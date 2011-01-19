Ricky Wen's White-Black Dead Guy Ale

Download Arena Decklist
Decklist Stats Sample Hand
Creature (20)
4 Tidehollow Sculler 4 Dark Confidant 4 Mother of Runes 4 Stoneforge Mystic 4 Vampire Nighthawk
Sorcery (10)
2 Inquisition of Kozilek 4 Thoughtseize 4 Vindicate
Instant (5)
1 Diabolic Edict 4 Swords to Plowshares
Artifact (3)
1 Sword of Fire and Ice 1 Sword of Light and Shadow 1 Umezawa's Jitte
Land (22)
3 Plains 5 Swamp 4 Marsh Flats 4 Scrubland 4 Wasteland 1 Karakas 1 Urborg, Tomb of Yawgmoth
60 Cards
Sideboard (15)
1 Diabolic Edict 4 Pithing Needle 4 Faerie Macabre 3 Engineered Plague 1 Path to Exile 2 Duress
Deal Another Hand

The latest StarCityGames.com Open has concluded, and this time the event was in San Jose. The Sunday portion of the competition featured the Legacy format, and Ricky Wen managed to get the 4th place finish using a white-black deck called "Dead Guy Ale." The first iteration of the deck was created by Chris Pikula, a founding member of the legendary Magic team "the Deadguys."