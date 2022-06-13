Where to Find Double Masters 2022 Previews
Double Masters 2022 is coming! For our readers and preview seekers, we've created this handy guide to preview season.
We'll get the party started with the Weekly MTG stream on June 16 at 9:00 a.m. PT. Be sure to tune in to the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel or twitch.tv/magic and get your first deep dive into the cards returning when Double Masters 2022 arrives July 8.
Then we'll show you even more to come right here on DailyMTG—and beyond—with previews being shared across the Magic world.
Whether you want to follow or avoid the latest previews, this page will help you track everything coming by sharing where upcoming Double Masters 2022 previews are planned on each day.
Below, you'll find a list of dates as well as any outlets previewing a card on that date. After the previews are live, we'll update this article so that you can easily find them. If the link simply goes to the front of a website or social media site, that means they probably haven't previewed the card yet.
And if you just want to see all the cards that have been officially previewed in one place, you can always check out our Card Image Gallery and our Variant Card Image Gallery after day one of previews. (We'll link the galleries up when they go live on June 16.) Note that these galleries are updated every morning, Monday through Friday, so they contain all cards previewed the previous day (and earlier), but not the day of.
For the most up-to-date listings, bookmark this page and check back regularly for all the latest previews from Double Masters 2022!
June 16
Live Previews
- Magic: The Gathering US Facebook
- Making Magic
- Migucheras
- Sean Plott (Day9)
- The Command Zone: here and here
- Weekly MTG
June 17
Live Previews
- @mtgjp
- @PlayMTG: here and here
- After Office TTV
- Ana Carolina Olivar González
- ChannelFireball: here and
- Gamer Braves
- GamesRadar
- Geek Culture
- Good Morning Magic
- MTGGoldfish
- Olivia Gobert-Hicks
- PleasantKenobi
- Shivam Bhatt
- The Gamer
- The Third Power Podcast
June 18
Live Previews
- Brian Kibler
- Cabrito Montês
- CARD MASTER
- Cedric Phillips
- Crokeyz: and here
- Elder Demon Highlander
- Leticia Scupinari dos Santos Marino
- Magicblogs
- Magicshibby
- Tainã Steinmetz
June 19
Live Previews
- @theaumery
- AspiringSpike
- Barbarian: here and here
- CPodcaster Mage
- Corey Baumeister
- Eliott Dragon
- ESL Australia
- Filipa Carola
- Hooked Gamers
- TorinoMTG
- Trolldaddy
June 20
Live Previews
- ドラゴンスター日本橋3号店 マジック部門
- @wizards_magic Instagram
- Ashlizzlle
- Blackneto
- Card Kingdom
- Dotesports
- Estação Magic
- Good Games Australia
- Good Morning Magic
- Jake and Joel are Magic
- Il Masella
- Magic: The Gathering Japanese Facebook
- Mani Davoudi
- Simone "Akira" Trimarchi
- Ungeek
- Wired.it
- Wizards Fan Email (Register over on the Double Masters 2022 page now!)
June 21
Live Previews
- @wizards_magic Twitter: here and here
- Arin Hanson
- Beartai
- Big Web
- Checkpoint Gaming
- Clotaka Commander Channel
- CoolStuffInc
- CovertGoBlue
- David Playmobil
- Five Color Hub
- Good Luck High Five
- Good Morning Magic
- InMagic Community
- iyindi
- LoadingReadyRun
- NGA
- PlayEDH Discord
- Rapsolo
- TCGplayer
- Teferi
- The Outer Haven
- TokyoMTG
- Umotivo
- Vandal
June 22
Live Previews
- @wizards_magic Twitter
- 3 Gordos Bastardos
- AusGamers
- CalebDMTG
- Cultic Cube
- Eilidh Lonie
- Face to Face Games
- Games Capital
- Good Morning Magic
- Jogos Phyrexianos
- Judge Academy
- Jumbo Commander
- Kaifu Daisuki Yoshihiro
- League Castle
- LOTUS CHANNEL
- Moxfield
- Naver Café
- Official Magic Discord
June 23
Live Previews
- @MagicOnline Twitter
- Amazonian
- Commander Rules Committee
- coyo MTG
- Good Morning Magic
- Grey Ogre Games
- LaohanMTG
- Lucas Loterio
- Magic: The Gathering APAC English Facebook
- Magic: The Gathering Brasil Twitter
- Magic: The Gathering Español Twitter
- Magic: The Gathering Japanese Facebook
- Magic: The Gathering Korean Facebook
- Monopolis Boardgames
- Riley Knight
- StarCityGames
- TheAsianAvenger
- Weekly MTG
- ZiggyD