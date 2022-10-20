After our heroes revisit the past in The Brothers' War, their attention must turn to the growing threat in front of them with Phyrexia: All Will Be One—and they won't all make it out unscathed—or unchanged.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One explores the plane of New Phyrexia, showing us what the home of the Phyrexians is like—and what the dominance of the Praetor Elesh Norn means. Here, all will be one, and there is no power great enough to stop her from seeing that vision through.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander

Draft Booster Display

Set Booster Display

Collector Booster Display

Bundle

Jumpstart Booster Display

Phyrexia: All Will Be One Set Code: ONE

Website: Phyrexia: All Will Be One

Prerelease Events : January 27–February 2, 2023

: January 27–February 2, 2023 Phyrexia: All Will be One Tabletop Release : February 3, 2023

: February 3, 2023 Launch Party Events : February 3–5, 2023

: February 3–5, 2023 Store Championship Events : February 25–March 5, 2023

: February 25–March 5, 2023 WPN Premium Game Store Exclusive Commander Party Events: March 10–12, 2023

Phyrexia: All Will Be One Prerelease events are tabletop Magic play you don't want to miss.

Prerelease Pack

In addition to Prerelease Packs, each with six Phyrexia: All Will Be One Draft Boosters inside, you can jump straight into the action with Phyrexia: All Will Be One Jumpstart Boosters as well. Whichever way you play with new cards from Phyrexia: All Will Be One, you can receive even more of the Magic 30th Anniversary promos available at Prerelease events.

Kor Haven Vindicate

Exalted Angel Temple of the False God

These traditional foil promo cards will be available while supplies last at WPN game store Prerelease Events for Phyrexia: All Will Be One. Find your local game store and register for your Prerelease in advance to learn how your store's promo cards will be distributed.

And if Commander is what you're looking for, Phyrexia: All Will Be One has you covered with two ready-to-play decks. Each deck is a complete 100-card deck and includes a foil-etched display commander, tokens, a recyclable deck box, a two-card Phyrexia: All Will Be One Collector Booster Sample Pack, and more to help you jump into the action.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One Compleat Bundle

Arriving shortly after Phyrexia: All Will Be One releases worldwide on February 3, the Compleat Bundle is packed with even more awesomeness from the set, including a traditional foil promo card, 40 foil basic lands, 12 Phyrexia: All Will Be One Set Boosters, and 12 cards featuring a special foil treatment (two mythic rare cards and 10 basic lands).

Compleat Bundle

We'll share more about the Phyrexia: All Will Be One Compleat Bundle—and much more coming with the set—with our first look arriving December 8.