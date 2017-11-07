Ixalan, Unstable, Iconic Masters. What do they all have in common?

That's right, they're all excellent Draft products. Magic's end of the year is full of great Draft opportunities!

What is a draft, you ask?

Drafting is way to play Magic where you sit down with other players, each with three packs of cards. You, along with everyone else at the table, open one pack each and select—"draft"—one card from that pack. Then you pass the rest of the cards to the player on your left. The packs get passed around the table until all the cards are gone. You repeat this process for the second pack, passing to the right. For the third pack, you repeat the process once again passing to your left until all the packs are opened and no cards are left. After this, you create a 40-card deck from the card pool you just drafted.

Here's a diagram of the passing process:

Resources for Drafting

If you're new to Magic, drafting might look a little daunting. But that's why we're here. Our vast experience (meaning, we're old) means we know of plenty of resources to help you learn about drafting, learn to be better at drafting, and also learn why it's awesome.

First up is a video that shows you the process of how drafting works, if you learn better that way.

(Note that the "ingredients" for the draft in the video are Kaladesh boosters, but you could just as easily use "ingredients" from any other set, like Ixalan, Iconic Masters, and so on.)

Don't forget that our new Year-End Draft Promotion started on the October 28. When you draft six times in one store between now and the end of the year (December 31) you'll receive two Standard Showdown boosters.

But before you head into your local store to draft, prepare yourself for battle with these helpful resources: