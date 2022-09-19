Where to Find Unfinity Previews
It's time for Unfinity previews! To help our readers and preview seekers, we've created this handy guide to preview season.
Be sure to tune in for our the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel or twitch.tv/magic at 9 a.m. Tuesday, September 20, to get your first deep dive into the cards, mechanics, and big reveals for the Unfinity ahead of the global release October 7!
Plus, we'll share even more right here on DailyMTG—and beyond—with new cards being revealed across the Magic world.
This page will help you follow along with everything coming by giving you the outlets where upcoming Unfinity previews are planned on each day. The goal is to help you find what you're looking for every day and avoid engaging in previews if you choose.
Below, you'll find a list of dates as well as any outlets previewing a card on that date. Once the previews are live, we'll update this article so that you can easily find them. If the link simply goes to the front of a website or social media site, that means they probably haven't previewed the card yet.
And if you just want to see all the cards that have been officially previewed in one place, you can always check out our Card Image Gallery and Variant Card Image Gallery when those go up at the beginning of previews. Note that these galleries are updated every morning, Monday through Friday, so they contain all cards previewed the previous day (and earlier), but not the day of.
For the most up-to-date listings, bookmark this page and check back regularly for all the latest previews from Unfinity!
Unfinity Previews
September 20
Live Previews
- @wizards_magicES Twitter
- Amazon Unfinity Product Page
- Corey Baumeister
- DailyMTG: The List for Unfinity
- DailyMTG: Unfinity Collecting and Product Overview
- DailyMTG: Unfinity Mechanics
- Diário Planinauta
- Good Luck High Five
- Incorrect MTG Quotes
- Kyle Hill
- LoadingReadyRun
- Making Magic
- The Rom Show
- Weekly MTG
September 21
Live Previews
- @mtgjp
- @Wizards_Magic Twitter
- Corbin Hosler
- DailyMTG
- Dragon's Lair Salisbury
- Fábrica de Commander
- The Gamer
- GamerSky
- GamerBraves
- GarbageAndy
- Geek Culture
- Good Morning Magic
- iyindi
- KR Game Lounge
- Magic: The Gathering English Facebook
- Mani Davoudi
- Max Makes Magic
- MMCast
- NGA
- Star City Games
- TheAsianAvenger
- Zenaide Beckham
- Zopilote García
September 22
Live Previews
- @Wizards_Magic Twitter
- After Office TTV
- AliasV
- Amazonian
- AsiaOne
- Big Web
- DailyMTG
- Guillaume "Leland" Gauthier
- Judge Academy
- Magic: The Gathering APAC English Facebook
- Magic: The Gathering Korean Facebook: here and here
- ManaCurves
- Mark Rosewater
- Marshall Sutcliffe
- PC Gamer
- Le Pincecrâne
- Pode Castar
- TCGplayer
September 23
Live Previews
- @Wizards_Magic Twitter
- @Human_Monk
- @mtgjp
- Bajo
- BGN Squad
- buffed.de
- Cedric Phillips
- ChannelFireball
- Charly GAG
- CommanderSphere
- CoolStuffInc.com
- Dot Esports
- Good Games Australia
- Good Morning Magic
- Magic: The Gathering Chinese Traditional Facebook
- Official Magic Discord
- Magic Noobz
- Maurice Weber
- Pinfinity
- Riley Knight
- RuuTV
- Sean Plott
September 24
Live Previews
September 25
Live Previews
September 26
Live Previews
- @Wizards_Magic Instagram
- @Wizards_MagicBR
- AusGamers
- China Official Channel
- Gizmodo
- Golden Goblin Games
- Good Morning Magic
- JackTorrance
- Kyle Hill
- Making Magic
- r/MagicTCG Subreddit
- The Maple Boardgame Café
- Nerd Rage Gaming Lounge
- Olivia Gobert-Hicks
- Shopee
- SpellTable
- TheOneJame
- Wizards Fan Email