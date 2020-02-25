Introduction

Welcome to the Unsanctioned FAQ, aka the Unsanctioned FAQTIKPWAMOMBSIATHTTASTTTETMOTWSTAAA (Frequently Asked Questions That I Know Players Will Ask Me on My Blog so I'll Answer Them Here to Try and Save Them the Trouble Even Though Many of Them Won't See This and Ask Anyway).

Unsanctioned is a complete play experience in a box. Each one contains five 30-card decks. In all, you get 16 new cards, 74 reprints, and 10 full-art basic lands (five of which are foil). Not all cards in Unsanctioned are listed here.

General Notes

The Silver-Bordered Golden Rule (The Silver Rule?)

All silver-bordered cards* have definitive Oracle text that tells you how the card plays, listing its current rules text, creature types, and so on. However, if a card refers to features of the physical card, such as what watermark it has or how many lines of rules text it has or features of its art, look at the actual card you're playing with to figure out the results. In black-bordered Magic, all cards with the same English name are treated the same, no matter what version of a card you're playing with. Shivan Dragon is Shivan Dragon is Shivan Dragon. In silver-bordered Magic? Not so much.

*The variant cards from Unstable are kind of an exception here. What can you do?

Host and Augment Cards

Unstable introduced the world to host creatures and the augment ability. While the world is still trying to recover, we thought it would be fun to bring some of them back—plus a few new options—for Unsanctioned.

How do host creatures work?

Host creatures are fairly normal. They each have an ability that triggers when it enters the battlefield. They attack. They block. Fairly normal.

Sounds boring. Can we do science?

Yes, we can. Creatures with augment don't have a mana cost and can't be cast. What they can be is combined with host creatures to form a new single creature.

Fantastic! What does the science do?

The creature with augment will change the creature's name as well as its power and toughness. It may also add some abilities and a color. It'll also change that enters-the-battlefield ability by giving it a new way to work. Specifically, it will make the ability repeatable by giving it a new trigger condition.

How do I science?

Augment is an activated ability that works while the card is in your hand. To activate it, reveal the card, pay the augment cost, and choose a host creature as a target. When the ability resolves, combine the augment creature with the host creature.

Science for everyone?

No, you can't augment onto creatures unless they are host creatures. I know Half-Kitten, Serra Angel might seem like a good idea, but that way lies madness. Sorry.

What if the science fails? Say I activate augment and, in response, my opponent destroys the host? What happens?

The creature with augment isn't put onto the battlefield until the ability resolves. This means if the host is destroyed, the creature with augment stays in your hand. You can't choose a different host, but you can activate augment again if there's another host available.

Can I activate augment if I don't have a host creature on the battlefield?

You can't activate augment unless there is a host creature on the battlefield. It doesn't even need to be one you control. Note, though, that if you augment another player's host creature, they control the combined creature.

Can I put more than one augment card on a single host creature?

No. Once a host creature is augmented, the host part gets covered up and it's no longer a host creature. Only one augment per host.

Once I have a combined augment and host, how does the game treat the combined creature?

The game can see basically anything visible. Augment can (and usually does) change the name, card types, subtypes, rules text, and power/toughness. The combined creature will have (at least) two artists and may now have multiple colors. Anything covered up in the augment process doesn't count, so ignore things to the left of the "metal bar" in the art of host creatures.

Are cards with augment considered creature cards?

They are. If something asks you to discard a creature card, you may discard a card with augment. But they can't exist by themselves on the battlefield. If you somehow put a card with augment onto the battlefield without actually augmenting it, it will head to the graveyard.

Let's say I have a combined creature and have to sacrifice a creature. Can I sacrifice just the augment card?

Rip the Bat-Kitten in half? Are you mad?! No. Once a creature is combined, both cards form a single creature. What happens to the creature happens to both cards. (If it's put into a specific part of your library, you choose the relative order of the two cards.)

Dice Rolling

Unsanctioned keeps the proud silver-bordered tradition of six-sided dice rolling on.

When you say "six-sided die," what exactly do you mean?

We mean a die with six, and only six, sides on it. The die must have six equally likely outcomes: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and grapefruit—we mean 6.

Some cards have abilities that trigger "whenever you roll a die." Which die rolls count?

Any time you're instructed to roll a die that could have a numerical result, it counts. Die rolls that can't have a numerical result, such as the planar die roll, don't count. Also, something in the game must tell you to roll a die. If you roll a die for any other reason (to simulate a coin flip, to see which movie to see later tonight, because you're bored), that roll doesn't count.

How does rerolling dice work?

Some cards have abilities that let you reroll one or more dice. After any die is rolled, before applying the result of that die, there's an opportunity for you to use those abilities. The original result is ignored, and the new die roll is now considered the official roll. The same is true about cards like Snickering Squirrel that affect the outcome of the roll.

Do cards that care about die rolls count all the die rolls if the die is rerolled?

No. They count only the reroll, just as if the original roll never happened. For example, if you roll a die and then use something like Wall of Fortune to reroll the die, the game sees only a single die roll with the result of the reroll. Triggered abilities like the one on As Luck Would Have It will trigger only once. Note that this is a change from previous rulings.

Can a roll have a result greater than 6?

Sure. For example, Snickering Squirrel can change a roll of 6 to a roll of 7.

But a 7 on a six-sided die doesn't exist?

There's at least one Snickering Squirrel that would disagree.

Outside Assistance

Unsanctioned also brings back cards that have you interact with a person from outside your game to get input of some kind. To all those people outside the game, we apologize.

Who counts as a "person outside the game"?

Every person everywhere except the people who are currently in your game.

How about players who started in your game but are currently out of it?

Sure. They're now outside the game.

Does it have to be someone who plays Magic?

No. In fact, involving people who don't play Magic can be a lot of fun.

What if there's no one else around?

You can find someone. Use your phone if you need to. Texting and calling are allowed, although, if you need the person outside the game to perform a physical action (such as high-fiving, becoming your teammate, that kind of thing), you may be out of luck.

New Cards

Unsanctioned has sixteen new card designs (three of each color plus one land). Let's walk through each of them.

Abstract Iguanart

1R

Creature — Art Lizard

1/1

Whenever you cast a spell, note the first letter of its artist's name. If that letter wasn't already noted, put a +1/+1 counter on Abstract Iguanart.

What if the artist only has one name listed?

That's fine. The first letter listed is probably from their actual first name, but it also could be from a pseudonym like the C in Claymore J. Flapdoodle. "Its artist's name" just means whatever we put in the artist credit. Use the first letter of whatever's there.

What if the card has multiple artists' names listed?

Then you get to count the first letter of all names. Each one could net you a +1/+1 counter. For example, say you've previously noted J, A, Y, and Z, and you cast a Magic 2012 Incinerate, credited to Zoltan Boros and Gabor Sziksai. You'd then note Z and G. G wasn't already noted, but Z was, so you'd put one +1/+1 counter on Abstract Iguanart. Had you instead previously noted D, M, and X, that Incinerate would cause you to put two +1/+1 counters on Abstract Iguanart.

What if the artist credit is known to be an error?

Silver-bordered rules state that when something asks you to look at a component of a card, you look at what actually appears on the card, so you have to use the name written on it.

What if no artist is listed?

Then they are then not considered to have a name. You wouldn't note any letters.

What if the credited name is in a language that doesn't have letters?

Use whatever characters that language uses.

Acornelia, Fashionable Filcher

3B

Legendary Creature — Squirrel

3/3

Whenever you cast a spell with a squirrel in its art, you get A (an acorn counter).

Whenever a Squirrel you control enters the battlefield or dies, you get A.

2B, Pay X A: Target creature gets -X/-X until end of turn.

G, Pay X A: Target creature gets +X/+X until end of turn.

What happens if I cast a Squirrel that has a squirrel in its art (as most Squirrels do)?

You get two acorn counters, one when you cast the spell, and another when the spell resolves and the Squirrel enters the battlefield.

Do the acorn counters go away if Acornelia dies?

No. You, the player, get the counters, and you can keep them in your stash whether or not Acornelia stays under your control.

Alexander Clamilton

2U

Legendary Creature — Clamfolk Advisor Rebel

0 / 4

Whenever you cast a wordy spell, scry 2. (A spell is wordy if it has four or more lines of rules text.)

1R, T: Choose target creature you don't control. Reveal the top card of your library. Alexander Clamilton gets +X/+0 until end of turn, where X is the number of lines of rules text of the revealed card. Alexander Clamilton fights that creature.

What counts as "rules text"?

Any non-italicized text in the text box, so reminder text and flavor text don't count. Technically, ability words don't either, but they're always followed by rules text, so, for Alexander's purposes, any line with an ability word is going to count.

How do you count a line with both non-italicized text and italicized text?

As long as there's one word of non-italicized text on the line, it counts as a line of rules text for wordy and Alexander Clamilton's activated ability.

How do I count lines on a divided text box, such as a Saga or a host creature card?

Every line counts, even if there are just a few words. Count each section separately. For example, the Theros Beyond Death Saga Elspeth Conquers Death has sixteen lines of rules text. The reminder text on top doesn't count, then there's five lines in chapter I, four lines in chapter II, and seven lines in chapter III.

For the host creature Strutting | Turkey, you'd count nine lines of rules text: three on the pin-up part of the text box and six on the right side.

Bat-

Creature — Bat

+1/+1

Flying

At the beginning of each end step, if an opponent lost 3 or more life this turn,

Augment 1B (1B, Reveal this card from your hand: Combine it with target host. Augment only as a sorcery.)

If I'm playing in a multiplayer game and more than one opponent lost 3 life during a turn, does the triggered ability trigger more than once?

No. The ability will trigger only once, no matter how many opponents lost 3 or more life.

Same multiplayer game, but this time only one opponent lost 3 life. But it was their last 3 life and they're no longer in the game at the beginning of the end step! HA! Does the triggered ability trigger?

Yes. The game will see that an opponent lost 3 or more life during the turn, even if that opponent is now on the couch putting in a pizza order.

B.O.B. (Bevy of Beebles)

3UU

Legendary Planeswalker — B.O.B.

*

As B.O.B. enters the battlefield, create four 1/1 blue Beeble creature tokens.

The number of loyalty counters on B.O.B. is equal to the number of Beebles you control. (Create or sacrifice Beebles whenever B.O.B. gains or loses loyalty.)

+1: Up to X target Beebles can't be blocked this turn, where X is the number of cards in your hand.

−1: Draw a card.

So, if B.O.B. gains loyalty, I create a Beeble. Can I choose which kind of Beeble?

No. B.O.B. creates 1/1 blue Beeble creature tokens when it gains loyalty.

But B.O.B. counts Beebles that are actual cards when determining its loyalty?

Absolutely.

If you have Beeble cards and Beeble creature tokens, what gets sacrificed if you use the negative loyalty ability?

B.O.B.'s controller chooses which Beeble to sacrifice. The same is true if B.O.B. is dealt damage.

Say my opponent attacks B.O.B. with two 1/1 creatures. I block one with a 1/1 Beeble. Can I sacrifice the blocking Beeble when the other attacker deals combat damage?

Yes. Sacrificing Beebles to account for B.O.B.'s lost loyalty happens before state-based actions clean up the lethally damaged Beebles. The one that blocked can heroically be the one you sacrifice. Farewell, brave Beeble. B.O.B.-speed.

Say I have a card that doubles my token production, like Doubling Season. What happens?

Doubling Season (and a few similar cards) applies "if an effect would create one or more tokens," so it will double the initial shipment of Beebles. You'll create eight of them as B.O.B. enters the battlefield. However, it won't double the one created because you activate the first loyalty ability. That Beeble is created because of a cost, not an effect.

However, some more recent cards like Primal Vigor don't specify "effects" and will double any and all Beeble births.

Is B.O.B. considered to be creature type Beeble?

No, planeswalkers aren't creatures (normally). Being a planeswalker supersedes whatever creature type you might have otherwise.

Boomstacker

2R

Creature — Goblin Artificer

0/0

As Boomstacker enters the battlefield and whenever it attacks, stack two dice on top of it. (All dice must be stacked vertically, one on top of another.)

Boomstacker gets +1/+1 for each die in its stack.

Boomstacker attacks each combat if able.

When the stack falls, sacrifice Boomstacker.

Must the dice be six-sided?

No, but they must be actual dice. Using pennies and calling them "two-sided dice" is a no-no. Using four-sided dice is allowed. I don't recommend it.

Must the dice be physically on top of Boomstacker?

Yes.

Must I tap the card to attack with it?

Yes, as long as it doesn't have vigilance.

What counts as vertical?

Dice #2 must be sitting on the top face of Dice #1. Dice #3 must be sitting on the top face of Dice #2 and may not be touching Dice #1. And so on.

Does one die falling count as the stack falling?

Yes, the "stack falling" means any part of the stack falling, including just one die. Note that the die has to first be part of the stack before counting as a piece of the stack, so if you drop a die while trying to place it, that doesn't count as the stack falling.

What happens if I make a token that's a copy of Boomstacker?

In that case, stack dice on top of whatever object you're using to represent the token.

Flavor Judge

1W

Creature — Bird Advisor

2/2

T: Choose target spell or ability that targets a permanent you control. Then ask a person outside the game if the story of what will happen makes sense. If they say no, sacrifice Flavor Judge and counter that spell or ability.

Are you, the controller of Flavor Judge, allowed to talk to the outside person?

Yes. This is encouraged. You must communicate the story of what's going on in the game from a flavor perspective ("I have a very big troll and my opponent is trying to kill it by baking it into a pie"). I suppose if you wish to communicate this in some other way, such as lyric poetry or interpretive dance, I won't stop you. You should not be telling them how to answer, just explaining what's going on and letting them decide whether it makes sense.

What happens if they say "yes"?

If the person feels it makes sense, nothing happens to Flavor Judge—it isn't sacrificed, but it is now tapped—and the spell or ability that was targeted will go on to resolve as normal (unless otherwise countered or something). The Flavor Judge lives to try and save some other poor card in the future.

Infernius Spawnington III, Esq.

10B

Creature — Demon Beast Grandchild

9/9

Flying, first strike, trample, haste

This spell costs 3 less to cast for each card you've revealed this turn.

When Infernius Spawnington III, Esq. enters the battlefield, you may say "I'm here." If you do, it deals 3 damage to target player.

What counts as being revealed?

Reveal is an actual keyword action, meaning to show the card to all players. Infernius's ability is looking for cards you've revealed because of spells and abilities that include the word "reveal," in addition to any keywords whose definitions include the word "reveal," such as miracle. If you reveal a card for any other reason (e.g. drop it out of your hand while reaching for a slice of pizza), it doesn't count.

Must you say "I'm here" aloud?

You have to "say" it, so most of the time you will have to speak it aloud. Sign language, though, would be acceptable.

Pippa, Duchess of Dice

2G

Legendary Creature — Human Noble

2/2

2G, T: Roll a six-sided die. It becomes a green Die creature token with power and toughness each equal to its result.

2U, T: Reroll any die. (Activate this ability only any time it makes sense.)

How does the first ability work?

The die you roll is one that isn't already in the game. You roll it, and you create a Die creature token with power and toughness equal to the result.

Do I have to use the die to represent the Die creature token?

Yes.

How about the second ability?

Like other reroll abilities, the second ability allows you to reroll a die you're in the process of rolling. But with Die creatures, there's an additional wrinkle: die creatures can be rerolled any time, not just when they were initially rolled. Pippa's reroll ability can do this, as well as any other reroll abilities like the one Wall of Fortune has.

Can the Die die?

It's a creature, so yes.

Can I reroll another player's die roll?

You may. Note that technically you are rerolling the die (and get any benefits for your cards that care about you rolling dice), but the result is applied to the opponent's card or effect.

Rings a Bell

2UU

Enchantment

As Rings a Bell enters the battlefield, choose a word with four or more letters.

After you say the chosen word for the first time each turn, an opponent may ring or imitate a bell within five seconds. When no opponent does, draw a card.

Can the word be four letters and have multiple of the letters be the same letter?

Yes, the word must have at least four letters, not at least four unique letters.

Must Rings a Bell's controller have a bell?

No, you may imitate the ringing of a bell on an imaginary bell, but if you want actual style points (and come on, you're playing Un- Magic), get a real bell.

Must I speak loud enough for my opponent to hear what I'm saying?

Yes.

Must the word be in English?

The word must be in the native language spoken by all players. If no such language exists, you may choose a language you speak.

Stet, Draconic Proofreader

4RR

Legendary Creature — Dragon Bureaucrat

4/4

Flying

Whenever Stet, Draconic Proofreader attacks, you may exile a card from your graveyard. When you do, Stet, Draconic Proofreader deals 4 damage to any target whose name begins with the same letter as the exiled card.

W: Delete the first letter of target permanent or player's name until end of turn.

What if a creature card in a graveyard has no name? (I'm looking at you _____.)

Then it doesn't have a first letter and there won't be any legal targets for Stet's ability.

If I remove all the letters of a player's first name, can I then start removing letters from their other names?

You may. Use whatever names they refer to themselves by. So, if they just use their first and last name, start erasing letters from their last name, but if they use the first, middle, and last name, start removing letters from their middle name.

Spirit of the Season

1GG

Creature — Treefolk Spirit

3/3

When Spirit of the Season enters the battlefield, it gains haste if it's summer. Put a +1/+1 counter on it if it's autumn. You gain 5 life if it's winter. If it's spring, search your library for a basic land card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle your library.

How do I determine the season?

Use the calendar seasons as they apply to your location. The weather doesn't matter. If it's snowing in spring, it's still spring. For example, winter in Seattle is officially December 22–March 10, even though it may actually persist well into June.

What if my location doesn't use a four-season system?

You may have to get creative. Perhaps there is an analog that seems applicable?

Strutting | Turkey

3W

Host Creature – Bird

2/2

When this creature enters the battlefield, exile target creature card with converted mana cost 2 or less from your graveyard. If it has augment, combine it with a host you control. Otherwise, put it onto the battlefield.

Does a creature with augment have a converted mana cost of 2 or less?

Yes, a card with no mana cost has a converted mana cost of 0.

What does "a host you control" mean?

It means there has to be a host creature you control on the battlefield.

What if I don't control a host creature but choose a creature with augment anyways?

If you can't combine it with a host, it just stays in exile. It won't enter the battlefield, nor will it cause any applicable abilities to trigger.

Surgeon General Commander

3G

Legendary Creature — Wombat Bat Chameleon

3/3

Whenever you augment, enchant, or mutate a creature you control, draw a card.

T: Add W, U, B, R, or G.

What is Surgeon Commander's color identity?

All five colors.

What is mutate?

A keyword from the future! Unless you're reading this after it's been released, in which case . . . <spooky music>A keyword from the present!</spooky music>. But I suppose you could be reading this in a theoretical future in which the keyword was released, threatened to destroy Magic (as I do occasionally), and removed from the game, in which case . . . <spookier music>A keyword from the past!</spookier music>

Syr Cadian, Knight Owl

3WW

Legendary Creature — Bird Knight

4/4

Knightlifelink (Damage dealt by Knights you control also causes you to gain that much life.)

W: Syr Cadian, Knight Owl gains vigilance until end of turn. Activate this ability only from sunrise to sunset.

B: Syr Cadian, Knight Owl gains flying until end of turn. Activate this ability only from sunset to sunrise.

So how exactly does knightlifelink work?

It's similar to if you granted all your Knights lifelink, but cooler.

Does knightlifelink affect Syr Cadian?

As long as it stays a Knight.

If a Knight I control already has lifelink, does Syr Cadian double the life gain?

No, but don't let that stop you from putting Syr Cadian in your decks. It's a hoot!

What counts as sunset or sunrise?

It's the official sunrise or sunset according to any official source that tracks such a thing. ("Hey Siri, what time is sunset today?")

What if it's exactly sunrise or sunset?

Then you may activate both. Do it quickly though.

Underdome

Land

T: Add C.

T: Add one mana of any color. Spend this mana only to pay silver-bordered costs.

What constitutes silver-bordered costs?

Any cost imposed by a card with a silver border, primarily Un- cards and holiday cards.

Can I use it to cast a silver-bordered card?

Yes.

Can I use it to activate an ability of a silver-bordered card?

Yes.

Can I use it for any additional costs of a silver-bordered card?

Let me save you some time here. You may use it for any mana requirement that comes from a silver-bordered card.

Returning Cards

Avatar of Me

2UU

Creature — Avatar

*/*

This spell costs 1 more to cast for each ten years you've been alive.

Avatar of Me's power is equal to your height in feet and its toughness is equal to your American shoe size. Round to the nearest ½.

Avatar of Me is the color of your eyes.

Is Avatar of Me just the color of my eyes or the color of my eyes and blue?

It's just the color of your eyes (or colors, see below). It may be blue based on your eyes, but the blue from the mana cost is overwritten by your eye color.

Suppose my eye color is brown or hazel, or something not included in the basic five colors. Is my Avatar brown or hazel?

Welcome to Silver-Bordered World! The accepted colors here are as varied as eye color (plus pink—we'll get to that near the end). If your eyes are brown, your Avatar is brown.

Does that mean that when I'm asked to choose a color while playing with silver-bordered cards, I can choose brown or hazel (or, gasp, even pink)?

Yes, it does. Have fun.

Do colored contact lenses count for eye color?

Yes, they do.

Great. Can I take them out in response to a spell or ability to change the color of my Avatar?

Why yes, you may. Just remember to say that you're responding to whatever you're responding to.

Let's suppose I'm actress Kate Bosworth (she has one blue eye and one hazel eye—this is important to know). What color is my Avatar of Me?

Blue and hazel. Yes, Kate's Avatar is multicolored. Maybe yours is, too!

AWOL

2W

Instant

Exile target attacking creature. Then remove it from the game. Then put it into the absolutely-removed-from-the-freaking-game-forever zone.

Is there a way to remove something from the absolutely-removed-from-the-freaking-game-forever zone?

No, there isn't. Just be glad we decided to let you have your card when the game ended. An early version of this card involved a paper shredder.

B-I-N-G-O

1G

Creature — Hound

1/1

Trample

Whenever a player casts a spell, put a chip counter on its converted mana cost.

B-I-N-G-O gets +9/+9 for each set of three numbers in a row with chip counters on them.

Do horizontal, vertical, and diagonal rows all count?

Yes. With a full card, B-I-N-G-O will get +72/+72.

Is casting multiple spells with the same converted mana cost going to help me here?

It's not. Even if there are 27 chip counters on one, that spot can only contribute once to each row it's in. (Although, you know, impressive.)

Is proliferating going to help me here?

It's not. The counters are on the tracker in the art, not on the creature itself.

Blast from the Past

2R

Instant

Madness R, cycling 1R, kicker 2R, flashback 3R, buyback 4R

Blast from the Past deals 2 damage to any target. If this spell was kicked, create a 1/1 red Goblin creature token.

If I cycle Blast from the Past, can I use the madness ability?

Yes, you can. If you pay 1RR (1R to cycle the card and R to use the madness ability), you can draw a card and then deal 2 damage to any target.

When I cast Blast from the Past using madness, can I use kicker or buyback?

Yes, but you do need to pay for the kicker and/or buyback cost(s). If you pay the kicker cost, you get a 1/1 Goblin. If you pay the buyback cost, the spell returns to your hand instead of going to the graveyard. This means for 7RRRR you can cycle Blast from the Past, then pay madness to cast it, adding on kicker and buyback. This means you will draw a card, deal 2 damage to any target, create the Goblin token, and put Blast from the Past back in your hand.

What happens if I cast Blast from the Past using flashback but also pay for buyback?

Bad news. Flashback will exile the card rather than put it anywhere else, including into your hand because of buyback.

What happens if I cast Blast from the Past using flashback but also pay for kicker?

Good news! Kicking the spell means you'll get a Goblin creature token, then Blast from the Past is exiled.

Let's review:

cycling + madness = good;

madness + kicker = good;

madness + buyback = good;

madness + kicker + buyback = good;

flashback + kicker = good;

kicker + buyback = good; and

flashback + buyback = bad.

Booster Tutor

B

Instant

Open a sealed Magic booster pack, reveal the cards, and put one of them into your hand. (Remove that card from your deck before beginning a new game.)

Can I get a booster pack of any Magic expansion?

It doesn't really need to even be an expansion. Any unopened Magic booster pack will do, including promo packs. It just has to have at least one card in it, and you don't know the contents before opening it.

Even a booster pack from an expansion not legal in the format I'm playing?

Yes. Booster Tutor allows you to bring cards not normally allowed in a given format into the game.

Bronze Calendar

4

Artifact

Spells you cast cost 1 less to cast.

You must speak in a voice other than your normal voice.

When you speak in your normal voice, sacrifice Bronze Calendar.

Do two Bronze Calendars require two different voices?

No, one different voice satisfies both cards' effects.

Must I keep using the same voice?

No. You may use as many different voices as you like, as long as you avoid the one that you use normally.

Carnivorous Death-Parrot

1U

Creature — Bird

2/2

Flying

At the beginning of your upkeep, sacrifice Carnivorous Death-Parrot unless you say its flavor text.

Must I say the flavor text aloud?

Yes.

Can I use sign language to satisfy the "saying" part without actually speaking?

You may, but be aware that if you do, you're considered to have spoken. Goblin Mime will notice. Note this is a change from previous rulings.

Cheatyface

UUU

Creature — Efreet

2/2

If Cheatyface is in your hand, you may sneak Cheatyface onto the battlefield. If an opponent catches you right away, that player may exile Cheatyface.

Flying

Isn't it "out of spirit" for this card to even have an entry in the FAQ?

Yeah, I guess it is. I do feel obliged, though, to point out that the card's mana cost is UUU and not UU. Also, I should note that the card's ability only works if you legally got it into your hand. You're not allowed to "cheat" it onto the battlefield from any place other than your hand.

Chicken à la King

1UU

Creature — Bird

2/2

Whenever a 6 is rolled on a six-sided die, put a +1/+1 counter on each Bird. (You may roll dice only when instructed to.)

Tap an untapped Bird you control: Roll a six-sided die. (Like now.)

Can you tap Chicken à la King to activate its last ability?

Yes. That ability doesn't use the tap symbol, so any untapped Bird will do, even one that entered the battlefield that turn.

Didn't this used to only affect Chickens?

It did. You see, when we did the Grand Creature Update many years ago (which, among other things, changed all individual bird creature types into Bird), no one bothered to update the silver-bordered cards. As we were reprinting cards for the first time in Unsanctioned, we decided it was finally time to do it, and all the Chickens became Birds. I'm pretty sure that makes this the most powerful Bird lord in the game.

Common Courtesy

2UU

Enchantment

Whenever a player casts a spell without asking your permission while casting it, counter that spell.

When a player asks you permission to cast a spell and you refuse, counter that spell and sacrifice Common Courtesy.

Do I really need to ask myself for permission when I cast my own spells?

Technically, yes, but you can grant yourself one-time permission that applies to all spells you cast if you want. This is a change from previous rulings.

Duh

B

Instant

Destroy target creature with reminder text. (Reminder text is any italicized text in parentheses that explains rules you already know.)

Can Duh destroy a creature if another version of it exists with reminder text?

No. Duh only cares if the creature it's targeting has reminder text.

What if I create a token that's a copy of a creature with reminder text? Can Duh destroy it?

Look at the object you're using to represent the token. If it has reminder text, then yes. If not, then no.

Elvish Impersonators

3G

Creature — Elves

*/*

As Elvish Impersonators enters the battlefield, roll a six-sided die twice. Its base power becomes the first result and its base toughness becomes the second result.

Say I have a way to reroll a die. Can I wait to see what the toughness will be before deciding to reroll power?

No. The dice are rolled sequentially. If you want to reroll the first die, you must do so before you roll the second die.

Emcee

2W

Creature — Human Rogue

0/1

Whenever another creature enters the battlefield, you may stand up and say in a deep, booming voice, "Presenting . . . " and that creature's name. If you do, put a +1/+1 counter on that creature.

If I have two Emcees in play, do I announce the creature's entrance twice?

You can do it twice for two +1/+1 counters, once for one +1/+1 counters, or not at all.

Can I use Emcee's ability if I'm already standing?

Sure. Just be standing when you make the announcement.

Can I use Emcee's ability on creatures I don't control?

Yes, you may.

Can I use Emcee's ability on creatures without names (such as _____ or a face-down creature)?

No. In order to get a bonus, they must have a name that can be presented. (Note that _____ has the ability to give itself a name before it enters the battlefield.

Can I use nicknames (such as "Gary" for Gray Merchant of Asphodel) when I present them?

You can add in the nickname for fun, but you don't get the +1/+1 counter unless you say the card's given name.

Say I use sign language or a nonverbal method of communication. How should I play with Emcee?

If you are unable (not just unwilling) to use a deep, booming voice, you are free to make accommodations in the spirit of the card. Sign overly dramatically, for example.

Enter the Dungeon

BB

Sorcery

Players play a Magic subgame under the table, starting at 5 life and using their libraries as their decks. The winner searches their library for two cards, puts those cards into their hand, then shuffles their library.

What happens if we're in the middle of a subgame and someone casts Enter the Dungeon?

Find another table and get ready for a sub-subgame.

Entirely Normal Armchair

Artifact

During your turn, if Entirely Normal Armchair is in your hand, you may hide it on the battlefield.

0: Return Entirely Normal Armchair to its owner's hand. Only any opponent may activate this ability and only if they see Entirely Normal Armchair.

2, Sacrifice Entirely Normal Armchair: Destroy target attacking creature.

So, this is like Cheatyface?

Very similar. Cheatyface can be snuck in at any time, while the Armchair is limited to your turn, but both must be in your hand to work. You can't sneak them onto the battlefield from outside the game or your library or anywhere else. We've updated the Oracle text on Cheatyface to clarify that.

Must Entirely Normal Armchair be hidden behind something on the battlefield?

No, it can be hidden in plain sight (i.e. just sitting there).

How long can it be on the battlefield?

If it doesn't get returned to your hand or sacrificed, it could be there forever.

Can my opponent attempt to activate Entirely Normal Armchair if they don't know where it is or even if there's one on the battlefield?

No, they must demonstrate that they know where it is.

Can I just cover it with my hand so they can't see it?

No. If an opponent can identify where it is after you sneak it onto the battlefield, they can activate the ability to return it to your hand. Nice try, though.

Frankie Peanuts

2WW

Legendary Creature — Elephant Rogue

2/3

At the beginning of your upkeep, you may ask target player a yes-or-no question. If you do, that player answers the question truthfully and abides by that answer if able until end of turn.

What happens if you give an answer and then something happens that keeps you from doing what you said?

Note the words "if able" in the ability. You have to abide by the answer if able.

Must the question be about a game-related item?

No, but please be aware that the question shouldn't be about anything that your opponent(s) would find objectionable.

Can I ask a question worded in such a way that the same effect happens regardless of how they answer the question?

If there's anything Frankie Peanuts hates more than a snitch, it's unsportsmanlike conduct. Your questions need to give the opponent an actual choice.

GO TO JAIL

W

Enchantment

When GO TO JAIL enters the battlefield, exile target creature an opponent controls until GO TO JAIL leaves the battlefield.

At the beginning of the upkeep of the exiled card's owner, that player rolls two six-sided dice. If they roll doubles, sacrifice GO TO JAIL.

If a die result is altered by another card, what counts as "doubles"?

If the two dice end up having the same result, they're considered "doubles." For example, say I roll a 5 and a 6 and use Snickering Squirrel to change my 5 to a 6. I now have two 6s. That's doubles and GO TO JAIL is sacrificed.

Goblin Haberdasher

2R

Creature — Goblin Hatificer

2/2

Menace (This creature can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

Other creatures you control wearing hats in their art have menace.

What counts as a hat?

A hat is a garment worn on the head that's not part of another garment. Hoodies, for example, are not hats. Items that only cover the face and not the top of the head, such as a face mask, are also not hats.

What if someone in the background is wearing a hat? Does that count?

No. It must be the creature which the card is representing.

What if the card represents multiple creatures and only some of them are wearing hats?

If at least one of the represented creatures is wearing a hat, the creature has menace.

What if the creature is itself a hat?

A creature that is a hat would only be granted menace if it itself is wearing a hat. Hat-ness is not the same as wearing-hatness. Black-bordered FAQs don't get sentences like that.

Infernal Spawn of Infernal Spawn of Evil

8BB

Creature — Beast Child

8/8

Flying, first strike, trample

Once each turn, while you're searching your library, you may pay 1B, reveal Infernal Spawn of Infernal Spawn of Evil from your library and say "I'm coming, too!" If you do, Infernal Spawn of Infernal Spawn of Evil deals 2 damage to a player of your choice.

In order to activate the ability must I have some other means of searching my library?

Yes, Infernal Spawn of Infernal Spawn of Evil's ability doesn't let you search your library. It applies only if another spell or ability allows you to search it.

When exactly do I reveal Infernal Spawn of Infernal Spawn of Evil?

You can reveal Infernal Spawn of Infernal Spawn of Evil any time while searching your library before you shuffle it.

If I have two copies of Infernal Spawn of Infernal Spawn of Evil in my library, can I deal 4 damage?

Yes, assuming you can pay the 2BB. Remember that you need to reveal both copies of the card to all players.

Let's suppose I use an Infernal Spawn of Infernal Spawn of Evil to deal 2 damage to my opponent as I'm searching my library. Then later in my turn, I search my library again. Can I do 2 damage with a second Infernal Spawn of Infernal Spawn of Evil?

Yes, but you have to reveal both copies of Infernal Spawn of Infernal Spawn of Evil to show that you actually have two in your library.

Infinity Elemental

4RRR

Creature — Elemental

∞/5

(This creature has INFINITE POWER.)

What does infinite power mean?

Infinity Elemental's power is incalculable. Infinity Elemental has the largest power on the battlefield (although, it will tie other Infinity Elementals). Gaining or losing power is meaningless to it, however, effects that set its power to another number will still work.

Infinite is a lot of power. I'm thinking lifelink. Good idea?

Great idea. You'll gain infinite life.

What happens if I have infinite life and then get hit with my opponent's Infinity Elemental?

Once you're at infinite life, your life total effectively can't change. At infinite life and gain 2 life? You're at infinite life. At infinite life and lose 29 life? You're at infinite life. You can pay any amount of life. In fact, if you're at infinite life and get hit with an opposing Infinity Elemental, you'd still be at infinite life.

Through different effects, I can convert ∞ power into other resources.

Is there a question?

Can I have ∞ mana?

Yes. (Mox Lotus could already accomplish this.)

Can I create ∞ tokens?

Have fun.

Can I get ∞ counters?

You won't be able to individually represent them all, but silver-bordered rules allow it.

Can I draw ∞ cards?

No, as ∞ cards don't exist. Also, you'll lose the game if you try. Making someone else try to draw ∞ cards, though . . .

Krark's Other Thumb

2

Legendary Artifact

If you would roll a die, instead roll two of those dice and ignore one of those results.

Which die rolls does Krark's Other Thumb work with?

It works with any die you're instructed or allowed to roll.

Do cards like Chicken à la King count the die roll that gets ignored?

No. The ignored roll never happened as far as any other cards are concerned.

What happens if I roll more than one die?

For each die, roll two dice and then choose which die to count.

What if the die roll includes some physical functionality? Like Ol' Buzzbark cares where the dice actually land.

For each die you would roll, instead roll two, following all instructions that apply to the die roll. You might need to use colored dice to keep each pair of dice clear so you can ignore one roll from each pair.

Does Krark's Other Thumb apply to rerolls?

Yes. Rerolling a die is rolling a die.

Look at Me, I'm R&D

2W

Enchantment

As Look at Me, I'm R&D comes into play, choose a number and a second number one higher or one lower than that number.

All instances of the first chosen number on permanents, spells, and cards in any zone are the second chosen number.

What numbers are changed by Look at Me, I'm R&D?

All numbers. Numbers in mana cost, rules text, power, toughness, collector number, date of the legal text (although, only for game purposes and not legal ones)—all of them are changed.

Can I choose a number with a fraction?

It's a number, so I'm going with yes.

Can I change 0 into -1 or change ½ into -½?

Sure, why not?

If I change 1 to 2, do all instances of ½ then become 1 because the 1 in the numerator became a 2?

No. ½ is its own number. You can change ½ to 1½, for example, but you can't change just the numerator or denominator of fractions.

Can I borrow 99,999 arrows now?

If that's all you need.

Look at Me, I'm the DCI

5WW

Sorcery

Ban a card other than a basic land card for the rest of the match. (All cards with that name in any zone or sideboard are removed from the match.)

What's the DCI?

The DCI, originally short for Duelists' Convocation International and later short for absolutely nothing, was the name given to the governing body overseeing all Magic organized play. Although this name has since been retired, the card Look at Me, I'm the DCI persists in its honor.

When I choose a card, what exactly happens?

All cards with that name are removed from the game in progress, no matter what zone they're in. If there are any in a player's sideboard, those are removed as well. Those cards remain out of the game for the rest of that game and for any subsequent game in that match.

During game 1 of a match, I ban a card in my opponent's deck. For game 2, they don't have enough cards to meet the deck minimum. Do I win?

If cards from a player's main deck are banned, they must replace them with cards from their sideboard to begin the next game. If enough cards are banned such that they can't meet the deck minimum, they can begin the game with their main deck having fewer cards than is normally required. However, if they end up with fewer than seven cards available, they'll lose the game as it begins when they are forced draw from their suddenly empty library.

My opponent has a creature and a token that's a copy of that creature. I'm the DCI, so I ban that card. Are both permanents gone?

No, only the actual card will be removed from the game. The ban won't affect tokens in any way.

Old Fogey

GG

Summon Dinosaur

7/7

Phasing, cumulative upkeep 1, echo, fading 3, bands with other Dinosaurs, protection from Homarids, snow-covered plainswalk, flanking, rampage 2

Help!

That's not a question. This isn't a Frequently Stated Comments.

Can you help me?

That's better. What do you need to know?

What are these abilities?

Here's a quick rundown:

Phasing: A permanent that's phased out is treated as though it doesn't exist. Old Fogey is basically around every other turn.

Cumulative upkeep 1: At the beginning of your upkeep, add an age counter to Old Fogey, then you may pay the cost, in this case 1, for each age counter. If you don't, sacrifice it.

Echo: Okay, this one gets weird. Echo means "At the beginning of your upkeep, if this permanent came under your control since the beginning of your last upkeep, sacrifice it unless you pay [cost]." With Old Fogey, there's no cost listed because in ye olden days it was just the mana cost. But that's not the weird part. Old Fogey is phased out when its echo ability would trigger, so that ability doesn't trigger at the beginning of the upkeep after Old Fogey enters the battlefield. And thanks to changes to the phasing rules, phasing in doesn't cause Old Fogey to enter the battlefield, so echo ends up not really doing much at all. (It'll still trigger the upkeep after another player gains control of Old Fogey.)

Fading 3: Old Fogey enters with three fade counters on it. At the beginning of your upkeep, remove a fade counter from it. If you can't, sacrifice Old Fogey.

Bands with other Dinosaurs: Okay, look. I'm not sure we have enough space to really cover it, but the short, short version is that Old Fogey can band with other Dinosaurs to attack or block an attacking creature. If it does, you choose how combat damage is dealt to creatures in the band. It's complex. It probably won't come up. Let's move on.

Protection from Homarids: Old Fogey can't be blocked by Homarids. It can't be the target of any abilities from Homarid sources (or, Thassa help us, Homarid spells). Prevent all damage that Homarids would deal to it. (Technically, Homarids also can't be attached to Old Fogey, but it's really hard to have an Aura or Equipment that's also a Homarid, so . . . )

Snow-covered plainswalk: Old Fogey can't be blocked if defending player controls a Snow-Covered Plains.

Flanking: Whenever Old Fogey becomes blocked by a creature without flanking, the blocking creature gets -1/-1 until end of turn.

Rampage 2: For every creature that blocks Old Fogey beyond the first, Old Fogey gets +2/+2 until end of turn.

How do these abilities interact?

Let's just stick to the four that interact: phasing, cumulative upkeep 1, echo, and fading 3.

Turn 1 : You cast Old Fogey.

Turn 2 : During your untap step before you untap, Old Fogey phases out.

Turn 3 : During your untap step before you untap, Old Fogey phases in. At the beginning of that turn's upkeep, cumulative upkeep adds an age counter and then says, "Hey, pay 1." (This assumes your abilities can speak—mine can.) Echo sits mostly quietly, though it occasionally mumbles about the old days. And fading says, "Take off one of my three fading counters." Let's assume you pay for cumulative upkeep.

Turn 4 : During your untap step before you untap, Old Fogey phases out.

Turn 5: During your untap step before you untap, Old Fogey phases in. Upkeep rolls around. Cumulative upkeep adds a second age counter and says, "Hey, pay 2." Echo says, "It's almost 5:00! Let's get dinner." And fading says "Take off another fading counter. I'm down to one."

Turn 6 : During your untap step before you untap, Old Fogey phases out.

Turn 7 : During your untap step before you untap, Old Fogey phases in. Then upkeep, where cumulative upkeep adds a third age counter and says, "Hey, pay 3." Echo wonders about senior discounts if they get a pizza. And fading says, "Take off my last fading counter."

Turn 8 : During your untap step before you untap, Old Fogey phases out.

Turn 9 : During your untap step before you untap, Old Fogey phases in. Another upkeep, and cumulative upkeep adds a fourth age counter, then says, "Hey, pay 4." Fading then chimes in and says, "You know, I'm going to make you sacrifice Old Fogey. Do you really want to pay 4?" Then cumulative upkeep says, "Maybe I will. What are you going to do about it?" And then echo says, "Guys, can't we all just get along? Can't we all just get along? Get along? Along?" A fight then ensues which ends with Old Fogey's death.

Pointy Finger of Doom

4

Artifact

3, T: Spin Pointy Finger of Doom in the middle of the table so that it rotates completely at least once, then destroy the closest permanent the finger points to.

What does "spin" mean?

You must make the card rotate at least 360 degrees on the horizontal axis. This means the card back will always face the playing surface.

What does "closest permanent the finger points to" mean exactly?

Think of it this way. Imagine that you took a string then made it run from the tip of your finger and off the table. Destroy the first permanent the string would touch. If no object is touched by the string, destroy the object that would lie closest to the string. If two objects are equidistant from the string, destroy the object physically closest to the finger itself.

Can this card destroy itself? (It's very close.)

No.

Can players move their cards while the Finger is spinning?

No. Once you start spinning the Finger, no cards can be moved until the Finger stops.

Richard Garfield, Ph.D.

3UU

Legendary Creature — Human Designer

2/2

You may play cards as though they were other cards of your choice with the same mana cost. You can't choose the same card twice. (Mana cost includes color.)

How does this card work?

Richard essentially makes you play a variant of the Magic game called "Mental Magic." Here's how the game works. Whenever you cast a spell, you reveal the card to all players and choose any other card (see below for the cards that you can use) that has that card's mana cost. (Note that color very much does matter.) That spell can then be cast as though it was the chosen card. You aren't allowed to choose the same card twice.

Let me walk you through an example. You have the card Healing Salve in your hand. (Why are you playing Healing Salve? I have no idea.) You reveal the card and choose any card that costs W—Savannah Lions, Mother of Runes, Land Tax, Spirit Link, Erase, Swords to Plowshares, Enlightened Tutor, Tithe, Purelace, etc. That spell is cast as though it was the chosen card. Let's say you choose Land Tax. You have a second Healing Salve in your hand. (Well, if you're going to run it, why stop at one?) You do the same thing except you are no longer allowed to choose Land Tax.

What cards can I choose to cast with Richard's ability?

By default, when you use Richard's ability, you are limited to cards legal in the format you're playing. So, for example, if you're playing Pioneer with silver-bordered cards, you may name any Pioneer-legal or silver-bordered card. If you're playing with all cards legal (for example, the Vintage format with silver-bordered cards), then Black Lotus and Ancestral Recall are legal choices. If you're playing Draft or Sealed Deck, you can name any card available in the format you're playing. If you're playing with Unsanctioned decks, anything goes. Discuss with your playgroup if you'd prefer to modify or eliminate these limitations.

Let's say I cast a Brainstorm as an Ancestral Recall using Richard's ability. Then I draw Ancestral Recall. Can I just cast it as Ancestral Recall by not using Richard's ability?

You may cast it as an Ancestral Recall since the ability is optional (note the word "may").

Let's say I draw Savannah Lions and cast it as Swords to Plowshares. Then Richard leaves the battlefield. If I cast another Richard, is Swords to Plowshares back on the menu?

Yes. Each Richard tracks its own list of chosen cards.

If my opponent and I each have our own Richard, can my opponent choose a card that I've already chosen?

Yes. Each Richard applies only to its controller. The one you control has no impact on what your opponent can choose with theirs.

Again, I draw Savannah Lions and cast it as Swords to Plowshares. Then my opponent gains control of my Richard. Can they now choose Swords to Plowshares if they have a card that costs W?

They can. Richard's list is kept individually for each player if he changes controller.

Skull Saucer

4BB

Creature — Zombie Head

4/1

Flying

When Skull Saucer enters the battlefield, destroy target creature and put your head on the table. Sacrifice Skull Saucer when your head stops touching the table.

If I don't want to put my head on the table, can I still destroy a creature?

Yes.

What if we're not playing on a table?

What are you playing on? Doesn't matter. Putting your head on the playing surface will meet the requirements of the card.

Can it be any part of my head, like my chin?

Yes, any part of your head will work.

If my opponent is playing with their head on the table, can I make them lift it up?

Not physically. You can try and talk them into it.

Slaying Mantis

5GG

Creature — Insect Wrestler

6/6

Just a second (As long as this spell is on the stack, players can't move cards on the battlefield.)

Slaying Mantis enters the battlefield by being thrown from a distance of at least three feet.

When Slaying Mantis enters the battlefield, it fights each creature an opponent controls that it touched as it entered.

I declare I'm casting Slaying Mantis. Is there any way for my opponent to move their cards before the "just a second" mechanic kicks in?

No, there's not. The announcement of the spell instantly locks all cards into place on the battlefield. Remember that just a second is a variant of the mechanic split second. Because it's a variant of split second, players also can't cast spells or activate abilities while Slaying Mantis is on the stack.

Can Slaying Mantis be dropped from a height of three feet?

No, it must be thrown, not dropped. That three-foot distance is horizontal, not vertical.

Slaying Mantis lands touching multiple creatures. How does the fight work?

Slaying Mantis fights each creature one-on-one in a handicap match. For example, Slaying Mantis lands on a 3/3, a 4/4, and a 5/5. Slaying Mantis deals 6 damage to each of them, destroying them all. At the same time, they deal a total of 12 damage to Slaying Mantis, destroying it. What a maneuver!

Slaying Mantis touches a creature mid-flight but doesn't end up touching it when it comes to rest. Does it still fight that creature?

Yes.

What about creature tokens?

If Slaying Mantis touches the object representing the creature token, it will fight it.

Can my opponent interfere with the throwing of the card?

No, they may not.

Snickering Squirrel

B

Creature — Squirrel Advisor

1/1

You may tap Snickering Squirrel to increase the result of a die any player rolled by 1.

When do I decide if I'm tapping Snickering Squirrel?

Right after you see the result of the die roll.

Can I use the ability if Snickering Squirrel has summoning sickness?

Yes, you can. The ability doesn't use the tap symbol.

Can I turn a 6 on a six-sided die into a 7?

Absolutely. Squirrels aren't limited by the normal dice paradigm.

Can multiple Snickering Squirrels affect the same die roll?

Yes, they can.

Strategy, Schmategy

1R

Sorcery

Roll a six-sided die. Strategy, Schmategy has the indicated effect.

1 — Do nothing.

2 — Destroy all artifacts.

3 — Destroy all lands.

4 — Strategy, Schmategy deals 3 damage to each creature and each player.

5 — Each player discards their hand and draws seven cards.

6 — Repeat this process two more times.

If I roll a 6 (reroll twice) and then on the next roll I roll a 1, what happens?

That roll has no effect, but you still roll the second die. That is, rolling a 1 only affects that die roll and not other die rolls.

Super-Duper Death Ray

2R

Instant

Trample (This spell can deal excess damage to its target's controller.)

Super-Duper Death Ray deals 4 damage to target creature.

How does trample work on a spell?

It's like how trample works on a creature: excess damage is dealt to the creature's controller. For example, I cast Super-Duper Death Ray and aim it at a 3/3 creature. Super-Duper Death Ray deals 3 damage to that creature and the extra 1 damage can be dealt to its controller.

If the creature goes away and the spell doesn't resolve, does the damage still trample over to the opponent?

No. If the spell doesn't resolve, no part of it happens. This can happen if the target becomes illegal in response or if it simply goes away.

Sword of Dungeons & Dragons

3

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +2/+2 and has protection from Rogues and from Clerics.

Whenever equipped creature deals combat damage to a player, create a 4/4 gold Dragon creature token with flying and roll a d20 (a twenty-sided die). If you roll a 20, repeat this process.

Equip 2

What color is the gold Dragon token?

Gold.

That's not a Magic color.

It is now. It joins brown, hazel, any other eye colors, and pink as exclusive silver-bordered colors.

Can I pick gold when asked to choose a color?

In silver-bordered games, sure. But gold means gold, not multicolored.

Topsy Turvy

2U

Enchantment

The phases of each player's turn are reversed. (The phases are, in reverse order, ending, postcombat main, combat, precombat main, and beginning.)

As long as there are more than two players in the game, the turn order is reversed.

Are the steps within the phase (for example, the beginning phase's untap, upkeep, and draw steps) reversed as well?

No. The beginning phase will come last, but untap, upkeep, and draw will happen in the normal order.

If I have two Topsy Turvys in play, what happens?

You know how they say, "two wrongs don't make a right." Liars! The second Topsy Turvy will essentially undo the first one.

Wall of Fortune

1U

Artifact Creature — Wall

0/4

Defender

You may tap an untapped Wall you control to have any player reroll a die that player rolled.

Can I use the ability if the Wall I want to tap has summoning sickness?

Yes, you can. The ability doesn't use the tap symbol. You could even tap Wall of Fortune itself this way on the turn it enters the battlefield.

Can I tap multiple Walls I control to affect the same die roll?

Yes, you can. After you roll, you can tap one Wall to reroll. If you don't like that result, you can tap another Wall to try again.

Can I reroll any type of die, like say a planar die?

Yes. If the die that's being rerolled is generated by a game effect, you may reroll it.

Water Gun Balloon Game

2

Artifact

As Water Gun Balloon Game enters the battlefield, each player puts a pop! counter on "0."

Whenever a player casts a spell, move that player's pop! counter up one.

Whenever a player's pop! counter hits "5," that player creates a 5/5 pink Giant Teddy Bear creature token and resets all pop! counters to "0."

What happens if there are more than two players playing? Where do the extra players keep track of spells played?

If you have three or more players, the extra players should use pencil and paper to keep track.

Is pink now a color in the Magic game?

It is in Silver-Bordered World. Along with brown and hazel and gold.

Can I proliferate the pop! counter?

You can't. The counters are on the tracker in the art, not on the artifact itself.

Who

XW

Instant

Target player gains X life.

//

What

2R

Instant

Destroy target artifact.

//

When

2U

Instant

Counter target creature spell.

//

Where

3B

Instant

Destroy target land.

//

Why

1G

Instant

Destroy target enchantment.

Does this work the way I think it works?

Do you think it works like a five-way split card? If so, yes!

Yet Another Æther Vortex

3RR

Enchantment

All creatures have haste.

Players play with the top card of their libraries revealed.

Noninstant, nonsorcery cards on top of a library are on the battlefield under their owner's control in addition to being in that library.

Say what?

If the top card of your library is a creature, planeswalker, land, enchantment, or artifact card, it's also on the battlefield. Ta-da!

Doesn't this create weird situations?

Indeed, it does! Welcome to Silver-Bordered World.

If the top card of my library is a creature card, can that creature attack?

It can. It does have haste, after all.

If the top card of my library is a land card, can I tap it for mana?

Yeah. It's on the battlefield, so its activated abilities that require it to be tapped can be activated. The same is true no matter what permanent type it is.

Say the top card of my library is an instant card. So far, so good. I draw it, and the new top card is a creature card. Did that creature enter the battlefield?

It did! Any "When [this permanent] enters the battlefield" or similar abilities will trigger.

And then I draw that creature card. Did the creature leave the battlefield?

It did! Any "When [this permanent] leaves the battlefield" or similar abilities will trigger.

The top card of my library is a creature card, and something puts the top card of my library into my graveyard. Did the creature die?

It did, but note that it wasn't destroyed or sacrificed or anything. It just died. <sad trombone noises></sad trombone noises>

Say an effect puts a creature I control (that isn't part of my library) on top of my library. What happens?

Remarkably little, at least at first. That creature doesn't leave or enter the battlefield. It just stays on the battlefield. Of course, now that it's also the top card of your library, you'll probably draw it soon. This is also true if something puts the top card of your library directly onto the battlefield, without you having to play it.

What happens if the top card of my library is an Aura?

In that case, it's an Aura on the battlefield not attached to anything, so it's put into your graveyard. The new top card of your library is revealed.

If I draw two cards, does everyone see the second top card of my deck?

Yes. Here's how it works. You draw the first card. The second card is turned face up. At this point, nothing can be done until the effect fully resolves. So, you draw the second card, then the new top card of your library (the third card before we started) is revealed.