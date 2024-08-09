Mystery Booster is back! Mystery Booster 2 is everything you loved about the original Mystery Booster release, with playtest cards, reprints of iconic Magic staples, and artwork from across the history of the game. For the sequel to such a beloved product, Lead Designer Gavin Verhey worked to make this a love letter to Magic superfans.

0079_MTGMB2_WhiteRep: Comet, Stellar Pup 0002_MTGMB2_Playtest: Kozilek, Compleated 0122_MTGMB2_Fut_Reg: Future Sight

Attendees of Gen Con got to be the first to experience Mystery Booster 2. There are going to be plenty of opportunities to dive into the mystery at upcoming events. Mystery Booster 2 will be at MagicCon events, so keep an eye out for places to join the fun.

You can also receive a Mystery Booster 2 display with the Festival in a Box, available on MagicSecretLair.com. Festival in a Box contains all the fun of a Magic event in one neat package. You can check out everything included right here before it becomes available on August 19.

Festival in a Box Contents

Festival in a Box: Las Vegas 2024 is a limited-quantity product that is available while supplies last and limited to three units per order. Each Festival in a Box includes the following:

  • 1 Mystery Booster 2 Display Box (24 boosters per display box)
  • 1 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Collector Booster
  • 1 Wilds of Eldraine Collector Booster
  • 1 Commander Masters Collector Booster
  • 1 Li'l Legends Foil Edition Secret Lair drop:
    • 1 Traditional foil Reya Dawnbringer
    • 1 Traditional foil Orvar, the All-Form
    • 1 Traditional foil Drana, the Last Bloodchief
    • 1 Traditional foil Lavinia, Azorius Renegade
    • 1 Traditional foil Omnath, Locus of Creation
  • 1 MagicCon non-foil promo pack:
    • 1 Ponder
    • 1 Swords to Plowshares
    • 1 Convention Maro playtest card
    • 1 Plains
Reya Dawnbringer
Reya Dawnbringer
(Secret Lair)
Orvar, the All-Form
Orvar, the All-Form
(Secret Lair)
Drana, the Last Bloodchief
Drana, the Last Bloodchief
(Secret Lair)
Lavinia, Azorius Renegade
Lavinia, Azorius Renegade
(Secret Lair)
Omnath, Locus of Creation
Omnath, Locus of Creation
(Secret Lair)
Ponder
Ponder
(MagicCon Promo)
Swords to Plowshares
Swords to Plowshares
(MagicCon Promo)
Convention Maro
Convention Maro
(MagicCon Promo)
Plains
Plains
(MagicCon Promo)

You can check out all the new cards and card treatments (not including reprints with the Planeswalker symbol) in the Mystery Booster 2 Card Image Gallery. If you want the details, then read on! We've got all the details about what's available right here.

What's Inside a Booster? 

Each pack of Mystery Booster 2 follows the same structure. But with over 1,800 cards in the release, each one is going to feel like a fresh glimpse into Magic history. Here's what you can expect to find in each of these boosters.

Mystery Booster 2 Booster

 

  • 10 Commons or uncommons 
    • 2 Cards of each color 
  • 1 Multicolor, artifact, or common or uncommon land 
  • 1 Rare or mythic rare 
  • 1 Future Sight frame card 
    • There is a 60% chance for a rare or mythic rare. 
    • Less than 5% of Future Sight frame cards appear in traditional foil. 
    • In less than 1% of boosters, this slot is replaced with a traditional foil acorn Alchemy card. 
  • 1 White-bordered card 
    • There is a 40% chance for a rare or mythic rare. 
  • 1 Playtest card 

Now, let's demystify Mystery Booster 2 with some information on these bold new cards and card treatments.

Future Sight Frames Return

Back in 2007, Future Sight used a special frame as a potential glimpse into the future of Magic frame design. While it didn't become the new norm, the Future Sight frame is a favorite of Magic fans for its unique aesthetic and eye-catching flair. So, we're bringing it back in Mystery Booster 2 on a collection of iconic cards.

0153_MTGMB2_Fut_Base: Swords to Plowshares 0233_MTGMB2_Fut_Base: Sol Ring 0175_MTGMB2_Fut_Base: Thassa's Oracle

You may also notice artwork that's different from what you're used to. Some of these cards feature artwork that was previously only on digital versions or artwork from non-Eternal Magic cards, alongside some with never-before-seen art. For example, ten cards use artwork previously found on Vanguard cards, depicting legendary creatures from early Magic lore.

0244_MTGMB2_Fut_Foil: Urza, Lord High Artificer

Fifteen of these cards are only found in traditional foil. Click below to see them here or find them in the card image gallery.

Foil-Only Future Sight Frame Cards

0243_MTGMB2_Fut_Foil: Foil 0244_MTGMB2_Fut_Foil: Urza, Lord High Artificer 0245_MTGMB2_Fut_Foil: Gix, Yawgmoth Praetor 0246_MTGMB2_Fut_Foil: Dragon's Approach 0247_MTGMB2_Fut_Foil: Squee, Goblin Nabob 0248_MTGMB2_Fut_Foil: Multani, Yavimaya's Avatar 0249_MTGMB2_Fut_Foil: Titania, Protector of Argoth 0250_MTGMB2_Fut_Foil: Captain Sisay 0251_MTGMB2_Fut_Foil: Gerrard, Weatherlight Hero 0252_MTGMB2_Fut_Foil: Mirri, Weatherlight Duelist 0253_MTGMB2_Fut_Foil: Xantcha, Sleeper Agent 0254_MTGMB2_Fut_Foil: Arcane Signet 0255_MTGMB2_Fut_Foil: Karn, Legacy Reforged 0256_MTGMB2_Fut_Foil: Command Tower 0257_MTGMB2_Fut_Foil: Reflecting Pool

Playtest Cards Return

First seen in Mystery Booster, playtest cards resemble the internal prototypes used by Wizards of the Coast when creating a Magic set. In Mystery Booster 2, you'll find one of these in every booster, complete with original artwork from the talented artists at Volta. These are unique designs that pay homage to Magic in-jokes, experimental mechanics, and clever wordplay.

0096_MTGMB2_Playtest: Jund 'Em Out 0009_MTGMB2_Playtest: Avacyn's Collar, the Symbol of Her Church 0108_MTGMB2_Playtest: Mox Poison

Like their original Mystery Booster counterparts, these are not Eternal-legal cards. You can play them in your drafts of Mystery Booster 2 for some chaotic fun as well as casual games of Magic where you're looking for some added flair. Additionally, some cards from Gavin Verhey's Unknown events appear here, receiving artwork and official printings for the first time.

New Eternal-Legal Cards

Three cards will be joining Eternal Magic with Mystery Booster 2, two of which appear in the Future Sight frame. Mardu Outrider and Goblin Gang Leader previously appeared in the MTG Arena Beginner Set, and Velukan Dragon has existed in the Magic database for over 20 years. Now, they're available for tabletop shenanigans.

0145_MTGMB2_Fut_New: Velukan Dragon

Much like the Eternal-legal printing of Arden Angel, we do not foresee these cards making an impact in any Constructed formats. Instead, they're a fun way to add different aspects of Magic history to Mystery Booster 2.

Alchemy Acorn Cards

MTG Arena has created multiple digital-only designs for use in Historic, Timeless, and other digital formats. To help heighten the mystery of Mystery Booster 2, seven previously digital-only cards can appear with the acorn stamp in boosters.

0261_MTGMB2_Alchemy: Toralf's Disciple 0259_MTGMB2_Alchemy: Oracle of the Alpha 0260_MTGMB2_Alchemy: Sanguine Brushstroke

Appearing exclusively in traditional foil, these cards replace a Future Sight frame card in a small percentage of boosters. Due to their acorn stamp and mechanics, these cards are not tournament legal and are instead a fun way to introduce variety into your casual games of Magic.

White-Bordered Reprints

Featured on reprints from across Magic, white borders add a vintage touch to some famous (or infamous) cards. Each card in this slot hasn't appeared with a white border before this, making it your first chance to grab highlight cards like a white-bordered Goblin Guide or Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath.

0093_MTGMB2_WhiteRep: Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath 0115_MTGMB2_WhiteRep: Wasteland 0058_MTGMB2_WhiteRep: Goblin Guide

The change in border does not alter the legality of these cards, and they are legal for play wherever their black-bordered counterparts are. So go forth and customize your deck to your heart's content.

Reprints from Across Magic's History

Mystery Booster 2 includes over 1,000 reprints for a draft experience unlike any other. With so many different cards to open, you could fill an entire eight-person draft and not see the same card twice.

There are some reprints here that feature updated rules text and typesetting to make them easier to understand and play in the Limited environment. These cards appear with previously digital-only expansion symbols, seen on Magic Online releases. Cards reformatted this way appear in both the retro frame and modern frame.

0003_MTGMB2_MainRetr: Angel of Light 0038_MTGMB2_MainBase: Ancient Excavation

All other reprints without the Future Sight frame, acorn stamp, or white border all appear with the Planeswalker stamp in the bottom-left corner. This same stamp was seen on The List and the original Mystery Booster to differentiate them from their other printings.

0306_MTGM19_Promo_Buy-a-Box: Nexus of Fate

Included in Mystery Booster 2 are a handful of vanilla creatures in the set that appear with their non-English printings. These cards use the same numerals printed on any Magic card and are functionally identical to any other printing of the card but feature artwork not widely seen outside of their respective original regional printing.

There are also several cards featuring updating rules text, versions with set symbols found in Magic Online, or otherwise adjusted for reprinting in Mystery Booster 2. We have included these updated cards below:

Adjusted Reprints*

0038_MTGMB2_MainBase: Ancient Excavation 0069_MTGMB2_MainBase: Spawning Pit 0003_MTGMB2_MainRetr: Angel of Light 0057_MTGMB2_MainRetr: Horned Turtle 0066_MTGMB2_MainRetr: Talas Researcher 0080_MTGMB2_MainRetr: Moment's Peace 0100_MTGMB2_MainRetr: Forked Lightning 0102_MTGMB2_MainRetr: Wicked Pact 0141_MTGMB2_MainRetr: Alluring Scent 0164_MTGMB2_MainRetr: Blood Frenzy

*Digital renders; not actual card images

Additionally, some cards that previously appeared as foil printings are reprinted in Mystery Booster 2 in non-foil. These cards use the frames and treatments found in their foil printings but without the foil treatment (such as Nexus of Fate above).

Below is a complete table of reprinted cards that have the Planeswalker symbol in Mystery Booster 2. (Note: The card images displayed may not represent the versions found in Mystery Booster 2.) 

White mana symbol
White
Blue mana symbol
Blue
Black mana symbol
Black
Red mana symbol
Red
Green mana symbol
Green
Multicolor mana symbol
Multicolor
Colorless mana symbol
Colorless
Land mana symbol
Land
For other reprinted cards (such as white-bordered cards and Future Sight frame cards), as well as Alchemy, playtest, and new-to-tabletop Magic cards, check out the Mystery Booster 2 Card Image Gallery.

Mystery Booster 2 is an experience unlike any other and is sure to add to the excitement of your next Magic event or Limited night with friends. You'll be able to experience the mystery at upcoming MagicCon events or through Festival in a Box, available for preorder beginning August 19 at 9 a.m. PT at MagicSecretLair.com.