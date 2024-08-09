Mystery Booster is back! Mystery Booster 2 is everything you loved about the original Mystery Booster release, with playtest cards, reprints of iconic Magic staples, and artwork from across the history of the game. For the sequel to such a beloved product, Lead Designer Gavin Verhey worked to make this a love letter to Magic superfans.

0079_MTGMB2_WhiteRep: Comet, Stellar Pup 0002_MTGMB2_Playtest: Kozilek, Compleated 0122_MTGMB2_Fut_Reg: Future Sight

Attendees of Gen Con got to be the first to experience Mystery Booster 2. There are going to be plenty of opportunities to dive into the mystery at upcoming events. Mystery Booster 2 will be at MagicCon events, so keep an eye out for places to join the fun.

You can also receive a Mystery Booster 2 display with the Festival in a Box, available on MagicSecretLair.com. Festival in a Box contains all the fun of a Magic event in one neat package. You can check out everything included right here before it becomes available on August 19.

Festival in a Box: Las Vegas 2024 is a limited-quantity product that is available while supplies last and limited to three units per order. Each Festival in a Box includes the following:

1 Mystery Booster 2 Display Box (24 boosters per display box)

1 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Collector Booster

1 Wilds of Eldraine Collector Booster

1 Commander Masters Collector Booster

1 Li'l Legends Foil Edition Secret Lair drop: 1 Traditional foil Reya Dawnbringer 1 Traditional foil Orvar, the All-Form 1 Traditional foil Drana, the Last Bloodchief 1 Traditional foil Lavinia, Azorius Renegade 1 Traditional foil Omnath, Locus of Creation

1 MagicCon non-foil promo pack: 1 Ponder 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Convention Maro playtest card 1 Plains



Reya Dawnbringer

(Secret Lair) Orvar, the All-Form

(Secret Lair) Drana, the Last Bloodchief

(Secret Lair)

Lavinia, Azorius Renegade

(Secret Lair) Omnath, Locus of Creation

(Secret Lair)

Ponder

(MagicCon Promo) Swords to Plowshares

(MagicCon Promo)

Convention Maro

(MagicCon Promo) Plains

(MagicCon Promo)

You can check out all the new cards and card treatments (not including reprints with the Planeswalker symbol) in the Mystery Booster 2 Card Image Gallery. If you want the details, then read on! We've got all the details about what's available right here.

What's Inside a Booster?

Each pack of Mystery Booster 2 follows the same structure. But with over 1,800 cards in the release, each one is going to feel like a fresh glimpse into Magic history. Here's what you can expect to find in each of these boosters.

10 Commons or uncommons 2 Cards of each color

1 Multicolor, artifact, or common or uncommon land

1 Rare or mythic rare

1 Future Sight frame card There is a 60% chance for a rare or mythic rare. Less than 5% of Future Sight frame cards appear in traditional foil. In less than 1% of boosters, this slot is replaced with a traditional foil acorn Alchemy card.

1 White-bordered card There is a 40% chance for a rare or mythic rare.

1 Playtest card

Now, let's demystify Mystery Booster 2 with some information on these bold new cards and card treatments.

Future Sight Frames Return

Back in 2007, Future Sight used a special frame as a potential glimpse into the future of Magic frame design. While it didn't become the new norm, the Future Sight frame is a favorite of Magic fans for its unique aesthetic and eye-catching flair. So, we're bringing it back in Mystery Booster 2 on a collection of iconic cards.

0153_MTGMB2_Fut_Base: Swords to Plowshares 0233_MTGMB2_Fut_Base: Sol Ring 0175_MTGMB2_Fut_Base: Thassa's Oracle

You may also notice artwork that's different from what you're used to. Some of these cards feature artwork that was previously only on digital versions or artwork from non-Eternal Magic cards, alongside some with never-before-seen art. For example, ten cards use artwork previously found on Vanguard cards, depicting legendary creatures from early Magic lore.

0244_MTGMB2_Fut_Foil: Urza, Lord High Artificer

Fifteen of these cards are only found in traditional foil. Click below to see them here or find them in the card image gallery.

Foil-Only Future Sight Frame Cards 0243_MTGMB2_Fut_Foil: Foil 0244_MTGMB2_Fut_Foil: Urza, Lord High Artificer 0245_MTGMB2_Fut_Foil: Gix, Yawgmoth Praetor 0246_MTGMB2_Fut_Foil: Dragon's Approach 0247_MTGMB2_Fut_Foil: Squee, Goblin Nabob 0248_MTGMB2_Fut_Foil: Multani, Yavimaya's Avatar 0249_MTGMB2_Fut_Foil: Titania, Protector of Argoth 0250_MTGMB2_Fut_Foil: Captain Sisay 0251_MTGMB2_Fut_Foil: Gerrard, Weatherlight Hero 0252_MTGMB2_Fut_Foil: Mirri, Weatherlight Duelist 0253_MTGMB2_Fut_Foil: Xantcha, Sleeper Agent 0254_MTGMB2_Fut_Foil: Arcane Signet 0255_MTGMB2_Fut_Foil: Karn, Legacy Reforged 0256_MTGMB2_Fut_Foil: Command Tower 0257_MTGMB2_Fut_Foil: Reflecting Pool

Playtest Cards Return

First seen in Mystery Booster, playtest cards resemble the internal prototypes used by Wizards of the Coast when creating a Magic set. In Mystery Booster 2, you'll find one of these in every booster, complete with original artwork from the talented artists at Volta. These are unique designs that pay homage to Magic in-jokes, experimental mechanics, and clever wordplay.

0096_MTGMB2_Playtest: Jund 'Em Out 0009_MTGMB2_Playtest: Avacyn's Collar, the Symbol of Her Church 0108_MTGMB2_Playtest: Mox Poison

Like their original Mystery Booster counterparts, these are not Eternal-legal cards. You can play them in your drafts of Mystery Booster 2 for some chaotic fun as well as casual games of Magic where you're looking for some added flair. Additionally, some cards from Gavin Verhey's Unknown events appear here, receiving artwork and official printings for the first time.

New Eternal-Legal Cards

Three cards will be joining Eternal Magic with Mystery Booster 2, two of which appear in the Future Sight frame. Mardu Outrider and Goblin Gang Leader previously appeared in the MTG Arena Beginner Set, and Velukan Dragon has existed in the Magic database for over 20 years. Now, they're available for tabletop shenanigans.

0145_MTGMB2_Fut_New: Velukan Dragon

Much like the Eternal-legal printing of Arden Angel, we do not foresee these cards making an impact in any Constructed formats. Instead, they're a fun way to add different aspects of Magic history to Mystery Booster 2.

Alchemy Acorn Cards

MTG Arena has created multiple digital-only designs for use in Historic, Timeless, and other digital formats. To help heighten the mystery of Mystery Booster 2, seven previously digital-only cards can appear with the acorn stamp in boosters.

0261_MTGMB2_Alchemy: Toralf's Disciple 0259_MTGMB2_Alchemy: Oracle of the Alpha 0260_MTGMB2_Alchemy: Sanguine Brushstroke

Appearing exclusively in traditional foil, these cards replace a Future Sight frame card in a small percentage of boosters. Due to their acorn stamp and mechanics, these cards are not tournament legal and are instead a fun way to introduce variety into your casual games of Magic.

White-Bordered Reprints

Featured on reprints from across Magic, white borders add a vintage touch to some famous (or infamous) cards. Each card in this slot hasn't appeared with a white border before this, making it your first chance to grab highlight cards like a white-bordered Goblin Guide or Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath.

0093_MTGMB2_WhiteRep: Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath 0115_MTGMB2_WhiteRep: Wasteland 0058_MTGMB2_WhiteRep: Goblin Guide

The change in border does not alter the legality of these cards, and they are legal for play wherever their black-bordered counterparts are. So go forth and customize your deck to your heart's content.

Reprints from Across Magic's History

Mystery Booster 2 includes over 1,000 reprints for a draft experience unlike any other. With so many different cards to open, you could fill an entire eight-person draft and not see the same card twice.

There are some reprints here that feature updated rules text and typesetting to make them easier to understand and play in the Limited environment. These cards appear with previously digital-only expansion symbols, seen on Magic Online releases. Cards reformatted this way appear in both the retro frame and modern frame.

0003_MTGMB2_MainRetr: Angel of Light 0038_MTGMB2_MainBase: Ancient Excavation

All other reprints without the Future Sight frame, acorn stamp, or white border all appear with the Planeswalker stamp in the bottom-left corner. This same stamp was seen on The List and the original Mystery Booster to differentiate them from their other printings.

0306_MTGM19_Promo_Buy-a-Box: Nexus of Fate

Included in Mystery Booster 2 are a handful of vanilla creatures in the set that appear with their non-English printings. These cards use the same numerals printed on any Magic card and are functionally identical to any other printing of the card but feature artwork not widely seen outside of their respective original regional printing.

There are also several cards featuring updating rules text, versions with set symbols found in Magic Online, or otherwise adjusted for reprinting in Mystery Booster 2. We have included these updated cards below:

Adjusted Reprints* 0038_MTGMB2_MainBase: Ancient Excavation 0069_MTGMB2_MainBase: Spawning Pit 0003_MTGMB2_MainRetr: Angel of Light 0057_MTGMB2_MainRetr: Horned Turtle 0066_MTGMB2_MainRetr: Talas Researcher 0080_MTGMB2_MainRetr: Moment's Peace 0100_MTGMB2_MainRetr: Forked Lightning 0102_MTGMB2_MainRetr: Wicked Pact 0141_MTGMB2_MainRetr: Alluring Scent 0164_MTGMB2_MainRetr: Blood Frenzy *Digital renders; not actual card images

Additionally, some cards that previously appeared as foil printings are reprinted in Mystery Booster 2 in non-foil. These cards use the frames and treatments found in their foil printings but without the foil treatment (such as Nexus of Fate above).

Below is a complete table of reprinted cards that have the Planeswalker symbol in Mystery Booster 2. (Note: The card images displayed may not represent the versions found in Mystery Booster 2.)

White Card Name Expansion Abolish PCY Abzan Battle Priest KTK Accorder Paladin MBS Adamant Will DAR Aerial Responder E01 Afterlife MIR Against All Odds ONE Ajani's Welcome M19 Akroan Phalanx BNG Akroma, Angel of Wrath DD3 Alharu, Solemn Ritualist CMR All That Glitters ELD Alseid of Life's Bounty THB Ancestor Dragon GS1 Ancestral Blade 2XM Angel of Light ME2 Angel of Vitality M20 Angelic Blessing POR Angelic Exaltation RNA Angelic Favor NEM Angelic Page USG Angelic Protector TMP Archivist of Oghma CLB Archon of Absolution ELD Armored Ascension SHM Authority of the Consuls KLD Aven Liberator SCG Aven Mindcensor TSR Aven Squire CON Avian Changeling LRW Azorius Herald GK2 Baffling End RIX Baird, Steward of Argive DAR Balance EMA Banisher Priest M14 Banishing Light JOU Banishing Slash NEO Banishing Stroke AVR Barbed Spike MH2 Basri's Acolyte M21 Basri's Solidarity M21 Battle Screech JUD Belfry Spirit GK2 Bellowing Aegisaur XLN Beloved Chaplain ODY Benevolent Bodyguard JUD Bishop of Wings M20 Blessed Defiance J22 Bond of Discipline WAR Boonweaver Giant M15 Boros Elite GK1 Breath of Life POR Brightling BBD Burrenton Forge-Tender LRW Cataclysm V14 Cenn's Enlistment EVE Charming Prince ELD Chastise JUD Clarion Spirit KHM Cleric Class AFR Cloudgoat Ranger LRW Condemn DIS Constricting Sliver M15 Consul's Lieutenant ORI Contraband Livestock CLB Crossbow Infantry MMQ Custodi Squire CNS Daru Spiritualist SCG Dauntless Bodyguard DAR Dawnbringer Cleric AFR Daxos, Blessed by the Sun THB Deftblade Elite LGN Desperate Lunge WAR Destroy Evil DMU Devout Witness MMQ Diversionary Tactics APC Elite Scaleguard CM2 Elspeth's Smite MOM Empty-Shrine Kannushi BOK Ethereal Armor Q06 Evangel of Heliod THS Exile VMA Faerie Guidemother ELD Fairgrounds Warden KLD Faith Unbroken EMN Fanatical Devotion NEM Fearless Fledgling ZNR Field of Souls VOW Fierce Retribution VOW Flickerwisp EVE Generous Gift MH1 Genju of the Fields BOK Ghostly Prison CHK Gideon, Ally of Zendikar BFZ Glimmerpoint Stag SOM Goldmeadow Harrier DDF Goldnight Commander AVR Grateful Apparition WAR Griffin Guide TSR Hand of Honor SOK Healer of the Pride M13 Heliod's Punishment THB Hive Stirrings M14 Hope and Glory ULG Hushbringer ELD Imperial Oath NEO Imposing Vantasaur IKO Impostor of the Sixth Pride MH1 Inspiring Overseer SNC Intangible Virtue ISD Irregular Cohort MH1 Jötun Owl Keeper CSP Journey to Nowhere ZEN Kabira Vindicator DDP Kami of False Hope BOK Karametra's Blessing THB Karoo VIS Kitsune Blademaster CHK Knight of Meadowgrain DDG Knight of the Holy Nimbus TSP Knightly Valor RTR Kor Cartographer DDI Kor Celebrant ZNR Lagonna-Band Trailblazer JOU Last Breath MMQ Loam Lion WWK Make a Stand OGW Master Decoy TMP Master of Arms WTH Master Splicer NPH Mentor of the Meek 2X2 Militia Bugler 2X2 Ministrant of Obligation RNA Miraculous Recovery VIS Mistmeadow Skulk SHM Mistveil Plains UMA Moment of Triumph RIX Moon-Blessed Cleric AFR Mother of Runes ULG Myth Realized 2X2 Nearheath Pilgrim AVR Nightwind Glider MMQ Nikko-Onna SOK Noble Purpose MMQ Oathsworn Giant RAV Oblivion Ring LRW Omen of the Sun THB On Serra's Wings DAR Orzhov Advokist C16 Ossification ONE Otherworldly Journey DDC Pegasus Guardian CLB Perimeter Captain WWK Phantom Flock JUD Phyrexian Missionary DMU Planar Disruption ONE Plate Armor AFR Porcelain Legionnaire NPH Portable Hole AFR Prava of the Steel Legion ONE Prismatic Strands JUD Prison Term SHM Radiant's Judgment ULG Raffine's Informant SNC Raise the Alarm MD1 Rambunctious Mutt M21 Ramosian Rally MMQ Ranger of Eos MM3 Rebuff the Wicked PLC Reconnaissance EXO Recumbent Bliss EVE Refuse to Yield SNC Release the Dogs M21 Resolute Reinforcements DMU Restoration Specialist AER Reveille Squad PCY Reverent Hoplite THB Rhox Meditant CON Rumor Gatherer SNC Sage's Reverie C18 Samurai of the Pale Curtain CHK Sentinel Sliver M14 Seraph of Dawn AVR Settle Beyond Reality MH1 Settle the Wreckage XLN Shattered Angel NPH Shelter ODY Shepherd of the Flock ELD Shepherd of the Lost ZEN Shieldhide Dragon DTK Sigil of the New Dawn UMA Silver Knight SCG Silverflame Squire ELD Sky Crier SNC Slaughter the Strong CMR Soltari Trooper TMP Soulfire Grand Master FRF Spectral Procession SHM Spirit en-Dal FUT Spirit Link 10E Spirit Mantle M12 Spirited Companion NEO Splendor Mare IKO Standard Bearer APC Starlit Angel POR Stasis Snare BFZ Steadfast Unicorn CLB Steppe Lynx ZEN Stir the Pride DST Stonecloaker PLC Stonehorn Dignitary M12 Sunblade Angel CMM Sunder the Gateway MOM Sunscape Familiar PLS Supply Runners M21 Surge of Salvation MOM Suture Priest NPH Swell of Courage MOR Swift Justice RTR Syndic of Tithes GTC Syr Alin, the Lion's Claw ELD Teferi's Honor Guard VIS Temple Acolyte P02 Temporal Isolation TSP Tenacity SOI Teyo, the Shieldmage WAR The Birth of Meletis THB Thraben Watcher MH2 Thunderous Orator STX Timeless Dragon MH2 Tireless Tribe ODY To Arms! GPT Tormented Angel UDS Totem-Guide Hartebeest ROE Trap Runner MMQ Traveling Minister VOW Trostani's Judgment RTR True Love's Kiss ELD Twinblade Paladin M20 Unbounded Potential MH2 Valorous Stance CMR Valorous Steed M21 Vanish into Eternity ONE Veteran Armorer RAV Vizier of Remedies AKH Wakestone Gargoyle CNS Wall of Glare UDS Wall of Swords POR Wanderer's Strike WAR War Priest of Thune M11 Ward Sliver LGN Warrior en-Kor STH Whipcorder ONS Wispweaver Angel KLD Yosei, the Morning Star IMA You Hear Something on Watch AFR You're Confronted by Robbers CLB Youthful Valkyrie KHM Back to top

Blue Card Name Expansion Acquisition Octopus NEO Aetherize DDO Alchemist's Retrieval VOW Amoeboid Changeling J22 An Offer You Can't Refuse SNC Annex ONS Aphetto Alchemist ONS Apprentice Sorcerer P02 Aqueous Form THS Arcane Laboratory 7ED Arcanis the Omnipotent DDN Battlewing Mystic DMU Belltoll Dragon DTK Berg Strider KHM Blatant Thievery E02 Blink of an Eye DAR Body Double 2X2 Boomerang MIR Breakthrough TOR Brilliant Plan GS1 Careful Study ODY Cephalid Broker ODY Cephalid Illusionist TOR Cerulean Wisps SHM Cerulean Wyvern MIR Chemister's Insight GRN Clever Impersonator KTK Cloak of Feathers POR Cloud Djinn WTH Cloud Spirit STH Coastal Piracy MMQ Code of Constraint RNA Cold-Water Snapper DAR Command of Unsummoning POR Complicate ONS Compulsion TOR Confound PLS Cryptic Command IMA Curiosity 8ED Curious Obsession RIX Curse of Verbosity C17 Dakra Mystic JOU Daring Saboteur SNC Deceiver Exarch NPH Deepchannel Mentor SHM Desertion CN2 Diplomatic Escort MMQ Disrupt WTH Dissipate MIR Disturbing Conversion MOM Dive Down XLN Divide by Zero STX Dream Thrush INV Dreamscape Artist PLC Dreamtail Heron IKO Dress Down MH2 Drift of Phantasms RAV Dukhara Peafowl KLD Echo Tracer LGN Echoing Truth DMU Eldrazi Skyspawner BFZ Enclave Cryptologist ROE Exhaustion POR Expel from Orazca RIX Experimental Augury ONE Fade Away EXO Faerie Seer MH1 Faerie Swarm SHM False Summoning ME4 Familiar's Ruse LRW Fatestitcher ALA Flash of Insight JUD Flight of Fancy RAV Flux POR Flux Channeler WAR Forbid EXO Force Spike DDJ Freed from the Real SOK Frogify 2XM Frost Trickster STX Fumble BBD Ghostly Flicker KHM Gigadrowse GPT Grip of the Roil OGW Gudul Lurker DTK Guildpact Informant WAR Hada Spy Patrol CMA Halimar Depths DDM Halimar Wavewatch ROE Hard Evidence MH2 Herald of Secret Streams XLN Horizon Scholar THS Horned Turtle POR Hydrolash GNT Ideas Unbound SOK Illusory Ambusher C15 Invisible Stalker ZNR Irenicus's Vile Duplication CLB Jalira, Master Polymorphist A25 Kasmina, Enigmatic Mentor WAR Kelpie Guide STX Killer Whale EXO Krovikan Sorcerer VMA Lazotep Plating WAR Leap STH Legacy's Allure TMP Legerdemain TMP Looter il-Kor TSP Majestic Metamorphosis SNC Mana Breach EXO Manipulate Fate INV Man-o'-War POR Master of Waves DDT Meeting of Minds MOM Mental Note JUD Merfolk of the Pearl Trident POR Merfolk Seastalkers ZEN Merfolk Thaumaturgist PLC Merfolk Trickster DAR Military Intelligence M15 Mind Bend MIR Mirror Image M19 Miscalculation ULG Mistblade Shinobi PCA Mistwalker KHM Moon-Circuit Hacker NEO Mothdust Changeling MOR Muddle the Mixture RAV Murmuring Mystic GRN Mystic Speculation FUT Mystic Subdual IKO Narcolepsy ROE Narset's Reversal WAR Nephalia Smuggler DDQ Neutralize IKO Nevermaker MOR Nexus of Fate M19 Omen POR Omen of the Sea THB Oneirophage MH1 Ophidian WTH Ophidian Eye TSP Ovinomancer DMR Owl Familiar POR Part the Waterveil BFZ Pemmin's Aura SCG Pendrell Drake USG Peregrine Drake USG Perilous Research MMA Piracy Charm PLC Pirate's Prize XLN Plated Seastrider SOM Plaxmanta DIS Pore Over the Pages SOI Power Sink MIR Probe INV Protect the Negotiators DMU Psychic Corrosion M19 Rapid Hybridization STX Reality Shift NEO Referee Squad MOM Rescind USG Rewind USG Rise from the Tides GN2 Rishadan Cutpurse MMQ Rite of Replication C14 Ruin Crab ZNR Run Away Together CLB Rush of Knowledge SCG Rushing River PLS Scholar of the Ages M20 Scion of Glaciers KTK Sea Scryer MIR Seal of Removal NEM Sejiri Merfolk WWK Serpentine Curve STX Serra Sphinx 2XM Serum Visions STX Set Adrift KTK Shadow Rift TMP Shifting Sliver LGN Shimmering Glasskite BOK Shipwreck Dowser M21 Shoreline Ranger SCG Shu Yun, the Silent Tempest FRF Silver Myr MRD Silvergill Douser LRW Siren Stormtamer XLN Skywatcher Adept ROE Snap ULG Sorcerous Sight POR Specimen Collector MH2 Spectral Sailor M20 Spellstutter Sprite LRW Spiketail Drake PCY Spin into Myth ARC Spined Megalodon M21 Spreading Seas ZEN Sprite Noble EMA Startle MID Stinging Barrier MMQ Storm Crow POR Stormbound Geist DKA Striped Riverwinder HOU Sublime Epiphany M21 Submerge NEM Suit Up NEO Supreme Will HOU Suq'Ata Firewalker MIR Surgical Skullbomb ONE Symbol of Unsummoning POR Talas Researcher ME4 Talrand's Invocation M13 Tasha's Hideous Laughter AFR Teferi, Mage of Zhalfir IMA Telekinetic Sliver TSP Tempest Caller XLN Tetsuko Umezawa, Fugitive DAR Tezzeret's Gambit NPH Thassa's Emissary THS Think Twice TSP Thought Courier 5DN Thwart MMQ Tide Skimmer M21 Time Ebb POR Time of Ice DAR Tolaria West FUT Tolarian Kraken M21 Tolarian Terror DMU Tome Raider ELD Turnabout VMA Turtleshell Changeling LRW Twisted Image SOM Undo P02 Unsubstantiate EMN Vedalken Dismisser RAV Viral Drake NPH Viscerid Deepwalker TSP Vodalian Hypnotist INV Voyager Drake WWK Wake Thrasher DDT Waker of Waves M21 Wall of Tears STH Wash Away VOW Watcher for Tomorrow MH1 Weatherseed Faeries ULG Web of Inertia JUD Whirler Rogue ORI Whirlpool Drake APC Wicked Slumber MOM Willbender DD2 Windfall USG Windstorm Drake RNA Wing Splicer NPH Witching Well ELD Witness Protection SNC Wizard Class AFR Zephid's Embrace USG Back to top

Black Card Name Expansion Ambition's Cost C15 Aphetto Exterminator LGN Aphotic Wisps SHM Apprentice Necromancer UMA Archetype of Finality BNG Archfiend of Sorrows MH2 Arrogant Vampire POR Attempted Murder UNF Audacious Thief M20 Augur of Skulls FUT Bad Deal M21 Bad Moon DD3 Barter in Blood MRD Bastion of Remembrance IKO Battle-Rage Blessing DMU Beseech the Queen SHM Betrayal of Flesh MRD Bladewing's Thrall SCG Blessing of Leeches BOK Blightbeetle M20 Blood Curdle IKO Blood Fountain VOW Blood Pact MID Blood Speaker CHK Bloodchief's Thirst ZNR Bloodthirsty Aerialist M20 Bloodthrone Vampire ROE Blot Out MOM Bog Down PLS Boggart Harbinger LRW Bone Shards MH2 Bone Shredder ULG Brood of Cockroaches VIS Bubbling Muck UDS Buried Alive WTH Bushmeat Poacher GN3 Cabal Pit ODY Cackling Witch MMQ Call the Bloodline SOI Carrier Thrall 2X2 Cartouche of Ambition AKH Cast Down 2XM Chain of Smog ONS Chainer's Edict TOR Charcoal Diamond MIR Chittering Rats J22 Cling to Dust THB Coffin Queen TPR Corpse Augur C15 Corpse Connoisseur ALA Corpse Harvester LGN Corrupt USG Crippling Fatigue TOR Crypt Champion GK2 Crypt Sliver LGN Curse of Shallow Graves C13 Dakmor Plague P02 Dark Triumph NEM Dauthi Embrace TMP Dauthi Horror TMP Dauthi Trapper STH Dauthi Voidwalker MH2 Davriel, Rogue Shadowmage WAR Dead Weight GRN Deadly Dispute AFR Death Pulse ONS Deathgreeter DDD Deepwood Legate MMQ Despondency USG Diabolic Servitude PD3 Diabolic Tutor ODY Dimir House Guard RAV Diregraf Ghoul ISD Diregraf Horde MID Disturbed Burial TMP Dockside Chef NEO Dreadhound MID Dusk Mangler SNC Elspeth's Nightmare THB Endless Scream TMP Epic Downfall ELD Essence Extraction KLD Evil Eye of Urborg TSP Expunge USG Falkenrath Noble VOW Feast or Famine DDJ Feed the Swarm SCD Feign Death AFR Fell Specter M19 Fell Stinger VOW Feral Shadow POR Filth JUD Fledgling Djinn WTH Fleshbag Marauder CMD Flesh-Eater Imp MBS Footbottom Feast LRW Footsteps of the Goryo SOK Foulmire Knight MOM Gatekeeper of Malakir ZEN Ghost-Lit Stalker SOK Gilt-Leaf Winnower CMR Gloom Sower M21 Gloomfang Mauler MOM Go Blank STX Graveshifter MOM Grim Bounty AFR Grim Hireling AFR Grimdancer IKO Hand of Death P02 Havoc Demon EMA Heartless Act IKO Hell's Caretaker A25 Hero's Downfall VOW Ill-Gotten Inheritance RNA Incremental Blight HOP Indulgent Tormentor IMA Injector Crocodile MOM Kaya's Ghostform WAR Keeper of the Dead EXO Lampad of Death's Vigil THB Lash of Malice STX Liliana, Death Mage M21 Liliana's Caress M11 Liliana's Devotee M21 Liliana's Specter M11 Mad Auntie MMA Marchesa's Decree CN2 Markov Baron MOM Marsh Flitter LRW Massacre NEM Merciless Executioner FRF Mesmeric Fiend TOR Mindstab TSP Mindwrack Harpy THB Mischievous Poltergeist WTH Moan of the Unhallowed UMA Mogis's Favor THB Moment of Defiance BRO Moonglove Changeling MOR Morbid Opportunist MID Murderous Rider ELD Necrologia 7ED Nekrataal DDM Nezumi Graverobber CHK Nezumi Prowler NEO Nightfire Giant M15 Nirkana Cutthroat ROE Noxious Ghoul LGN Oblivion Strike OGW Olivia's Bloodsworn SOI Order of Midnight ELD Order of Yawgmoth USG Orzhov Enforcer RNA Oubliette 2XM Paragon of Open Graves M15 Pawn of Ulamog ROE Peat Bog MMQ Peer into the Abyss M21 Phyrexian Gargantua APC Phyrexian Scriptures DOM Plague Engineer MH1 Plague Spitter INV Power Word Kill AFR Prakhata Pillar-Bug KLD Predatory Nightstalker VMA Priest of Gix DDE Primeval Shambler MMQ Public Execution M13 Puppet Conjurer ALA Putrid Goblin MH1 Raiders' Wake XLN Rain of Filth USG Raise Dead P02 Raven's Crime EVE Reanimate TMP Reaper's Talisman AFR Reaping the Graves SCG Reckoner's Bargain NEO Revenge of Ravens ELD Rite of Consumption SHM Rotting Regisaur M20 Rush of Vitality KLD Ruthless Knave XLN Savage Gorger M20 Scrapwork Rager BRO Sedgemoor Witch STX Sengir Autocrat EMA Sever Soul MMQ Severed Strands GRN Shade's Form TOR Shadow Prophecy DMU Shambling Ghast AFR Sheoldred's Edict ONE Shepherd of Rot ONS Shoreline Salvager WWK Sign in Blood M10 Skeletal Changeling LRW Skeletal Wurm ROE Skinthinner LGN Skirge Familiar USG Skull Raid KHM Skullport Merchant AFR Skullsnatcher BOK Sling-Gang Lieutenant MH1 Soul Snuffers EVE Souldrinker TMP Spark Reaper WAR Spectral Sliver LGN Steal Strength PCY Stir the Sands AKH Strands of Night WTH Stromgald Crusader CSP Stupor MIR Suffocating Fumes IKO Summon Undead CLB Supernatural Stamina GN3 Swarm of Rats P02 Syr Konrad, the Grim ELD Terror 10E The Haunt of Hightower RNA Thirsting Bloodlord M20 Throat Slitter BOK Thrull Parasite GTC Tortured Existence STH Tourach, Dread Cantor MH2 Twisted Abomination SCG Ultimate Price GK2 Unburial Rites ISD Undead Augur MH1 Undercity Informer GTC Underworld Hermit MH2 Unearth ULG Unexpected Fangs IKO Unseal the Necropolis MOM Unspeakable Symbol SCG Urborg Repossession DMU Vampire of the Dire Moon M20 Vampiric Link PLC Vendetta MMQ Vile Requiem USG Vindictive Vampire RNA Virtue's Ruin POR Virus Beetle NEO Void Beckoner IKO Vow of Malice CM2 Wall of Blood MRD Wall of Corpses MIR Weaponcraft Enthusiast KLD Wicked Pact ME4 Witch of the Moors M21 Withered Wretch LGN You Are Already Dead NEO Young Necromancer MH2 Zombie Cutthroat SCG Zombie Infestation ODY Zulaport Cutthroat GNT Zulaport Enforcer ROE Back to top

Red Card Name Expansion About Face ULG Abrade 2XM Acidic Soil USG Aftershock TMP Alena, Kessig Trapper CMR Anarchist ODY Anax, Hardened in the Forge THB Ancient Hydra NEM Anger JUD Arc Lightning USG Ardent Elementalist MID Arms Dealer MMQ Axgard Cavalry KHM Balduvian Warlord CSP Barbed Batterfist ONE Battle Cry Goblin AFR Battle Squadron EMA Berserkers' Onslaught DTK Besmirch CN2 Big Score SNC Bitter Reunion BRO Blade Sliver LGN Blaze POR Blazing Crescendo ONE Blood Frenzy TMP Blood Knight PLC Bloodmark Mentor DPA Boarding Party CMR Boldwyr Intimidator MOR Bolt Bend WAR Bonecrusher Giant ELD Bonus Round BBD Boots of Speed AFR Breath of Darigaaz INV Bronzeplate Boar NEO Brute Force PLC Burning Cloak POR Burning Palm Efreet MIR Burning Prophet WAR By Force AKH Cavalier of Flame M20 Chandra, Novice Pyromancer M20 Changeling Berserker LRW Chaos Channeler AFR Charging Tuskodon RIX Cheering Fanatic BBD Cinder Cloud MIR Cone of Flame WTH Conspicuous Snoop M21 Convulsing Licid STH Cragsmasher Yeti MOM Crimson Fleet Commodore CMR Crimson Wisps SHM Dark-Dweller Oracle 2X2 Dead // Gone PLC Desert of the Fervent STX Dragon Mage M20 Dwarven Blastminer ONS Dwarven Hammer KHM Dwarven Miner MIR Dwarven Recruiter ODY Electric Revelation J22 Electrickery GK1 Electrostatic Field GRN Embereth Shieldbreaker ELD Empty the Warrens DDS Experimental Synthesizer NEO Explosive Welcome STX Exuberant Fuseling ONE Faithless Salvaging MH2 Falkenrath Celebrants VOW Falter USG Fanatic of Mogis THS Fanning the Flames STH Fearless Skald MOM Fiery Impulse ORI Fire Imp POR Fire Servant PD2 Fire-Belly Changeling LRW Fireblast VIS Firecat Blitz JUD Fireslinger TMP Firewing Phoenix UMA First Day of Class STX Fists of Flame CMR Flame Elemental MIR Flame Javelin DD2 Flame Slash DDK Flame Wave STH Flaring Pain JUD Flowstone Hellion STH Footfall Crater IKO Forked Lightning ME3 Frenzied Fugue C16 Frenzied Saddlebrute CMR Furious Rise THB Furnace Punisher ONE Fury Sliver TSP Gathan Raiders FUT Geistblast SOI Gempalm Incinerator DDT Ghitu Slinger ULG Giant Cindermaw BRO Glarewielder LRW Go for Blood J22 Goblin Chainwhirler DAR Goblin Cratermaker GRN Goblin Gardener UDS Goblin Goliath GNT Goblin Grenadiers WTH Goblin Instigator M19 Goblin Matron USG Goblin Offensive USG Goblin Taskmaster ONS Goblin Wardriver MBS Goblin Wizardry M21 Goblinslide KTK Gorilla Shaman MH2 Grab the Reins MRD Ground Rift TSP Hatchet Bully EVE Havoc Jester M21 Hazoret the Fervent AKH Hellspark Elemental DDK Hematite Golem MRD Hoarding Dragon IMA Hoarding Ogre AFR Honor the God-Pharaoh WAR Hordeling Outburst A25 Humble Defector FRF Immolating Souleater NPH Incinerate MIR Inspired Tinkering CLB Insult // Injury AKH Invigorated Rampage AER Ire Shaman A25 Jaya, Venerated Firemage WAR Keldon Champion UDS Keldon Strike Team DMU Kyren Negotiations MMQ Lava Dart JUD Lava Hounds WTH Lesser Gargadon PCY Light Up the Stage RNA Lightning Mauler AVR Lunar Frenzy MID Mad Ratter ELD Magmatic Insight ORI Magmaw UMA Mercadia's Downfall MMQ Merchant of the Vale ELD Meria's Outrider DMU Mogg Conscripts TMP Mogg Infestation TPR Mogg Maniac STH Mogg Raider TMP Molten Birth M14 Muxus, Goblin Grandee M21 Needle Drop LRW Needletooth Raptor RIX Nimble Birdsticker M20 Ogre Arsonist P02 Onslaught EXO Orcish Lumberjack DDL Orcish Settlers WTH Outmaneuver USG Pandemonium TPR Pardic Collaborator TOR Pillaging Horde POR Pitchstone Wall TOR Plundering Barbarian AFR Price of Glory ODY Price of Progress EXO Punishing Fire DDG Purifying Dragon MID Pyreheart Wolf DKA Pyrewild Shaman MM3 Pyrite Spellbomb DDU Pyrohemia PLC Pyrokinesis DDL Rabbit Battery NEO Raging Minotaur POR Ramunap Ruins HOU Rapacious Dragon 2XM Rapacious One ROE Reckless Abandon UDS Reckless Barbarian CLB Reckless Bushwhacker OGW Reckless Charge ODY Reckless Impulse VOW Reckless Rage RIX Rending Volley DTK Renegade Warlord TMP Ricochet Trap WWK Rimrock Knight ELD Rites of Initiation ODY Rock Slide VIS Rupture NEM Sabertooth Wyvern EXO Sarkhan's Whelp M19 Scoria Cat PCY Scourge Devil MM3 Scrapwork Mutt BRO Seal of Fire NEM Searing Blaze WWK Searing Spear M13 Seething Anger STH Shivan Raptor USG Shiv's Embrace USG Shower of Coals ODY Shredded Sails IKO Skewer the Critics RNA Slavering Nulls DDH Smash to Dust DMU Solar Blast ONS Sparksmith ONS Spellshock EXO Spitebellows MOR Spiteful Prankster M21 Spitting Earth P02 Sticky Fingers SNC Stingscourger PLC Stoke the Flames M15 Storm Caller M21 Storm-Kiln Artist STX Strafe PLS Sure Strike GRN Swarming Goblins AFR Swelter JUD Thermo-Alchemist EMN Thermopod CSP Thopter Engineer ORI Thunderclap MMQ Thunderwave CLB Tibalt, Rakish Instigator WAR Tin Street Hooligan GPT Titan's Strength THS Toggo, Goblin Weaponsmith CMR Torch Breath SNC Torrent of Fire SCG Twinferno DMU Two-Handed Axe CLB Unchained Berserker M20 Unexpected Windfall AFR Varchild, Betrayer of Kjeldor C18 Violent Eruption TOR Volatile Claws MH1 Volcanic Geyser MIR Volcanic Hammer 8ED Volcanic Spite MOM Voldaren Epicure VOW Wrenn's Resolve MOM You Find Some Prisoners AFR Young Red Dragon CLB Zada, Hedron Grinder A25 Back to top

Green Card Name Expansion Abzan Beastmaster FRF Alluring Scent ME4 Ambush Commander EVG Ancestral Mask MMQ Ancient Silverback M15 Argothian Elder USG Argothian Opportunist BRO Armorcraft Judge KLD Arrogant Wurm TOR Assault Formation IMA Atraxa's Fall MOM Avenging Druid EXO Axebane Guardian RTR Baloth Woodcrasher ZEN Bassara Tower Archer JOU Beast Attack ODY Bellowing Tanglewurm SOM Biogenic Upgrade RNA Blanchwood Prowler BRO Blight Mamba SOM Blightwidow MBS Bloom Hulk WAR Blossoming Defense KLD Bookwurm STX Briar Patch MMQ Broken Wings KHM Brood Monitor BFZ Broodhatch Nantuko ONS Bushwhack BRO Call of the Herd DMR Canopy Surge INV Cartouche of Strength AKH Challenger Troll WAR Changeling Titan LRW Charge Through STX Compost UDS Crashing Boars EXO Cudgel Troll M10 Curse of Predation C13 Cytoplast Root-Kin MM2 Dawntreader Elk DKA Deep Reconnaissance ODY Deglamer MOR Destiny Spinner THB Devoted Druid SHM Diligent Farmhand ODY Dread Linnorm CLB Dreampod Druid PC2 Druid's Familiar AVR Drumhunter ALA Earthshaker Giant GN2 Elemental Bond ORI Elephant Ambush ODY Elite Cat Warrior POR Elven Bow KHM Elven Riders ONS Elvish Harbinger EVG Elvish Ranger POR Enlarge M14 Evolution Charm PLC Evolution Sage WAR Evolutionary Escalation C16 Fae Offering MH2 Fangren Marauder MBS Far Wanderings TOR Feral Hydra BBD Fortifying Draught STX Frog Tongue TMP Fyndhorn Elder 8ED Fyndhorn Elves CMR Fynn, the Fangbearer KHM Gaea's Anthem MM3 Gaea's Embrace USG Gaea's Gift BRO Gamekeeper UDS Garruk's Packleader M11 Garruk's Uprising M21 Gemhide Sliver TSP Gigantosaurus M19 Golden Bear P02 Golgari Grave-Troll UMA Great Oak Guardian C19 Grizzly Fate JUD Grothama, All-Devouring BBD Harvester Druid JUD Haywire Mite BRO Heart Warden UDS Hedge Troll PLC Heroes' Bane IMA Horned Sliver TMP Hunger of the Howlpack DKA Hunted Wumpus MMQ Hunter's Edge M21 Hunter's Mark AFR Hunting Pack SCG Hydra's Growth THB Ignoble Hierarch MH2 Incremental Growth LRW Indrik Stomphowler DIS Invigorate MMQ Invigorating Surge M21 Ironhoof Ox P02 Ironscale Hydra THB Iwamori of the Open Fist A25 Jade Mage M12 Jaspera Sentinel KHM Jewel Thief SNC Joraga Treespeaker ROE Jungle Lion POR Kappa Tech-Wrecker NEO Karstoderm DST Kavu Predator PLC Keen Sense PLC Kenrith's Transformation AFR Khalni Garden DDR Kraul Harpooner GRN Krosan Vorine LGN Land Grant MMQ Leatherback Baloth WWK Llanowar Visionary M21 Masked Admirers MMA Masked Vandal KHM Massive Might VOW Master's Rebuke NEO Might of Old Krosa TSP Mobilize POR Moment's Peace TD0 Monstrous Growth POR Muscle Burst ODY Muscle Sliver TMP Mutagenic Growth NPH Mwonvuli Acid-Moss TSP Nantuko Elder ODY Nantuko Vigilante LGN Nature's Way KLD Night Soil C13 Nissa's Judgment DDU Noble Hierarch MM2 Noose Constrictor EMN Norwood Archers P02 Nullhide Ferox GRN Nylea's Presence THS Oakhame Adversary ELD Oath of Nissa OGW One with Nature SCG Orochi Eggwatcher CHK Outmuscle ELD Overgrowth 9ED Overwhelming Encounter CLB Patagia Viper DIS Path of Discovery RIX Penumbra Kavu APC Penumbra Wurm UMA Phantom Tiger JUD Plated Crusher BFZ Pollenbright Druid WAR Predator's Howl CNS Predator's Strike MRD Presence of Gond SHM Primal Growth PLS Primal Rage STH Prizefight SNC Prosperous Innkeeper AFR Questing Beast ELD Quirion Dryad M21 Quirion Elves MIR Quirion Ranger VIS Ram Through IKO Rampant Growth MIR Reclamation Sage 2XM Recross the Paths MOR Restock M15 Return to Nature ELD Rise of the Ants MID River Bear P02 Saber Ants MMQ Salvage P02 Sarulf's Packmate KHM Savage Conception EVE Scale Up MH1 Scragnoth TMP Scurry Oak MH2 Season of Growth M20 Seedguide Ash LRW Seton's Scout TOR Shared Summons M20 Sheltering Word AVR Silverglade Elemental MMQ Silverglade Pathfinder MMQ Skullmulcher 2XM Skyshroud Claim NEM Skyshroud Elite EXO Skysnare Spider ORI Snake Pit MMQ Song of Freyalise DAR Spidersilk Armor MMQ Spike Colony STH Spore Swarm DAR Sporemound M14 Squirrel Nest ODY Stand Together DST Stingerfling Spider M12 Stinging Shot AKH Storm the Seedcore MOM Strangleroot Geist DKA Streetwise Negotiator MOM Struggle for Skemfar KHM Sudden Spinnerets IKO Summit Apes WWK Symbiosis USG Symbiotic Beast ONS Tail Swipe DMU Tangle INV Tear Asunder DMU Temur Sabertooth FRF Thorn Mammoth ELD Thundering Spineback XLN Timberland Ancient MOM Tireless Provisioner MH2 Titanoth Rex IKO Tower Above SHM Travel Preparations ISD Treetop Village ULG Trollbred Guardian RNA Trollhide M12 Trumpeting Herd MH1 Twin-Silk Spider MH1 Tyvar's Stand ONE Utopia Sprawl DIS Utopia Vow PLC Vastwood Surge ZNR Venomspout Brackus ONS Vine Mare M19 Vines of Vastwood ZEN Viridian Shaman MRD Vivien's Grizzly WAR Vorstclaw M20 Wall of Blossoms STH Wall of Mulch ONS Wall of Roots SNC Warbriar Blessing THB Wasteland Viper GK2 Werebear ODY Whip Silk INV Wickerbough Elder EVE Wild Hunger DKA Wilt IKO Winding Way MH1 Wirewood Channeler LGN Wirewood Guardian SCG Wood Elves EXO Woodland Changeling LRW Woodland Mystic M20 Wrap in Vigor FUT Yavimaya Granger ULG Young Wolf DKA Back to top

Multicolor Card Name Expansion Aesi, Tyrant of Gyre Strait CMR Ajani, the Greathearted WAR Alela, Artful Provocateur ELD Ancient Excavation PZ2 Ancient Lumberknot VOW Angel of Despair UMA Angelic Shield INV Arcades, the Strategist M19 Ayli, Eternal Pilgrim OGW Backlash INV Batwing Brume EVE Bloodtithe Harvester VOW Boggart Ram-Gang SHM Burning-Tree Emissary GK2 Cavern Harpy PLS Chainer, Nightmare Adept MH2 Conclave Mentor M21 Consuming Aberration GK1 Countersquall DDH Crystalline Sliver STH Dimir Infiltrator PCA Dragonlair Spider PCA Dromoka's Command DTK Duergar Hedge-Mage EVE Edgewalker SCG Elmar, Ulvenwald Informant SLX Elsha of the Infinite 2X2 Expansion // Explosion GRN Fracture STX Frenetic Sliver PLC Gaddock Teeg UMA Garth One-Eye MH2 Ghired, Conclave Exile C19 Give // Take DGM Golgari Charm GK1 Grisly Salvage GK1 Grist, the Hunger Tide MH2 Grizzled Leotau ARB Gruul War Chant DGM Ikra Shidiqi, the Usurper CM2 Inkfathom Infiltrator SHM Inside Out EVE Iroas, God of Victory C16 Jhoira of the Ghitu DDS Junkyard Genius BRO Kiora, Behemoth Beckoner WAR Klauth, Unrivaled Ancient AFR Klothys, God of Destiny THB Kwain, Itinerant Meddler CMR Leovold, Emissary of Trest CN2 Liesa, Shroud of Dusk CMR Lightning Skelemental MH1 Mantis Rider KTK Mayhem Devil WAR Mazirek, Kraul Death Priest 2XM Mercy Killing SHM Momir Vig, Simic Visionary GK2 Murderous Redcap SHM Pernicious Deed A25 Poison-Tip Archer KHM Prosper, Tome-Bound AFR Prossh, Skyraider of Kher A25 Puresight Merrow SHM Qasali Ambusher ALA Quicksilver Dagger APC Ral, Storm Conduit WAR Razorfin Hunter APC Reconstruct History STX Rootha, Mercurial Artist STX Shield of the Oversoul SHM Showdown of the Skalds KHM Silumgar, the Drifting Death FRF Skyknight Vanguard M20 Slippery Bogle EVE Sorin, Solemn Visitor KTK Spitemare EVE Squee's Embrace APC Stangg A25 Steel of the Godhead SHM Svella, Ice Shaper KHM Swans of Bryn Argoll MM2 Temporal Spring APC Thantis, the Warweaver C18 Trostani, Selesnya's Voice GK1 Trygon Predator GK2 Unmake EVE Vindicate A25 Wall of Denial ARB Witherbloom Apprentice STX Back to top

Colorless Card Name Expansion Agent of Acquisitions CNS Angel's Trumpet ULG Belbe's Armor NEM Bonder's Ornament IKO Chromatic Sphere INV Circuit Mender NEO Coalition Relic A25 Cogwork Librarian CNS Containment Construct NEO Crackdown Construct AER Crystalline Crawler CM2 Darksteel Ingot DST Decanter of Endless Water CLB Dingus Staff WTH Empowered Autogenerator C19 Firemind Vessel WAR God-Pharaoh's Gift HOU God-Pharaoh's Statue WAR Goldvein Pick KHM Gorgon Flail M10 Hangarback Walker ORI Heartstone H09 Heraldic Banner ELD Hymn of the Wilds CN2 Letter of Acceptance STX Ornithopter of Paradise MH2 Paradise Mantle MMA Patchwork Automaton NEO Patriar's Seal CLB Pearl Shard MRD Phyrexian Walker VIS Planar Atlas J22 Power Conduit MRD Prismatic Lens UMA Puppet Strings TMP Relic of Legends DMU Replicating Ring MOM Scuttlemutt SHM Serrated Biskelion WTH Shuko BOK Signal Pest MBS Skittering Surveyor DAR Smuggler's Copter KLD Spawning Pit TD2 Star Compass PLS Viridian Claw MBS Viridian Longbow AFR Worn Powerstone USG Back to top

Land Card Name Expansion Archway Commons STX Cryptic Spires 2X2 Crystal Grotto DMU Crystal Vein MIR Desert AFR Elfhame Palace 8ED Frost Marsh CSP Gemstone Mine WTH Ghost Town TMP Guildless Commons CMR Izzet Boilerworks GK1 Mountain Valley MIR Mystic Monastery KTK Nomad Outpost DMU Opulent Palace KTK Painted Bluffs AKH Quicksand VIS Rimewood Falls KHM Rustvale Bridge MH2 Savage Lands ALA Seaside Citadel ALA Shimmerdrift Vale KHM Skybridge Towers SNC Sunlit Marsh DMU Survivors' Encampment HOU Tainted Wood TOR Terrain Generator NEM Terramorphic Expanse M21 Unstable Frontier CON Urborg Volcano INV Back to top

For other reprinted cards (such as white-bordered cards and Future Sight frame cards), as well as Alchemy, playtest, and new-to-tabletop Magic cards, check out the Mystery Booster 2 Card Image Gallery.

Mystery Booster 2 is an experience unlike any other and is sure to add to the excitement of your next Magic event or Limited night with friends. You'll be able to experience the mystery at upcoming MagicCon events or through Festival in a Box, available for preorder beginning August 19 at 9 a.m. PT at MagicSecretLair.com.