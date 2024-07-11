Welcome! Bloomburrow is our first journey into the titular plane Bloomburrow, a setting focused on anthropomorphic animals! This set explores the region of Bloomburrow known as Valley, a pastoral land whose fields teem with the abundance of life and whose inhabitants welcome all visitors.

Speaking of welcoming all visitors, I have a special treat! Just step through this conveniently placed Omenpath, and we'll be off! And don't worry about dinner; my good friend will have something even more scrumptious waiting for you on the other side.

You step through the Omenpath and are sent careening through it, landing rump up in the middle of the small clearing from which you can hear hustle and bustle in all directions. You look around for me until you feel a tug on your leg. They're … a mouse?

No time to worry how furry, feathered, or scaley we are. I have an appointment, and we can always come back later. I gesture forward, under a lazy branch and up a staircase.

The crowds sound closer now. I open the door and beckon you in.

You look around in every direction: lively raccoons and mice mid-toast; a frog whose cheeks are swelled up in what you can only assume is a belly-shaking laugh; and a rabbit standing tip toed on a ladder set on the side of a large pot, so full it nearly bubbles over, stirring it methodically. The crowd is silenced as they notice you come in. They look around and among themselves, throwing wordless glances your direction until … they erupt in a chorus of jubilation! I squeeze you through the crowd as you're barraged by salutations. By the time we're through and next to the rabbit stirring the pot, you must have made ten new friends.

The rabbit turns to us and says:

Greetings traveler! Welcome to Three Tree City. As I'm always saying: whether you're lost, or you found your way here, pull up a seat, grab some stew, and settle in around the fire! Oh, it's you! I didn't realize the time had come so soon. Find a seat by the fire, and I'll get you something warm.

The rabbit grabs a huge ladle and slops a stew into a cavernous wooden bowl. It smells sumptuous of herbs and vegetables simmered for days if not years. The broth is thick but bright.

I nearly forgot to introduce myself: My name is Ms. Bumbleflower, proprietor of this inn. And by my paws, this is your first time in Valley, correct? Welcome, welcome! My friend here tells me you're due for a history lesson and much more.

Right you are as always. Tell you what: I need to visit the docks for a shipment of gooseberries the size of my head. Or, at least, the size of my head as it is currently sized. Anyways, I'm going to let Ms. Bumbleflower here tell you all about how this little slice of paradise came to be. And be warned, it wasn't always so lovely! Once she's wrapped this whole history lesson up, I'll be back to tell you all about the people and places that make this plane so special!

You settle into your stew as Ms. Bumbleflower begins her taleof heroes and legends and how this all came to be …

The History of Valley

The Season of Chaos

In ages past, back before the inhabitants of Valley (though it was not called that then) knew how the wheels of the world turned or how the ebb and flow of great seasons natured the land, the plane ran amuck with magic. The big devoured the small, the powerful preyed upon the weak. The most powerful of all were the Calamity Beasts: towering, wordless creatures whose supernatural presence brought blizzards, floods, droughts, and blight, living seasons whose every step shook the world, drowning their victims in unimaginable torrents of power.

The oppressive heel of the Calamities imposed an unstable equality, a reason for those who could not contend with their power alone to band together. Those that banded together were called animalfolk. They found solace beneath the ground, developing culture and comradery as the world above them succumbed to the chaos of the Calamities.

The Order of the Holly Leaf

Discontented to live their lives in the deep tunnels beneath Valley, a band was formed, one that joined the various species of animalfolk together in a band dedicated to resistance and the pursuit of free lives above ground. Underneath the shade of a holly bush flush with berries, their words spoke a magical pact into being, binding themselves to each other and the land until a home and peace were secured. The holly leaf became their symbol, woven into their clothing and emblazoned on their armaments. We remember them as the Order of the Holly Leaf, though they are just a legend to most.

However, their pact had another consequence. The land was now a wellspring of energy for them to draw from. The natural power of the elements were now playthings in their hands. They could reshape the earth around them, send lightning crashing onto their foes, raise the dead, and even bend time to their wills. The greatest among those who could harness this magic were called weavers, and their magic was called weaving. Their words and actions were the threads that brought great power into being.

War of Cinders

Powerful as weaving was, the Calamity Beasts would not succumb to their terrible new powers. For two generations, battles raged throughout Valley. Animalfolk fought back in kind, slaying the weakest among the Calamity Beasts when the opportunity presented itself. It was then that the greatest among the Calamities appeared: Wildsear, the Season of Flames, the Primordial Fire, the Scouring Maw who burns through the seams of this plane and the next.

The great firestorms raged, erasing what little progress the animalfolk had made. The great oak was split by fire and lightning and still smolders to this day, a monument to the power of the elements. Hope was lost, and the animalfolk driven to the dens beneath the earth, forced to dig deeper and deeper as the flames above grew hotter and hotter. It was under the crackling fires that Lily was born.

Lily of Valley

A humble farmer who grew up pruning the great mushrooms that dotted the tunnels of her birth, Lily moved as her family did when their homes and burrows collapsed beneath weight and flame, until they were driven to the heart of Valley, surrounded on all sides by the threat of death. The weavers would battle fiercely, erecting walls of boulders and trees. But it would only be a matter of time before their defenses would be breached and their lives snuffed out.

As the Calamities closed in, their jaws gnashing and their primal power carving up the land beneath their feet and wings, Lily stood strong, tapping into the power of the vow made generations ago. Something stirred within her soul, born from her love of her friends, family, and the world that she so diligently cared for: the Seed Flame, a renewing power that even the Calamity Beasts could not overcome.

The Seed Flame stripped much of Wildsear's power, turning Lily into a radiant sun, an animalfolk with the power of nature like a Calamity Beast. For three days, her light burned and drove the predators back, weakening them as the light spread across all of Valley. In the final moments of this conflict, she battled Wildsear one last time, chipping its tooth and sending the beast beyond the Brambles, outside Valley.

Calamities Within

The power of weavers would hold the line against the newly weakened Calamity Beasts. At last, a peace emerged. Valley as we know it today came to be, though it started small as a sapling, right here in Three Tree City. But the magic of weaving could not be sustained. The animalfolk grew indulgent in the seasons after Lily has saved them. Weaving grew too powerful, and what might have been minor disputes turned into world-shaking battles where might ruled Valley.

The surge of magical energy created backlashes, turning weavers into monsters fueled entirely by primal rage and energies. Their rampages become unstoppable, threatening the small peace that had been achieved. Some began to wonder if this was the origin of the Calamity Beasts, or if such power was a curse as much as a blessing.

At the same time, the seasons that had governed the land had grown unpredictable. Once driven, though brutally, by the Calamities, what order existed gave way to chaos. Snowy mornings turned to hurricane-ravaged evenings. In banishing the Calamity Beasts, Valley had traded one pain for another.

The Foundation of Valley

In response to the chaos that weaving had wrought, the lineage of heroes chose to seal their most powerful knowledge away. Though weaving continued to exist, the most powerful magic was gone, never to be taught again, hidden somewhere deep in Valley. Lily left as well, leaving the tooth of Wildsear that she named Cragflame and her armor to her descendants, to venture off through the Brambles. The sword now awaits the true-of-heart hero to awaken the primordial fire once again.

With no powerful weaving to keep them at bay, the Calamities returned once again to Valley, where they remain to this day. Our ancestors learned to deal with these former foes in more inventive ways.

Frogfolk learned to predict their migration paths as storm-chasing otterfolk tracked Calamities across Valley. Ratfolk accrued great knowledge, the custodians of knowledge in Valley. The lizardfolk, native to Valley at that time, learned to hone what meager weaving they had into spells of great power. The squirrelfolk came to worship these Calamities, using the power within the Calamity Beasts' bones to raise dead. Raccoonfolk and birdfolk scoured Valley, finding lairs and marking them to avoid danger. The batfolk communed with the stars, seeking rituals for protection and power beyond the realm of animalfolk. Rabbitfolk fed them all, happy to till the soil and grant the gifts of their harvests. And the little mousefolk, brave as ever, would challenge their foes, leading them away from the precious villages and cities that now dotted Valley.

Over time, the heroes that had saved Valley and the ways they did it became legends. Valley flourished and the unity between the stewards of this land grew. While we still manage to scuffle from time to time, our love of the land that we care for is passed down from each generation to the next.

Interlude

You hear a door open behind you and the same chorus that erupted when you first walked into the inn. Someone has returned.

I'm back! The berries were twice the size promised. I'll take over from here, Ms. Bumbleflower. Thanks for taking care of my friend.

Now let me tell you about Valley and the people that make it special.

What Is Valley?

Valley is a small region, about the equivalent of two square miles, in the larger plane of Bloomburrow. Valley is a temperate stretch of land, home to a diverse array of wildlife and natural landmarks, from small bogs and ponds to rocky hills and ﬁelds of ﬂowers.

The first thing a visitor might notice is the scale of nature here. Foliage towers overhead like a forest, trees are large enough to support a whole city, and a boulder is a mountain to Valley's inhabitants. Within Valley are five biomes that support all manner of flora and fauna.

Meadows

The meadows of Valley are a canvas on which native wildﬂowers and amber grass grow and thrive. Tall, wispy pampas grass and yarrow provide a canopy for the animalfolk travelling below, keeping the ground cool even when the sun is high overhead. Dandelion seeds ﬂoat through the air like snow during the spring and fall. Patches of tall grasses are separated by clearings full of chamomile and partridge berry ﬂowers that thrive in the soft sunlight. These small clearings are full of medicinal plants that local animalfolk harvest during the spring and summer to dry for the winter months.

Animalfolk farms are common in meadows, entwined delicately with the surrounding nature. Long rows of tomatoes, peppers, and spring onions crowd the ﬁelds in the spring and summer. When Valley grows colder, the harvests shift to cabbage, radishes, and carrots. Berries grow year round, with different types thriving, depending on the season and the speciﬁc environment.

Ponds

Ponds dot Valley, beckoning animalfolk along their shores to farm and ﬁsh. Some ponds are ﬁlled with lily pads, providing ample surface for the semi-aquatic animalfolk to rest in between dips in the water. Weary travelers are always relieved to see water, knowing that a settlement is sure to be nearby. Larger ponds provide clear, fresh water for all of Valley's animals, whether through subterranean irrigation or merchants who bottle up water to bring to those who live far away.

The Long River runs down from above the forests all the way to the marshes and beyond Valley. Fish swim frequently through Valley, providing a nourishing source of food for those animalfolk patient enough to catch them. This river and the ponds do not intersect; the ponds are isolated and fed by rainwater while the river leads to the marshes, its source far behind the land of Valley.

The largest pond in all of Valley is home to Fountainport, a marvel of craftsmanship and a popular destination for animalfolk to visit whether to see friends or to gaze across the pond.

Marshes

Valley's marshes appear where river tributaries start to run dry, exposing beds of silt and detritus among muddy banks. Tall grasses obscure the entrances to ratfolk villages, tunneled into the sides of the banks and reaching far below into subterranean caverns. Discarded snail shells and bones litter the ground, washed up on shore from all over Valley.

This place teems with life, though it's often hidden beneath the surface. The riverbanks are home to shellﬁsh, with mussels growing along the sediment-covered rocky outcroppings and clams hiding beneath the riverbed. Mussels and clams occasionally spit out muck and silt, a messy and sometimes dangerous habit that can cover hapless wanderers in ﬁlth or even send them ﬂying through the air. Roots from plants that grow along the riverbanks are exposed when the water runs dry, creating a gnarled maze pockmarked by shallow pools of stagnant water. Insects are frequent visitors to the marsh, planting eggs in the muck to feed on the nutrients below.

Hills

Great mounds of craggy rocks jut out from the sloping hills of Valley, providing shade to some animalfolk and sunbathing perches to the lizards who call this place home. Some of these hills were once full of water that eroded the rocks into smooth, high shapes that box inhabitants in from all sides. Vegetation is sparser here given the tall shadows that block light from reaching much of the ground, but wildﬂowers will sprout from cracks within the rocks, and trees help prop up large boulders with their tall trunks or their thick roots.

It is difficult to see the tops of these hills from the bottom, engendering a sense of wonder and amazement in the smallest animalfolk. Climbing to the top of a boulder might take days and is surely something to boast about afterwards.

Thickets

The forests of Valley are ﬁlled with lush foliage, characterized by thickets of mossy and vine-covered trees and rocks. Ivy provides pockets of shelter that disguises nests and homes to keep animalfolk safe. Oak trees here have squat and round trunks, branching off low to the ground. Their gnarled appearance reveals their age, many trees being hundreds of seasons old with a size to match. Trees are enormous here, housing entire cities where animalfolk from all over Valley live in harmony.

At the edge of the large forest along the river is the crowning achievement of animalfolk comradery, Three Trees City. This is the most densely populated place in Valley, home to every species of animalfolk and a major hub for travelers and adventurers.

Three Tree City

Three Tree City is a massive city where the forests and Long River meet, built across three ancient, intertwined trees. It's the largest dwelling in all of Valley, home to animalfolk of all different species. Buildings here accommodate the smallest and largest of animalfolk, using differently sized doorways, multiple paths along main roads, and high-ceilinged public buildings to create a harmonious environment. Ramps and staircases made from cultivated bracket fungus run up the sides of the trees all the way to the canopy.

Architecturally, Three Tree City is a mix of every animalfolks' style: sometimes clumsily thrown together in a rustic and charming way, other times carefully planned and constructed to maximize space and accessibility.

Major locations:

The Crown: At the highest point in the city, above the canopies, is a promenade that frequently serves as a meeting place for adventurers, visitors, and sightseers. The whole of Valley is visible from the peak, and animalfolk from all over come to marvel at the splendorous view.

The Quilted District: At the heart of the city, under the largest of the three trees, is a quilted banner overlooking a highly diverse and populated portion of the city. The quilt has sections from every animalfolk species that visits and lives within the city.

Docklands: The place where Long River runs along Three Trees City is called the Docklands, a sprawling mass of rafts, docks, and other ﬂoating structures.

Fountainport

The largest pond in Valley is home to the Fountainport, a large, multitiered structure that is a trading hub and harbor for the many ships that sail Valley's waters. Its ruler is Glarb, a frogfolk wizard-king whose authority and power are suggested, rather than enforced. Here, animalfolk can come to relax in its fresh and cool waters between long treks to villages.

The city is home to a variety of animalfolk, mostly water dwelling, who always seem to be having a celebration at the king's behest. At the base, large portcullises control access to the docks beneath the city. The docks are surrounded by a rowdy harbor district known as the Tadpool, where trading can be done outside the watchful eye of the king and his subjects. On the tiers of the city, residential homes and shops ﬂoat on the water untethered until a need arises. Slides and waterfalls provide access to the areas below each tier. Up at the top is Glarb's throne, surrounded by water sculptures that emerge from a sculpted water lily, the symbol of his position.

Beyond Civilization

Though the settled areas of Valley are peaceful and tame, many dangers lurk outside the villages and towns off the beaten paths in the teeming nature all around. These areas are known as the Brambles. Within Valley, animalfolk may venture intto the Brambles to places such as sacred cultural sites, locations ripe with lost relics from ancient days, or one-of-a-kind natural biomes that are only rumored to exist. The bravest and most daring adventurers will travel past the edge of Valley into the lairs of Calamity Beasts that house boundless magical energy and many unknown wonders.

The Root Maze

Hidden somewhere in Valley, raccoonfolk have housed in a vast and sprawling labyrinth of roots a collection of precious relics with no immediate uses. Under a thick canopy of woven roots above, the pathways seem to lead to endless trash and treasure heaps that other animalfolk can scarcely make rhyme or reason of. The nomadic raccoonfolk scholars that venture throughout Valley and beyond are glad to give directions to those adventurers that are curious about the secrets hidden here, but they'll be far more likely to tell you to "trust your feet" to lead you to the right answers.

The Ever-Burning Oak

Some lizardfolk in Valley worship a smoldering oak, an ancient symbol of the destructive power contained in nature. For a lizardfolk, this tree symbolizes a cycle of creation and destruction, use and reuse. Young lizardfolk will journey to the tree, collecting a smoldering ember from the center of the tree with their bare hands. Blacksmiths use these embers to fuel their forges, and assassins keep their embers with them in ceramic, metal, or glass containers, each uniquely crafted by a lizardfolk community. Though the heat eventually fades, an ember's powerful magic lasts nearly a lizardfolk's whole life; when their ember goes out, a lizardfolk knows they will pass over soon.

Cliff of Heroes

The sun is said to never set on the highest hill in Valley. The hill is so tall that the grass has become sparse, and boulders dominate the skyline instead of trees. One massive boulder rises above the rest. Mousefolk climb this rock to demonstrate their bravery and willpower, but also their teamwork and comradery. Packs of experienced mousefolk band together to make quick work of this challenge, while younger mousefolk will look to the guidance of veterans for their ﬁrst trip up. The top of the boulder is frequently home to raucous celebrations with whatever the climbers can carry up with them.

Calamity Graveyard

A vast pit of tar and bones from fallen Calamity Beasts makes up the most dangerous terrain in all of Valley. Squirrelfolk come regularly to worship the primordial cycle of life and death that they believe sustains this world. This is also the best source of bones for use in necromantic magic in Valley, as long as the necromancer is brave enough to venture here and back for their prize.

Mushroom Valley

A vast valley full of large mushrooms that grow wild on account of the deep magical leyline that runs below it. Colorful fungi, inedible plants, and strange insects thrive here. Squirrelfolk venture here to gather poisonous and dangerous plants, cultivate fungal growths, and scavenge powerful Calamity Beast remains.

The Knowledge Ossuary

Among the marshes, deep below the surface, lie the many repositories of knowledge and history called Ossuaries. The Knowledge Ossuary is located in an unknown village, the most ancient of its kind, and protected by an array of powerful enchantments and warriors who dedicate their lives to the protection of its contents. Only a ratfolk elder can permit a visitor to view the contents of the Ossuary, and even then, they must be accompanied by a guide for their own safety.

Crater of the Cosmos

A vast crater surfaced with obsidian was left behind by an unknown cosmic event. Deep in the night, water condenses on the surface, causing the ﬁrmament above to be refracted like a prism on every wall of the crater. Batfolk venture to the bottom of this planetarium-esque structure to stare into the cosmic reﬂections and deep into space, channeling the light of the moon into magical energy. The formations of cosmic bodies above also contain spiritual wisdom passed on by the batfolk of past generations who have joined their ancestors in the eternal truth of the night sky.

Fell Comet

At an underground pond, deep beneath the surface of Valley, the ratfolk worship a ﬂoating comet whose gravity has warped the world around it. Water leaks down from a complex network of caves, streaming over and around the comet. The water surrounding the comet has parted and frozen, forming a basin of dry, icy land directly below that's used as a proving ground. Young ratfolk must reach the center of the caverns and chip off a chunk from the icy rock, as a test of their cunning and ingenuity more than strength. Ratfolk need to use every tool in their arsenal to brave the harsh and dark, frozen caverns.

The Lighttrap Spires

Precarious spires are stacked endlessly upon each other, piercing the sky like a crowd of daggers. Two times a day, the sun and moon each beam through them, casting a grand shadow across Valley. Mirrors catch this light, scattering and reﬂecting it along the spires until it cascades over a massive opaline gem embedded in the center of the towers. Here, an elder batfolk trades sight of the waking world for vision of the realms beyond Valley. Their eyes are subsequently ﬁlled with a unique nebula-like pattern that marks their ascension to the upper ranks of the priesthood.

Burning Bog

A smoldering bog that never burns out marks the end of Valley and the beginning of the mystery lands beyond. Dangerous and seemingly without end, it is a place no young raccoonfolk knows the way to survive before setting out, but they trust in nature to learn the skills it takes to make it through. The raccoonfolk bards often sing of this place, weaving tales about the strange and otherworldly creatures that call it home, though how much of these stories are exaggerated remains a mystery to anyone other than raccoonfolk.

Forest of Iron

A deep crag above a fault line hides a site of pilgrimage for lizardfolk: a forest of ancient, petriﬁed ash trees made of iron. The trees still grow, their branches becoming sharp and pointed while their bark has oxidized into rust. The forest is an important source of iron for armor and weapons. The thicker the tree, the more valuable and pure the metal towards the center will be, with each "tree ring" outside the center containing more and more impurities. The most ancient trees have cores of pure steel!

The Flower Garden

A sheltered and secluded grove in the underbrush, the sacred ﬂower gardens are a site of pilgrimage for rabbitfolk of all ages. The winding path to the center has been planned over centuries, and it is of utmost importance that no ﬂowers are ever damaged by visiting rabbitfolk. If a ﬂower begins to die, the petals and other parts are collected and brought back to Valley to decorate the homes of any rabbitfolk villages that witnessed the ﬂower's passing. Seeds are planted where the old ﬂower grew in the hope that it grows again. If a ﬂower grows in an unexpected area, the path is forever changed.

Hanging Gardens

Somewhere in Valley, behind a waterfall, lies a cenote whose walls are covered with hanging vines, moss, and other folliage that drapes down to touch the water's surface. Lily-pads ﬂoat freely on the surface of the shallow pool, and frogfolk come to bask in the sun at midday when the sun is right above the cenote's opening.

Ancient Seedbed

A source of many of the seeds that grow in Valley, the seed bed is an untamed and uncultivated wilderness that has long been a place where unique vegetables, fruits, and greens grow and can be harvested. Though much of the food grown here isn't as reﬁned as that grown in Valley, rabbitfolk learn to take in the varietals found here and cross them with other varieties to increase yield, ﬂavor, or size.

Sunflower Sanctum

A well-kept sanctuary where tall sunﬂowers grow is where many animalfolk source their seeds to store for the cold winter months. Their heights prove too dangerous for some animalfolk to pick from, so birdfolk claim many of the seeds here during the hot summer months. Always generous with their spoils, birdfolk eventually share sunﬂower seeds with the rest of Valley after taking their share to store and age in secret, high in the trees.

The Calamity Beasts

Calamity Beasts are large, terrifying non-sapient creatures that are harbingers of seasonal changes and weather variations. They are massive, towering over the animalfolk of Valley, who scramble and scurry to safety when seeing signs of a Calamity's approach. To animalfolk, they are near-mythological beings that inspire awe, terror, and excitement. Because the Calamity Beasts bring new seasons in their wake, they represent an essential part of the local ecosystem despite the danger, so the animalfolk owe their ﬂourishing crops to their movements as much as they blame their leaner harvests on them as well.

Not all Calamity Beasts are carnivorous—some are simply so huge that their very existence is a threat. Animalfolk have built up a repertoire of tools and systems for dealing with these threats, but no amount of preparation can guarantee avoiding conﬂict with these creatures.

Powers

Calamity Beasts are roughly divided into two groups by the animalfolk of Valley. The most powerful Calamities are given names and are unique; no two major Calamity Beasts are the same. Minor Calamities are seen more frequently, and their powers are lesser in scale and effect than major Calamities.

The powers of the Calamity Beasts are akin to living natural disasters, uncontrollable and unpredictable expressions of magical energy: a wolf that burns with ﬁre and sets the forest ablaze around it; an elk that brings winter with each step; or an owl with night on its wings that blackens the sky. Some minor Calamities have more tame versions of these powers, such as causing the air to grow hot instead of catching ﬁre, or causing water to freeze underfoot. To the animalfolk of Valley, these differences are monumental, sometimes the difference between life and death.

Whenever and wherever a Calamity Beast appears, the world changes around them. Leaves might wither and die, the hills might scorch and crack, or crops might bloom in an instant. These effects can warp the environment permanently, leaving craters, toxic topsoil, or new ponds, while others come and go with the Calamity Beast.

Seasons

Bloomburrow has no natural seasons. Instead, seasons are brought on by the appearance of Calamity Beasts, whose migrations bring shifts in temperature and environment that are called as seasons. In Valley, weather is never a coincidence. Winter is brought on by the massive Blizzard Elk moving throughout Valley; the Sun Hawk might herald the start of summer, scorching the air with arid heat. The animalfolk have names for every season, some of which occur once in a generation, while others happen each year with regularity, and each season is named after the powers of the Calamity Beast that caused it.

