Core Set 2021 and Jumpstart previews are almost upon us!

It can be a bit daunting to try to follow along with everything, so to help out, we've created this guide to preview season.

This page will help you follow along with everything coming on every day by giving you the outlets we have planned on each day. The goal is to help you find what you're looking for every day and avoid engaging in leaks (which hopefully don't happen [knock on wood]) if you so choose.

Below, you'll find a list of dates as well as any outlets previewing a card on that date. Once the previews are live, we'll update this very article so that you can easily find previews once they're up. If the link simply goes to the front of a website or social media site, that means they probably haven't previewed the card yet.

Tune in June 5 at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET/2 p.m. UTC to Twitch.tv/magic as we kick things off with a stream to give you a first look at both Core Set 2021 and Jumpstart, including previews!

We're running previews all the way from June 5 until June 20. Core Set 2021 previews will run until June 16 (when the full set will be revealed), and then we'll switch to Jumpstart previews for June 17, 18, and 19, with the full set up on June 20.

And if you just want to see all the cards that have been officially previewed in one place, you can always check out our Card Image Gallery and our bonus Variants Card Image Gallery (which contains alternate versions of Core Set 2021 cards). Note that the CIGs aren't published as of the posting of this article but will be updated every morning starting Monday, June 8, so they will contain all cards previewed the previous day (and earlier), but not the day of. For the most up-to-date listings, you can check this page!

Core Set 2021

June 5

Live Previews

@MTGArenaJP

Alia Deschain

CBR.com

Commanderin'

Daily MTG

Dana Fischer

Eric Teixeira

Eli Loveman

Grzegorz Kowalski

John Rolf

Lawrence Harmon

Liga Magic

Ma No Ah

Magic: Puzzle Quest

NOTAWOLF

Star City Games

The Command Zone

Twitch.tv/magic

Voxy

WPN

WyattDarbyMTG

June 6

Live Previews

A Jie

CobaltStreak

Davinnistrad

Deathsie

GabrielNassif

HandsomeDoge

HorussTV

June 7

EPIC

Live Previews

Bloody

Brian Kibler

Paitodupan

June 8

Live Previews

Bazar Esports

Cherrigan

dogdog

Gamespot

GatoBros

hobbyjapan.co.jp/cardgamer

Kotaku Australia

Making Magic

Magic WeChat

Magic Weibo

Marin Juza

Metabomb

NerdKultur

NessaMeowMeow

NGA

PCGamer

VGTime

r/MagicArena

Tencent

June 9

Live Previews

@maro254

Card Kingdom

Daily MTG

Day9

InMagic Community

Kripparrian

MagicKorean Facebook

Mein-MMO

PCGamesN

r/MagicTCG

Sebastian Pozzo

Silvia Gomez

Team TCS

Wizards Fan Email

June 10

Live Previews

@mtgjp

@Magic_LATAM

AllieStrasza

Amazonian

Corocoro.jp

DailyMTG

Duende Pablo

Impetus Gaming

Magic Facebook

Magic Mics

Masak

Ondrej Strasky

Santos Vella

SnailArg

Spieletipps.de

TCGplayer

Trusted Reviews

Yoshihiko Ikawa

June 11

Live Previews

@MagicEsports

AliasV

Ally Warfield

CalebDMTG

Daily MTG

Hobbyconsolas

Magic c'est chic

MeriStation

Pinnoel

Player.It

Weekly MTG

June 12

Live Previews

@MTG_Arena

Alayna Danner

ChannelFireball

CoolStuff Inc.

Daily MTG

Face to Face Games

GabySpartz

GLHF

Goodgame

Le Journal Du Geek

Limited Resources

LoadingReadyRun

Magic Arcanum

MTGGoldfish

OrgoglioNerd

June 13

Wizards of the Coast Instagram

Live Previews

Bernardo Santos

NoxiousLive

Sjow

June 14

Live Previews

Amaz

Crokeyz

Kai Budde

June 15

Live Previews

AliEldrazi

Brainstorm Brewery

Good Morning Magic

Hipsters of the Coast

Lords of Limited

Making Magic

Masters of Modern

Tolarian Community College

TheAsianAvenger

Jumpstart

June 17

Live Previews

@Wizards_Magic

ashlizzlle

Daily MTG

Gamestar.de

Magic: The Gathering LATAM YouTube Channel

Merchant

RPS

Val & PL

June 18

Live Previews

@sekappyofficial

@tomoharusaito

@Wizards_Magic

Chinese (Traditional) Magic Facebook

Daily MTG

GamesOnAus

Good Games Adelaide (and part 2)

LegenVD

Magic APAC English Facebook

mtg-jp.com

MTGNerdGirl

OrcsHeadMagic

Skybilz

Velberan

Weekly MTG

June 19

After Office TTV

DeejayKnight

EmmaSkyeward

JamieTopples

JanaAmari

Magic: The Gathering LATAM YouTube Channel

PleasantKenobi

Wizards Fan Email

Live Previews

bigmagic.net

Blacker Lotus

Minotaur Guy

The Vorthos Cast