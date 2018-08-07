Commander (2018 Edition) decks come out August 10! Head to a store near you to pick up the newest Commander decks, then start planning how you can personalize your deck and perfect your play style.

Yesterday I showed you how to personalize "Exquisite Invention," the blue-red artifacts deck from Commander (2018 Edition). In that article I covered a few of the reasons why you might want to swap out cards from your brand-new preconstructed deck, so lets just jump right into how I'd go about making "Adaptive Enchantment," the green-white-blue (Bant) enchantments deck, my own.

Adapting "Adaptive Enchantment"

Adaptive Enchantment is the Bant enchantments deck in Commander 2018, combining green, white, and blue into a creative and defense-oriented deck.

Again, we don't have a baseline of experience to draw from with updates, so we'll focus instead on enhancing what the deck does well already—make enchantment happen. (It's not not going to happen.)

Upsides:

Downsides:

Auras are a liability—if the creature is destroyed, you lose the Aura too.

Going wide to close a game out takes time and works against our battlefield-clearing spells.

In this deck, we're pulled in two directions: slow down to take over a game and pile up Auras on creatures to attack. The former wants ways to gain advantages and win without committing too many resources. The latter wants to go fast and quick with one or two superpowered creatures.

In this case, I feel slowing down and leaning into constant incremental value is the biggest value in the deck. While going big with Auras is always exciting, there are many more cards like Sigil of the Empty Throne than Bear Umbra.

Low-Synergy Cards:

As we'll see in the "high synergy" section, there's a ton of room to amp up the power of our deck with enchantments that do even heavier lifting. Additionally, we can use low-risk ways to take over the game without having to go all-in on one or two creatures.

Here's a definitely-not-comprehensive list of ways to pump up our deck.

High-Synergy Cards:

There are many more enchantment options—we didn't even look at Control Magic and other ways to just take things from opponents!—that can give us a cascade of value, but starting with some of the strongest and playing the deck to see how it feels has to happen next.

And then it's time to update the deck again.