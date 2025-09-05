Compiled by Jess Dunks and Eric Levine

Document last modified Date: June 23, 2025

The Release Notes include information concerning the release of a new Magic: The Gathering set, as well as a collection of clarifications and rulings involving that set's cards.

The "General Notes" section includes information about card legality and explains some of the mechanics and concepts in the set.

The "Card-Specific Notes" sections contain answers to the most important, most common, and most confusing questions players might ask about cards in the set. Items in the "Card-Specific Notes" sections include full card text for your reference. Not all cards in the set are listed.

GENERAL NOTES

Card Legality

Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel's Spider-Man cards with the SPM set code are permitted in the Standard, Pioneer, and Modern formats, as well as in Commander and other formats. At release, the following card sets will be permitted in the Standard format: Magic: The Gathering Foundations, Wilds of Eldraine, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, Murders at Karlov Manor, Outlaws of Thunder Junction, The Big Score, Bloomburrow, Duskmourn: House of Horror, Aetherdrift, Tarkir: Dragonstorm, Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™, Edge of Eternities, and Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man cards with the SPE and MAR set codes are permitted in the Commander, Legacy, and Vintage formats. They are also legal for play in any other format where a card with the same name is already permitted.

New Keyword Ability: Web-slinging

What would a set featuring Spider-Man be without cards depicting heroes swinging into action? Web-slinging is a new keyword ability that allows players to cast a card with web-slinging for a cheaper cost if they also return a tapped creature they control to their hand.

0046_MTGSPM_Main: Spider-Sense

Spider-Sense

{1}{U}

Instant

Web-slinging {U} (You may cast this spell for {U} if you also return a tapped creature you control to its owner's hand.) Counter target instant spell, sorcery spell, or triggered ability.

0142_MTGSPM_Main: Scarlet Spider, Ben Reilly

Scarlet Spider, Ben Reilly

{1}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Spider Human Hero

4/3

Web-slinging {R}{G} (You may cast this spell for {R}{G} if you also return a tapped creature you control to its owner's hand.)

Trample

Sensational Save — If Scarlet Spider was cast using web-slinging, he enters with X +1/+1 counters on him, where X is the mana value of the returned creature.

Web-slinging represents an alternative cost. If another effect allows you to play a card for a different alternative cost, including "without paying its mana cost," you can't also choose to pay its web-slinging cost. If any additional costs from other sources are applied, you must pay those.

You must follow all normal timing rules when casting a spell with web-slinging. For creatures, that usually means you must cast it during a main phase of your turn while the stack is empty.

The creature you return must be tapped at the time you pay costs, but doesn't necessarily need to be tapped before you start casting the spell. For example, if you tap a creature with a mana ability to pay part of the spell's web-slinging cost, you could also return that creature to your hand to pay the cost.

If any permanent has an ability that triggers when the permanent you return leaves the battlefield, that ability will be put on the stack after you finish casting the spell, and it will resolve before that spell.

New Keyword Ability: Mayhem

A hero swinging into action wouldn't be complete without villains stirring up trouble, and they can do just that with the new mayhem keyword ability!

0069_MTGSPM_Main: Swarm, Being of Bees

Swarm, Being of Bees

{2}{B}

Legendary Creature — Insect Villain

2/2

Flash

Flying

Mayhem {B} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for {B} if you discarded it this turn. Timing rules still apply.)

Mayhem represents an alternative cost that can be paid to cast a spell from your graveyard if you discarded the card with mayhem that turn. You must pay any additional costs the spell has.

You must follow all normal timing rules when casting a spell with mayhem. For example, you can't cast a creature card with mayhem you couldn't normally cast during an opponent's turn, even if you discard that card during an opponent's turn.

New Keyword Ability: ∞ (The Infinity Symbol)

One new card in this set, The Soul Stone, has the infinity symbol printed on it. It also has an ability that allows you to "harness the Soul Stone." This new keyword ability grants the listed ability as long as the Soul Stone is harnessed.

0066_MTGSPM_Main: The Soul Stone

The Soul Stone

{1}{B}

Legendary Artifact — Infinity Stone

Indestructible

{T}: Add {B}.

{6}{B}, {T}, Exile a creature you control: Harness The Soul Stone. (Once harnessed, its ∞ ability is active.)

∞ — At the beginning of your upkeep, return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield.

"Harnessed" is a designation that the permanent has once an ability instructs you to harness it. It has no special rules meaning other than being a designation that the ∞ ability (and, theoretically, other effects) can see.

Until it is harnessed, The Soul Stone doesn't have the ability listed after the infinity symbol. It also doesn't have that ability in zones other than the battlefield.

Being harnessed isn't copiable. If something else becomes a copy of The Soul Stone, it must be harnessed separately. Similarly, if The Soul Stone is already harnessed and becomes a copy of something else, it stays harnessed, though it's very likely that won't be relevant until that copy effect ends.

Returning Mechanic: Connive

When they aren't causing mayhem, villains are often plotting to grow their power. The connive mechanic makes a return in this set to demonstrate villains gaining the upper hand through underhanded skulduggery.

0136_MTGSPM_Main: Mob Lookout

Mob Lookout

{1}{U/B}

Creature — Human Rogue Villain

0/3

When this creature enters, target creature you control connives. (Draw a card, then discard a card. If you discarded a nonland card, put a +1/+1 counter on that creature.)

Once an ability that causes a creature to connive begins to resolve, no player may take any other actions until it's done. Notably, opponents can't try to remove the conniving creature after you discard a nonland card but before it receives a counter.

If no card is discarded, most likely because that player's hand is empty and an effect says they can't draw cards, the conniving creature does not receive a +1/+1 counter.

If a resolving spell or ability instructs a specific creature to connive but that creature has left the battlefield, the creature still connives. If you discard a nonland card this way, you won't put a +1/+1 counter on anything. Abilities that trigger "when [that creature] connives" will trigger.

Returning Game Term: Modified

Modified is another returning mechanic in this set. Some cards in this set reward you for improving your creatures by referring to "modified" creatures. A creature you control is considered modified if it has at least one counter on it, if it's equipped, or if it's enchanted by an Aura you control.

0005_MTGSPM_Main: Costume Closet

Costume Closet

{1}{W}

Artifact

This artifact enters with two +1/+1 counters on it.

{T}: Move a +1/+1 counter from this artifact onto target creature you control. Activate only as a sorcery.

Whenever a modified creature you control leaves the battlefield, put a +1/+1 counter on this artifact. (Equipment, Auras you control, and counters are modifications.)

An Aura controlled by an opponent does not cause a creature you control to be modified.

A creature with a counter on it is considered modified no matter what kind of counter it is or which player put it on that creature.

A creature that is equipped is considered modified no matter who controls the Equipment that's attached to it.

Returning Mechanic: Double-Faced Cards

Double-faced cards are making a return, with some mechanical changes to how they work. The double-faced cards in this set are modal double-faced cards, which means you can cast either face from your hand, and they also have an ability that allows them to transform. Previously, modal double-faced cards couldn't transform, but a new rules change will allow modal double-faced card to transform as long as its other face is a permanent. This change affects older modal double-faced cards as well.

0010a_MTGSPM_Main: Peter Parker

Peter Parker

{1}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Scientist Hero

0/1

When Peter Parker enters, create a 2/1 green Spider creature token with reach.

{1}{G}{W}{U}: Transform Peter Parker. Activate only as a sorcery.

//

Amazing Spider-Man

{1}{G}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Spider Human Hero

4/4

Vigilance, reach

Each legendary spell you cast that's one or more colors has web-slinging {G}{W}{U}. (You may cast a spell for its web-slinging cost if you also return a tapped creature you control to its owner's hand.)

Playing with Modal Double-Faced Cards

To determine whether it is legal to play a modal double-faced card, consider only the characteristics of the face you're playing and ignore the other face's characteristics. For example, if an effect stops you from casting spells with mana value 2 or less, you can't cast Peter Parker, but you can still cast Amazing Spider-Man.

If an effect allows you to play a land or cast a spell from among a group of cards, you may play or cast a modal double-faced card with any face that fits the criteria of that effect. For example, if an effect allows you to cast Spider spells from your graveyard, you can cast Amazing Spider-Man, but not Peter Parker.

If an effect allows you to put a card with particular characteristics onto the battlefield without instructing you to play or cast it, you consider only the characteristics of a modal double-faced card's front face to see if that card qualifies. If it does, it enters the battlefield with its front face up.

The mana value of a modal double-faced card is based on the characteristics of the face that's being considered. On the stack or the battlefield, consider whichever face is up. In all other zones, consider only the front face. This is different than how the mana value of other double-faced cards is determined.

A modal double-faced card can be transformed or be put onto the battlefield transformed. This is a change from previous rules. If an effect instructs you to transform a modal double-faced card on the battlefield, it transforms only if its other face has a permanent type (that is, if its other face isn't an instant or sorcery). If it doesn't, it simply won't transform. Similarly, if an effect attempts to put a modal double-faced card onto the battlefield transformed, it will enter transformed if its back face has a permanent type. If it doesn't, it will simply stay in its current zone.

General Information on Double-Faced Cards

Each face of a double-faced card has its own set of characteristics: name, types, subtypes, abilities, and so on. While a double-faced card is on the stack or battlefield, consider only the characteristics of the face that's currently up. The other set of characteristics is ignored.

While a double-faced card isn't on the stack or battlefield, consider only the characteristics of its front face. For example, the above card has only the characteristics of Peter Parker in the graveyard, even if it was Amazing Spider-Man on the battlefield.

If an effect instructs a player to choose a card name, the name of either face may be chosen. If that effect or a linked ability refers to a spell with the chosen name being cast and/or a land with the chosen name being played, it considers only the chosen name, not the other face's name.

In the Commander variant, a double-faced card's color identity is determined by the mana costs and mana symbols in the rules text of both faces combined. If either face has a color indicator or basic land type, those are also considered.

One or both faces of a double-faced card may include a reminder about what's on the other face. This reminder text has no effect on gameplay.

Each double-faced card has an icon in the top-left corner of each face. For modal double-faced cards in this set, these icons are a single black triangle for the front face, and a double white triangle for the back face.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Main Set Card-Specific Notes

0049_MTGSPM_Main: Agent Venom

Agent Venom

{2}{B}

Legendary Creature — Symbiote Soldier Hero

2/3

Flash

Menace

Whenever another nontoken creature you control dies, you draw a card and lose 1 life.

If your Agent Venom dies at the same time as one or more other nontoken creatures you control, his ability triggers for each of those creatures.

0050_MTGSPM_Main: Alien Symbiosis

Alien Symbiosis

{1}{B}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature gets +1/+1, has menace, and is a Symbiote in addition to its other types.

You may cast this card from your graveyard by discarding a card in addition to paying its other costs.

You must follow all normal timing rules when casting Alien Symbiosis using its last ability.

0075_MTGSPM_Main: Angry Rabble

Angry Rabble

{1}{R}

Creature — Human Citizen

2/2

Trample

Whenever you cast a spell with mana value 4 or greater, this creature deals 1 damage to each opponent.

{5}{R}: Put two +1/+1 counters on this creature. Activate only as a sorcery.

If a spell has in its mana cost, use the value chosen for that X to determine the mana value of that spell.

0002_MTGSPM_Main: Arachne, Psionic Weaver

Arachne, Psionic Weaver

{2}{W}

Legendary Creature — Spider Human Hero

3/3

Web-slinging {W} (You may cast this spell for {W} if you also return a tapped creature you control to its owner's hand.)

As Arachne enters, look at an opponent's hand, then choose a card type other than creature.

Spells of the chosen type cost {1} more to cast.

Card types other than creature include artifact, battle, enchantment, instant, kindred, planeswalker, and sorcery. Technically, you could also choose land, but lands are never cast, so doing so would have no effect. (The same is true for card types that don't appear in most games, like plane or scheme.)

You can't choose a subtype, such as creature types like Spider or Hero, artifact types like Treasure or Food, or enchantment types like Aura.

0161_MTGSPM_Main: Bagel and Schmear

Bagel and Schmear

{1}

Artifact — Food

Share — {W}, {T}, Sacrifice this artifact: Put a +1/+1 counter on up to one target creature. Draw a card. Activate only as a sorcery.

Nosh — {2}, {T}, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life and draw a card.

You can activate Bagel and Schmear's first ability with no target. In that case, you will only draw a card when it resolves.

If you choose a target for the first ability and that target is illegal as the ability resolves, the ability will be removed from the stack and you will not draw a card.

0124_MTGSPM_Main: Biorganic Carapace

Biorganic Carapace

{2}{W}{U}

Artifact — Equipment

When this Equipment enters, attach it to target creature you control.

Equipped creature gets +2/+2 and has "Whenever this creature deals combat damage to a player, draw a card for each modified creature you control." (Equipment, Auras you control, and counters are modifications.)

Equip {2}

The number of modified creatures you control is counted at the time the ability resolves, not the time that damage was dealt.

0052_MTGSPM_Main: Black Cat, Cunning Thief

Black Cat, Cunning Thief

{3}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Rogue Villain

2/3

When Black Cat enters, look at the top nine cards of target opponent's library, exile two of them face down, then put the rest on the bottom of their library in a random order. You may play the exiled cards for as long as they remain exiled. Mana of any type can be spent to cast spells this way.

You must follow all normal timing rules when playing a land or casting a spell this way.

If there are fewer than nine cards left in the opponent's library as the ability resolves, you look at all of the remaining cards.

0125_MTGSPM_Main: Carnage, Crimson Chaos

Carnage, Crimson Chaos

{2}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Symbiote Villain

4/3

Trample

When Carnage enters, return target creature card with mana value 3 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield. It gains "This creature attacks each combat if able" and "When this creature deals combat damage to a player, sacrifice it."

Mayhem {B}{R}

If a card in a graveyard has in its mana cost, X is 0 when determining its mana value.

in its mana cost, X is 0 when determining its mana value. If the returned creature can't attack for any reason (such as being tapped or having come under your control that turn), then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having it attack, you're not forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack in that case either.

0005_MTGSPM_Main: Costume Closet

Costume Closet

{1}{W}

Artifact

This artifact enters with two +1/+1 counters on it.

{T}: Move a +1/+1 counter from this artifact onto target creature you control. Activate only as a sorcery.

Whenever a modified creature you control leaves the battlefield, put a +1/+1 counter on this artifact. (Equipment, Auras you control, and counters are modifications.)

The +1/+1 counters on Costume Closet won't affect it unless it somehow becomes a creature.

Once Costume Closet runs out of +1/+1 counters, it remains on the battlefield. However, activating its second ability won't do anything.

If Costume Closet has left the battlefield or has no +1/+1 counters on it by the time its activated ability resolves, you won't put a +1/+1 counter on the target creature. If the creature becomes an illegal target or can't have a +1/+1 counter put onto it for some other reason, you won't remove a +1/+1 counter from Costume Closet.

0006_MTGSPM_Main: Daily Bugle Reporters

Daily Bugle Reporters

{3}{W}

Creature — Human Citizen

2/3

When this creature enters, choose one —

• Puff Piece — Put a +1/+1 counter on each of up to two target creatures.

• Investigative Journalism — Return target creature card with mana value 2 or less from your graveyard to your hand.

If a card in a graveyard has in its mana cost, X is 0 when determining its mana value.

0099_MTGSPM_Main: Damage Control Crew

Damage Control Crew

{3}{G}

Creature — Human Citizen

3/3

When this creature enters, choose one —

• Repair — Return target card with mana value 4 or greater from your graveyard to your hand.

• Impound — Exile target artifact or enchantment.

If a card in a graveyard has in its mana cost, X is 0 when determining its mana value.

0162_MTGSPM_Main: Doc Ock's Tentacles

Doc Ock's Tentacles

{1}

Artifact — Equipment

Whenever a creature you control with mana value 5 or greater enters, you may attach this Equipment to it.

Equipped creature gets +4/+4.

Equip {5}

If a creature has in its mana cost, X is 0 when determining its mana value.

0128_MTGSPM_Main: Doctor Octopus, Master Planner

Doctor Octopus, Master Planner

{5}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Scientist Villain

4/8

Other Villains you control get +2/+2.

Your maximum hand size is eight.

At the beginning of your end step, if you have fewer than eight cards in hand, draw cards equal to the difference.

Your maximum hand size is checked only during the cleanup step of your turn. At any other time, you may have any number of cards in hand.

If multiple effects modify your hand size, apply them in timestamp order. For example, if you put Spellbook (an artifact that says you have no maximum hand size) onto the battlefield and then put Doctor Octopus, Master Planner onto the battlefield, your maximum hand size will be eight. However, if those permanents entered in the opposite order, you would have no maximum hand size.

The number of cards you ultimately draw may be affected by replacement effects. For example, if you have six cards in hand as Doctor Octopus's last ability resolves, and you also control Thought Reflection (an enchantment that says "If you would draw a card, draw two cards instead"), you'll end up drawing four cards.

0055a_MTGSPM_Main: Eddie Brock

Eddie Brock

{2}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Hero Villain

3/3

When Eddie Brock enters, return target creature card with mana value 1 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield.

{3}{B}{R}{G}: Transform Eddie Brock. Activate only as a sorcery.

//

Venom, Lethal Protector

{3}{B}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Symbiote Hero Villain

5/5

Menace, trample, haste

Whenever Venom attacks, you may sacrifice another creature. If you do, draw X cards, then you may put a permanent card with mana value X or less from your hand onto the battlefield, where X is the sacrificed creature's mana value.

If a creature or a card in a player's hand or graveyard has in its mana cost, X is 0 when determining its mana value.

0076_MTGSPM_Main: Electro, Assaulting Battery

Electro, Assaulting Battery

{1}{R}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Villain

2/3

Flying

You don't lose unspent red mana as steps and phases end.

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, add {R}.

When Electro leaves the battlefield, you may pay {X}. When you do, he deals X damage to target player.

You can keep unspent red mana indefinitely while Electro is under your control. That means if you add a red mana during one step or phase, you can spend it during a later step or phase, or even a later turn. You will still lose other types of unspent mana as each step and phase ends.

If a red mana you add has certain restrictions or riders associated with it (for example, if it was produced by the last ability of Arena of Glory), they'll apply to that mana no matter when you spend it.

Once Electro leaves the battlefield, you have until the end of the current step or phase to spend whatever red mana you have before you lose that mana as normal. There is no penalty associated with this other than the loss of the mana.

Electro's last ability triggers without requiring a target. You choose the value of X as that ability resolves. If you pay the mana, a second "reflexive" ability triggers. You choose the target for that ability at that time. Players can respond to the reflexive triggered ability as normal, knowing the amount of damage that will be dealt as that ability resolves.

0007_MTGSPM_Main: Flash Thompson, Spider-Fan

Flash Thompson, Spider-Fan

{1}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Citizen

2/2

Flash

When Flash Thompson enters, choose one or both —

• Heckle — Tap target creature.

• Hero Worship — Untap target creature.

If you choose both modes, the first mode will happen, then the second mode will happen. In particular, this means that if you choose the same target for both modes, it will be tapped before it is untapped.

0008_MTGSPM_Main: Friendly Neighborhood

Friendly Neighborhood

{3}{W}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant land

When this Aura enters, create three 1/1 green and white Human Citizen creature tokens.

Enchanted land has "{1}, {T}: Target creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn for each creature you control. Activate only as a sorcery."

The number of creatures you control is determined as the activated ability resolves.

0130_MTGSPM_Main: Green Goblin, Revenant

Green Goblin, Revenant

{3}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Goblin Human Villain

3/3

Flying, deathtouch

Whenever Green Goblin attacks, discard a card. Then draw a card for each card you've discarded this turn.

Green Goblin's last ability counts the number of cards you have discarded previously this turn, including the one you discard to Green Goblin's own ability. It doesn't matter if Green Goblin was on the battlefield at the time the cards were discarded.

0078a_MTGSPM_Main: Gwen Stacy

Gwen Stacy

{1}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Performer Hero

2/1

When Gwen Stacy enters, exile the top card of your library. You may play that card for as long as you control this creature.

{2}{U}{R}{W}: Transform Gwen Stacy. Activate only as a sorcery.

//

Ghost-Spider

{2}{U}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Spider Human Hero

4/4

Flying, vigilance, haste

Whenever you play a land from exile or cast a spell from exile, put a +1/+1 counter on Ghost-Spider.

Remove two counters from Ghost-Spider: Exile the top card of your library. You may play that card this turn.

Transforming Gwen Stacy doesn't cause her to leave the battlefield, which means that the card you exiled when she entered can still be played after she transforms.

Ghost-Spider's triggered ability will trigger even if the spell you cast isn't represented by a card. For example, if an effect copies a card in exile and allows you to cast the copy, casting that copy will cause Ghost-Spider's triggered ability to trigger.

0056_MTGSPM_Main: Gwenom, Remorseless

Gwenom, Remorseless

{3}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Symbiote Spider Hero

4/4

Deathtouch, lifelink

Whenever Gwenom attacks, until end of turn, you may look at the top card of your library any time and you may play cards from the top of your library. If you cast a spell this way, pay life equal to its mana value rather than pay its mana cost.

After the resolution of the triggered ability, Gwenom lets you look at the top card of your library whenever you want (with one restriction—see below), even if you don't have priority. This action doesn't use the stack. Knowing what that card is becomes part of the information you have access to, just like you can look at the cards in your hand. Once the effect has ended in your cleanup step, however, you may not look at the top card anymore.

If the top card of your library changes while you're casting a spell, playing a land, activating an ability, or taking a special action, you can't look at the new top card until you finish doing so. This means that if you cast the top card of your library, you can't look at the next one until you're done paying for that spell.

You must follow all normal timing rules when playing a land or casting a spell this way.

You can play a land card from the top of your library only if you have available land plays remaining.

If a spell has in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost. If you cast a spell for another cost "rather than pay its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as a kicker cost. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the card.

0079_MTGSPM_Main: Heroes' Hangout

Heroes' Hangout

{R}

Sorcery

Choose one —

• Date Night — Exile the top two cards of your library. Choose one of them. Until the end of your next turn, you may play that card.

• Patrol Night — One or two target creatures each get +1/+0 and gain first strike until end of turn.

For the first mode, you choose which card you'll be allowed to play as the ability resolves. The other card will remain in exile indefinitely.

You must follow all normal timing rules when playing a land or casting a spell this way.

If you choose the second mode, you choose whether Heroes' Hangout has one or two targets at the time you cast it. If you choose two targets, each of them get +1/+0 and gain first strike until end of turn.

0032_MTGSPM_Main: Hide on the Ceiling

Hide on the Ceiling

{X}{U}

Instant

Exile X target artifacts and/or creatures. Return the exiled cards to the battlefield under their owners' control at the beginning of the next end step.

If a double-faced card is exiled this way, it will return to the battlefield with its front face up, regardless of which face was up when it was exiled.

0033_MTGSPM_Main: Hydro-Man, Fluid Felon

Hydro-Man, Fluid Felon

{U}{U}

Legendary Creature — Elemental Villain

2/2

Whenever you cast a blue spell, if Hydro-Man is a creature, he gets +1/+1 until end of turn.

At the beginning of your end step, untap Hydro-Man. Until your next turn, he becomes a land and gains "{T}: Add {U}." (He's not a creature during that time.)

The effect of Hydro-Man's last ability ends as your turn begins. There is no opportunity to tap Hydro-Man for once your turn has started.

once your turn has started. After the triggered ability resolves during your end step, however, you may tap him for , even if he entered the battlefield this turn.

0034_MTGSPM_Main: Impostor Syndrome

Impostor Syndrome

{4}{U}{U}

Enchantment

Whenever a nontoken creature you control deals combat damage to a player, create a token that's a copy of it, except it isn't legendary.

Except for not being legendary, the token copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else (unless that permanent is itself copying something else; see below). It doesn't copy whether that permanent is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then the token enters as whatever that creature copied, with the listed exceptions.

If the copied creature has in its mana cost, X is 0.

in its mana cost, X is 0. Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities of the creature will also work.

If something becomes a copy of the token, the copy also isn't legendary.

0165_MTGSPM_Main: Interdimensional Web Watch

Interdimensional Web Watch

{4}

Artifact

When this artifact enters, exile the top two cards of your library. Until the end of your next turn, you may play those cards.

{T}: Add two mana in any combination of colors. Spend this mana only to cast spells from exile.

You must follow all normal timing rules when playing a land or casting a spell this way.

Mana from Interdimensional Web Watch's last ability may be spent on any spells cast from exile, not just spells cast from exile via its first ability.

0081_MTGSPM_Main: J. Jonah Jameson

J. Jonah Jameson

{2}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Citizen

2/2

When J. Jonah Jameson enters, suspect up to one target creature. (A suspected creature has menace and can't block.)

Whenever a creature you control with menace attacks, create a Treasure token.

When an effect suspects a creature, it becomes suspected. It gains menace and "This creature can't block" for as long as it's suspected. It stays suspected until it leaves the battlefield or another effect causes it to no longer be suspected.

If a suspected creature loses all abilities, it will lose menace and "This creature can't block," but it won't stop being suspected.

Being suspected isn't a copiable value. If a permanent becomes a copy of a suspected creature, it won't be suspected.

If a creature is already suspected, suspecting it again won't have any effect.

Though JJJ suspects only one creature when he enters, there is generally no limit to the number of creatures that can be suspected. Suspecting a new creature doesn't cause other creatures to stop being suspected.

0131_MTGSPM_Main: Jackal, Genius Geneticist

Jackal, Genius Geneticist

{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Scientist Villain

1/1

Trample

Whenever you cast a creature spell with mana value equal to Jackal's power, copy that spell, except the copy isn't legendary. Then put a +1/+1 counter on Jackal. (The copy becomes a token.)

If a spell has {X} in its mana cost, use the value chosen for that X to determine the mana value of that spell.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy will have the same value of X.

0132_MTGSPM_Main: Kraven, Proud Predator

Kraven, Proud Predator

{1}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior Villain

*/4

Vigilance

Top of the Food Chain — Kraven's power is equal to the greatest mana value among permanents you control.

If a permanent on the battlefield has in its mana cost, X is 0 when determining its mana value.

0035_MTGSPM_Main: Lady Octopus, Inspired Inventor

Lady Octopus, Inspired Inventor

{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Scientist Villain

0/2

Whenever you draw your first or second card each turn, put an ingenuity counter on Lady Octopus.

{T}: You may cast an artifact spell from your hand with mana value less than or equal to the number of ingenuity counters on Lady Octopus without paying its mana cost.

The spell is cast as Lady Octopus's last ability resolves. You can't wait and cast it later.

You don't have to cast a spell as that ability resolves. If you choose not to for some reason, don't let anyone judge your genius plans.

0106_MTGSPM_Main: Lizard, Connors's Curse

Lizard, Connors's Curse

{2}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Lizard Villain

5/5

Trample

Lizard Formula — When Lizard, Connors's Curse enters, up to one other target creature loses all abilities and becomes a green Lizard creature with base power and toughness 4/4.

The effect from Lizard's triggered ability doesn't end at the end of the turn.

0107_MTGSPM_Main: Lurking Lizards

Lurking Lizards

{1}{G}

Creature — Lizard Villain

1/3

Trample

Whenever you cast a spell with mana value 4 or greater, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

If a spell has in its mana cost, use the value chosen for that X to determine the mana value of that spell.

0036_MTGSPM_Main: Madame Web, Clairvoyant

Madame Web, Clairvoyant

{4}{U}{U}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Advisor

4/4

You may look at the top card of your library any time.

You may cast Spider spells and noncreature spells from the top of your library.

Whenever you attack, you may mill a card. (You may put the top card of your library into your graveyard.)

Madame Web lets you look at the top card of your library whenever you want (with one restriction—see below), even if you don't have priority. This action doesn't use the stack. Knowing what that card is becomes part of the information you have access to, just like you can look at the cards in your hand.

If the top card of your library changes while you're casting a spell, playing a land, activating an ability, or taking a special action, you can't look at the new top card until you finish doing so. This means that if you cast the top card of your library, you can't look at the next one until you're done paying for that spell.

You must follow all normal timing rules when casting a spell this way.

0083_MTGSPM_Main: Maximum Carnage

Maximum Carnage

{4}{R}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after III.)

I — Until your next turn, each creature attacks each combat if able and attacks a player other than you if able.

II — Add {R}{R}{R}.

III — This Saga deals 5 damage to each opponent.

Maximum Carnage's first chapter ability affects all creatures until your next turn, regardless of whether or not they were on the battlefield at the time the ability resolved.

If a creature under the effects of the first chapter ability can't attack for any reason (such as being tapped or having come under your control that turn), then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having it attack, you're not forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack in that case either.

However, if such a creature can't attack players other than you, it must attack you (unless you control it) or a planeswalker or battle it can attack.

Although the effects of the first chapter ability are the same as the goad keyword action, that ability doesn't cause any creatures to become goaded. Effects that refer to "goaded creatures" won't apply.

0135_MTGSPM_Main: Mister Negative

Mister Negative

{5}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Villain

5/5

Vigilance, lifelink

Darkforce Inversion — When Mister Negative enters, you may exchange life totals with target opponent. If you lost life this way, draw that many cards.

When life totals are exchanged, each player gains or loses the amount of life necessary to equal the other player's life total. For example, if one player has 10 life and the other has 17 life, the first player gains 7 life and the other one loses 7 life. Replacement effects may modify these gains and losses, and triggered abilities may trigger on them.

If a player can't gain life, that player can't exchange life totals with a player with a higher life total. Similarly, a player who can't lose life can't exchange life totals with a player with a lower life total.

0084_MTGSPM_Main: Molten Man, Inferno Incarnate

Molten Man, Inferno Incarnate

{2}{R}

Legendary Creature — Elemental Villain

0/0

When Molten Man enters, search your library for a basic Mountain card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

Molten Man gets +1/+1 for each Mountain you control.

When Molten Man leaves the battlefield, sacrifice a land.

If Molten Man leaves the battlefield before his enters triggered ability resolves, the leaves-the-battlefield triggered ability will resolve first, and you will sacrifice a land before searching your library for a Mountain.

0037_MTGSPM_Main: Mysterio, Master of Illusion

Mysterio, Master of Illusion

{3}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Villain

3/3

When Mysterio enters, create a 3/3 blue Illusion Villain creature token for each nontoken Villain you control. Exile those tokens when Mysterio leaves the battlefield.

If Mysterio leaves the battlefield before the tokens are created, the ability that removes them will never trigger.

0039a_MTGSPM_Main: Norman Osborn

Norman Osborn

{1}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Scientist Villain

1/1

Norman Osborn can't be blocked.

Whenever Norman Osborn deals combat damage to a player, he connives. (Draw a card, then discard a card. If you discarded a nonland card, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.)

{1}{U}{B}{R}: Transform Norman Osborn. Activate only as a sorcery.

//

Green Goblin

{1}{U}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Goblin Human Villain

3/3

Flying, menace

Spells you cast from your graveyard cost {2} less to cast.

Goblin Formula — Each nonland card in your graveyard has mayhem. The mayhem cost is equal to its mana cost. (You may cast a card from your graveyard for its mayhem cost if you discarded it this turn. Timing rules still apply.)

Green Goblin's cost-reduction ability reduces only the generic mana component of a spell's cost. For example, if you cast a spell from your graveyard that would normally cost , you will have to pay to cast it.

, you will have to pay to cast it. Green Goblin's cost-reduction ability doesn't itself allow you to cast any spells from your graveyard. It only reduces the cost of spells that another effect (such as that of Green Goblin's last ability) has allowed you to cast.

0182_MTGSPM_Main: Oscorp Industries

Oscorp Industries

Land

This land enters tapped.

When this land enters from a graveyard, you lose 2 life.

{T}: Add {U}, {B}, or {R}.

Mayhem (You may play this card from your graveyard if you discarded it this turn. Timing rules still apply.)

You can play Oscorp Industries using its mayhem ability only if you have available land plays remaining. There's no cost to playing a land; you're simply playing it from your graveyard.

0171_MTGSPM_Main: Peter Parker's Camera

Peter Parker's Camera

{1}

Artifact

This artifact enters with three film counters on it.

{2}, {T}, Remove a film counter from this artifact: Copy target activated or triggered ability you control. You may choose new targets for the copy.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keyword abilities (such as equip) are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder text. An activated mana ability is one that produces mana as it resolves, not one that costs mana to activate.

Triggered abilities use the words "when," "whenever," or "at." They're often written as "[Trigger condition], [effect]." Some keyword abilities (such as prowess) are triggered abilities and will have "when," "whenever," or "at the beginning of" in their reminder text.

Peter Parker's Camera's ability targets an ability that is on the stack and creates another instance of that ability on the stack. It doesn't cause any object to gain an ability.

The source of the copy is the same as the source of the original ability.

If the ability is modal (that is, if it says, "Choose one —" or similar), the mode is copied and can't be changed.

If the ability that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was activated, the copy will have the same value of X.

If the ability divides damage or distributes counters among a number of targets, the division and number of targets can't be changed. If you choose new targets, you must choose the same number of targets.

You can't choose to pay any activation costs for the copy. However, effects based on those costs that were paid for the original ability are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy.

Any choices made when the ability resolves won't have been made yet when it's copied. Any such choices will be made separately when the copy resolves. If a triggered ability asks you to pay a cost, you pay that cost for the copy separately.

If an ability is linked to a second ability, copies of that ability are also linked to that second ability. If the second ability refers to "the exiled card," it refers to all cards exiled by the ability and the copy. For example, if The Spot, Living Portal's enters-the-battlefield ability is copied and four cards are exiled, they all return when The Spot, Living Portal dies.

In some cases involving linked abilities, an ability requires information about "the exiled card." When this happens, the ability gets multiple answers. If these answers are being used to determine the value of a variable, the sum is used. If an ability attempts to create a token that is a copy of "the exiled card," it creates a token for each card exiled this way that is a copy of that exiled card.

0112_MTGSPM_Main: Sandman, Shifting Scoundrel

Sandman, Shifting Scoundrel

{1}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Sand Elemental Villain

*/*

Sandman's power and toughness are each equal to the number of lands you control.

Sandman can't be blocked by creatures with power 2 or less.

{3}{G}{G}: Return this card and target land card from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped.

Sandman's first ability works in all zones, not only the battlefield.

Sandman's second ability applies only at the time blockers are declared. For example, if Sandman is blocked by a creature with 4 power, and then an effect gives that creature -3/-0, it won't stop blocking Sandman.

0142_MTGSPM_Main: Scarlet Spider, Ben Reilly

Scarlet Spider, Ben Reilly

{1}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Spider Human Hero

4/3

Web-slinging {R}{G} (You may cast this spell for {R}{G} if you also return a tapped creature you control to its owner's hand.)

Trample

Sensational Save — If Scarlet Spider was cast using web-slinging, he enters with X +1/+1 counters on him, where X is the mana value of the returned creature.

Use the mana value of the creature as it last existed on the battlefield to determine the value of X. If it had in its mana cost, X is 0 when determining its mana value.

0092_MTGSPM_Main: Spider-Punk

Spider-Punk

{1}{R}

Legendary Creature — Spider Human Hero

2/1

Riot (This creature enters with your choice of a +1/+1 counter or haste.)

Other Spiders you control have riot.

Spells and abilities can't be countered.

Damage can't be prevented.

Riot is a replacement effect. Players can't respond to your choice of a +1/+1 counter or haste.

If a creature entering the battlefield has riot but can't have +1/+1 counters put on it, it gains haste.

If you choose for a creature with riot to gain haste, it gains haste indefinitely. It doesn't lose it as the turn ends or if another player gains control of it.

While Spider-Punk is on the battlefield, spells and abilities can still be the target of another spell or ability that would normally counter them, but they won't be countered as that spell or ability resolves.

0046_MTGSPM_Main: Spider-Sense

Spider-Sense

{1}{U}

Instant

Web-slinging {U} (You may cast this spell for {U} if you also return a tapped creature you control to its owner's hand.)

Counter target instant spell, sorcery spell, or triggered ability.

Triggered abilities use the words "when," "whenever," or "at." They're often written as "[Trigger condition], [effect]." Some keyword abilities (such as prowess) are triggered abilities and will have "when," "whenever," or "at the beginning of" in their reminder text.

0093_MTGSPM_Main: Spider-Verse

Spider-Verse

{3}{R}{R}

Enchantment

The "legend rule" doesn't apply to Spiders you control.

Whenever you cast a spell from anywhere other than your hand, you may copy it. If you do, you may choose new targets for the copy. If the copy is a permanent spell, it gains haste. Do this only once each turn.

If, while you control Spider-Verse, you also control a legendary Spider permanent and a single legendary non-Spider permanent with the same name, the legend rule will not cause you to put either one into your graveyard.

If, while you control Spider-Verse, you also control more than one legendary non-Spider permanent and at least one legendary Spider permanent all with the same name, the legend rule applies to only the non-Spider permanents. You must choose one of the non-Spider permanents to keep and put the rest of the non-Spider permanents with that name into your graveyard. You may not choose one of the Spider permanents to keep and you may not put any of the Spiders into your graveyard this way.

Once you choose to copy a spell with Spider-Verse's last ability, that ability won't trigger again for the duration of the turn. Any instances of the ability already on the stack when you choose to copy a spell will have no effect.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy will have the same value of X.

0094_MTGSPM_Main: Spinneret and Spiderling

Spinneret and Spiderling

{R}

Legendary Creature — Spider Human Hero

1/2

Whenever you attack with two or more Spiders, put a +1/+1 counter on Spinneret and Spiderling.

Whenever Spinneret and Spiderling deals 4 or more damage, exile the top card of your library. Until the end of your next turn, you may play that card.

Spinneret and Spiderling are one Spider under the game rules.

Spinneret and Spiderling doesn't have to be one of the two or more Spiders you attack with in order to cause their first ability to trigger.

You must follow all normal timing rules when playing a land or casting a spell this way.

0153_MTGSPM_Main: The Spot, Living Portal

The Spot, Living Portal

{3}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Scientist Villain

4/4

When The Spot enters, exile up to one target nonland permanent and up to one target nonland permanent card from a graveyard.

When The Spot dies, put him on the bottom of his owner's library. If you do, return the exiled cards to their owners' hands.

If The Spot is a token, you can't move him from the graveyard when he dies, so the exiled cards won't be returned.

0096_MTGSPM_Main: Superior Foes of Spider-Man

Superior Foes of Spider-Man

{2}{R}

Creature — Human Rogue Villain

3/3

Trample

Whenever you cast a spell with mana value 4 or greater, you may exile the top card of your library. If you do, you may play that card until you exile another card with this creature.

You must follow all normal timing rules when playing a land or casting a spell this way.

0155_MTGSPM_Main: Superior Spider-Man

Superior Spider-Man

{2}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Spider Human Hero

4/4

Mind Swap — You may have Superior Spider-Man enter as a copy of any creature card in a graveyard, except his name is Superior Spider-Man and he's a 4/4 Spider Human Hero in addition to his other types. When you do, exile that card.

If the copied card has in its mana cost, X is 0.

in its mana cost, X is 0. Treat Superior Spider-Man as though he were the chosen card entering (with the noted exceptions). Any "As this creature enters," "This creature enters with," and "When this creature enters" abilities of the chosen card will work.

0120_MTGSPM_Main: Terrific Team-Up

Terrific Team-Up

{3}{G}

Instant

This spell costs {2} less to cast if you control a permanent with mana value 4 or greater.

One or two target creatures you control each get +1/+0 until end of turn. They each deal damage equal to their power to target creature an opponent controls.

If a permanent on the battlefield has in its mana cost, X is 0 when determining its mana value.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Borderless Source Material Card-Specific Notes

0039_MTGSPM_PartSM: Alibou, Ancient Witness

Alibou, Ancient Witness

(Alternate name: Iron Spider, Civil Warrior)

{3}{R}{W}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Golem

4/5

Other artifact creatures you control have haste.

Whenever one or more artifact creatures you control attack, Iron Spider deals X damage to any target and you scry X, where X is the number of tapped artifacts you control.

If Alibou leaves the battlefield, artifact creatures you control lose haste. If they haven't been under your control since the turn began and don't otherwise have haste, they can't attack that turn. If they've already attacked, losing haste won't remove them from combat and they'll remain attackers.

You choose a target as Alibou's triggered ability is put on the stack. If that target isn't legal as the triggered ability tries to resolve, it doesn't resolve and you don't scry.

If you control no tapped artifacts when the triggered ability resolves (perhaps because they were destroyed or had vigilance), no damage will be dealt and you won't scry.

0032_MTGSPM_PartSM: Arasta of the Endless Web

Arasta of the Endless Web

(Alternate name: Master Weaver, Web Protector)

{2}{G}{G}

Legendary Enchantment Creature — Spider

3/5

Reach

Whenever an opponent casts an instant or sorcery spell, create a 1/2 green Spider creature token with reach.

An ability that triggers when a player casts a spell resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

0033_MTGSPM_PartSM: Beast Within

Beast Within

{2}{G}

Instant

Destroy target permanent. Its controller creates a 3/3 green Beast creature token.

If the target permanent is an illegal target by the time Beast Within tries to resolve, the spell won't resolve. No player creates a Beast token. If the target is legal but not destroyed (most likely because it has indestructible), its controller does create a Beast token.

0008_MTGSPM_PartSM: Clever Impersonator

Clever Impersonator

{2}{U}{U}

Creature — Shapeshifter

0/0

You may have this creature enter as a copy of any nonland permanent on the battlefield.

You choose which nonland permanent Clever Impersonator will copy, if any, as it enters the battlefield. This doesn't target that nonland permanent.

Remember that if you control more than one legendary permanent with the same name, you'll choose one to remain on the battlefield and put the rest into their owner's graveyard.

If Clever Impersonator enters the battlefield as a copy of a planeswalker, it will enter the battlefield with a number of loyalty counters on it equal to the loyalty printed in the lower right corner of the planeswalker card. It won't copy the number of loyalty counters on the original planeswalker.

Clever Impersonator copies exactly what is printed on the chosen permanent (unless that permanent is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that permanent is tapped or untapped, whether that permanent has any counters on it or any Auras and/or Equipment attached to it, and it doesn't copy any non-copy effects that have changed that permanent's power, toughness, types, color, abilities, or so on.

If the chosen permanent has in its mana cost, X is 0.

in its mana cost, X is 0. If the chosen permanent is a copy of something else (for example, if the chosen permanent is another Clever Impersonator), then your Clever Impersonator enters the battlefield as whatever the chosen permanent copied.

If the chosen permanent is a token, Clever Impersonator copies the original characteristics of that token as defined by the effect that put that token onto the battlefield. Clever Impersonator is not a token.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the chosen permanent will trigger when Clever Impersonator enters the battlefield. Any "as [this permanent] enters" or "[this permanent] enters with" abilities of the chosen permanent will also work.

If Clever Impersonator enters the battlefield at the same time as another permanent, it can't become a copy of that permanent. You may choose only a nonland permanent that's already on the battlefield.

You can choose not to copy anything. In that case, Clever Impersonator enters the battlefield as a 0/0 creature, and it's put into the graveyard immediately (unless something is raising its toughness above 0).

0001_MTGSPM_PartSM: Comeuppance

Comeuppance

{3}{W}

Instant

Prevent all damage that would be dealt to you and planeswalkers you control this turn by sources you don't control. If damage from a creature source is prevented this way, Comeuppance deals that much damage to that creature. If damage from a noncreature source is prevented this way, Comeuppance deals that much damage to the source's controller.

Comeuppance's effect is not a redirection effect. If it prevents damage, Comeuppance (not the original source) deals damage to the permanent or player as part of that prevention effect. Comeuppance is the source of the new damage, so the characteristics of the original source (such as its color, or whether it had lifelink or deathtouch) don't affect the new damage. The new damage is not combat damage, even if the prevented damage was.

0016_MTGSPM_PartSM: Feed the Swarm

Feed the Swarm

{1}{B}

Sorcery

Destroy target creature or enchantment an opponent controls. You lose life equal to that permanent's mana value.

If the target permanent is an illegal target by the time Feed the Swarm tries to resolve, the spell doesn't resolve. You don't lose any life. If the target is legal but not destroyed (most likely because it has indestructible), you do lose life.

The amount of life you lose is determined by the permanent's mana value as it last existed on the battlefield.

If a permanent on the battlefield has in its mana cost, X is 0 when determining its mana value.

0034_MTGSPM_PartSM: Heroic Intervention

Heroic Intervention

{1}{G}

Instant

Permanents you control gain hexproof and indestructible until end of turn.

A planeswalker with indestructible still loses loyalty counters as it's dealt damage. If it has no loyalty counters on it, it will be put into its owner's graveyard.

A battle with indestructible still loses defense counters as it's dealt damage. If it's a Siege, it will still be exiled when the last defense counter is removed from it, and its controller may still cast it transformed without paying its mana cost.

0017_MTGSPM_PartSM: Hex

Hex

{4}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Destroy six target creatures.

You must target six different creatures. If you can't, you can't cast Hex. If some of the creatures become illegal targets before the spell resolves, Hex will still destroy the rest of them.

0002_MTGSPM_PartSM: Leyline Binding

Leyline Binding

{5}{W}

Enchantment

Flash

Domain — This spell costs {1} less to cast for each basic land type among lands you control.

When this enchantment enters, exile target nonland permanent an opponent controls until this enchantment leaves the battlefield.

Leyline Binding's domain ability doesn't change its mana value, which is always 6.

0010_MTGSPM_PartSM: Lorthos, the Tidemaker

Lorthos, the Tidemaker

(Alternate name: Doc Ock, Armed and Dangerous)

{5}{U}{U}{U}

Legendary Creature — Octopus

8/8

Whenever Doc Ock attacks, you may pay {8}. If you do, tap up to eight target permanents. Those permanents don't untap during their controllers' next untap steps.

You may target any eight (or fewer) permanents. It's okay if any of them are already tapped, and it's okay if any of them are controlled by someone other than the defending player.

If a targeted permanent is untapped at the time its controller's next untap step begins, this ability has no effect on it. It won't apply at some later time when the targeted permanent is tapped.

If an affected permanent changes controllers before its old controller's next untap step, this ability will prevent it from being untapped during its new controller's next untap step.

0011_MTGSPM_PartSM: Mindbreak Trap

Mindbreak Trap

{2}{U}{U}

Instant — Trap

If an opponent cast three or more spells this turn, you may pay {0} rather than pay this spell's mana cost.

Exile any number of target spells.

Mindbreak Trap's alternative cost condition checks whether an opponent cast three or more spells this turn, not whether those spells have resolved.

For Mindbreak Trap's alternative cost to apply, a single opponent must cast three or more spells. Three opponents each casting a single spell won't work, for example.

If a spell is exiled, it's removed from the stack and thus will not resolve. The spell isn't countered; it just no longer exists. This works on spells that can't be countered.

0012_MTGSPM_PartSM: Mystic Confluence

Mystic Confluence

{3}{U}{U}

Instant

Choose three. You may choose the same mode more than once.

• Counter target spell unless its controller pays {3}.

• Return target creature to its owner's hand.

• Draw a card.

No matter which combination of modes you choose, you always follow the instructions in the order they are written.

If the middle mode is chosen more than once, you choose the relative order to return the target creatures.

No player can cast spells or activate abilities in between the modes of a resolving spell. Any abilities that trigger won't be put onto the stack until Mystic Confluence is done resolving.

If Mystic Confluence is copied, the effect that creates the copy will usually allow you to choose new targets, but you can't choose new modes.

If you choose the first and/or second modes but all of the targets become illegal before Mystic Confluence resolves, the spell won't resolve. If you also chose the last mode once or twice, you won't draw any cards. If at least one target is still legal, the spell will resolve but will have no effect on any illegal targets.

0024_MTGSPM_PartSM: Najeela, the Blade-Blossom

Najeela, the Blade-Blossom

(Alternate name: Spider-Gwen, Web-Warrior)

{2}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior

3/2

Whenever a Warrior attacks, you may have its controller create a 1/1 white Warrior creature token that's tapped and attacking.

{W}{U}{B}{R}{G}: Untap all attacking creatures. They gain trample, lifelink, and haste until end of turn. After this phase, there is an additional combat phase. Activate only during combat.

The controller of each Warrior token created by Najeela chooses which player or planeswalker it's attacking. The tokens don't have to be attacking the same player or planeswalker as the creature that caused the ability to trigger. They can even be attacking players or planeswalkers that weren't being attacked.

Although the tokens created by Najeela's first ability are attacking, they were never declared as attacking creatures (for the purposes of abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks, for example).

Untapping an attacking creature doesn't remove it from combat.

There is no main phase before the additional combat phase. This means that, for example, you can't activate an equip ability between combats.

0003_MTGSPM_PartSM: Nine Lives

Nine Lives

{1}{W}{W}

Enchantment

Hexproof

If a source would deal damage to you, prevent that damage and put an incarnation counter on this enchantment.

When there are nine or more incarnation counters on this enchantment, exile it.

When this enchantment leaves the battlefield, you lose the game.

If more than one source deals damage to you at once, prevent the damage from each of them and put that many incarnation counters on Nine Lives, even if this causes more than nine incarnation counters to be on Nine Lives.

If damage that a source would deal to you can't be prevented, you still put an incarnation counter on Nine Lives.

Once the first triggered ability is on the stack, it won't trigger again, even if more damage is prevented and more incarnation counters are put onto it.

If you counter the first triggered ability or otherwise remove it from the stack, it will just trigger again immediately if Nine Lives still has nine or more incarnation counters on it.

The last ability of Nine Lives triggers no matter how it leaves the battlefield.

0019_MTGSPM_PartSM: Opposition Agent

Opposition Agent

{2}{B}

Creature — Human Rogue

3/2

Flash

You control your opponents while they're searching their libraries.

While an opponent is searching their library, they exile each card they find. You may play those cards for as long as they remain exiled, and you may spend mana as though it were mana of any color to cast them.

While controlling an opponent, you make all choices and decisions for that player. However, because the control effect is limited to while they're searching their libraries, it's unlikely the player will be allowed to make any decisions other than what to find with the search.

You can't have the player find cards in their library that aren't asked for by the search instruction. For example, if the opponent is searching their library for a basic land card, you can't have them find a different card, such as a creature card.

If the search instruction states a quality of the card to find, such as a color or card type, you may have the opponent not find any cards. If the search is simply for a number of cards without stating a quality, you must have them find that many cards (or as many as possible, if their library doesn't contain that many cards).

While controlling an opponent, you can't make any choices or decisions for that player related to tournament rules. You can't make them concede or have them agree to an intentional draw.

The cards found in the search will be exiled rather than be put wherever the spell or ability tells the opponent to put them after finding them. Any other effects the spell or ability has will still apply. If such an effect refers to the found cards, it can't see them in exile.

If a spell or ability instructs an opponent you control to search multiple zones including the library, you decide what cards they find in all zones. They'll exile all cards they find in any of the zones.

If more than one player controls an Opposition Agent, and another player searches their library, the controller of the Opposition Agent that most recently entered the battlefield controls that player during the search. Because the last ability of each Opposition Agent is trying to exile the card and give permission to play it, the owner of the exiled card chooses which effect wins. However, that owner will be under another player's control, so that player controlling that owner actually makes the decision. In other words, the player who controls the Opposition Agent whose effect applies (and thus controls the opponent) can choose to give themselves all the play permissions unless they're feeling very generous.

You must follow the normal timing permissions and restrictions for each exiled card. If one is a land, you can't play it unless you have land plays available.

You'll still pay all costs for a spell cast this way, including additional costs. You may also pay alternative costs if any are available.

In a multiplayer game, if a player leaves the game, all cards that player owns leave as well.

0036_MTGSPM_PartSM: Parallel Lives

Parallel Lives

{3}{G}

Enchantment

If an effect would create one or more tokens under your control, it creates twice that many of those tokens instead.

Everything that is specified by the effect creating the original token or tokens will also be true about the additional token or tokens created by Parallel Lives's replacement effect. For example, if an effect tells you to create a token "tapped and attacking," the additional tokens will also be tapped and attacking.

If you control two Parallel Lives, then the number of tokens created is four times the original number. If you control three, then the number of tokens created is eight times the original number, and so on.

0004_MTGSPM_PartSM: Path to Exile

Path to Exile

{W}

Instant

Exile target creature. Its controller may search their library for a basic land card, put that card onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Path to Exile tries to resolve, the spell won't resolve. The creature's controller won't search for a basic land card.

The controller of the exiled creature isn't required to search their library for a basic land. If that player doesn't, the player won't shuffle their library.

0013_MTGSPM_PartSM: Ponder

Ponder

{U}

Sorcery

Look at the top three cards of your library, then put them back in any order. You may shuffle.

Draw a card.

If you choose to shuffle your library, that includes the three cards you just looked at and put back on top of it.

0020_MTGSPM_PartSM: Reanimate

Reanimate

{B}

Sorcery

Put target creature card from a graveyard onto the battlefield under your control. You lose life equal to that card's mana value.

If a card in a graveyard has in its mana cost, X is 0.

in its mana cost, X is 0. The amount of life you lose is determined by the mana value of the card in your graveyard, not the creature once it's on the battlefield.

You lose life after the creature is already on the battlefield. Any abilities it has that interact with loss of life, such as that of Platinum Emperion, apply to that loss of life.

If any abilities trigger on the creature entering the battlefield, those abilities resolve after you lose life. If losing life results in you losing the game, those abilities won't resolve.

In a multiplayer game, if a player leaves the game, all cards that player owns leave as well. If you leave the game, the creature you control from Reanimate is exiled.

0025_MTGSPM_PartSM: Relentless Assault

Relentless Assault

{2}{R}{R}

Sorcery

Untap all creatures that attacked this turn. After this main phase, there is an additional combat phase followed by an additional main phase.

If you manage to cast this during a main phase of your opponent's turn, that opponent's creatures will untap and that opponent will be able to attack again. It will not allow you to attack during their turn.

Abilities that trigger when a creature attacks, blocks, or is blocked will trigger during each combat that turn.

A creature that attacks each turn if able must attack only once that turn. It is not forced into each attack that turn. However, a creature that attacks each combat if able must attack again if it can.

Relentless Assault creates an additional combat and main phase only if it resolves during a main phase.

0005_MTGSPM_PartSM: Reprieve

Reprieve

{1}{W}

Instant

Return target spell to its owner's hand.

Draw a card.

If a spell is returned to its owner's hand, it's removed from the stack and thus will not resolve. This works against a spell that can't be countered.

0006_MTGSPM_PartSM: Rest in Peace

Rest in Peace

{1}{W}

Enchantment

When this enchantment enters, exile all graveyards.

If a card or token would be put into a graveyard from anywhere, exile it instead.

While Rest in Peace is on the battlefield, abilities that trigger whenever a creature dies won't trigger because cards and tokens are never put into a player's graveyard.

If Rest in Peace is destroyed by a spell, Rest in Peace will be exiled and then the spell will be put into its owner's graveyard.

If a card is discarded while Rest in Peace is on the battlefield, abilities that function when a card is discarded (such as madness) still work, even though that card never reaches a graveyard. In addition, spells or abilities that check the characteristics of a discarded card (such as Chandra Ablaze's first ability) can find that card in exile.

0014_MTGSPM_PartSM: Rite of Replication

Rite of Replication

{2}{U}{U}

Sorcery

Kicker {5}

Create a token that's a copy of target creature. If this spell was kicked, create five of those tokens instead.

"Kicker [cost]" means "You may pay an additional [cost] as you cast this spell."

If a spell's kicker cost was paid, the spell is "kicked."

The kicker ability doesn't let you pay a kicker cost more than once.

If you copy a kicked spell on the stack, the copy is also kicked.

To determine a spell's total cost, start with the mana cost (or an alternative cost if another card's effect allows you to pay one instead), add any cost increases (such as kicker), then apply any cost reductions. The spell's mana value remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

The tokens copy exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else (unless that permanent is itself copying something else; see below). It doesn't copy whether that permanent is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then the tokens enter the battlefield as whatever that creature copied.

If the copied creature is a token, the tokens created copy the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created that token.

If the copied creature has in its mana cost, X is 0.

in its mana cost, X is 0. Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities of the creature will also work.

0026_MTGSPM_PartSM: Savage Beating

Savage Beating

{3}{R}{R}

Instant

Cast this spell only during your turn and only during combat.

Choose one —

• Creatures you control gain double strike until end of turn.

• Untap all creatures you control. After this phase, there is an additional combat phase.

Entwine {1}{R}

The additional combat phase is directly after the combat phase in which Savage Beating is cast. There isn't a main phase between the two combat phases.

0021_MTGSPM_PartSM: Saw in Half

Saw in Half

{2}{B}

Instant

Destroy target creature. If that creature dies this way, its controller creates two tokens that are copies of that creature, except their power is half that creature's power and their toughness is half that creature's toughness. Round up each time.

If the creature isn't destroyed (perhaps because it has indestructible), its controller doesn't create any tokens. The same is true if the creature is destroyed but instead of going to its owner's graveyard, a replacement effect moves it elsewhere, such as exile.

Use the power and toughness of the creature from when it was last on the battlefield to determine the power and toughness of the tokens.

Except for power and toughness, the tokens copy exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else (unless that creature was copying something else or it's a token; see below). They don't copy whether that creature was tapped or untapped, whether it had any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, and so on.

If the original creature had a characteristic-defining ability that determined its power and/or toughness, that ability is not copied.

If the copied creature had in its mana cost, X is 0.

in its mana cost, X is 0. If the copied creature was a token, the new tokens copy the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created the token, with the listed exceptions.

If the copied creature was copying something else, then the tokens enter the battlefield as whatever that creature copied, with the listed exceptions.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the tokens enter the battlefield. Any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities of the copied creature will also work.

0022_MTGSPM_PartSM: Skithiryx, the Blight Dragon

Skithiryx, the Blight Dragon

(Alternate name: Venom, King in Black)

{3}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Phyrexian Dragon Skeleton

4/4

Flying, infect

{B}: Venom gains haste until end of turn.

{B}{B}: Regenerate Venom.

Damage that a creature with infect deals doesn't result in damage being marked on a creature or a player losing life. Instead, it results in that many -1/-1 counters being put on that creature or that many poison counters being given to that player. Damage dealt to planeswalkers still results in that planeswalker losing that many loyalty counters. Damage dealt to battles still results in that battle losing that many defense counters.

A player who has ten or more poison counters loses the game. This is a state-based action.

The -1/-1 counters remain on the creature indefinitely. They're not removed if the creature regenerates or the turn ends.

Damage from a source with infect is damage in all respects. If the source with infect also has lifelink, damage dealt by that source also causes its controller to gain that much life. Damage from a source with infect can be prevented or redirected. Abilities that trigger on damage being dealt will trigger if a source with infect deals damage, if appropriate.

Activating the regeneration ability creates a replacement effect that acts like a shield, replacing the next time Skithiryx would be destroyed that turn. The shield works against effects that try to destroy Skithiryx or lethal damage that would be dealt to Skithiryx.

If the regeneration shield is used, Skithiryx isn't destroyed, all damage marked on Skithiryx is healed, it becomes tapped, and it's removed from combat (if applicable).

Skithiryx can regenerate even if it isn't in combat, it's already tapped, or it's undamaged.

0038_MTGSPM_PartSM: Tangle

Tangle

{1}{G}

Instant

Prevent all combat damage that would be dealt this turn.

Each attacking creature doesn't untap during its controller's next untap step.

The creatures that are not going to untap are determined at the time this spell resolves.

0028_MTGSPM_PartSM: Thrill of Possibility

Thrill of Possibility

{1}{R}

Instant

As an additional cost to cast this spell, discard a card.

Draw two cards.

You must discard exactly one card to cast Thrill of Possibility; you can't cast it without discarding a card, and you can't discard additional cards.

0007_MTGSPM_PartSM: Wedding Ring

Wedding Ring

{2}{W}{W}

Artifact

When this artifact enters, if it was cast, target opponent creates a token that's a copy of it.

Whenever an opponent who controls an artifact named Wedding Ring draws a card during their turn, you draw a card.

Whenever an opponent who controls an artifact named Wedding Ring gains life during their turn, you gain that much life.

The trigger conditions of Wedding Ring's second and third abilities care about opponents who control any artifact named Wedding Ring, not just the token copy created by its first ability.

0030_MTGSPM_PartSM: Winds of Change

Winds of Change

{R}

Sorcery

Each player shuffles the cards from their hand into their library, then draws that many cards.

Each player draws a number of cards equal to the number of cards they shuffled into their own library.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Welcome Deck Card-Specific Notes

0013_MTGSPM_Welcome: Double Trouble

Double Trouble

{4}{R}

Instant

Double the power of each creature you control until end of turn.

To double a creature's power, that creature gets +X/+0, where X is that creature's power as Double Trouble resolves.

0014_MTGSPM_Welcome: Ghost-Spider, Gwen Stacy

Ghost-Spider, Gwen Stacy

{3}{R}{R}

Legendary Creature — Spider Human Hero

4/4

Menace (This creature can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

Whenever Ghost-Spider attacks, she deals X damage to defending player, where X is the number of attacking creatures.

Count the number of attacking creatures as Ghost-Spider's ability resolves. If a player responded to the ability by removing creatures from combat, this may be different than the number of creatures that were attacking as the ability triggered.

0003_MTGSPM_Welcome: MJ, Rising Star

MJ, Rising Star

{2}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Performer

2/3

Vigilance (Attacking doesn't cause this creature to tap.)

Whenever you gain life, put a +1/+1 counter on MJ.

If MJ, Rising Star is dealt lethal damage at the same time that you gain life, she won't receive a counter from her ability in time to save her.

The ability of MJ, Rising Star triggers just once for each life-gaining event, regardless of how much life is gained.

Each creature with lifelink dealing combat damage causes a separate life-gaining event. For example, if two creatures you control with lifelink deal combat damage at the same time, MJ, Rising Star's ability will trigger twice. However, if a single creature you control with lifelink deals combat damage to multiple creatures, players, planeswalkers, and/or battles at the same time (perhaps because it has trample or was blocked by more than one creature), the ability will trigger only once.

If you gain an amount of life "for each" of something or "equal to the number" of something, that life is gained as one event and MJ, Rising Star's ability triggers only once.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, life gained by your teammate won't cause MJ, Rising Star's ability to trigger, even though it caused your team's life total to increase.

0017_MTGSPM_Welcome: Prowler, Misguided Mentor

Prowler, Misguided Mentor

{2}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Rogue Villain

3/3

Prowler can't be blocked by creatures with power 2 or less.

Whenever Prowler deals combat damage to a player, put a +1/+1 counter on another target creature you control.

Prowler's first ability applies only at the time blockers are declared. For example, if Prowler is blocked by a creature with 4 power, and then an effect gives that creature -3/-0, it won't stop blocking Prowler.

0018_MTGSPM_Welcome: Spider-Man, Miles Morales

Spider-Man, Miles Morales

{4}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Spider Human Hero

5/5

Vigilance, trample (Attacking doesn't cause this creature to tap. He can deal excess combat damage to the player he's attacking.)

Whenever Spider-Man enters or attacks, put a +1/+1 counter on each other creature you control. Those creatures gain trample until end of turn.

Spider-Man, Miles Morales's last ability triggers only when he enters or attacks, not when any other creature named Spider-Man enters or attacks.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Scene Box Card-Specific Notes

0026_MTGSPM_SceneNew: Pumpkin Bombs

Pumpkin Bombs

{1}{R}

Artifact

{T}, Discard two cards: Draw three cards, then put a fuse counter on this artifact. It deals damage equal to the number of fuse counters on it to target opponent. They gain control of this artifact.

Discarding two cards is part of the cost of the ability, so you can't activate the ability if you don't have at least two cards in hand.

If Pumpkin Bombs is no longer on the battlefield as its ability resolves, use the number of fuse counters on it as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how much damage is dealt.

0025_MTGSPM_SceneNew: Sensational Spider-Man

Sensational Spider-Man

{1}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Spider Human Hero

3/3

Whenever Sensational Spider-Man attacks, tap target creature defending player controls and put a stun counter on it. Then you may remove up to three stun counters from among all permanents. Draw cards equal to the number of stun counters removed this way.

You may remove stun counters from permanents you control as well as ones your opponents control.

The stun counters don't need to be removed from the same permanent. For example, if an opponent controls three permanents that each have two stun counters on them, you could remove one stun counter from each of those permanents.

One or more stun counters on a permanent create a single replacement effect that stops the permanent from untapping. That effect is "If a permanent with a stun counter on it would become untapped, instead remove a stun counter from it."

