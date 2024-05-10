Where to Find Modern Horizons 3 Previews
Modern Horizons 3 debut is just on the, well, horizon, and we have an epic preview season planned, along with some previews prior to debut inside restored Eldrazi stories from the past. You can find those story card previews on DailyMTG.com May 13–17 and bookmark this handy guide to stay updated on the latest until the full gallery publishes May 31.
On May 21, 2024, beginning at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET), debut for Modern Horizons 3 kicks off on the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel and Twitch.tv/Magic, where you'll get a first look at the mechanics, artwork, and designs from this new set.
For the most up-to-date list of preview outlets, bookmark this page and check back each day during Modern Horizons 3 preview season! The set releases on June 14, 2024, and you can preorder Modern Horizons 3 products now through your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.
And if you want to see all the cards in one place, you can check out the Modern Horizons 3 Card Image Gallery! We'll update the gallery every morning once previews begin, Monday through Friday, so it'll contain all the cards previewed the previous day (and earlier) but not the day of. We'll also be revealing some cards in the gallery throughout preview season, so keep an eye out!
Modern Horizons 3 (MH3)
May 13
May 15
May 17
May 21
May 22
- @AliasV
- @CalebDMTG
- @ghirapurgears
- Adam the Gathering
- AnzidMTG
- Commander's Herald
- Commander's Herald – Spellify
- DailyMTG
- Denkles
- Emma Partlow
- Goblin Lore Podcast
- LoadingReadyRun
- Pleasant Kenobi
- Press
- RhysticBuddies
- WARGAMER
May 23
- @AliEldrazi
- @MasonEClark
- @MTG_Arena
- @mtgjp
- @nerdtothecore
- @paupermtgjp
- @Rebell_Lily
- ChannelFireball
- Commander Rules Committee
- DailyMTG
- Elder Demon Highlander
- GLHF
- iYingdi
- MagicBlogsDe
- Sensitive Joy
- Steve Stillman
- TCGplayer
- ValerieFatality
May 24
- @ds_column
- @TheMaverickGal
- Bandit
- China OA
- CoolStuffInc.com
- D00mwake
- DailyMTG
- Eliott Dragon
- GamesHub
- Magic: The Gathering JP Facebook
- MagicNewGirl
- MTGFestivals Instagram
- MTGNerdGirl
- Nerds of Paradise
- PC Gamer
- r/ModernMagic
- Riley Knight
- Star City Games
- The Sun
- The Vorthos Cast
- TronisBad
- Val&PL
- Wing Dings
May 25
May 26
May 27
- @HobbesQ – #BetterDaysMTG
- @MTGArenaJP
- @Wizards_Magic
- AfterofficeTTV
- Andrea Mengucci
- AttackonCardboard
- Beartai
- Chen Mingyang
- Corey Baumeister
- Dino Dez
- Il Delmo
- Jay Annelli
- LaLigaMagic
- Limited Resources
- Making Magic
- Masters of Modern
- Magic: The Gathering JP Facebook
- MTGGoldfish
- r/MagicTCG
- Simone Akira Trimarchi
May 28
- @cardrush_media
- @mtgjp
- Cards & Hobbies
- DailyMTG
- Digital Braves
- Geek Culture
- Good Games Morley
- Javier Domínguez "Thalai"
- Jellboi
- Kotaku AU
- Press Start
- WeeklyMTG
Modern Horizons Retro Frame Reprints (MH1 and MH2)
May 21
Special Guests (SPG)
May 21
Modern Horizons 3 Commander (M3C)
May 15
May 17
May 21
May 29–31
Creative Energy
May 28
Tricky Terrain
May 29
Eldrazi Incursion
May 29
Graveyard Overdrive
May 30
