Elves bent on seizing control of the plane. Treefolk who have seen ages of history pass before them. And a few university students who've stumbled into the adventure of a lifetime. All of these legends—and more—are arriving in Lorwyn Eclipsed. It's time to learn the stories behind their cards ahead of the set's release on January 23, 2026!

Natives to Lorwyn-Shadowmoor

Eirdu and Isilu

Elemental gods, it/its

Together, the twin incarnation gods of Lorwyn and Shadowmoor form the two halves of the plane's twin worldsouls. They emerged after the downfall of Oona, though many suspect they have always inhabited the plane and only recently returned from the Primal Beyond. They are stewards of the plane's light and darkness, keeping balance between the two. While one sleeps, the other wanders the plane to spread its domain. This cycle is never finished, as both Lorwyn and Shadowmoor wane and wax of their own accord. These twin gods are not violent, but they are unknowable to ordinary folk; they only seek balance, heedless to the other denizens of the plane.

Maralen

Elf, she/her

Originally an avatar of Oona, Maralen is now the steward of Lorwyn-Shadowmoor alongside Eirdu and Isilu, communicating the peoples' wishes and secretly guiding the plane through a new age from her throne in Glen Elendra. Her powers are weak but growing, and every day she grows closer to rivaling Oona as queen of the fae.

Rhys

Elf, he/him

A member of the group that defeated Oona nearly forty years ago, Rhys has been kept alive via a magical pact with Maralen. Fearing what might happen once her power fully blossomed, she granted Rhys immortality on the condition that he must poison her should any hint arise that Oona's power is corrupting her. He now stands vigilant beside her wearing a dagger laced with moonglove, awaiting the day he will be forced to kill his friend.

Oko

Fae, he/him

Oko was the first avatar of Oona and an abysmal failure. Created to enact Oona's will when the plane turned to Shadowmoor, Oko's Lorwyn side quickly rebelled, and he proved to be more of a trickster than even she could have imagined. Having inherited Oona's intellect and penchant for deception, Oko was quick to leave the plane after he sparked and has been causing turmoil across the Multiverse ever since. His Lorwyn self is debaucherous and dangerous, responsible for much of his mischief. His Shadowmoor self is calmer and more serene, feeling responsible for the direction Lorwyn-Shadowmoor has taken in his absence.

High Perfect Morcant

Elf, she/her

High Perfect Morcant is the de facto leader of the elves at Lys Alana and shoulders the complex weight of her people's history because of it. A tyrant, Morcant harbors a covert desire to subject the denizens of Lorwyn to the yoke of elvish rule again. Her methods are cruel and clever, setting species against one another through monetary means , covert assassinations, and skillful misdirection. Her efforts bear little fruit, however, and suspicion follows her now as her circle grows smaller and smaller. When guests from another plane arrive, she is quick to recognize their value and wastes no time exploiting them for her own gain.

Brigid

Kithkin, she/her

A principled member of the group responsible for Oona's downfall, Brigid now lives a simple life in Lorwyn training the city watch in Goldmeadow. She is much happier living her life without the yoke of the elves oppressing her. Though Brigid is gruff to those who seek her help—loath to remember the traumas of her past—she is a close friend and confidant to those in need. When transformed into her Shadowmoor self, Brigid is curt and distrusting, quick to close off her village to outsiders; however, she is not cruel or violent. She would rather leave well enough alone than make trouble, though she wistfully remembers her time as a pirate under Sygg.

Sygg

Merrow, he/him

Another member of the group who took down Oona, Sygg is now a schoolmaster, having given over the mercantile trade to younger and quicker swimmers. He still bears a small grudge against his former friends for never returning the Crescent of Morningtide, but his days are now filled by caring for his new family rather than worrying about such things. If he transforms into his Shadowmoor self, he loses his memories of his family and instead pines for his former life of piracy. Sygg is well past his glory days, so he has turned toward magic as his fins fail him; however, his mind is still sharp.

Ashling

Flamekin, she/her

Ashling is a flamekin, dancer, and lifelong pilgrim. She was a key figure in the defeat of Oona, but her heinous actions as the Extinguisher caused her great anguish and suffering. At the beginning of the Pendulum Year, she departed the Blessed Nation in search of some way to reconcile her two selves and perhaps discover the fourth path. She traveled to the Primal Beyond as a pilgrim yet again, seeking out an elemental force that might illuminate the truth and guide her on her journey. Upon her return, she has come to realize that the duality of the plane is not a force to be resisted, but something greater, a revelation that everyone contains multitudes and that the clash of light and shadow will eventually lead to deeper understanding.

Auntie Grub

Boggart, she/her

A sage, matriarch, and apothecary, Auntie Grub is the source of many parables and much wisdom that boggarts hold dear. She and her frog familiar, Smlurf, have survived from the Age of Oona until today, and she espouses life lessons to anyone who will listen. Her lessons include survival strategies honed during the elves' mass culling of boggarts and the Phyrexian Invasion. Today, her parables are used in the enactment of magical rituals. If transformed into her Shadowmoor self, Auntie Grub becomes isolated and cruel, hoarding knowledge rather than sharing it. She is more adept at making potions in Shadowmoor, though their effects are even more chaotic and deadly.

Trystan

Elf, he/him

Morcant's poison master and horticulturist, Trystan was raised on stories of the elves' greatness and their subsequent fall from grace. Though he is frail and weak, Trystan's beauty is the source of much reverence. He quickly gained favor with Morcant as an attendant and advisor before moving into his current role. In truth, however, Trystan despises the queen and wishes that it were him, not her, leading the elves. He spends much of his time away from Lys Alana researching flora. If transformed into his Shadowmoor self, Trystan is burdened with an unknowable guilt that he cannot recognize. He spends his days in quiet solitude, looking after the abandoned safeholds and wallowing in the tragic loss of beauty.

Doran

Treefolk, he/him

In Lorwyn, Doran was a wizened treefolk who collected a trove of incredible magical knowledge from his travels across the plane. Now he dwells in Shadowmoor as a twisted reflection of his old self. Burdened with knowledge and sapience beyond his Shadowmoor treefolk kin, he is voiceless and cursed to wander the darkness. His creaks echo through forests where no one dares approach him. Worse yet, he is afraid to step back into the light, unsure whether the knowledge and memories he has gained will remain across the boundary.

Bre of Clan Stoutarm

Giant, she/her

The daughter of Brion Stoutarm, Bre is a herder at heart and slow to anger. Her life is spent in the pastures, gathering feed for her sheep and taking long naps. She is at peace with every species of Lorwyn—save the elves, who are to blame for her father's death and much of the turmoil on the plane. Whenever she encounters an elf, she's quick to distance herself from them, hurling them far, far away.

Lluwen

Elf, he/him

Lluwen has always preferred the company of animals to people. He can be reserved, standoffish, and rude but will fiercely defend those he cares about. Born to elvish supremacists and considered less beautiful than his peers, Lluwen was uninterested in reclaiming lost glory or restoring the elvish domain. Despite these personal feelings, he still feared the might of the resurrectionist elvish court and did very little to argue against their plans, instead choosing to play the part of an obedient son and leave as soon as possible.

Ferrafor

Treefolk, she/her

Ferrafor is the last of the yew treefolk, a subspecies that had presumably gone extinct with the death of the sapling of Colfenor. In secret, a small cutting of the sapling survived, saved by Colfenor's former apprentice, Rhys, and was nursed back to health by an elder treefolk. Awoken by a special version of the Rising, her first moments were of death and pain. The treefolk conducting the ritual died so that she might live, while cruel fae attacked her, hoping to hijack the power of the ritual for their own ends. Cruel and vindictive, Ferrafor has grown up in Shadowmoor without the guidance of other treefolk to temper her emotions. She uses her magic for evil, casting hexes and sewing chaos in a world that never seemed to want her. In Lorwyn, she would be cunning, kind, and benevolent, spreading the gift of life and awakening throughout the forest.

Mass of Mysteries

Elemental, it/its

As Oona, queen of the fae, was struck down to usher in a new age across Lorwyn-Shadowmoor, a curious new entity was born—the Mass of Mysteries. This boundless elemental represents the potential of that which is unknown, traversing the plane and transforming the certain into the uncertain. With every step it takes, fallow fields begin to grow flora never before seen. Raging rivers fill with fish and run dry. And people, happy in their ways and lives, leave home to find something more.

Auntie Ool

Boggart, she/her

An infamous boggart spoken of only in whispers, Auntie Ool is the terror of Shadowmoor, known to dish out potent curses for the smallest of transgressions. She prides herself on the wit of her hexes—giving the fool who disturbed her sleep perpetual insomnia, or that gossip who spoke ill of her a sentient and judgmental wart. Her considerable skill with witchcraft allows her to conjure blight wherever she chooses and stabilize wild magic into usable forms. Her home is a twig hut, sporting giant frog-like legs, which leaps across the wilds in precise, silent bounds.

The Reaper, King No More

Scarecrow, it/its

If scarecrows can be said to have a ruler, it would be the Reaper, a shambling contraption with conflicting origin stories. Some believe it was a scarecrow who rebelled against its creator and grew larger and stranger under the moon of Shadowmoor. Others claim it's an amalgam of many scarecrows, all constructed from the remains of a single treefolk, whose vengeful spirit persisted long after death and joined these separate beings together. Whatever its genesis, the Reaper is a deadly and cruel enemy whose machinations are alien to the living creatures on the plane. But with the planar merging of aspects, it lost much of its domain and control over the scarecrows of Shadowmoor. Now, the Reaper spreads blight across the land in hopes of reclaiming its broken kingdom.

Visitors to the Plane

In addition to the native people of Lorwyn-Shadowmoor, there are visitors in this set from the academic university of Strixhaven. You can look learn more about them through our web fiction and the upcoming set Secrets of Strixhaven!

Abigale

Owlin, she/her

A deaf student, Abigale has always had a way with words, able to conjure vivid images and powerful emotions in the minds of others. She prefers to carefully observe the people around her and take time to compose her ideas thoughtfully and intentionally. Passionate and caring, Abigale is a strong advocate for others and excels at working behind the scenes, though she also has a judgmental streak, looking down on those who do not live up to her high standards for justice and fairness.

Sanar

Goblin, he/him

Sanar doesn't care much about finishing his creative projects, preferring to flit between half-finished designs as inspirations strikes him. He's constantly learning new skills, trying novel techniques, and pushing the boundaries of art. Many have told him he won't amount to anything if he can't finish a single project. But with the support of a few close friends, he applied to Strixhaven and has flourished, surrounded by like-minded academics and creatives. Sanar is determined to make the most of this opportunity and show the world the power of his creativity.

Kirol

Vampire, they/them

An athletic and inquisitive student, Kirol does not hesitate to jump into trouble, having spent much of their childhood eagerly exploring the many ruins near their hometown. Kirol is an outlier among their family, most of whom have pursued careers in politics, and there has always been an unspoken expectation that Kirol should follow in the family's footsteps. Kirol, in contrast, has always had a fascination with the past. After the losses of the Phyrexian Invasion, they felt that exploring and preserving history was more important than ever.

Tam

Gorgon, she/her

Tam is unassuming, studious, and a little intense. She is a brainy intellectual, approaching her experiences at Strixhaven as a grand thought experiment with an unknown outcome she gets to discover. She wields paradox magic that can rewrite probability and, in smaller cases, warp reality as we know it, though she hasn't mastered this ability yet.

If you're on the hunt for more Lorwyn lore and Shadowmoor stories, check out the Planeswalker's Guide to Lorwyn Eclipsed and Lorwyn Eclipsed fiction at MTGStory.com or on The Magic Story Podcast! Take your next step into the story of the Magic Multiverse today.

