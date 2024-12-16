For the last two weeks (Part 1 and Part 2), I've been looking at the card file I handed off from the Design team to Development for the set Tempest, which released in 1998. I started talking about cards that made it to print from the file, and now I'm talking about card designs that didn't make it to Tempest. Today is the final article in this series.

The Lost Designs of Tempest

cb20

Death Link

1B

Enchant Creature

Black

Accelerator for enchanted creature's controller. (Receive a poison counter if you control a poison counter.)

Gain 1 life for every 1 damage target creature deals.

Here's another attempt at a keyword that uses poison. Accelerator was a spell that gave an opponent a poison counter, but only if they already had one. If you could get one poison creature through, your spells would start nibbling away at your opponent.

This spell also granted a version of lifelink before it was keyworded in Future Sight. A similar ability showed up on other cards but in different permutations. Spirit Link from Legends was the inspiration for this card, hence the mirror of its name.

ub07

Dark Knight

2BB

Summon Knight

Black

3/2

First strike

BB, Receive a poison counter: Target creature blocking Dark Knight is buried.

Here's a design where I tried to use poison as a cost for an ability. The controller could threaten to activate it without having to activate it that often. A player could purposefully block the Dark Knight to try and goad their opponent into activating the ability.

ub19

Demonic Consultation Part II

B

Instant

Black

Name a card. Keep drawing from your library until you draw two copies of the card. Keep one copy and remove the rest of the cards you drew from the game.

Demonic Consultation was a powerful card in Ice Age, but it took a while for players to understand how good it was. The card was risky, which caused many players to pass on using it, but it was so effective that using it was often the right call. This design was a different take on it. The right call in a lot of Demonic Consultation decks was to run one or two copies of the card you needed. This design tried to encourage players to play more copies of the card they wanted to tutor for.

ub20

Insecticide

2B

Sorcery

Black

Destroy all Insects, Spiders, and Faeries.

I don't think there was any intention of this card ever making it to print. I just thought it was funny, so I included it in the handoff. For the older players, I had a column in The Duelist called "Extra Pulled" where I pitched joke cards, and Insecticide was one of them. That's why a few of you might recognize the card, even though it's never seen print.

rb02

Poison Blinky

2B

Summon Blinking Spirit

Black

2/1

Receive a poison: Return Poison Blinky to owner's hand.

Blinking Spirit was a popular creature from Ice Age. I ran it in a lot of decks. This was just a tweak on it using poison as a resource.

rb16

Iceman's Tutor

B

Instant

Black

Search your library for a card and put it in your hand. Then discard two cards at random.

This is a design from Mike Elliott, who I believe had the nickname "Iceman." It was a cheap Demonic Tutor that came with some risk. We would later do a red version of this card, Gamble in Urza's Saga, where you only discard one card.

cr05

Dodger

R

Summon Dwarf

Red

1/1

Cannot be blocked by fewer than two creatures.

Goblin War Drums first appeared in Fallen Empires. It was an enchantment that gave your creatures menace, although the mechanic wasn't keyworded and wouldn't be for many years. This is the first design I remember where we put the ability on a creature, so I included it here for a little historical context.

cr18

Sliding Stone Rain

3R

Sorcery

Red

Sliding (When you draw card, reveal it to all players to put it on the bottom of your library and draw another card at the start of the next turn's upkeep.)

Destroy target land.

Another mechanic in this file was an early iteration of cycling. This mechanic, called sliding, was a design by Richard Garfield. Richard recognized that narrow cards often sat in your hand, so he came up with a mechanic that allowed you to trade them in for a new card. Note that the card you traded away went to the bottom of your library rather than your graveyard and you wouldn't draw the card until the next upkeep.

Tempest had way too many mechanics, so I was asked to take a bunch out. Sliding was only on a handful of cards, so we removed it. Mike Elliott would use it a year later in Urza's Saga, where it would get a new name and templating as cycling.

cr20

Better Shatter

R

Instant

Red

Destroy target artifact controlled by opponent.

It bothered me to no end that Shatter costs {1}{R}. It didn't need to. Better Shatter was just that, a better Shatter . It had the same effect for a lower cost. I got enough grief from the other members of R&D that I finally changed it to this. Fine. It's worse. Now you can't destroy your own artifacts. This card got removed during development and replaced with Shatter.

ur08

Goblin Commando

R

Summon Goblin

Red

4/4

Goblin Commando gets -1/-1 for each creature in play.

"They hide well in crowds. Sometimes we never do find them."

One of the fun parts of design is trying to come up with drawbacks that let you push the limits of the rate of creatures. Goblin Commando was intended to only count your creatures, though it isn't phrased that way. This card mostly failed at that goal, as the drawback wasn't as big as it seemed.

For example, I could play Goblin Commando on turn one. On turn two, I could attack for 4 with a creature big enough that you don't have a good blocker. I'd then play a two-drop, which was likely a 2/1. On turn two, I'd attack with my 3/3 Commando and my 2/1. The 3/3 would still be too big to block with one creature. You could block and trade with my 2/1, but now my Commando is back to a 4/4. In short, it was a little too good.

ur12

Goblin Bone Charm

R

Enchant Creature

Red

Enchanted creature gets -2/-1.

Enchanted creature gets +5/+1 when attacking.

This is a cute design. It weakens your creature on defense but strengthens it on offense. In playtesting, the card was mostly just used to kill opposing creatures. We tried a version that could only enchant your creatures, but it still didn't see enough play and was removed during development.

rr03

Scavenger Assassin

1RR

Summon Assassin

Red

1/1

T: Put a marker counter on target artifact.

T: Destroy target artifact with a marker counter.

This mirrors another Tempest creature, Bounty Hunter, that does the same thing but for creatures. Bounty Hunter made it to print, but Scavenger Assassin did not. Repeatable creature removal is much more generally useful than artifact removal.

rr09

Shadow Dragon

2RR

Summon Dragon

Red

5/4

Planeshift (Pay the casting cost the upkeep after creature is summoned or bury it.)

Flying

Another mechanic that first showed up in Tempest design was echo, though it was called planeshift in this file. This was another Mike Elliott mechanic from "Astral Ways." Like cycling, there weren't many cards with the mechanic in the file, so I chose to take it out. Like cycling, echo would show up a year later in Urza's Saga.

cg11

Gremlin

1G

Summon Gremlin

Green

1/3

If target opponent has more life than you, Gremlin's power and toughness are swapped.

This was a cute card that ended up being a little more complicated than expected. For example, attacking with this card and a creature with first strike made it hard to handle combat. You also had to think about whether your opponent had access to direct damage. It ended up getting cut during development.

cg20

Sliding Tranquility

3G

Sorcery

Green

Sliding (When you draw card, reveal it to all players to put it on the bottom of your library and draw another card at the start of the next turn's upkeep.)

Destroy all enchantments.

An interesting bit of trivia about the Tempest file is that cards from it ended up going into future sets for about seven years. For example, this card appeared in Urza's Saga as the card Hush .

cg23

Pumping Growth

2G

Instant

Green

Reveal: (When you draw card, show it to all players for the following effect.) Target creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn.

Target creature gets +3/+3 until end of turn.

This is another draw trigger, one that doesn't involve poison. You get a smaller version of the effect when you draw it and then a larger version when you cast it. I believe this version was optional.

Early in design, we tried some designs where you got a larger effect for less mana than usual, but the card had a negative effect when you drew it. There was no way to avoid cheating with that version, so we dropped the negative effects. In the days before opaque sleeves, we thought about changing the card back so that people knew you drew these cards.

rg03

Enchanto Lad

3G

Summon Elf

Green

2/2

Draw a card each time Enchanto Lad is the target of an enchant creature spell. If Enchanto Lad leaves play, return any enchantments on Enchanto Lad to owner's hand.

We spent a lot of time trying to make Auras better. This creature was problematic, as you had to draw it before you could cast your Auras. Nowadays, we'd make this creature legendary so that you'd be able to play it first in Commander.

Another little quirk of this card, which tells me I designed it, is that I used to name a lot of cards using the naming conventions of characters from DC Comics's Legion of Super-Heroes.

rg08

Big and Weak

6GG

Summon Wurm

Green

13/1

We pushed the boundaries of vanilla design here. The fact that I put this card at rare says a lot about the state of creatures at the time.

rz02

Card Drain

2UB

Enchant World

Gold

During each player's upkeep, that player draws two cards and discards three cards. If a player does not have three cards to discard, they discard their entire hand.

Here's another world enchantment. I assume this design was inspired by Bazaar of Baghdad from Arabian Nights. It was a land that you could tap for this effect. I was a huge fan of Bazaar of Baghdad, so this is likely one of my designs. You'd build your deck around this card to give yourself an advantage over unwitting opponents. The card's best use case involved denying your opponent from having any cards, which wasn't particularly fun.

rz06

Great Wall of Bogavhati

2WB

Summon Legend

Gold

0/5

Counts as a wall.

Any creature blocked by Great Wall of Bogavhati gets a -1/-1 counter.

This card was experimenting with what we could do with Walls. Normally, a 0-power, high-toughness Wall just holds off an attacker, but this card allowed you to slowly shrink it as you were doing this.

Bogavhati was the codename for the set. It's a misspelling (which we were unaware at the time) of Bhogavati, a land of poison snakes and Naga from Buddhist mythology. Back then, codenames used to hint at the theme of a set, and this pointed toward the poison theme. Vhati il-Dal from the set is a nod to this codename.

A few other notes. The card says "counts as a wall" because all legendary creatures were treated as having the creature type Legend and normally couldn't have another creature type.

ra08

Regrowth Machine

3

Artifact Creature

1, T: Target opponent picks a card out of the top three cards in your graveyard and puts it on top of your library. This effect may only be used if there are three cards in your graveyard.

I love getting things back from the graveyard and interactive cards, and this card has both. It also makes use of the order of cards in your graveyard, something that went away in the middle of the Tempest block.

I find it funny that I can tell whether I designed a card if it matches one of my naming conventions.

ra12

Enchantment Locker

5

Artifact

1: Remove target local enchantment you control from target permanent and place it underneath Enchantment Locker. You may look at that card at any time.

3, T: Put target local enchantment underneath Enchantment Locker on target permanent. The enchantment's new target must be legal. Treat the enchantment as though it were just cast. If Enchantment Locker is destroyed, bury all cards underneath it.

A local enchantment is what we called Auras at the time. This is another attempt at making Auras better by allowing you to save them if the creature they are on is about to die or move them if you get a better target. This design has the inklings of a type of design I was fascinated with, which would lead to the imprint mechanic in Mirrodin.

rl01

Poison Scrubland

Land

T: Add 1 to your mana pool.

T, Receive a poison counter: Add W to your mana pool.

T, Receive a poison counter: Add B to your mana pool.

rz02

Poison Bayou

Land

T: Add 1 to your mana pool.

T, Receive a poison counter: Add B to your mana pool.

T, Receive a poison counter: Add G to your mana pool.

rz03

Poison Tropical Island

Land

T: Add 1 to your mana pool.

T, Receive a poison counter: Add U to your mana pool.

T, Receive a poison counter: Add G to your mana pool.

rz04

Poison Volcanic Island

Land

T: Add 1 to your mana pool.

T, Receive a poison counter: Add U to your mana pool.

T, Receive a poison counter: Add R to your mana pool.

rzo5

Poison Plateau

Land

T: Add 1 to your mana pool.

T, Receive a poison counter: Add W to your mana pool.

T, Receive a poison counter: Add R to your mana pool.

At the time, we treated ally-color pairs differently than enemy-color pairs. One of the ways we did this was by making the ally-color dual lands stronger than the enemy-color dual lands. I made this cycle of enemy-color poison dual lands thinking they played well while still feeling flavorful. To get enemy colors to work together, you had to poison yourself. The lands were cut during development when poison was cut.

I tried to do these lands again in Unglued 2 as ally-color dual lands with fun names like Dead Bunny Isle, but that product was put on a hiatus. Even later, I pitched these as one of the five futureshifted dual lands in Future Sight, but it changed.

The biggest problem is that poison, in a vacuum, doesn't mean anything, so these cards don't have much of a drawback. Both are powerful and require a lot of bookkeeping for little reward. Essentially, they say "When you have nine poison counters, this land taps for {C}."

I put together this last batch of cards because they were all eventually done as silver-bordered cards.

ru09

Free Agency

2UU

Enchantment

Blue

When Free Agency comes into play, put all creatures in play under Free Agency. During each player's upkeep, that player may choose to randomly remove a creature from Free Agency and put it into play under their control. Treat these creatures as though they were just cast. If Free Agency is removed from play, put all creatures into their owners' graveyards.

This card became Free-for-All from Unglued. It's not that it doesn't work in the rules. It does. The card was just a little too chaotic for the rest of R&D's taste.

rr17

Chaosorama

2RR

Enchant World

Red

Treat all permanents as if they had the following: "If tapped, control of this permanent passes to target opponent at end of turn."

This card was also considered too chaotic. It ended up becoming Burning Cinder Fury of Crimson Chaos Fire from Unglued, the first card printed with landscape orientation. I did add a second ability to ensure players tapped permanents and didn't sit around doing nothing.

ra15

Fixed Stone Calendar

Artifact

4

Artifact

Your spells cost up to 1 less to cast; casting cost of spells cannot go below 0.

I was a huge fan of Stone Calendar from The Dark, but it costs too much mana. This was my idea for a fixed version. The rest of the Development team didn't agree with me, and the card was cut. I realized Unglued was my opportunity to make it, but it needed an Un- element to it. I decided to make you have to talk in a voice other than your normal voice while it's on the battlefield.

The card also has one of my favorite jokes from Unglued. In early Magic, there were a number of famous cases where the artist misunderstood what they were drawing and drew something else, such as a lemur rather than a lemure. The card is named Bronze Calendar as it's a nod to Stone Calendar, but we then had the artist draw a colander instead of a calendar. The flavor text reinforces the joke: "Every page holds a month, every date a numeral."

Any Port in a Tempest

And with that, we wrap up this three-part series. I'm curious if you all liked this "Design File" series. Want me to do more? Let me know, along with any other feedback you have about the column, by writing me an email me or contacting me through any of my social media accounts (X, Tumblr, Instagram, Bluesky, and TikTok).

Join me in the new year for the start of Innistrad Remastered previews.

Until then, may you enjoy this work I did over 25 years ago.