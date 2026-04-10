Compiled by Eric Levine

Document last modified February 24, 2026

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The Release Notes include information concerning the release of a new Magic: The Gathering set, as well as a collection of clarifications and rulings involving that set's cards. It's intended to make playing with the new cards more fun by clearing up the common misconceptions and confusion inevitably caused by new mechanics and interactions. As future sets are released, updates to the Magic rules may cause some of this information to become outdated. Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Rules to find the most up-to-date rules.

The "General Notes" section includes information about card legality and explains some of the mechanics and concepts in the set.

The "Card-Specific Notes" sections contain answers to the most important, most common, and most confusing questions players might ask about cards in the set. Items in the "Card-Specific Notes" sections include full card text for your reference. Not all cards in the set are listed.

General Notes

Card Legality

Secrets of Strixhaven cards with the SOS set code are permitted in the Standard, Pioneer, and Modern formats, as well as in Commander and other formats. At release, the following card sets will be permitted in the Standard format: Magic: The Gathering Foundations, Wilds of Eldraine, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, Murders at Karlov Manor, Outlaws of Thunder Junction, The Big Score, Bloomburrow, Duskmourn: House of Horror, Aetherdrift, Tarkir: Dragonstorm, Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™, Edge of Eternities, Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel's Spider-Man, Magic: The Gathering® | Avatar: The Last Airbender™, Lorwyn Eclipsed, Magic: The Gathering® | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Secrets of Strixhaven.

New Secrets of Strixhaven Commander cards with the SOC set code are permitted in the Commander, Legacy, and Vintage formats. Previously printed cards with the SOC set code are legal for play in any format where a card with the same name is permitted.

The Secrets of Strixhaven release also includes Mystical Archive cards with the SOA set code. These returning cards are legal for play in any format that already allows those cards.

Special Guests cards are previously printed cards from a variety of backgrounds visiting the set. You never know who or what will make an appearance! There are ten Special Guests cards in Secrets of Strixhaven. They have the set code SPG and are legal for play in any format where a card with the same name is permitted.

Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Formats for a complete list of formats and their permitted card sets and banned lists.

Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Commander for more information on the Commander variant.

Go to Locator.Wizards.com to find an event or store near you.

New Mechanic: Preparation Cards

New Keyword Action: Prepare

The students of Strixhaven have been hard at work since we last saw them, and they've learned some new tricks. Specifically, they've learned how to prepare spells that you can cast while they're on the battlefield. Each preparation card has a set of alternative characteristics for its prepare spell in a subset frame on the right side of its text box. When a creature with a prepare spell becomes prepared, you'll create a copy of that spell in exile that you can cast as long as that creature remains prepared and on the battlefield. Once you cast that spell, the creature stops being prepared. While some prepare spells are new to Magic, others are from previous sets. You might even see some prepare spells that you didn't expect!

0045_MTGSOS_Main: Emeritus of Ideation

Emeritus of Ideation

{3}{U}{U}

Creature — Human Wizard

5/5

Flying, ward {2}

This creature enters prepared.

Whenever this creature attacks, you may exile eight cards from your graveyard. If you do, this creature becomes prepared.

//Prep//

Ancestral Recall

{U}

Instant

Target player draws three cards.

0117_MTGSOS_Main: Goblin Glasswright

Goblin Glasswright

{1}{R}

Creature — Goblin Sorcerer

2/2

This creature enters prepared. (While it's prepared, you may cast a copy of its spell. Doing so unprepares it.)

//Prep//

Craft with Pride

{R}

Sorcery

Create a Treasure token. (It's an artifact with "{T}, Sacrifice this token: Add one mana of any color.")

Preparation cards can only be cast with their base characteristics.

A preparation card is a creature card in every zone. For example, while it's in your graveyard, Emeritus of Ideation is a blue creature whose mana value is 5. It can't be the target of Zealous Lorecaster's triggered ability ("When this creature enters, return target instant or sorcery card from your graveyard to your hand.").

As an effect causes a creature with a prepare spell to become prepared (including effects that state that a creature "enters prepared"), that creature's controller creates a copy of that creature's prepare spell in exile. That copy remains in exile for as long as that permanent is on the battlefield and is prepared. That creature's controller may cast that copy as long as it remains in exile. As they cast it, that creature stops being prepared.

Only the current controller of a prepared creature can cast the copy of its prepare spell in exile. It doesn't matter who owns that creature or who controlled it when it became prepared.

While copies of spells in zones other than the stack cease to exist when state-based actions are checked, this does not apply to copies of prepare spells in exile that were created as a creature became prepared.

Being prepared isn't a copiable value. If a permanent becomes a copy of a prepared creature, it won't be prepared. That permanent will have the alternative characteristics, though, and some other effect could cause it to become prepared later.

If a prepared creature loses all abilities, it won't stop being prepared, and nothing will happen to its alternative characteristics or to the copy of its prepare spell in exile.

If a prepared creature stops being a creature, it will still be prepared, and the copy of its prepare spell will remain in exile. That permanent's controller will still be able to cast it. The same is true if a prepared creature becomes a copy of something else, even if it's then a permanent without a prepare spell.

A creature without a prepare spell can't become prepared.

A creature with a prepare spell can't become prepared more than once at the same time. For example, Emeritus of Ideation is on the battlefield and is prepared. When it attacks, its last ability triggers. When that ability resolves, its controller may still exile eight cards from their graveyard, but doing so won't cause Emeritus of Ideation to become prepared a second time or create a second copy of Ancestral Recall in exile.

If an effect causes a creature to become unprepared, a prepared creature stops being prepared and the associated copy of its prepare spell in exile ceases to exist. If it wasn't prepared at that time, nothing happens.

If an effect instructs you to choose a card name, you may choose the alternative prepare spell's name. Consider only the alternative characteristics to determine whether that is an appropriate name to choose.

Casting a copy of a prepare spell from exile isn't casting it for an alternative cost. Effects that allow you to cast a spell for an alternative cost or without paying its mana cost may allow you to apply those to a copy of a prepare spell cast from exile.

Creating a copy of a creature's prepare spell in exile ignores copy exceptions applied to that creature that would affect the copiable values of that spell. For example, say a player casts Croaking Counterpart (a sorcery that says "Create a token that's a copy of target non-Frog creature, except it's a 1/1 green Frog.") targeting Goblin Glasswright. The token copy of Goblin Glasswright will enter prepared as a 1/1 green Frog creature, but the copy of Craft with Pride in exile will still be a red sorcery. The copy of Craft with Pride won't be green, a creature, or a Frog, and it won't have power or toughness.

If a prepare spell with one or more targets has no legal targets when it tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. Since the spell was cast, the associated permanent will still not be prepared.

New Keyword Ability: Increment

Quandrix mages draw power from their study of math and patterns, and the increment ability showcases how they can empower themselves by manipulating mathematics. Creatures with increment reward you for spending more and more mana on spells as they grow larger and larger.

0183_MTGSOS_Main: Cuboid Colony

Cuboid Colony

{G}{U}

Creature — Insect

1/1

Flash

Flying, trample

Increment (Whenever you cast a spell, if the amount of mana you spent is greater than this creature's power or toughness, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.)

The increment ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

Whenever you cast a spell, check the amount of mana you spent to cast it against the power and toughness of the creature with increment. If the amount of mana you spent isn't greater than either of that creature's stats, increment won't trigger at all.

If increment triggers, the comparison will happen again when the ability tries to resolve. If the amount of mana spent to cast that spell isn't greater than either of that creature's stats anymore, the ability will do nothing.

When comparing the mana spent to the creature's stats as the increment ability resolves, it's possible that the stat that is less than the mana spent changes from power to toughness or vice versa. For example, say you control a 1/3 creature with increment and you pay two mana to cast a spell. Since the amount of mana you spent is greater than the creature's power, increment will trigger. While the increment ability is on the stack, an effect gives the creature with increment +2/-2, making it a 3/1. When the increment ability resolves, the creature will still get a +1/+1 counter since the amount of mana you spent is greater than that creature's toughness.

An increment ability will only trigger if the permanent it's on is a creature. Similarly, if the permanent is no longer a creature when its increment ability resolves, the ability won't do anything.

New Keyword Ability: Paradigm

Some extraordinary spells crafted by Strixhaven students and professors can have long-lasting effects. The paradigm ability causes these incredible effects to repeat turn after turn for the rest of the game!

0078_MTGSOS_Main: Decorum Dissertation

Decorum Dissertation

{3}{B}{B}

Sorcery — Lesson

Target player draws two cards and loses 2 life.

Paradigm (Then exile this spell. After you first resolve a spell with this name, you may cast a copy of it from exile without paying its mana cost at the beginning of each of your first main phases.)

Paradigm creates a delayed triggered ability that triggers at the beginning of each of your first main phases for the rest of the game. When that ability resolves and the copy is created, you can choose not to cast the copy. In that case, the copy will cease to exist the next time state-based actions are checked. The delayed triggered ability will still trigger again at the beginning of your first main phase on your next turn regardless.

Once a spell with paradigm has resolved, it doesn't matter what happens to the card in exile. Even if the card leaves exile, the delayed triggered ability will still trigger during each of your first main phases, and the copy will still be created.

Each spell with paradigm has the Lesson subtype. The Lesson subtype appears on instants and sorceries and has no inherent rules meaning. Other effects (such as the learn ability from the original Strixhaven: School of Mages release) may refer to it.

New Ability Word: Infusion

Witherbloom mages use life essence to strengthen themselves and others. Sometimes that essence is given freely. Other times, not so much. Either way, the infusion of life essence is a very powerful tool. The infusion ability word groups abilities that care if you gained life this turn.

0207_MTGSOS_Main: Old-Growth Educator

Old-Growth Educator

{2}{B}{G}

Creature — Treefolk Druid

4/4

Vigilance, reach

Infusion — When this creature enters, put two +1/+1 counters on it if you gained life this turn.

New Ability Word: Opus

Prismari mages are known for their ability to craft magical spectacles to express themselves as they seek to create a defining opus. The opus ability word groups abilities that trigger whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell and have an additional or amplified effect if five or more mana was spent to cast that spell.

0229_MTGSOS_Main: Spectacular Skywhale

Spectacular Skywhale

{2}{U}{R}

Creature — Elemental Whale

1/4

Flying

Opus — Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, this creature gets +3/+0 until end of turn. If five or more mana was spent to cast that spell, put three +1/+1 counters on this creature instead.

An opus ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

New Ability Word: Repartee

Silverquill mages understand the power of words better than anyone. Whether they're using inspiring oratory to empower their comrades or crafting biting insults to diminish foes, their ability to engage in repartee makes them stronger. The repartee ability word groups abilities that trigger whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell that targets a creature.

0224_MTGSOS_Main: Scolding Administrator

Scolding Administrator

{W}{B}

Creature — Dwarf Cleric

2/2

Menace (This creature can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

Repartee — Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell that targets a creature, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

When this creature dies, if it had counters on it, put those counters on up to one target creature.

A repartee ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

It doesn't matter if the creature or creatures targeted by the spell that caused the repartee ability to trigger leave the battlefield or stop being creatures before that spell resolves. As long as that spell targeted one or more creatures when it was cast, the repartee ability will trigger and later resolve.

Returning Keyword Ability: Flashback

Lorehold mages are driven by a desire to explore history. This can mean studying ancient texts, excavating archaeological sites, or even summoning the spirits of the dead! This passion for the power of the past is expressed in this release through the returning flashback mechanic, which gives instant and sorcery cards in your graveyard another chance to have an impact.

0216_MTGSOS_Main: Pursue the Past

Pursue the Past

{R}{W}

Sorcery

You gain 2 life. You may discard a card. If you do, draw two cards.

Flashback {2}{R}{W} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

"Flashback [cost]" means "You may cast this card from your graveyard if the resulting spell is an instant or sorcery spell by paying [cost] rather than paying its mana cost" and "If the flashback cost was paid, exile this card instead of putting it anywhere else any time it would leave the stack."

You must still follow any timing restrictions and permissions, including those based on the card's type. For instance, you can cast a sorcery using flashback only when you could normally cast a sorcery.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost (such as a flashback cost) you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell is determined only by its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast the spell was.

A spell cast using flashback will always be exiled afterward, whether it resolves, is countered, or leaves the stack in some other way.

You can cast a spell using flashback even if it was somehow put into your graveyard without having been cast.

If a card with flashback is put into your graveyard during your turn, you can cast it if it's legal to do so before any other player can take any actions.

Returning Ability Word: Converge

Snarls, places where conflicting sources of mana tangle and converge, are a powerful and dangerous feature of Arcavios. The converge ability word groups abilities that grow more powerful depending on the number of colors of mana spent to cast that spell.

0161_MTGSOS_Main: Snarl Song

Snarl Song

{5}{G}

Sorcery

Converge — Create two 0/0 green and blue Fractal creature tokens. Put X +1/+1 counters on each of them and you gain X life, where X is the number of colors of mana spent to cast this spell.

0168_MTGSOS_Main: Wildgrowth Archaic

Wildgrowth Archaic

{2/G}{2/G}

Creature — Avatar

0/0

Trample, reach

Converge — This creature enters with a +1/+1 counter on it for each color of mana spent to cast it.

Whenever you cast a creature spell, that creature enters with X additional +1/+1 counters on it, where X is the number of colors of mana spent to cast it.

The maximum number of colors of mana you can spend to cast a spell is five. Colorless is not a color. Note that the cost of a spell with converge may limit how many colors of mana you can spend.

Unless a spell or ability allows you to, you can't choose to pay more mana for a spell with a converge ability just to spend more colors of mana. Likewise, if a spell or ability reduces the amount of mana it costs you to cast a spell with converge, you can't ignore that cost reduction in order to spend more colors of mana.

If there are any alternative or additional costs to cast a spell with a converge ability, the colors of mana spent to pay those costs will count.

If you cast a spell with converge without spending any mana to cast it (perhaps because an effect allowed you to cast it without paying its mana cost), then the number of colors spent to cast it will be zero.

If a spell with a converge ability is copied, no mana was spent to cast the copy, so the number of colors of mana spent to cast the spell will be zero. The number of colors spent to cast the original spell is not copied.

Secrets of Strixhaven Main Set Card-Specific Notes

0138_MTGSOS_Main: Aberrant Manawurm

Aberrant Manawurm

{3}{G}

Creature — Wurm

2/5

Trample

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, this creature gets +X/+0 until end of turn, where X is the amount of mana spent to cast that spell.

Aberrant Manawurm's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0170_MTGSOS_Main: Abigale, Poet Laureate

Abigale, Poet Laureate

{1}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Bird Bard

2/3

Flying

Whenever you cast a creature spell, Abigale becomes prepared. (While it's prepared, you may cast a copy of its spell. Doing so unprepares it.)

//Prep//

Heroic Stanza

{1}{W/B}

Sorcery

Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature.

Abigale's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0006_MTGSOS_Main: Ajani's Response

Ajani's Response

{4}{W}

Instant

This spell costs {3} less to cast if it targets a tapped creature.

Destroy target creature.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Ajani's Response's first ability). The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

0140_MTGSOS_Main: Ambitious Augmenter

Ambitious Augmenter

{G}

Creature — Turtle Wizard

1/1

Increment (Whenever you cast a spell, if the amount of mana you spent is greater than this creature's power or toughness, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.)

When this creature dies, if it had one or more counters on it, create a 0/0 green and blue Fractal creature token, then put this creature's counters on that token.

Ambitious Augmenter's last ability puts all counters that were on it onto the Fractal token, not just its +1/+1 counters.

Ambitious Augmenter's last ability doesn't cause you to move counters from Ambitious Augmenter onto the Fractal token. Rather, you put the same number of each kind of counter Ambitious Augmenter had when it died onto the Fractal token.

In some unusual cases, you may end up putting the appropriate counters on more than one permanent. For example, if you control The Ozolith (a card from the Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths set) when Ambitious Augmenter dies, you'll put the appropriate number of each kind of counter onto both The Ozolith and the Fractal token.

set) when Ambitious Augmenter dies, you'll put the appropriate number of each kind of counter onto both The Ozolith and the Fractal token. If Ambitious Augmenter has -1/-1 counters on it when it dies, that ability will include those as well. This may result in the Fractal token dying.

If enough -1/-1 counters are put on Ambitious Augmenter at the same time to make its toughness 0 or less, its second ability will see all of the +1/+1 counters it had when it died as well as the -1/-1 counters it had, and an equal number of each of those types of counters (plus any other applicable counters) will be put onto the Fractal token.

If more than one token is created by Ambitious Augmenter's last ability (because of the effect of a card like Anointed Procession, for example), choose one of the created tokens and put Ambitious Augmenter's counters on that token.

0106_MTGSOS_Main: Ancestral Anger

Ancestral Anger

{R}

Sorcery

Target creature gains trample and gets +X/+0 until end of turn, where X is 1 plus the number of cards named Ancestral Anger in your graveyard.

Draw a card.

Ancestral Anger isn't put into your graveyard until after it finishes resolving, so it doesn't count itself for its own effect.

0172_MTGSOS_Main: Applied Geometry

Applied Geometry

{2}{G}{U}

Sorcery

Create a token that's a copy of target non-Aura permanent you control, except it's a 0/0 Fractal creature in addition to its other types. Put six +1/+1 counters on it.

The token created by Applied Geometry copies exactly what was printed on the original permanent and nothing else, with the listed exception (unless that permanent is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that permanent is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, or so on. If it is a Vehicle, it is not crewed. If it is an Equipment, it is not attached to any creature.

If the copied permanent is a token, the token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created the token, with the listed exception.

If the copied permanent is copying something else, then the token enters as whatever that permanent copied, with the listed exception.

Any enters abilities of the copied permanent will trigger when the token enters. Any "as [this permanent] enters" or "[this permanent] enters with" abilities of the copied permanent will also work.

0107_MTGSOS_Main: Archaic's Agony

Archaic's Agony

{4}{R}

Sorcery

Converge — Archaic's Agony deals X damage to target creature, where X is the number of colors of mana spent to cast this spell. Exile cards from the top of your library equal to the excess damage dealt to that creature this way. You may play those cards until the end of your next turn.

Excess damage has been dealt to a creature if the damage dealt to it is greater than lethal damage. Usually, this means damage greater than its toughness, although damage already marked on the creature is taken into account.

In some unusual cases, Archaic's Agony may have deathtouch. Even 1 damage dealt to a creature from a source with deathtouch is considered lethal damage, so any amount greater than that will cause excess damage to be dealt, even if the total amount of damage isn't greater than the creature's toughness.

0173_MTGSOS_Main: Ark of Hunger

Ark of Hunger

{2}{R}{W}

Artifact

Whenever one or more cards leave your graveyard, this artifact deals 1 damage to each opponent and you gain 1 life.

{T}: Mill a card. You may play that card this turn.

If multiple cards leave your graveyard at the same time, Ark of Hunger's first ability will trigger only once.

If more than one card is milled by Ark of Hunger's last ability (because of the effect of Bruvac the Grandiloquent's ability, for example), you may play any of the milled cards that turn.

0074_MTGSOS_Main: Arnyn, Deathbloom Botanist

Arnyn, Deathbloom Botanist

{2}{B}

Legendary Creature — Vampire Druid

2/2

Deathtouch

Whenever a creature you control with power or toughness 1 or less dies, target opponent loses 2 life and you gain 2 life.

Arnyn's last ability cares about the power or toughness of a creature that died as it last existed on the battlefield. It doesn't matter what its power or toughness is in any other zone.

0174_MTGSOS_Main: Aziza, Mage Tower Captain

Aziza, Mage Tower Captain

{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Djinn Sorcerer

2/2

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, you may tap three untapped creatures you control. If you do, copy that spell. You may choose new targets for the copy.

Aziza's ability and the copy it creates both resolve before the spell that caused the ability to trigger. They resolve even if the spell is countered before the copy is created.

The copy is created on the stack, so it's not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the copied spell divides damage or distributes counters among a number of targets, the division and number of targets can't be changed. If you choose new targets, you must choose the same number of targets.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy has the same value of X.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for a copied spell. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

If a spell with a converge ability is copied, no mana was spent to cast the copy, so the number of colors of mana spent to cast the spell will be zero. The number of colors spent to cast the original spell is not copied.

Any choices made when the spell resolves won't have been made yet when it's copied. Any such choices will be made separately when the copy resolves.

The copy will have the same targets as the spell it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. If, for one of the targets, you can't choose a new legal target, then it remains unchanged (even if the current target is illegal).

0038_MTGSOS_Main: Banishing Betrayal

Banishing Betrayal

{1}{U}

Instant

Return target nonland permanent to its owner's hand. Surveil 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put it into your graveyard.)

If the target permanent is an illegal target when Banishing Betrayal tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't surveil.

0175_MTGSOS_Main: Berta, Wise Extrapolator

Berta, Wise Extrapolator

{2}{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Frog Druid

1/4

Increment (Whenever you cast a spell, if the amount of mana you spent is greater than this creature's power or toughness, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.)

Whenever one or more +1/+1 counters are put on Berta, add one mana of any color.

{X}, {T}: Create a 0/0 green and blue Fractal creature token and put X +1/+1 counters on it.

Berta's second ability isn't a mana ability. It uses the stack and can be responded to.

0247_MTGSOS_Main: Biblioplex Tomekeeper

Biblioplex Tomekeeper

{4}

Artifact Creature — Construct

3/4

When this creature enters, choose up to one —

• Target creature becomes prepared. (Only creatures with prepare spells can become prepared.)

• Target creature becomes unprepared.

The first mode of Biblioplex Tomekeeper's last ability won't have any effect on a creature that has no prepare spell or is already prepared. Similarly, the second mode won't have any effect on a creature that isn't already prepared.

0176_MTGSOS_Main: Blech, Loafing Pest

Blech, Loafing Pest

{1}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Pest

3/4

Whenever you gain life, put a +1/+1 counter on each Pest, Bat, Insect, Snake, and Spider you control.

A creature with more than one of the listed types will still get only one +1/+1 counter when Blech's ability resolves.

0178_MTGSOS_Main: Borrowed Knowledge

Borrowed Knowledge

{2}{R}{W}

Sorcery

Choose one —

• Discard your hand, then draw cards equal to the number of cards in target opponent's hand.

• Discard your hand, then draw cards equal to the number of cards discarded this way.

If the first mode of Borrowed Knowledge was chosen but the target is illegal when Borrowed Knowledge tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't discard your hand or draw any cards.

0039_MTGSOS_Main: Brush Off

Brush Off

{2}{U}{U}

Instant

This spell costs {1}{U} less to cast if it targets an instant or sorcery spell.

Counter target spell.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Brush Off's first ability). The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

0179_MTGSOS_Main: Cauldron of Essence

Cauldron of Essence

{1}{B}{G}

Artifact

Whenever a creature you control dies, each opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

{1}{B}{G}, {T}, Sacrifice a creature: Return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield. Activate only as a sorcery.

If one or more creatures you control die at the same time that Cauldron of Essence leaves the battlefield, its first ability triggers once for each of those creatures.

Because targets are chosen before costs are paid, the target of Cauldron of Essence's last ability can't be the creature sacrificed to pay its cost.

0111_MTGSOS_Main: Choreographed Sparks

Choreographed Sparks

{R}{R}

Instant

This spell can't be copied.

Choose one or both —

• Copy target instant or sorcery spell you control. You may choose new targets for the copy.

• Copy target creature spell you control. The copy gains haste and "At the beginning of the end step, sacrifice this token."

Choreographed Sparks has received a minor update to remove the erroneous word "next" from its second mode. Its updated Oracle text appears above.

The copy is created on the stack, so it's not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy has the same value of X.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the copied spell divides damage or distributes counters among a number of targets, the division and number of targets can't be changed. If you choose new targets, you must choose the same number of targets.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for a copied spell. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

If a spell with a converge ability is copied, no mana was spent to cast the copy, so the number of colors of mana spent to cast the spell will be zero. The number of colors spent to cast the original spell is not copied.

Any choices made when the spell resolves won't have been made yet when it's copied. Any such choices will be made separately when the copy resolves.

The copy will have the same targets as the spell it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. If, for one of the targets, you can't choose a new legal target, then it remains unchanged (even if the current target is illegal).

A resolving copy of a permanent spell becomes a token. That token isn't "created" and won't interact with abilities that care about tokens being created.

0180_MTGSOS_Main: Colorstorm Stallion

Colorstorm Stallion

{1}{U}{R}

Creature — Elemental Horse

3/3

Ward {1}, haste

Opus — Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, this creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn. If five or more mana was spent to cast that spell, create a token that's a copy of this creature.

The token copy will have Colorstorm Stallion's ability and will be able to create copies of itself.

The token doesn't copy whether Colorstorm Stallion is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

In the unusual case where Colorstorm Stallion becomes a copy of something else while its triggered ability is on the stack but before it resolves, the token will enter as a copy of whatever Colorstorm Stallion is copying.

0181_MTGSOS_Main: Colossus of the Blood Age

Colossus of the Blood Age

{4}{R}{W}

Artifact Creature — Construct

6/6

When this creature enters, it deals 3 damage to each opponent and you gain 3 life.

When this creature dies, discard any number of cards, then draw that many cards plus one.

You choose how many cards to discard as Colossus of the Blood Age's last ability resolves. You may choose to discard no cards and just draw a card.

0182_MTGSOS_Main: Conciliator's Duelist

Conciliator's Duelist

{W}{W}{B}{B}

Creature — Kor Warlock

4/3

When this creature enters, draw a card. Each player loses 1 life.

Repartee — Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell that targets a creature, exile up to one target creature. Return that card to the battlefield under its owner's control at the beginning of the next end step.

Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled creature will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist. Once the exiled permanent returns, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was.

0001_MTGSOS_Main: The Dawning Archaic

The Dawning Archaic

{10}

Legendary Creature — Avatar

7/7

This spell costs {1} less to cast for each instant and sorcery card in your graveyard.

Reach

Whenever The Dawning Archaic attacks, you may cast target instant or sorcery card from your graveyard without paying its mana cost. If that spell would be put into your graveyard, exile it instead.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of The Dawning Archaic's first ability). The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

If the target of The Dawning Archaic's last ability has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

You cast the spell while The Dawning Archaic's last ability is resolving and still on the stack. You can't wait to cast it later in the turn. Timing restrictions based on the card's types are ignored. If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those to cast the spell.

0009_MTGSOS_Main: Daydream

Daydream

{W}

Sorcery

Exile target creature you control, then return that card to the battlefield under its owner's control with a +1/+1 counter on it.

Flashback {2}{W} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled permanent will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist. Once the exiled permanent returns, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was.

0248_MTGSOS_Main: Diary of Dreams

Diary of Dreams

{2}

Artifact — Book

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, put a page counter on this artifact.

{5}, {T}: Draw a card. This ability costs {1} less to activate for each page counter on this artifact.

Book is a new artifact type with no inherent rules meaning.

0044_MTGSOS_Main: Echocasting Symposium

Echocasting Symposium

{4}{U}{U}

Sorcery — Lesson

Target player creates a token that's a copy of target creature you control.

Paradigm (Then exile this spell. After you first resolve a spell with this name, you may cast a copy of it from exile without paying its mana cost at the beginning of each of your first main phases.)

The token created by Echocasting Symposium copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, or so on. If it is a Vehicle, it is not crewed.

If the copied permanent is a token, the token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created the token.

If the copied permanent is copying something else, then the token enters as whatever that permanent copied.

Any enters abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters. Any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities of the copied permanent will also work.

0185_MTGSOS_Main: Elemental Mascot

Elemental Mascot

{1}{U}{R}

Creature — Elemental Bird

1/4

Flying, vigilance

Opus — Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, this creature gets +1/+0 until end of turn. If five or more mana was spent to cast that spell, exile the top card of your library. You may play that card until the end of your next turn.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty and only if you have an available land play remaining.

0186_MTGSOS_Main: Embrace the Paradox

Embrace the Paradox

{3}{G}{U}

Instant

Draw three cards. You may put a land card from your hand onto the battlefield tapped.

Putting a land card onto the battlefield with Embrace the Paradox doesn't count as playing a land. You can put a land card onto the battlefield this way even if you've already played a land for the turn.

0145_MTGSOS_Main: Emeritus of Abundance

Emeritus of Abundance

{2}{G}

Creature — Elf Druid

3/4

Vigilance

This creature enters prepared.

Whenever this creature attacks, if you control eight or more lands, this creature becomes prepared.

//Prep//

Regrowth

{1}{G}

Sorcery

Return target card from your graveyard to your hand.

Emeritus of Abundance's last ability checks at the moment it would trigger to see if you control eight or more lands. If you don't, the ability won't trigger at all. It's not possible to put lands onto the battlefield during your declare attackers step in time to have the ability trigger. If it does trigger, the ability will check again as it tries to resolve. If you don't control eight or more lands at that time, the ability won't resolve and none of its effects will happen.

0113_MTGSOS_Main: Emeritus of Conflict

Emeritus of Conflict

{1}{R}

Creature — Human Wizard

2/2

First strike

Whenever you cast your third spell each turn, this creature becomes prepared. (While it's prepared, you may cast a copy of its spell. Doing so unprepares it.)

//Prep//

Lightning Bolt

{R}

Instant

Lightning Bolt deals 3 damage to any target.

Emeritus of Conflict's last ability will count any spells you've cast this turn, which may include Emeritus of Conflict itself. It doesn't matter if the other spells resolved, didn't resolve, were countered, or are still on the stack. If Emeritus of Conflict was the second spell you cast this turn, the next spell you cast this turn is your third spell. If Emeritus of Conflict is your third spell in a turn, it's not on the battlefield for its triggered ability to trigger, and it will not trigger for further spells cast after it that turn.

Emeritus of Conflict's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

Since Emeritus of Conflict will stop being prepared as soon as the copy of Lightning Bolt is cast, casting that copy of Lightning Bolt as your third spell in a turn will result in Emeritus of Conflict becoming prepared again when its last ability resolves.

0080_MTGSOS_Main: Emeritus of Woe

Emeritus of Woe

{3}{B}

Creature — Vampire Warlock

5/4

This creature enters prepared. (While it's prepared, you may cast a copy of its spell. Doing so unprepares it.)

At the beginning of your end step, if two or more creatures died this turn, this creature becomes prepared.

//Prep//

Demonic Tutor

{1}{B}

Sorcery

Search your library for a card, put that card into your hand, then shuffle.

Emeritus of Woe's last ability will check as your end step starts to see if two or more creatures have died this turn. If they haven't, the ability won't trigger at all. It's not possible to cause creatures to die during your end step in time to have the ability trigger.

0146_MTGSOS_Main: Emil, Vastlands Roamer

Emil, Vastlands Roamer

{2}{G}

Legendary Creature — Elf Druid

3/3

Creatures you control with +1/+1 counters on them have trample.

{4}{G}, {T}: Create a 0/0 green and blue Fractal creature token. Put X +1/+1 counters on it, where X is the number of differently named lands you control.

To determine the number of differently named lands you control, count each land you control once, but only if its English name isn't exactly the same as another land you've already counted this way.

0081_MTGSOS_Main: End of the Hunt

End of the Hunt

{1}{B}

Sorcery

Target opponent exiles a creature or planeswalker they control with the greatest mana value among creatures and planeswalkers they control.

If the target opponent has multiple creatures and/or planeswalkers tied for the greatest mana value, that player chooses which one to exile.

0014_MTGSOS_Main: Ennis, Debate Moderator

Ennis, Debate Moderator

{1}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Cleric

1/1

When Ennis enters, exile up to one other target creature you control. Return that card to the battlefield under its owner's control at the beginning of the next end step.

At the beginning of your end step, if one or more cards were put into exile this turn, put a +1/+1 counter on Ennis.

Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled creature will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist. Once the exiled permanent returns, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was.

Since copies of prepare spells aren't cards, they won't count for Ennis's last ability.

0015_MTGSOS_Main: Erode

Erode

{W}

Instant

Destroy target creature or planeswalker. Its controller may search their library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

If the target is illegal as Erode tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. No player will search their library.

0047_MTGSOS_Main: Essence Scatter

Essence Scatter

{1}{U}

Instant

Counter target creature spell.

A "creature spell" is any spell with the card type creature, even if it has other types such as artifact or enchantment.

0187_MTGSOS_Main: Essenceknit Scholar

Essenceknit Scholar

{B}{B/G}{G}

Creature — Dryad Warlock

3/1

When this creature enters, create a 1/1 black and green Pest creature token with "Whenever this token attacks, you gain 1 life."

At the beginning of your end step, if a creature died under your control this turn, draw a card.

Essenceknit Scholar's last ability will check as your end step starts to see if a creature died under your control this turn. If none did, the ability won't trigger at all. It's not possible to cause a creature to die during your end step in time to have the ability trigger.

0188_MTGSOS_Main: Fix What's Broken

Fix What's Broken

{2}{W}{B}

Sorcery

As an additional cost to cast this spell, pay X life.

Return each artifact and creature card with mana value X from your graveyard to the battlefield.

If a card in a graveyard has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0115_MTGSOS_Main: Flashback

Flashback

{R}

Instant

Target instant or sorcery card in your graveyard gains flashback until end of turn. The flashback cost is equal to its mana cost. (You may cast that card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

If you cast an instant or sorcery with in its mana cost this way, you still choose the value of X as part of casting the spell and pay that cost.

in its mana cost this way, you still choose the value of X as part of casting the spell and pay that cost. If you cast a spell with flashback, you can't pay any alternative costs. You can pay additional costs such as kicker costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those to cast the spell with flashback.

If a card has multiple instances of flashback, you may choose any of its flashback costs to pay.

If a card with no mana cost gains flashback, it has no flashback cost. It can't be cast this way.

0083_MTGSOS_Main: Foolish Fate

Foolish Fate

{2}{B}

Instant

Destroy target creature.

Infusion — If you gained life this turn, that creature's controller loses 3 life.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Foolish Fate tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. No player will lose life.

0050_MTGSOS_Main: Fractal Anomaly

Fractal Anomaly

{U}

Instant

Create a 0/0 green and blue Fractal creature token and put X +1/+1 counters on it, where X is the number of cards you've drawn this turn.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Fractal Anomaly resolves.

0190_MTGSOS_Main: Fractal Tender

Fractal Tender

{3}{G}{U}

Creature — Elf Wizard

3/3

Ward {2}

Increment (Whenever you cast a spell, if the amount of mana you spent is greater than this creature's power or toughness, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.)

At the beginning of each end step, if you put a counter on this creature this turn, create a 0/0 green and blue Fractal creature token and put three +1/+1 counters on it.

Fractal Tender's last ability will check as each end step starts to see if you put a counter on Fractal Tender this turn. If you didn't, the ability won't trigger at all. It's not possible to put a counter on Fractal Tender during an end step in time to have the ability trigger.

0116_MTGSOS_Main: Garrison Excavator

Garrison Excavator

{3}{R}

Creature — Orc Sorcerer

3/4

Menace (This creature can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

Whenever one or more cards leave your graveyard, create a 2/2 red and white Spirit creature token.

If multiple cards leave your graveyard at the same time, Garrison Excavator's last ability will trigger only once.

0191_MTGSOS_Main: Geometer's Arthropod

Geometer's Arthropod

{G}{U}

Creature — Fractal Crab

1/4

Whenever you cast a spell with {X} in its mana cost, look at the top X cards of your library. Put one of them into your hand and the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

Geometer's Arthropod's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving. In that case, use the value of X as that spell last existed on the stack to determine the value of X for Geometer's Arthropod's ability.

In some rare cases, the value of X for the spell on the stack may be different than the value that was chosen when you cast it. For example, if you control Unbound Flourishing (an enchantment with "Whenever you cast a permanent spell with a mana cost that contains , double the value of X.") the value of X may have been doubled. In those cases, use the value of X as the spell exists on the stack at the time Geometer's Arthropod's ability resolves to determine the value of X for Geometer's Arthropod's ability.

0150_MTGSOS_Main: Glorious Decay

Glorious Decay

{1}{G}

Instant

Choose one —

• Destroy target artifact.

• Glorious Decay deals 4 damage to target creature with flying.

• Exile target card from a graveyard. Draw a card.

If the last mode of Glorious Decay is chosen but the target is illegal as Glorious Decay tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't draw a card.

0192_MTGSOS_Main: Grapple with Death

Grapple with Death

{1}{B}{G}

Sorcery

Destroy target artifact or creature. You gain 1 life.

If the target is illegal as Grapple with Death tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't gain life.

0085_MTGSOS_Main: Grave Researcher

Grave Researcher

{2}{B}

Creature — Troll Warlock

3/3

At the beginning of your upkeep, surveil 1. Then if there are three or more creature cards in your graveyard, this creature becomes prepared. (While it's prepared, you may cast a copy of its spell. Doing so unprepares it.)

//Prep//

Reanimate

{B}

Sorcery

Put target creature card from a graveyard onto the battlefield under your control. You lose life equal to that card's mana value.

If a card in a graveyard has in its mana cost, X is 0.

in its mana cost, X is 0. The amount of life you lose as Reanimate resolves is determined by the mana value of the card in your graveyard, not the creature once it's on the battlefield.

You lose life after the creature is already on the battlefield. Any abilities it has that interact with loss of life, such as that of Platinum Emperion, apply to that loss of life.

If any abilities trigger on the creature entering the battlefield, those abilities resolve after you lose life. If losing life results in you losing the game, those abilities won't resolve.

In a multiplayer game, if a player leaves the game, all cards that player owns leave as well. If you leave the game, the creature you control from Reanimate is exiled.

0257_MTGSOS_Main: Great Hall of the Biblioplex

Great Hall of the Biblioplex

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{T}, Pay 1 life: Add one mana of any color. Spend this mana only to cast an instant or sorcery spell.

{5}: If this land isn't a creature, it becomes a 2/4 Wizard creature with "Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, this creature gets +1/+0 until end of turn." It's still a land.

If this land becomes a creature but you haven't controlled it continuously since your most recent turn began, you won't be able to activate its mana ability or attack with it that turn.

0017_MTGSOS_Main: Group Project

Group Project

{1}{W}

Sorcery

Create a 2/2 red and white Spirit creature token.

Flashback—Tap three untapped creatures you control. (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

You can tap any untapped creatures you control to pay for Group Project's flashback cost, even ones you haven't controlled continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn.

0193_MTGSOS_Main: Growth Curve

Growth Curve

{G}{U}

Sorcery

Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control, then double the number of +1/+1 counters on that creature.

To double the number of +1/+1 counters on a creature, put a number of +1/+1 counters on it equal to the number it already has. Other effects that interact with putting counters on it will interact with this effect accordingly.

0194_MTGSOS_Main: Hardened Academic

Hardened Academic

{R}{W}

Creature — Bird Cleric

2/1

Flying, haste

Discard a card: This creature gains lifelink until end of turn.

Whenever one or more cards leave your graveyard, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control.

If multiple cards leave your graveyard at the same time, Hardened Academic's last ability will trigger only once.

0052_MTGSOS_Main: Harmonized Trio

Harmonized Trio

{U}

Creature — Merfolk Bard Wizard

1/1

{T}, Tap two untapped creatures you control: This creature becomes prepared. (While it's prepared, you may cast a copy of its spell. Doing so unprepares it.)

//Prep//

Brainstorm

{U}

Instant

Draw three cards, then put two cards from your hand on top of your library in any order.

You can tap any untapped creatures you control to pay the cost of Harmonized Trio's activated ability, even ones you haven't controlled continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn.

0018_MTGSOS_Main: Harsh Annotation

Harsh Annotation

{1}{W}

Instant

Destroy target creature. Its controller creates a 1/1 white and black Inkling creature token with flying.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Harsh Annotation tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. No player will create an Inkling token.

0118_MTGSOS_Main: Heated Argument

Heated Argument

{4}{R}

Instant

Heated Argument deals 6 damage to target creature. You may exile a card from your graveyard. If you do, Heated Argument also deals 2 damage to that creature's controller.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Heated Argument tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't be able to exile any cards from your graveyard, and no player will be dealt damage.

0119_MTGSOS_Main: Impractical Joke

Impractical Joke

{R}

Sorcery

Damage can't be prevented this turn. Impractical Joke deals 3 damage to up to one target creature or planeswalker.

You don't have to choose a target for Impractical Joke. However, if you do and the target is illegal as Impractical Joke tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. Damage can still be prevented this turn.

Impractical Joke only stops damage from being prevented by effects that specifically use the word "prevent."

Protection prevents damage, so protection abilities will be unable to prevent damage during a turn in which Impractical Joke has resolved. However, this won't allow spells or abilities to target permanents they wouldn't ordinarily be able to target because of protection, even if that spell or ability would deal damage to those permanents.

0120_MTGSOS_Main: Improvisation Capstone

Improvisation Capstone

{5}{R}{R}

Sorcery — Lesson

Exile cards from the top of your library until you exile cards with total mana value 4 or greater. You may cast any number of spells from among them without paying their mana costs.

Paradigm (Then exile this spell. After you first resolve a spell with this name, you may cast a copy of it from exile without paying its mana cost at the beginning of each of your first main phases.)

If an exiled card has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value and you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value and you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost. You cast the spells while Improvisation Capstone is resolving and still on the stack. You can't wait to cast them later in the turn. Timing restrictions based on the cards' types are ignored.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those to cast the spell.

0023_MTGSOS_Main: Joined Researchers

Joined Researchers

{1}{W}

Creature — Human Cleric Wizard

2/2

First strike

At the beginning of each end step, if an opponent has more cards in hand than you, this creature becomes prepared. (While it's prepared, you may cast a copy of its spell. Doing so unprepares it.)

//Prep//

Secret Rendezvous

{1}{W}{W}

Sorcery

You and target opponent each draw three cards.

Joined Researchers's last ability will check as each end step starts to see if an opponent has more cards in hand than you. If none do, the ability won't trigger at all. It's not possible to discard cards or cause an opponent to draw cards during an end step in time to have the ability trigger. If it does trigger, the ability will check again as it tries to resolve. If no opponent has more cards in hand than you at that time, the ability won't resolve and none of its effects will happen.

0197_MTGSOS_Main: Killian's Confidence

Killian's Confidence

{W}{B}

Sorcery

Target creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn. Draw a card.

Whenever one or more creatures you control deal combat damage to a player, you may pay {W/B}. If you do, return this card from your graveyard to your hand.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Killian's Confidence tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't draw a card.

0198_MTGSOS_Main: Kirol, History Buff

Kirol, History Buff

{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Vampire Cleric

2/3

Whenever one or more cards leave your graveyard, Kirol becomes prepared. (While it's prepared, you may cast a copy of its spell. Doing so unprepares it.)

//Prep//

Pack a Punch

{1}{R}{W}

Sorcery

Mill a card. Put two +1/+1 counters on target creature. It gains trample until end of turn.

If multiple cards leave your graveyard at the same time, Kirol's first ability will trigger only once.

0200_MTGSOS_Main: Lorehold Charm

Lorehold Charm

{R}{W}

Instant

Choose one —

• Each opponent sacrifices a nontoken artifact of their choice.

• Return target artifact or creature card with mana value 2 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield.

• Creatures you control get +1/+1 and gain trample until end of turn.

If a card in a graveyard has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0201_MTGSOS_Main: Lorehold, the Historian

Lorehold, the Historian

{3}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Elder Dragon

5/5

Flying, haste

Each instant and sorcery card in your hand has miracle {2}. (You may cast a card for its miracle cost when you draw it if it's the first card you drew this turn.)

At the beginning of each opponent's upkeep, you may discard a card. If you do, draw a card.

It's important to reveal a card with miracle before it is mixed with the other cards in your hand.

You can reveal and cast a card with miracle on any turn, not just your own, if it's the first card you've drawn that turn.

Multiple card draws are always treated as a sequence of individual card draws. For example, if you haven't drawn any cards yet during a turn and cast a spell that instructs you to draw three cards, you'll draw them one at a time. Only the first card drawn this way may be revealed and cast using its miracle ability.

If an effect puts a card into your hand without using the word "draw," the card wasn't drawn.

You don't have to reveal a drawn card with miracle if you don't wish to cast it at that time.

You can cast a card for its miracle cost only as the miracle triggered ability resolves. If you don't want to cast it at that time (or you can't cast it, perhaps because there are no legal targets available), you won't be able to cast it later for the miracle cost.

You cast the card with miracle during the resolution of the triggered ability. Ignore any timing rules based on the card's type.

Miracle is an alternative cost to cast the spell with miracle. It can't be combined with other alternative costs, such as casting a spell "without paying its mana cost." You may, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the spell.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost (such as a miracle cost) you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

If the card with miracle leaves your hand before the triggered ability resolves, you won't be able to cast it using its miracle ability.

You still draw the card whether you use the miracle ability or not. Any ability that triggers whenever you draw a card, for example, will trigger. If you don't cast the card using its miracle ability, it will remain in your hand.

0153_MTGSOS_Main: Lumaret's Favor

Lumaret's Favor

{1}{G}

Instant

Infusion — When you cast this spell, copy it if you gained life this turn. You may choose new targets for the copy.

Target creature gets +2/+4 until end of turn.

The infusion ability will trigger when you cast Lumaret's Favor regardless of whether you've gained life this turn. As that ability resolves, it will check to see if you've gained life this turn. If you have, Lumaret's Favor will be copied once.

The copy will have the same target as the original spell unless you choose a new one. If the target is illegal but you can't choose a new legal target, it remains unchanged.

0249_MTGSOS_Main: Mage Tower Referee

Mage Tower Referee

{2}

Artifact Creature — Construct

2/1

Whenever you cast a multicolored spell, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

Mage Tower Referee's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0123_MTGSOS_Main: Magmablood Archaic

Magmablood Archaic

{2/R}{2/R}{2/R}

Creature — Avatar

2/2

Trample, reach

Converge — This creature enters with a +1/+1 counter on it for each color of mana spent to cast it.

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, creatures you control get +1/+0 until end of turn for each color of mana spent to cast that spell.

Magmablood Archaic's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0057_MTGSOS_Main: Mana Sculpt

Mana Sculpt

{1}{U}{U}

Instant

Counter target spell. If you control a Wizard, add an amount of {C} equal to the amount of mana spent to cast that spell at the beginning of your next main phase.

If the target spell is an illegal target when Mana Sculpt tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't add mana at the beginning of your next main phase. If the target is legal but not countered (probably because an effect says that spell can't be countered) and you control a Wizard, you'll still add mana.

0059_MTGSOS_Main: Matterbending Mage

Matterbending Mage

{2}{U}

Creature — Human Wizard

2/2

When this creature enters, return up to one other target creature to its owner's hand.

Whenever you cast a spell with {X} in its mana cost, this creature can't be blocked this turn.

Matterbending Mage's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0124_MTGSOS_Main: Mica, Reader of Ruins

Mica, Reader of Ruins

{3}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Artificer

4/4

Ward—Pay 3 life. (Whenever this creature becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, counter it unless that player pays 3 life.)

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, you may sacrifice an artifact. If you do, copy that spell and you may choose new targets for the copy.

Mica's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

The copy is created on the stack, so it's not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the copied spell divides damage or distributes counters among a number of targets, the division and number of targets can't be changed. If you choose new targets, you must choose the same number of targets.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy has the same value of X.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for a copied spell. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

If a spell with a converge ability is copied, no mana was spent to cast the copy, so the number of colors of mana spent to cast the spell will be zero. The number of colors spent to cast the original spell is not copied.

Any choices made when the spell resolves won't have been made yet when it's copied. Any such choices will be made separately when the copy resolves.

The copy will have the same targets as the spell it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. If, for one of the targets, you can't choose a new legal target, then it remains unchanged (even if the current target is illegal).

0202_MTGSOS_Main: Mind into Matter

Mind into Matter

{X}{G}{U}

Sorcery

Draw X cards. Then you may put a permanent card with mana value X or less from your hand onto the battlefield tapped.

If a card in your hand has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0204_MTGSOS_Main: Molten Note

Molten Note

{X}{R}{W}

Sorcery

Molten Note deals damage to target creature equal to the amount of mana spent to cast this spell. Untap all creatures you control.

Flashback {6}{R}{W} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

If the target creature is an illegal target as Molten Note tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't untap any creatures.

0125_MTGSOS_Main: Molten-Core Maestro

Molten-Core Maestro

{1}{R}

Creature — Goblin Bard

2/2

Menace

Opus — Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature. If five or more mana was spent to cast that spell, add an amount of {R} equal to this creature's power.

Molten-Core Maestro's last ability is not a mana ability. It uses the stack and can be responded to.

0205_MTGSOS_Main: Moment of Reckoning

Moment of Reckoning

{3}{W}{W}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Choose up to four. You may choose the same mode more than once.

• Destroy target nonland permanent.

• Return target nonland permanent card from your graveyard to the battlefield.

You choose the modes as you cast Moment of Reckoning. Once modes are chosen, they can't be changed.

No matter which combination of modes you choose, you always follow the instructions in the order they are written.

If the same mode is chosen more than once, you choose their relative order as you cast the spell. For example, if you choose the second mode of Moment of Reckoning more than once, you choose the relative order to return the target nonland permanent cards.

No player can cast spells or activate abilities in between the modes of a resolving spell. Any abilities that trigger won't be put onto the stack until a spell is done resolving.

If Moment of Reckoning is copied, the effect that creates the copy will usually allow you to choose new targets, but you can't choose new modes.

If all targets for the chosen modes become illegal before Moment of Reckoning resolves, the spell won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. If at least one target is still legal, the spell will resolve but will have no effect on any illegal targets.

0091_MTGSOS_Main: Moseo, Vein's New Dean

Moseo, Vein's New Dean

{2}{B}

Legendary Creature — Bird Skeleton Warlock

2/1

Flying

When Moseo enters, create a 1/1 black and green Pest creature token with "Whenever this token attacks, you gain 1 life."

Infusion — At the beginning of your end step, if you gained life this turn, return up to one target creature card with mana value X or less from your graveyard to the battlefield, where X is the amount of life you gained this turn.

Moseo's last ability will check as your end step starts to see if you gained life this turn. If you didn't, the ability won't trigger at all. It's not possible to gain life during your end step in time to have the ability trigger.

If a card in a graveyard has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0206_MTGSOS_Main: Nita, Forum Conciliator

Nita, Forum Conciliator

{1}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Advisor

2/3

Whenever you cast a spell you don't own, put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control.

{2}, Sacrifice another creature: Exile target instant or sorcery card from an opponent's graveyard. You may cast it this turn, and mana of any type can be spent to cast that spell. If that spell would be put into a graveyard, exile it instead. Activate only as a sorcery.

Nita's first ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for spells cast this way. For example, if the exiled card is a sorcery, you may cast it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0207_MTGSOS_Main: Old-Growth Educator

Old-Growth Educator

{2}{B}{G}

Creature — Treefolk Druid

4/4

Vigilance, reach

Infusion — When this creature enters, put two +1/+1 counters on it if you gained life this turn.

The infusion ability will trigger when Old-Growth Educator enters regardless of whether you've gained life this turn. As that ability resolves, it will check to see if you've gained life this turn. If you have, you'll put two +1/+1 counters on Old-Growth Educator.

0156_MTGSOS_Main: Oracle's Restoration

Oracle's Restoration

{G}

Sorcery

Target creature you control gets +1/+1 until end of turn. You draw a card and gain 1 life.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Oracle's Restoration tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't draw a card or gain 1 life.

0062_MTGSOS_Main: Orysa, Tide Choreographer

Orysa, Tide Choreographer

{4}{U}

Legendary Creature — Merfolk Bard

2/2

This spell costs {3} less to cast if creatures you control have total toughness 10 or greater.

When Orysa enters, draw two cards.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Orysa's first ability). The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

The first step of casting a spell is to move it to the stack. If this causes the total toughness of creatures you control to change (perhaps because you control a creature whose toughness is determined by the number of cards in your hand), that new toughness will be used to determine whether or not the cost reduction from Orysa's first ability applies.

Once you determine the cost to cast Orysa, you may activate mana abilities to pay that cost. If the total toughness of creatures you control changes while activating mana abilities, the cost to cast Orysa remains what you previously determined.

0024_MTGSOS_Main: Owlin Historian

Owlin Historian

{2}{W}

Creature — Bird Cleric

2/3

Flying

When this creature enters, surveil 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put it into your graveyard.)

Whenever one or more cards leave your graveyard, this creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn.

If multiple cards leave your graveyard at the same time, Owlin Historian's last ability will trigger only once.

0259_MTGSOS_Main: Petrified Hamlet

Petrified Hamlet

Land

When this land enters, choose a land card name.

Activated abilities of sources with the chosen name can't be activated unless they're mana abilities.

Lands with the chosen name have "{T}: Add {C}."

{T}: Add {C}.

You can choose the name of any land card. You can't choose the name of a token unless it's also the name of a card.

If you name a card that has both a mana ability and another activated ability, the mana ability can be activated but the other ability can't be activated.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keywords are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder text. An activated mana ability is one that produces mana as it resolves, not one that costs mana to activate.

0126_MTGSOS_Main: Pigment Wrangler

Pigment Wrangler

{4}{R}

Creature — Orc Sorcerer

4/4

Flying

This creature enters prepared. (While it's prepared, you may cast a copy of its spell. Doing so unprepares it.)

//Prep//

Striking Palette

{R}

Sorcery

When you next cast an instant or sorcery spell this turn, copy that spell. You may choose new targets for the copy.

After Striking Palette resolves, the next instant or sorcery spell you cast that turn will be copied whether or not it has targets.

The copy is created on the stack, so it's not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the copied spell divides damage or distributes counters among a number of targets, the division and number of targets can't be changed. If you choose new targets, you must choose the same number of targets.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy has the same value of X.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for a copied spell. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

If a spell with a converge ability is copied, no mana was spent to cast the copy, so the number of colors of mana spent to cast the spell will be zero. The number of colors spent to cast the original spell is not copied.

Any choices made when the spell resolves won't have been made yet when it's copied. Any such choices will be made separately when the copy resolves.

The copy will have the same targets as the spell it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. If, for one of the targets, you can't choose a new legal target, then it remains unchanged (even if the current target is illegal).

0092_MTGSOS_Main: Poisoner's Apprentice

Poisoner's Apprentice

{2}{B}

Creature — Orc Warlock

2/2

Infusion — When this creature enters, target creature an opponent controls gets -4/-4 until end of turn if you gained life this turn.

The infusion ability will trigger when Poisoner's Apprentice enters regardless of whether you've gained life this turn, and you'll choose a target. As that ability resolves, it will check to see if you've gained life this turn. If you have, the target creature will get -4/-4 until end of turn.

0210_MTGSOS_Main: Practiced Scrollsmith

Practiced Scrollsmith

{R}{R/W}{W}

Creature — Dwarf Cleric

3/2

First strike

When this creature enters, exile target noncreature, nonland card from your graveyard. Until the end of your next turn, you may cast that card.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for spells cast this way. For example, if the exiled card is a sorcery, you may cast it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0026_MTGSOS_Main: Primary Research

Primary Research

{4}{W}

Enchantment

When this enchantment enters, return target nonland permanent card with mana value 3 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield.

At the beginning of your end step, if a card left your graveyard this turn, draw a card.

If a card in a graveyard has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value. Primary Research's last ability will check as your end step starts to see if any cards have left your graveyard this turn. If none did, the ability won't trigger at all. It's not possible to remove cards from your graveyard during your end step in time to have the ability trigger.

0212_MTGSOS_Main: Prismari, the Inspiration

Prismari, the Inspiration

{5}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Elder Dragon

7/7

Flying

Ward—Pay 5 life.

Instant and sorcery spells you cast have storm. (Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, copy it for each spell cast before it this turn. You may choose new targets for the copies.)

The copies of instant and sorcery spells you cast created by the storm ability are put directly onto the stack. They aren't cast and won't be counted by other spells with storm cast later in the turn.

Spells cast from zones other than a player's hand and spells that were countered or otherwise failed to resolve are counted by the storm ability.

A copy of a spell can be countered like any other spell, but it must be countered individually. Countering a spell with storm won't affect the copies.

If a spell has multiple instances of storm, each will trigger separately.

0213_MTGSOS_Main: Proctor's Gaze

Proctor's Gaze

{2}{G}{U}

Instant

Return up to one target nonland permanent to its owner's hand. Search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

You don't have to choose a target for Proctor's Gaze. However, if you do and the target is illegal as Proctor's Gaze tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't search your library.

0095_MTGSOS_Main: Pull from the Grave

Pull from the Grave

{2}{B}

Sorcery

Return up to two target creature cards from your graveyard to your hand. You gain 2 life.

You don't have to choose any targets for Pull from the Grave. However, if you do and all of the targets are illegal as Pull from the Grave tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't gain life.

0217_MTGSOS_Main: Quandrix Charm

Quandrix Charm

{G}{U}

Instant

Choose one —

• Counter target spell unless its controller pays {2}.

• Destroy target enchantment.

• Target creature has base power and toughness 5/5 until end of turn.

The effect of Quandrix Charm's last mode will overwrite any previous effects that set the creature's power and toughness to specific values. Effects that otherwise modify the target creature's power and toughness will still apply no matter when they took effect. The same is true for +1/+1 counters.

0218_MTGSOS_Main: Quandrix, the Proof

Quandrix, the Proof

{4}{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Elder Dragon

6/6

Flying, trample

Cascade (When you cast this spell, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card that costs less. You may cast it without paying its mana cost. Put the exiled cards on the bottom in a random order.)

Instant and sorcery spells you cast from your hand have cascade.

A spell's mana value is determined only by its mana cost. Ignore any alternative costs, additional costs, cost increases, or cost reductions.

Cascade triggers when you cast the spell, meaning that it resolves before that spell. If you end up casting the exiled card, it will go on the stack above the spell with cascade.

When the cascade ability resolves, you must exile cards. The only optional part of the ability is whether or not you cast the last card exiled.

If a spell with cascade is countered, the cascade ability will still resolve normally.

You exile the cards face up. All players will be able to see them.

If you cast a card "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those to cast the card.

If the card has in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost. Not only do you stop exiling cards if you exile a nonland card with lesser mana value than the spell with cascade, but the resulting spell you cast must also have lesser mana value.

The mana value of a split card is determined by the combined mana cost of its two halves. If cascade allows you to cast a split card, you may cast either half (as long as the resulting spell would have lesser mana value than the spell with cascade) but not both halves.

0097_MTGSOS_Main: Ral Zarek, Guest Lecturer

Ral Zarek, Guest Lecturer

{1}{B}{B}

Legendary Planeswalker — Ral

3

+1: Surveil 2.

−1: Any number of target players each discard a card.

−2: Return target creature card with mana value 3 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield.

−7: Flip five coins. Target opponent skips their next X turns, where X is the number of coins that came up heads.

When Ral Zarek's second ability resolves, the next target player in turn order (or, if it's a target player's turn, that player) chooses a card in hand without revealing it, then each other target player in turn order (if any) does the same. All chosen cards are then discarded at the same time.

If a card in a graveyard has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0028_MTGSOS_Main: Rapier Wit

Rapier Wit

{1}{W}

Instant

Tap target creature. If it's your turn, put a stun counter on it. (If a permanent with a stun counter would become untapped, remove one from it instead.)

Draw a card.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Rapier Wit tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't draw a card.

0221_MTGSOS_Main: Resonating Lute

Resonating Lute

{2}{U}{R}

Artifact

Lands you control have "{T}: Add two mana of any one color. Spend this mana only to cast instant and sorcery spells."

{T}: Draw a card. Activate only if you have seven or more cards in your hand.

Once you've activated Resonating Lute's last ability, it doesn't matter if the number of cards in your hand drops below seven. The ability will still resolve as normal.

0128_MTGSOS_Main: Rubble Rouser

Rubble Rouser

{2}{R}

Creature — Dwarf Sorcerer

1/4

When this creature enters, you may discard a card. If you do, draw a card.

{T}, Exile a card from your graveyard: Add {R}. When you do, this creature deals 1 damage to each opponent.

Rubble Rouser's last ability is a mana ability. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

When you activate Rubble Rouser's mana ability, it won't deal damage to each opponent right away. Instead, a second "reflexive" ability triggers whenever you activate that ability. If you activated the mana ability during the process of casting a spell or activating an ability or during a window to activate mana abilities when you're asked to pay a cost during the resolution of another spell or ability, that ability won't go on the stack until you're done casting, activating, or resolving that spell or ability. Each player may respond to that triggered ability as normal.

0066_MTGSOS_Main: Run Behind

Run Behind

{3}{U}

Instant

This spell costs {1} less to cast if it targets an attacking creature.

Target creature's owner puts it on their choice of the top or bottom of their library.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Run Behind's first ability). The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

0099_MTGSOS_Main: Scheming Silvertongue

Scheming Silvertongue

{1}{B}

Creature — Vampire Warlock

1/3

Flying, lifelink

At the beginning of your second main phase, if you gained 2 or more life this turn, this creature becomes prepared. (While it's prepared, you may cast a copy of its spell. Doing so unprepares it.)

//Prep//

Sign in Blood

{B}{B}

Sorcery

Target player draws two cards and loses 2 life.

Scheming Silvertongue's last ability will check as your second main phase starts to see if you gained 2 or more life this turn. If you didn't, the ability won't trigger at all. It's not possible to gain life during your second main phase in time to have the ability trigger.

0224_MTGSOS_Main: Scolding Administrator

Scolding Administrator

{W}{B}

Creature — Dwarf Cleric

2/2

Menace (This creature can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

Repartee — Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell that targets a creature, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

When this creature dies, if it had counters on it, put those counters on up to one target creature.

Scolding Administrator's last ability puts all counters that were on Scolding Administrator onto the target creature, not just its +1/+1 counters.

Scolding Administrator's last ability doesn't cause you to move counters from Scolding Administrator onto the target creature. Rather, you put the same number of each kind of counter Scolding Administrator had when it died onto the target creature.

In some unusual cases, you may end up putting the appropriate counters on more than one permanent. For example, if you control The Ozolith (a card from the Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths set) when Scolding Administrator dies, you'll put the appropriate number of each kind of counter onto both The Ozolith and the target creature.

set) when Scolding Administrator dies, you'll put the appropriate number of each kind of counter onto both The Ozolith and the target creature. If Scolding Administrator has -1/-1 counters on it when it dies, that ability will include those as well. This may result in the recipient of the counters dying.

If enough -1/-1 counters are put on Scolding Administrator at the same time to make its toughness 0 or less, its last ability will see all of the +1/+1 counters it had when it died as well as the -1/-1 counters it had, and an equal number of each of those types of counters (plus any other applicable counters) will be put onto the target creature.

0129_MTGSOS_Main: Seize the Spoils

Seize the Spoils

{2}{R}

Sorcery

As an additional cost to cast this spell, discard a card.

Draw two cards and create a Treasure token. (It's an artifact with "{T}, Sacrifice this token: Add one mana of any color.")

You must discard exactly one card to cast Seize the Spoils; you can't cast it without discarding a card, and you can't discard additional cards.

0226_MTGSOS_Main: Silverquill, the Disputant

Silverquill, the Disputant

{2}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Elder Dragon

4/4

Flying, vigilance

Each instant and sorcery spell you cast has casualty 1. (As you cast that spell, you may sacrifice a creature with power 1 or greater. When you do, copy the spell and you may choose new targets for the copy.)

Casualty N means "As an additional cost to cast this spell, you may sacrifice a creature with power N or greater." and "When you cast this spell, if a casualty cost was paid for it, copy it. If the spell has any targets, you may choose new targets for the copy."

You may sacrifice only one creature to pay a spell's casualty cost, and you copy the spell only once.

If you pay the casualty cost of a spell, the copy will resolve before the original spell.

The copy of the spell is created on the stack, so it's not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

0067_MTGSOS_Main: Skycoach Conductor

Skycoach Conductor

{2}{U}

Creature — Bird Pilot

2/3

Flash

Flying, vigilance

This creature enters prepared. (While it's prepared, you may cast a copy of its spell. Doing so unprepares it.)

//Prep//

All Aboard

{U}

Instant

Exile target non-Pilot creature you control, then return that card to the battlefield under its owner's control.

Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled creature will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist. Once the exiled permanent returns, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was.

0261_MTGSOS_Main: Skycoach Waypoint

Skycoach Waypoint

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{3}, {T}: Target creature becomes prepared. (Only creatures with prepare spells can become prepared.)

Skycoach Waypoint's last ability won't have any effect on a creature that has no prepare spell or is already prepared.

0160_MTGSOS_Main: Slumbering Trudge

Slumbering Trudge

{X}{G}

Creature — Plant Beast

6/6

This creature enters with a number of stun counters on it equal to three minus X. If X is 2 or less, it enters tapped.

Slumbering Trudge has received an update to its rules text to clarify its function. Its updated Oracle text appears above.

If Slumbering Trudge enters the battlefield without being cast, X is 0. The same is true if an effect lets you cast Slumbering Trudge without paying its mana cost.

0228_MTGSOS_Main: Social Snub

Social Snub

{1}{W}{B}

Sorcery

When you cast this spell while you control a creature, you may copy this spell.

Each player sacrifices a creature of their choice. Each opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

First the player whose turn it is chooses which creature they're going to sacrifice, then each other player in turn order does the same. Players will know the choices of previous players when making their choices. Then all chosen creatures are sacrificed by their controllers simultaneously.

0230_MTGSOS_Main: Spirit Mascot

Spirit Mascot

{R}{W}

Creature — Spirit Ox

2/2

Whenever one or more cards leave your graveyard, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

If multiple cards leave your graveyard at the same time, Spirit Mascot's ability will trigger only once.

0234_MTGSOS_Main: Stirring Honormancer

Stirring Honormancer

{2}{W}{W/B}{B}

Creature — Rhino Bard

4/5

When this creature enters, look at the top X cards of your library, where X is the number of creatures you control. Put one of those cards into your hand and the rest into your graveyard.

The value of X is determined only once, as Stirring Honormancer's triggered ability resolves.

0235_MTGSOS_Main: Stress Dream

Stress Dream

{3}{U}{R}

Instant

Stress Dream deals 5 damage to up to one target creature. Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one of those cards into your hand and the other on the bottom of your library.

You don't have to choose a target for Stress Dream. However, if you do and the target creature is an illegal target as Stress Dream tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't look at any cards in your library.

If there is only one card in your library, you put it into your hand.

0236_MTGSOS_Main: Suspend Aggression

Suspend Aggression

{1}{R}{W}

Instant

Exile target nonland permanent and the top card of your library. For each of those cards, its owner may play it until the end of their next turn.

If the target permanent is an illegal target as Suspend Aggression tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. No cards will be exiled.

Players pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if the card exiled from your library is a sorcery, you may cast it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0132_MTGSOS_Main: Tablet of Discovery

Tablet of Discovery

{2}{R}

Artifact

When this artifact enters, mill a card. You may play that card this turn. (To mill a card, put the top card of your library into your graveyard.)

{T}: Add {R}.

{T}: Add {R}{R}. Spend this mana only to cast instant and sorcery spells.

If more than one card is milled by Tablet of Discovery's first ability (because of the effect of Bruvac the Grandiloquent's ability, for example), you may play any of the milled cards that turn.

0163_MTGSOS_Main: Tenured Concocter

Tenured Concocter

{4}{G}

Creature — Troll Druid

4/5

Vigilance

Whenever this creature becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, you may draw a card.

Infusion — This creature gets +2/+0 as long as you gained life this turn.

Tenured Concocter's second ability resolves before the spell or ability that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

If a spell or ability targets Tenured Concocter more than once, its second ability still triggers only once.

0069_MTGSOS_Main: Tester of the Tangential

Tester of the Tangential

{1}{U}

Creature — Djinn Wizard

1/1

Increment (Whenever you cast a spell, if the amount of mana you spent is greater than this creature's power or toughness, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.)

At the beginning of combat on your turn, you may pay {X}. When you do, move X +1/+1 counters from this creature onto another target creature.

You don't choose a target for Tester of the Tangential's last ability at the time it triggers. Instead, a second "reflexive" ability triggers whenever you pay this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal. To move a counter from one creature to another, the counter is removed from the first creature and put onto the second. Any abilities that care about a counter being removed from or placed on a creature will apply.

0102_MTGSOS_Main: Tragedy Feaster

Tragedy Feaster

{2}{B}{B}

Creature — Demon

7/6

Trample

Ward—Discard a card.

Infusion — At the beginning of your end step, sacrifice a permanent unless you gained life this turn.

Tragedy Feaster's infusion ability will trigger regardless of whether you've gained life this turn. As the ability resolves, it will check to see if you've gained life this turn. If you have, you won't sacrifice a permanent.

0239_MTGSOS_Main: Traumatic Critique

Traumatic Critique

{X}{U}{R}

Instant

Traumatic Critique deals X damage to any target. Draw two cards, then discard a card.

If the target is illegal as Traumatic Critique tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't draw or discard.

0136_MTGSOS_Main: Unsubtle Mockery

Unsubtle Mockery

{2}{R}

Instant

Unsubtle Mockery deals 4 damage to target creature. Surveil 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may ptut it into your graveyard.)

If the target creature is an illegal target as Unsubtle Mockery tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't surveil.

0241_MTGSOS_Main: Vicious Rivalry

Vicious Rivalry

{2}{B}{G}

Sorcery

As an additional cost to cast this spell, pay X life.

Destroy all artifacts and creatures with mana value X or less.

If a permanent has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0242_MTGSOS_Main: Visionary's Dance

Visionary's Dance

{5}{U}{R}

Sorcery

Create two 3/3 blue and red Elemental creature tokens with flying.

{2}, Discard this card: Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one of them into your hand and the other into your graveyard.

If there is only one card in your library, you put it into your hand.

0168_MTGSOS_Main: Wildgrowth Archaic

Wildgrowth Archaic

{2/G}{2/G}

Creature — Avatar

0/0

Trample, reach

Converge — This creature enters with a +1/+1 counter on it for each color of mana spent to cast it.

Whenever you cast a creature spell, that creature enters with X additional +1/+1 counters on it, where X is the number of colors of mana spent to cast it.

For each of the hybrid mana symbols in Wildgrowth Archaic's mana cost, you can choose to pay either {2} or {G}. If you choose to pay {2}, you can still use green mana to pay for one or both of the generic mana in that cost.

0243_MTGSOS_Main: Wilt in the Heat

Wilt in the Heat

{2}{R}{W}

Instant

This spell costs {2} less to cast if one or more cards left your graveyard this turn.

Wilt in the Heat deals 5 damage to target creature. If that creature would die this turn, exile it instead.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Wilt in the Heat's first ability). The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

0244_MTGSOS_Main: Witherbloom Charm

Witherbloom Charm

{B}{G}

Instant

Choose one —

• You may sacrifice a permanent. If you do, draw two cards.

• You gain 5 life.

• Destroy target nonland permanent with mana value 2 or less.

If a permanent has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0245_MTGSOS_Main: Witherbloom, the Balancer

Witherbloom, the Balancer

{6}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Elder Dragon

5/5

Affinity for creatures (This spell costs {1} less to cast for each creature you control.)

Flying, deathtouch

Instant and sorcery spells you cast have affinity for creatures.

Affinity for creatures means "This spell costs less to cast for each creature you control."

less to cast for each creature you control." To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

If a spell has multiple instances of affinity, each one applies. For example, if you somehow control two Witherbloom, the Balancers and no other creatures, each instant and sorcery spell you cast will cost {4} less to cast.

0246_MTGSOS_Main: Zaffai and the Tempests

Zaffai and the Tempests

{5}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Bard Sorcerer

5/7

Once during each of your turns, you may cast an instant or sorcery spell from your hand without paying its mana cost.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those to cast the spell.

If you cast a spell with in its mana cost this way, you must choose 0 as the value of X.

Secrets of Strixhaven Mystical Archive Card-Specific Notes

0025_MTGSOS_MysArch: Ad Nauseam

Ad Nauseam

{3}{B}{B}

Instant

Reveal the top card of your library and put that card into your hand. You lose life equal to its mana value. You may repeat this process any number of times.

If a card in a player's library has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

Each time you put the revealed card into your hand and lose the appropriate amount of life, you decide whether to continue by revealing another card. You don't decide in advance how many cards to put into your hand this way.

You may continue to reveal cards with Ad Nauseam even if your life total has been reduced to 0 or less. If you continue, you will continue to lose life, dropping your life total into negative numbers. As soon as you stop, you'll lose the game as a state-based action.

0001_MTGSOS_MysArch: Akroma's Will

Akroma's Will

{3}{W}

Instant

Choose one. If you control a commander as you cast this spell, you may choose both instead.

• Creatures you control gain flying, vigilance, and double strike until end of turn.

• Creatures you control gain lifelink, indestructible, and protection from each color until end of turn.

Even though the card is named after a specific character, controlling any commander will satisfy its condition.

There's no extra bonus if you control more than one commander.

The commander you control doesn't have to be your commander.

Once you've announced that you're casting a spell, players can't take any actions until you've finished doing so. Notably, opponents can't try to remove your commander to change how many modes you may choose.

Once you've chosen both modes for the spell, it doesn't matter whether you continue to control a commander. This is true even if you somehow no longer control a commander as you finish casting the spell.

0002_MTGSOS_MysArch: Angel's Grace

Angel's Grace

{W}

Instant

Split second (As long as this spell is on the stack, players can't cast spells or activate abilities that aren't mana abilities.)

You can't lose the game this turn and your opponents can't win the game this turn. Until end of turn, damage that would reduce your life total to less than 1 reduces it to 1 instead.

Angel's Grace doesn't prevent damage. It only changes the result of damage dealt to you. For example, a 5/5 creature with lifelink that deals damage to you will still cause its controller to gain 5 life, even if that damage reduces your life total from 3 to 1.

Angel's Grace doesn't stop loss of life from effects that say that you lose life.

If you have less than 1 life, damage dealt to you reduces your life total further below 0 (as normal).

You can't pay more life than you have, even if you won't lose the game.

In a Commander game, combat damage you're dealt by a commander is still tracked, even if it doesn't change your life total.

Players still get priority while a card with split second is on the stack; their options are just limited to mana abilities and certain special actions.

Players may turn face-down creatures face up while a spell with split second is on the stack.

Split second doesn't stop triggered abilities from triggering. If one does, its controller puts it on the stack and chooses targets for it, if any. Those abilities will resolve as normal.

Casting a spell with split second won't affect spells and abilities that are already on the stack.

If the resolution of a triggered ability involves casting a spell, that spell can't be cast if a spell with split second is on the stack.

After a spell with split second resolves (or otherwise leaves the stack), players may again cast spells and activate abilities before the next object on the stack resolves.

0050_MTGSOS_MysArch: Berserk

Berserk

{G}

Instant

Cast this spell only before the combat damage step.

Target creature gains trample and gets +X/+0 until end of turn, where X is its power. At the beginning of the next end step, destroy that creature if it attacked this turn.

If the target permanent stops being a creature before the next end step, it is still destroyed when the delayed trigger resolves.

0013_MTGSOS_MysArch: Brain Freeze

Brain Freeze

{1}{U}

Instant

Target player mills three cards.

Storm (When you cast this spell, copy it for each spell cast before it this turn. You may choose new targets for the copies.)

The copies are put directly onto the stack. They aren't cast and won't be counted by other spells with storm cast later in the turn.

Spells cast from zones other than a player's hand and spells that were countered or otherwise failed to resolve are counted by the storm ability.

A copy of a spell can be countered like any other spell, but it must be countered individually. Countering a spell with storm won't affect the copies.

If a spell has multiple instances of storm, each will trigger separately.

The triggered ability that creates the copies can itself be countered by anything that can counter a triggered ability. If it is countered, no copies will be put onto the stack.

You may choose new targets for any of the copies. You can make different choices for each copy.

0042_MTGSOS_MysArch: Crackle with Power

Crackle with Power

{X}{X}{X}{R}{R}

Sorcery

Crackle with Power deals five times X damage to each of up to X targets.

If you choose 1 for the value of X, Crackle with Power will cost to cast and deal 5 damage to a single target. If you choose 2 for the value of X, it will cost to cast and deal 10 damage to each of up to two targets, and so on.

0062_MTGSOS_MysArch: Culling Ritual

Culling Ritual

{2}{B}{G}

Sorcery

Destroy each nonland permanent with mana value 2 or less. Add {B} or {G} for each permanent destroyed this way.

You can choose to add either or for each permanent destroyed. You aren't limited to one color.

0014_MTGSOS_MysArch: Cyclonic Rift

Cyclonic Rift

{1}{U}

Instant

Return target nonland permanent you don't control to its owner's hand.

Overload {6}{U} (You may cast this spell for its overload cost. If you do, change "target" in its text to "each.")

If you don't pay the overload cost of a spell with overload, that spell will have a single target. If you pay the overload cost, the spell won't have any targets.

Because a spell with overload doesn't target when its overload cost is paid, it may affect permanents with hexproof or with protection from the appropriate color.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as an overload cost), add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

If you are instructed to cast a spell with overload "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to pay its overload cost instead.

0015_MTGSOS_MysArch: Daze

Daze

{1}{U}

Instant

You may return an Island you control to its owner's hand rather than pay this spell's mana cost.

Counter target spell unless its controller pays {1}.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as the alternative cost of Daze), add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

0063_MTGSOS_MysArch: Deflecting Palm

Deflecting Palm

{R}{W}

Instant

The next time a source of your choice would deal damage to you this turn, prevent that damage. If damage is prevented this way, Deflecting Palm deals that much damage to that source's controller.

Deflecting Palm doesn't target any permanent or player. You choose a source of damage as Deflecting Palm resolves.

If multiple prevention and/or replacement effects are trying to apply to the same damage, the player who would be dealt damage chooses the order in which to apply them.

0017_MTGSOS_MysArch: Disdainful Stroke

Disdainful Stroke

{1}{U}

Instant

Counter target spell with mana value 4 or greater.

If a spell has in its mana cost, use the value chosen for X when determining the spell's mana value.

0028_MTGSOS_MysArch: Dismember

Dismember

{1}{B/P}{B/P}

Instant

({B/P} can be paid with either {B} or 2 life.)

Target creature gets -5/-5 until end of turn.

A Phyrexian mana symbol contributes 1 toward the mana value of a card, even if life is paid for it. Specifically, Dismember's mana value is always 3.

0043_MTGSOS_MysArch: Empty the Warrens

Empty the Warrens

{3}{R}

Sorcery

Create two 1/1 red Goblin creature tokens.

Storm (When you cast this spell, copy it for each spell cast before it this turn.)

The copies are put directly onto the stack. They aren't cast and won't be counted by other spells with storm cast later in the turn.

Spells cast from zones other than a player's hand and spells that were countered are counted by the storm ability.

A copy of a spell can be countered like any other spell, but it must be countered individually. Countering a spell with storm won't affect the copies.

If a spell has multiple instances of storm, each will trigger separately.

The triggered ability that creates the copies can itself be countered by anything that can counter a triggered ability. If it is countered, no copies will be put onto the stack.

0064_MTGSOS_MysArch: Expressive Iteration

Expressive Iteration

{U}{R}

Sorcery

Look at the top three cards of your library. Put one of them into your hand, put one of them on the bottom of your library, and exile one of them. You may play the exiled card this turn.

If you choose to play the exiled card this turn, you must still pay all costs and follow all timing restrictions required by that card. If it's a land, you can't play it unless you have a land play available.

If you don't play the exiled card, it remains exiled. It won't be available to be played on future turns.

If there are fewer than three cards in your library, follow the instructions in the order given for any cards that are there. For example, if there are two cards in your library, you'll put one of them into your hand and one of them on the bottom of your library. You won't have the option to exile either of them.

0029_MTGSOS_MysArch: Feed the Swarm

Feed the Swarm

{1}{B}

Sorcery

Destroy target creature or enchantment an opponent controls. You lose life equal to that permanent's mana value.

If the target permanent is an illegal target by the time Feed the Swarm tries to resolve, the spell doesn't resolve. You don't lose any life. If the target is legal but not destroyed (most likely because it has indestructible), you do lose life.

The amount of life you lose is determined by the permanent's mana value as it last existed on the battlefield.

If a permanent on the battlefield has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0018_MTGSOS_MysArch: Flusterstorm

Flusterstorm

{U}

Instant

Counter target instant or sorcery spell unless its controller pays {1}.

Storm (When you cast this spell, copy it for each spell cast before it this turn. You may choose new targets for the copies.)

The copies are put directly onto the stack. They aren't cast and won't be counted by other spells with storm cast later in the turn.

Spells cast from zones other than a player's hand and spells that were countered or otherwise failed to resolve are counted by the storm ability.

A copy of a spell can be countered like any other spell, but it must be countered individually. Countering a spell with storm won't affect the copies.

If a spell has multiple instances of storm, each will trigger separately.

The triggered ability that creates the copies can itself be countered by anything that can counter a triggered ability. If it is countered, no copies will be put onto the stack.

You may choose new targets for any of the copies. You can make different choices for each copy.

0019_MTGSOS_MysArch: Force of Will

Force of Will

{3}{U}{U}

Instant

You may pay 1 life and exile a blue card from your hand rather than pay this spell's mana cost.

Counter target spell.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as the alternative cost of Force of Will), add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

0053_MTGSOS_MysArch: Glimpse of Nature

Glimpse of Nature

{G}

Sorcery

Whenever you cast a creature spell this turn, draw a card.

The delayed triggered ability created by Glimpse of Nature resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0005_MTGSOS_MysArch: Helping Hand

Helping Hand

{W}

Sorcery

Return target creature card with mana value 3 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped.

If a card in a graveyard has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0044_MTGSOS_MysArch: Jeska's Will

Jeska's Will

{2}{R}

Sorcery

Choose one. If you control a commander as you cast this spell, you may choose both instead.

• Add {R} for each card in target opponent's hand.

• Exile the top three cards of your library. You may play them this turn.

Use the number of cards in the target opponent's hand as Jeska's Will resolves to determine how much to add.

to add. You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played with the permission from the last mode of Jeska's Will. For example, if one of the exiled cards is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty and only if you have an available land play remaining.

Any of the exiled cards you don't play will remain exiled.

Even though the card is named after a specific character, controlling any commander will satisfy its condition.

There's no extra bonus if you control more than one commander.

The commander you control doesn't have to be your commander.

Once you've announced that you're casting a spell, players can't take any actions until you've finished doing so. Notably, opponents can't try to remove your commander to change how many modes you may choose.

Once you've chosen both modes for the spell, it doesn't matter whether you continue to control a commander. This is true even if you somehow no longer control a commander as you finish casting the spell.

0054_MTGSOS_MysArch: Knockout Maneuver

Knockout Maneuver

{2}{G}

Sorcery

Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control, then it deals damage equal to its power to target creature an opponent controls.

You can't cast Knockout Maneuver unless you choose a creature you control and a creature an opponent controls as targets.

If either creature is an illegal target as Knockout Maneuver resolves, the creature you control won't deal damage. If the creature you control is an illegal target, you won't put a +1/+1 counter on it even if it's still on the battlefield.

0030_MTGSOS_MysArch: Living End

Living End

Sorcery

Suspend 3—{2}{B}{B}

Each player exiles all creature cards from their graveyard, then sacrifices all creatures they control, then puts all cards they exiled this way onto the battlefield.

While Living End is resolving, first each player exiles the creature cards from their graveyard at the same time, then each player sacrifices all creatures they control at the same time, and finally each player puts their exiled cards onto the battlefield at the same time.

"All cards they exiled this way" refers only to the cards exiled in the first part of the effect. If a replacement effect (such as that of Leyline of the Void) exiles any of the sacrificed creatures instead of putting them into the graveyard, those cards aren't returned to the battlefield.

A card with no mana cost can't be cast normally; you'll need a way to cast it for an alternative cost or without paying its mana cost, such as by suspending it.

If a card with no mana cost is given an alternative cost equal to its mana cost (by Snapcaster Mage, for example), that cost cannot be paid and the card cannot be cast this way.

Suspend is a keyword that represents three abilities. The first is a static ability that allows you to exile the card from your hand with the specified number of time counters (the number before the dash) on it by paying its suspend cost (listed after the dash). The second is a triggered ability that removes a time counter from the suspended card at the beginning of each of your upkeeps. The third is a triggered ability that gives you the option to cast the card when the last time counter is removed. Note that if a card is exiled and then "gains suspend," only the two triggered abilities are relevant.

If an effect refers to a "suspended card," that means a card that (1) has suspend, (2) is in exile, and (3) has one or more time counters on it.

If the first triggered ability of suspend (the one that removes time counters) is countered, no time counter is removed. The ability will trigger again at the beginning of the card's owner's next upkeep.

When the last time counter is removed, the second triggered ability of suspend (the one that lets you cast the card) triggers. It doesn't matter why the last time counter was removed or what effect removed it.

If the second triggered ability is countered, the card can't be cast. It remains exiled with no time counters on it, and it's no longer suspended.

As the second triggered ability of suspend resolves, you may cast the card. Timing permissions based on the card's type are ignored. If you choose not to (or can't) cast the card, it remains exiled with no time counters on it, and it's no longer suspended.

If you cast a card "without paying its mana cost," such as with suspend, you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those if you want to cast the card.

0045_MTGSOS_MysArch: Monstrous Rage

Monstrous Rage

{R}

Instant

Target creature gets +2/+0 until end of turn. Create a Monster Role token attached to it. (If you control another Role on it, put that one into the graveyard. Enchanted creature gets +1/+1 and has trample.)

Roles are colorless enchantment tokens. Each one has the Aura and Role subtypes and the enchant creature ability.

If a permanent has more than one Role attached to it controlled by the same player, each of those Roles except the one with the most recent timestamp is put into its owner's graveyard. This is a state-based action.

If two or more Roles controlled by the same player become attached to a permanent at the same time (perhaps due to an effect such as that of Doubling Season), that player chooses which one to keep and which are put into their owners' graveyards.

A permanent can have multiple Roles attached to it if each one is controlled by a different player.

Some spells and abilities that create Role tokens require targets. If each target chosen is an illegal target as that spell or ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve. The Role token won't be created.

In rare cases, a spell or ability might attempt to create a Role token enchanting a permanent that it can't legally enchant (because of an ability like protection from enchantments). In such cases, the Role token isn't created.

Hexproof and shroud won't prevent a Role from becoming attached to a permanent if the ability creating that Role attached to that permanent doesn't target it.

0020_MTGSOS_MysArch: Pongify

Pongify

{U}

Instant

Destroy target creature. It can't be regenerated. Its controller creates a 3/3 green Ape creature token.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Pongify tries to resolve, the spell won't resolve. No player creates an Ape token. If the target is legal but not destroyed (most likely because it has indestructible), its controller does create an Ape token.

0009_MTGSOS_MysArch: Reprieve

Reprieve

{1}{W}

Instant

Return target spell to its owner's hand.

Draw a card.

If a spell is returned to its owner's hand, it's removed from the stack and thus will not resolve. The spell isn't countered; it just no longer exists. This works against a spell that can't be countered.

0010_MTGSOS_MysArch: Requisition Raid

Requisition Raid

{W}

Sorcery

Spree (Choose one or more additional costs.)

+ {1} — Destroy target artifact.

+ {1} — Destroy target enchantment.

+ {1} — Put a +1/+1 counter on each creature target player controls.

Each additional cost and associated mode in the text box is preceded with a + indicator. These symbols have no rules meaning and serve only to remind players that the listed costs are additional costs.

You must choose at least one of the listed modes and pay its associated additional cost in order to cast a spell with spree.

You choose the modes as you cast the spell with spree. Once modes are chosen, they can't be changed.

If a mode requires a target, you can select that mode only if there's a legal target available. Ignore the targeting requirements for modes you don't choose.

No matter which modes you choose, you always follow the instructions in the order they are written.

You can't choose the same mode more than once.

The mana value of a spell with spree is determined only by its mana cost (in the upper right corner of the card). It doesn't matter which modes you choose or which additional costs you pay, including any additional costs imposed by other effects.

No player can cast spells or activate abilities in between the modes of a resolving spell. Any abilities that trigger won't be put onto the stack until the spell is done resolving.

If a spell with spree is copied, the effect that creates the copy may allow you to choose new targets. You cannot choose new modes.

If all targets for the chosen modes become illegal before a spell with spree resolves, the spell won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. If at least one target is still legal, the spell will resolve but will have no effect on any illegal targets.

If an effect allows you to cast a spell with spree "without paying its mana cost," you must still choose at least one mode and pay the associated additional costs.

0047_MTGSOS_MysArch: Return the Favor

Return the Favor

{R}{R}

Instant

Spree (Choose one or more additional costs.)

+ {1} — Copy target instant spell, sorcery spell, activated ability, or triggered ability. You may choose new targets for the copy.

+ {1} — Change the target of target spell or ability with a single target.

Each additional cost and associated mode in the text box is preceded with a + indicator. These symbols have no rules meaning and serve only to remind players that the listed costs are additional costs.

You must choose at least one of the listed modes and pay its associated additional cost in order to cast a spell with spree.

You choose the modes as you cast the spell with spree. Once modes are chosen, they can't be changed.

If a mode requires a target, you can select that mode only if there's a legal target available. Ignore the targeting requirements for modes you don't choose.

No matter which modes you choose, you always follow the instructions in the order they are written.

You can't choose the same mode more than once.

The mana value of a spell with spree is determined only by its mana cost (in the upper right corner of the card). It doesn't matter which modes you choose or which additional costs you pay, including any additional costs imposed by other effects.

No player can cast spells or activate abilities in between the modes of a resolving spell. Any abilities that trigger won't be put onto the stack until the spell is done resolving.

If a spell with spree is copied, the effect that creates the copy may allow you to choose new targets. You cannot choose new modes.

If all targets for the chosen modes become illegal before a spell with spree resolves, the spell won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. If at least one target is still legal, the spell will resolve but will have no effect on any illegal targets.

If an effect allows you to cast a spell with spree "without paying its mana cost," you must still choose at least one mode and pay the associated additional costs.

0011_MTGSOS_MysArch: Return to the Ranks

Return to the Ranks

{X}{W}{W}

Sorcery

Convoke (Your creatures can help cast this spell. Each creature you tap while casting this spell pays for {1} or one mana of that creature's color.)

Return X target creature cards with mana value 2 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield.

You can tap any untapped creature you control to convoke a spell, even one you haven't controlled continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn.

Tapping an untapped creature that's attacking or blocking to convoke a spell won't cause that creature to stop attacking or blocking.

When calculating a spell's total cost, include any alternative costs, additional costs, or anything else that increases or reduces the cost to cast the spell. Convoke applies after the total cost is calculated. Convoke doesn't change a spell's mana cost or mana value.

If a creature you control has a mana ability with in the cost, activating that ability while casting a spell with convoke will result in the creature being tapped before you pay the spell's costs. You won't be able to tap it again for convoke. Similarly, if you sacrifice a creature to activate a mana ability while casting a spell with convoke, that creature won't be on the battlefield when you pay the spell's costs, so you won't be able to tap it for convoke.

in the cost, activating that ability while casting a spell with convoke will result in the creature being tapped before you pay the spell's costs. You won't be able to tap it again for convoke. Similarly, if you sacrifice a creature to activate a mana ability while casting a spell with convoke, that creature won't be on the battlefield when you pay the spell's costs, so you won't be able to tap it for convoke. Because convoke isn't an alternative cost, it can be used in conjunction with alternative costs.

Tapping a multicolored creature using convoke will pay for or one mana of your choice of any of that creature's colors.

or one mana of your choice of any of that creature's colors. When using convoke to cast a spell with in its mana cost, first choose the value for X. That choice, plus any cost increases or decreases, will determine the spell's total cost. Then you can tap creatures you control to help pay that cost. For example, if you cast Return to the Ranks and choose X to be 3, the total cost is . If you tap one white creature and two red creatures, you'll have to pay .

0056_MTGSOS_MysArch: Royal Treatment

Royal Treatment

{G}

Instant

Target creature you control gains hexproof until end of turn. Create a Royal Role token attached to that creature. (If you control another Role on it, put that one into the graveyard. Enchanted creature gets +1/+1 and has ward {1}.)

Roles are colorless enchantment tokens. Each one has the Aura and Role subtypes and the enchant creature ability.

If a permanent has more than one Role attached to it controlled by the same player, each of those Roles except the one with the most recent timestamp is put into its owner's graveyard. This is a state-based action.

If two or more Roles controlled by the same player become attached to a permanent at the same time (perhaps due to an effect such as that of Doubling Season), that player chooses which one to keep and which are put into their owners' graveyards.

A permanent can have multiple Roles attached to it if each one is controlled by a different player.

Some spells and abilities that create Role tokens require targets. If each target chosen is an illegal target as that spell or ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve. The Role token won't be created.

In rare cases, a spell or ability might attempt to create a Role token enchanting a permanent that it can't legally enchant (because of an ability like protection from enchantments). In such cases, the Role token isn't created.

Hexproof and shroud won't prevent a Role from becoming attached to a permanent if the ability creating that Role attached to that permanent doesn't target it.

0057_MTGSOS_MysArch: Shamanic Revelation

Shamanic Revelation

{3}{G}{G}

Sorcery

Draw a card for each creature you control.

Ferocious — You gain 4 life for each creature you control with power 4 or greater.

After you draw cards while Shamanic Revelation is resolving, nothing else can happen before you gain the appropriate amount of life. Notably, abilities that trigger when you draw cards won't be put onto the stack until after you've gained life.

0022_MTGSOS_MysArch: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand

{U}

Sorcery

Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one of them into your hand and the other on the bottom of your library.

If there is only one card in your library, you put it into your hand.

0033_MTGSOS_MysArch: Smallpox

Smallpox

{B}{B}

Sorcery

Each player loses 1 life, discards a card, sacrifices a creature of their choice, then sacrifices a land of their choice.

As Smallpox resolves, first each player loses 1 life at the same time. Next, each player chooses a card in hand without revealing it, then all of the cards are discarded at the same time. Then starting with the player whose turn it is and proceeding in turn order, each player chooses a creature, knowing the choices made before them. All of the creatures are sacrificed at the same time. Finally, repeat this process for lands.

Any abilities that trigger while Smallpox is resolving will wait to be put onto the stack until Smallpox is done resolving.

Any abilities of the lands sacrificed may modify or trigger on the creatures being sacrificed and on the cards being discarded. Abilities of the creatures won't modify or trigger on the lands being sacrificed, but may modify or trigger on the cards being discarded.

0034_MTGSOS_MysArch: Stargaze

Stargaze

{X}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Look at twice X cards from the top of your library. Put X cards from among them into your hand and the rest into your graveyard. You lose X life.

If your library contains fewer than twice X cards, you'll look at your whole library. You'll still lose X life.

If your library contains fewer than X cards, you'll put them all into your hand. You can't choose to put any of them into your graveyard. You'll still lose X life.

0024_MTGSOS_MysArch: Stock Up

Stock Up

{2}{U}

Sorcery

Look at the top five cards of your library. Put two of them into your hand and the rest on the bottom of your library in any order.

If there are two or fewer cards in your library, you put all of them into your hand.

0059_MTGSOS_MysArch: Triumph of the Hordes

Triumph of the Hordes

{2}{G}{G}

Sorcery

Until end of turn, creatures you control get +1/+1 and gain trample and infect. (Creatures with infect deal damage to creatures in the form of -1/-1 counters and to players in the form of poison counters.)

Damage that a creature with infect deals doesn't result in damage being marked on a creature or a player losing life. Instead, it results in that many -1/-1 counters being put on that creature or that many poison counters being given to that player. Damage dealt to planeswalkers still results in that planeswalker losing that many loyalty counters.

A player who has ten or more poison counters loses the game. This is a state-based action.

Infect's effect applies to any damage, not just combat damage.

The -1/-1 counters remain on the creature indefinitely. They're not removed when the turn ends.

Damage from a source with infect is damage in all respects. If the source with infect also has lifelink, damage dealt by that source also causes its controller to gain that much life. Damage from a source with infect can be prevented or redirected. Abilities that trigger on damage being dealt will trigger if a source with infect deals damage, if appropriate.

If damage from a source with infect that would be dealt to a player is prevented, that player doesn't get poison counters. If damage from a source with infect that would be dealt to a creature is prevented, that creature doesn't get -1/-1 counters.

Multiple instances of infect are redundant.

0035_MTGSOS_MysArch: Vampiric Tutor

Vampiric Tutor

{B}

Instant

Search your library for a card, then shuffle and put that card on top. You lose 2 life.

The "shuffle and put the card on top" is a single action. If an effect causes the top card of the library to be face up, the second card down is not revealed.

0060_MTGSOS_MysArch: Veil of Summer

Veil of Summer

{G}

Instant

Draw a card if an opponent has cast a blue or black spell this turn. Spells you control can't be countered this turn. You and permanents you control gain hexproof from blue and from black until end of turn.

Veil of Summer has no effect until it resolves. It can be countered.

If your opponents have cast more than one blue or black spell, you still draw only one card as Veil of Summer resolves.

A spell or ability that counters spells can still target your spells after Veil of Summer resolves. When that spell or ability resolves, your spell won't be countered, but any additional effects of the countering spell or ability will still happen.

0012_MTGSOS_MysArch: Winds of Abandon

Winds of Abandon

{1}{W}

Sorcery

Exile target creature you don't control. For each creature exiled this way, its controller searches their library for a basic land card. Those players put those cards onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

Overload {4}{W}{W} (You may cast this spell for its overload cost. If you do, change "target" in its text to "each.")

If you don't pay the overload cost of a spell with overload, that spell will have a single target. If you pay the overload cost, the spell won't have any targets.

Because a spell with overload doesn't target when its overload cost is paid, it may affect permanents with hexproof or with protection from the appropriate color.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as an overload cost), add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

If you are instructed to cast a spell with overload "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to pay its overload cost instead.

Secrets of Strixhaven Special Guests Card-Specific Notes

0156_MTGSOS_SpecGues: Adrix and Nev, Twincasters

Adrix and Nev, Twincasters

{2}{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Merfolk Wizard

2/2

Ward {2}

If one or more tokens would be created under your control, twice that many of those tokens are created instead.

Everything that is specified by the effect creating the original token or tokens will also be true about the additional token or tokens created by Adrix and Nev's replacement effect. For example, if an effect tells you to create a token "tapped and attacking," the additional tokens will also be tapped and attacking. Similarly, if an effect creates a token and puts counters on it (such as a Fractal token), the additional token will also get those counters.

0149_MTGSOS_SpecGues: Archaeomancer

Archaeomancer

{2}{U}{U}

Creature — Human Wizard

1/2

When this creature enters, return target instant or sorcery card from your graveyard to your hand.

If an instant or sorcery spell puts Archaeomancer onto the battlefield, its ability can target that card in your graveyard.

0150_MTGSOS_SpecGues: Archmage Emeritus

Archmage Emeritus

{2}{U}{U}

Creature — Human Wizard

2/2

Magecraft — Whenever you cast or copy an instant or sorcery spell, draw a card.

Each magecraft ability has a different effect, although they all have the same trigger condition: whenever you cast or copy an instant or sorcery spell.

If an effect creates a copy of an instant or sorcery spell, this will also cause the magecraft ability to trigger.

If an effect creates multiple copies of an instant or sorcery spell, magecraft abilities trigger once for each copy created by the effect.

Some effects instruct you to copy an instant or sorcery card in a zone other than the stack. These copies do not cause magecraft abilities to trigger. However, many effects that do this also allow you to cast the copy, and casting the copy will cause magecraft abilities to trigger.

Archmage Emeritus's ability does not trigger when the delayed triggered ability created by a spell with paradigm creates copies in exile at the beginning of each of your first main phases, nor does it trigger when you create a copy of a creature's prepare spell in exile as that creature becomes prepared. However, Archmage Emeritus's ability will trigger when those copies are cast from exile.

0157_MTGSOS_SpecGues: Codie, Vociferous Codex

Codie, Vociferous Codex

{3}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Book Construct

1/4

You can't cast permanent spells.

{4}, {T}: Add {W}{U}{B}{R}{G}. When you next cast a spell this turn, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile an instant or sorcery card with lesser mana value. Until end of turn, you may cast that card without paying its mana cost. Put each other card exiled this way on the bottom of your library in a random order.

Book is an artifact type, not a creature type. It has no intrinsic rules meaning.

A permanent spell is an artifact, battle, creature, enchantment, or planeswalker spell. You may still play lands and cast instant and sorcery spells. Other effects can still put permanents onto the battlefield.

While you control Codie (as much as anyone can really "control" Codie), you may cast any face of a modal double-faced card that's an instant or sorcery face, even if the other face is a permanent face.

Codie's activated ability is a mana ability. It can't be countered or responded to, and you can activate it while casting a spell. If you do, that spell is "the next spell" you cast this turn.

The delayed triggered ability created by Codie's second ability will resolve before the spell that caused it to trigger. That ability will resolve even if the spell is countered or otherwise doesn't resolve.

You exile the cards face up. All players will be able to see them.

The last card exiled is not cast immediately. You may cast it until the end of the current turn. If you do not cast it, that card will remain in exile.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those to cast the spell.

If the card has in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost. The mana value of the spell that caused the ability to trigger is determined only by its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast the spell was.

The types and mana value of a double-faced card in exile are determined by the characteristics of its front face. The mana value of a split card is the total mana value of both halves of the split card added together.

If you exile your entire library without exiling an instant or sorcery card with a lesser mana value, you will randomize the exiled cards and they again become your library, ending the effect. You will not continue to exile and shuffle your library forever.

0153_MTGSOS_SpecGues: Dualcaster Mage

Dualcaster Mage

{1}{R}{R}

Creature — Human Wizard

2/2

Flash

When this creature enters, copy target instant or sorcery spell. You may choose new targets for the copy.

Dualcaster Mage's triggered ability can target (and copy) any instant or sorcery spell, not just one with targets. It doesn't matter who controls it.

The copy is created on the stack, so it's not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the copied spell divides damage or distributes counters among a number of targets, the division and number of targets can't be changed. If you choose new targets, you must choose the same number of targets.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy has the same value of X.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for a copied spell. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

If a spell with a converge ability is copied, no mana was spent to cast the copy, so the number of colors of mana spent to cast the spell will be zero. The number of colors spent to cast the original spell is not copied.

Any choices made when the spell resolves won't have been made yet when it's copied. Any such choices will be made separately when the copy resolves.

The copy will have the same targets as the spell it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. If, for one of the targets, you can't choose a new legal target, then it remains unchanged (even if the current target is illegal).

0152_MTGSOS_SpecGues: Grim Haruspex

Grim Haruspex

{2}{B}

Creature — Human Wizard

3/2

Morph {B}

Whenever another nontoken creature you control dies, draw a card.

A morph ability lets you cast a card face down by paying {3}. It then also lets you turn the face-down permanent face up any time you have priority by paying its morph cost.

The face-down spell has no mana cost and has a mana value of 0. When you cast a face-down spell, put it on the stack face down so no other player knows what it is, and pay {3} to cast it. This is an alternative cost.

The creature spell is a 2/2 creature spell with no name, mana cost, creature types, or abilities. The resulting creature is a 2/2 creature with no name, mana cost, creature types, or abilities. Each of them is colorless and has a mana value of 0. Other effects that apply to the spell or creature can still grant it any characteristics it doesn't have or change the characteristics it does have.

At any time, you can look at a face-down spell or permanent you control. You can't look at face-down spells or permanents you don't control unless an effect instructs or allows you to do so.

Any time you have priority, you may turn the face-down creature face up by revealing what its morph cost is and paying that cost. This is a special action. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to. Only a face-down permanent can be turned face up this way; a face-down spell cannot.

If a face-down creature loses its abilities, it can't be turned face up because it will no longer have a morph ability (or a morph cost) once face up.

Because the permanent is on the battlefield both before and after it's turned face up, turning a permanent face up doesn't cause any enters-the-battlefield abilities to trigger.

Because face-down creatures don't have a name, they can't have the same name as any other creature, even another face-down creature.

A permanent that turns face up or face down changes characteristics but is otherwise the same permanent. Spells and abilities that were targeting that permanent, as well as Auras and Equipment that were attached to the permanent, aren't affected unless the new characteristics of the object change the legality of those targets or attachments.

Turning a permanent face up or face down doesn't change whether that permanent is tapped or untapped.

If a face-down spell leaves the stack and goes to any zone other than the battlefield (if it was countered, for example), you must reveal it. Similarly, if a face-down permanent leaves the battlefield, you must reveal it. You must also reveal all face-down spells and permanents you control if you leave the game or if the game ends.

0158_MTGSOS_SpecGues: Library of Leng

Library of Leng

{1}

Artifact

You have no maximum hand size.

If an effect causes you to discard a card, discard it, but you may put it on top of your library instead of into your graveyard.

If multiple effects modify your hand size, apply them in timestamp order. For example, if you put Null Profusion (an enchantment that says your maximum hand size is two) onto the battlefield and then put Library of Leng onto the battlefield, you'll have no maximum hand size. However, if those permanents entered in the opposite order, your maximum hand size would be two.

0154_MTGSOS_SpecGues: Magus of the Library

Magus of the Library

{G}{G}

Creature — Human Wizard

1/1

{T}: Add {C}.

{T}: Draw a card. Activate only if you have exactly seven cards in hand.

Once you've activated Magus of the Library's last ability, it doesn't matter if the number of cards in your hand changes. The ability will still resolve as normal.

0151_MTGSOS_SpecGues: Murmuring Mystic

Murmuring Mystic

{3}{U}

Creature — Human Wizard

1/5

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, create a 1/1 blue Bird Illusion creature token with flying.

Murmuring Mystic's triggered ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0155_MTGSOS_SpecGues: Sylvan Library

Sylvan Library

{1}{G}

Enchantment

At the beginning of your draw step, you may draw two additional cards. If you do, choose two cards in your hand drawn this turn. For each of those cards, pay 4 life or put the card on top of your library.

You always perform your normal draw before this ability. The normal draw occurs before anything can be placed on the stack during a player's draw step.

If you control other triggered abilities that allow you to draw cards during your draw step, you can choose to order Sylvan Library's ability before or after those abilities. Triggered abilities controlled by other players will resolve before triggered abilities you control.

Any cards drawn prior to Sylvan Library's ability resolving, including in your upkeep or in response to Sylvan Library's triggered ability, can be chosen to be put back using this effect. Sylvan Library's controller is responsible for keeping these cards distinguishable in hand, such as by keeping them separate from cards that began the turn in hand.

If you control more than one Sylvan Library, the triggered ability of each will resolve in sequence. You don't get to draw all the cards at once and then put them all back at once.

You can put back zero, one, or two cards.

If you choose to draw two cards, then replace one or more of those draws with some other effect, the rest of Sylvan Library's ability still happens. If you've actually drawn only one card that turn, you must choose that card and either pay 4 life or put it on top of your library. If you haven't actually drawn any cards that turn, the rest of the ability has no effect.

It's not possible to take any actions between drawing the cards and choosing two cards. You can't cast the cards you drew to avoid having two cards to choose.

Secrets of Strixhaven Commander Card-Specific Notes

0017_MTGSOS_CommNew: Abstract Performance

Abstract Performance

{5}{U}

Sorcery

Exile the top four cards of your library in a face-down pile, then exile the top four cards of your library in a face-up pile. An opponent chooses one of those piles. Put that pile into your graveyard. Look at the cards in the other pile. You may cast a spell from among them without paying its mana cost. Put the rest into your hand.

You can't look at the cards in the face-down pile until you're instructed to do so or until they're moved to the graveyard (at which point they'll be face up).

You choose which opponent chooses the pile while resolving Abstract Performance.

You cast the spell while Abstract Performance is resolving and still on the stack. You can't wait to cast it later in the turn. Timing restrictions based on its types are ignored.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those to cast the spell.

If the spell has in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost. If you have fewer than eight cards in your library, the second pile will be smaller than the first. If you have fewer than five cards in your library, only the face-down pile will have cards in it at all, and the second pile will be empty. In that case, your opponent will probably choose to put the pile with cards in it into your graveyard.

0030_MTGSOS_CommNew: Advanced Reconstruction

Advanced Reconstruction

{3}{R}

Enchantment — Class

(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability.)

At the beginning of your first main phase, mill a card, then exile a card from your graveyard at random. You may play the exiled card this turn.

{1}{R}: Level 2

//Level_2//

Whenever one or more cards leave your graveyard, this Class deals 2 damage to each opponent.

{1}{R}: Level 3

//Level_3//

Spells you cast from anywhere other than your hand cost {2} less to cast.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty and only if you have an available land play remaining.

If multiple cards leave your graveyard at the same time, Advanced Reconstruction's level 2 ability will trigger only once.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Advanced Reconstruction's level 3 ability). The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

0011_MTGSOS_CommNew: Augusta, Order Returned

Augusta, Order Returned

{2}{W}

Legendary Creature — Spirit Advisor

1/3

Flying, vigilance

Whenever Augusta attacks, each player exiles a card from their graveyard. When one or more nonland cards are exiled this way, put that many +1/+1 counters on target attacking creature.

As Augusta's last ability resolves, the player whose turn it is chooses a card to exile from their graveyard, then each other player in turn order does the same, then all of the chosen cards are exiled at the same time. Each player will know the choices made by the players who chose before them.

You don't choose a target for Augusta's last ability at the time it triggers. Instead, a second "reflexive" ability triggers whenever one or more nonland cards are exiled this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

0051_MTGSOS_CommNew: Brass Infiniscope

Brass Infiniscope

{4}

Artifact

{T}: Add {C}{C}. When you next cast a spell with {X} in its mana cost this turn, you draw a card and gain half X life, rounded down.

The value of X in the delayed triggered ability created by Brass Infiniscope's ability is the value of X of the spell you cast as it exists on the stack when that ability resolves. (Usually this will be the same as the value chosen for X when the spell was cast.)

The delayed triggered ability created by Brass Infiniscope's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving. In that case, use the value of X as that spell last existed on the stack to determine the value of X for the delayed triggered ability.

You'll only gain half X life no matter how many instances of are in the mana cost of the spell you cast.

0023_MTGSOS_CommNew: Changing Loyalty

Changing Loyalty

{1}{B}

Enchantment — Aura

Flash

Replicate {2} (When you cast this spell, copy it for each time you paid its replicate cost. You may choose new targets for the copies. Copies become tokens.)

Enchant creature

When enchanted creature dies, return it to the battlefield under your control.

As the replicate triggered ability resolves, you'll copy Changing Loyalty for each time you paid its replicate cost, even if the original spell is no longer on the stack at that time (perhaps because it was countered).

The replicate triggered ability that creates the copies can itself be countered by anything that can counter a triggered ability. If the ability countered, no copies will be put onto the stack.

A copy of a spell can be countered like any other spell, but it must be countered individually. Countering a spell with replicate won't affect the copies.

The copies that replicate creates are created on the stack, so they're not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

0052_MTGSOS_CommNew: Coastal Peak

Coastal Peak

Land — Island Mountain

({T}: Add {U} or {R}.)

This land enters tapped.

Cycling {2} ({2}, Discard this card: Draw a card.)

Unlike some other dual lands, Coastal Peak has two basic land types. It's not basic, so effects that search for basic lands can't find it, but it does have the appropriate land types for effects such as that of Frostboil Snarl.

0024_MTGSOS_CommNew: Coercive Impetus

Coercive Impetus

{2}{B}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature gets +1/+1 and is goaded. (It attacks each combat if able and attacks a player other than you if able.)

Whenever enchanted creature attacks, you draw a card and lose 1 life.

If, during a player's declare attackers step, a creature that player controls that's been goaded is tapped, is affected by a spell or ability that says it can't attack, or hasn't been under that player's control continuously since the turn began (and doesn't have haste), then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having a creature attack a player, its controller isn't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack that player.

If the creature doesn't meet any of the above exceptions and can attack, it must attack a player other than the controller of the spell or ability that goaded it if able. If the creature can't attack any of those players but could otherwise attack, it must attack a planeswalker an opponent controls, a battle an opponent protects, or the player that goaded it.

Being goaded isn't an ability the creature has. Once it's been goaded, it must attack as detailed above even if it loses all abilities.

Attacking with a goaded creature doesn't cause it to stop being goaded. If there is an additional combat phase that turn, or if another player gains control of it before it stops being goaded, it must attack again if able.

If a creature you control has been goaded by multiple opponents, it must attack one of your opponents that hasn't goaded it, as that fulfills the maximum number of goad requirements. If a creature you control has been goaded by each of your opponents, the creature must attack an opponent (rather than a planeswalker or battle), but you choose which opponent it attacks.

0045_MTGSOS_CommNew: Defacing Duskmage

Defacing Duskmage

{W}{B}

Creature — Dog Warlock

2/2

Deathtouch

Whenever an opponent draws their second card each turn, this creature becomes prepared. (While it's prepared, you may cast a copy of its spell. Doing so unprepares it.)

//Prep//

Vandal's Edit

{1}{W}{B}

Instant

Draw two cards. Each player loses 2 life.

Defacing Duskmage doesn't need to have been under your control when the first card is drawn for its ability to trigger. As long as you control it when an opponent draws their second card in a turn, that ability will trigger.

0025_MTGSOS_CommNew: Defiling Daemogoth

Defiling Daemogoth

{3}{B}{B}

Creature — Demon

5/4

Menace

Whenever a creature you control deals combat damage to a player, you gain 1 life.

At the beginning of your end step, each opponent loses X life, where X is the amount of life you gained this turn.

The value of X is calculated at the time Defiling Daemogoth's last ability resolves.

0001_MTGSOS_CommBord: Dina, Essence Brewer

Dina, Essence Brewer

{1}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Dryad Druid

2/3

Whenever you sacrifice a creature, draw a card. This ability triggers only once each turn.

{2}, {T}, Sacrifice another creature: You gain X life and put X +1/+1 counters on target creature you control, where X is the sacrificed creature's power.

Use the power of the sacrificed creature as it last existed on the battlefield to determine the value of X.

0018_MTGSOS_CommNew: Dirgur Focusmage

Dirgur Focusmage

{2}{U}

Creature — Djinn Monk

1/4

Instant and sorcery spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell with mana value 5 or greater from your hand, this creature becomes prepared.

//Prep//

Braingeyser

{X}{U}{U}

Sorcery

Target player draws X cards.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Dirgur Focusmage's first ability). The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

A spell's mana value is determined only by its mana cost. Ignore any alternative costs, additional costs, cost increases, or cost reductions.

Dirgur Focusmage's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

0046_MTGSOS_CommNew: Eccentric Pestfinder

Eccentric Pestfinder

{2}{B}{G}

Creature — Troll Druid

5/5

Trample

At the beginning of each end step, if you gained life this turn, this creature becomes prepared. (While it's prepared, you may cast a copy of its spell. Doing so unprepares it.)

//Prep//

Turn Stones

{B}{G}

Sorcery

For each opponent, you create a 1/1 black and green Pest creature token with "When this token dies, you gain 1 life."

Eccentric Pestfinder's last ability will check as your end step starts to see if you gained life this turn. If you didn't, the ability won't trigger at all. It's not possible to gain life during your end step in time to have the ability trigger.

0053_MTGSOS_CommNew: Eclipsed Steppe

Eclipsed Steppe

Land — Plains Swamp

({T}: Add {W} or {B}.)

This land enters tapped unless you control two or more basic lands.

Unlike some other dual lands, Eclipsed Steppe has two basic land types. It's not basic, so effects that search for basic lands can't find it, but it does have the appropriate land types for effects such as that of Shineshadow Snarl (included in the Secrets of Strixhaven Commander decks).

Commander decks). If this land enters the battlefield at the same time as any number of basic lands, those other lands are not counted when determining if this land enters the battlefield tapped or untapped.

0013_MTGSOS_CommNew: Eiganjo Dynastorian

Eiganjo Dynastorian

{2}{W}

Creature — Fox Advisor

2/3

Vigilance

Whenever you attack with two or more creatures, this creature becomes prepared. (While it's prepared, you may cast a copy of its spell. Doing so unprepares it.)

//Prep//

Replenish

{3}{W}

Sorcery

Return all enchantment cards from your graveyard to the battlefield.

Once Eiganjo Dynastorian's last ability triggers, it doesn't matter what happens to the attacking creatures in response.

If an Aura is put onto the battlefield without being cast, the Aura's controller-to-be chooses what it will enchant as it enters the battlefield. An Aura put onto the battlefield this way doesn't target anything (so it could be attached to an opponent's permanent with hexproof, for example), but the Aura's enchant ability restricts what it can be attached to. If the Aura can't legally be attached to anything, it remains in its current zone.

An Aura put onto the battlefield this way can't enchant an enchantment that's also being put onto the battlefield with Replenish.

0002_MTGSOS_CommBord: Excava, the Risen Past

Excava, the Risen Past

{2}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Spirit Horse

3/3

Flying, haste

Whenever Excava attacks, return up to one target artifact, creature, or non-Aura enchantment card with mana value 3 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield with a finality counter on it. It's a 1/1 Spirit creature with flying in addition to its other types. (If a creature with a finality counter on it would die, exile it instead.)

If a card in a graveyard has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value. An artifact creature card or enchantment creature card returned this way will have base power and toughness 1/1.

An Equipment that's also a creature can't be attached to anything. You can activate its equip ability, but it won't become attached.

If another effect causes one of the returned permanents to become a creature and sets its base power and toughness as it does so, that creature will have that power and toughness; it won't be 1/1. However, a Vehicle returned this way will remain a 1/1 if you crew it, and a Spacecraft returned this way will remain a 1/1 even if enough charge counters are placed on it for it to become a creature.

0019_MTGSOS_CommNew: Expansion Algorithm

Expansion Algorithm

{X}{U}{U}

Sorcery

Proliferate X times. (To proliferate, choose any number of permanents and/or players, then give each another counter of each kind already there.)

When you proliferate, you can choose any permanent that has a counter, including ones controlled by opponents. You can choose any player who has a counter, including opponents. You can't choose cards in any zone other than the battlefield, even if they have counters on them.

You don't have to choose every permanent or player that has a counter—only the ones you want to add counters to. Since "any number" includes zero, you don't have to choose any permanents at all, and you don't have to choose any players at all.

If a player or permanent has more than one kind of counter on it, and you choose for it to get additional counters, it must get one of each kind of counter it already has. You can't have it get just one kind of counter it already has and not the others.

Players can respond to a spell or ability whose effect includes proliferating. Once that spell or ability starts to resolve, however, and its controller chooses which permanents and players will get new counters, it's too late for anyone to respond.

While proliferating multiple times, players can't respond between proliferating the first time and proliferating the second time, and so on.

If you proliferate multiple times, you don't have to choose the same set of players and/or permanents to get additional counters each time.

0031_MTGSOS_CommNew: Fateful Tempest

Fateful Tempest

{2}{R}

Sorcery

Council's dilemma — Starting with you, each player votes for past or present. You mill a card for each past vote, then Fateful Tempest deals damage to each opponent equal to the total mana value of cards milled this way. Exile the top card of your library for each present vote. Until the end of your next turn, you may play the exiled cards.

Abilities that trigger "whenever players finish voting" trigger once all players have voted or once all secret votes are revealed, but they won't go on the stack until the current spell or ability finishes resolving.

Votes are cast in turn order, and each player will know the votes of players who voted beforehand.

Each player must vote for one of the available options. They can't abstain.

No player votes until the spell or ability resolves. Any responses to that spell or ability must be made without knowing the outcome of the vote.

If a milled card has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value. You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if one of the exiled cards is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty and only if you have an available land play remaining.

0014_MTGSOS_CommNew: Forum Filibuster

Forum Filibuster

{3}{W}{W}

Enchantment

At the beginning of your upkeep, create a 2/1 white and black Inkling creature token with flying. When you do, return up to one target Aura or Equipment card from your graveyard to the battlefield attached to that token.

You don't choose a target for Forum Filibuster's ability at the time it triggers. Instead, a second "reflexive" ability triggers whenever you create the specified token this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to that triggered ability as normal.

0032_MTGSOS_CommNew: Furygale Flocking

Furygale Flocking

{8}{R}{R}

Sorcery

This spell costs {1} less to cast for each instant and sorcery card in your graveyard.

For each opponent, create two 3/3 blue and red Elemental creature tokens with flying that attack that opponent this turn if able. They gain haste until end of turn.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Furygale Flocking's first ability). The mana value of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

If one of the Elemental tokens is tapped or is affected by a spell or ability that says it can't attack, then it doesn't attack.

Each of the tokens must attack the appropriate player if able, not a planeswalker that player controls or a battle they protect.

If one of the tokens can't attack the appropriate player, its controller is free to have it attack any other player, planeswalker, or battle or to not attack with it. If there's a cost associated with attacking the appropriate player, its controller is free to have it attack any other player, planeswalker, or battle or not attack with it. However, if there's a cost associated with that token attacking at all, that token has to attack the appropriate player or not attack.

0003_MTGSOS_CommBord: Gorma, the Gullet

Gorma, the Gullet

{1}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Pest Frog

1/1

Lifelink

Whenever another creature you control dies, put a +1/+1 counter on Gorma.

Nontoken creatures you control enter with an additional +1/+1 counter on them for each creature that died under your control this turn.

In the case where Gorma and one or more other creatures enter at the same time, those creatures won't enter with additional +1/+1 counters, even if one or more creatures died under your control this turn.

0015_MTGSOS_CommNew: Herald of Amity

Herald of Amity

{3}{W}

Creature — Griffin

2/2

Flying

When this creature enters, exile the top eight cards of your library. You may cast an Aura spell from among them without paying its mana cost. Then put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

Whenever this creature attacks, it gets +X/+X until end of turn, where X is the number of Auras you control.

You cast the spell while Herald of Amity's second ability is resolving and still on the stack. You can't wait to cast it later in the turn. Timing restrictions based on the card's types are ignored.

If the exiled Aura has in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost. If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those to cast the spell.

The value of X is calculated at the time Herald of Amity's last ability resolves.

0048_MTGSOS_CommNew: Inspired Skypainter

Inspired Skypainter

{U}{R}

Creature — Lizard Wizard

2/2

Flying

When this creature enters and whenever one or more creature tokens you control deal combat damage to a player, this creature becomes prepared. (While it's prepared, you may cast a copy of its spell. Doing so unprepares it.)

//Prep//

Maestro's Gift

{3}{U}{R}

Sorcery

Create a token that's a copy of target creature you control. That token gains haste until end of turn.

The token created by Maestro's Gift copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else (unless that permanent is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that permanent is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, or so on. If it is a Vehicle, it is not crewed.

If the copied creature is a token, the token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created the token.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then the token enters as whatever that creature copied.

Any enters abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters. Any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities of the copied creature will also work.

0026_MTGSOS_CommNew: Intermediate Chirography

Intermediate Chirography

{1}{B}

Enchantment — Class

(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability.)

When this Class enters, create a 2/1 white and black Inkling creature token with flying.

{1}{B}: Level 2

//Level_2//

Whenever you lose life for the first time each turn, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control.

{2}{B}: Level 3

//Level_3//

At the beginning of each end step, if a modified creature died under your control this turn, create a 2/1 white and black Inkling creature token with flying. (Equipment, Auras you control, and counters are modifications.)

Intermediate Chirography's level 2 ability triggers just once for your first life-losing event on each turn, no matter how much life you lose.

If you lose life during a turn before Intermediate Chirography has its level 2 ability, that ability won't trigger that turn even if you lose life again later in the turn.

Intermediate Chirography's level 3 ability will check as your end step starts to see if any modified creatures died under your control this turn. If none did, the ability won't trigger at all. It's not possible to cause creatures to die during your end step in time to have the ability trigger.

An Aura controlled by another player does not cause a creature you control to be modified.

A creature with a counter on it is considered modified no matter what kind of counter it is or which player put it on that creature.

A creature that is equipped is considered modified no matter who controls the Equipment that's attached to it.

0004_MTGSOS_CommBord: Killian, Decisive Mentor

Killian, Decisive Mentor

{1}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Warlock

2/3

Whenever an enchantment you control enters, tap up to one target creature and goad it. (Until your next turn, that creature attacks each combat if able and attacks a player other than you if able.)

Whenever one or more creatures that are enchanted by an Aura you control attack, draw a card.

If, during a player's declare attackers step, a creature that player controls that's been goaded is tapped, is affected by a spell or ability that says it can't attack, or hasn't been under that player's control continuously since the turn began (and doesn't have haste), then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having a creature attack a player, its controller isn't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack that player.

If the creature doesn't meet any of the above exceptions and can attack, it must attack a player other than the controller of the spell or ability that goaded it if able. If the creature can't attack any of those players but could otherwise attack, it must attack a planeswalker an opponent controls, a battle an opponent protects, or the player that goaded it.

Being goaded isn't an ability the creature has. Once it's been goaded, it must attack as detailed above even if it loses all abilities.

Attacking with a goaded creature doesn't cause it to stop being goaded. If there is an additional combat phase that turn, or if another player gains control of it before it stops being goaded, it must attack again if able.

If a creature you control has been goaded by multiple opponents, it must attack one of your opponents that hasn't goaded it, as that fulfills the maximum number of goad requirements. If a creature you control has been goaded by each of your opponents, the creature must attack an opponent (rather than a planeswalker or battle), but you choose which opponent it attacks.

0039_MTGSOS_CommNew: Kinetic Ooze

Kinetic Ooze

{X}{G}

Creature — Ooze

0/0

This creature enters with X +1/+1 counters on it.

When this creature enters, destroy up to one target artifact or enchantment with mana value X or less. If X is 5 or more, you draw a card. If X is 10 or more, double the number of +1/+1 counters on any number of other target creatures.

If a permanent has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0040_MTGSOS_CommNew: Lattice Library

Lattice Library

{X}{G}{G}

Enchantment

This enchantment enters with X study counters on it.

When this enchantment enters and whenever you cast your first spell with {X} in its mana cost each turn, create a 0/0 green and blue Fractal creature token. Put a number of +1/+1 counters on it equal to the number of study counters on this enchantment.

If you cast your first spell with in its mana cost during a turn before Lattice Library is on the battlefield (including Lattice Library itself), casting another spell with in its mana cost later in the turn won't cause its last ability to trigger.

in its mana cost during a turn before Lattice Library is on the battlefield (including Lattice Library itself), casting another spell with in its mana cost later in the turn won't cause its last ability to trigger. Lattice Library's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0020_MTGSOS_CommNew: Leitmotif Composer

Leitmotif Composer

{2}{U}

Creature — Human Bard

2/2

Whenever this creature deals combat damage to a player, draw a card.

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell with mana value 5 or greater, create a token that's a copy of this creature.

{2}{U}: Creatures named Leitmotif Composer can't be blocked this turn.

Leitmotif Composer's second ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

A spell's mana value is determined only by its mana cost. Ignore any alternative costs, additional costs, cost increases, or cost reductions.

For spells on the stack with in their mana costs, use the value chosen for X to determine the spell's mana value.

in their mana costs, use the value chosen for X to determine the spell's mana value. The token copy will have Leitmotif Composer's ability and will be able to create copies of itself.

The token doesn't copy whether Leitmotif Composer is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

In the unusual case where Leitmotif Composer becomes a copy of something else while its triggered ability is on the stack but before it resolves, the token will enter as a copy of whatever Leitmotif Composer is copying.

0049_MTGSOS_CommNew: Lorehold Archivist

Lorehold Archivist

{1}{R}{W}

Creature — Dwarf Artificer

3/2

First strike

At the beginning of your upkeep, if there are three or more artifact and/or creature cards in your graveyard, this creature becomes prepared. (While it's prepared, you may cast a copy of its spell. Doing so unprepares it.)

//Prep//

Restore Relic

{2}{R}{W}

Sorcery

Exile target artifact or creature card from your graveyard. Create a token that's a copy of it.

Lorehold Archivist's last ability checks at the moment it would trigger to see if there are three or more artifact and/or creature cards in your graveyard. If there aren't, the ability won't trigger at all. If it does trigger, the ability will check again as it tries to resolve. If you don't have three or more artifact and/or creature cards in your graveyard at that time, the ability won't resolve and none of its effects will happen.

The token created by Restore Relic copies exactly what was printed on the original card and nothing else. It doesn't copy any information about the object the card was before it was put into your graveyard.

If the copied card has in its mana cost, X is 0.

in its mana cost, X is 0. If a card copied by the token had any "when [this permanent] enters" abilities, the token also has those abilities, and they'll trigger when it's created. Similarly, any "as [this permanent] enters" or "[this permanent] enters with" abilities that the token has copied will also work.

0027_MTGSOS_CommNew: Merchant of Venom

Merchant of Venom

{3}{B}

Creature — Cat Warlock

1/1

Menace

When this creature enters, each player sacrifices a creature of their choice.

Whenever a player sacrifices a permanent, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

When Merchant of Venom's second ability resolves, first the player whose turn it is chooses which creature they're going to sacrifice, then each other player in turn order does the same. Players will know the choices of previous players when making their choices. Then all chosen creatures are sacrificed by their controllers simultaneously.

0005_MTGSOS_CommBord: Muddle, the Ever-Changing

Muddle, the Ever-Changing

{2}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Elemental Otter Shapeshifter

3/3

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, Muddle becomes a copy of up to one target nonlegendary creature you control until end of turn, except it has myriad. (Whenever it attacks, for each opponent other than defending player, you may create a token copy that's tapped and attacking that player or a planeswalker they control. Exile the tokens at end of combat.)

Muddle's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

While Muddle is a copy of something else, it won't have its own triggered ability. However, if Muddle still has abilities on the stack waiting to resolve, they will do so. (It won't get multiple instances of myriad this way.)

Except for the listed exception, Muddle copies exactly what was printed on the target creature and nothing else (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied creature is a token, Muddle copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created that token, with the stated exception.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then Muddle becomes a copy of whatever that creature copied, with the stated exception.

When Muddle becomes a copy of the target creature, it's neither entering nor leaving the battlefield. Any enters abilities or leaves-the-battlefield abilities won't trigger.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Muddle's ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. Muddle won't have myriad.

The term "defending player" in the myriad rules (or any other ability of an attacking creature) refers to the player the creature with myriad was attacking, the controller of the planeswalker it was attacking, or the protector of the battle it was attacking at the time the ability resolves. If that creature is no longer attacking, it refers to the appropriate player based on who or what the creature was last attacking.

If the defending player is your only opponent, no tokens are put onto the battlefield.

You choose whether each token is attacking the player or a planeswalker they control as the token is created. If it's attacking a planeswalker, you choose which one. You can't have any of the tokens attack a battle.

Although the tokens enter attacking, they were never declared as attackers. Abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks won't trigger, including the myriad ability of the tokens. If there are any costs to have a creature attack, those costs won't apply to the tokens.

The tokens created by a single instance of myriad all enter at the same time.

Each token copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else. It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

Any "enters" abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the tokens enter. Any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities of the copied creature will also work.

If an instance of myriad creates more than one token for any given player (due to an effect such as the one Doubling Season creates), you may choose separately for each token whether it's attacking the player or a planeswalker they control.

0033_MTGSOS_CommNew: Naktamun Lorespinner

Naktamun Lorespinner

{2}{R}

Creature — Jackal Wizard

3/3

At the beginning of your upkeep, if a player has one or fewer cards in hand, this creature becomes prepared. (While it's prepared, you may cast a copy of its spell. Doing so unprepares it.)

//Prep//

Wheel of Fortune

{2}{R}

Sorcery

Each player discards their hand, then draws seven cards.

Naktamun Lorespinner's ability checks at the moment it would trigger to see if there are any players with one or fewer cards in hand. If there aren't, the ability won't trigger at all. If it does trigger, the ability will check again as it tries to resolve. If there are no players with one or fewer cards in hand at that time, the ability won't resolve and none of its effects will happen.

0041_MTGSOS_CommNew: Nev, the Practical Dean

Nev, the Practical Dean

{2}{G}

Legendary Creature — Merfolk Wizard

2/2

Creatures you control with counters on them have trample.

Whenever you cast your first spell with {X} in its mana cost each turn, put X +1/+1 counters on Nev.

If you cast your first spell with in its mana cost during a turn before Nev is on the battlefield, casting another spell with in its mana cost later in the turn won't cause his last ability to trigger.

0021_MTGSOS_CommNew: Nexus Mentality

Nexus Mentality

{3}{U}

Instant

Choose one. If you control a commander as you cast this spell, you may choose both instead.

• Move all counters from target nonland permanent you control onto another target nonland permanent you control.

• Remove all counters from target nonland permanent you control. Draw a card for each counter removed this way.

There's no extra bonus if you control more than one commander.

The commander you control doesn't have to be your commander.

Once you've announced that you're casting a spell, players can't take any actions until you've finished doing so. Notably, opponents can't try to remove your commander to change how many modes you may choose.

Once you've chosen both modes for the spell, it doesn't matter whether you continue to control a commander. This is true even if you somehow no longer control a commander as you finish casting the spell.

To move a counter from one permanent to another, the counter is removed from the first permanent and put onto the second. Any abilities that care about a counter being removed from or placed on a permanent will apply.

0028_MTGSOS_CommNew: Ominous Harvest

Ominous Harvest

{2}{B}

Sorcery

Gravestorm (When you cast this spell, copy it for each permanent put into a graveyard from the battlefield this turn.)

Target player draws a card and loses 1 life.

Gravestorm counts all permanents put into graveyards from the battlefield this turn. It doesn't matter who controlled those permanents, who owns them, or whether or not they were tokens.

The copies of Ominous Harvest created by its gravestorm ability are created on the stack, so they're not cast and won't cause abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell to trigger.

A copy of a spell can be countered like any other spell, but it must be countered individually. Countering a spell with gravestorm won't affect the copies.

The triggered ability that creates the copies can itself be countered by anything that can counter a triggered ability. If it is countered, no copies will be put onto the stack.

You may choose new targets for any of the copies. You can make different choices for each copy.

0022_MTGSOS_CommNew: Owlin Spiralmancer

Owlin Spiralmancer

{3}{U}

Creature — Bird Wizard

3/4

Flying, vigilance

Whenever you cast your first spell with {X} in its mana cost each turn, you may copy it. You may choose new targets for the copy. (A copy of a permanent spell becomes a token.)

If you cast your first spell with in its mana cost during a turn before Owlin Spiralmancer is on the battlefield, casting another spell with in its mana cost later in the turn won't cause its last ability to trigger.

in its mana cost during a turn before Owlin Spiralmancer is on the battlefield, casting another spell with in its mana cost later in the turn won't cause its last ability to trigger. The copy is created on the stack, so it's not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy has the same value of X.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the copied spell divides damage or distributes counters among a number of targets, the division and number of targets can't be changed. If you choose new targets, you must choose the same number of targets.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for a copied spell. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

If a spell with a converge ability is copied, no mana was spent to cast the copy, so the number of colors of mana spent to cast the spell will be zero. The number of colors spent to cast the original spell is not copied.

Any choices made when the spell resolves won't have been made yet when it's copied. Any such choices will be made separately when the copy resolves.

The copy will have the same targets as the spell it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. If, for one of the targets, you can't choose a new legal target, then it remains unchanged (even if the current target is illegal).

A resolving copy of a permanent spell becomes a token. That token isn't "created" and won't interact with abilities that care about tokens being created.

0042_MTGSOS_CommNew: Pest Rescuer

Pest Rescuer

{2}{G}

Creature — Dryad Druid

2/2

At the beginning of each upkeep, if you don't control a Pest creature token, create a 1/1 black and green Pest creature token with "When this token dies, you gain 1 life."

If you would gain life, you gain that much life plus 1 instead.

Pest Rescuer's first ability checks at the moment it would trigger to see if you control any Pest creature tokens. If you do, the ability won't trigger at all. If it does trigger, the ability will check again as it tries to resolve. If you control any Pest creature tokens at that time, the ability won't resolve and none of its effects will happen.

If you control two Pest Rescuers and you would gain life, you gain that much life plus 2. A third Pest Rescuer has you gain that much life plus 3, and so on.

If you gain an amount of life "for each" of something or "equal to the number" of something, that life is gained as one event and the last ability of Pest Rescuer applies only once.

Each creature with lifelink dealing combat damage causes a separate life-gaining event. For example, if two creatures you control with lifelink deal combat damage at the same time, Pest Rescuer's last ability will apply twice. However, if a single creature you control with lifelink deals combat damage to multiple creatures, players, planeswalkers, and/or battles at the same time (perhaps because it has trample or was blocked by more than one creature), the ability will apply only once.

0006_MTGSOS_CommBord: Primo, the Unbounded

Primo, the Unbounded

{X}{G}{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Fractal Wolf

0/0

Trample

Primo enters with twice X +1/+1 counters on it.

Whenever one or more creatures you control with base power 0 deal combat damage to a player, create a 0/0 green and blue Fractal creature token. Put a number of +1/+1 counters on it equal to the damage dealt.

Normally, a creature's base power and toughness are the power and toughness printed on the card or, for a token, the power and toughness set by the effect that created it. If another effect sets a creature's power and toughness to specific numbers or values, those become its base power and toughness. If an effect modifies a creature's power and/or toughness without setting them, that is not included when determining its base power and toughness.

If a creature has a characteristic-defining ability that sets its power and toughness, indicated with a */* or similar in the power and toughness box, that ability is taken into account when determining its base power and toughness.

Some creatures have base power and toughness 0/0 and an ability that gives them a bonus based on some criteria. Those are not characteristic-defining abilities, and that ability doesn't change its base power and toughness.

0034_MTGSOS_CommNew: Prismari Pianist

Prismari Pianist

{1}{R}{R}

Creature — Djinn Bard

2/1

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, create a 1/1 blue and red Elemental creature token. If that spell's mana value is 5 or greater, create three of those tokens instead.

Prismari Pianist's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

A spell's mana value is determined only by its mana cost. Ignore any alternative costs, additional costs, cost increases, or cost reductions.

For spells on the stack with in their mana costs, use the value chosen for X to determine the spell's mana value.

0007_MTGSOS_CommBord: Quintorius, History Chaser

Quintorius, History Chaser

{2}{R}{W}

Legendary Planeswalker — Quintorius

5

Whenever one or more cards leave your graveyard, create a 3/2 red and white Spirit creature token.

+1: You may discard a card. If you do, draw two cards, then mill a card.

−4: Spirits you control gain double strike and vigilance until end of turn.

Quintorius, History Chaser can be your commander.

If multiple cards leave your graveyard at the same time, Quintorius's first ability will trigger only once.

0035_MTGSOS_CommNew: Relic Retriever

Relic Retriever

{1}{R}

Creature — Spirit Monkey

2/1

First strike

At the beginning of each end step, if a card left your graveyard this turn, create a Treasure token. (It's an artifact with "{T}, Sacrifice this token: Add one mana of any color.")

Relic Retriever's last ability will check as your end step starts to see if any cards have left your graveyard this turn. If none did, the ability won't trigger at all. It's not possible to remove cards from your graveyard during your end step in time to have the ability trigger.

0036_MTGSOS_CommNew: Renegade Bull

Renegade Bull

{4}{R}

Creature — Ox

0/5

Trample

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, this creature gets +X/+0 until end of turn, where X is that spell's mana value.

Whenever this creature attacks, exile up to one target instant or sorcery card from your graveyard and copy it. You may cast the copy without paying its mana cost.

Renegade Bull's second ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

A spell's mana value is determined only by its mana cost. Ignore any alternative costs, additional costs, cost increases, or cost reductions.

For spells on the stack with in their mana costs, use the value chosen for X to determine the spell's mana value.

in their mana costs, use the value chosen for X to determine the spell's mana value. You cast the copy while Renegade Bull's last ability is resolving and still on the stack. You can't wait to cast it later in the turn.

If the spell you cast has in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost. If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those to cast the spell.

If you don't want to cast the copy, you can choose not to; the copy ceases to exist the next time state-based actions are checked.

0043_MTGSOS_CommNew: Ribtruss Roaster

Ribtruss Roaster

{4}{G}

Creature — Troll Druid

3/3

Devour 1 (As this creature enters, you may sacrifice any number of creatures. This creature enters with that many +1/+1 counters on it.)

At the beginning of your end step, create a number of 1/1 black and green Pest creature tokens equal to the number of +1/+1 counters on this creature. They have "When this token dies, you gain 1 life."

Ribtruss Roaster can't devour creatures entering at the same time as it.

If Ribtruss Roaster is no longer on the battlefield when its last ability resolves, use the number of +1/+1 counters that were on it as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how many tokens to create.

0008_MTGSOS_CommBord: Rootha, Mastering the Moment

Rootha, Mastering the Moment

{2}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Orc Sorcerer

3/4

At the beginning of combat on your turn, if you've cast an instant or sorcery spell this turn, create an X/X blue and red Elemental creature token with flying and haste, where X is the greatest mana value among instant and sorcery spells you've cast this turn.

Rootha's ability will check as your beginning of combat step starts to see if you've cast an instant or sorcery spell this turn. If you haven't, the ability won't trigger at all. It's not possible to cast an instant or sorcery spell during your beginning of combat step in time to have the ability trigger.

A spell's mana value is determined only by its mana cost. Ignore any alternative costs, additional costs, cost increases, or cost reductions.

For spells you cast with in their mana costs, use the value chosen for X to determine the spell's mana value.

0054_MTGSOS_CommNew: Scorched Geyser

Scorched Geyser

Land — Island Mountain

({T}: Add {U} or {R}.)

This land enters tapped unless you control two or more basic lands.

Unlike some other dual lands, Scorched Geyser has two basic land types. It's not basic, so effects that search for basic lands can't find it, but it does have the appropriate land types for effects such as that of Frostboil Snarl (included in the Secrets of Strixhaven Commander decks).

Commander decks). If this land enters the battlefield at the same time as any number of basic lands, those other lands are not counted when determining if this land enters the battlefield tapped or untapped.

0009_MTGSOS_CommBord: Scriv, the Obligator

Scriv, the Obligator

{2}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Inkling Bird

2/3

Flying, deathtouch

Whenever Scriv enters or attacks, create a white Aura enchantment token named Contract attached to target creature an opponent controls. The token has enchant creature and "Whenever enchanted creature attacks, it gets +2/+0 until end of turn if it's attacking one of your opponents. Otherwise, its controller loses 2 life."

If the target creature is an illegal target as Scriv's last ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. The Contract token won't be created.

In the rare case that the target creature is a legal target as Scriv's first ability resolves but the target creature can't legally be enchanted by the Contract token, the token won't be created at all.

0037_MTGSOS_CommNew: Spirit of Resilience

Spirit of Resilience

{2}{R}

Creature — Spirit Warrior

2/2

Whenever one or more cards leave your graveyard, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature, then you may have this creature become a copy of an artifact or creature card from among those cards until end of turn.

If multiple cards leave your graveyard at the same time, Spirit of Resilience's ability will trigger only once.

Spirit of Resilience copies exactly what was printed on the original card and nothing else. It doesn't copy any information about the object the card was before it was put into your graveyard.

If the copied card has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

When Spirit of Resilience becomes a copy of the chosen card, it's neither entering nor leaving the battlefield. Any enters abilities or leaves-the-battlefield abilities won't trigger.

0029_MTGSOS_CommNew: Stensian Sanguinist

Stensian Sanguinist

{1}{B}

Creature — Vampire Cleric

2/2

Whenever you attack, target creature gains deathtouch until end of turn. Whenever that creature deals combat damage to a player this combat, this creature becomes prepared. (While it's prepared, you may cast a copy of its spell. Doing so unprepares it.)

//Prep//

Exsanguinate

{X}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Each opponent loses X life. You gain life equal to the life lost this way.

Players can lose more life than they have. For example, say you're playing a multiplayer game in which one of your opponents has 3 life and your other opponent has 10 life. If you cast Exsanguinate with X of 4, your opponents will wind up at -1 life and 6 life, respectively. You'll gain 8 life.

0055_MTGSOS_CommNew: Turbulent Fen

Turbulent Fen

Land — Swamp Forest

({T}: Add {B} or {G}.)

This land enters tapped unless your opponents control eight or more lands.

Unlike some other dual lands, Turbulent Fen has two basic land types. It's not basic, so effects that search for basic lands can't find it, but it does have the appropriate land types for effects such as that of Necroblossom Snarl (included in the Secrets of Strixhaven Commander decks).

Commander decks). If this land enters the battlefield at the same time as any number of lands your opponents control, those other lands are not counted when determining if this land enters the battlefield tapped or untapped.

0056_MTGSOS_CommNew: Turbulent Moor

Turbulent Moor

Land — Plains Swamp

({T}: Add {W} or {B}.)

This land enters tapped unless your opponents control eight or more lands.

Unlike some other dual lands, Turbulent Moor has two basic land types. It's not basic, so effects that search for basic lands can't find it, but it does have the appropriate land types for effects such as that of Shineshadow Snarl (included in the Secrets of Strixhaven Commander decks).

Commander decks). If this land enters the battlefield at the same time as any number of lands your opponents control, those other lands are not counted when determining if this land enters the battlefield tapped or untapped.

0057_MTGSOS_CommNew: Turbulent Springs

Turbulent Springs

Land — Island Mountain

({T}: Add {U} or {R}.)

This land enters tapped unless your opponents control eight or more lands.

Unlike some other dual lands, Turbulent Springs has two basic land types. It's not basic, so effects that search for basic lands can't find it, but it does have the appropriate land types for effects such as that of Frostboil Snarl (included in the Secrets of Strixhaven Commander decks).

Commander decks). If this land enters the battlefield at the same time as any number of lands your opponents control, those other lands are not counted when determining if this land enters the battlefield tapped or untapped.

0058_MTGSOS_CommNew: Turbulent Steppe

Turbulent Steppe

Land — Mountain Plains

({T}: Add {R} or {W}.)

This land enters tapped unless your opponents control eight or more lands.

Unlike some other dual lands, Turbulent Steppe has two basic land types. It's not basic, so effects that search for basic lands can't find it, but it does have the appropriate land types for effects such as that of Furycalm Snarl (included in the Secrets of Strixhaven Commander decks).

Commander decks). If this land enters the battlefield at the same time as any number of lands your opponents control, those other lands are not counted when determining if this land enters the battlefield tapped or untapped.

0059_MTGSOS_CommNew: Turbulent Wilderness

Turbulent Wilderness

Land — Forest Island

({T}: Add {G} or {U}.)

This land enters tapped unless your opponents control eight or more lands.

Unlike some other dual lands, Turbulent Wilderness has two basic land types. It's not basic, so effects that search for basic lands can't find it, but it does have the appropriate land types for effects such as that of Vineglimmer Snarl (included in the Secrets of Strixhaven Commander decks).

Commander decks). If this land enters the battlefield at the same time as any number of lands your opponents control, those other lands are not counted when determining if this land enters the battlefield tapped or untapped.

0060_MTGSOS_CommNew: Umbral Expanse

Umbral Expanse

Land — Plains Swamp

({T}: Add {W} or {B}.)

This land enters tapped.

Cycling {2} ({2}, Discard this card: Draw a card.)

Unlike some other dual lands, Umbral Expanse has two basic land types. It's not basic, so effects that search for basic lands can't find it, but it does have the appropriate land types for effects such as that of Shineshadow Snarl (included in the Secrets of Strixhaven Commander decks).

0016_MTGSOS_CommNew: Vanguard of the Restless

Vanguard of the Restless

{2}{W}

Creature — Spirit Knight

2/2

Flying

Spirits you control get +1/+1 for each time you've cast your commander from the command zone this game.

Whenever a Spirit you control enters, you may pay {2}{W}. If you do, return this card from your graveyard to the battlefield.

Vanguard of the Restless's second ability counts each time you've cast your commander from the command zone, even the times it was countered or when your commander spell is still on the stack.

If you have more than one commander (probably because of a partner ability), Vanguard of the Restless's second ability counts the total number of times you've cast each of your commanders from the command zone.

0044_MTGSOS_CommNew: Yavimaya Bloomsage

Yavimaya Bloomsage

{2}{G}

Creature — Dryad Druid

2/2

At the beginning of your end step, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control. Then if that creature has power 7 or greater, this creature becomes prepared. (While it's prepared, you may cast a copy of its spell. Doing so unprepares it.)

//Prep//

Channel

{G}{G}

Sorcery

Until end of turn, any time you could activate a mana ability, you may pay 1 life. If you do, add {C}.

Once your life total is 0, you can't pay any more life, even if you've somehow not lost the game yet.

0010_MTGSOS_CommBord: Zimone, Infinite Analyst

Zimone, Infinite Analyst

{1}{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

0/4

The first spell you cast with {X} in its mana cost each turn costs {1} less to cast for each +1/+1 counter on Zimone.

Whenever you cast your first spell with {X} in its mana cost each turn, put two +1/+1 counters on Zimone.

If you cast your first spell with in its mana cost during a turn before Zimone is on the battlefield, casting another spell with in its mana cost later in the turn won't cause her last ability to trigger. That spell also won't have the cost reduction from Zimone's first ability.

in its mana cost during a turn before Zimone is on the battlefield, casting another spell with in its mana cost later in the turn won't cause her last ability to trigger. That spell also won't have the cost reduction from Zimone's first ability. Zimone's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

Since Zimone's last ability won't trigger until you've finished casting your first spell with in its mana cost each turn, the counters from that ability won't be placed on Zimone until after that spell's cost has been determined. The counters put on Zimone from casting your first spell with in its mana cost do not reduce that same spell's cost.

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