Rutstein

{1}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Warlock

3/2

When Honest Rutstein enters the battlefield, return target creature card from your graveyard to your hand.

Creature spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

Honest Rutstein's last ability doesn't change the mana cost or mana value of any spell. It changes only the total cost you pay to cast creature spells.

Honest Rutstein's last ability can't reduce the amount of colored mana you pay for a spell. It reduces only the generic mana component of that spell's cost.

0169_MTGOTJ_Main: Intrepid Stablemaster

Intrepid Stablemaster

{1}{G}

Creature — Human Scout

2/2

Reach

{T}: Add {G}.

{T}: Add two mana of any one color. Spend this mana only to cast Mount or Vehicle spells.

You may spend the two mana added by the last ability on the same Mount or Vehicle spell or on two different Mount or Vehicle spells.

0017_MTGOTJ_Main: Inventive Wingsmith

Inventive Wingsmith

{2}{W}

Creature — Dwarf Artificer

2/4

At the beginning of your end step, if you haven't cast a spell from your hand this turn and Inventive Wingsmith doesn't have a flying counter on it, put a flying counter on it.

At the beginning of your end step, Inventive Wingsmith's ability will check to see if you've cast a spell from your hand this turn and if Inventive Wingsmith has a flying counter on it. If either is true, the ability won't trigger at all. If the ability does trigger, it will check again as it tries to resolve. If either is true as the ability tries to resolve, the ability won't do anything.

0130_MTGOTJ_Main: Irascible Wolverine

Irascible Wolverine

{2}{R}

Creature — Wolverine

3/2

When Irascible Wolverine enters the battlefield, exile the top card of your library. Until end of turn, you may play that card.

Plot {2}{R} (You may pay {2}{R} and exile this card from your hand. Cast it as a sorcery on a later turn without paying its mana cost. Plot only as a sorcery.)

You pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for a card played from exile with Irascible Wolverine's first ability. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0131_MTGOTJ_Main: Iron-Fist Pulverizer

Iron-Fist Pulverizer

{4}{R}

Creature — Giant Warrior

4/5

Reach

Whenever you cast your second spell each turn, Iron-Fist Pulverizer deals 2 damage to target opponent. Scry 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put that card on the bottom.)

Spells that were cast before Iron-Fist Pulverizer entered the battlefield count. If Iron-Fist Pulverizer was the first spell you cast this turn, the next spell you cast this turn is your second spell.

0271_MTGOTJ_MainJace: Jace Reawakened

Jace Reawakened

{U}{U}

Legendary Planeswalker — Jace

3

You can't cast this spell during your first, second, or third turns of the game.

+1: Draw a card, then discard a card.

+1: You may exile a nonland card with mana value 3 or less from your hand. If you do, it becomes plotted.

−6: Until end of turn, whenever you cast a spell, copy it. You may choose new targets for the copy.

You can cast Jace Reawakened during another player's first, second, or third turns of the game if some other effect (such as Vedalken Orrery) enables that.

Jace Reawakened cares about how many turns you have taken, not necessarily how many turns the game has had, in case you take an extra turn.

If the game is restarted (by Karn Liberated), you can't cast Jace Reawakened in your first, second, or third turn in the new game.

The copy created by Jace Reawakened's last ability will have the same targets as the spell it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. The new targets must be legal.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the copied spell divides damage or distributes counters among a number of targets, the division and number of targets can't be changed. If you choose new targets, you must choose the same number of targets.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy will have the same value of X.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

The copy made by Jace Reawakened's last ability is created on the stack, so it's not "cast."

0053_MTGOTJ_Main: Jailbreak Scheme

Jailbreak Scheme

{U}

Sorcery

Spree (Choose one or more additional costs.)

+ {3} — Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature. It can't be blocked this turn.

+ {2} — Target artifact or creature's owner puts it on the top or bottom of their library.

The permanent's owner chooses whether to put it on the top or bottom of their library.

If multiple cards are put into the library this way (such as when the spell targets a melded permanent), that permanent's owner puts all the cards on top or all the cards on the bottom. They put them in whatever order they wish, and do not need to reveal the order.

0209_MTGOTJ_Main: Jem Lightfoote, Sky Explorer

Jem Lightfoote, Sky Explorer

{2}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Scout

3/3

Flying, vigilance

At the beginning of your end step, if you haven't cast a spell from your hand this turn, draw a card.

At the beginning of your end step, Jem Lightfoote's ability will check to see if you've cast a spell from your hand this turn. If you have, the ability won't trigger at all. If the ability does trigger, it will check again as it tries to resolve. If you've cast a spell from your hand since the ability triggered, the ability won't do anything.

0092_MTGOTJ_Main: Kaervek, the Punisher

Kaervek, the Punisher

{1}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Warlock

3/3

Whenever you commit a crime, exile up to one target black card from your graveyard and copy it. You may cast the copy. If you do, you lose 2 life. (Targeting opponents, anything they control, and/or cards in their graveyards is a crime. Copies of permanent spells become tokens.)

You cast the copy while the ability is resolving and still on the stack. You can't wait to cast it later in the turn.

Because you're paying the spell's costs, if the spell has {X} in its mana cost, you may choose its value as normal.

If you don't want to cast the copy, you can choose not to; the copy ceases to exist the next time state-based actions are performed.

The copy is created in and cast from exile, so effects such as that of Aven Interrupter's last ability will apply.

0211_MTGOTJ_Main: Kambal, Profiteering Mayor

Kambal, Profiteering Mayor

{1}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Advisor

2/4

Whenever one or more tokens enter the battlefield under your opponents' control, for each of them, create a tapped token that's a copy of it. This ability triggers only once each turn.

Whenever one or more tokens enter the battlefield under your control, each opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

Each of the new tokens copies the original characteristics of the appropriate token as stated by the effect that created that token and nothing else (unless that creature is copying something else; see below). It doesn't copy whether the opponent's token is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied token has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0. (Most tokens don't have a mana cost unless they're copying something else.)

If the copied token is copying something else, then the new token enters the battlefield as whatever that token copied.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied token will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any "as [this permanent] enters the battlefield" or "[this permanent] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the copied token will also work.

0212_MTGOTJ_Main: Kellan Joins Up

Kellan Joins Up

{G}{W}{U}

Legendary Enchantment

When Kellan Joins Up enters the battlefield, you may exile a nonland card with mana value 3 or less from your hand. If you do, it becomes plotted. (You may cast it as a sorcery on a later turn without paying its mana cost.)

Whenever a legendary creature enters the battlefield under your control, put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control.

If a card doesn't have a mana cost, its mana value is 0.

If the mana cost of a card in your hand includes {X}, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

The mana value of a split card in your hand is based on the combined mana cost of its two halves.

If multiple legendary creatures enter the battlefield under your control at the same time, Kellan Joins Up's last ability will trigger once for each of those creatures.

0213_MTGOTJ_Main: Kellan, the Kid

Kellan, the Kid

{G}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Faerie Rogue

3/3

Flying, lifelink

Whenever you cast a spell from anywhere other than your hand, you may cast a permanent spell with equal or lesser mana value from your hand without paying its mana cost. If you don't, you may put a land card from your hand onto the battlefield.

If the spell you cast that caused Kellan, the Kid's last ability to trigger has {X} in its mana cost, X is the value chosen as that spell was cast for the purpose of determining its mana value.

If the spell you cast that caused Kellan, the Kid's last ability to trigger is represented by a split card, the characteristics of the half you didn't cast are ignored while that spell is on the stack. For example, if you cast the Cease half of Cease // Desist from the Murders at Karlov Manor release, that spell's mana value is 2 because Cease's mana cost is {1}{B/G}.

release, that spell's mana value is 2 because Cease's mana cost is {1}{B/G}. A permanent spell is an artifact, battle, creature, enchantment, or planeswalker spell.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the spell.

If the permanent spell you cast has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

Putting a land card onto the battlefield with Kellan's last ability doesn't count as playing a land. It can put a land card onto the battlefield even if you've already played your land for the turn.

0054_MTGOTJ_Main: The Key to the Vault

The Key to the Vault

{1}{U}

Legendary Artifact — Equipment

Whenever equipped creature deals combat damage to a player, look at that many cards from the top of your library. You may exile a nonland card from among them. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order. You may cast the exiled card without paying its mana cost.

Equip {2}{U}

You choose whether to cast the exiled card as The Key to the Vault's triggered ability resolves. If you do, you do so as part of the resolution of that ability. You can't wait to cast it later in the turn. Timing restrictions based on the card's types are ignored.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the spell.

If the spell you cast has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

0214_MTGOTJ_Main: Kraum, Violent Cacophony

Kraum, Violent Cacophony

{2}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Zombie Horror

2/3

Flying

Whenever you cast your second spell each turn, put a +1/+1 counter on Kraum, Violent Cacophony and draw a card.

Spells that were cast before Kraum entered the battlefield count. If Kraum was the first spell you cast this turn, the next spell you cast this turn is your second spell.

0018_MTGOTJ_Main: Lassoed by the Law

Lassoed by the Law

{3}{W}

Enchantment

When Lassoed by the Law enters the battlefield, exile target nonland permanent an opponent controls until Lassoed by the Law leaves the battlefield.

When Lassoed by the Law enters the battlefield, create a 1/1 red Mercenary creature token with "{T}: Target creature you control gets +1/+0 until end of turn. Activate only as a sorcery."

If Lassoed by the Law leaves the battlefield before its first triggered ability resolves, the target permanent won't be exiled at all.

0215_MTGOTJ_Main: Laughing Jasper Flint

Laughing Jasper Flint

{1}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Lizard Rogue

4/3

Creatures you control but don't own are Mercenaries in addition to their other types.

At the beginning of your upkeep, exile the top X cards of target opponent's library, where X is the number of outlaws you control. Until end of turn, you may cast spells from among those cards, and mana of any type can be spent to cast those spells.

Laughing Jasper Flint's first ability applies to creatures you control but don't own as they enter the battlefield. For example, if you control Laughing Jasper Flint and Vial Smasher, Gleeful Grenadier, having a creature an opponent owns that normally isn't an outlaw enter the battlefield under your control will cause Vial Smasher's ability to trigger.

The value of X is determined as Laughing Jasper Flint's last ability resolves.

You pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for cards played from exile with Laughing Jasper Flint's last ability. For example, if you exile a creature card this way, you must wait until your main phase to cast it.

0216_MTGOTJ_Main: Lazav, Familiar Stranger

Lazav, Familiar Stranger

{1}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Shapeshifter

1/4

Whenever you commit a crime, put a +1/+1 counter on Lazav, Familiar Stranger. Then you may exile a card from a graveyard. If a creature card was exiled this way, you may have Lazav become a copy of that card until end of turn. This ability triggers only once each turn. (Targeting opponents, anything they control, and/or cards in their graveyards is a crime.)

Lazav copies exactly what was printed on the original card and nothing else. It doesn't copy any information about the object the card was before it was put into a graveyard.

Any effects that applied to Lazav before it becomes a copy of another card will continue to apply once it becomes a copy. The same is true of any counters that are on Lazav.

When Lazav becomes a copy of an exiled creature card, it's neither entering nor leaving the battlefield. Any enters-the-battlefield or leaves-the-battlefield abilities won't trigger.

0217_MTGOTJ_Main: Lilah, Undefeated Slickshot

Lilah, Undefeated Slickshot

{1}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Rogue

3/3

Prowess (Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn.)

Whenever you cast a multicolored instant or sorcery spell from your hand, exile that spell instead of putting it into your graveyard as it resolves. If you do, it becomes plotted. (You may cast it as a sorcery on a later turn without paying its mana cost.)

The spell will have all its normal effects before being exiled. If the spell's normal effects include exiling itself, Lilah's effect won't apply to it and it won't become plotted.

If a spell is countered or it never resolves, Lilah, Undefeated Slickshot will not exile it.

0093_MTGOTJ_Main: Lively Dirge

Lively Dirge

{1}{B}

Sorcery

Spree (Choose one or more additional costs.)

+ {1} — Search your library for a card, put it into your graveyard, then shuffle.

+ {2} — Return up to two creature cards with total mana value 4 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield.

If the mana cost of a card in your graveyard includes {X}, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

The second mode doesn't target any cards. You choose which ones you're returning as Lively Dirge is resolving. You may choose the one you put into the graveyard with the first mode, if applicable, or ones that were already there. By the time Lively Dirge has started resolving, it's too late for anyone to respond to it.

0055_MTGOTJ_Main: Loan Shark

Loan Shark

{3}{U}

Creature — Shark Rogue

3/4

When Loan Shark enters the battlefield, if you've cast two or more spells this turn, draw a card.

Plot {3}{U} (You may pay {3}{U} and exile this card from your hand. Cast it as a sorcery on a later turn without paying its mana cost. Plot only as a sorcery.)

Loan Shark's triggered ability will count any spells you've cast this turn, which may include Loan Shark itself. It doesn't matter if the other spells resolved, didn't resolve, were countered, or are still on the stack.

0244_MTGOTJ_Main: Luxurious Locomotive

Luxurious Locomotive

{5}

Artifact — Vehicle

6/5

Whenever Luxurious Locomotive attacks, create a Treasure token for each creature that crewed it this turn. (They're artifacts with "{T}, Sacrifice this artifact: Add one mana of any color.")

Crew 1. Activate only once each turn. (Tap any number of creatures you control with total power 1 or more: This Vehicle becomes an artifact creature until end of turn.)

You may tap more creatures than necessary to activate a crew ability.

Once a player announces that they are activating a crew ability, no player may take other actions until the ability has been paid for. Notably, players can't try to stop the ability by changing a creature's power or by removing or tapping a creature.

Luxurious Locomotive's triggered ability counts each creature that crewed it this turn, including creatures that are no longer on the battlefield as the ability resolves.

0134_MTGOTJ_Main: Magebane Lizard

Magebane Lizard

{1}{R}

Creature — Lizard

1/4

Whenever a player casts a noncreature spell, Magebane Lizard deals damage to that player equal to the number of noncreature spells they've cast this turn.

Noncreature spells that were cast before Magebane Lizard entered the battlefield count. If Magebane Lizard enters the battlefield after a player has already cast a noncreature spell in the same turn, that spell will be counted by Magebane Lizard's triggered ability if that player casts another noncreature spell that turn.

Magebane Lizard's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

0218_MTGOTJ_Main: Make Your Own Luck

Make Your Own Luck

{3}{G}{U}

Sorcery

Look at the top three cards of your library. You may exile a nonland card from among them. If you do, it becomes plotted. Put the rest into your hand. (You may cast it as a sorcery on a later turn without paying its mana cost.)

If there are fewer than three cards in your library, look at all of the cards in your library and follow the instructions in order. For example, if you had only two cards in your library, you would look at both, exile and plot up to one nonland card from among them, and then put the rest into your hand. Sounds like your luck is about to run out.

0219_MTGOTJ_Main: Malcolm, the Eyes

Malcolm, the Eyes

{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Siren Pirate

2/2

Flying, haste

Whenever you cast your second spell each turn, investigate. (Create a Clue token. It's an artifact with "{2}, Sacrifice this artifact: Draw a card.")

Spells that were cast before Malcolm entered the battlefield count. If Malcolm was the first spell you cast this turn, the next spell you cast this turn is your second spell.

0220_MTGOTJ_Main: Marchesa, Dealer of Death

Marchesa, Dealer of Death

{U}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Rogue

3/4

Whenever you commit a crime, you may pay {1}. If you do, look at the top two cards of your library. Put one of them into your hand and the other into your graveyard. (Targeting opponents, anything they control, and/or cards in their graveyards is a crime.)

If there's only one card in your library as Marchesa's triggered ability resolves, you'll put it into your hand.

0057_MTGOTJ_Main: Metamorphic Blast

Metamorphic Blast

{U}

Instant

Spree (Choose one or more additional costs.)

+ {1} — Until end of turn, target creature becomes a white Rabbit with base power and toughness 0/1.

+ {3} — Target player draws two cards.

The effect of Metamorphic Blast's first mode causes the target creature to lose its other colors and creature types. It doesn't lose any of its abilities.

The effect of Metamorphic Blast's first mode will overwrite any previous effects that set the creature's power and toughness to specific values. Effects that otherwise modify the target creature's power and toughness will still apply no matter when they took effect. The same is true for +1/+1 counters.

0245_MTGOTJ_Main: Mobile Homestead

Mobile Homestead

{2}

Artifact — Vehicle

3/3

Mobile Homestead has haste as long as you control a Mount.

Whenever Mobile Homestead attacks, look at the top card of your library. If it's a land card, you may put it onto the battlefield tapped.

Crew 2 (Tap any number of creatures you control with total power 2 or more: This Vehicle becomes an artifact creature until end of turn.)

Once a Mobile Homestead that came under your control this turn has legally attacked, causing it to lose haste by removing all Mounts you control won't cause Mobile Homestead to stop attacking.

Putting a land card onto the battlefield with Mobile Homestead's triggered ability doesn't count as playing a land. It can put a land card onto the battlefield even if you've already played your land for the turn.

0094_MTGOTJ_Main: Mourner's Surprise

Mourner's Surprise

{1}{B}

Sorcery

Return up to one target creature card from your graveyard to your hand. Create a 1/1 red Mercenary creature token with "{T}: Target creature you control gets +1/+0 until end of turn. Activate only as a sorcery."

You don't have to choose a target for Mourner's Surprise. However, if you do, and that creature card is an illegal target at the time Mourner's Surprise tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't create a Mercenary token.

0019_MTGOTJ_Main: Mystical Tether

Mystical Tether

{2}{W}

Enchantment

You may cast Mystical Tether as though it had flash if you pay {2} more to cast it.

When Mystical Tether enters the battlefield, exile target artifact or creature an opponent controls until Mystical Tether leaves the battlefield.

If Mystical Tether leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, the target artifact or creature won't be exiled at all.

0058_MTGOTJ_Main: Nimble Brigand

Nimble Brigand

{2}{U}

Creature — Human Rogue

1/3

Nimble Brigand can't be blocked if you've committed a crime this turn. (Targeting opponents, anything they control, and/or cards in their graveyards is a crime.)

Whenever Nimble Brigand deals combat damage to a player, draw a card.

Once Nimble Brigand has been blocked, committing a crime won't cause Nimble Brigand to become unblocked.

0222_MTGOTJ_Main: Obeka, Splitter of Seconds

Obeka, Splitter of Seconds

{1}{U}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Ogre Warlock

2/5

Menace

Whenever Obeka, Splitter of Seconds deals combat damage to a player, you get that many additional upkeep steps after this phase.

Since the upkeep step can only occur during the beginning phase, getting one or more additional upkeep steps outside of the beginning phase actually means you get an additional beginning phase for each of those upkeeps after this phase. In those beginning phases, the untap and draw steps will be skipped.

The beginning phases containing the additional upkeep steps occur after the current combat phase ends. The last step of the combat phase is the end of combat step.

Abilities that trigger "at the beginning of [your] upkeep" will trigger at the beginning of each additional upkeep step as well.

After the beginning phases containing the additional upkeep steps, the game proceeds to the next phase as normal, which is likely to be your postcombat main phase (unless something has added even more phases; see below).

If multiple phases are added to the same point in your turn, the most recently created phase happens first. For example, say Obeka deals combat damage and its ability resolves during your combat damage step, giving you two additional beginning phases each containing an upkeep step after this combat phase. During end of combat, another effect gives you an additional combat phase after this combat phase. The additional combat will happen first, followed by the additional beginning phases containing the two upkeep steps.

0223_MTGOTJ_Main: Oko, the Ringleader

Oko, the Ringleader

{2}{G}{U}

Legendary Planeswalker — Oko

3

At the beginning of combat on your turn, Oko, the Ringleader becomes a copy of up to one target creature you control until end of turn, except he has hexproof.

+1: Draw two cards. If you've committed a crime this turn, discard a card. Otherwise, discard two cards.

−1: Create a 3/3 green Elk creature token.

−5: For each other nonland permanent you control, create a token that's a copy of that permanent.

Except for the listed exception, Oko copies exactly what was printed on the target creature and nothing else (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below). He doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied creature is a token, Oko copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created that token, with the stated exception.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then Oko becomes a copy of whatever that creature copied, with the stated exception.

When Oko becomes a copy of the target creature, he's neither entering nor leaving the battlefield. Any enters-the-battlefield or leaves-the-battlefield abilities won't trigger.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Oko's first ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. Oko won't gain hexproof.

While Oko is a copy of a creature, he isn't a planeswalker. He won't have his loyalty abilities, and damage dealt to him won't cause him to lose loyalty counters.

Each of the tokens created by Oko's last ability copies exactly what was printed on the original permanent and nothing else (unless that permanent is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that permanent is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied permanent has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If the copied permanent is a token, the token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created that token.

If the copied permanent is copying something else, then the token enters the battlefield as whatever that permanent copied.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied permanent will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any "as [this permanent] enters the battlefield" or "[this permanent] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the copied permanent will also work.

0022_MTGOTJ_Main: One Last Job

One Last Job

{2}{W}

Sorcery

Spree (Choose one or more additional costs.)

+ {2} — Return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield.

+ {1} — Return target Mount or Vehicle card from your graveyard to the battlefield.

+ {1} — Return target Aura or Equipment card from your graveyard to the battlefield attached to a creature you control.

The creature that the Aura or Equipment card returned by the third mode will enter attached to isn't a target of that mode and is chosen as One Last Job resolves. Notably, if you return a Vehicle with the second mode, you won't have the opportunity to crew it before having to choose a creature for the third mode. In most cases, it won't be a creature at that time.

The Aura or Equipment must be able to be legally attached to the creature you choose. You can't return an Aura card to the battlefield if there's nothing to enchant. However, if you control no creatures (and didn't bring any back with the first two modes), you could return an Equipment card to the battlefield unattached to anything.

0171_MTGOTJ_Main: Ornery Tumblewagg

Ornery Tumblewagg

{2}{G}

Creature — Brushwagg Mount

2/2

At the beginning of combat on your turn, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature.

Whenever Ornery Tumblewagg attacks while saddled, double the number of +1/+1 counters on target creature.

Saddle 2 (Tap any number of other creatures you control with total power 2 or more: This Mount becomes saddled until end of turn. Saddle only as a sorcery.)

To double the number of +1/+1 counters on a permanent, put a number of +1/+1 counters on it equal to the number it already has. Other cards that interact with putting counters on it will interact with this effect accordingly.

0173_MTGOTJ_Main: Outcaster Trailblazer

Outcaster Trailblazer

{2}{G}

Creature — Human Druid

4/2

When Outcaster Trailblazer enters the battlefield, add one mana of any color.

Whenever another creature with power 4 or greater enters the battlefield under your control, draw a card.

Plot {2}{G} (You may pay {2}{G} and exile this card from your hand. Cast it as a sorcery on a later turn without paying its mana cost. Plot only as a sorcery.)

Outcaster Trailblazer's first ability isn't a mana ability. It uses the stack and can be responded to.

If one or more static abilities that apply to a creature entering the battlefield change its power, those abilities are considered when determining whether Outcaster Trailblazer's second ability triggers. The same is true for replacement effects that apply to it, such as entering the battlefield with one or more +1/+1 counters or entering the battlefield as a copy of another creature.

Once Outcaster Trailblazer's second ability has triggered, lowering the power of the creature or removing it from the battlefield won't stop you from drawing a card.

0059_MTGOTJ_Main: Outlaw Stitcher

Outlaw Stitcher

{3}{U}

Creature — Human Warlock

1/4

When Outlaw Stitcher enters the battlefield, create a 2/2 blue and black Zombie Rogue creature token, then put two +1/+1 counters on that token for each spell you've cast this turn other than the first.

Plot {4}{U} (You may pay {4}{U} and exile this card from your hand. Cast it as a sorcery on a later turn without paying its mana cost. Plot only as a sorcery.)

Outlaw Stitcher's ability will count all spells you've cast this turn except the first, including itself (if it wasn't the first spell), spells that were countered or didn't resolve, and spells that are still on the stack.

0136_MTGOTJ_Main: Outlaws' Fury

Outlaws' Fury

{2}{R}

Instant

Creatures you control get +2/+0 until end of turn. If you control an outlaw, exile the top card of your library. Until the end of your next turn, you may play that card. (Assassins, Mercenaries, Pirates, Rogues, and Warlocks are outlaws.)

Outlaws' Fury affects only creatures you control at the time it resolves. Creatures you begin to control later in the turn and noncreature permanents that become creatures later in the turn won't get +2/+0.

You pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for a card played from exile this way. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0224_MTGOTJ_Main: Pillage the Bog

Pillage the Bog

{B}{G}

Sorcery

Look at the top X cards of your library, where X is twice the number of lands you control. Put one of them into your hand and the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

Plot {1}{B}{G} (You may pay {1}{B}{G} and exile this card from your hand. Cast it as a sorcery on a later turn without paying its mana cost. Plot only as a sorcery.)

The value of X is determined only once, as Pillage the Bog resolves.

0098_MTGOTJ_Main: Pitiless Carnage

Pitiless Carnage

{3}{B}

Sorcery

Sacrifice any number of permanents you control, then draw that many cards.

Plot {1}{B}{B} (You may pay {1}{B}{B} and exile this card from your hand. Cast it as a sorcery on a later turn without paying its mana cost. Plot only as a sorcery.)

You sacrifice the permanents as part of the resolution of Pitiless Carnage. It isn't an additional cost. If Pitiless Carnage is countered or never resolves, you won't sacrifice anything.

You can choose to sacrifice zero permanents. (That does sound an awful lot like pity, though.)

If any abilities trigger as you sacrifice permanents, those abilities won't be put onto the stack until after you've drawn the appropriate number of cards.

0062_MTGOTJ_Main: Plan the Heist

Plan the Heist

{2}{U}{U}

Sorcery

Surveil 3 if you have no cards in hand. Then draw three cards. (To surveil 3, look at the top three cards of your library, then put any number of them into your graveyard and the rest on top of your library in any order.)

Plot {3}{U} (You may pay {3}{U} and exile this card from your hand. Cast it as a sorcery on a later turn without paying its mana cost. Plot only as a sorcery.)

You'll only surveil 3 if you have no cards in hand when Plan the Heist resolves, but you'll still draw three cards either way.

0024_MTGOTJ_Main: Prairie Dog

Prairie Dog

{1}{W}

Creature — Squirrel

2/2

Lifelink

At the beginning of your end step, if you haven't cast a spell from your hand this turn, put a +1/+1 counter on Prairie Dog.

{4}{W}: Until end of turn, if you would put one or more +1/+1 counters on a creature you control, put that many plus one +1/+1 counters on it instead.

At the beginning of your end step, Prairie Dog's triggered ability will check to see if you've cast a spell from your hand this turn. If you have, the ability won't trigger at all. If the ability does trigger, it will check again as it tries to resolve. If you've cast a spell from your hand since the ability triggered, the ability won't do anything.

If a creature you control would enter the battlefield with a number of +1/+1 counters on it on a turn where Prairie Dog's last ability has resolved once, it enters with that many plus one instead.

You can activate Prairie Dog's last ability multiple times in a single turn. If it resolves twice, the number of +1/+1 counters put on a creature you control is two plus the original number. Three activations and resolutions add three, and so on.

If two or more effects attempt to modify how many counters would be put onto a permanent you control, you choose the order to apply those effects, no matter who controls the sources of those effects.

0138_MTGOTJ_Main: Quick Draw

Quick Draw

{R}

Instant

Target creature you control gets +1/+1 and gains first strike until end of turn. Creatures target opponent controls lose first strike and double strike until end of turn.

You can't cast Quick Draw unless you control a creature that's a legal target for Quick Draw.

0175_MTGOTJ_Main: Railway Brawler

Railway Brawler

{3}{G}{G}

Creature — Rhino Warrior

5/5

Reach, trample

Whenever another creature enters the battlefield under your control, put X +1/+1 counters on it, where X is its power.

Plot {3}{G} (You may pay {3}{G} and exile this card from your hand. Cast it as a sorcery on a later turn without paying its mana cost. Plot only as a sorcery.)

The value of X is determined as Railway Brawler's triggered ability resolves.

0225_MTGOTJ_Main: Rakdos Joins Up

Rakdos Joins Up

{3}{B}{R}

Legendary Enchantment

When Rakdos Joins Up enters the battlefield, return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield with two additional +1/+1 counters on it.

Whenever a legendary creature you control dies, Rakdos Joins Up deals damage equal to that creature's power to target opponent.

Use the power of the legendary creature as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how much damage is dealt.

0226_MTGOTJ_Main: Rakdos, the Muscle

Rakdos, the Muscle

{2}{B}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Demon Mercenary

6/5

Flying, trample

Whenever you sacrifice another creature, exile cards equal to its mana value from the top of target player's library. Until your next end step, you may play those cards, and mana of any type can be spent to cast those spells.

Sacrifice another creature: Rakdos, the Muscle gains indestructible until end of turn. Tap it. Activate only once each turn.

Use the mana value of the sacrificed creature as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how many cards to exile.

If the sacrificed creature had {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

You pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for cards played from exile with Rakdos's triggered ability. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0099_MTGOTJ_Main: Rakish Crew

Rakish Crew

{2}{B}

Enchantment

When Rakish Crew enters the battlefield, create a 1/1 red Mercenary creature token with "{T}: Target creature you control gets +1/+0 until end of turn. Activate only as a sorcery."

Whenever an outlaw you control dies, each opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life. (Assassins, Mercenaries, Pirates, Rogues, and Warlocks are outlaws.)

If one or more outlaws you control die at the same time that Rakish Crew leaves the battlefield, its last ability triggers for each of those outlaws.

0100_MTGOTJ_Main: Rattleback Apothecary

Rattleback Apothecary

{2}{B}

Creature — Gorgon Warlock

3/2

Deathtouch

Whenever you commit a crime, target creature you control gains your choice of menace or lifelink until end of turn. (Targeting opponents, anything they control, and/or cards in their graveyards is a crime.)

You choose which ability the target creature gets as Rattleback Apothecary's triggered ability resolves.

0063_MTGOTJ_Main: Razzle-Dazzler

Razzle-Dazzler

{1}{U}

Creature — Human Wizard

1/2

Whenever you cast your second spell each turn, put a +1/+1 counter on Razzle-Dazzler. It can't be blocked this turn.

Spells that were cast before Razzle-Dazzler entered the battlefield count. If Razzle-Dazzler was the first spell you cast this turn, the next spell you cast this turn is your second spell.

Once Razzle-Dazzler has been blocked, casting your second spell for the turn won't remove the blocking creature from combat or cause Razzle-Dazzler to become unblocked.

0178_MTGOTJ_Main: Reach for the Sky

Reach for the Sky

{3}{G}

Enchantment — Aura

Flash

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature gets +3/+2 and has reach.

When Reach for the Sky is put into a graveyard from the battlefield, draw a card.

If the creature Reach for the Sky would enchant is an illegal target by the time the Aura spell resolves, the entire spell doesn't resolve. It's put into your graveyard from the stack, not the battlefield, so its triggered ability won't trigger.

0141_MTGOTJ_Main: Resilient Roadrunner

Resilient Roadrunner

{1}{R}

Creature — Bird

2/2

Haste, protection from Coyotes

{3}: Resilient Roadrunner can't be blocked this turn except by creatures with haste.

Activating Resilient Roadrunner's last ability after it has become blocked by a creature without haste won't cause it to become unblocked.

0142_MTGOTJ_Main: Return the Favor

Return the Favor

{R}{R}

Instant

Spree (Choose one or more additional costs.)

+ {1} — Copy target instant spell, sorcery spell, activated ability, or triggered ability. You may choose new targets for the copy.

+ {1} — Change the target of target spell or ability with a single target.

The copy created by the effect of Return the Favor's first mode will have the same targets as the spell or ability it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. The new targets must be legal.

If the copied spell or ability is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the copied spell or ability divides damage or distributes counters among a number of targets, the division and number of targets can't be changed. If you choose new targets, you must choose the same number of targets.

If a spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy will have the same value of X. The same is true for an ability that's copied and an X whose value was determined as the ability was activated.

If you copy a spell with the first mode, you can't choose to pay any additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

If you copy an activated ability with the first mode, and the activation cost includes a choice, such as a creature to sacrifice or a number of counters to remove, the copy uses that same information. You can't pay the cost again, even if you want to.

The copy made by the effect of Return the Favor's first mode is created on the stack, so it's not "cast" or "activated."

You don't choose the new target for the spell or ability targeted with Return the Favor's second mode until Return the Favor resolves. You must change the target if possible. However, you can't change the target to an illegal target. If there are no legal targets to choose from, the target isn't changed. It doesn't matter if the original target has somehow become illegal itself.

If a spell or ability targets multiple things, you can't target it with Return the Favor's second mode, even if all but one of those targets have become illegal.

0227_MTGOTJ_Main: Riku of Many Paths

Riku of Many Paths

{G}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

3/3

Whenever you cast a modal spell, choose up to X, where X is the number of times you chose a mode for that spell —

• Exile the top card of your library. Until the end of your next turn, you may play it.

• Put a +1/+1 counter on Riku of Many Paths. It gains trample until end of turn.

• Create a 1/1 blue Bird creature token with flying.

A spell is modal if it has two or more options in a bulleted list and instructions for a player to choose a number of those options, such as "Choose one" or "Choose one or more." Each of those options is a mode. Spells with spree are modal spells.

Modal spells printed prior to the Khans of Tarkir release didn't use bulleted lists for the modes; these cards have received errata in the Oracle card reference.

release didn't use bulleted lists for the modes; these cards have received errata in the Oracle card reference. The X in Riku's ability is the number of times you chose a mode for the modal spell you cast, not the number of distinct modes you chose. For example, if you cast a modal spell that allows you to choose the same mode more than once and you choose the same mode three times, X is three and you may choose up to all modes of Riku's ability.

You can't choose the same mode of Riku's triggered ability more than once each time it triggers.

You pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for cards played from exile with Riku's triggered ability. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0179_MTGOTJ_Main: Rise of the Varmints

Rise of the Varmints

{3}{G}

Sorcery

Create X 2/1 green Varmint creature tokens, where X is the number of creature cards in your graveyard.

Plot {2}{G} (You may pay {2}{G} and exile this card from your hand. Cast it as a sorcery on a later turn without paying its mana cost. Plot only as a sorcery.)

The value of X is determined only once, as Rise of the Varmints resolves.

0143_MTGOTJ_Main: Rodeo Pyromancers

Rodeo Pyromancers

{3}{R}

Creature — Human Mercenary

3/4

Whenever you cast your first spell each turn, add {R}{R}.

Rodeo Pyromancers's ability isn't a mana ability. It uses the stack and can be responded to.

That ability triggers only while Rodeo Pyromancers is on the battlefield. Notably, it won't trigger on a turn you cast Rodeo Pyromancers, no matter which spell it was.

0228_MTGOTJ_Main: Roxanne, Starfall Savant

Roxanne, Starfall Savant

{3}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Cat Druid

4/3

Whenever Roxanne, Starfall Savant enters the battlefield or attacks, create a tapped colorless artifact token named Meteorite with "When Meteorite enters the battlefield, it deals 2 damage to any target" and "{T}: Add one mana of any color."

Whenever you tap an artifact token for mana, add one mana of any type that artifact token produced.

You're tapping an artifact token for mana only if you're activating a mana ability of that token that includes the tap symbol ({T}) in its cost. A mana ability produces mana as part of its effect.

The types of mana are white, blue, black, red, green, and colorless.

The additional mana is produced by Roxanne, not by the artifact token that you tapped for mana.

Roxanne doesn't care about any restrictions or riders the artifact token put on the mana it produced. The additional mana Roxanne produces won't have any restrictions or riders.

0104_MTGOTJ_Main: Rush of Dread

Rush of Dread

{1}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Spree (Choose one or more additional costs.)

+ {1} — Target opponent sacrifices half the creatures they control, rounded up.

+ {2} — Target opponent discards half the cards in their hand, rounded up.

+ {2} — Target opponent loses half their life, rounded up.

Like the effects of all modal spells, Rush of Dread's effects happen in order. If the first two modes target different opponents, the opponent targeted by the second mode will see what the first opponent sacrificed before choosing what to discard.

0229_MTGOTJ_Main: Ruthless Lawbringer

Ruthless Lawbringer

{1}{W}{B}

Creature — Vampire Assassin

3/2

When Ruthless Lawbringer enters the battlefield, you may sacrifice another creature. When you do, destroy target nonland permanent.

You don't choose a target for Ruthless Lawbringer's ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you sacrifice another creature this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal. Notably, the triggered ability isn't a crime, but the reflexive triggered ability potentially is.

0230_MTGOTJ_Main: Satoru, the Infiltrator

Satoru, the Infiltrator

{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Ninja Rogue

2/3

Menace

Whenever Satoru, the Infiltrator and/or one or more other nontoken creatures enter the battlefield under your control, if none of them were cast or no mana was spent to cast them, draw a card.

If you cast a creature spell without paying its mana cost but you paid mana for additional costs or cost increases (such as from Aven Interrupter), Satoru's last ability won't trigger.

0144_MTGOTJ_Main: Scalestorm Summoner

Scalestorm Summoner

{2}{R}

Creature — Human Warlock

3/3

Whenever Scalestorm Summoner attacks, create a 3/1 red Dinosaur creature token if you control a creature with power 4 or greater.

Scalestorm Summoner's ability triggers even if you don't control any creatures with power 4 or greater. It checks only as it resolves to see if you do. You can respond to the ability by raising the power of a creature you control so you can create a Dinosaur token.

0231_MTGOTJ_Main: Selvala, Eager Trailblazer

Selvala, Eager Trailblazer

{2}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Elf Scout

4/5

Vigilance

Whenever you cast a creature spell, create a 1/1 red Mercenary creature token with "{T}: Target creature you control gets +1/+0 until end of turn. Activate only as a sorcery."

{T}: Choose a color. Add one mana of that color for each different power among creatures you control.

Selvala's last ability is a mana ability. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

Selvala's last ability looks at the creatures you control as it resolves to determine how much mana of the chosen color to add. For example, if you control Selvala (a 4/5 creature), a 1/1 creature, and a 2/1 creature, there are three different powers among creatures you control.

Selvala's last ability doesn't care what color or colors the creatures you control are. It cares only about the power of those creatures.

0065_MTGOTJ_Main: Shackle Slinger

Shackle Slinger

{2}{U}

Creature — Human Soldier

3/2

Whenever you cast your second spell each turn, choose target creature an opponent controls. If it's tapped, put a stun counter on it. Otherwise, tap it. (If a permanent with a stun counter would become untapped, remove one from it instead.)

Spells that were cast before Shackle Slinger entered the battlefield count. If Shackle Slinger was the first spell you cast this turn, the next spell you cast this turn is your second spell.

0028_MTGOTJ_Main: Shepherd of the Clouds

Shepherd of the Clouds

{4}{W}

Creature — Pegasus

4/3

Flying, vigilance

When Shepherd of the Clouds enters the battlefield, return target permanent card with mana value 3 or less from your graveyard to your hand. Return that card to the battlefield instead if you control a Mount.

A permanent card is an artifact, battle, creature, enchantment, land, or planeswalker card.

If the mana cost of a card in your graveyard includes {X}, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

If you return an Aura to the battlefield this way, you choose what the Aura will enchant just before it enters the battlefield. An Aura returning to the battlefield this way doesn't target the player or permanent it will enchant, so permanents or players with hexproof may be chosen; however, the chosen recipient must be able to legally be enchanted by the Aura, so a player or permanent with protection from one of the Aura's qualities can't be chosen this way. If there's nothing legal for the Aura to enchant, it stays in the graveyard.

0029_MTGOTJ_Main: Sheriff of Safe Passage

Sheriff of Safe Passage

{2}{W}

Creature — Human Knight

0/0

Sheriff of Safe Passage enters the battlefield with a +1/+1 counter on it plus an additional +1/+1 counter on it for each other creature you control.

Plot {1}{W} (You may pay {1}{W} and exile this card from your hand. Cast it as a sorcery on a later turn without paying its mana cost. Plot only as a sorcery.)

If Sheriff of Safe Passage enters the battlefield under your control at the same time as one or more other creatures, it doesn't take those creatures into consideration when determining how many +1/+1 counters it enters the battlefield with.

0066_MTGOTJ_Main: Shifting Grift

Shifting Grift

{U}{U}

Sorcery

Spree (Choose one or more additional costs.)

+ {2} — Exchange control of two target creatures.

+ {1} — Exchange control of two target artifacts.

+ {1} — Exchange control of two target enchantments.

Gaining control of a permanent doesn't cause you to gain control of any Auras or Equipment attached to it.

If one of the target permanents is an illegal target when Shifting Grift resolves, the exchange that permanent is involved in won't happen.

The effects of Shifting Grift's modes last indefinitely. They don't wear off during the cleanup step, and they don't expire if one of the target permanents stops having that permanent type after Shifting Grift has resolved.

You don't have to control any of the target permanents.

If the same player controls both permanents involved in a single exchange when that exchange occurs, nothing happens to those permanents.

0106_MTGOTJ_Main: Shoot the Sheriff

Shoot the Sheriff

{1}{B}

Instant

Destroy target non-outlaw creature. (Assassins, Mercenaries, Pirates, Rogues, and Warlocks are outlaws. Everyone else is fair game.)

The only deputy in the Outlaws of Thunder Junction release is a Mercenary, so no, you cannot shoot the deputy.

0107_MTGOTJ_Main: Skulduggery

Skulduggery

{B}

Instant

Until end of turn, target creature you control gets +1/+1 and target creature an opponent controls gets -1/-1.

You can't cast Skulduggery unless you choose both a creature you control and a creature you don't control as targets.

If either target becomes illegal after you cast Skulduggery but before it resolves, the other is still affected as appropriate.

0233_MTGOTJ_Main: Slick Sequence

Slick Sequence

{U}{R}

Instant

Slick Sequence deals 2 damage to any target. If you've cast another spell this turn, draw a card.

Slick Sequence checks only as it resolves whether you've cast another spell that turn. The other spell may be one that was countered or didn't resolve for some reason, or it may be one you cast in response and is still on the stack.

0067_MTGOTJ_Main: Slickshot Lockpicker

Slickshot Lockpicker

{2}{U}

Creature — Human Rogue

2/3

When Slickshot Lockpicker enters the battlefield, target instant or sorcery card in your graveyard gains flashback until end of turn. The flashback cost is equal to its mana cost. (You may cast that card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

Plot {2}{U} (You may pay {2}{U} and exile this card from your hand. Cast it as a sorcery on a later turn without paying its mana cost. Plot only as a sorcery.)

"Flashback [cost]" means "You may cast this card from your graveyard by paying [cost] rather than paying its mana cost" and "If the flashback cost was paid, exile this card instead of putting it anywhere else any time it would leave the stack."

You must still follow any timing restrictions and permissions, including those based on the card's type. For instance, you can cast a sorcery using flashback only when you could normally cast a sorcery.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost (such as a flashback cost) you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell is determined only by its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast the spell was.

A spell cast using flashback will always be exiled afterward, whether it resolves, is countered, or leaves the stack in some other way.

You can cast a spell using flashback even if it was somehow put into your graveyard without having been cast.

If you cast an instant or sorcery with {X} in its mana cost and a flashback cost equal to its mana cost, you still choose the value of X as part of casting the spell and paying that cost.

If you cast a spell with flashback, you can't pay any alternative costs such as overload costs. You can pay additional costs such as kicker costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those to cast the spell with flashback.

If a card has multiple instances of flashback, you may choose any of its flashback costs to pay.

If a card with no mana cost gains flashback equal to its mana cost, it has no flashback cost. It can't be cast this way.

0180_MTGOTJ_Main: Smuggler's Surprise

Smuggler's Surprise

{G}

Instant

Spree (Choose one or more additional costs.)

+ {2} — Mill four cards. You may put up to two creature and/or land cards from among the milled cards into your hand.

+ {4}{G} — You may put up to two creature cards from your hand onto the battlefield.

+ {1} — Creatures you control with power 4 or greater gain hexproof and indestructible until end of turn.

The effect of Smuggler's Surprise's last mode affects only creatures you control at the time it resolves. Creatures you begin to control later in the turn and noncreature permanents that become creatures later in the turn won't get hexproof or indestructible. However, if you chose Smuggler's Surprise's second mode, any creatures you put onto the battlefield that way will gain hexproof and indestructible until end of turn if their power is 4 or greater.

0030_MTGOTJ_Main: Stagecoach Security

Stagecoach Security

{4}{W}

Creature — Human Soldier

4/5

When Stagecoach Security enters the battlefield, creatures you control get +1/+1 and gain vigilance until end of turn.

Plot {3}{W} (You may pay {3}{W} and exile this card from your hand. Cast it as a sorcery on a later turn without paying its mana cost. Plot only as a sorcery.)

Stagecoach Security's triggered ability affects only creatures you control at the time it resolves. Creatures you begin to control later in the turn and noncreature permanents that become creatures later in the turn won't get +1/+1 or vigilance.

0031_MTGOTJ_Main: Steer Clear

Steer Clear

{W}

Instant

Steer Clear deals 2 damage to target attacking or blocking creature. Steer Clear deals 4 damage to that creature instead if you controlled a Mount as you cast this spell.

If you controlled a Mount as you finished casting Steer Clear, it doesn't matter whether you still control one as the spell resolves. Steer Clear will still deal 4 damage.

0070_MTGOTJ_Main: Step Between Worlds

Step Between Worlds

{3}{U}{U}

Sorcery

Each player may shuffle their hand and graveyard into their library. Each player who does draws seven cards. Exile Step Between Worlds.

Plot {4}{U}{U} (You may pay {4}{U}{U} and exile this card from your hand. Cast it as a sorcery on a later turn without paying its mana cost. Plot only as a sorcery.)

Players decide and announce in turn order, starting with the active player, whether they want to shuffle their hand and graveyard into their library. Then, all players who chose to do so shuffle their hands and graveyards into their libraries and draw seven cards. Players later in the turn order will know the choices made by players before them.

A player whose hand and/or graveyard contain no cards can still choose to shuffle their hand and graveyard into their library. If they do, they'll still draw seven cards.

0147_MTGOTJ_Main: Stingerback Terror

Stingerback Terror

{2}{R}{R}

Creature — Scorpion Dragon

7/7

Flying, trample

Stingerback Terror gets -1/-1 for each card in your hand.

Plot {2}{R} (You may pay {2}{R} and exile this card from your hand. Cast it as a sorcery on a later turn without paying its mana cost. Plot only as a sorcery.)

If a spell or ability causes you to draw cards and then has you remove some from hand (such as by discarding them or putting them on top of your library), Stingerback Terror may briefly have 0 toughness or less. As long as its toughness is 1 or greater again after the spell or ability is finished resolving, it will remain on the battlefield.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until it's removed as the turn ends, the damage Stingerback Terror takes during combat may become lethal if you draw cards later in the turn.

0072_MTGOTJ_Main: Stop Cold

Stop Cold

{3}{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Flash

Enchant artifact or creature

When Stop Cold enters the battlefield, tap enchanted permanent.

Enchanted permanent loses all abilities and doesn't untap during its controller's untap step.

If the affected permanent gains an ability after Stop Cold becomes attached to it, it will keep that ability.

0184_MTGOTJ_Main: Stubborn Burrowfiend

Stubborn Burrowfiend

{1}{G}

Creature — Badger Beast Mount

2/2

Whenever Stubborn Burrowfiend becomes saddled for the first time each turn, mill two cards, then Stubborn Burrowfiend gets +X/+X until end of turn, where X is the number of creature cards in your graveyard.

Saddle 2 (Tap any number of other creatures you control with total power 2 or more: This Mount becomes saddled until end of turn. Saddle only as a sorcery.)

The value of X is determined as Stubborn Burrowfiend's triggered ability resolves.

0234_MTGOTJ_Main: Taii Wakeen, Perfect Shot

Taii Wakeen, Perfect Shot

{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Mercenary

2/3

Whenever a source you control deals noncombat damage to a creature equal to that creature's toughness, draw a card.

{X}, {T}: If a source you control would deal noncombat damage to a permanent or player this turn, it deals that much damage plus X instead.

Taii Wakeen's first ability doesn't care about any damage already marked on a creature. It just cares about whether the noncombat damage dealt to a creature by a source you control was equal to that creature's toughness.

The additional X damage is dealt by the same source as the original source of damage. The damage isn't dealt by Taii Wakeen unless Taii Wakeen is the original source of damage.

If another effect modifies how much damage a source would deal, including preventing some of it, the player being dealt damage or the controller of the permanent being dealt damage chooses an order in which to apply those effects. If all of the damage is prevented, Taii Wakeen's effect no longer applies.

0148_MTGOTJ_Main: Take for a Ride

Take for a Ride

{2}{R}

Sorcery

Take for a Ride has flash as long as you've committed a crime this turn. (Targeting opponents, anything they control, and/or cards in their graveyards is a crime.)

Gain control of target creature until end of turn. Untap that creature. It gains haste until end of turn.

Take for a Ride can target any creature, even one that's untapped or one you already control.

Gaining control of a creature doesn't cause you to gain control of any Auras or Equipment attached to it.

0149_MTGOTJ_Main: Terror of the Peaks

Terror of the Peaks

{3}{R}{R}

Creature — Dragon

5/4

Flying

Spells your opponents cast that target Terror of the Peaks cost an additional 3 life to cast.

Whenever another creature enters the battlefield under your control, Terror of the Peaks deals damage equal to that creature's power to any target.

The amount of damage Terror of the Peaks deals is the entering creature's power as the triggered ability resolves. If that creature leaves the battlefield before the ability resolves, use its power as it last existed on the battlefield.

0075_MTGOTJ_Main: Three Steps Ahead

Three Steps Ahead

{U}

Instant

Spree (Choose one or more additional costs.)

+ {1}{U} — Counter target spell.

+ {3} — Create a token that's a copy of target artifact or creature you control.

+ {2} — Draw two cards, then discard a card.

If the first and/or second modes are chosen, then Three Steps Ahead has one or more targets. If so, and all its targets are illegal as it tries to resolve, Three Steps Ahead won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. If at least one target is still legal, the spell will resolve and modes with legal targets (and the third mode, if chosen) will have their effects.

The token copies exactly what was printed on the original permanent and nothing else (unless that permanent is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that permanent is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied permanent has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If the copied permanent is a token, the token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created that token.

If the copied permanent is copying something else, then the token enters the battlefield as whatever that permanent copied.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied permanent will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any "as [this permanent] enters the battlefield" or "[this permanent] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the copied permanent will also work.

0185_MTGOTJ_Main: Throw from the Saddle

Throw from the Saddle

{1}{G}

Sorcery

Target creature you control gets +1/+1 until end of turn. Put a +1/+1 counter on it instead if it's a Mount. Then it deals damage equal to its power to target creature you don't control.

You can't cast Throw from the Saddle unless you choose a creature you control and a creature you don't control as targets.

0035_MTGOTJ_Main: Thunder Lasso

Thunder Lasso

{2}{W}

Artifact — Equipment

When Thunder Lasso enters the battlefield, attach it to target creature you control.

Equipped creature gets +1/+1.

Whenever equipped creature attacks, tap target creature defending player controls.

Equip {2}

You may target a creature that is already tapped with Thunder Lasso's third ability.

0150_MTGOTJ_Main: Thunder Salvo

Thunder Salvo

{1}{R}

Instant

Thunder Salvo deals X damage to target creature, where X is 2 plus the number of other spells you've cast this turn.

The value of X is determined only once, as Thunder Salvo resolves.

Thunder Salvo will count any other spells you've cast this turn. It doesn't matter if the other spells resolved, didn't resolve, were countered, or are still on the stack.

0108_MTGOTJ_Main: Tinybones Joins Up

Tinybones Joins Up

{B}

Legendary Enchantment

When Tinybones Joins Up enters the battlefield, any number of target players each discard a card.

Whenever a legendary creature enters the battlefield under your control, any number of target players each mill a card and lose 1 life.

When Tinybones Joins Up's first ability resolves, the next target player in turn order (or, if it's a target player's turn, that player) chooses a card in hand without revealing it, then each other target player in turn order (if any) does the same. All chosen cards are then discarded at the same time.

0109_MTGOTJ_Main: Tinybones, the Pickpocket

Tinybones, the Pickpocket

{B}

Legendary Creature — Skeleton Rogue

1/1

Deathtouch

Whenever Tinybones, the Pickpocket deals combat damage to a player, you may cast target nonland permanent card from that player's graveyard, and mana of any type can be spent to cast that spell.

You choose whether to cast the target nonland permanent card as Tinybones's triggered ability resolves. If you do, you do so as part of the resolution of that ability. You can't wait to cast it later in the turn. Timing restrictions based on the card's types are ignored.

0187_MTGOTJ_Main: Tumbleweed Rising

Tumbleweed Rising

{1}{G}

Sorcery

Create an X/X green Elemental creature token, where X is the greatest power among creatures you control.

Plot {2}{G} (You may pay {2}{G} and exile this card from your hand. Cast it as a sorcery on a later turn without paying its mana cost. Plot only as a sorcery.)

The value of X is determined only once, as Tumbleweed Rising resolves. If you don't control any creatures at that time, you'll create a 0/0 Elemental token, which will likely immediately die unless something else is raising its toughness.

0112_MTGOTJ_Main: Unscrupulous Contractor

Unscrupulous Contractor

{2}{B}

Creature — Human Assassin

3/2

When Unscrupulous Contractor enters the battlefield, you may sacrifice a creature. When you do, target player draws two cards and loses 2 life.

Plot {2}{B} (You may pay {2}{B} and exile this card from your hand. Cast it as a sorcery on a later turn without paying its mana cost. Plot only as a sorcery.)

You don't choose a target for Unscrupulous Contractor's ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers if you sacrifice a creature this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal. Notably, the triggered ability isn't a crime, but the reflexive triggered ability potentially is.

0076_MTGOTJ_Main: Visage Bandit

Visage Bandit

{3}{U}

Creature — Shapeshifter Rogue

2/2

You may have Visage Bandit enter the battlefield as a copy of a creature you control, except it's a Shapeshifter Rogue in addition to its other types.

Plot {2}{U} (You may pay {2}{U} and exile this card from your hand. Cast it as a sorcery on a later turn without paying its mana cost. Plot only as a sorcery.)

Except for the listed exceptions, Visage Bandit copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied creature has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If the copied creature is a token, Visage Bandit copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created that token, with the stated exceptions.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then Visage Bandit enters the battlefield as whatever that creature copied, with the stated exceptions.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied creature will trigger when Visage Bandit enters the battlefield. Any "as [this creature] enters the battlefield" or "[this creature] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the copied creature will also work.

If Visage Bandit somehow enters the battlefield at the same time as another creature, Visage Bandit can't become a copy of that creature. You may choose only a creature that's already on the battlefield.

You can choose not to copy anything. In that case, Visage Bandit simply enters the battlefield as a 2/2 Shapeshifter Rogue creature.

0237_MTGOTJ_Main: Vraska, the Silencer

Vraska, the Silencer

{1}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Gorgon Assassin

3/3

Deathtouch

Whenever a nontoken creature an opponent controls dies, you may pay {1}. If you do, return that card to the battlefield tapped under your control. It's a Treasure artifact with "{T}, Sacrifice this artifact: Add one mana of any color," and it loses all other card types.

The returned card will lose any other subtypes and card types and will be only a Treasure artifact. It will retain its supertypes as well as its abilities.

0238_MTGOTJ_Main: Wrangler of the Damned

Wrangler of the Damned

{3}{W}{U}

Creature — Human Soldier

1/4

Flash

At the beginning of your end step, if you haven't cast a spell from your hand this turn, create a 2/2 white Spirit creature token with flying.

At the beginning of your end step, Wrangler of the Damned's last ability will check to see if you've cast a spell from your hand this turn. If you have, the ability won't trigger at all. If the ability does trigger, it will check again as it tries to resolve. If you've cast a spell from your hand since the ability triggered, the ability won't do anything.

COMMANDER NEW CARDS CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

0009_MTGOTJ_CmdrNew: Angel of Indemnity

Angel of Indemnity

{5}{W}

Creature — Angel Warrior

5/5

Flying, lifelink

When Angel of Indemnity enters the battlefield, return target permanent card with mana value 4 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield.

Encore {6}{W}{W} ({6}{W}{W}, Exile this card from your graveyard: For each opponent, create a token copy that attacks that opponent this turn if able. They gain haste. Sacrifice them at the beginning of the next end step. Activate only as a sorcery.)

A permanent card is an artifact, battle, creature, enchantment, land, or planeswalker card.

If the mana cost of a card in your graveyard includes {X}, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

If you return an Aura this way, you choose what the Aura will enchant just before it enters the battlefield. An Aura returning to the battlefield this way doesn't target the player or permanent it will enchant, so permanents or players with hexproof may be chosen; however, the chosen recipient must be able to legally be enchanted by the Aura, so a player or permanent with protection from one of the Aura's qualities can't be chosen this way. If there's nothing legal for the Aura to enchant, it stays in the graveyard.

Exiling the card with encore is a cost to activate the ability. Once you announce that you're activating it, no player may take actions until you've finished. They can't try to remove the card from your graveyard to stop you from paying the cost.

Opponents who have left the game aren't counted when determining how many tokens to create.

The tokens copy only what's on the original card. Effects that modified that creature when it was previously on the battlefield won't be copied.

Each token must attack the appropriate player if able.

If one of the tokens can't attack for any reason (such as being tapped), then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having it attack, you aren't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack in that case either.

If an effect stops a token from attacking a specific player, that token can attack any player, planeswalker, or battle, or not attack at all. If the effect stops the token from attacking a specific player unless a cost is paid, you don't have to pay that cost unless you want to attack that player.

If one of the tokens somehow is under another player's control as the delayed triggered ability resolves, you can't sacrifice that token. It remains on the battlefield indefinitely, even if you regain control of it later.

0013_MTGOTJ_CmdrNew: Arcane Heist

Arcane Heist

{2}{U}{U}

Sorcery

You may cast target instant or sorcery card from an opponent's graveyard without paying its mana cost. If that spell would be put into their graveyard, exile it instead.

Cipher (Then you may exile this spell card encoded on a creature you control. Whenever that creature deals combat damage to a player, its controller may cast a copy of the encoded card without paying its mana cost.)

You choose whether to cast the target instant or sorcery card as Arcane Heist resolves. If you do, you do so as part of the resolution of Arcane Heist. You can't wait to cast it later in the turn. Timing restrictions based on the card's types are ignored.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the spell.

If the spell you cast has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

The spell with cipher is encoded on the creature as part of that spell's resolution, just after the spell's other effects. That card goes directly from the stack to exile. It never goes to the graveyard.

You choose the creature as the spell resolves. The cipher ability doesn't target that creature.

If the spell with cipher doesn't resolve, none of its effects will happen, including cipher. The card will go to its owner's graveyard and won't be encoded on a creature.

If the creature leaves the battlefield, the exiled card will no longer be encoded on any creature. It will stay exiled.

You can choose only a creature to encode the card onto.

The copy of the card with cipher is created in and cast from exile.

You cast the copy of the card with cipher during the resolution of the triggered ability. Ignore timing restrictions based on the card's type.

If you choose not to cast the copy, or you can't cast it (perhaps because there are no legal targets available), the copy will cease to exist the next time state-based actions are performed. You won't get a chance to cast the copy at a later time.

The exiled card with cipher grants a triggered ability to the creature it's encoded on. If that creature loses that ability and subsequently deals combat damage to a player, the triggered ability won't trigger. However, the exiled card will continue to be encoded on that creature.

If another player gains control of the creature, that player will control the triggered ability. That player will create a copy of the encoded card and may cast it.

If a creature with an encoded card deals combat damage to more than one player simultaneously (perhaps because some of the combat damage was redirected), the triggered ability will trigger once for each player it deals combat damage to. Each ability will create a copy of the exiled card and allow you to cast it.

0037_MTGOTJ_CmdrNew: Bounty Board

Bounty Board

{3}

Artifact

{T}: Add one mana of any color.

{1}, {T}: Put a bounty counter on target creature. Activate only as a sorcery.

Whenever a creature with a bounty counter on it dies, each of its controller's opponents draws a card and gains 2 life.

Bounty Board's last ability looks for any bounty counter on any creature, not just one from that Bounty Board. For example, say players A and B each control a Bounty Board and player C controls a creature with a bounty counter on it (no matter how that bounty counter got there). When that creature dies, the ability each Bounty Board will trigger. Each of those abilities will cause players A and B to draw a card and gain 2 life, for a total of two cards and 4 life for each of them. Player C is left only with a creature to mourn and revenge on their mind.

0040_MTGOTJ_CmdrNew: Cactus Preserve

Cactus Preserve

Land — Desert

Cactus Preserve enters the battlefield tapped.

{T}: Add one mana of any type that a land you control could produce.

{3}: Until end of turn, Cactus Preserve becomes an X/X green Plant creature with reach, where X is the greatest mana value among your commanders. It's still a land.

The types of mana are white, blue, black, red, green, and colorless.

Any change to a land's type or abilities gained by a land can affect the types of mana a land can produce.

Cactus Preserve's second ability checks the effects of all mana-producing abilities of lands you control, but it doesn't check their costs or legality. For example, Spire of Industry says "{T}, Pay 1 life: Add one mana of any color. Activate only if you control an artifact." If you control Spire of Industry and Cactus Preserve, you can tap Cactus Preserve for any color of mana. It doesn't matter whether you control an artifact, whether you can pay 1 life, or whether Spire of Industry is untapped.

Cactus Preserve doesn't care about any restrictions or riders your lands put on the mana they produce, such as that of Bucolic Ranch or the ability granted by Discreet Retreat. It just produces one mana of the appropriate type, with no restrictions or riders.

If Cactus Preserve becomes a creature but you haven't controlled it continuously since your most recent turn began, you won't be able to activate its mana ability or attack with it that turn.

It doesn't matter where your commander is (or commanders are, if you have more than one because of the partner ability or similar). The value of X will be calculated using your commander's current characteristics. (Mana value typically doesn't change, but your commander may become a copy of something else.)

0019_MTGOTJ_CmdrNew: Charred Graverobber

Charred Graverobber

{2}{B}

Creature — Skeleton Mercenary

3/1

When Charred Graverobber enters the battlefield, return target outlaw card from your graveyard to your hand.

Escape—{3}{B}{B}, Exile four other cards from your graveyard. (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its escape cost.)

Charred Graverobber escapes with a +1/+1 counter on it.

Escape's permission doesn't change when you may cast the spell from your graveyard.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as an escape cost), add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was and no matter whether an alternative cost was paid.

After an escaped spell resolves, it returns to its owner's graveyard if it's not a permanent spell. If it is a permanent spell, it enters the battlefield and will return to its owner's graveyard if it dies later. Perhaps it will escape again—good underworld security is so hard to come by these days.

If a card has multiple abilities giving you permission to cast it, such as two escape abilities or an escape ability and a flashback ability, you choose which one to apply. The others have no effect.

If you cast a spell with its escape permission, you can't choose to apply any other alternative costs or to cast it without paying its mana cost. If it has any additional costs, you must pay those.

If a card with escape is put into your graveyard during your turn, you'll be able to cast it right away if it's legal to do so, before an opponent can take any actions.

Once you begin casting a spell with escape, it immediately moves to the stack. Players can't take any other actions until you're done casting the spell.

0025_MTGOTJ_CmdrNew: Crackling Spellslinger

Crackling Spellslinger

{3}{R}{R}

Creature — Human Wizard

2/2

Flash

When Crackling Spellslinger enters the battlefield, if you cast it, the next instant or sorcery spell you cast this turn has storm. (When you cast that spell, copy it for each spell cast before it this turn. You may choose new targets for the copies.)

Crackling Spellslinger's second ability triggers if you cast it from any zone. It doesn't trigger if you put Crackling Spellslinger onto the battlefield without casting it.

The copies of a spell with storm created by its storm ability are put directly onto the stack. They aren't cast and won't be counted by other spells with storm cast later in the turn.

Spells cast from zones other than a player's hand and spells that were countered or otherwise failed to resolve are counted by the storm ability.

A copy of a spell can be countered like any other spell, but it must be countered individually. Countering a spell with storm won't affect the copies.

0026_MTGOTJ_CmdrNew: Dead Before Sunrise

Dead Before Sunrise

{3}{R}

Instant

Until end of turn, outlaw creatures you control get +1/+0 and gain "{T}: This creature deals damage equal to its power to target creature." (Assassins, Mercenaries, Pirates, Rogues, and Warlocks are outlaws.)

If a creature leaves the battlefield while the ability granted to it by Dead Before Sunrise is still on the stack, use that creature's power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how much damage to deal.

0020_MTGOTJ_CmdrNew: Discreet Retreat

Discreet Retreat

{3}{B}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant land

Enchanted land has "{T}: Add two mana of any one color. Spend this mana only to cast outlaw spells or activate abilities of outlaw sources." (Assassins, Mercenaries, Pirates, Rogues, and Warlocks are outlaws.)

Whenever you cast your first outlaw spell each turn, you draw a card and you lose 1 life.

"Outlaw sources" include any objects with at least one of the Assassin, Mercenary, Pirate, Rogue, or Warlock creature types. This means you could spend the mana to activate the ability of an outlaw creature you control or an outlaw card in your hand or graveyard, for example.

You may spend the two mana added by the ability granted by Discreet Retreat on the same spell or activated ability or two different spells and/or activated abilities.

0038_MTGOTJ_CmdrNew: Dream-Thief's Bandana

Dream-Thief's Bandana

{2}

Artifact — Equipment

Whenever equipped creature deals combat damage to a player, look at the top card of their library, then exile it face down. For as long as it remains exiled, you may play it, and mana of any type can be spent to cast that spell.

Equip {1}

You may look at and play cards exiled face down with Dream-Thief's Bandana's first ability (and spend mana of any type to do so) even if Dream-Thief's Bandana and/or the equipped creature leaves the battlefield. If another player gains control of Dream-Thief's Bandana and/or the equipped creature, that player can't look at or play cards already exiled with Dream-Thief's Bandana, and you still can.

You pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for cards played from exile with Dream-Thief's Bandana's first ability. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

Playing an exiled card causes it to leave exile. You can't play it multiple times.

If you leave the game, any remaining face-down exiled cards remain exiled face down indefinitely. No player may look at them.

0027_MTGOTJ_CmdrNew: Elemental Eruption

Elemental Eruption

{4}{R}{R}

Sorcery

Create a 4/4 red Dragon Elemental creature token with flying and prowess.

Storm (When you cast this spell, copy it for each spell cast before it this turn.)

The copies of Elemental Eruption created by its storm ability are put directly onto the stack. They aren't cast and won't be counted by other spells with storm cast later in the turn.

Spells cast from zones other than a player's hand and spells that were countered or otherwise failed to resolve are counted by the storm ability.

A copy of a spell can be countered like any other spell, but it must be countered individually. Countering a spell with storm won't affect the copies.

0028_MTGOTJ_CmdrNew: Embrace the Unknown

Embrace the Unknown

{2}{R}

Sorcery

Exile the top two cards of your library. Until the end of your next turn, you may play those cards.

Retrace (You may cast this card from your graveyard by discarding a land card in addition to paying its other costs.)

You pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for cards played from exile this way. For example, if an exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

Casting a card by using its retrace ability works just like casting any other spell, with two exceptions: You're casting it from your graveyard rather than your hand, and you must discard a land card in addition to any other costs.

A retrace card cast from your graveyard follows the normal timing rules for its card type.

When a retrace spell you cast from your graveyard resolves, fails to resolve, or is countered, it's put back into your graveyard. You may use the retrace ability to cast it again.

If the active player casts a spell that has retrace, that player may cast that card again after it resolves, before another player can remove the card from the graveyard. The active player has priority after the spell resolves, so they can immediately cast a new spell. Since casting a card with retrace from the graveyard moves that card onto the stack, no one else would have the chance to affect it while it's still in the graveyard.

0005_MTGOTJ_CmNewFt: Eris, Roar of the Storm

Eris, Roar of the Storm

{8}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Elemental Warlock

4/4

This spell costs {2} less to cast for each different mana value among instant and sorcery cards in your graveyard.

Flying, prowess

Whenever you cast your second spell each turn, create a 4/4 red Dragon Elemental creature token with flying and prowess.

The mana value of a split card in the graveyard is the total mana value of both halves of that card. It does not have two mana values.

The mana value of a double-faced card in your graveyard is always the mana value of the front face.

If the mana cost of a card in your graveyard includes {X}, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

Spells that were cast before Eris entered the battlefield count. If Eris was the first spell you cast this turn, the next spell you cast this turn is your second spell.

0006_MTGOTJ_CmNewFt: Felix Five-Boots

Felix Five-Boots

{2}{B}{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Ooze Rogue

5/4

Menace, ward {2}

If a creature you control dealing combat damage to a player causes a triggered ability of a permanent you control to trigger, that ability triggers an additional time.

Triggered abilities use the word "when," "whenever," or "at." They're often written as "[Trigger condition], [effect]." Some keyword abilities are triggered abilities and will have "when," "whenever," or "at the beginning of" in their reminder text.

Felix's last ability affects only triggered abilities whose trigger conditions refer specifically to damage being dealt. It does not affect triggered abilities that would trigger because of the results of that damage. For example, if you control Felix as well as an Ajani's Pridemate ("Whenever you gain life, put a +1/+1 counter on Ajani's Pridemate") and a creature you control with lifelink deals combat damage to a player, the triggered ability of Ajani's Pridemate will still trigger only once.

Replacement effects are unaffected by Felix's last ability. For example, if Charging Tuskodon ("If Charging Tuskodon would deal combat damage to a player, it deals double that damage to that player instead") deals combat damage to a player, Felix's ability won't cause the damage it deals to be doubled an additional time.

Felix's last ability doesn't copy the triggered ability; it just causes the ability to trigger an additional time. Any choices made as you put the ability onto the stack, such as modes and targets, are made separately for each instance of the ability. Any choices made on resolution, such as whether to put counters on a permanent, are also made individually.

If you somehow control two Felixes, a creature you control dealing combat damage to a player causes abilities of permanents you control to trigger three times. A third Felix causes such abilities to trigger four times, a fourth causes such abilities to trigger five times, and so on.

0014_MTGOTJ_CmdrNew: Forger's Foundry

Forger's Foundry

{2}{U}

Artifact

{T}: Add {U}. When you spend this mana to cast an instant or sorcery spell with mana value 3 or less, you may exile that spell instead of putting it into its owner's graveyard as it resolves.

{3}{U}{U}, {T}: You may cast any number of spells from among cards exiled with Forger's Foundry without paying their mana costs. Activate only as a sorcery.

The mana added by Forger's Foundry can be spent on anything, not just instant and sorcery spells with mana value 3 or less.

The delayed triggered ability will trigger whether Forger's Foundry is still on the battlefield or not.

When casting an instant or sorcery spell with {X} in its mana cost using the mana added by Forger's Foundry, use the value of X chosen when you cast that spell to determine whether the delayed triggered ability triggers.

You choose which spells (if any) to cast as Forger's Foundry's last ability resolves. If you do, you do so as part of the resolution of that ability. You can't wait to cast them later in the turn.

You cast the spells one at a time as Forger's Foundry's last ability is resolving, choosing modes, targets, and so on. The last spell you cast will be the first one to resolve. Ignore timing restrictions based on the cards' types. Other timing restrictions, such as "Cast [this spell] only during combat," must be followed.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the spell.

If a spell you cast has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

0001_MTGOTJ_CommFace: Gonti, Canny Acquisitor

Gonti, Canny Acquisitor

{2}{B}{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Aetherborn Rogue

5/5

Spells you cast but don't own cost {1} less to cast.

Whenever one or more creatures you control deal combat damage to a player, look at the top card of that player's library, then exile it face down. You may play that card for as long as it remains exiled, and mana of any type can be spent to cast that spell.

You may look at and play cards exiled face down with Gonti's last ability (and spend mana of any type to do so) even if Gonti leaves the battlefield. If another player gains control of Gonti, that player can't look at or play cards already exiled with Gonti, and you still can.

You pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for cards played from exile with Gonti's last ability. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

Playing an exiled card causes it to leave exile. You can't play it multiple times.

If you leave the game, any remaining face-down exiled cards remain exiled face down indefinitely. No player may look at them.

0036_MTGOTJ_CmdrNew: Graywater's Fixer

Graywater's Fixer

{2}{B}{R}

Creature — Lizard Mercenary

4/4

Each outlaw creature card in your graveyard has encore {X}, where X is its mana value. (Exile it and pay its encore cost: For each opponent, create a token copy that attacks that opponent this turn if able. They gain haste. Sacrifice them at the beginning of the next end step. Activate only as a sorcery.)

Graywater's Fixer itself doesn't have encore. Its ability applies only while it's on the battlefield.

If the mana cost of a card in your graveyard includes {X}, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

Exiling the card with encore is a cost to activate the ability. Once you announce that you're activating it, no player may take actions until you've finished. They can't try to remove the card from your graveyard to stop you from paying the cost.

Opponents who have left the game aren't counted when determining how many tokens to create.

The tokens copy only what's on the original card. Effects that modified that creature when it was previously on the battlefield won't be copied.

Each token must attack the appropriate player if able.

If one of the tokens can't attack for any reason (such as being tapped), then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having it attack, you aren't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack in that case either.

If an effect stops a token from attacking a specific player, that token can attack any player, planeswalker, or battle, or not attack at all. If the effect stops the token from attacking a specific player unless a cost is paid, you don't have to pay that cost unless you want to attack that player.

If one of the tokens somehow is under another player's control as the delayed triggered ability resolves, you can't sacrifice that token. It remains on the battlefield indefinitely, even if you regain control of it later.

0021_MTGOTJ_CmdrNew: Heartless Conscription

Heartless Conscription

{6}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Exile all creatures. For each card exiled this way, you may play that card for as long as it remains exiled, and mana of any type can be spent to cast that spell. Exile Heartless Conscription.

You pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for cards played from exile this way. For example, if the exiled card is a creature card without flash, you may cast it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

If any of the cards are land cards (perhaps because they were lands that had become creatures), you can play them from exile, following the normal timing rules for playing lands.

0007_MTGOTJ_CmNewFt: Kirri, Talented Sprout

Kirri, Talented Sprout

{1}{R}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Plant Druid

0/3

Other Plants and Treefolk you control get +2/+0.

At the beginning of your postcombat main phase, return target Plant, Treefolk, or land card from your graveyard to your hand.

A creature that's both a Plant and a Treefolk gets only +2/+0 from Kirri's first ability.

0039_MTGOTJ_CmdrNew: Leyline Dowser

Leyline Dowser

{2}

Artifact

{1}, {T}: Mill a card. You may put an instant or sorcery card milled this way into your hand.

Tap an untapped legendary creature you control: Untap Leyline Dowser.

You can tap any untapped legendary creature you control, including one you haven't controlled continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn, to pay the cost of Leyline Dowser's second activated ability.

0015_MTGOTJ_CmdrNew: Lock and Load

Lock and Load

{2}{U}

Sorcery

Draw a card, then draw a card for each other instant and sorcery spell you've cast this turn.

Plot {3}{U} (You may pay {3}{U} and exile this card from your hand. Cast it as a sorcery on a later turn without paying its mana cost. Plot only as a sorcery.)

Lock and Load will count any other instant and sorcery spells you've cast this turn. It doesn't matter if the other spells resolved, didn't resolve, were countered, or are still on the stack.

0022_MTGOTJ_CmdrNew: Orochi Soul-Reaver

Orochi Soul-Reaver

{5}{B}

Creature — Snake Ninja Rogue

5/4

Ninjutsu {3}{B} ({3}{B}, Return an unblocked attacker you control to hand: Put this card onto the battlefield from your hand tapped and attacking.)

Whenever one or more creatures you control deal combat damage to a player, create a Treasure token and manifest the top card of that player's library. (Put it onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it's a creature card.)

The ninjutsu ability can be activated only after blockers have been declared. Before then, attacking creatures are neither blocked nor unblocked.

As you activate a ninjutsu ability, you reveal the Ninja card in your hand and return the attacking creature to its owner's hand. The Ninja card stays revealed and isn't put onto the battlefield until the ability resolves. If it leaves your hand before then, it won't enter the battlefield at all.

The creature with ninjutsu enters the battlefield attacking the same player or planeswalker that the returned creature was attacking. This is a rule specific to ninjutsu; in other cases, when a creature is put onto the battlefield attacking, that creature's controller chooses which player or planeswalker it's attacking.

Although the Ninja is attacking, it was never declared as an attacking creature (for purposes of abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks, for example).

The ninjutsu ability can be activated during the declare blockers step, combat damage step, or end of combat step. In most cases (see below), if you wait until the combat damage step or end of combat step, it will be after combat damage has been dealt, so the Ninja won't deal combat damage.

If a creature in combat has first strike or double strike, you can activate the ninjutsu ability during the first-strike combat damage step. The Ninja will deal combat damage during the regular combat damage step, even if it has first strike.

Your opponents can't look at the card they own that you manifested.

0029_MTGOTJ_CmdrNew: Pyretic Charge

Pyretic Charge

{4}{R}

Sorcery

Discard your hand, then draw four cards. For each card discarded this way, creatures you control get +1/+0 until end of turn.

Plot {3}{R} (You may pay {3}{R} and exile this card from your hand. Cast it as a sorcery on a later turn without paying its mana cost. Plot only as a sorcery.)

Pyretic Charge affects only creatures you control at the time it resolves. Creatures you begin to control later in the turn and noncreature permanents that become creatures later in the turn won't get +1/+0 for each card discarded this way.

0032_MTGOTJ_CmdrNew: Rumbleweed

Rumbleweed

{10}{G}

Creature — Plant Elemental

8/8

This spell costs {1} less to cast for each land card in your graveyard.

Vigilance, reach, trample

When Rumbleweed enters the battlefield, other creatures you control get +3/+3 and gain trample until end of turn.

Rumbleweed's first ability doesn't change its mana value, which is always 11.

Rumbleweed's last ability affects only creatures you control at the time it resolves. Creatures you begin to control later in the turn and noncreature permanents that become creatures later in the turn won't get +3/+3 or gain trample.

0011_MTGOTJ_CmdrNew: Sand Scout

Sand Scout

{1}{W}

Creature — Human Scout

2/2

When Sand Scout enters the battlefield, if an opponent controls more lands than you, search your library for a Desert card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

Whenever one or more land cards are put into your graveyard from anywhere, create a 1/1 red, green, and white Sand Warrior creature token. This ability triggers only once each turn.

Sand Scout must be on the battlefield for its last ability to trigger. If it is put into your graveyard at the same time as one or more land cards you own, its ability won't trigger.

0033_MTGOTJ_CmdrNew: Savvy Trader

Savvy Trader

{3}{G}

Creature — Human Citizen

3/3

When Savvy Trader enters the battlefield, exile target permanent card from your graveyard. You may play that card for as long as it remains exiled.

Spells you cast from anywhere other than your hand cost {1} less to cast.

You may play the card exiled with Savvy Trader's first ability even if Savvy Trader leaves the battlefield. If another player gains control of Savvy Trader, that player can't play the card, and you still can.

You pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for the card played from exile with Savvy Trader's first ability. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

Savvy Trader's last ability doesn't change the mana cost or mana value of any spell. It changes only the total cost you pay to cast spells from anywhere other than your hand.

Savvy Trader's last ability can't reduce the amount of colored mana you pay for a spell. It reduces only the generic mana component of that spell's cost.

0016_MTGOTJ_CmdrNew: Smirking Spelljacker

Smirking Spelljacker

{4}{U}

Creature — Djinn Wizard Rogue

3/3

Flash

Flying

When Smirking Spelljacker enters the battlefield, exile target spell an opponent controls.

Whenever Smirking Spelljacker attacks, if a card is exiled with it, you may cast the exiled card without paying its mana cost.

Spells that can't be countered can still be exiled by Smirking Spelljacker's triggered ability. They won't resolve.

You choose whether to cast the exiled card as Smirking Spelljacker's last ability resolves. If you do, you do so as part of the resolution of that ability. You can't wait to cast it later in the turn. Timing restrictions based on the card's types are ignored.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the spell.

If the spell you cast has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

If you cast a card exiled with Smirking Spelljacker, it will go to the stack. From there, it will likely go to the battlefield or back to its owner's graveyard. Even if it returns to exile, it will no longer be exiled with Smirking Spelljacker, so you can't cast it again.

0030_MTGOTJ_CmdrNew: Smoldering Stagecoach

Smoldering Stagecoach

{3}{R}

Artifact — Vehicle

*/5

Smoldering Stagecoach's power is equal to the number of instant and sorcery cards in your graveyard.

Whenever Smoldering Stagecoach attacks, the next instant spell and the next sorcery spell you cast this turn each have cascade.

Crew 2

The ability that defines Smoldering Stagecoach's power works in all zones, not just the battlefield.

"Cascade" means "When you cast this spell, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card whose mana value is less than this spell's mana value. You may cast that card without paying its mana cost if the resulting spell's mana value is less than this spell's mana value. Then put all cards exiled this way that weren't cast on the bottom of your library in a random order."

A spell's mana value is determined only by its mana cost. Ignore any alternative costs, additional costs, cost increases, or cost reductions.

Cascade triggers when you cast the spell, meaning that it resolves before that spell. If you end up casting the exiled card, it will go on the stack above the spell with cascade.

When the cascade ability resolves, you must exile cards. The only optional part of the ability is whether you cast the last card exiled.

If a spell with cascade is countered, the cascade ability will still resolve normally.

You exile the cards face up. All players will be able to see them.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those to cast the card.

If the card has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

Due to a 2021 rules change to cascade, not only do you stop exiling cards if you exile a nonland card with lesser mana value than the spell with cascade, but the resulting spell you cast must also have lesser mana value. Previously, in cases where a card's mana value differed from the resulting spell, such as with some modal double-faced cards or cards with an Adventure, you could cast a spell with a higher mana value than the exiled card.

The mana value of a split card is determined by the combined mana cost of its two halves. If cascade allows you to cast a split card, you may cast either half but not both halves (unless the card has fuse).

0003_MTGOTJ_CommFace: Stella Lee, Wild Card

Stella Lee, Wild Card

{1}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Rogue

2/4

Whenever you cast your second spell each turn, exile the top card of your library. Until the end of your next turn, you may play that card.

{T}: Copy target instant or sorcery spell you control. You may choose new targets for the copy. Activate only if you've cast three or more spells this turn.

Spells that were cast before Stella Lee entered the battlefield count. If Stella Lee was the first spell you cast this turn, the next spell you cast this turn is your second spell.

You pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for cards played from exile with Stella Lee's first ability. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

The copy created by Stella Lee's last ability will have the same targets as the spell it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. The new targets must be legal.

If the copied spell is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the copied spell divides damage or distributes counters among a number of targets, the division and number of targets can't be changed. If you choose new targets, you must choose the same number of targets.

If a spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy will have the same value of X.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

The copy made by Stella Lee's last ability is created on the stack, so it's not "cast."

0023_MTGOTJ_CmdrNew: Thieving Varmint

Thieving Varmint

{1}{B}

Creature — Varmint

2/1

Deathtouch, lifelink

{T}, Pay 1 life: Add two mana of any one color. Spend this mana only to cast spells you don't own.

You may spend the two mana added by the last ability on the same spell you don't own or on two different spells you don't own.

0017_MTGOTJ_CmdrNew: Thunderclap Drake

Thunderclap Drake

{1}{U}

Creature — Drake

2/1

Flying

Instant and sorcery spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

{2}{U}, Sacrifice Thunderclap Drake: When you next cast an instant or sorcery spell this turn, copy it for each time you've cast your commander from the command zone this game. You may choose new targets for the copies.

The last sentence of Thunderclap Drake's rules text was inadvertently omitted from the card. Its updated Oracle text appears above.

Thunderclap Drake's second ability doesn't change the mana cost or mana value of any spell. It changes only the total cost you pay to cast instant and sorcery spells.

Thunderclap Drake's second ability can't reduce the amount of colored mana you pay for a spell. It reduces only the generic mana component of that spell's cost.

If you have multiple commanders, you'll copy the next instant or sorcery spell you cast this turn for each time you've cast either of them. For example, if you've cast one commander once and one twice, you'll copy that spell three times.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copies will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the spell that's copied divides damage or distributes counters among a number of targets, the division and number of targets can't be changed.

If a spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copies will have the same value of X.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for the copies. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copies too.

The copies made by Thunderclap Drake's delayed triggered ability are created on the stack, so they're not "cast."

0035_MTGOTJ_CmdrNew: Vengeful Regrowth

Vengeful Regrowth

{4}{G}{G}

Sorcery

Return up to three target land cards from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped. Create that many 4/2 green Plant Warrior creature tokens with reach.

Flashback {6}{G}{G} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

The number of Plant Warrior tokens created is equal to the number of land cards returned from your graveyard to the battlefield by Vengeful Regrowth. For example, if you cast Vengeful Regrowth targeting three Forest cards in your graveyard but two of those Forest cards are exiled in response, you'll return the remaining Forest card and create one Plant Warrior token.

0008_MTGOTJ_CmNewFt: Vihaan, Goldwaker

Vihaan, Goldwaker

{R}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Dwarf Warlock

3/3

Other outlaws you control have vigilance and haste. (Assassins, Mercenaries, Pirates, Rogues, and Warlocks are outlaws.)

At the beginning of combat on your turn, you may have Treasures you control become 3/3 Construct Assassin artifact creatures in addition to their other types until end of turn.

If a Treasure you control is already a creature when Vihaan's second ability resolves and you choose to apply its effect to all Treasures you control, that effect will overwrite any previous effects that set that creature's power and toughness to specific numbers. Effects that otherwise modify its power and toughness will still apply no matter when they took effect. The same is true for +1/+1 counters.

Treasures you control will keep any abilities they previously had while they're creatures.

0012_MTGOTJ_CmdrNew: We Ride at Dawn

We Ride at Dawn

{2}{W}

Enchantment

Legendary creature spells you cast have convoke. (Your creatures can help cast those spells. Each creature you tap while casting a legendary creature spell pays for {1} or one mana of that creature's color.)

Whenever your commander attacks, create a 1/1 red Mercenary creature token with "{T}: Target creature you control gets +1/+0 until end of turn. Activate only as a sorcery."

You can tap any untapped creature you control to convoke a spell, even one you haven't controlled continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn.

When calculating a spell's total cost, include any alternative costs, additional costs, or anything else that increases or reduces the cost to cast the spell. Convoke applies after the total cost is calculated. Convoke doesn't change a spell's mana cost or mana value.

If a creature you control has a mana ability with {T} in the cost, activating that ability while casting a spell with convoke will result in the creature being tapped before you pay the spell's costs. You won't be able to tap it again for convoke. Similarly, if you sacrifice a creature to activate a mana ability while casting a spell with convoke, that creature won't be on the battlefield when you pay the spell's costs, so you won't be able to tap it for convoke.

If you control another player's commander, you won't create a Mercenary when you attack with that creature. However, if another player controls your commander, you'll create a Mercenary when it attacks.

If you have two commanders and they're both declared as attackers, We Ride at Dawn's last ability will trigger twice.

0004_MTGOTJ_CommFace: Yuma, Proud Protector

Yuma, Proud Protector

{5}{R}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Ranger

6/6

This spell costs {1} less to cast for each land card in your graveyard.

Whenever Yuma, Proud Protector enters the battlefield or attacks, you may sacrifice a land. If you do, draw a card.

Whenever a Desert card is put into your graveyard from anywhere, create a 4/2 green Plant Warrior creature token with reach.

Yuma must be on the battlefield for its last ability to trigger. If it is put into your graveyard at the same time as a Desert card you own, its ability won't trigger.

THE BIG SCORE CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

0016_MTGOTJ_Epilogue: Ancient Cornucopia

Ancient Cornucopia

{2}{G}

Artifact

Whenever you cast a spell that's one or more colors, you may gain 1 life for each of that spell's colors. Do this only once each turn.

{T}: Add one mana of any color.

Once you choose to gain life using Ancient Cornucopia's triggered ability, that ability won't trigger again that turn.

Ancient Cornucopia's triggered ability counts the number of colors the spell has (from one to five), not how many colored mana symbols there are in its mana cost or how many colors of mana you spent.

Ancient Cornucopia's triggered ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. The ability will resolve even if that spell is countered. If that spell is countered, use its last known information to determine what colors it was.

0017_MTGOTJ_Epilogue: Bristlebud Farmer

Bristlebud Farmer

{2}{G}{G}

Creature — Plant Druid

5/5

Trample

When Bristlebud Farmer enters the battlefield, create two Food tokens. (They're artifacts with "{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.")

Whenever Bristlebud Farmer attacks, you may sacrifice a Food. If you do, mill three cards. You may put a permanent card from among them into your hand.

Food is an artifact type. Even though it appears on some creatures in other sets, it's never a creature type.

If an effect refers to a Food, it means any Food artifact, not just a Food artifact token.

You can't sacrifice a single Food token to pay multiple costs.

A permanent card is an artifact, battle, creature, enchantment, land, or planeswalker card.

0001_MTGOTJ_Epilogue: Collector's Cage

Collector's Cage

{1}{W}

Artifact

Hideaway 5 (When this artifact enters the battlefield, look at the top five cards of your library, exile one face down, then put the rest on the bottom in a random order.)

{1}, {T}: Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control. Then if you control three or more creatures with different powers, you may play the exiled card without paying its mana cost.

Any player who has controlled a permanent with a hideaway ability since a card was exiled with it may look at that card.

Previously, permanents with hideaway entered the battlefield tapped. This ability has been removed from the definition of hideaway. Older cards have received errata to have an additional paragraph that reads "[This permanent] enters the battlefield tapped," and they now have hideaway 4.

Hideaway now causes you to put the rest of the cards on the bottom of your library in a random order instead of any order.

Collector's Cage's last ability looks at the creatures you control as it resolves to determine if you can play the exiled card. For example, if you control a 4/5 creature, a 1/1 creature, and a 2/1 creature, there are three different powers among creatures you control.

You choose whether to play the exiled card as Collector's Cage's last ability resolves. If you do, you do so as part of the resolution of that ability. You can't wait to play it later in the turn. Timing restrictions based on the card's types are ignored. However, you can never play lands on other players' turns.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the spell.

If the spell you cast has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

0005_MTGOTJ_Epilogue: Esoteric Duplicator

Esoteric Duplicator

{2}{U}

Artifact — Clue

Whenever you sacrifice Esoteric Duplicator or another artifact, you may pay {2}. If you do, at the beginning of the next end step, create a token that's a copy of that artifact.

{2}, Sacrifice Esoteric Duplicator: Draw a card.

The token copies exactly what was printed on the original artifact and nothing else (unless that artifact was copying something else or was a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that artifact was tapped or untapped, whether it had any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied artifact had {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If the copied artifact was a token, the token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created that token.

If the copied artifact was copying something else when it was last on the battlefield, then the token enters the battlefield as whatever that artifact copied.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied artifact will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any "as [this artifact] enters the battlefield" or "[this artifact] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the copied artifact will also work.

0011_MTGOTJ_Epilogue: Generous Plunderer

Generous Plunderer

{1}{R}

Creature — Human Rogue

2/2

Menace

At the beginning of your upkeep, you may create a Treasure token. When you do, target opponent creates a tapped Treasure token.

Whenever Generous Plunderer attacks, it deals damage to defending player equal to the number of artifacts they control.

You don't choose a target for Generous Plunderer's first triggered ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you create a Treasure token this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal. Notably, the triggered ability isn't a crime, but the reflexive triggered ability potentially is.

0002_MTGOTJ_Epilogue: Grand Abolisher

Grand Abolisher

{W}{W}

Creature — Human Cleric

2/2

During your turn, your opponents can't cast spells or activate abilities of artifacts, creatures, or enchantments.

Grand Abolisher doesn't stop your opponents from activating abilities of artifact, creature, or enchantment cards in zones other than the battlefield (like cycling abilities, for example).

Grand Abolisher doesn't affect triggered abilities or static abilities.

0009_MTGOTJ_Epilogue: Harvester of Misery

Harvester of Misery

{3}{B}{B}

Creature — Spirit

5/4

Menace

When Harvester of Misery enters the battlefield, other creatures get -2/-2 until end of turn.

{1}{B}, Discard Harvester of Misery: Target creature gets -2/-2 until end of turn.

Harvester of Misery's second ability affects only other creatures that are on the battlefield at the time it resolves. Creatures that enter the battlefield later in the turn and noncreature permanents that become creatures later in the turn won't get -2/-2.

0021_MTGOTJ_Epilogue: Loot, the Key to Everything

Loot, the Key to Everything

{G}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Beast Noble

1/2

Ward {1}

At the beginning of your upkeep, exile the top X cards of your library, where X is the number of card types among other nonland permanents you control. You may play those cards this turn.

The value of X is determined as Loot's last ability resolves.

The card types that could appear among your nonland permanents are artifact, battle, creature, enchantment, planeswalker, and kindred. ("Kindred" is the new name of the card type previously known as tribal. Existing tribal cards will become kindred cards in a future Oracle update.)

Lands are disregarded when calculating the value of X. For example, if you control an artifact land but no other artifacts, artifact won't count toward the value of X.

You pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for cards played from exile with Loot's last ability. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0023_MTGOTJ_Epilogue: Lost Jitte

Lost Jitte

{1}

Legendary Artifact — Equipment

Whenever equipped creature deals combat damage, put a charge counter on Lost Jitte.

Remove a charge counter from Lost Jitte: Choose one —

• Untap target land.

• Target creature can't block this turn.

• Put a +1/+1 counter on equipped creature.

Equip {1}

You may target a land that is already untapped with the first mode of Lost Jitte's activated ability.

Choosing a creature that's already been declared as a blocker as the target of the second mode of the activated ability won't cause that creature to stop blocking.

0013_MTGOTJ_Epilogue: Memory Vessel

Memory Vessel

{3}{R}{R}

Artifact

{T}, Exile Memory Vessel: Each player exiles the top seven cards of their library. Until your next turn, players may play cards they exiled from their library this way, and they can't play cards from their hand. Activate only as a sorcery.

Memory Vessel has received a minor update to clarify that players can play only cards they exiled from their library during the effect of the activated ability, not the Memory Vessel that was exiled to activate the ability. Its updated Oracle text appears above.

Players pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for cards played from exile with Memory Vessel's ability. For example, if an exiled card is a land card, its owner may play it only during their main phase while the stack is empty.

Players may still play cards from zones other than their hand if something would allow them to do so.

0014_MTGOTJ_Epilogue: Molten Duplication

Molten Duplication

{1}{R}

Sorcery

Create a token that's a copy of target artifact or creature you control, except it's an artifact in addition to its other types. It gains haste until end of turn. Sacrifice it at the beginning of the next end step.

Except for the listed exceptions, the token copies exactly what was printed on the original permanent and nothing else (unless that permanent is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that permanent is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied permanent has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If the copied permanent is a token, the token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created that token, with the stated exceptions.

If the copied permanent is copying something else, then the token enters the battlefield as whatever that permanent copied, with the stated exceptions.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied permanent will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any "as [this permanent] enters the battlefield" or "[this permanent] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the copied permanent will also work.

0025_MTGOTJ_Epilogue: Nexus of Becoming

Nexus of Becoming

{6}

Artifact

At the beginning of combat on your turn, draw a card. Then you may exile an artifact or creature card from your hand. If you do, create a token that's a copy of the exiled card, except it's a 3/3 Golem artifact creature in addition to its other types.

Except for the listed exceptions, the token copies exactly what's printed on the exiled card and nothing else.

If the exiled card has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied card will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any "as [this permanent] enters the battlefield" or "[this permanent] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the copied card will also work.

0003_MTGOTJ_Epilogue: Oltec Matterweaver

Oltec Matterweaver

{2}{W}

Creature — Human Artificer

2/4

Whenever you cast a creature spell, choose one —

• Create a 1/1 colorless Gnome artifact creature token.

• Create a token that's a copy of target artifact token you control.

Oltec Matterweaver's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

The new token copies the original characteristics of the target token as stated by the effect that created the target token and nothing else (unless that creature is copying something else; see below). It doesn't copy whether the target token is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied token has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0. (Most tokens don't have a mana cost unless they're copying something else.)

If the copied token is copying something else, then the new token enters the battlefield as whatever that token copied.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied token will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any "as [this permanent] enters the battlefield" or "[this permanent] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the copied token will also work.

0018_MTGOTJ_Epilogue: Omenpath Journey

Omenpath Journey

{3}{G}

Enchantment

When Omenpath Journey enters the battlefield, search your library for up to five land cards that have different names, exile them, then shuffle.

At the beginning of your end step, choose a card at random exiled with Omenpath Journey and put it onto the battlefield tapped.

You may search your library for only one land card and exile it, if you like.

While in your library, a double-faced card has only the name of its front face. It's not possible to reveal two of the same double-faced card this way.

0022_MTGOTJ_Epilogue: Pest Control

Pest Control

{W}{B}

Sorcery

Destroy all nonland permanents with mana value 1 or less.

Cycling {2} ({2}, Discard this card: Draw a card.)

If the mana cost of a permanent includes {X}, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

The mana value of a token that isn't a copy of another object is 0. A token that is a copy of another object has the same mana cost as that object.

0004_MTGOTJ_Epilogue: Rest in Peace

Rest in Peace

{1}{W}

Enchantment

When Rest in Peace enters the battlefield, exile all graveyards.

If a card or token would be put into a graveyard from anywhere, exile it instead.

While Rest in Peace is on the battlefield, abilities that trigger whenever a creature dies won't trigger because cards and tokens are never put into a player's graveyard.

If Rest in Peace is destroyed by a spell, Rest in Peace will be exiled and then the spell will be put into its owner's graveyard.

If a card is discarded while Rest in Peace is on the battlefield, abilities that function when a card is discarded (such as madness) still work, even though that card never reaches a graveyard. In addition, spells or abilities that check the characteristics of a discarded card (such as Chandra Ablaze's first ability) can find that card in exile.

0019_MTGOTJ_Epilogue: Sandstorm Salvager

Sandstorm Salvager

{2}{G}

Creature — Human Artificer

1/1

When Sandstorm Salvager enters the battlefield, create a 3/3 colorless Golem artifact creature token.

{2}, {T}: Put a +1/+1 counter on each creature token you control. They gain trample until end of turn.

In the rare case where +1/+1 counters can't be put on one or more creature tokens you control, those creature tokens still gain trample until end of turn.

0006_MTGOTJ_Epilogue: Simulacrum Synthesizer

Simulacrum Synthesizer

{2}{U}

Artifact

When Simulacrum Synthesizer enters the battlefield, scry 2.

Whenever another artifact with mana value 3 or greater enters the battlefield under your control, create a 0/0 colorless Construct artifact creature token with "This creature gets +1/+1 for each artifact you control."

If the mana cost of an artifact on the battlefield includes {X}, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

The ability of the Construct token created by Simulacrum Synthesizer's last ability does count the Construct itself, so it'll be at least 1/1.

0026_MTGOTJ_Epilogue: Sword of Wealth and Power

Sword of Wealth and Power

{3}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +2/+2 and has protection from instants and from sorceries.

Whenever equipped creature deals combat damage to a player, create a Treasure token. When you next cast an instant or sorcery spell this turn, copy that spell. You may choose new targets for the copy.

Equip {2}

Protection from instants and from sorceries means that the equipped creature can't be the target of instant spells, sorcery spells, or abilities from instant or sorcery cards (such as an ability of an instant card that triggers when that card is cycled), and all damage that an instant or sorcery spell or card would deal to it is prevented. Nothing other than these events is prevented or illegal.

The copy created by Sword of Wealth and Power's delayed triggered ability will have the same targets as the spell it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. The new targets must be legal.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the copied spell divides damage or distributes counters among a number of targets, the division and number of targets can't be changed. If you choose new targets, you must choose the same number of targets.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy will have the same value of X.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

The copy made by Sword of Wealth and Power's delayed triggered ability is created on the stack, so it's not "cast."

0030_MTGOTJ_Epilogue: Tarnation Vista

Tarnation Vista

Land

Tarnation Vista enters the battlefield tapped. As it enters, choose a color.

{T}: Add one mana of the chosen color.

{1}, {T}: For each color among monocolored permanents you control, add one mana of that color.

Tarnation Vista's last ability is a mana ability. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

The five colors are white, blue, black, red, and green, and as such, Tarnation Vista's last ability can produce five mana at most.

0015_MTGOTJ_Epilogue: Territory Forge

Territory Forge

{4}{R}

Artifact

When Territory Forge enters the battlefield, if you cast it, exile target artifact or land.

Territory Forge has all activated abilities of the exiled card.

Territory Forge gains only activated abilities. It doesn't gain triggered abilities or static abilities. Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keywords are activated abilities and may have colons in their reminder text.

If an activated ability of the exiled card references the card it's printed on by name, treat Territory Forge's version of that ability as though it referenced Territory Forge instead. For example, if the exiled card is Bandit's Haul (which has the ability "{2}, {T}, Remove two loot counters from Bandit's Haul: Draw a card.), you would treat Territory Forge's version of the ability as though it said "{2}, {T}, Remove two loot counters from Territory Forge: Draw a card."

0027_MTGOTJ_Epilogue: Torpor Orb

Torpor Orb

{2}

Artifact

Creatures entering the battlefield don't cause abilities to trigger.

Triggered abilities use the word "when," "whenever," or "at." They're often written as "[Trigger condition], [effect]." Some keyword abilities are triggered abilities and will have "when," "whenever," or "at the beginning of" in their reminder text.

Torpor Orb stops a creature's own enters-the-battlefield triggered abilities as well as other triggered abilities that would trigger when a creature enters the battlefield.

Replacement effects are unaffected by Torpor Orb's ability. For example, a creature that enters the battlefield with one +1/+1 counter on it will still receive a +1/+1 counter.

The trigger event doesn't have to specify "creatures" entering the battlefield. For example, Captain Storm, Cosmium Raider from the Lost Caverns of Ixalan release has an ability that says "Whenever an artifact enters the battlefield under your control, put a +1/+1 counter on target Pirate you control." If an artifact creature enters the battlefield under your control, that ability won't trigger. If a noncreature artifact enters the battlefield under your control, the ability will trigger.

release has an ability that says "Whenever an artifact enters the battlefield under your control, put a +1/+1 counter on target Pirate you control." If an artifact creature enters the battlefield under your control, that ability won't trigger. If a noncreature artifact enters the battlefield under your control, the ability will trigger. Abilities that apply "as [this creature] enters the battlefield," including many abilities that ask a creature's controller to choose a color or creature type, are unaffected.

Look at the permanent as it exists on the battlefield, taking into account continuous effects, to determine whether any triggered abilities will trigger. For example, if you control March of the Machines, which says, in part, "Each noncreature artifact is an artifact creature," each artifact will be a creature at the time it enters the battlefield and will not cause triggered abilities to trigger.

If Torpor Orb and a creature enter the battlefield at the same time, that creature entering the battlefield won't cause triggered abilities to trigger.

0020_MTGOTJ_Epilogue: Vaultborn Tyrant

Vaultborn Tyrant

{5}{G}{G}

Creature — Dinosaur

6/6

Trample

Whenever Vaultborn Tyrant or another creature with power 4 or greater enters the battlefield under your control, you gain 3 life and draw a card.

When Vaultborn Tyrant dies, if it's not a token, create a token that's a copy of it, except it's an artifact in addition to its other types.

If one or more static abilities that apply to a creature entering the battlefield change its power, those abilities are considered when determining whether Vaultborn Tyrant's second ability triggers. The same is true for replacement effects that apply to it, such as entering the battlefield with one or more +1/+1 counters or entering the battlefield as a copy of another creature.

Once Vaultborn Tyrant's second ability has triggered, lowering the power of the creature or removing it from the battlefield won't stop you from gaining life and drawing a card.

Except for the listed exception, the token copies exactly what is printed on Vaultborn Tyrant and nothing else (unless Vaultborn Tyrant was copying something else; see below). It doesn't copy whether Vaultborn Tyrant was tapped or untapped, whether it had any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If Vaultborn Tyrant was copying something else when it was last on the battlefield but somehow still had its last ability, then the token enters the battlefield as whatever Vaultborn Tyrant copied, with the listed exceptions.

When the token copy of Vaultborn Tyrant enters the battlefield, its second ability will trigger.

0007_MTGOTJ_Epilogue: Worldwalker Helm

Worldwalker Helm

{2}{U}

Artifact

If you would create one or more artifact tokens, instead create those tokens plus an additional Map token. (It's an artifact with "{1}, {T}, Sacrifice this artifact: Target creature you control explores. Activate only as a sorcery.")

{1}{U}, {T}: Create a token that's a copy of target artifact token you control.

Worldwaker Helm's first ability applies to all kinds of artifact tokens that its controller creates, not just Map tokens.

The additional Map token won't have any abilities the other tokens were created with. Anything else specified in the effect creating the token (such as tapped or "Exile that token at end of combat") applies to both the original tokens and the Map.

You don't need to control the spell or ability that creates the tokens, but you do have to be the one creating the tokens for Worldwaker Helm's first ability to apply.

The new token created by Worldwaker Helm's last ability copies the original characteristics of the target token as stated by the effect that created the target token and nothing else (unless that token is copying something else; see below). It doesn't copy whether the target token is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied token has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0. (Most tokens don't have a mana cost unless they're copying something else.)

If the copied token is copying something else, then the new token enters the battlefield as whatever that token copied.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied token will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any "as [this permanent] enters the battlefield" or "[this permanent] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the copied token will also work.

BREAKING NEWS CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

0034_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Abrupt Decay

Abrupt Decay

{B}{G}

Instant

This spell can't be countered.

Destroy target nonland permanent with mana value 3 or less.

A spell or ability that counters spells can still target Abrupt Decay. When that spell or ability resolves, Abrupt Decay won't be countered, but any additional effects of the countering spell or ability will still happen.

If you target a creature with ward, you may still pay the ward cost, but Abrupt Decay won't be countered even if you don't.

The mana value of a token that isn't a copy of another object is 0. A token that is a copy of another object has the same mana cost as that object.

If a permanent has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0035_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Anguished Unmaking

Anguished Unmaking

{1}{W}{B}

Instant

Exile target nonland permanent. You lose 3 life.

If the target nonland permanent is an illegal target as Anguished Unmaking tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't lose 3 life.

0007_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Archive Trap

Archive Trap

{3}{U}{U}

Instant — Trap

If an opponent searched their library this turn, you may pay {0} rather than pay this spell's mana cost.

Target opponent mills thirteen cards.

You may ignore a Trap's alternative cost condition and simply cast it for its normal mana cost. This is true even if its alternative cost condition has been met.

Casting a Trap by paying its alternative cost doesn't change its mana cost or mana value. The only difference is the cost you actually pay.

Effects that increase or reduce the cost to cast a Trap will apply to whichever cost you chose to pay.

Archive Trap checks only whether an opponent searched their library. It doesn't matter whether that player found a card during the search.

A spell or ability causes a player to search their library only if it specifically contains the word "search" in its text. For example, if a spell or ability lets a player look at the top four cards of their library and do something with one of those cards, that's not a search.

If a search effect is affected by Aven Mindcensor's ability (which causes a player to search the top four cards of their library instead), that still counts as searching that library.

The opponent you target doesn't have to be the opponent who searched their library.

If the targeted opponent has fewer than thirteen cards in their library, that player puts their entire library into their graveyard.

0008_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Archmage's Charm

Archmage's Charm

{U}{U}{U}

Instant

Choose one —

• Counter target spell.

• Target player draws two cards.

• Gain control of target nonland permanent with mana value 1 or less.

The mana value of a token that isn't a copy of another object is 0. A token that is a copy of another object has the same mana cost as that object.

0036_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Back for More

Back for More

{4}{B}{G}

Instant

Return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield. When you do, it fights up to one target creature you don't control.

You don't choose a target creature you don't control at the time you cast Back for More. Rather, a "reflexive" ability triggers when you return the target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal. Notably, Back for More isn't a crime, but the reflexive triggered ability potentially is.

The reflexive triggered ability from Back for More is put onto the stack at the same time as any other triggered abilities caused by the creature entering the battlefield.

If the target creature is an illegal target when the reflexive triggered ability tries to resolve, the ability doesn't resolve. If the creature you put onto the battlefield is no longer on the battlefield or no longer a creature, the target creature won't deal or be dealt damage.

0038_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Buried in the Garden

Buried in the Garden

{2}{G}{W}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant land

When Buried in the Garden enters the battlefield, exile target nonland permanent you don't control until Buried in the Garden leaves the battlefield.

Whenever enchanted land is tapped for mana, its controller adds an additional one mana of any color.

If Buried in the Garden leaves the battlefield before its first triggered ability resolves, the target permanent won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist. When the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

0028_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Clear Shot

Clear Shot

{2}{G}

Instant

Target creature you control gets +1/+1 until end of turn. It deals damage equal to its power to target creature you don't control.

You can't cast Clear Shot unless you choose a creature you control and a creature you don't control as targets.

As Clear Shot tries to resolve, if either creature is an illegal target, the creature you control won't deal damage. If the creature you control is a legal target but the other creature isn't, your creature will still get +1/+1.

0021_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Collective Defiance

Collective Defiance

{1}{R}{R}

Sorcery

Escalate {1} (Pay this cost for each mode chosen beyond the first.)

Choose one or more —

• Target player discards all the cards in their hand, then draws that many cards.

• Collective Defiance deals 4 damage to target creature.

• Collective Defiance deals 3 damage to target opponent or planeswalker.

You choose all of your modes at once. You can't wait to perform one mode's actions and then decide to choose more modes.

You can't choose any one mode multiple times.

If one target of an escalate spell becomes illegal, the other targets will still be affected. If all of the targets become illegal, the spell won't resolve.

Effects that reduce the cost of spells reduce the total cost, including any escalate costs added.

If an effect allows you to cast a spell that has escalate without paying its mana cost, you pay escalate costs for that spell if you choose more than one mode.

Additional costs don't affect a spell's mana value.

0009_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Commandeer

Commandeer

{5}{U}{U}

Instant

You may exile two blue cards from your hand rather than pay this spell's mana cost.

Gain control of target noncreature spell. You may choose new targets for it.

If you gain control of an instant or sorcery spell with Commandeer, it will still be put into its owner's graveyard when it resolves.

After Commandeer resolves, you control the targeted spell. Any instance of "you" in that spell's text now refers to you, "an opponent" refers to one of your opponents, and so on. The change of control happens before new targets are chosen, so any targeting restrictions such as "target opponent" or "target creature you control" are now made in reference to you, not the spell's original controller. You may either change those targets to be legal in reference to you, or, if those are the spell's only targets, the spell doesn't resolve for having illegal targets. When the spell resolves, any illegal targets are unaffected by it and you make all decisions the spell's effect calls for.

You may change any of the targeted spell's targets. If you change a target, you must choose a legal target for the spell. If you can't, you must leave the target the same (even if that target is now illegal).

If the targeted spell has a triggered ability that copies it (for example, replicate or storm), the copies will be controlled by the player who cast that spell.

You may pay the alternative cost rather than the card's mana cost. Any additional costs are paid as normal.

You can't exile a card from your hand to pay for itself. At the time you would pay costs, that card is on the stack, not in your hand.

0061_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Contagion Engine

Contagion Engine

{6}

Artifact

When Contagion Engine enters the battlefield, put a -1/-1 counter on each creature target player controls.

{4}, {T}: Proliferate twice. (Choose any number of permanents and/or players, then give each another counter of each kind already there. Then do it again.)

If a permanent ever has both +1/+1 counters and -1/-1 counters on it at the same time, they're removed in pairs as a state-based action so that the permanent has only one of those kinds of counters on it.

While proliferating twice, players can't respond between proliferating the first time and proliferating the second time.

If you proliferate twice, you don't have to choose the same set of players and/or permanents to get additional counters each time.

To proliferate, you can choose any permanent that has a counter, including ones controlled by opponents. You can choose any player who has a counter, including opponents. You can't choose cards in any zone other than the battlefield, even if they have counters on them.

You don't have to choose every permanent or player that has a counter, only the ones you want to add counters to. Since "any number" includes zero, you don't have to choose any permanents at all, and you don't have to choose any players at all.

If a player or permanent has more than one kind of counter on it, and you choose for it to get additional counters, it must get one of each kind of counter it already has. You can't have it get just one kind of counter it already has and not the others.

An ability that triggers "Whenever you proliferate" triggers even if you chose no permanents or players while doing so.

Players can respond to a spell or ability whose effect includes proliferating. Once that spell or ability starts to resolve, however, and its controller chooses which permanents and players will get new counters, it's too late for anyone to respond.

0022_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Crackle with Power

Crackle with Power

{X}{X}{X}{R}{R}

Sorcery

Crackle with Power deals five times X damage to each of up to X targets.

If you choose 1 for the value of X, Crackle with Power will cost {3}{R}{R} to cast and deal five damage to a single target. If you choose 2 for the value of X, it will cost {6}{R}{R} to cast and deal ten damage to each of up to two targets, and so on.

0039_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Crime // Punishment

Crime

{3}{W}{B}

Sorcery

Put target creature or enchantment card from an opponent's graveyard onto the battlefield under your control.

///

Punishment

{X}{B}{G}

Sorcery

Destroy each artifact, creature, and enchantment with mana value X.

To cast a split card, choose one of its halves to cast. There's no way to cast both halves of Crime // Punishment.

Split cards have two card faces on a single card. The characteristics of the half you didn't cast are ignored while the spell is on the stack.

Each split card is a single card. For example, if you discard a split card, you've discarded one card, not two. If an effect counts the number of instant and sorcery cards in your graveyard, Crime // Punishment counts once, not twice.

Each split card has two names. If an effect instructs you to choose a card name, you may choose one of those names, but not both.

A split card's characteristics are a combination of its two halves while it is not on the stack. For example, Crime // Punishment has a mana value of 7 while it is in your library. If an effect allows you to search your library for a card with mana value 4 or less, you can't find Crime // Punishment.

If an effect allows you to cast a spell with certain characteristics, consider only the characteristics of the half you're casting.

0040_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Cruel Ultimatum

Cruel Ultimatum

{U}{U}{B}{B}{B}{R}{R}

Sorcery

Target opponent sacrifices a creature, discards three cards, then loses 5 life. You return a creature card from your graveyard to your hand, draw three cards, then gain 5 life.

If the target opponent is an illegal target as Cruel Ultimatum tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. (I'm not going to list them all here because it would just be disappointing to hear all of the things you won't get to do.)

Cruel Ultimatum's only target is an opponent. You don't choose which creature card in your graveyard you'll return to your hand until Cruel Ultimatum resolves.

All of the actions for Cruel Ultimatum are performed sequentially, in the order listed. Earlier actions may affect how you perform later actions. For example, if the opponent sacrifices a creature that they control but you own, it will end up in your graveyard. When Cruel Ultimatum lets you return a creature card from your graveyard to your hand, you can choose that one.

If, as Cruel Ultimatum begins to resolve, your opponent's life total is 5 or less and you have two or fewer cards in your library, the game will end in a draw. Your opponent's life total will drop to 0 or less, but Cruel Ultimatum must finish resolving completely before state-based actions are performed. You'll then be forced to draw three cards and fail to draw one. When state-based actions are finally performed, you and your opponent will both lose the game at the same time, which means the game is a draw.

0041_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Decimate

Decimate

{2}{R}{G}

Sorcery

Destroy target artifact, target creature, target enchantment, and target land. (You can't cast this spell unless you have legal choices for all its targets.)

You must choose a legal target for each target required by Decimate. However, if a permanent has multiple card types, it may be chosen as the target for more than one instance of the word "target." For example, you could cast Decimate targeting an artifact creature, an enchantment, and a land.

0043_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Detention Sphere

Detention Sphere

{1}{W}{U}

Enchantment

When Detention Sphere enters the battlefield, you may exile target nonland permanent not named Detention Sphere and all other permanents with the same name as that permanent.

When Detention Sphere leaves the battlefield, return the exiled cards to the battlefield under their owner's control.

Although the target of the enters-the-battlefield ability must not be a land, lands with the same name as that permanent will be exiled.

The enters-the-battlefield ability has only one target. The other permanents with that name aren't targeted. For example, a permanent with protection from white will be exiled if it has the same name as the target nonland permanent.

If the target nonland permanent is an illegal target when the enters-the-battlefield ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. No permanents will be exiled, including those with the same name as the target.

If Detention Sphere leaves the battlefield before its enters-the-battlefield ability has resolved, its leaves-the-battlefield ability will trigger and do nothing. Then the enters-the-battlefield ability will resolve and exile the targeted nonland permanent and other permanents with that name indefinitely.

0023_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Electrodominance

Electrodominance

{X}{R}{R}

Instant

Electrodominance deals X damage to any target. You may cast a spell with mana value X or less from your hand without paying its mana cost.

If the target is illegal as Electrodominance tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't get to cast a spell from your hand.

Effects that allow you to cast a spell don't allow you to play a land.

If the target is dealt lethal damage this way, it will still be on the battlefield while you cast a spell from your hand. It won't die until after Electrodominance is finished resolving. If any of its abilities trigger while you cast that spell, those abilities will trigger but won't resolve until after the target has died.

You cast the spell during the resolution of Electrodominance. Ignore timing restrictions based on the spell's type.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, such as that of Bankrupt in Blood, those must be paid to cast the card.

If a spell has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

0044_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Endless Detour

Endless Detour

{G}{W}{U}

Instant

The owner of target spell, nonland permanent, or card in a graveyard puts it on the top or bottom of their library.

The card's owner chooses whether to put it on the top or bottom of their library.

If Endless Detour targets a token, that token is put into the library, then ceases to exist.

If multiple cards are put into the library this way (such as when the spell targets a melded permanent), that permanent's owner puts all the cards on top or all the cards on the bottom. They put them in whatever order they wish, and do not need to reveal the order.

Endless Detour doesn't counter spells. A spell that can't be countered can still be put on the top or bottom of its owner's library this way.

0010_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Essence Capture

Essence Capture

{U}{U}

Instant

Counter target creature spell. Put a +1/+1 counter on up to one target creature you control.

You can't cast Essence Capture without a target creature spell. If either target is illegal when Essence Capture tries to resolve, the other is still affected as appropriate.

A creature spell that can't be countered is a legal target for Essence Capture. The spell won't be countered when Essence Capture resolves, but you'll still put a +1/+1 counter on the target creature.

0001_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Fell the Mighty

Fell the Mighty

{4}{W}

Sorcery

Destroy all creatures with power greater than target creature's power.

Use the power of the target creature as Fell the Mighty resolves to determine which creatures are destroyed. Fell the Mighty doesn't target any of those creatures, so a creature with hexproof or protection from white will be destroyed if its power is high enough.

Fell the Mighty won't destroy the target creature.

If the target creature is an illegal target when Fell the Mighty tries to resolve, Fell the Mighty won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. No creatures will be destroyed.

0002_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Fierce Retribution

Fierce Retribution

{1}{W}

Instant

Cleave {5}{W} (You may cast this spell for its cleave cost. If you do, remove the words in square brackets.)

Destroy target [attacking] creature.

If you cast a spell for its cleave cost, that spell doesn't have any of the text in square brackets while it's on the stack.

A cleave cost is an alternative cost that's paid instead of the spell's mana cost. Casting a spell for its cleave cost doesn't change the spell's mana value.

You can't cast a spell for both its cleave cost and another alternative cost. For example, if an effect gives a Fierce Retribution in your graveyard a flashback cost of {1}{W}, you can't cast it from your graveyard for its cleave cost.

If an effect allows you to cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't cast that spell for its cleave cost.

0024_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Fling

Fling

{1}{R}

Instant

As an additional cost to cast this spell, sacrifice a creature.

Fling deals damage equal to the sacrificed creature's power to any target.

Use the sacrificed creature's power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how much damage Fling deals.

You must sacrifice exactly one creature to cast this spell; you can't cast it without sacrificing a creature, and you can't sacrifice additional creatures.

Players can respond only once this spell has been cast and all its costs have been paid. No one can try to interfere with the creature you sacrificed to prevent you from casting this spell.

0045_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Fractured Identity

Fractured Identity

{3}{W}{U}

Sorcery

Exile target nonland permanent. Each player other than its controller creates a token that's a copy of it.

The tokens copy exactly what was printed on the permanent and nothing else (unless that permanent was copying something else or was a token; see below). They don't copy whether that permanent was tapped or untapped, whether it had any counters on it or Auras and/or Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied permanent had {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If the copied permanent was copying something else, the tokens enter the battlefield as whatever that permanent was copying.

If the copied permanent is a token, the tokens created by Fractured Identity copy the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created that token.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied permanent will trigger when the tokens enter the battlefield. Any "As [this permanent] enters the battlefield" or "[This permanent] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the copied permanent will also work.

If the exiled permanent was a commander, the tokens won't be commanders.

0062_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Grindstone

Grindstone

{1}

Artifact

{3}, {T}: Target player mills two cards. If two cards that share a color were milled this way, repeat this process.

If the two cards are both colorless, then the effect does not repeat. It only repeats if both cards have at least one color and at least one color is shared between them.

The process can repeat any number of times, as long as two cards that share a color are milled each time.

0014_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Heartless Pillage

Heartless Pillage

{2}{B}

Sorcery

Target opponent discards two cards.

Raid — If you attacked this turn, create a Treasure token.

If you've attacked with a creature this turn, you'll get a Treasure even if the target opponent discards one or zero cards.

You create only one Treasure token if you attacked this turn, no matter how many creatures you attacked with beyond the first.

0046_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Hindering Light

Hindering Light

{W}{U}

Instant

Counter target spell that targets you or a permanent you control.

Draw a card.

Hindering Light can target a spell that has multiple targets, as long as at least one of those targets is you or a permanent you control.

You may choose to target a spell that "can't be countered." If you do, the first part of Hindering Light's effect won't do anything, but you'll still get to draw a card.

0047_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Humiliate

Humiliate

{W}{B}

Sorcery

Target opponent reveals their hand. You choose a nonland card from it. That player discards that card. Put a +1/+1 counter on a creature you control.

You may cast Humiliate even if you control no creatures.

You choose which creature to put the +1/+1 counter on as Humiliate is resolving, after their hand has been revealed.

0048_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Hypothesizzle

Hypothesizzle

{3}{U}{R}

Instant

Draw two cards. Then you may discard a nonland card. When you do, Hypothesizzle deals 4 damage to target creature.

You don't choose a target creature at the time you cast Hypothesizzle. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you discard a nonland card. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal. Notably, the triggered ability isn't a crime, but the reflexive triggered ability potentially is.

0015_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Imp's Mischief

Imp's Mischief

{1}{B}

Instant

Change the target of target spell with a single target. You lose life equal to that spell's mana value.

You don't choose the new target for the spell until Imp's Mischief resolves. You must change the target if possible. However, you can't change the target to an illegal target. If there are no legal targets to choose from, the target isn't changed. It doesn't matter if the original target has somehow become illegal itself.

If a spell targets multiple things, you can't target it with Imp's Mischief, even if all but one of those targets have become illegal.

0025_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Indomitable Creativity

Indomitable Creativity

{X}{R}{R}{R}

Sorcery

Destroy X target artifacts and/or creatures. For each permanent destroyed this way, its controller reveals cards from the top of their library until an artifact or creature card is revealed and exiles that card. Those players put the exiled cards onto the battlefield, then shuffle.

If a player controls no permanents destroyed this way, that player reveals no cards from their library and doesn't shuffle it.

If an artifact or creature is targeted but not destroyed (perhaps because it gained indestructible or became an illegal target), it doesn't count as one of the artifacts or creatures destroyed this way. An artifact or creature that's destroyed but put into a zone other than a graveyard (such as a player's commander in the Commander variant) does count.

While revealing cards, a player stops as soon as they reveal a card that's an artifact or a creature (or both). That player doesn't choose one type.

If a player's library no longer contains an artifact or creature card when instructed to reveal cards, that player reveals the entire library, exiles no cards, and then shuffles it.

All of the exiled cards are put onto the battlefield at the same time.

0049_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Ionize

Ionize

{1}{U}{R}

Instant

Counter target spell. Ionize deals 2 damage to that spell's controller.

A spell that can't be countered is a legal target for Ionize. The spell won't be countered when Ionize resolves, but Ionize still deals 2 damage to that spell's controller.

0003_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Journey to Nowhere

Journey to Nowhere

{1}{W}

Enchantment

When Journey to Nowhere enters the battlefield, exile target creature.

When Journey to Nowhere leaves the battlefield, return the exiled card to the battlefield under its owner's control.

If Journey to Nowhere leaves the battlefield before its first ability has resolved, its second ability will trigger and do nothing. Then its first ability will resolve and exile the targeted creature forever.

0004_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Leyline Binding

Leyline Binding

{5}{W}

Enchantment

Flash

Domain — This spell costs {1} less to cast for each basic land type among lands you control.

When Leyline Binding enters the battlefield, exile target nonland permanent an opponent controls until Leyline Binding leaves the battlefield.

Leyline Binding's domain ability doesn't change its mana value, which is always 6.

Domain abilities count the number of basic land types among lands you control, not how many lands you control or how many of any type.

The basic land types are Plains, Island, Swamp, Mountain, and Forest. Land types other than basic land types (such as Desert) don't contribute to domain abilities.

If Leyline Binding leaves the battlefield before its enters-the-battlefield ability resolves, the target permanent won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to an exiled creature will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist.

If a token is exiled, it ceases to exist. It won't be returned to the battlefield.

In a multiplayer game, if Leyline Binding's owner leaves the game, the exiled card will return to the battlefield. Because the one-shot effect that returns the card isn't an ability that goes on the stack, it won't cease to exist along with the leaving player's spells and abilities on the stack.

0011_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Mana Drain

Mana Drain

{U}{U}

Instant

Counter target spell. At the beginning of your next main phase, add an amount of {C} equal to that spell's mana value.

If the target spell is an illegal target by the time Mana Drain tries to resolve, Mana Drain doesn't resolve. You don't add mana at the beginning of your next main phase. If the target is legal but not countered (most likely because an effect says that the spell can't be countered), you do add mana.

Mana Drain's delayed triggered ability will usually trigger at the beginning of your precombat main phase. However, if you cast Mana Drain during your precombat main phase or during your combat phase, its delayed triggered ability will trigger at the beginning of that turn's postcombat main phase.

0012_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Mindbreak Trap

Mindbreak Trap

{2}{U}{U}

Instant — Trap

If an opponent cast three or more spells this turn, you may pay {0} rather than pay this spell's mana cost.

Exile any number of target spells.

You may ignore a Trap's alternative cost condition and simply cast it for its normal mana cost. This is true even if its alternative cost condition has been met.

Casting a Trap by paying its alternative cost doesn't change its mana cost or mana value. The only difference is the cost you actually pay.

Effects that increase or reduce the cost to cast a Trap will apply to whichever cost you chose to pay.

Mindbreak Trap's alternative cost condition checks whether an opponent cast three or more spells this turn, not whether those spells have resolved.

If a spell is exiled, it's removed from the stack and thus will not resolve. The spell isn't countered; it just no longer exists. This works on spells that can't be countered.

0063_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Mindslaver

Mindslaver

{6}

Legendary Artifact

{4}, {T}, Sacrifice Mindslaver: You control target player during that player's next turn. (You see all cards that player could see and make all decisions for the player.)

The player you're controlling is still the active player during that turn.

You could gain control of yourself using Mindslaver, but gaining control of yourself doesn't really do anything.

You only control the player. You don't control any of that player's permanents, spells, or abilities.

While controlling another player, you also continue to make your own choices and decisions.

While controlling another player, you make all choices and decisions that player is allowed to make or is told to make during that turn. This includes choices about what spells to cast or what abilities to activate, as well as any decisions called for by triggered abilities or for any other reason.

You can't make the affected player concede. That player may choose to concede at any time, even while you're controlling that player.

You can't make any illegal decisions or illegal choices—you can't do anything that player couldn't do. You can't make choices or decisions for that player that aren't called for by the game rules or by any cards, permanents, spells, abilities, and so on. If an effect causes another player to make decisions that the affected player would normally make (such as Master Warcraft does), that effect takes precedence. In other words, if the affected player wouldn't make a decision, you wouldn't make that decision on that player's behalf.

You also can't make any choices or decisions for the player that would be called for by the tournament rules (such as whether to take an intentional draw or whether to call a judge).

You can use only the affected player's resources (cards, mana, and so on) to pay costs for that player; you can't use your own. Similarly, you can use the affected player's resources only to pay that player's costs; you can't spend them on your costs.

If the targeted player skips their next turn, you'll control the next turn the affected player actually takes.

Multiple player-controlling effects that affect the same player overwrite each other. The last one to be created is the one that works.

While controlling another player, you can see all cards in the game that player can see. This includes cards in that player's hand, face-down cards that player controls, and any cards in that player's library the player may look at.

Controlling a player doesn't allow you to look at that player's sideboard. If an effect instructs that player to choose a card from outside the game, you can't have that player choose any card.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, gaining control of a player causes you to gain control of each player on that team.

0050_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Oko, Thief of Crowns

Oko, Thief of Crowns

{1}{G}{U}

Legendary Planeswalker — Oko

4

+2: Create a Food token.

+1: Target artifact or creature loses all abilities and becomes a green Elk creature with base power and toughness 3/3.

−5: Exchange control of target artifact or creature you control and target creature an opponent controls with power 3 or less.

The effects of Oko's second ability last indefinitely. They don't expire during the cleanup step or if you or Oko leave the game.

If the affected artifact or creature gains an ability after Oko's second ability resolves, it will keep that ability.

Oko's second ability overwrites all previous effects that set the creature's base power and toughness to specific values. Any power- or toughness-setting effects that start to apply after Oko's second ability resolves will overwrite this effect.

Effects that modify a creature's power and/or toughness will apply to the creature no matter when they started to take effect. The same is true for any counters that change its power and/or toughness.

Oko's second ability overwrites all colors and creature types the affected creature has. It's just a green Elk. The creature keeps any supertypes (such as legendary) it has, but it loses any other card types it has (such as artifact).

Oko's second ability may target a permanent that is only temporarily an artifact or a creature. If this happens, the effect causes that permanent to remain a green Elk creature even after the temporary effect expires.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to a creature may become lethal if Oko's second ability changes its toughness during that turn.

The effects of Oko's third ability also last indefinitely. They don't expire during the cleanup step or if the creature you take has its power raised above 3 later.

If either of the target permanents is an illegal target when Oko's third ability resolves, the exchange won't happen.

Gaining control of a permanent doesn't cause you to gain control of any Auras or Equipment attached to it. Gaining control of an Equipment doesn't cause it to become unattached, although its new controller may activate its equip abilities during their main phase.

0051_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Outlaws' Merriment

Outlaws' Merriment

{1}{R}{W}{W}

Enchantment

At the beginning of your upkeep, choose one at random. Create a red and white creature token with those characteristics.

• 3/1 Human Warrior with trample and haste.

• 2/1 Human Cleric with lifelink and haste.

• 1/2 Human Rogue with haste and "When this creature enters the battlefield, it deals 1 damage to any target."

As you put the triggered ability of Outlaws' Merriment on the stack, you choose a mode at random. Players can respond to the ability knowing which token will be created.

0005_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Pariah

Pariah

{2}{W}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

All damage that would be dealt to you is dealt to enchanted creature instead.

If you would be dealt combat damage, the damage dealt to the enchanted creature instead is still combat damage.

If you control multiple Pariahs enchanting different creatures, you choose which redirection effect to apply. You can't divide damage dealt by one source or combat damage dealt by multiple creatures simultaneously. For example, if a spell would deal 6 damage to you and you control multiple Pariahs, you may have that 6 damage dealt to either of the enchanted creatures instead, but you can't choose to have 3 damage dealt to each one.

0006_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Path to Exile

Path to Exile

{W}

Instant

Exile target creature. Its controller may search their library for a basic land card, put that card onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Path to Exile tries to resolve, the spell won't resolve. The creature's controller won't search for a basic land card.

The controller of the exiled creature isn't required to search their library for a basic land. If that player doesn't, the player won't shuffle their library.

0030_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Pest Infestation

Pest Infestation

{X}{X}{G}

Sorcery

Destroy up to X target artifacts and/or enchantments. Create twice X 1/1 black and green Pest creature tokens with "When this creature dies, you gain 1 life."

The number of Pests created is equal to twice the chosen value of X, no matter how many artifacts and enchantments were destroyed.

If any artifacts or enchantments were chosen as targets, and all of them are illegal targets as Pest Infestation tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. No Pests will be created.

0031_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Primal Command

Primal Command

{3}{G}{G}

Sorcery

Choose two —

• Target player gains 7 life.

• Put target noncreature permanent on top of its owner's library.

• Target player shuffles their graveyard into their library.

• Search your library for a creature card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

Primal Command's modes are performed in the order listed. If you put a noncreature permanent on top of its owner's library and have that player shuffle their graveyard into their library, that card is shuffled away.

Primal Command won't be put into your graveyard until after it's finished resolving, which means it won't be shuffled into your library as part of its own effect if you target yourself with its third mode.

0032_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Primal Might

Primal Might

{X}{G}

Sorcery

Target creature you control gets +X/+X until end of turn. Then it fights up to one target creature you don't control.

You can cast Primal Might targeting only the creature you control.

You can cast Primal Might with 0 as the value of X to just have the two target creatures fight.

If you choose two target creatures and either target is an illegal target as Primal Might tries to resolve, neither creature will deal or be dealt damage.

If the creature you control is an illegal target as Primal Might tries to resolve, no creature gets +X/+X. If that creature is a legal target but the creature you don't control isn't, it still gets +X/+X.

0018_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Reanimate

Reanimate

{B}

Sorcery

Put target creature card from a graveyard onto the battlefield under your control. You lose life equal to its mana value.

If a card in a player's graveyard has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

The amount of life you lose is determined by the mana value of the card in your graveyard, not the creature once it's on the battlefield.

You lose life after the creature is already on the battlefield. Any abilities it has that interact with loss of life, such as that of Platinum Emperion, apply to that loss of life.

If any abilities trigger on the creature entering the battlefield, those abilities resolve after you lose life. If losing life results in you losing the game, those abilities won't resolve.

In a multiplayer game, if a player leaves the game, all cards that player owns leave as well. If you leave the game, the creature you control from Reanimate is exiled.

0013_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Repulse

Repulse

{2}{U}

Instant

Return target creature to its owner's hand.

Draw a card.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Repulse tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't draw a card.

0052_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Ride Down

Ride Down

{R}{W}

Instant

Destroy target blocking creature. Creatures that were blocked by that creature this combat gain trample until end of turn.

The attacking creatures that the destroyed creature was blocking remain blocked (even if no other creatures were blocking them). An attacking creature with trample that has no creature blocking it can deal its combat damage to the defending player, planeswalker, or battle.

In some rare cases, the blocking creature wasn't declared as a blocking creature that combat (for example, if it entered the battlefield blocking). In that case, the attacking creatures it was blocking won't gain trample even though the blocking creature is destroyed.

0053_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Savage Smash

Savage Smash

{1}{R}{G}

Sorcery

Target creature you control gets +2/+2 until end of turn. It fights target creature you don't control.

You can't cast Savage Smash unless you choose both a creature you control and a creature you don't control as targets.

If either target is an illegal target as Savage Smash resolves, neither creature will deal or be dealt damage.

If the creature you control is an illegal target as Savage Smash tries to resolve, it won't get +2/+2. If that creature is a legal target but the other creature isn't, the creature you control still gets +2/+2.

0054_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Siphon Insight

Siphon Insight

{U}{B}

Instant

Look at the top two cards of target opponent's library. Exile one of them face down and put the other on the bottom of that library. You may play the exiled card for as long as it remains exiled, and you may spend mana as though it were mana of any color to cast that spell.

Flashback {1}{U}{B}

Only you get to look at the exiled card. Its owner doesn't get to know what it is while it is in exile unless you tell them.

You don't have to disclose which card you exiled and which card you put on the bottom of the library. For example, if your opponent knows what the top card of their library is and you cast Siphon Insight, you don't have to tell them where you put that card.

You may play the card even if it is a land.

You must still follow all normal timing rules to play a card exiled with Siphon Insight.

"Flashback [cost]" means "You may cast this card from your graveyard by paying [cost] rather than paying its mana cost" and "If the flashback cost was paid, exile this card instead of putting it anywhere else any time it would leave the stack."

You must still follow any timing restrictions and permissions, including those based on the card's type. For instance, you can cast a sorcery using flashback only when you could normally cast a sorcery.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost (such as a flashback cost) you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell is determined only by its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast the spell was.

A spell cast using flashback will always be exiled afterward, whether it resolves, is countered, or leaves the stack in some other way.

You can cast a spell using flashback even if it was somehow put into your graveyard without having been cast.

If a card with flashback is put into your graveyard during your turn, you can cast it if it's legal to do so before any other player can take any actions.

0026_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Skewer the Critics

Skewer the Critics

{2}{R}

Sorcery

Spectacle {R} (You may cast this spell for its spectacle cost rather than its mana cost if an opponent lost life this turn.)

Skewer the Critics deals 3 damage to any target.

Damage dealt to a player causes that player to lose that much life.

Spectacle cares only that an opponent lost life during the turn, not that the opponent's life total is currently lower than it was. For example, if an opponent loses 1 life and then gains 2 life in the same turn, you can cast a spell for its spectacle cost that turn.

Spectacle doesn't change when you can cast the spell. For example, you can't cast a sorcery with spectacle during an opponent's turn unless another effect allows you to do so, even if that player has lost life this turn.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as a spectacle cost), add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

A card's spectacle cost is the same no matter how much life your opponents lost or how many opponents lost life.

In a multiplayer game, if an opponent loses life and later that turn leaves the game, you can cast a spell for its spectacle cost. (If a player leaves the game during their turn, that turn continues without an active player.)

0027_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Skullcrack

Skullcrack

{1}{R}

Instant

Players can't gain life this turn. Damage can't be prevented this turn. Skullcrack deals 3 damage to target player or planeswalker.

Skullcrack targets only the player or planeswalker. If that player or planeswalker is an illegal target when Skullcrack tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen.

Spells and abilities that would cause a player to gain life or that would prevent damage still resolve, but the life-gain and damage-prevention parts have no effect.

Effects that would replace gaining life with another effect won't apply because it's impossible for players to gain life.

If an effect says to set a player's life total to a certain number and that number is higher than the player's current life total, that part of the effect won't do anything. (If the number is lower than the player's current life total, the effect will work as normal.)

0019_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Surgical Extraction

Surgical Extraction

{B/P}

Instant

({B/P} can be paid with either {B} or 2 life.)

Choose target card in a graveyard other than a basic land card. Search its owner's graveyard, hand, and library for any number of cards with the same name as that card and exile them. Then that player shuffles.

A card with Phyrexian mana symbols in its mana cost is each color that appears in that mana cost, regardless of how that cost may have been paid. Specifically, Surgical Extraction is a black card. While on the stack, it's a black spell, even if you paid 2 life to cast it.

To calculate the mana value of a card with Phyrexian mana symbols in its cost, count each Phyrexian mana symbol as 1. Specifically, Surgical Extraction's mana value is 1.

As you cast a spell or activate an activated ability with one or more Phyrexian mana symbols in its cost, you choose how to pay for each Phyrexian mana symbol at the same time you would choose modes or choose a value for X.

If you're at 1 life or less, you can't pay 2 life.

Phyrexian mana is not a color. Players can't add Phyrexian mana.

If you wish, you can choose to leave some or all the cards with the same name as the targeted card, including that card, in the zone they're in.

0055_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Terminal Agony

Terminal Agony

{2}{B}{R}

Sorcery

Destroy target creature.

Madness {B}{R} (If you discard this card, discard it into exile. When you do, cast it for its madness cost or put it into your graveyard.)

Cards are discarded only from a player's hand. Effects that put cards into a player's graveyard from anywhere else do not cause those cards to be discarded.

Madness works independently of why you're discarding the card. You could discard it to pay a cost, because a spell or ability tells you to, or because you have too many cards in your hand during your cleanup step. You can't discard a card with madness just because you want to, though.

A card with madness that's discarded counts as having been discarded even though it's put into exile rather than a graveyard. If it was discarded to pay a cost, that cost is still paid. Abilities that trigger when a card is discarded will still trigger.

A spell cast for its madness cost is put onto the stack like any other spell. It can be countered, copied, and so on. As it resolves, it's put onto the battlefield if it's a permanent card or into its owner's graveyard if it's an instant or sorcery card.

Casting a spell with madness ignores the timing rules based on the card's card type. For example, you can cast a sorcery with madness if you discard it during an opponent's turn.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost (such as a madness cost) you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

If you choose not to cast a card with madness when the madness triggered ability resolves, it's put into your graveyard. Madness doesn't give you another chance to cast it later.

If you discard a card with madness to pay the cost of a spell or activated ability, that card's madness triggered ability (and the spell that card becomes, if you choose to cast it) will resolve before the spell or ability the discard paid for.

If you discard a card with madness while a spell or ability is resolving, it moves immediately to exile. Continue resolving that spell or ability, noting that the card you discarded is not in your graveyard at this time. Its madness triggered ability will be placed onto the stack once that spell or ability has completely resolved.

0020_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Thoughtseize

Thoughtseize

{B}

Sorcery

Target player reveals their hand. You choose a nonland card from it. That player discards that card. You lose 2 life.

You lose 2 life even if the target player has no nonland cards in their hand to discard.

0056_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Tyrant's Scorn

Tyrant's Scorn

{U}{B}

Instant

Choose one —

• Destroy target creature with mana value 3 or less.

• Return target creature to its owner's hand.

The mana value of a token that isn't a copy of another object is 0. A token that is a copy of another object has the same mana cost as that object.

0064_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Unlicensed Hearse

Unlicensed Hearse

{2}

Artifact — Vehicle

*/*

{T}: Exile up to two target cards from a single graveyard.

Unlicensed Hearse's power and toughness are each equal to the number of cards exiled with it.

Crew 2

If you activated the crew ability of Unlicensed Hearse before exiling any cards with its first ability, its power and toughness will be 0/0. Unless there is another effect increasing its toughness, it will be put into its owner's graveyard as a state-based action.

0057_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Vanishing Verse

Vanishing Verse

{W}{B}

Instant

Exile target monocolored permanent.

A monocolored permanent is exactly one color. Colorless permanents aren't monocolored.

0058_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Villainous Wealth

Villainous Wealth

{X}{B}{G}{U}

Sorcery

Target opponent exiles the top X cards of their library. You may cast any number of spells with mana value X or less from among them without paying their mana costs.

You choose which spells (if any) to cast as Villainous Wealth resolves. If you do, you do so as part of the resolution of Villainous Wealth. You can't wait to cast them later in the turn.

You cast the spells one at a time as Villainous Wealth is resolving, choosing modes, targets, and so on. The last spell you cast will be the first one to resolve. Ignore timing restrictions based on the spells' types. Other timing restrictions, such as "Cast [this spell] only during combat," must be followed.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the spell.

If a spell you cast has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

Any cards you don't cast this way will remain in exile.

0059_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Void Rend

Void Rend

{W}{U}{B}

Instant

This spell can't be countered.

Destroy target nonland permanent.

A spell or ability that counters spells can still target Void Rend. When that spell or ability resolves, Void Rend won't be countered, but any additional effects of the countering spell or ability will still happen.

If you target a creature with ward, you may still pay the ward cost, but Void Rend won't be countered even if you don't.

0060_MTGOTJ_CrimeBns: Voidslime

Voidslime

{G}{U}{U}

Instant

Counter target spell, activated ability, or triggered ability. (Mana abilities can't be targeted.)

Activated abilities are written in the form "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keyword abilities, such as equip, are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder texts. Loyalty abilities of planeswalkers are activated abilities.

Triggered abilities use the word "when," "whenever," or "at." They're often written as "[Trigger condition], [effect]." Some keyword abilities are triggered abilities and will have "when," "whenever," or "at" in their reminder text.

An activated mana ability is one that adds mana as it resolves, doesn't have a target, and isn't a loyalty ability. A triggered mana ability is one that adds mana and triggers on an activated mana ability.

Abilities that create replacement effects, such as a permanent entering the battlefield tapped or with counters on it, can't be targeted. Abilities that apply "as [this creature] enters the battlefield" are also replacement effects and can't be targeted.

If you counter a delayed triggered ability that triggered at the beginning of the "next" occurrence of a specified step or phase, that ability won't trigger again the following time that phase or step occurs.

SPECIAL GUESTS CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

0030_MTGOTJ_SpeGuest_OTJSpecialGuest: Brazen Borrower

Brazen Borrower

{1}{U}{U}

Creature — Faerie Rogue

3/1

Flash

Flying

Brazen Borrower can block only creatures with flying.

//ADV//

Petty Theft

{1}{U}

Instant — Adventure

Return target nonland permanent an opponent controls to its owner's hand.

Brazen Borrower is a creature card in every zone except the stack, as well as while on the stack if not cast as an Adventure. Ignore its alternative characteristics in those cases. For example, while it's in your graveyard, Brazen Borrower is a blue creature card whose mana value is 3. It can't be the target of the triggered ability of Mystic Sanctuary.

When casting a spell as an Adventure, use the alternative characteristics and ignore all of the card's normal characteristics. The spell's color, mana cost, mana value, and so on are determined by only those alternative characteristics. If the spell leaves the stack, it immediately resumes using its normal characteristics.

If you cast an adventurer card as an Adventure, use only its alternative characteristics to determine whether it's legal to cast that spell. For example, if Brazen Borrower is exiled with the last ability of Vivien, Champion of the Wilds, you can't cast it as Petty Theft.

If you cast Petty Theft, exile it instead of putting it into your graveyard as it resolves. For as long as it remains exiled, you may cast it as Brazen Borrower. If Petty Theft leaves the stack in any other way (most likely by being countered or failing to resolve because its target became illegal), it won't be exiled and you won't be able to cast Brazen Borrower later.

If Brazen Borrower ends up in exile for any other reason than by exiling itself while Petty Theft resolves, you won't have permission to cast it as Brazen Borrower from exile.

If an effect copies an Adventure spell, that copy is exiled as it resolves. It ceases to exist as a state-based action; it's not possible to cast the copy as a permanent.

An effect may refer to a card, spell, or permanent that "has an Adventure." This refers to a card, spell, or permanent that has an adventurer card's set of alternative characteristics, even if they're not being used and even if that card was never cast as an Adventure.

If an effect refers to a card, spell, or permanent that has an Adventure, it won't find an instant or sorcery spell on the stack that's been cast as an Adventure.

If an object becomes a copy of an object that has an Adventure, the copy also has an Adventure. If it changes zones, it will either cease to exist (if it's a token) or cease to be a copy (if it's a nontoken permanent), and so you won't be able to cast it as an Adventure.

If an effect instructs you to choose a card name, you may choose the alternative Adventure name. Consider only the alternative characteristics to determine whether that is an appropriate name to choose.

Casting a card as an Adventure isn't casting it for an alternative cost. Effects that allow you to cast a spell for an alternative cost or without paying its mana cost may allow you to apply those to the Adventure.

0037_MTGOTJ_SpeGuest_OTJSpecialGuest: Desert

Desert

Land — Desert

{T}: Add {C}.

{T}: Desert deals 1 damage to target attacking creature. Activate only during the end of combat step.

The end of combat step happens after combat damage is dealt. You can't use Desert to destroy an attacking creature before it has a chance to deal combat damage.

0031_MTGOTJ_SpeGuest_OTJSpecialGuest: Desertion

Desertion

{3}{U}{U}

Instant

Counter target spell. If an artifact or creature spell is countered this way, put that card onto the battlefield under your control instead of into its owner's graveyard.

The card is put onto the battlefield, but any effects that check if the original card was "cast from your hand" will not trigger or otherwise consider the card to have been cast from your hand. The card was put onto the battlefield by the effect of Desertion instead.

This spell includes a replacement effect. If the target is an artifact or creature spell, it never goes to the graveyard.

If the spell is not countered (because the spell it targets can't be countered), then this card's ability does not put the card onto the battlefield. The spell continues to resolve as normal.

0036_MTGOTJ_SpeGuest_OTJSpecialGuest: Notion Thief

Notion Thief

{2}{U}{B}

Creature — Human Rogue

3/1

Flash

If an opponent would draw a card except the first one they draw in each of their draw steps, instead that player skips that draw and you draw a card.

If an opponent is instructed to draw a card then discard a card, and Notion Thief causes you to draw a card instead, that opponent still discards a card. The same is true of any other actions that opponent is instructed to do.

If two or more players each control a Notion Thief and a player would draw a card other than the first one in their draw step, that player chooses one of the applicable Notion Thief effects to apply. Then the player whose Notion Thief's effect was chosen repeats this process among the remaining Notion Thief effects, and so on, until there are no more possible such effects to apply. Each effect can be applied to the card draw only once this way.

The above procedure means that if each player in a two-player game controls a Notion Thief and one would draw a card, it really will be that player who draws a card.

0033_MTGOTJ_SpeGuest_OTJSpecialGuest: Port Razer

Port Razer

{3}{R}{R}

Creature — Orc Pirate

4/4

Whenever Port Razer deals combat damage to a player, untap each creature you control. After this phase, there is an additional combat phase.

Port Razer can't attack a player it has already attacked this turn.

Port Razer's last ability doesn't stop it from attacking a planeswalker or battle during any combat.

Port Razer doesn't have to attack in any additional combat it creates (or any other time for that matter).

0034_MTGOTJ_SpeGuest_OTJSpecialGuest: Scapeshift

Scapeshift

{2}{G}{G}

Sorcery

Sacrifice any number of lands. Search your library for up to that many land cards, put them onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

You sacrifice the lands as part of the resolution of Scapeshift. It isn't an additional cost. If Scapeshift is countered, you won't sacrifice any lands.

0029_MTGOTJ_SpeGuest_OTJSpecialGuest: Stoneforge Mystic

Stoneforge Mystic

{1}{W}

Creature — Kor Artificer

1/2

When Stoneforge Mystic enters the battlefield, you may search your library for an Equipment card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

{1}{W}, {T}: You may put an Equipment card from your hand onto the battlefield.

When Stoneforge Mystic's second ability resolves, you may put any Equipment card from your hand onto the battlefield, not just the one you searched for with its first ability. The Equipment is put onto the battlefield unattached.

Magic: The Gathering, Magic, Thunder Junction, Innistrad, New Capenna, Kamigawa, Dominaria, The Brothers' War, Phyrexia, Eldraine, Ixalan, Kaladesh, and Khans of Tarkir are property of Wizards of the Coast LLC in the USA and other countries. ©2024 Wizards.