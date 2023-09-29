Soon, you'll be able to climb aboard the TARDIS in Magic: The Gathering with our newest Universes Beyond release: Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™! With four Commander decks, each encapsulating a portion of the universe of Doctor Who™, this release is packed with adventures!

The fun begins on October 3, 2023, at 9 a.m. PT, with a showing of all-new cards in our Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ debut show, and you can tune in to our YouTube channel or twitch.tv/magic!

This page will be your guide through previews for these Commander decks by giving you the who and where for Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ previews! The goal is to help you find what you're looking for every day and avoid engaging in previews if you choose.

Below, you'll find a list of preview outlets and the days they'll be holding their reveals. Once their preview is live, we'll link you directly to them! If the link simply goes to the front of a website or social media site, that means they probably haven't previewed the card yet.

It will work like this: Each deck gets its own day, and on that day, we'll have some individual previews early on followed by one outlet doing a reveal of the rest of the deck. Each full-deck reveal is noted below and will be published around 2 p.m. PT!

If you just want to see all the cards in one place, don't worry! We'll be updating our Card Image Gallery each morning so it will contain all cards revealed the prior day (and the days before that), but not the day of.

We hope you've triple-checked the TARDIS navigation system, because we're about to begin! Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ releases October 13, 2023, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold!

Allons-y!

Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ Previews

October 2

Timey-Wimey

October 3

Paradox Power

October 4

Masters of Evil

October 5

Blast from the Past

October 6