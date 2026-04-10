Secrets of Strixhaven 60-Card Theme Deck Contents and Guide
Experience the flavor and fun of casual Magic with these 60-card Theme Decks! As part of Secrets of Strixhaven, we're releasing two ready-to-play Standard decks that feature cards from throughout the format. Each deck is designed to be played against other 60-card Theme Decks, such as the ones released with Lorwyn Eclipsed. Battling with these decks makes for an exciting and welcoming Magic experience, no matter where you are on your Magic journey.
Each 60-card Theme Deck includes the following:
- 1 Ready-to-play 60-card Standard deck
- 5 Non-foil double-sided tokens
- 1 Double-sided reference card
- 1 Strategy insert
We've included each decklist below. Additionally, our team of Magic scholars and designers has written a short guide on how to play each of these decks, along with a few suggestions for cards you can add.
Prepare to face off against your fellow students of Strixhaven with these 60-card Theme Decks. These 60-card Theme Decks release alongside Secrets of Strixhaven on April 24, 2026, and are available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.
Eerie
Tokens
- 5x Gremlin // Glimmer tokens
Is anyone else feeling a little tense right now? It's hard to relax unless your creatures have hexproof.
The white-blue Eerie deck is focused on stacking Auras to make a single giant threat that is very difficult to beat. If your opponents load up their creatures to try to stop you, you can grind them out with
Early creatures with eerie abilities, such as
If you're looking to change up the deck, you could lean it away from being so focused on Auras and care about enchantments in general. You could also double down on the Aura theme if you find it scarily compelling.
Potential Additions for Eerie
With Great Power ...
If you find that your creatures aren't big enough or your opponents can attack you back too easily, this card offers a potent effect. Try to make a 15/15 and take no damage in the process. What could possibly go wrong?
Skyward Spider
If you're playing against removal-heavy strategies,
Origin of Spider-Man
Here's another option that helps insulate you from removal. At the same time, this sets you up for a huge attack with a double-striking creature.
Erode
If you're looking for a catch-all removal spell, look no further. While
Ghostly Dancers
If you want a deck that's less focused on protection and aggression and instead wants you to cast the most enchantments possible,
Inquisitive Glimmer
Like
Restricted Office // Lecture Hall
While this may not be a good inclusion in an Aura-focused build, it goes great with many of the eerie rewards and can provide a finisher that's very hard to interact with.
Overlord of the Mistmoors
When facing off against decks that try to remove all of your creatures,
Lifegain
Tokens
- 1x Starscape Cleric // Treasure token
- 1x Starscape Cleric // Clue token
- 1x Treasure // Food token
- 1x Food // Clue token
- 1x Clue // Treasure token
I'm not sure you'll be able to live forever, but you'll probably outlast your opponent.
The black-white Lifegain deck has a simple premise: Gain life multiple times each turn and build an ever-growing army of creatures. Each creature fuels half of the engine. As that engine grows, your opponents will fall into despair.
Between
Your best openings will include
I hope you enjoy the Lifegain deck out of the box. If you're looking to make changes, there are multiple directions you could try to take things. You may want to lean into some of the Bat typal cards from Bloomburrow or just continue down the current path and maximize the life-gain angle.
Potential Additions for Lifegain
Lunar Convocation
If you're playing against decks with a lot of removal spells,
Ruin-Lurker Bat
If you want to move toward a Bat typal deck, this is a great option. Although it doesn't have as high of a ceiling as
Scheming Silvertongue
While it can be a little tricky to gain life multiple times each turn,
Exemplar of Light
Much like
Moseo, Vein's New Dean
If you move toward playing more cheap creatures, this is a great option. While less functional on its own, Moseo offers a high ceiling and acts as two bodies, which works great with
Bloodthirsty Conqueror
If you really want to try something exciting,
Godless Shrine and Starting Town
Both of these would improve the consistency of this deck's mana base.
Excalibur II
If you find that your creatures are too small, consider a copy or two of
Brush up on your knowledge of casual and thematic Magic with Secrets of Strixhaven's 60-card Theme Decks. These 60-card Theme Decks release alongside Secrets of Strixhaven on April 24, 2026, and are available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.