Last week, I started a new iteration of "Design Files," the series where I look at the cards from an older set's design handoff file. This week, I'm continuing my journey through the second set I led the design of: Urza's Destiny.
Opalescence
RW05
Spirit Walk
2WW
Enchantment
White
All global enchantments become X/X creatures where X is their casting cost. The enchantments do not lose their enchantment status or effects.
Enchantments were a theme in the Urza's Saga block. We had done several sets with artifact themes but none with enchantment themes. When we were designing Urza's Saga, we put a lot of enchantment themes in it. At the time, R&D and Creative lacked good communication due to my then strained relationship with the latter. We had designed an enchantment set, but the set was part of a series of stories from the Artifacts Cycle, had a set symbol of a gear, and focused on the artificer Urza.
While designing Urza's Destiny, I wasn't aware of this and continued the enchantment theme from Urza's Saga and Urza's Legacy. An exercise I did involved looking at cool designs we had done for artifacts and designing enchantment-focused versions. This was one of those cards:
I had a lot of fun building decks with
Interestingly, we printed the card exactly as I'd handed it off.
Replenish
RW06
Spirit Syphon
3WW
Sorcery
White
Return all enchantments in your graveyard to play.
Thieving Magpie
CU05
Seagull
1UU
Summon Bird
Blue
2/1
Flying
Whenever CARDNAME damages another player, you may discard a card and draw another card.
A saboteur ability triggers when a creature with the ability deals combat damage to another player. In the early days of Magic, saboteur abilities worked a little differently. Instead of caring about you dealing combat damage to an opponent, it allowed you to prevent damage on your own unblocked attacker to trigger an ability.
I designed a card called
Anyway, I was designing Urza's Destiny when I thought of combining Ophidian with the saboteur ability. When I handed off the file, it had a saboteur looting effect. I also had a flying creature in the file that had a saboteur effect that drew a card, which I'll talk more about next time. When that design didn't work out, we decided to make it into a flying Ophidian with the new saboteur ability. Everyone on the Development team was fine with that, and
Fledgling Osprey, Metathran Elite, Rayne, and Thran Golem
CU01
Catalyst Falcon
1U
Summon Bird
Blue
1/1
Flying
If CARDNAME is enchanted, it cannot be blocked.
CU11
Teachings of Tim
2U
Enchantment
Blue
All enchanted creatures gain "T: Deal 1 damage to target creature or player."
UU02
Easy Flier
1UU
Summon Spirit
Blue
2/2
If CARDNAME is enchanted, it gains +2/+2 and flying.
RU03
Tolarian Protector
UU
Summon Wizard
Blue
1/1
Whenever you or a permanent you control is the target of a spell or ability controlled by an opponent, draw a card. If CARDNAME is enchanted, draw an additional card.
RA01
Thran Avenger
5
Artifact
3/3
If enchanted, Thran Avenger gains +2/+2, flying, first strike, trample, and protection from artifacts.
My vertical cycle for blue played into the larger enchantment theme. It included creatures that improved when enchanted. Unlike my white vertical cycle, this one stayed intact. The common and uncommon creatures had their abilities swapped. The rare became a legendary creature with a tweaked cost.
Thran Avenger was an extra rare artifact card meant to synergize with enchantments. It lost protection from artifacts. I also had a bonus common enchantment that granted
Rescue
CU10
Personal Boomerang
U
Instant
Blue
Return target permanent you control to owner's hand.
Back in the day, I was very interested in figuring out ways to tweak basic effects. The card
Donate
RU07
Take It
2U
Sorcery
Blue
Give control of target permanent to target player.
As I've often explained, I'm a Johnny player, meaning I like to create wild, off-beat decks. Before coming to Wizards, I loved to win in ways that the opponent never saw coming. Two cards that I used all the time were
Both cards allowed me to exchange one of my cards for one of my opponent's cards. I assume the intended case was to trade your weakest card for their strongest, but that's not how I tended to use it. Mostly, I wanted to give my opponent specific cards as part of a larger plan. For example, I had a deck that would take a Wall, boost its toughness, enchant it with
Because Gauntlets of Chaos and Juxtapose stole creatures, they were expensive. Because they exchanged a particular card type, it also meant my opponent needed to be playing a particular thing. The card
Donate went on to be a tournament-winning card that played a major role in Trix decks, which gave your opponent a card called
Bubbling Muck
CB11
Tainted Spoils
B
Sorcery
Black
Until end of turn, all swamps gain "Sacrifice: add BB to your mana pool."
In Limited Edition (Alpha), black got
Yawgmoth's Bargain
RB07
Intolerance
BBB
Enchantment
Black
Pay 2 life: Draw a card.
Now we get to possibly the most broken card in the set. Back in the day, it came about because I was trying to "fix" a problem card, in this case, one of the most notorious cards of all time:
Necropotence was a card so broken that it warped Standard for well over a year, creating a time colloquially known as Necro Summer. So, of course, I decided that I would make a fair version of it. I drew inspiration from a card called
I costed the card similar to Necropotence and made each card cost 2 life. Then, I removed Necropotence's draw-prevention ability and named it Intolerance (Greed and Intolerance are famous silent movies).
Development added the skipped draw step from Necropotence but preferred that you pay 1 life per card. They then raised the cost to
Goblin Gardener
CR04
Rabid Arsonist
3R
Summon Soldier
Red
2/1
When CARDNAME is put into any graveyard, destroy target land.
This was another brain-to-print card. This printed version is a lot more flavorful, however. Instead of an angry soldier, it's a goblin gardener.
Bloodshot Cyclops
RR03
Major League Giant
4R
Summon Giant
Red
3/3
T, Sacrifice a creature: CARDNAME deals damage equal to the power of the sacrificed creature to target player.
This card stayed close to its inception. It even kept the basic flavor, though without the baseball reference. Development added
Impatience
RR06
Cast or Burn, Baby
2R
Enchantment
Red
During the end of each player's turn, that player must sacrifice a land if they did not cast a spell that turn.
Gamekeeper
RG03
Elvish Spiritualist
3GG
Summon Elf
Green
1/1
When CARDNAME comes into play, reveal cards from the top of your library until you reveal a creature. Put that creature into play and put the rest of the cards in the graveyard.
When CARDNAME is put into any graveyard from play, put three +1/+1 counters on any combination of creatures.
It also inspired us to make a similar card in white:
Metalworker
UA02
Mana Bot
3
Artifact
1/2
T: Reveal your hand to all players. Add 2 mana to your mana pool for each artifact in your hand.
This card was almost brain to print. It had one subtle change. Rather than having you reveal your whole hand, the printed version allows you to reveal the artifacts in your hand. Hidden information is an important part of dynamic gameplay, so we try to limit when you have to give that up.
Junk Diver
RA03
Thran Retriever
4
Artifact
2/2
Flying
When CARDNAME is put into any graveyard from play, return any other artifact in your graveyard to your hand.
I'm a big fan of getting things back from the graveyard and was eager to make a card that could get back an artifact. I liked the idea of a smaller artifact creature that acted as a
Powder Keg
Nevinyrral's Pinpoint Disk
1
Artifact
3: Add a boom counter to CARDNAME.
T, Sacrifice CARDNAME: Destroy all permanents in play with a casting cost of X where X is the number of boom counters on CARDNAME.
This card's playtest name gives away the inspiration. I liked the idea of making an artifact that had the ability to address permanents that shared a mana value. I got some requests to make this destroy "all permanents with a mana value X or less" but felt that violated the point of the card. I liked that you could address a specific subsection of cards but not all cards.
In development, we decided that we liked the counters slowly building up over time rather than forcing you to invest mana into the card. We made the ability a "may," so you can choose to not add counters if you want to focus on a certain mana value. Additionally, the final card only destroys artifacts and creatures. We also raised the mana cost by
Storage Matrix
RA07
Orb of Restriction
3
Artifact
During their untap phase, each player may only untap one card type (lands, creatures, artifacts, or enchantments).
Scrying Glass
RA08
Urza's Lantern
1
Artifact
3, T: Select a number greater than zero and a color. Then look at target opponent's hand. If that opponent has a card with the exact number and color selected, draw a card.
I've always been a big fan of minigame cards, where you have a smaller game within your Magic game. The idea here is that once you look at their hand once, you have a much better idea of what to guess on future turns. In hindsight, I'm not a big fan of this card. The minigame isn't all that fun and removes a lot of hidden information. The sole change from design to print was the mana cost being raised from
You Can't Fight Your Urza's Destiny
Join me next week for the third and final part of "Design Files: Urza's Destiny."
Until then, may you find the Urza's Destiny cards that you enjoy