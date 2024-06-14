Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® debut will soon be silently approaching from the shadows, and we have all the card preview sources right here.

On June 18, 2024, beginning at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET), debut for Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® kicks off on the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel and Twitch.tv/Magic, where you'll get a first look at the mechanics, artwork, and designs from this new set.

For the most up-to-date list of preview outlets, bookmark this page and check back each day during Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® preview season! The set releases on July 5, 2024, and you can preorder Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® products now through your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

And if you want to see all the cards in one place, you can check out the Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® Card Image Gallery! We'll update the gallery every morning once previews begin, Monday through Friday, so it'll contain all the cards previewed the previous day (and earlier) but not the day of.

Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® (ACR)

June 17

June 18

June 19

