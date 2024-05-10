Modern Horizons 3 debut is just on the, well, horizon, and we have an epic preview season planned, along with some previews prior to debut inside restored Eldrazi stories from the past. You can find those story card previews on DailyMTG.com May 13–17 and bookmark this handy guide to stay updated on the latest until the full gallery publishes May 31.

On May 21, 2024, beginning at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET), debut for Modern Horizons 3 kicks off on the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel and Twitch.tv/Magic, where you'll get a first look at the mechanics, artwork, and designs from this new set.

For the most up-to-date list of preview outlets, bookmark this page and check back each day during Modern Horizons 3 preview season! The set releases on June 14, 2024, and you can preorder Modern Horizons 3 products now through your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

And if you want to see all the cards in one place, you can check out the Modern Horizons 3 Card Image Gallery! We'll update the gallery every morning once previews begin, Monday through Friday, so it'll contain all the cards previewed the previous day (and earlier) but not the day of. We'll also be revealing some cards in the gallery throughout preview season, so keep an eye out!

Modern Horizons 3 (MH3)

May 13

May 15

May 17

May 21

May 22

May 23

May 24

May 25

May 26

May 27

May 28

Modern Horizons Retro Frame Reprints (MH1 and MH2)

May 21

Special Guests (SPG)

May 21

Modern Horizons 3 Commander (M3C)

May 15

May 17

May 21

May 29–31

Creative Energy

May 28

Tricky Terrain

May 29

Eldrazi Incursion

May 29

Graveyard Overdrive

May 30

You can preorder Modern Horizons 3 products now through your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.