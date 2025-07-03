Act Four

Haliya sits against a wall and, using the vibrations of motion conducted through the ship into her back and thighs, watches the others on the phonon render.

She has taken a tactical position that protects her from any attempt to disarmor her. Her goal is to prevent Alpharael from taking the ship or using the object.

Alpharael flits about like a manic insect, an ephemeron imaginal, something that was supposed to live a day and die. He washes, sings, stares into the hole in his hand, and talks to someone who isn't there. He drinks a lot of black licorice alcohol, and then it runs out.

Captain Sami and Tannuk try to repair the fusion drive, but it is obviously hopeless. To their credit, they seem very practiced at attempting the hopeless.

The ship gets hotter and hotter. The radiators are pulled in for stealth. Water condenses on the outside of her armor. Her flehmen says the air smells like mold.

The Sundog doesn't catch them.

Her long-term objective is to reach Vondam and report her choice. Then she will find out if she chose well and Vondam chose wrongly, or if she is in error and he was somehow right to murder all those Kav and spare her life.

But until then, what can she do? She could go destroy the rock. But that would violate mallowmass. And if mallowmass breaks, she has no reason not to kill Alpharael and everyone else in her way.

And she is sick to her tonsils of killing. Filthy in her liver and her kidneys with what she saw at Taro-duend.

She wants to wash, but she knows it will not help.

Eventually, the Summist calls Alpharael to meet with her.

She's still wearing her armor. Maybe she's afraid that if she takes it off, Captain Sami will flood her compartment with nitrogen. It's what Alpharael would do, but it would also be a serious violation of mallowmass. Mallowmass obliges you to shelter and defend your guest; it is the guest's decision whether to yield their weapons.

The hatch is unlocked. When Alpharael comes in, her eyes take a moment to track him.

But he can see her eyes. She's turned her helmet transparent.

She's a scrubby little creature, with tight springy hair caught up under a cap. There's sweat trapped between her cheekbones and the helmet. Her ears look dry enough to crack. Her eyebrows look half-grown. He is annoyed by her face; it looks distant and self-interested. But then again, Raphaella always looked pinched and sour, and she wasn't. Not even a little.

"We must reach an accord," she says. "A détente that will relieve us of the need to kill each other."

He nods cautiously: "We've been doing all right so far." Her locked up in a cabin, him with the run of the ship.

"It won't last. I've been working the Sum."

Her armor's lidar blazes math onto the Wall. She has picked a very ornate font, and Alpharael resists the urge to criticize it.

"Don't you know any other way to make decisions?" he asks.

"I know lots of ways to make bad decisions. The Sum is supposed to give you a set of boundaries for good decisions, like a light in the distance to steer toward. Only the Sum says that I was supposed to kill everyone on this ship, including myself. But I didn't. Why didn't I?"

This is his chance. He's going to convert her to Monoism. Only he's a failed Monoist. He fled from the door to paradise. How can he convert her to the belief that he deserves to live? He doesn't even know how he converted himself.

"Why didn't I take sekhar?" he asks. He really means it. "I'm still not sure I understand."

"Because you're a coward. Am I a coward?"

"In Monoism"—oh, here he goes, preaching like a hypocrite—"we say, 'Do what comes to you.' The fact that it came to you makes it right."

"You can't just do whatever you want. People are selfish. People won't help each other. Mallowmass may come naturally to the Drix, but for us humans? It's effort. And it's the first thing we give up when we're pushed. Anyone who's been anywhere hard knows that."

"No. We don't believe that. People naturally want to protect and to give. Taking, taxing, building armies, appointing rulers—all that comes later, after a mistake. We won't make that mistake in the Next Eternity."

"Because this world is just too terrible to save. You've given up on making a better cosmos. You think you'll throw everything down a hole and it'll land right and you'll hop down after it and flop into paradise."

"We're repeating the arguments that we've heard others argue, aren't we?"

"Yes," she says, smiling just a little. One of her top front teeth is slanted, like she chewed a piece of it away. "It's what comes to me. Doesn't that make it right?"

"What feels right about this," he says, feeling clever, "is that I'm trying to understand why I chose to live. And you're trying to understand why you weren't killed. What if I told you that sending people to die is wrong? That you shouldn't be chosen to end your life? By anyone?"

"Did this revelation come to you at the moment you were supposed to end your own existence in HIS name?"

"It came to me when they sent my sister into Sothera and I dreamed she was burning forever on the edge of hell."

"If a dream could change your faith, it must've been fickle."

"If thousands of Kav burning to death can't change your faith it must be terrible."

She makes her helmet opaque again.

He sits there, staring at her, fiddling with the hole in his hand. He thinks he may have made her very angry.

"I need to understand the relationship between you and the object," she says, tonelessly. "You have a hole in your hand. Is there anything else you can do?"

"If the stone works the way we all think it does, would I even know I was doing it?"

"You would," she says. "You'd know it, because things would keep turning out the way you wanted. Is this what you want? To be on a spaceship adrift in the void, waiting for something to happen?"

"It's a nice break."

"So, it's what you wanted. It's the easiest way out for you. No choices, no power. Just … waiting passively for things to get better. In the next life, I suppose?"

He gives her a sour look, which he learned from his sister. "If the stone always gave me the easy way out, you'd be dead. I wouldn't need a stone for it. I could've shoved a knife into your eye when you were paralyzed."

"No. Because Syr Vondam would've shot this ship down. You needed me alive and talking. So maybe the only reason you don't put a knife in my eye is that the object needed me to escape Vondam."

Damn. She's right.

"Would it be so bad if the object escapes? What are you so afraid of?"

"That you'll bring the object into Sothera. Syr Vondam says that would let you change everything. The whole cosmos. I may have fallen from the Sum's path, but I can't let that happen."

"I am not going into Sothera! Is that what my people would do if they had the stone? Throw me down there with it?" He wants to rear up in anger, but flexing his calves just sets him adrift, spinning. He waves his arms: "Look at me! Listen! I am terrified of the Plummet! I am not going down there!"

"So, you're an apostate," she says happily. "That's good. I can take on your case."

"What? My case?"

"When I go back to Vondam and the Free Company and make my report, I can argue that you abandoned Monoism and Captain Slats was therefore correct to grant you mercy. I'll beg your pardon, and that means I have no duty to kill you."

Is that what all this was about? he thinks.

Haliya takes her helmet off, moving so sharply that Alpharael flinches away. "It's not really mine anymore," she says, staring at the blank sallet. She has removed the twitching pendulum. "It's the Free Company's armor. I betrayed the right to use it. Except maybe it wasn't my choice. Maybe an evil rock under the thrall of a black hole at the end of time made me do it. Is that what I'm doing? Compromising with evil to make my own life easier, and thus accepting evil into me?"

"I know what a rahu would tell you," Alpharael says.

"What would your evil preachers tell me?"

"That you're going to have to figure that out yourself." He has managed to anchor himself on the ceiling. "I got you a present, by the way. Found it in the captain's old stores."

She catches the bottle he throws. "Six-in-one personal cleaning solute. Nearly ten years old. Do I stink?"

"No," he says, although she does look a little stinky. "I just thought, if you were going to stay in the armor, you might be all greasy in there. So you could pour a little in and … I don't know. Wiggle around in it."

"Pour a little through my armor?" She pinches a drop of solute into a pouch of water and squeezes it to mix it up. "How would I do that?"

He holds up his right hand. "I have a hole."

She laughs at this. Her armor splits open like a crab molting—parts of it that seem solid just unzip. She's watching him carefully. He watches her back, curious what she looks like in the general way people are usually curious about each other.

But she pauses: "You're making me wary."

"I am? We've fought for our lives. You've cut me out of combat armor. You've nearly crushed my throat. Do you think I'm waiting for you to take your armor off to kill you?"

"No," she says, "I just don't want you to watch."

There are all kinds of different mores, and she does not owe him an explanation, but isn't she a Summist? A depersonalized warrior, stripped of ornament and glamour? He thought they all steamed themselves like broccoli in giant saunas. She probably thinks he pickles himself in a communal salt bath when he sleeps—some folks do that, they like drifting in the same pool, Alpharael always felt a little childish for keeping his own.

She says: "Where I come from—where I came from—people preyed on each other. It was winter forever. If they caught you bathing, you'd be vulnerable, you wouldn't be able to run, you'd die of cold. I don't like undressing with strangers. It makes me think they're waiting to steal, or kill me to eat."

"Oh!" This is like something out of old tales! When a gaze could imply a threat, when privacy was based on fear instead of preference. "That's terrible. I won't kill you when you take off your armor. I'll go."

She cocks her head. "Is it that easy for you? You certainly won't kill me? Even if it's the right thing to do?"

"In the Next Eternity, we won't need to kill each other," he says. "It'll never be the right thing to do."

"Yet you didn't hesitate to kill Vondam in this eternity."

"Of course. I have to hasten the extinction of the stars and the coming of eternal night."

She squints at him, her head cocked. "I can't beg your pardon if you still believe that."

"Maybe you should pardon me yourself, instead of waiting for permission."

The intercom chimes. "Hey. You two. The Metalman's here. Come out and present yourselves, or he'll present you. And by the way, please don't call him Metalman. Or tell him I call him Metalman. He prefers the name Tezzeret."

The airlock opens.

Art by: Chris Rahn

There is no preamble. No herald. No subaltern or drone sent ahead to check for danger. Since the first day he drew Sami into his orbit, the defining trait of the Metalman has been violence. Violence of body. Violence of thought. Violence of action.

Even his ship appeared violently. Impossibly cold and dark, it grappled onto the Seriema from nowhere: a black urchin without engines or radiators. It has no way to move and yet it does because the Metalman wills it.

And now he is here.

He pushes into the Seriema with the calm of a prybar. There is nothing hasty about him. He crackles with pent-up potential, with ungrounded charge. The air smells of ozone and bitter oil. He is like the clouds on Uthros, pregnant with lightning. Sami has seen the black carapace of his body open.

His head is human, though strange. Strands of white hair drift in zero gravity. His neck vanishes into an armature of ciphered, dark metal, immune to any inspection. He is shaped like a man but would be insulted by the equation, "Tezzeret is a man." He would laugh at how it lessened him.

He looks at Haliya first.

"You wear a wealth of metal," he says. "What did you do to earn it?"

Haliya is in her armor again. She looks nonplussed. "I just survived, I suppose."

Tezzeret beams. "A fine answer."

Sami swallows. Tezzeret's interviews with new minions are always volatile.

"You." The Metalman's attention turns to Alpharael. "Aether worshipper. Is it true?"

Alpharael nods, as if he knows precisely what Tezzeret means. "All of it."

"And you fled from it? Walked away from your school, your creed, your teachers?"

"Well," Alpharael says, "I wanted to live a little longer."

"Good!"

Uh-oh. The Metalman is delighted.

"Tannuk," Tezzeret breathes. "There you are …"

He approaches Tannuk, who flinches. The Metalman makes an impatient, stilling gesture and studies the Kav from a rude distance. "So far from Llanowar … such power in the form. No wonder it recurs." He sniffs. "You made something of yourself. But you're afraid of it."

"I don't know what you're talking about," Tannuk growls. His own sinuses are closed, his breath hissing between his jaws.

"You've blinded yourself," the Metalman says. He turns to Sami. "And you—"

"And me," Sami says. "Here I am."

"Here's Sami!" the Metalman cries. His body moves freely in zero gravity, like a Monoist curvefalling, like a Sunstar knight on jets. He drifts above Sami's head like a black cloud. "Sami, the generous. Sami, the charitable. Sami, the protector of strays. So weak on principle. Yet you survived. You brought me my prize?"

"You didn't warn us what it could do."

"And what can it do?"

"Change the past to suit its purposes. That mine you activated on Sigma? It used to have people in it. They're all gone now."

"They are alive," Tezzeret says, "if Mm'menon is correct. Just elsewhere. Living different lives."

"A different life denies them their life," Haliya says, urgently. "They've been changed. Years of memories stripped away and replaced with—what? A counterfeit? A fabrication? It's anstruth. It's not right. The object is dangerous."

Tezzeret laughs uproariously. "Listen to her! Counterfeit memories, an atrocity. Years spent differently, a crime. What have they lost? What have they sacrificed? Nothing. This world is so soft, Sami. There is such excess out here that your churches go to war over what will happen in a hundred trillion years."

The metal claws of his hands snap shut. He grins. "I like it here."

"Well," Sami says, "I hope you'll enjoy your stay aboard the Seriema."

"Your ship could be better. Once I have the freedom of my full power, once I know who's watching, I'll reward you, Sami, with a ship like no ship ever made."

His eyes go distant. The ship itself seems to throb—as if it has been flicked with a gigantic thumb. "You're keeping it in your hold. I'll see it now."

"Yes, my lord," Sami says, testing out the phrase for irony.

Tezzeret does not seem to detect any irony whatsoever. But he pauses in his drift toward the companionway.

"Alpharael," he says mildly, "when your people take the Plummet, the forces you feel as you plunge into the supervoid, these are called tides?"

"Uh, yes." Alpharael scratches his right wrist. "Gravitational tides."

"And the void, it has another world inside it?"

"The Next Eternity."

"So it's hollow," Tezzeret says. "A tidal hollow. The further you go …"

"I can't let you take the object," Haliya says. "When I let it escape the Free Company, I took responsibility for it. If you're going to give it to the Monoists, or bring it into Sothera, I must stop you."

The stasis cask shines silver in the center of the Seriema's hold. Tezzeret's reflection stalks across it, staring.

"You'll let the Endstone go wherever I want it to go," he says. "But you can save your pointless death until I know where it wants to go. I have arranged all this so it will choose me as its conduit."

"Wait," Alpharael protests. "It called me the chosen one."

"Choosing one," Sami says. "Yeah. I heard that, too, the first time I touched it."

Alpharael looks wounded. "Did you get a hole, too?"

"No," Sami says, "I did not get a hole."

"The same mistake the Dominarians made with the Mirari: mistaking the power it granted for the purpose it sought." Tezzeret strokes the surface of the stasis field. So much like metal. Space and time made crystal. "Yes. It needs a chooser. But the one who chooses pays the price. I am not interested in paying for the Endstone. I am interested in selling it."

Sami shuffles sideways until they can see their reflection next to Tezzeret. "Endstone, sir?"

"It's what your people call it. Isn't it, boy? The stone from the end."

Alpharael stands at ease, hands clasped, chin lifted. He looks as if he is at school. Perhaps dark figures of unclear power often quiz him on eschatology.

"Which is why you cannot take it," Haliya tells the wizard. "It's a trap. Whatever anyone does with it will hasten the end of all life."

"And the beginning of a better world!" Alpharael protests.

Tezzeret sneers coldly. He looks as if he has practiced his sneer. "A better world? Is your world so terrible? You have no idea how much worse things could be. I have the power to walk between realities and still could not escape the tyrants who'd rule me. I've been branded by masters who made and devoured entire species like cattle. I won't flee to a better world. I'll stand and face whoever would rule me. Never again will I serve. Thus, the Endstone has come to me—as it desired, and as I required." He spiders his metal hands against the stasis fields. "Because I want nothing from it."

The four others trade glances.

"Er," Sami says, "if you want nothing from it, why did you send us to get it?"

"Don't make me repeat myself, Captain Sami. So I could sell it."

He turns from his own reflection. "Do you think it came up out of Sigma by accident? It was made and then buried. Not by its maker's will, I think. And now it is unburied, and it wants to return to its maker. So, I will follow it back to its beginning. I must know who made it. The strong take from the weak. I will know who's strongest here. I will know who'd rule me."

"My lord," Sami says, with a little less irony, "I don't understand."

He touches a grounding socket on the cargo bay deck. Charge snaps from his outstretched claw. "Lightning takes the shortest path to ground. I have made myself the shortest path for the Endstone to reach its maker. So, it leaps to me. Like lightning. Knowing I will conduct it forward, to where it wants to go."

"I thought I was the one it wanted," Alpharael says a bit sulkily.

"You are the library it needs, but not its maker. You hear me, stone? I want to meet your maker." He beckons toward Sami. "Turn this construct off. I will speak with it, learn where it wants to go."

"Everyone who's touched it for the first time has—gone a little odd," Sami cautions. "I passed out. Alpharael, uh, hovered. If you touch it, I don't know—"

"I want to speak with it, Captain Sami," Tezzeret says with good cheer. "Not so long ago, I would've grafted it into my body. Now, I prefer to vet my improvements more thoroughly. Turn this construct off."

"I can't let you take it," Haliya says.

Something dark and jagged flashes in Tezzeret's eyes. He says nothing but Haliya gasps: her armor ripples like porridge and closes on her.

"I shouldn't do this," Tezzeret tells Alpharael, as if speaking to an apprentice. "There are things which eat mana. I'd not see them awakened here. But sometimes a demonstration does what threats cannot."

"Let her go!" Tannuk roars.

"Don't," Haliya squeaks. "Make him—kill me—first—"

"Peace, child. Peace." Tezzeret waves. Haliya drifts away spinning, limbs limp. Tannuk leaps after her. "Let's see what this Endstone wants of us."

Would you do me a favor, please? Tezzeret's going to drop a crystal over a map of Sothera.

Could you guide it to this place near Uthros? It's called a libratory point. It contains—well, infinity. If you'll forgive the wordplay.

>Yes.

>No. Let's send them to Susur Secundi.

>No. Let's send them to Adagia.

>No. Let's send them back to Kavaron.

>No. Let's send them to Evendo.

>No. Let's send them to Uthros itself.

>Let us take the final plunge into Sothera!

>I'd cast them all out into the Wurmwall.

Revision 15 (To Infinity, And Beyond)

After all the portent and theater, Tezzeret produces a markup rag, a simple sheet of writeable memory like you'd give a child learning to read. He smooths it flat and flashes it rigid with a poke of his claw.

Then he slides it into the stasis cask beside the dark, dead Endstone.

"You," he says, pointing to Alpharael. "How do I make it show the last thing it displayed before I rolled it up?"

"Uh," Alpharael says. "Is it a Kamas rag? I grew up using Kamas rags."

"How am I to know?"

"There ought to be a logo on the read-me page."

"Page? It is all one page."

Sami tries to be helpful: "You can draw shapes on the rag to invoke—"

"What shapes?"

"Well, that depends on the make of the rag, whether it's in compliance with Semiotic Standard, but on a Kamas, you would draw a left-handed circle—"

"It has gone limp."

"You turned it off," Alpharael says. "Captain, would you please let me finish—"

"Probably an Unilit," Sami offers. "Pinnacle sheds those things everywhere it goes."

"How can you fly a spaceship without knowing how to read a rag?" Haliya shouts.

This goes on for a while, while Tannuk fusses over Haliya's locked-up armor.

Art by: Andrea Piparo

Finally, the Metalman achieves the image he wants: a map of the Sothera system, looking down at the plane of the ecliptic from above Sothera's north pole. Sami counts the bodies by reflex. Susur Secundi, Adagia, Kavaron, Evendo, Uthros, the outer worlds, the Garden, the Wurmwall, all the moons and dwarf planets …

Kneeling over the map, Tezzeret produces, from a crevice in his body, a crystal that glitters with inner stars.

He pinches it between two of his claw-fingers, lifts it above the map, and lets go.

The crystal tumbles down. Sami and Alpharael both crane their heads to get a look.

The crystal bounces twice. Rolls. Stops.

Tezzeret rumbles thoughtfully. "Uthros. The stone wants to go to Uthros. I will alert Mm'menon to prepare their Illvoi."

Sami coughs. "Syr Metalman, that's not … quite … the orbit is Uthros, yes, but that's not where Uthros is."

"What?"

"The storm giant is here, see, but the feather points to this place that's retrograde of it—that's, uh, behind it as it turns around Sothera …"

"Go on," Tezzeret says encouragingly. "Don't spare the details. I am curious."

"It's what we call a libratory point. A balance between the gravitational pull of Sothera and Uthros. A good place to park things."

"And what is there, at this point of balance behind Uthros?"

"Where you came from, did you have anyone who kept charge of traffic? Someone who watched over portals? Or gates?"

The Metalman stares at him and begins to laugh. He seems to be in a laughing mood.

DRAFT OF OUTBOUND MESSAGE (TYPE ULTRA/CDI)
PINNACLE STRATEGIC CORPS REPORT ON INCIDENT
SOTHERA SHRIEVALTY // INFINITE GUIDELINE CENTROME
FOR ULTRA DISTRIBUTION IMMEDIATE
I CAN'T FILL OUT ONE MORE MESSAGE TEMPLATE [ERROR: OFF FORMAT]
I WILL GO MAD [ERROR: OFF FORMAT]
UTTERLY MAD [ERROR: OFF FORMAT]
MAD [ERROR: OFF FORMAT]
MAD [ERROR: OFF FORMAT]
MAD [ERROR: USER IN DISTRESS]