Where to Find M21 and Jumpstart Previews
Core Set 2021 and Jumpstart previews are almost upon us!
It can be a bit daunting to try to follow along with everything, so to help out, we've created this guide to preview season.
This page will help you follow along with everything coming on every day by giving you the outlets we have planned on each day. The goal is to help you find what you're looking for every day and avoid engaging in leaks (which hopefully don't happen [knock on wood]) if you so choose.
Below, you'll find a list of dates as well as any outlets previewing a card on that date. Once the previews are live, we'll update this very article so that you can easily find previews once they're up. If the link simply goes to the front of a website or social media site, that means they probably haven't previewed the card yet.
Tune in June 5 at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET/2 p.m. UTC to Twitch.tv/magic as we kick things off with a stream to give you a first look at both Core Set 2021 and Jumpstart, including previews!
We're running previews all the way from June 5 until June 20. Core Set 2021 previews will run until June 16 (when the full set will be revealed), and then we'll switch to Jumpstart previews for June 17, 18, and 19, with the full set up on June 20.
And if you just want to see all the cards that have been officially previewed in one place, you can always check out our Card Image Gallery and our bonus Variants Card Image Gallery (which contains alternate versions of Core Set 2021 cards). Note that the CIGs aren't published as of the posting of this article but will be updated every morning starting Monday, June 8, so they will contain all cards previewed the previous day (and earlier), but not the day of. For the most up-to-date listings, you can check this page!
Core Set 2021
June 5
Live Previews
June 6
Live Previews
June 7
Live Previews
June 8
Live Previews
June 9
Live Previews
Wizards Fan Email
June 10
Live Previews
June 11
Live Previews
June 12
Live Previews
June 13
Wizards of the Coast Instagram
Live Previews
June 14
Live Previews
June 15
Live Previews
Jumpstart
June 17
Live Previews
Magic: The Gathering LATAM YouTube Channel
June 18
Live Previews
Chinese (Traditional) Magic Facebook
Good Games Adelaide (and part 2)
June 19
Magic: The Gathering LATAM YouTube Channel
Wizards Fan Email
Live Previews