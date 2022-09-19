Compiled by Jess Dunks

The Release Notes include information concerning the release of a new Magic: The Gathering set, as well as a collection of clarifications and rulings involving that set's cards. It's intended to make playing with the new cards more fun by clearing up the common misconceptions and confusion inevitably caused by new mechanics and interactions. As future sets are released, updates to the Magic rules may cause some of this information to become outdated. Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Rules to find the most up-to-date rules.

The "General Notes" section includes information about card legality and explains some of the mechanics and concepts in the set.

The "Card-Specific Notes" sections contain answers to the most important, most common, and most confusing questions players might ask about cards in the set. Items in the "Card-Specific Notes" sections include full card text for your reference. Not all cards in the set are listed.

GENERAL NOTES

Card Legality

Warhammer 40,000 Commander cards with the 40K set code numbered 1–176 are permitted in the Commander, Legacy, and Vintage formats. Cards with the 40K set code numbered 181–317 and 322 are reprinted cards legal for play in any format where a card with the same name is permitted.

New Keyword Ability: Ravenous

Ravenous is a new keyword ability found on some cards with an {X} in their mana cost. "Ravenous" means "This permanent enters the battlefield with X +1/+1 counters on it" and "When this permanent enters the battlefield, if X is 5 or greater, draw a card."

Zoanthrope

{X}{U}{R}

Creature — Tyranid

0/0

Ravenous (This creature enters the battlefield with X +1/+1 counters on it. If X is 5 or more, draw a card when it enters.)

Flying, ward {2}

Warp Blast — When Zoanthrope enters the battlefield, it deals X damage to any target.

General Ravenous notes:

A creature with ravenous gets its counters as it enters the battlefield. It doesn't enter the battlefield first and then get its counters. Any triggered ability that looks for a creature with a certain power or toughness entering the battlefield will see the counters when it checks to see if it should trigger.

The triggered ability that checks to see if X is 5 or greater refers to the value of X that was chosen as the spell was cast, which may be different from the number of counters it entered with if there are replacement effects involved. This is also true for any other ability that it has which refers to X and triggers when it enters the battlefield.

If another permanent enters the battlefield as a copy of a creature with Ravenous, it will not enter with any counters from the ravenous ability.

If a permanent spell with ravenous is copied, the copy will have the same value for X, and the token permanent that the spell becomes as it enters the battlefield will enter with X counters.

New Keyword Ability: Squad

Squad is an ability that allows a creature to bring support along with it. When you cast a spell with squad, you may pay its squad cost any number of times. When that creature enters the battlefield, an ability triggers that creates a token that is a copy of it for each time you paid the squad cost.

Arco-Flagellant

{2}{B}

Creature — Human

3/1

Squad {2} (As an additional cost to cast this spell, you may pay {2} any number of times. When this creature enters the battlefield, create that many tokens that are copies of it.)

Arco-Flagellant can't block.

Endurant — Pay 3 life: Arco-Flagellant gains indestructible until end of turn.

You may pay the squad cost any number of times. You will get a token that is a copy of that permanent for each time you paid the squad cost.

The ability will not trigger and tokens will not be created if the original spell has been countered or is otherwise no longer on the stack as the triggered ability resolves.

The tokens created by the squad ability aren't "cast," so any abilities that trigger when a spell is cast won't trigger for the copies.

If, for some reason, the creature doesn't have the squad ability when it's on the battlefield, the ability won't trigger, even if you've paid the squad cost one or more times.

Returning Keyword Ability: Miracle

Miracle is a returning mechanic that lets you cast a spell for a cheaper cost if it was the first card you drew this turn. As you draw your first card each turn, if it is a card with miracle, you may reveal it. When you do, a triggered ability goes on the stack that allows you to cast it for its miracle cost as it resolves.

Sister Repentia

{3}{W}{B}

Creature — Human Warrior

5/1

Martyrdom — When Sister Repentia dies, you gain 2 life and draw two cards.

Miracle {W}{B} (You may cast this card for its miracle cost when you draw it if it's the first card you drew this turn.)

It's important to reveal a card with miracle before it is mixed with the other cards in your hand.

You can reveal and cast a card with miracle on any turn, not just your own, if it's the first card you've drawn that turn.

Multiple card draws are always treated as a sequence of individual card draws. For example, if you haven't drawn any cards yet during a turn and cast a spell that instructs you to draw three cards, you'll draw them one at a time. Only the first card drawn this way may be revealed and cast using its miracle ability.

If an effect puts a card into your hand without using the word "draw," the card wasn't drawn.

You don't have to reveal a drawn card with miracle if you don't wish to cast it at that time.

You can cast a card for its miracle cost only as the miracle triggered ability resolves. If you don't want to cast it at that time (or you can't cast it, perhaps because there are no legal targets available), you won't be able to cast it later for the miracle cost.

You cast the card with miracle during the resolution of the triggered ability. Ignore any timing rules based on the card's type.

Miracle is an alternative cost to cast the spell with miracle. It can't be combined with other alternative costs, such as casting a spell "without paying its mana cost."

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost (such as a miracle cost) you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

If the card with miracle leaves your hand before the triggered ability resolves, you won't be able to cast it using its miracle ability.

You still draw the card, whether you use the miracle ability or not. Any ability that triggers whenever you draw a card, for example, will trigger. If you don't cast the card using its miracle ability, it will remain in your hand.

Returning Keyword Ability: Unearth

Unearth is a returning ability that allows a permanent card to have a second chance on the battlefield. If you pay the unearth cost of a card in a graveyard, you return that permanent to the battlefield under your control and it gains haste. At the beginning of the next end step, an ability triggers that exiles it. If it would leave the battlefield and go anywhere other than the exile zone, exile it instead.

Hexmark Destroyer

{4}{B}{B}

Creature — Devil Warrior

6/6

Multi-threat Eliminator — Hexmark Destroyer can't be blocked except by six or more creatures.

Unearth {4}{B}{B} ({4}{B}{B}: Return this card from your graveyard to the battlefield. It gains haste. Exile it at the beginning of the next end step or if it would leave the battlefield. Unearth only as a sorcery.)

If you activate a card's unearth ability but that card is removed from your graveyard before the ability resolves, that unearth ability will resolve and do nothing.

Activating a permanent card's unearth ability isn't the same as casting it as a spell. The unearth ability is put on the stack, but the card is not. Spells and abilities that interact with activated abilities (such as Stifle) will interact with unearth, but spells and abilities that interact with spells (such as Cancel) will not.

If a permanent returned to the battlefield by an unearth ability would leave it for any reason, it's exiled instead—unless the spell or ability that's causing it to leave the battlefield is actually trying to exile it. In that case, the spell or ability succeeds at exiling the permanent. If the spell or ability later returns the card to the battlefield, it will return as a new object with no relation to its previous existence. The unearth effect will no longer apply to it.

At the beginning of the end step, a permanent returned to the battlefield with unearth is exiled. This is a delayed triggered ability, and it can be countered by effects that counter triggered abilities. If the ability is countered, the permanent will stay on the battlefield and the delayed trigger won't trigger again. However, the replacement effect will still exile it if it eventually leaves the battlefield.

Unearth grants haste to the permanent that's returned to the battlefield. However, neither of the "exile" abilities is granted to that permanent. If that creature loses all its abilities, it will still be exiled at the beginning of the end step, and if it would leave the battlefield, it is still exiled instead.

Returning Keyword Ability: Cascade

Spells with cascade are overflowing with energy and you never know what's going to happen when you cast them. What you do know is that you'll get two spells for the price of one!

Heralds of Tzeentch

{4}{U}

3/3

Flying

Cascade (When you cast this spell, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card that costs less. You may cast it without paying its mana cost. Put the exiled cards on the bottom of your library in a random order.)

A spell's mana value is determined only by its mana cost. Ignore any alternative costs, additional costs, cost increases, or cost reductions.

Cascade triggers when you cast the spell, meaning that it resolves before that spell. If you end up casting the exiled card, it will go on the stack above the spell with cascade.

When the cascade ability resolves, you must exile cards. The only optional part of the ability is whether or not you cast the last card exiled.

If a spell with cascade is countered, the cascade ability will still resolve normally.

You exile the cards face up. All players will be able to see them.

If you cast a card "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those to cast the card.

If the card has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

Due to a 2021 rules change to cascade, not only do you stop exiling cards if you exile a nonland card with lesser mana value than the spell with cascade, but the resulting spell you cast must also have lesser mana value. Previously, in cases where a card's mana value differed from the resulting spell, such as with some modal double-faced cards or cards with an Adventure, you could cast a spell with a higher mana value than the exiled card.

Two new cards in this set give the next spell you cast cascade. This means that the next spell you cast gains cascade as you begin to cast it by putting it on the stack, and the cascade ability will trigger when you finish casting that spell.

WARHAMMER 40,000 COMMANDER CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

Acolyte Hybrid

{2}{R}

Creature — Tyranid Human

2/2

Heavy Rock Cutter — Whenever Acolyte Hybrid attacks, destroy up to one target artifact. If an artifact is destroyed this way, its controller draws a card.

If the target artifact has indestructible, it isn't destroyed this way and you won't draw a card. If it is destroyed but put into a zone other than a graveyard, you'll draw a card.

And They Shall Know No Fear

{1}{W}

Instant

Choose a creature type. Creatures you control of the chosen type get +1/+0 and gain indestructible until end of turn.

To choose a creature type, you must choose an existing creature type, such as Vampire or Knight. You can't choose multiple creature types, such as "Vampire Knight." Card types such as artifact can't be chosen, nor can subtypes that aren't creature types, such as Jace, Vehicle, or Treasure.

Anrakyr the Traveller

{4}{B}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Necron

4/4

Lord of the Pyrrhian Legions — Whenever Anrakyr the Traveller attacks, you may cast an artifact spell from your hand or graveyard by paying life equal to its mana value rather than paying its mana cost.

You may only cast a spell this way by paying the appropriate amount of life. You may not pay its normal cost and may not pay any other alternative costs. You may still pay for additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the spell has mandatory additional costs, you must pay those.

If you cast a spell with {X} in its mana cost this way, the only legal choice for X is 0.

Aspiring Champion

{3}{R}

Creature — Astartes Warrior

3/3

Menace

Ruinous Ascension — When Aspiring Champion deals combat damage to a player, sacrifice it. If you do, reveal cards from the top of your library until you reveal a creature card. Put that card onto the battlefield, then shuffle the rest into your library. If that creature is a Demon, it deals damage equal to its power to each opponent.

If you still control Aspiring Champion as its triggered ability resolves, you must sacrifice it. You can't choose not to sacrifice it.

Be'lakor, the Dark Master

{3}{U}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Demon Noble

6/5

Flying

Prince of Chaos — When Be'lakor, the Dark Master enters the battlefield, you draw X cards and you lose X life, where X is the number of Demons you control.

Lord of Torment — Whenever another Demon enters the battlefield under your control, it deals damage equal to its power to any target.

The number of Demons you control is counted only as Be'lakor, the Dark Master's ability resolves. If Be'lakor is still on the battlefield, it will count itself.

Biophagus

{1}{G}

Creature — Human Tyranid Wizard

1/3

Genomic Enhancement — {T}: Add one mana of any color. If this mana is spent to cast a creature spell, that creature enters the battlefield with an additional +1/+1 counter on it.

If Biophagus's ability produces more than one mana, perhaps due to an effect such as that of Mana Reflection, each creature cast with that mana will enter the battlefield with an additional +1/+1 counter. If all of that mana is spent on the same creature, it will enter the battlefield with that many additional +1/+1 counters.

Biotransference

{2}{B}{B}

Enchantment

Creatures you control are artifacts in addition to their other types. The same is true for creature spells you control and creature cards you own that aren't on the battlefield.

Whenever you cast an artifact spell, you lose 1 life and create a 2/2 black Necron Warrior artifact creature token.

Replacement effects that modify artifacts as they enter the battlefield will apply after you apply Biotransference's effect. For example, if you control a Biotransference and there is an effect that says artifacts enter the battlefield tapped, creatures you control will enter the battlefield tapped.

Blight Grenade

{4}{B}

Sorcery

Destroy target creature.

All creatures get -3/-3 until end of turn.

If Blight Grenade's target is no longer legal as it tries to resolve, it will be removed from the stack and no creatures will get -3/-3.

Blood for the Blood God!

{8}{B}{B}{R}

Instant

This spell costs {1} less to cast for each creature that died this turn.

Discard your hand, then draw eight cards. Blood for the Blood God! deals 8 damage to each opponent. Exile Blood for the Blood God!

The ability that reduces the mana cost only reduces its generic mana cost. It will cost at least {B}{B}{R}, even if more than eight creatures have died this turn.

Broodlord

{X}{3}{G}

Creature — Tyranid

3/3

Ravenous (This creature enters the battlefield with X +1/+1 counters on it. If X is 5 or more, draw a card when it enters.)

Brood Telepathy — When Broodlord enters the battlefield, distribute X +1/+1 counters among any number of other target creatures you control.

You choose how many targets Broodlord's triggered ability has and how the counters are distributed as you put the ability onto the stack. Each target must receive at least one counter.

If some of the creatures are illegal targets as Broodlord's triggered ability tries to resolve, the original distribution of counters still applies and the counters that would have been put on the illegal targets are lost. They won't be put instead on a legal target.

Callidus Assassin

{4}{U}{B}

Creature — Human Shapeshifter Assassin

3/3

Flash

Polymorphine — You may have Callidus Assassin enter the battlefield tapped as a copy of any creature on the battlefield, except it has "When this creature enters the battlefield, destroy up to one other target creature with the same name as this creature."

Callidus Assassin copies exactly what was printed on the original creature (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below) and it has the triggered ability. It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or any Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, or so on.

The triggered ability that Callidus Assassin has is part of its copy effect and is a copiable value that other effects may copy.

If the chosen creature is copying something else (for example, if the chosen creature is another Callidus Assassin), then your Callidus Assassin enters the battlefield as whatever the chosen creature copied.

If the chosen creature is a token, Callidus Assassin copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created the token. Callidus Assassin is not a token in this case.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied creature will trigger when Callidus Assassin enters the battlefield. You get to choose the order of those abilities and the triggered ability it has due to its copy effect. Any "as [this creature] enters the battlefield" or "[this creature] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the chosen creature will also work.

If Callidus Assassin somehow enters the battlefield at the same time as another creature, Callidus Assassin can't become a copy of that creature. You may choose only a creature that's already on the battlefield.

You can choose not to copy anything. In that case, Callidus Assassin enters the battlefield as a 3/3 creature. Notably, it does not have "When this creature enters the battlefield, destroy up to one other target creature with the same name as this creature."

Canoptek Scarab Swarm

{4}

Artifact Creature — Insect

1/1

Flying

Feeder Mandibles — When Canoptek Scarab Swarm enters the battlefield, exile target player's graveyard. For each artifact or land card exiled this way, create a 1/1 colorless Insect artifact creature token with flying.

If an exiled card is both an artifact card and a land card, you will create one token, not two.

Canoptek Wraith

{3}

Artifact Creature — Wraith

2/1

Wraith Form — Canoptek Wraith can't be blocked.

Transdimensional Scout — When Canoptek Wraith deals combat damage to a player, you may pay {3} and sacrifice it. If you do, search your library for up to two basic land cards with the same name as a land you control, put them onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

Canoptek Wraith has received an update to its Oracle text to make it clearer that the two lands must have the same name as each other. Its triggered ability now reads "When Canoptek Wraith deals combat damage to a player, you may pay {3} and sacrifice it. If you do, choose a land you control. Then search your library for up to two basic land cards which have the same name as the chosen land, put them onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle."

Celestine, the Living Saint

{4}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior

3/4

Flying, lifelink

Healing Tears — At the beginning of your end step, return target creature card with mana value X or less from your graveyard to the battlefield, where X is the amount of life you gained this turn.

Celestine's triggered ability looks at the total amount of life you gained to determine X, regardless of whether or not you also lost any life. For example, if you gained 3 life this turn, X is 3, even if you also lost some amount of life in the same turn.

The target creature card is chosen as the triggered ability is put on the stack. Gaining life after that point won't let you choose a target with a higher mana value.

Chaos Defiler

{3}{B}{R}

Artifact Creature — Demon Construct

5/4

Trample

Battle Cannon — When Chaos Defiler enters the battlefield or dies, for each opponent, choose a nonland permanent that player controls. Destroy one of them chosen at random.

If you choose one or more permanents with indestructible, and there are any permanents chosen which do not have indestructible, one of the permanents without indestructible will be randomly chosen and destroyed.

Chaos Mutation

{3}{U}{R}

Instant

Exile any number of target creatures controlled by different players. For each creature exiled this way, its controller reveals cards from the top of their library until they reveal a creature card, puts that card onto the battlefield, then puts the rest on the bottom of their library in a random order.

The phrase "target creatures controlled by different players" means that no two targets may be controlled by the same player.

Commissar Severina Raine

{1}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Soldier

2/2

Leading from the Front — Whenever Commissar Severina Raine attacks, each opponent loses X life, where X is the number of other attacking creatures.

Summary Execution — {2}, Sacrifice another creature: You gain 2 life and draw a card.

In Two-Headed Giant and other formats where multiple players can attack at the same time, Commissar Severina Raine's triggered ability counts all attacking creatures, even those controlled by other players.

Convergence of Dominion

{3}

Artifact

Dynastic Command Node — As long as you control your commander, activated abilities of cards in your graveyard cost {2} less to activate. This effect can't reduce the mana in that ability's activation cost to less than one mana.

Translocation Protocols — {3}, {T}: Mill three cards.

Convergence of Dominion doesn't allow you to activate abilities of cards in graveyards unless you could already activate those abilities.

Cryptek

{3}{B}

Artifact Creature — Necron Wizard

3/3

{1}{B}, {T}: Choose another target artifact creature you control. When that creature dies this turn, return it to the battlefield tapped under your control.

All Cryptek's activated ability does when it resolves is set up a delayed triggered ability. If the target artifact creature isn't put into a graveyard this turn, that ability never triggers. If the targeted artifact creature is put into a graveyard this turn, that ability triggers and resolves like any other triggered ability.

Cybernetica Datasmith

{1}{U}{B}

Artifact Creature — Human Artificer

0/1

Protection from Robots

Field Reprogramming — {U}, {T}: Target player draws a card. Another target player creates a 4/4 colorless Robot artifact creature token with "This creature can't block."

Both targets must be chosen when putting Cybernetica Datasmith's activated ability on the stack. Notably, this means that if you target yourself to draw a card, you don't get to see what that card is before choosing which player to give a Robot to.

Dark Apostle

{3}{R}

Creature — Astartes Warlock

3/3

Gift of Chaos — {3}, {T}: The next noncreature spell you cast this turn has cascade. (When you cast that spell, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card that costs less. You may cast it without paying its mana cost. Put the exiled cards on the bottom of your library in a random order.)

As Dark Apostle's activated ability resolves, it creates a continuous effect that won't begin to apply until you start casting a noncreature spell this turn. It applies to that spell and the timestamp of that effect is the time that the spell was put on the stack.

If you activate the ability of more than one Dark Apostle (or the same one more than once) in the same turn, the next noncreature spell you cast will have that many instances of cascade, each of which will trigger separately.

See also "Returning Keyword Ability: Cascade" in the General Notes section.

Defenders of Humanity

{X}{2}{W}

Enchantment

When Defenders of Humanity enters the battlefield, create X 2/2 white Astartes Warrior creature tokens with vigilance.

{X}{2}{W}, Exile Defenders of Humanity: Create X 2/2 white Astartes Warrior creature tokens with vigilance. Activate only if you control no creatures and only during your turn.

X in the first ability is always calculated separately from X in the second ability, even if you activate second ability in response to the first ability.

Drach'Nyen

{4}{B}{R}

Legendary Artifact — Equipment

Echo of the First Murder — When Drach'Nyen enters the battlefield, exile up to one target creature.

Daemon Sword — Equipped creature has menace and gets +X/+0, where X is the exiled card's power.

Equip {2} ({2}: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

If the exiled card doesn't have a printed power, perhaps because it was a noncreature permanent that was only a creature on the battlefield due to another effect, X is 0.

If the exiled card's power is determined by a characteristic-defining ability, usually denoted by a "*" in the power/toughness box, that ability applies in exile and should be used to determine the value of X.

If more than one card is exiled by Drach'Nyen, usually because its triggered ability was copied one or more times, X is the total power of the exiled cards.

Epistolary Librarian

{2}{W}{U}

Creature — Astartes Wizard

3/4

Veil of Time — Whenever Epistolary Librarian attacks, you may cast a spell with mana value X or less from your hand without paying its mana cost, where X is the number of attacking creatures.

In Two-Headed giant and other formats where multiple players can attack at the same time, Epistolary Librarian's triggered ability counts all attacking creatures, even those controlled by other players.

Genestealer Patriarch

{4}{U}

Creature — Tyranid

4/4

Genestealer's Kiss — Whenever Genestealer Patriarch attacks, put an infection counter on target creature defending player controls.

Children of the Cult — Whenever a creature with an infection counter on it dies, you create a token that's a copy of that creature, except it's a Tyranid in addition to its other types.

The token copies the creature as it last existed on the battlefield before it died, not as it exists in the graveyard.

If you control more than one Genestealer Patriarch as a creature with an infection counter on it dies, each one's ability will trigger, and you will make two tokens that are copies of it.

The token copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else (unless that creature is copying something else; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature was tapped or untapped, whether it had any counters on it or Auras or Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that had changed its power, toughness, types, color, or so on.

If the copied creature was copying something else, then the token enters the battlefield as whatever that creature copied.

If the copied creature had {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any "as [this creature] enters the battlefield" or "[this creature] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the creature will also work.

Ghost Ark

{4}

Artifact — Vehicle

3/3

Flying

Repair Barge — Whenever Ghost Ark becomes crewed, each artifact creature card in your graveyard gains unearth {3} until end of turn.

Crew 2 (Tap any number of creatures you control with total power 2 or more: This Vehicle becomes an artifact creature until end of turn.)

Ghost Ark's triggered ability gives unearth {3} to each artifact that is in your graveyard as it resolves. Artifact cards that enter your graveyard after it resolves won't have unearth unless the ability triggers again later.

See also "Returning Keyword Ability: Unearth" in the General Notes section.

Ghyrson Starn, Kelermorph

{1}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Tyranid Human

3/2

Ward {2} (Whenever this creature becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, counter it unless that player pays {2}.)

Three Autostubs — Whenever another source you control deals exactly 1 damage to a permanent or player, Ghyrson Starn, Kelermorph deals 2 damage to that permanent or player.

If another source deals exactly 1 damage to a permanent or player multiple times or deals exactly 1 damage to multiple permanents and/or players simultaneously, Ghryson Starn, Kellermorph's last ability triggers that many times.

Helbrute

{3}{B}{R}

Artifact Creature — Astartes Dreadnought

5/4

Haste

Sarcophagus — You may cast Helbrute from your graveyard by exiling another creature card from your graveyard in addition to paying its other costs.

You still need to follow all normal timing restrictions when casting Helbrute from your graveyard using the permission granted by its last ability. Usually, this means you may only cast it during one of your own main phases while the stack is empty.

Herald of Slaanesh

{2}{R}

Creature — Demon

2/2

Locus of Slaanesh — Demon spells you cast cost {2} less to cast.

Other Demons you control have haste.

Herald of Slaanesh's first ability only reduces the generic mana component of costs. It cannot reduce the cost of colored mana components.

Hierophant Bio-Titan

{10}{G}{G}

Creature — Tyranid

12/12

Frenzied Metabolism — As an additional cost to cast this spell, you may remove any number of +1/+1 counters from among creatures you control. This spell costs {2} less to cast for each counter removed this way.

Vigilance, reach, ward {2}

Titanic — Hierophant Bio-Titan can't be blocked by creatures with power 2 or less.

Heirophant Bio-Titan's first ability can't reduce its cost below {G}{G}. You can remove any number of counters, even if they won't reduce its cost any further.

Once a creature with power 3 or greater has blocked this creature, changing the power of the blocking creature won't cause this creature to become unblocked.

Hormagaunt Horde

{X}{G}

Creature — Tyranid

1/1

Ravenous (This creature enters the battlefield with X +1/+1 counters on it. If X is 5 or more, draw a card when it enters.)

Endless Swarm — Whenever a land enters the battlefield under your control, you may pay {2}{G}. If you do, return Hormagaunt Horde from your graveyard to your hand.

The Endless Swarm ability triggers only if Hormagaunt Horde is in your graveyard at the moment the land enters the battlefield.

Players can respond to the triggered ability, but once it starts resolving and you decide whether to pay {2}{G}, it's too late for anyone to respond.

The Endless Swarm ability triggers whenever a land enters the battlefield under your control for any reason. It triggers whenever you play a land, as well as whenever a spell or ability puts a land onto the battlefield under your control.

Illuminor Szeras

{2}{B}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Necron

3/3

Secrets of the Soul — {T}, Sacrifice another creature: Add an amount of {B} equal to the sacrificed creature's mana value.

Use the mana value of the sacrificed creature as it last existed on the battlefield to determine the amount of {B} to add.

Imotekh the Stormlord

{2}{B}{B}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Necron

3/3

Phaeron — Whenever one or more artifact cards leave your graveyard, create two 2/2 black Necron Warrior artifact creature tokens.

Grand Strategist — At the beginning of combat on your turn, another target artifact creature you control gets +2/+2 and gains menace until end of turn.

If multiple artifact cards leave your graveyard at the same time, the first ability triggers only once, and you will create only two tokens.

Inquisitor Eisenhorn

{2}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Inquisitor

2/3

You may reveal the first card you draw each turn as you draw it. Whenever you reveal an instant or sorcery card this way, create Cherubael, a legendary 4/4 black Demon creature token with flying.

Whenever Inquisitor Eisenhorn deals combat damage to a player, investigate that many times. (Create a Clue token. It's an artifact with "{2}, Sacrifice this artifact: Draw a card.")

It's important to reveal the first card you draw each turn (or choose not to reveal it) before it is mixed with the other cards in your hand. You look at the card as you draw it before choosing whether to reveal it.

You don't have to reveal a drawn card if you don't wish to create a Cherubael token.

If you reveal a card this way, it remains revealed until Inquisitor Eisenhorn's triggered ability finishes resolving.

You can reveal an instant or sorcery card this way on any turn to create a token, not just your own, if it's the first card you've drawn that turn.

Multiple card draws are always treated as a sequence of individual card draws. For example, if you haven't drawn any cards yet during a turn and cast a spell that instructs you to draw three cards, you'll draw them one at a time. Only the first card drawn this way may be revealed with Inquisitor Eisenhorn's ability.

If an effect puts a card into your hand without using the word "draw," the card wasn't drawn.

If the card leaves your hand before Inquisitor Eisenhorn's triggered ability resolves, you'll still create a Cherubael token.

Inquisitorial Rosette

{2}

Artifact — Equipment

Inquisition Agents — Whenever equipped creature attacks, create a 2/2 white Astartes Warrior creature token with vigilance that's attacking. Then attacking creatures gain menace until end of turn.

Equip {3} ({3}: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

For the triggered ability, you declare which player or planeswalker the token is attacking as you put it onto the battlefield. It doesn't have to be the same player or planeswalker the equipped creature is attacking.

Although the tokens enter the battlefield attacking, they were never declared as attacking creatures. Abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks won't trigger.

Khârn the Betrayer

{3}{R}

Legendary Creature — Astartes Berserker

5/1

Berzerker — Khârn the Betrayer attacks or blocks each combat if able.

Sigil of Corruption — When you lose control of Khârn the Betrayer, draw two cards.

The Betrayer — If damage would be dealt to Khârn the Betrayer, prevent that damage and an opponent of your choice gains control of it.

You lose control of Khârn the Betrayer when it leaves the battlefield or another player gains control of it.

An opponent gaining control of it is part of the replacement effect and happens immediately, even if you are in the middle of resolving the spell or ability and it has more instructions to perform after taking damage.

In contrast, the Sigil of Corruption ability is a triggered ability, and it won't go onto the stack until after the spell or ability that tried to deal damage finishes resolving.

In some cases, a single spell or ability will deal damage to this creature multiple times during its resolution. In that case, a new player gains control of it each time, its ability triggers once each time, and the appropriate players control those triggers. After that spell or ability is done resolving, all of those triggers are put onto the stack in turn order, starting with the active player (or the next player in turn order if the active player isn't involved). Usually, this means that the cards are drawn in a different order than the control-changing effects took place.

Knight Rampager

{4}{R}

Artifact Creature — Knight

6/5

Trample

Frenzied Rampage — At the beginning of combat on your turn, choose an opponent at random. Knight Rampager attacks that player this combat if able.

When Knight Rampager dies, it deals 4 damage to target opponent chosen at random.

If Knight Rampager has multiple attack requirements applied to it, usually because it was also goaded, you must obey as many of the requirements as possible without violating any restrictions (such as effects that say it "can't attack") that might apply. For example, if the player chosen randomly also goaded Knight Rampager, then Knight Rampager must attack, but would be allowed to attack any player.

Let the Galaxy Burn

{X}{5}{R}

Sorcery

Cascade (When you cast this spell, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card that costs less. You may cast it without paying its mana cost. Put the exiled cards on the bottom of your library in a random order.)

Let the Galaxy Burn deals X plus 2 damage to each creature that didn't enter the battlefield this turn.

If the spell you cast with the cascade ability is a creature, it will have entered the battlefield this turn when Let the Galaxy Burn resolves and will not take damage from Let the Galaxy Burn's effect.

Lokhust Heavy Destroyer

{1}{B}{B}{B}

Artifact Creature — Necron

3/2

Flying

Enmitic Exterminator — When Lokhust Heavy Destroyer enters the battlefield, each player sacrifices a creature.

Unearth {5}{B}{B}{B} ({5}{B}{B}{B}: Return this card from your graveyard to the battlefield. It gains haste. Exile it at the beginning of the next end step or if it would leave the battlefield. Unearth only as a sorcery.)

When its triggered ability resolves, you may sacrifice Lokhust Heavy Destroyer itself. If you control no other creatures, you'll have to sacrifice it. If it was unearthed, it will be exiled.

As Lokhust Heavy Destroyer's triggered ability resolves, first the player whose turn it is chooses a creature to sacrifice, then each other player in turn order does the same knowing the choices made before them. Then all those creatures are sacrificed simultaneously.

Lucius the Eternal

{3}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Astartes Warrior

5/3

Haste

Armour of Shrieking Souls — When Lucius the Eternal dies, exile it and choose target creature an opponent controls. When that creature leaves the battlefield, return Lucius the Eternal from exile to the battlefield under its owner's control.

If the target creature leaves the battlefield before Lucius the Eternal's ability resolves, Lucius will stay in your graveyard and will not be exiled or return to the battlefield.

Magnus the Red

{3}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Demon Primarch

4/5

Flying

Unearthly Power — Instant and sorcery spells you cast cost {1} less to cast for each creature token you control.

Blade of Magnus — Whenever Magnus the Red deals combat damage to a player, create a 3/3 red Spawn creature token.

The total cost to cast a spell is locked in before you pay that cost. For example, if you control three creature tokens, including one you can sacrifice to add {C} to your mana pool, the total cost to cast an instant with mana cost {4}{R} is {1}{R}. Then you can sacrifice the creature when you activate mana abilities just before paying the cost.

Magus Lucea Kane

{1}{G}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Tyranid Wizard

1/1

Spiritual Leader — At the beginning of combat on your turn, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature.

Psychic Stimulus — {T}: Add {C}{C}. When you next cast a spell with {X} in its mana cost or activate an ability with {X} in its activation cost this turn, copy that spell or ability. You may choose new targets for the copy. (A copy of a permanent spell becomes a token.)

Spells with additional costs that include {X} won't be affected by Magus Lucea Kane. {X} must be in the spell's mana cost.

A spell or ability with a cost that includes X, but not the mana symbol {X}, won't be copied.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keyword abilities are activated abilities and will have a colon in their reminder text. Triggered abilities (starting with "when," "whenever," or "at") that ask a player to pay {X} aren't copied.

Magus Lucea Kane's ability will copy any spell or activated ability whose mana cost or activation cost contains {X}, not just one with targets.

The {C}{C} created by the mana ability doesn't need to be spent on the next spell or ability with {X} in its cost in order to copy it. That spell or ability will be copied even if that mana is spent on something else or not spent on anything at all.

A copy is created even if the spell or ability that caused the delayed triggered ability to trigger has been countered by the time that delayed triggered ability resolves. The copy resolves before the original spell.

The copy will have the same targets as the spell or ability it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. If the spell is a permanent spell with targets, such as an Aura, you may also choose a new target for that spell. The new targets must be legal. If, for any target, you can't choose a new legal target, then it remains unchanged (even if the current target is illegal).

The copy is created on the stack, so it's not "cast" or "activated." Creating the copy won't cause abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell or activates an ability to trigger.

The copy will resolve before the original spell or ability does.

If the spell or ability that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

The copy has the same value of X.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for a copied spell. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

If the spell or ability has damage divided as it was put onto the stack, the division can't be changed, although the targets receiving that damage still can. The same is true of spells and abilities that distribute counters.

Any choices made when the spell or ability resolves won't have been made yet when it's copied. Any such choices will be made separately when the copy resolves.

If a permanent spell is copied, it's put onto the battlefield as a token as the spell resolves rather than putting the copy of the spell onto the battlefield. The rules that apply to a permanent spell becoming a permanent apply to a copy of a spell becoming a token.

The token that a resolving copy of a spell becomes isn't said to have been "created."

Mandate of Abaddon

{3}{B}

Sorcery

Choose target creature you control. Destroy all creatures with power less than that creature's power.

If the chosen creature is an illegal target as Mandate of Abaddon tries to resolve, it will be removed from the stack and no creatures will be destroyed.

Mawloc

{X}{R}{G}

Creature — Tyranid

2/2

Ravenous (This creature enters the battlefield with X +1/+1 counters on it. If X is 5 or more, draw a card when it enters.)

Terror from the Deep — When Mawloc enters the battlefield, it fights up to one target creature an opponent controls. If that creature would die this turn, exile it instead.

The creature Mawloc fights will be exiled instead of going to the graveyard if it would die on the same turn for any reason, not just because of the damage from fighting Mawloc. This is true even if Mawloc has left the battlefield by that time.

Mortarion, Daemon Primarch

{5}{B}

Legendary Creature — Demon Primarch

5/6

Flying

Primarch of the Death Guard — At the beginning of your end step, you may pay {X}. If you do, create X 2/2 black Astartes Warrior creature tokens with menace. X can't be greater than the amount of life you lost this turn.

Mortarion, Demon Primarch's ability looks only at the amount of life you've lost this turn, regardless of any life you may have gained. For example, if you lost 3 life due to combat damage, but gained 2 life later in the turn, X may be up to 3 for this ability.

If a spell or ability sets a player's life total to a specified amount, that player gains or loses the appropriate amount of life. For example, if your life total is 20 and an effect sets your life total to 15, you lost 5 life.

Mutalith Vortex Beast

{4}{U}{R}

Creature — Mutant Beast

6/6

Trample

Warp Vortex — When Mutalith Vortex Beast enters the battlefield, flip a coin for each opponent you have. For each flip you win, draw a card. For each flip you lose, Mutalith Vortex Beast deals 3 damage to that player.

Mutalith's Vortex Beast deals 3 damage to the appropriate player for each lost flip, not 3 damage to each of those players for each lost flip.

Nexos

{1}{G}

Creature — Human Tyranid Advisor

2/2

Strategic Coordinator — Basic lands you control have "{T}: Add {C}{C}. Spend this mana only on costs that contain {X}."

A "cost that contains {X}" may be a spell's total cost, an activated ability's cost, a cost to perform a special action, or a cost you're asked to pay as part of the resolution of a spell or ability (such as Condescend). A spell's total cost includes either its mana cost (printed in the upper right corner) or its alternative cost (such as flashback), as well as any additional costs (such as kicker). If it's something you can spend mana on, it's a cost. If that cost includes the {X} symbol in it, you can spend mana generated by the granted ability on that cost.

You can spend mana generated by the granted ability on any part of a cost that contains {X}. You're not limited to spending it only on the {X} part.

You can spend mana generated by the granted ability on a cost that includes {X} even if you've chosen an X of 0, or if the card specifies that you can spend only colored mana on X. (You'll have to spend the {C}{C} on a different part of that cost, of course.)

You don't have to spend all of the mana on the same cost.

Neyam Shai Murad

{2}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Rogue

3/3

Rogue Trader — Whenever Neyam Shai Murad deals combat damage to a player, you may have that player return target permanent card from their graveyard to their hand. If you do, that player chooses a permanent card in your graveyard, then you put it onto the battlefield under your control.

You choose the target card in your opponent's graveyard as you put the triggered ability on the stack. That opponent chooses the card in your graveyard as the ability resolves.

If the card in your opponent's graveyard isn't a legal target as the ability tries to resolve, it will be removed from the stack and your opponent won't get to choose a permanent card from your graveyard.

Noise Marine

{4}{R}

Creature — Astartes Warrior

3/2

Cascade (When you cast this spell, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card that costs less. You may cast it without paying its mana cost. Put the exiled cards on the bottom of your library in a random order.)

Sonic Blaster — When Noise Marine enters the battlefield, it deals damage equal to the number of spells you've cast this turn to any target.

The spell you cast due to cascade resolves before Noise Marine, so when its enters-the-battlefield ability resolves it will count that spell as a spell you've cast this turn.

Old One Eye

{5}{G}

Legendary Creature — Tyranid

6/6

Trample

Other creatures you control have trample.

When Old One Eye enters the battlefield, create a 5/5 green Tyranid creature token.

Fast Healing — At the beginning of your precombat main phase, you may discard two cards. If you do, return Old One Eye from your graveyard to your hand.

Old One Eye's Fast Healing ability only triggers if it is in your graveyard at the beginning of your precombat main phase.

Opponents may respond to the Fast Healing ability after it goes on the stack, but they don't get the chance to cast spells or activate abilities between the time you have chosen to discard two cards and the time Old One Eye is returned to your hand.

Out of the Tombs

{2}{B}

Enchantment

At the beginning of your upkeep, put two eon counters on Out of the Tombs, then mill cards equal to the number of eon counters on it.

If you would draw a card while your library has no cards in it, instead return a creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield. If you can't, you lose the game.

If an effect instructs a player to draw multiple cards, each of those cards are drawn independently, and Out of the Tombs's second ability will apply to each one if appropriate.

Plague Drone

{3}{B}

Creature — Demon

3/3

Flying

Rot Fly — If an opponent would gain life, that player loses that much life instead.

If more than one replacement effect tries to apply to a life gain event, the player who would gain life chooses the order in which they apply. For example, if a player who controls Alhammarret's Archive would gain 3 life while Plague Drone is on the battlefield, that player may choose to have the 3 life become doubled to 6 life and then lose 6 life. The player may also choose to apply Plague Drone first, turning "gain 3 life" into "lose 3 life." Alhammarret's Archive would then not apply.

Having more than one Plague Drone on the battlefield doesn't have any noticeable effect on life gain. Once the effect of one Plague Drone applies, there is no life gain for the others to apply to.

Reaver Titan

{7}

Artifact — Vehicle

10/10

Void Shields — Protection from mana value 3 or less

Gatling Blaster — Whenever Reaver Titan attacks, it deals 5 damage to each opponent.

Crew 4 (Tap any number of creatures you control with total power 4 or more: This Vehicle becomes an artifact creature until end of turn.)

While a spell with X in its cost is on the stack, its mana value takes the chosen value of X into account. Reaver Titan can be chosen as a target for a Light Up the Night (which has mana cost {X}{R}) if X is 3 or greater, for example, but it can't be chosen as a target for a Light Up the Night if X is 2, 1, or 0.

The protection ability means the following: - Reaver Titan can't be blocked by creatures with mana value 3 or less. - Reaver Titan can't be enchanted by Auras with mana value 3 or less. It also can't be equipped by Equipment with mana value 3 or less. - Reaver Titan can't be targeted by spells with mana value 3 or less. It also can't be targeted by abilities from sources with mana value 3 or less. - All damage that would be dealt to Reaver Titan by sources with mana value 3 or less is prevented.

Resurrection Orb

{2}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature has lifelink.

Whenever equipped creature dies, return that card to the battlefield under its owner's control at the beginning of the next end step.

Equip {4} ({4}: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

Resurrection Orb's triggered ability creates a delayed triggered ability that will trigger at the beginning of the next end step. It triggers even if Resurrection Orb is no longer on the battlefield at that time.

Seeker of Slaanesh

{3}{R}

Creature — Demon

3/3

Haste

Allure of Slaanesh — Each opponent must attack with at least one creature each combat if able.

If a creature isn't able to attack for any reason (such as being tapped as its controller's declare attackers step begins or being affected by "summoning sickness"), that creature doesn't have to attack. If no creatures a player controls are able to attack, Seeker of Slaanesh's requirement has no effect during that combat. If there's a cost associated with having a creature attack, its controller isn't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack in that case either.

Shadow in the Warp

{1}{R}{G}

Enchantment

The first creature spell you cast each turn costs {2} less to cast.

Whenever an opponent casts their first noncreature spell each turn, Shadow in the Warp deals 2 damage to that player.

Both the first and last abilities of Shadow in the Warp take into account spells cast before it was on the battlefield. For example, if an opponent cast a noncreature spell before it was on the battlefield, then casts a noncreature spell after it is put on the battlefield, Shadow in the Warp's second ability won't trigger because that is the second noncreature spell they've cast that turn.

Sister Hospitaller

{4}{W}{B}

Creature — Human Cleric

3/2

Medicus Ministorum — When Sister Hospitaller enters the battlefield, return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield. You gain life equal to its mana value.

Use the mana value of the card as it last existed in the graveyard to determine the amount of life you gain.

Sloppity Bilepiper

{3}{B}

Creature — Demon

3/3

Jolly Gutpipes — {2}, {T}, Sacrifice a creature: The next creature spell you cast this turn has cascade. (When you cast your next creature spell, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card that costs less. You may cast it without paying its mana cost. Put the exiled cards on the bottom of your library in a random order.)

As Sloppity Bilepiper's activated ability resolves, it creates a continuous effect that won't begin to apply until you start casting a creature spell this turn. It applies to that spell and the timestamp of that effect is the time that the object was put on the stack.

If you activate the ability of more than one Sloppity Bilepiper (or the same one more than once) in the same turn, the next creature spell you cast will have that many instances of cascade, each of which will trigger separately.

See also "Returning Keyword Ability: Cascade" in general notes.

Space Marine Scout

{2}{W}

Creature — Astartes Scout

2/1

First strike, vigilance

Concealed Position — When Space Marine Scout enters the battlefield, if an opponent controls more lands than you, you may search your library for a Plains card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

Space Marine Scout's triggered ability has an "intervening if clause," which means that it checks to see whether or not an opponent controls more lands than you both when it triggers and when it resolves. If it isn't true both times, you won't search your library for a Plains card.

Technomancer

{5}{B}{B}

Artifact Creature — Necron Wizard

5/1

When Technomancer enters the battlefield, mill three cards, then return any number of artifact creature cards with total mana value 6 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield.

The artifact creature cards you choose don't need to be cards that you milled. You may choose cards that were already in your graveyard before you milled.

If a card in your graveyard has an {X} in its mana cost, X is zero.

Termagant Swarm

{X}{G}

Creature — Tyranid

0/0

Ravenous (This creature enters the battlefield with X +1/+1 counters on it. If X is 5 or more, draw a card when it enters.)

Death Frenzy — When Termagant Swarm dies, create a number of 1/1 green Tyranid creature tokens equal to Termagant Swarm's power.

Use Termagent Swarm's power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine the number of tokens you create.

See also "New Keyword Ability: Ravenous" in General Notes.

The First Tyrannic War

{2}{G}{U}{R}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after III.)

I — You may put a creature card from your hand onto the battlefield. If its mana cost contains {X}, it enters the battlefield with a number of +1/+1 counters on it equal to the number of lands you control.

II, III — Double the number of each kind of counter on target creature you control.

If the card you are putting onto the battlefield with the first chapter ability would enter the battlefield as a copy of another permanent, it will get +1/+1 counters this way only if the permanent that it is copying has a mana cost that contains {X}, regardless of the original card's mana cost.

The Flesh Is Weak

{2}{W}{U}{B}

Enchantment

When The Flesh Is Weak enters the battlefield, put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control.

Creatures you control with +1/+1 counters on them are artifacts in addition to their other types.

Nonartifact creatures get -1/-1.

If The Flesh is Weak enters the battlefield while you control a nonartifact creature with 1 toughness and no +1/+1 counters on it, the last ability will cause its toughness to become 0 and it will die before the first ability can put a counter on it.

The same happens if a nonartifact creature you control with no +1/+1 counters on it has damage marked on it equal to its toughness minus 1. For example, if a 5/5 creature was dealt 4 damage earlier in the turn and its controller resolves The Flesh Is Weak, that creature will die before the +1/+1 counter is placed on it.

The Golden Throne

{4}

Legendary Artifact

Arcane Life-support — If you would lose the game, instead exile The Golden Throne and your life total becomes 1.

A Thousand Souls Die Every Day — {T}, Sacrifice a creature: Add three mana in any combination of colors.

If a spell or ability both destroys The Golden Throne and deals enough damage to you to reduce your life total to zero or less, you will still lose the game. This is because the state-based action that causes a player to lose the game due to having zero or less life won't be performed until after the spell or ability finishes resolving. At that point, The Golden Throne is no longer on the battlefield to apply its replacement effect.

If an effect says that you can't lose the game, The Golden Throne's first ability doesn't apply.

The Golden Throne's effect applies any time you would lose the game while it is on the battlefield, even if you're not losing due to your life total being 0 or less. If you would have lost the game because you tried to draw from an empty library, your life total becomes 1 and you won't lose again until you try to draw again and still can't do so. If you would have lost the game due to having ten or more poison counters, your life total becomes 1, but you will lose the game immediately afterward because you still have ten or more poison counters.

The Golden Throne's effect does nothing if you concede the game. A player who concedes leaves the game.

For your life total to become 1, you will gain or lose the appropriate amount of life. For example, if your life total is -4 when The Golden Throne's ability applies, it will cause you to gain 5 life. Alternatively, if your life total is 20 when it applies (perhaps because you tried to draw a card from an empty library), you will lose 19 life. Other cards that interact with life gain or life loss will interact with this effect accordingly. Notably, this means that if you can't gain life or the life gain event is modified by another replacement effect, you might still have 0 or less life and still lose the game.

If an effect states that an opponent wins the game, The Golden Throne's effect doesn't apply.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, The Golden Throne's ability set's the team's life total to 1, but only you gain or lose life.

The Ruinous Powers

{2}{B}{R}

Enchantment

At the beginning of your upkeep, choose an opponent at random. Exile the top card of that player's library. Until end of turn, you may play that card and you may spend mana as though it were mana of any color to cast it. When you cast a spell this way, its owner loses life equal to its mana value.

You must follow all normal timing rules when casting a spell or playing a land using the permission granted by Ruinous Powers.

Use the mana value of the spell as it exists on the stack (or last existed on the stack, if it's been removed) to determine how much life is lost. If there is an {X} in that spell's cost, include the value chosen for X to determine its mana value.

The War in Heaven

{3}{B}{B}{B}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after III.)

I — You draw three cards and you lose 3 life.

II — Mill three cards.

III — Choose up to three target creature cards with total mana value 8 or less in your graveyard. Return each of them to the battlefield with a necrodermis counter on it. They're artifacts in addition to their other types.

If a card in your graveyard has an {X} in its cost, X is zero.

Their Number Is Legion

{X}{B}{B}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Create X tapped 2/2 black Necron Warrior artifact creature tokens, then you gain life equal to the number of artifacts you control. Exile Their Number Is Legion.

You may cast Their Number Is Legion from your graveyard.

You must still pay its normal cost and follow all normal timing rules when casting Their Number is Legion from your graveyard using the permission granted by its last ability.

Tomb Fortress

Land

Tomb Fortress enters the battlefield tapped.

{T}: Add {B}.

{2}{B}{B}{B}, {T}, Exile Tomb Fortress: Mill four cards, then return a creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield. Activate only as a sorcery.

The creature card that you return to the battlefield doesn't have to be one of the cards you milled. It can be a card that was already in your graveyard before you milled.

Toxicrene

{3}{G}

Creature — Tyranid

2/4

Reach, deathtouch

Hypertoxic Miasma — All lands have "{T}: Add one mana of any color" and lose all other abilities.

If a permanent has an ability that causes itself to be a land, such as that of Ashaya, Soul of the Wild, that ability will apply to it even though it loses that ability due to Toxicrene. This is because type-changing effects are always applied before any effects that add or remove abilities. It will still have "{T}: Add one mana of any color" and lose all other abilities.

Trazyn the Infinite

{4}{B}{B}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Necron

4/6

Deathtouch

Prismatic Gallery — As long as Trazyn the Infinite is on the battlefield, it has all activated abilities of all artifact cards in your graveyard.

Trazyn the Infinite gains only activated abilities. It doesn't gain keyword abilities (unless those keyword abilities are activated), triggered abilities, or static abilities.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keywords are activated abilities; they have colons in their reminder text.

If an activated ability of a card in a graveyard references the card it's printed on by name, treat Trazyn the Infinite's version of that ability as though it referenced Trazyn the Infinite by name instead.

Triumph of Saint Katherine

{4}{W}

Creature — Human Warrior

5/5

Lifelink

Praesidium Protectiva — When Triumph of Saint Katherine dies, exile it and the top six cards of your library in a face-down pile. If you do, shuffle that pile and put it back on top of your library.

Miracle {1}{W} (You may cast this card for its miracle cost when you draw it if it's the first card you drew this turn.)

When Triumph of Saint Katherine's first ability resolves, it exiles as many of the relevant cards as possible. If you weren't able to exile all of those cards, which can happen if you have fewer than six cards in your library or if Triumph of Saint Katherine isn't in your graveyard as the ability resolves, the exiled cards will not be shuffled and returned to your library. They will remain exiled face-down.

Trygon Prime

{2}{G}{U}

Creature — Tyranid

4/4

Subterranean Assault — Whenever Trygon Prime attacks, put a +1/+1 counter on it and a +1/+1 counter on up to one other target attacking creature. That creature can't be blocked this turn.

"That creature" refers to the other target attacking creature. It doesn't refer to Trygon Prime, even if you didn't choose a target.

Tyranid Prime

{1}{G}{U}

Creature — Tyranid

0/4

Evolve (Whenever a creature enters the battlefield under your control, if that creature has greater power or toughness than this creature, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.)

Synapse Creature — Other creatures you control have evolve.

When comparing the stats of the two creatures for evolve, you always compare power to power and toughness to toughness.

Whenever a creature enters the battlefield under your control, check its power and toughness against the power and toughness of the creature with evolve. If neither stat of the new creature is greater, evolve won't trigger at all.

If evolve triggers, the stat comparison will happen again when the ability tries to resolve. If neither stat of the new creature is greater, the ability will do nothing. If the creature that entered the battlefield leaves the battlefield before evolve tries to resolve, use its last known power and toughness to compare the stats.

If a creature enters the battlefield with +1/+1 counters on it, consider those counters when determining if evolve will trigger. For example, a 1/1 creature that enters the battlefield with two +1/+1 counters on it will cause the evolve ability of a 2/2 creature to trigger.

If multiple creatures enter the battlefield at the same time, evolve may trigger multiple times, although the stat comparison will take place each time one of those abilities tries to resolve. For example, if you control a 2/2 creature with evolve and two 3/3 creatures enter the battlefield, evolve will trigger twice. The first ability will resolve and put a +1/+1 counter on the creature with evolve. When the second ability tries to resolve, neither the power nor the toughness of the new creature is greater than that of the creature with evolve, so that ability does nothing.

Multiple instances of evolve trigger separately and, similar to above, the stat comparison takes place for each one independently as they try to resolve.

When comparing the stats as the evolve ability resolves, it's possible that the stat that's greater changes from power to toughness or vice versa. If this happens, the ability will still resolve and you'll put a +1/+1 counter on the creature with evolve. For example, if you control a 2/2 creature with evolve and a 1/3 creature enters the battlefield under your control, its toughness is greater so evolve will trigger. In response, the 1/3 creature gets +2/-2. When the evolve trigger tries to resolve, its power is greater. You'll put a +1/+1 counter on the creature with evolve.

Tzaangor Shaman

{2}{U}{R}

Creature — Mutant Shaman

3/3

Flying

Sorcerous Elixir — Whenever Tzaangor Shaman deals combat damage to a player, copy the next instant or sorcery spell you cast this turn when you cast it. You may choose new targets for the copy.

If Tzaangor Shaman deals combat damage to a player more than one time in a turn, perhaps because it has gained double strike, its delayed triggered ability will trigger that many times when you cast your next instant or sorcery spell this turn.

Vexilus Praetor

{3}{W}

Creature — Custodes Warrior

3/4

Flash

Vigilance

Aegis of the Emperor — Commanders you control have protection from everything.

Protection from everything means that commanders you control can't be the target of any spells or abilities, they can't be blocked, nothing can be attached to them, and all damage that would be dealt to them is prevented. They can still be affected in other ways (such as by Their Name is Death, for example).

Zephyrim

{3}{W}

Creature — Human Warrior

3/3

Squad {2} (As an additional cost to cast this spell, you may pay {2} any number of times. When this creature enters the battlefield, create that many tokens that are copies of it.)

Flying, vigilance

Miracle {1}{W} (You may cast this card for its miracle cost when you draw it if it's the first card you drew this turn.)

If you cast Zephyrim for its miracle cost, you may also choose to pay its squad cost one or more times.

See also "New Keyword Ability: Squad" and "Returning Keyword Ability: Miracle" in the General Notes section.

