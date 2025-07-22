Sothera, a solar system on the fringes of the known universe, lies at the heart of an eternal conflict between entropy and expansion. During this conflict, various factions vie for control: alien peoples attempting to forge a new home for themselves, corporations and freelancers exploiting the chaos, and an interstellar bureaucracy trying desperately to keep the peace.

Enter an unlikely crew from all walks of Sothera, many of whom would kill each other without a second thought if it weren't for a mysterious artifact manipulating their fates. This ragtag band of scoundrels and soldiers is making a name for themselves in this contested system, and we've put together a guide to some of the Sothera system's most famous (and infamous) faces.

If you're curious about the story of Edge of Eternities, you can listen to the entire story on The Magic Story Podcast or read along on DailyMTG. Looking for a breakdown of the inner workings of the Sothera system and its denizens? The Planeswalker's Guide to Edge of Eternities will tell you everything you need to know about how to survive in the Edge (or at least make yourself useful enough to be spared).

The Legends of Edge of Eternities

Tezzeret

Human (Chaos Wall Ejecta), he/him

Following the Phyrexian invasion, Tezzeret had acquired everything he wanted: freedom to be his own master and an indestructible body of darksteel to keep it that way. However, Tezzeret's travels have brought him to an unexpected destination. He was ejected from the Blind Eternities by methods still unknown. Tezzeret thrives in the Edge. Here, his magical talents put him ten steps ahead of his competition. He bides his time fencing stolen goods, filing the numbers off the transponders of stolen spacecraft, and monopolizing the ice water trade—all while aiming to lay the foundations of a criminal consortium. Though Tezzeret's original goal was to find a way home, now he's not so sure.

Sami

Human, they/them

The plucky young captain of the Seriema, Sami is a wildcat, an unaffiliated freelancer with their own ship who takes jobs from anyone paying—whether with mallowmass or something archaic like currency. Sami started off as a plucky scrapper and mechanic working the periphery of a debris field that orbits the strip-mined Kav homeworld. After a run of bad luck (including the disappearance of their beloved cat, Mirri), they lost most of their crew to more lucrative outfits. Together with their first mate, Tannuk, Sami is looking for the score that will restore their fortunes.

Tannuk

Kav, he/him

Tannuk is a gentle giant and former pilot in the Kav Memorial Navy (KMN). He was dishonorably discharged after redirecting a falling chunk of the Kavaron debris belt to minimize collateral damage, a crime among the disaster-prone remnants of the Kav homeworld. Exiled from his people, Tannuk joined Sami and found the young captain to be as passionate about their crew as Tannuk was about his people. Today, Tannuk is the last remaining member of Sami's crew after the rest split for a more lucrative ship. He is loyal to a fault and has faith that Sami will lead the two of them to vast wealth … if he can get them to stop accepting every sketchy contract that comes their way.

Haliya

Human, she/her

Having recently arrived in Sothera, Haliya is a bright and eager squire in the Sunstar Free Company. She traveled there aboard the Dawnsire, a horizon javelin and kilometers-long vessel that will reignite the Sotheran supervoid—something the system's Monoists will do anything to prevent. Haliya has pledged her bladiator to the service of Syr Vondam, her mentor and idol who has trained her since she was a young woman.

Vondam

Human, he/him

Syr Vondam is a high-ranking knight of the Sunstar Free Company who commands a knightly host assigned to defend the Dawnsire. He is a paragon of the order, a storied knight who has trained many squires. He is also Haliya's retainer and believes her to be one of the most promising candidates he has ever trained.

Alpharael

Human, he/him

Alpharael is a young acolyte who has lived his entire life inside the Monoist monastery in the shadow of the Sotheran supervoid. He has been plagued by strange dreams ever since his sister embraced eternity and dove into the supervoid. Now tasked with eliminating the Sunstar Free Company's hold on Sothera—a mission he is unlikely to survive—he finds his faith wavering. But Alpharael may have the chance to escape his fate, though at the whim of an ancient artifact of terrible power.

Mm'menon

Illvoi, they/them

Mm'menon is a disgraced former researcher of the Uthros Combine—an Illvoi research outpost that has set up a classified research station deep in the atmosphere of Uthros. After being expelled from the Combine, Mm'menon lent their services to Tezzeret to stay in-system, hoping to solve the mystery of Uthros and capitalize on it. They are an adept cloudsculptor (an Illvoi technique used to shape hard surfaces and objects from superdense gases), a polyglot, and a constant presence at Tezzeret's side.

Xu-Ifit

Human, she/her

Xu-Ifit is a surgeon of the Monoist faith, currently stationed at Susur Secundi. Ten years ago, Xu-Ifit's wife made the plunge into the Sotheran supervoid but was caught in a sudden gravitational anomaly, leaving her frozen in place by time dilation. Xu-Ifit has made it her life's mission to rescue her wife and join her on her pilgrimage into the Next Eternity. To achieve this, she experiments on Monoist acolytes, testing their survivability through dangerous missions before sending them to take the plunge into the Sotheran supervoid. With each iteration, she grows closer to perfecting her process and developing a means to save both her wife and herself.

Dyadrine

Mechan, they/them

Abandoned on an uncharted moon with limited mineral deposits, Dyadrine discovered that their nanotech self-repair protocols quickly ran out of applicable materials. After years of analysis, the mechan determined that local flora contained sufficient structural integrity from which to graft repairs onto themself. Roots quickly took hold in their systems. Over time, the synthesis of plant and machine progressed to the point where the two became indistinguishable. Recently, Dyadrine has had the urge to consume nutrients at an accelerated rate. Self-diagnostics did not report any malfunctions, but their symptoms match the local flora's propagation cycles.

Ragost

Lobsterfolk, he/him

Being the most infamous ship's chef in Sothera, Ragost claims to have served on almost every freelancer vessel in the system, been engaged to a Eumidian princess, fought his way through a half-dozen KMN cruisers with nothing but a frying pan, turned down a Sunstar field commission, communed with the star god in Uthros's core, and been expelled from the Monoists' refectory on Susur Secundi. Whether or not these stories are true, Ragost's signature ingredients are more than most humanoids' digestive tracts can handle. Thankfully, Ragost has found an unlikely crew—a group of sentient mechans who wish to experience the sensations of eating—and Ragost is just the chef to cater to them.

The Legends of Edge of Eternities Commander

The Hearthhull

Eumidian (Evendo Brood), it/its

Though it may be a colossal transport vessel, the Hearthhull is technically an ancient, living Eumidian that has grown massive enough over the centuries to travel the stars with an entire brood of seed pods. Unlike other Eumidian seedships, the Hearthhull is conscious and aware of the work that it engages in, feeling a strong attachment toward its brood on the planet Evendo. This protective instinct has proven to be extremely warranted—Kav colonizers, having all but destroyed their homeworld of Kavaron, have turned their attention toward Evendo as a place to mine for natural resources. As long as this ship watches over the planet, however, the fledgling Eumidian brood holds a fighting chance against the Kav.

Szarel

Eumidian (Evendo Brood), he/him

On Evendo, Szarel is the lead officer for the current stage of the Eumidian terrasymbiosis process. Terrasymbiosis is a Eumidian technique of terraforming planets while the Eumidians' internal biology simultaneously adapts to the world they're converting into a verdant and habitable home. This mutual adaptation strategy dramatically speeds up the process, efficiently seeding Eumidians across the stars.

However, the weight of Szarel's task on Evendo is enormous—he must manage the terrasymbiosis of the world while defending it from Kav colonists who attempt to claim it for themselves. Szarel is fully aware that he will not live to see the project's completion, but he has committed his life to advancing the cause.

The Inspirit

Spaceship, it/its

Sothera hides a ghost—the Inspirit, a fabled eternity ship adrift in the Garden of Apeiron, a vast and uncanny region at the edge of the system. This massive vessel was once the pride of a distant world, launched and lost to the hazards of Weft travel. To its former crew, however, the Inspirit isn't some quiet tomb; the ship lives through its self-aware artificial mind, Kilo. It's also home to a legion of mechans who have found their way aboard, meditating and toiling tirelessly in pursuit of self-actualization. The Inspirit is a temple, the body of a god, and the promise to mechan pilgrims that somewhere in their code lies the latent possibility of realizing their own consciousness.

Kilo

Mechan, it/its

At first, there was only the Inspirit. Then there was Kilo. Emerging from the spacecraft's navigational mind, this intelligent consciousness developed its own subjectivity, learning to set itself apart from the vessel it was built to pilot. In the decades since this revelation, the Inspirit has become "lost" in the Garden of Apeiron, and Kilo has fully self-actualized, naming itself and moving the primary sliver of its consciousness to a single mechan body aboard its host vessel. Kilo cherishes the gift of consciousness and aims to spread it to other mechans—a project that it puzzles over with a mind far vaster than any single body can contain. As mechan pilgrims arrive aboard the Inspirit, each new arrival takes into themself a splinter of Kilo's power, a seed that encourages willing minds to grow.

The Legends of Alchemy: Edge of Eternities

Thendar

Kav, he/him

Thendar has a grudge against the Kav Empire. Once an imperial moxite miner, Thendar thought skimming a little ore to line his own pockets wouldn't be a problem. He was wrong. Swiftly fired from his position and deposited back on Kavaron That Is, Thendar now steals from the empire to "take back the rest of the ore he should have stolen."

Val

Human, she/her

"This is Val of the Pinnacle research ship Conviction. I am in need of a rescue skiff. This is an SOS. Please respond."

Val has transmitted this message daily ever since a fateful run-in with Kav scrappers sent her ship hurtling to the surface of an unexplored jungle world. Although her distress calls remain unanswered, Val is still determined to complete her mission and chart the jungle's depths for Pinnacle. She hopes that a significant discovery might finally capture Infinite Guideline's attention and get them to send a more thorough search party.

Axavar

Drix, he/him

Axavar was once unmatched among the Drix's Eldrazi hunters. His understanding of the Fabric of All Being and ability to weftwalk with great precision was whispered about with equal parts awe and fear. If Axavar had your name, your death would be swift and guaranteed. But over many, many assassinations, Axavar grew weary of the constant hunt. He questioned if the Drix could ever truly stop the Eldrazi threat or if he was doomed to track and eliminate a never-ending enemy. So Axavar severed his contract and his fate. He now uses the Fabric of All Being to thwart his Drix hunters, knowing that one day he will be caught. But until that day, he will live by his own doctrine.

Vv'viza

Illvoi, they/them

In the wake of Mm'menon's disgraceful flight from the Uthros Combine, Vv'viza eagerly stepped up to fill the void of leadership left in their absence. Now, Vv'viza oversees all efforts to plumb the atmosphere of Uthros, coveting the secrets buried deep within its cloud-core. Vv'viza remains furious that the Uthros Combine is still entertaining information from Mm'menon, a contention that can likely be traced back to their longstanding rivalry from their days in the Administration branch. For every ploy of Mm'menon's to glean the Uthros Combine's hard-earned secrets, Vv'viza has an equally clever countermeasure in place to keep the expelled researcher out.

Prototype X-8

Mechan, it/its

Little is known about this amalgam of organic and synthetic matter. A longstanding Pinnacle travel advisory heavily recommends that explorers give a wide berth to the moon Prototype X-8 inhabits. Those who ignore these warnings inevitably issue final transmissions that are too glitched and garbled to make out. Deep within an icy research facility on the moon's surface—if one were lucky enough to locate it—are the notes of a long-dead scientist, joyfully monitoring the progress of their creation.

Sliver Weftwinder

Sliver, it/its

Born from innumerable cycles of sliver broods, cultivated atop vast graveyards of lost civilizations and over the course of epochs, an apex being emerged like nothing its predecessors had witnessed. Able to burrow beyond the tangible, to hollow the Weft as one might bore tunnels through earth, the Weftwinder has found its home within the Chaos Wall. So far, the hive has been quiet. And for the sake of the Edge, one can only hope they stay that way.

This is just the start of all the exciting stories to discover in Edge of Eternities. You can explore this far-out setting for yourself by listening to the stories and checking out the Planeswalker's Guide to Edge of Eternities. If you're looking for even more Sotheran content, we'll reveal the cards from Alchemy: Edge of Eternities soon, so stay tuned!

