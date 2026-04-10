Experience the flavor and fun of casual Magic with these 60-card Theme Decks! As part of Secrets of Strixhaven, we're releasing two ready-to-play Standard decks that feature cards from throughout the format. Each deck is designed to be played against other 60-card Theme Decks, such as the ones released with Lorwyn Eclipsed. Battling with these decks makes for an exciting and welcoming Magic experience, no matter where you are on your Magic journey.

Eerie 60-Card Theme Deck Lifegain 60-Card Theme Deck

Each 60-card Theme Deck includes the following:

1 Ready-to-play 60-card Standard deck

5 Non-foil double-sided tokens

1 Double-sided reference card

1 Strategy insert

We've included each decklist below. Additionally, our team of Magic scholars and designers has written a short guide on how to play each of these decks, along with a few suggestions for cards you can add.

Prepare to face off against your fellow students of Strixhaven with these 60-card Theme Decks. These 60-card Theme Decks release alongside Secrets of Strixhaven on April 24, 2026, and are available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

Eerie

2 Angelic Destiny [OWKYS3ff9RRSfjKZv63wh] 3 Entity Tracker [524V6NheN1saurPde52XT6] 2 Silent Hallcreeper [6AsML41gDf8WkSXYbm0Boq] 2 Enduring Innocence [36JvtdYWueo7LqwwtR55pk] 2 Lost in the Maze [5fq0RbUz1NppG5ANRCgsrm] 2 Valgavoth's Lair [5zzxRJ91xhyzK6Y470gIbr] 2 Temple of Enlightenment [6mZe8Xe7QVXCv5xwJXBmt6] 2 Quill-Blade Laureate 4 Sheltered By Ghosts [4tSFz96uBJ9NIZS4Al71bo] 3 Gremlin Tamer [4TLsZvRY5oNU1uiVUITtE4] 4 Ethereal Armor [3p2tdWdmVHqWEdOuqESr2d] 2 Feather of Flight [drbc5nHy2XfmU4WiLU9qf] 3 Banishing Light [4ZBVlb5l9590XRdzda3mq4] 4 Optimistic Scavenger [44eycL89wMzHa81wFF2USh] 3 Shardmage's Rescue [21Mza2I59xubyfOUC85NX6] 4 Tranquil Cove [o56ZxqYbuB5UAsxvEisdB] 9 Plains 7 Island

Tokens

5x Gremlin // Glimmer tokens

Is anyone else feeling a little tense right now? It's hard to relax unless your creatures have hexproof.

The white-blue Eerie deck is focused on stacking Auras to make a single giant threat that is very difficult to beat. If your opponents load up their creatures to try to stop you, you can grind them out with Gremlin Tamer and Entity Tracker .

Early creatures with eerie abilities, such as Optimistic Scavenger , can get out of hand if left unchecked. Shardmage's Rescue can turn the tables against even a well-prepared opponent. The most important thing to look for from your opening hands is a good mixture of payoffs and Auras. Hands that have too much of one and not enough of the other can fizzle out, but a good mixture of both can lead to some very explosive sequences.

If you're looking to change up the deck, you could lean it away from being so focused on Auras and care about enchantments in general. You could also double down on the Aura theme if you find it scarily compelling.

Potential Additions for Eerie

With Great Power ...

0024_MTGSPM_Main: With Great Power . . .

If you find that your creatures aren't big enough or your opponents can attack you back too easily, this card offers a potent effect. Try to make a 15/15 and take no damage in the process. What could possibly go wrong?

Skyward Spider

0146_MTGSPM_Main: Skyward Spider

If you're playing against removal-heavy strategies, Skyward Spider does a great job of evading blockers and removal spells.

Origin of Spider-Man

0009_MTGSPM_Main: Origin of Spider-Man

Here's another option that helps insulate you from removal. At the same time, this sets you up for a huge attack with a double-striking creature.

Erode

0015_MTGSOS_Main: Erode

If you're looking for a catch-all removal spell, look no further. While Sheltered by Ghosts will handle most threats, Erode lets you interact at instant speed.

Ghostly Dancers

0013_MTGDSK_Main: Ghostly Dancers

If you want a deck that's less focused on protection and aggression and instead wants you to cast the most enchantments possible, Ghostly Dancers is a high-ceiling reward.

Inquisitive Glimmer

0217_MTGDSK_Main: Inquisitive Glimmer

Like Ghostly Dancers , Inquisitive Glimmer plays great if you're interested in casting high-cost enchantment spells.

Restricted Office // Lecture Hall

0227_MTGDSK_Main: Restricted Office

While this may not be a good inclusion in an Aura-focused build, it goes great with many of the eerie rewards and can provide a finisher that's very hard to interact with.

Overlord of the Mistmoors

0023_MTGDSK_Main: Overlord of the Mistmoors

When facing off against decks that try to remove all of your creatures, Overlord of the Mistmoors provides resilience and acts as a late-game haymaker.

Lifegain

3 Zoraline, Cosmos Caller [5HNUzhOR38pzVk2UIQN7ks] 3 Essence Channeler [783XkYcMuH9usQtN8rddSh] 3 Amalia Benavides Aguirre [2IH6It1AtlpxSJRoMnDHhU] 3 Case of the Uneaten Feast [6EF84q6wUkFNzbTV4DH4M3] 2 Haliya, Guided by Light [7sIqaN5EeOhjIgx4dKSmni] 2 Temple of Silence [5zNVMmGDjVxtG5t8keVXuw] 4 Deep-Cavern Bat [5K8SsIJH4Cd8IAGuWZm53t] 2 Nowhere to Run [YOOLQ9Pczecg4Q3pQGnaw] 2 Fiendish Panda [6HLHTBohWZsL9DzFd7BhqN] 3 Starscape Cleric [11pe5XqsjTymeEAYBABmiE] 2 Requiting Hex [5UxPGlTP5grVz2FrWLdBSL] 1 Mudflat Village [1iXMACEvuB7rpWFB0q5Nj6] 2 Silverquill Charm 3 Foolish Fate 4 Hinterland Sanctifier [aoeTjOwmmtXA4egKfKclw] 4 Scoured Barrens [6zNQf8sxIJwNf7gp50Va5i] 9 Plains 8 Swamp

Tokens

1x Starscape Cleric // Treasure token

1x Starscape Cleric // Clue token

1x Treasure // Food token

1x Food // Clue token

1x Clue // Treasure token

I'm not sure you'll be able to live forever, but you'll probably outlast your opponent.

The black-white Lifegain deck has a simple premise: Gain life multiple times each turn and build an ever-growing army of creatures. Each creature fuels half of the engine. As that engine grows, your opponents will fall into despair.

Between Essence Channeler , Amalia Benavides Aguirre , and Fiendish Panda , there's a lot of redundancy for creatures that get bigger over time. They're backed up by Haliya, Guided by Light ; Zoraline, Cosmos Caller ; and Case of the Uneaten Feast , all of which keep the party going.

Your best openings will include Case of the Uneaten Feast or Hinterland Sanctifier into Essence Channeler or Amalia Benavides Aguirre . From there, you want to maximize the number of times you gain life each turn to help your creatures really get out of hand.

I hope you enjoy the Lifegain deck out of the box. If you're looking to make changes, there are multiple directions you could try to take things. You may want to lean into some of the Bat typal cards from Bloomburrow or just continue down the current path and maximize the life-gain angle.

Potential Additions for Lifegain

Lunar Convocation

0223_MTGBLB_Main: Lunar Convocation

If you're playing against decks with a lot of removal spells, Lunar Convocation can give you the ability to grind out the game. Depending on the lands you include in the deck, it can be trivial to gain and lose life in the same turn.

Ruin-Lurker Bat

0033_MTGLCI_Main: Ruin-Lurker Bat

If you want to move toward a Bat typal deck, this is a great option. Although it doesn't have as high of a ceiling as Hinterland Sanctifier , it is similarly great to curve into Essence Channeler .

Scheming Silvertongue

0099_MTGSOS_Main: Scheming Silvertongue

While it can be a little tricky to gain life multiple times each turn, Scheming Silvertongue pays you off big time for doing so. Don't forget that you can target an opponent with its prepared spell, Sign in Blood !

Exemplar of Light

0011_MTGFDN_MainNew: Exemplar of Light

Much like Lunar Convocation , this is a reliable way to get additional card advantage. If there are too many blockers on the ground, this could be a solid option for getting through.

Moseo, Vein's New Dean

0091_MTGSOS_Main: Moseo, Vein's New Dean

If you move toward playing more cheap creatures, this is a great option. While less functional on its own, Moseo offers a high ceiling and acts as two bodies, which works great with Hinterland Sanctifier and other similar effects.

Bloodthirsty Conqueror

0058_MTGFDN_MainNew: Bloodthirsty Conqueror

If you really want to try something exciting, Bloodthirsty Conqueror will create an infinite combo with Starscape Cleric . With both cards in play, as soon as you gain life or your opponent is dealt damage, the two cards will trigger each other back and forth an infinite number of times, winning you the game.

Godless Shrine and Starting Town

0254_MTGEOE_Main: Godless Shrine 0289_MTGFIN_Main: Starting Town

Both of these would improve the consistency of this deck's mana base. Starting Town is great with Lunar Convocation , should you choose to add it.

Excalibur II

0257_MTGFIN_Main: Excalibur II

If you find that your creatures are too small, consider a copy or two of Excalibur II . While it can be a little slow, it will make just about anything huge. It is especially great if you can put it on a creature with lifelink!

Brush up on your knowledge of casual and thematic Magic with Secrets of Strixhaven's 60-card Theme Decks. These 60-card Theme Decks release alongside Secrets of Strixhaven on April 24, 2026, and are available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.