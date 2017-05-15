Three weeks ago was my 800th week of writing Making Magic (I started back in January of 2002). As is tradition, every hundred weeks I write a column where I look back at the last hundred weeks and grade each article on a scale of one to five stars. I do this for two reasons. One, it serves to keep record of all my articles for people who want to go back and find a particular one. Two, it acts as a resource for newer readers who want some idea where to start when diving into the ever-growing pool of Making Magic articles.

This is the eighth in the series. Here are the first seven:

As always, here is my five-star scale:

This is as good as it gets. One of my crème de la crème. If you're going to catch up on any old articles, these are the ones to read.

While not my absolute best, this article is one of my better pieces.

One of my bread-and-butter articles. Nothing spectacular, but nothing too shabby either.

At best, a ho-hum read. At worst, a failed experiment.

The only real reason to read this is to say you've read every article. Not my finest hour.

Every time I do one of these columns, people always ask why there are so few low-rated articles. One, I am keeping a constant grading scale across all the "Hundred and Counting" articles. I've written and published some lower-rated articles in the past, so I can't just get rid of the lower ratings and readjust the scale. Two, if I realize while I'm writing an article that it would fall below the level represented by three stars, I rewrite it until it doesn't. I often do this if it's at three- or four-star level because I'm always trying to write five-star articles. Three, one of the things that happens when you do something for 800 weeks is you improve. I believe I am, on average, writing stronger material than I was fifteen years ago.

With that said, let's get to the columns.

Week #701 (June 8, 2015)—"Evergreen Eggs & Ham"

In this column, I go through Magic from the beginning and trace the evergreen mechanics (aka the mechanics that we use in every set) as they ebb and flow in the game. One of my roles is Magic historian, and I write articles like these because I feel it's important to be able to look back and trace how different aspects of the game evolved. There's nothing more basic to the game than evergreen mechanics, so this is a very insightful look at a fundamental way the game has been shaped over 20-plus years.

Week #702 (June 15, 2015)—"Board of Education: Khans of Tarkir"

Players often ask what it's like inside design meetings. This article tries to give you a glimpse by showing you the white boards from various design teams. For each board, I show it to you in all its messy glory and then walk you through what exactly it means and how it captures a slice in the moment of each design. It's what I call a crunchy article in that it has a lot of things to examine and think about, so it's a great article for people who are fascinated by how things change through design. Note that I gave this column a sub-name allowing me to repeat the format it in the future, which I plan on doing, but it takes years to build up enough new boards to talk through.

Week #703 (June 22, 2015)—"The Species of Origins, Part 1"

This was the first Magic Origins Preview Week, so I introduce the design team and start telling the story of the Magic Origins design. If you're interested to know how a core set all about villains turned into the launching point of the Gatewatch story, check it out. Also, I was very proud of this article's name.

Week #704 (June 29, 2015)—"The Species of Origins, Part 2"

Magic Origins told the origin stories of the Planeswalkers who would become the first five Gatewatch members. For each character, we met them on their home plane and then watched them spark to visit their very first new plane. Each of those ten worlds (pre- and post-spark) had to be captured in the set, and in Part 2 of my design story, I explained how we divided up those ten worlds between the ten color pairs.

Week #705 (July 6, 2015)—"Seven Hundred and Counting"

This is the previous "Hundred and Counting" article. If you like this article, odds are you'll like the rest in the series as well.

Week #706 (July 13, 2015)—"The Great White Way Revisited"

Back in 2003, I wrote a series of articles wherein I walked through each of the five colors' philosophies. I had learned so much since I'd written those original articles that I felt it was time for me to revisit them and update the content. If you care at all about the color pie and what each color stands for, this article and the four that follow are must-reads. This first article is about white.

Week #707 (July 20, 2015)—"True Blue Revisited"

The second article is about blue.

Week #708 (July 27, 2015)—"In the Black Revisited"

The third article is about black.

Week #709 (August 3, 2015)—"Seeing Red Revisited"

The fourth article is about red.

Week #710 (August 10, 2015)—"It's Not Easy Being Green Revisited"

The fifth and final article in this series is about green.

Week #711 (August 17, 2015)—"Original Spin"

This is a card-by-card design story article about cards in Magic Origins. My card-by-card design story columns are where I take specific cards (and sometimes cycles, although not in this particular column) and explain how they were designed.

Week #712 (August 24, 2015)—"State of Design 2015"

Every August, I write a column where I look back at the previous year of design and talk critically about what I, as head designer, feel did and didn't work. I tend to be pretty blunt in my analysis. If you're interested in the big picture of how Magic design is put together, my "State of Design" articles are an insightful read. This "State of Design" is all about Khans of Tarkir block.

Week #713 (August 31, 2015)—"Vorthos and Mel"

I talk a lot about the player psychographics (Timmy/Tammy, Johnny/Jenny, and Spike). Many people confuse Vorthos and Mel as psychographics, but actually they're more about aesthetic appreciation than psychological motivation. I'd written an article about Vorthos and Mel (called "Melvin" at the time, but I shortened it to make it non-gendered) many years earlier, but as I had learned a lot since that original article, I felt it was time to reexamine what exactly makes Vorthos and Mel tick.

Week #714 (September 7, 2015)—"Preparing for Battle, Part 1"

This was the first week of Battle for Zendikar previews, so I started walking through the lengthy story of its design. With 20/20 hindsight, I realized I'd made a lot of mistakes (see "State of Design 2016" below), so reading (or rereading) this preview column with that information makes this a layered read.

Week #715 (September 14, 2015)—"Preparing for Battle, Part 2"

This is part two of my Battle for Zendikar design story.

Week #716 (September 21, 2015)—"Battle for Zendikards, Part 1"

This is the first part of my card-by-card design stories for Battle for Zendikar. I spend a lot of time in this column talking about the many challenges of designing Eldrazi.

Week #717 (September 28, 2015)—"Battle for Zendikards, Part 2"

This is the second part of my card-by-card design stories for Battle for Zendikar.

Week #718 (October 5, 2015)—"A Moment of Doubt"

It was Land Week (we used to have theme weeks every other week, but have since pulled back from that rigid schedule, instead choosing to have theme weeks occasionally). My problem was we had already had land-themed weeks and I'd written all the basic articles I could write about land-themed topics. I decided to go a different route and used the story of Zendikar and its land theme to tell a story about doubt's role in the creative process. This article shines a light on one of my darker days and talks about how everything isn't always so rosy all the time. I got a lot of positive feedback on this article, as it talked about something I don't often talk about—failing.

Week #719 (October 12, 2015)—"Battle Plans"

It was Zendikari vs. Eldrazi Week, so I talked about how we found a mechanical role for each side to reinforce their flavor. This article also talks about how we often will build around deck archetypes in design.

Week #720 (October 19, 2015)—"Concept vs. Execution"

The article is about the design of the devoid mechanic from Battle for Zendikar, but I use it to talk about a larger design issue: the differences between concept and execution. It isn't enough to have a good idea, you need to have an idea that can actually be made. This article walks through many of the problems that keep us from making certain designs.

Week #721 (October 26, 2015)—"Themata"

I don't want to say much about this one because I don't want to spoil it. I'll just say it's a fictional story and leave it at that. This article got a lot of different reactions, but those who liked it really liked it. Blake, my editor, for instance, said it was his favorite article of mine since he'd become editor.

Week #722 (November 2, 2015)—"Commander and Conquer"

It was preview time for Commander (2015 Edition), so I walked through the story of its design, especially how we picked its theme.

Week #723 (November 9, 2015)—Off Week

Magic Online took over the site for a week, so I didn't have an article.

Week #724 (November 16, 2015)—"Know What?"

I started a mega-series I called "Question Mark Mailbags" where I ask for the audience to give me a question starting with a particular question word. I had previously done ones based on "How," "Why," and "When" questions. This column answers questions beginning with "What." Mailbag columns are fun because you get to see what the audience is interested in knowing about. I'm aware, by the way, that I still have to finish this series, as I haven't done "Who."

Week #725 (November 23, 2015)—"The Blank Page"

This column was based on a two-part "Drive to Work" podcast on the creative process (Part 1 and Part 2). In this column, I lay out a basic structure of how one can go from a blank page to a finished product. If you struggle with the creative process, this article might be helpful as a possible means to create a structure to follow.

Week #726 (November 30, 2015)—"Team Player"

In this column, I talk about the importance of a team. I discuss the different roles we have on a design team in Magic. I talk about the strengths and weaknesses of a team. And I talk about the different kinds of design meetings we have. I got a lot of positive feedback from readers on this column as they felt it gave some good insights into team dynamics.

Week #727 (December 7, 2015)—"Topical Blend: Did You Hear the One About…"

In my "Topical Blend" articles, I let my audience vote for a Magic topic and a non-Magic topic and then weave the two together in an article. I hadn't written a "Topical Blend" column in a while, so I felt it was time to do another one. My Magic topic was "Unreleased Mechanics" and my non-Magic topic was "Urban Legends." I'm quite happy with how this article turned out. If you're interested in seeing my other "Topical Blend" columns, I link to them at the beginning of the article.

Week #728 (December 14, 2015)—"Phooey" (Reprint)

In December, the website takes two weeks off and we run "Best of" articles. This was my first "Best of" article for 2015. In it, I talk about an alternate set we made during Khans of Tarkir design to test what would happen if morph cards were cast for two rather than three.

Week #729 (December 21, 2015)—"Starting Over" (Reprint)

This was my second "Best of" article from the year. "Starting Over" and "Themata" were my two favorites, but as "Themata" had been printed more recently, I chose "Starting Over." It's also a fictional story. In it, I tell a tale of what would happen if I took a time machine back to meet Richard Garfield before Magic was published. The column is fundamentally about all the things I would do differently if we started Magic over.

Week #730 (December 28, 2015)—"A Solemn Oath, Part 1"

It was the first week for Oath of the Gatewatch previews (we had moved the first set of the year earlier so previews started before New Year's). In this column, I introduce the design team and start telling the story of Oath of the Gatewatch's design, which ends in a cliffhanger.

Week #731 (January 4, 2016)—"A Solemn Oath, Part 2"

In part two of the Oath of the Gatewatch design story, I talk about how we made the set less about just the Eldrazi and more about the Gatewatch, as the group officially forms in the set.

Week #732 (January 11, 2016)—"Gatewatch Me Work, Part 1"

This is part one of my Oath of the Gatewatch card-by-card design stories.

Week #733 (January 18, 2016)—"Gatewatch Me Work, Part 2"

And this is part two of my Oath of the Gatewatch card-by-card design stories.

Week #734 (January 25, 2016)—"No Two See the Same Maro"

Part of my job is being a spokesperson for Magic. To do that I have a lot of presence on social media. This column walks through it all, from my column to my podcast to my daily comic to my blog. If you want to see all the things I do on social media (as well as some of Wizards' other Magic people), this column has all the info.

Week #735 (February 1, 2016)—"Odds and Ends: Oath of the Gatewatch, Part 1"

"Odds and Ends" is a mailbag series where I let players ask me questions about the latest set, in this column Oath of the Gatewatch. The mailbag format allows me to address different areas of interest and concern. This is the first of a two-parter.

Week #736 (February 8, 2016)—"Odds and Ends: Oath of the Gatewatch, Part 2"

And this is the second part.

Week #737 (February 15, 2016)—"Nuts & Bolts: Troubleshooting"

My "Nuts & Bolts" columns are an annual series I write aimed at players interested in designing their own Magic sets. This particular column looked at frequent problems that come up when putting a Magic set together.

Week #738 (February 22, 2016)—"Untold Tales"

I have a reputation for telling the same stories over and over again. (See "No Two See the Same Maro" above for how much content I produce.) My goal with this article was to tell a bunch of Magic stories (I end up telling six) that I'd never told before. It turned out after the fact that I had told two of them before but with much less detail. Still, here's four stories that I had never told before.

Week #739 (February 29, 2016)—"Storm Scale: Khans of Tarkir Block"

On my blog, I accidentally created a scale, known as the Storm Scale, which measures how likely an item, usually a mechanic, is to return to a Standard-legal expansion. With this column, I introduced the Storm Scale to my "Making Magic" audience and identified where all the mechanics from Khans of Tarkir block fell on it. This article, and the Storm Scale in particular, was very popular and would inspire many other "Storm Scale" articles (see below).

Week #740 (March 7, 2016)—"Tell Me What You Want"

One of the side effects of being a spokesperson and interacting so much with the audience is that I get a lot of requests for things players would like us to do in the future. This column recaps the most common requests I get. This article is particularly fun to look back at because many of the items I list have since happened.

Week #741 (March 14, 2016)—"Chasing Shadows, Part 1"

This is the first week of Shadows over Innistrad previews, so I introduce the design team and starting telling the story of the set's design. In this column, I focus a lot on us figuring out what returning to the popular plane of Innistrad meant to the design.

Week #742 (March 21, 2016)—"Chasing Shadows, Part 2"

This is part two of the Shadows over Innistrad design story.

Week #743 (March 28, 2016)—"Dark Shadows, Part 1"

This is part one of my card-by-card design stories of Shadows over Innistrad.

Week #744 (April 4, 2016)—"Dark Shadows, Part 2"

And this is part two of my card-by-card design stories of Shadows over Innistrad.

Week #745 (April 11, 2016)—"Odds & Ends: Shadows over Innistrad, Part 1"

This is part one of my "Odds & Ends" mailbag column answering all the fans questions about Shadows over Innistrad.

Week #746 (April 18, 2016)—"Odds & Ends: Shadows over Innistrad, Part 2"

And this is part two of my "Odds & Ends: Shadows over Innistrad" mailbag column.

Week #747 (April 25, 2016)—"Push and Pull"

This column explores the inherent tension in a trading card game between the need for the game to evolve, exploring new design space, and the need for it to still be the same game players love. If you're interested in Magic design, this article covers a topic that's important to understand.

Week #748 (May 2, 2016)—"Storm Scale: Ravnica and Return to Ravnica"

This is my second "Storm Scale" article. In it, I explore the 20 guild mechanics from Ravnica and Return to Ravnica blocks. What guild mechanics are most likely to return? I give you the rundown in this article.

Week #749 (May 9, 2016)—"Because Salt Makes Mistakes Taste Great"

In this column, I talk about some of the bigger mistakes I've made over the years doing Magic design and the important lessons I learned from making them.

Week #750 (May 16, 2016)—"Ramp of Approval"

Back in the summer of 2014, I wrote an article called "Metamorphosis" wherein I explained the changeover from our large set/small set/small set/core set, one-block-per-year structure to the current large set/small set/large set/small set, two-block-per-year structure. In it, I explained that we were revamping our introductory product line and I would write an article about it when it had all be finalized. This column is that article.

Week #751 (May 23, 2016)—"Eternal Formats of the Spotless Mind"

It was Eternal Masters Preview Week, so I introduced the Eternal Masters design team, explained a little bit about the history of formats, and talked about how designing a product of all reprints is a bit different from traditional Magic design.

Week #752 (May 30, 2016)—"Twenty Years, Twenty Lessons—Part 1"

In March of 2016, I attended the Games Developers Conference, the largest convention for game creators, and gave a design talk called "Twenty Years, Twenty Lessons" where I talked about many of the lessons I'd learned spending 20 years designing the same game.

The speech went really well (I ended up having the highest-rated speech of the event), so I decided to turn it into a column. It turns out 60 minutes of content took three columns to tell. This is part one.

Week #753 (June 6, 2016)—"Twenty Years, Twenty Lessons—Part 2"

This is part two.

Week #754 (June 13, 2016)—"Twenty Years, Twenty Lessons—Part 3"

And this is part three.

Week #755 (June 20, 2016)—"25 More Random Things About Magic"

Back in 2009, I wrote an article based on a social media game where you wrote 25 random things about yourself. I adapted the idea and wrote 25 random things about the game (and also included my 25 random things about myself write-up that I'd posted on social media). This column was a follow-up to that one with 25 more random facts. If you like Magic trivia, you will enjoy this article (unless you already know all the facts).

Week #756 (June 27, 2016)—"Over the Moon, Part 1"

It was the first week of Eldritch Moon previews, so I introduce the design team and start telling the story of the set's design. This first article is mostly about how the meld mechanic came to be, with me walking you all through the history of not just Magic but other Wizards of the Coast games.

Week #757 (July 4, 2016)—"Over the Moon, Part 2"

For the second week of the Eldritch Moon design story, I talk about the creation of the other mechanics and how we captured the tonal shift between Shadows over Innistrad and Eldritch Moon.

Week #758 (July 11, 2016)—"Eldritch Perfect, Part 1"

This is the first of a two-part series on Eldritch Moon card-by-card design stories.

Week #759 (July 18, 2016)—"Eldritch Perfect, Part 2"

And this is the second part.

Week #760 (July 25, 2016)—"Odds & Ends: Eldritch Moon, Part 1"

This is the first part of a two-part mailbag "Odds & Ends" column about Eldritch Moon.

Week #761 (August 1, 2016)—"Odds & Ends: Eldritch Moon, Part 2"

This is part two.

Week #762 (August 8, 2016)—"Odds & Ends: Eldritch Moon, Part 3"

And this is part three. I had a lot of stories to tell.

Week #763 (August 15, 2016)—"It's Another Conspiracy"

It was the Preview Week for Conspiracy: Take the Crown, so I introduced the design team and talked about the set's design, including how the main mechanic came to be. If you're interested in stories about Ixalan, pay attention. This column starts a story that I'll get to finish during Ixalan previews, when I tell the story of its design.

Week #764 (August 22, 2016)—"The Council of Colors"

For many years, I was in charge of monitoring the color pie and making sure we didn't stray too much from it. Over the years I accumulated a lot more responsibilities, and Magic started making a lot more sets with new designs, so it was time for some help. This column talks about the creation of the council of colors, whose mission is to protect the color pie. If you either care about the color pie or just like stories about how we pay a lot of attention to small details, give this a read.

Week #765 (August 29, 2016)—"State of Design 2016"

It was time for another "State of Design" column, this time about the Battle for Zendikar and Shadows over Innistrad blocks. I was so harsh on Battle for Zendikar block's design that some players felt I was too critical. Read it and see if you agree with my assessment.

Week #766 (September 5, 2016)—"Kaladesh Ingredients, Part 1"

It was the first week of Kaladesh previews, and I was champing at the bit to introduce the design team and talk about the set's design. This article talks a bit about the long history of me trying to get energy to print and the challenges with its design.

Week #767 (September 12, 2016)—"Masterpiece Series"

I took a week off from my Kaladesh design story to introduce the world to the Masterpiece Series. In this article, I explain the reasoning behind its creation.

Week #768 (September 19, 2016)—"Kaladesh Ingredients, Part 2"

In my second Kaladesh design story column, I explain how Vehicles and fabricate were designed.

Week #769 (September 26, 2016)—"'Do You Feel Lucky, Aetherpunk?' Part 1"

This is the first Kaladesh card-by-card design story column.

Week #770 (October 3, 2016)—"'Do You Feel Lucky, Aetherpunk?' Part 2"

And this is the second.

Week #771 (October 10, 2016)—"Odds & Ends: Kaladesh, Part 1"

This is the first "Odds & Ends" mailbag column for Kaladesh.

Week #772 (October 17, 2016)—"Odds & Ends: Kaladesh, Part 2"

And this is the second.

Week #773 (October 24, 2016)—"Howdy Partner"

It was preview time for Commander (2016 Edition), so I introduce the design team and talk about the set's design. I focused especially on the creation of its main mechanic, partner, which allowed us to finally make a cycle of four-color Commander decks.

Week #774 (October 31, 2016)—"Odds & Ends: Kaladesh, Part 3"

This is the third and final "Odds & Ends" column for Kaladesh. (I had to skip a week because of Commander 2016 previews.)

Week #775 (November 7, 2016)—"A Few More Words from R&D"

Back in 2005, I wrote an article on R&D slang. It had been eleven years since then, so I decided it was time for a follow-up column. If you're interested in learning the slang we use in the office while making Magic, you should enjoy this column.

Week #776 (November 14, 2016)—"Pie Fights"

This is another color pie column. In it I talk about the five conflicts of the five colors and how they are interconnected with one another. Another must-read column for color pie enthusiasts.

Week #777 (November 21, 2016)—"Storm Scale: Zendikar and Battle for Zendikar"

This is my third "Storm Scale" article, this time examining the mechanics of Zendikar and Battle for Zendikar.

Week #778 (November 28, 2016)—"The Pit and the Pendulum"

This is the only article in this batch with a rating less than three stars. I tried something a little more offbeat, writing about how a metaphor we use all the time in Magic came to be, but the article doesn't quite hold together as well as I hoped—the perfect example of a failed writing experiment.

Week #779 (December 5, 2016)—"Topical Blend: Breaking News"

This is another "Topical Blend" column this time mixing the Magic topic "When to Break Rules" with the non-Magic topic "Marvel Cinematic Universe." I enjoyed the finished product, but I found it required a decent working knowledge of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to work for readers, so this is my first four-star "Topical Blend".

Week #780 (December 12, 2016)—"Can I Help You?"

From time to time I like to write articles where I personify different aspects of the game. These tend to be quirky articles that some readers love and others not so much. In this article, I introduce the Evergreen Creature Keyword Agency.

Week #781 (December 19, 2016)—"Storm Scale: Khans of Tarkir" (Reprint)

It's December, so that means it's time again for the two weeks of "Best of" articles. First up was my first Storm Scale article.

Week #782 (December 26, 2016)—"State of Design 2016" (Reprint)

My second "Best of" article was this year's "State of Design" column.

Week #783 (January 2, 2017)—"A Revolting Development (and Design), Part 1"

It was the week of Aether Revolt previews, so, as usual, I introduced the design team and started talking about the design of the set.

Week #784 (January 9, 2017)—"A Revolting Development (and Design), Part 2"

I then finish the story of Aether Revolt's design in my follow-up column.

Week #785 (January 16, 2017)—"Aether Way, Part 1"

This is my first card-by-card design article on Aether Revolt.

Week #787 (January 23, 2017)—"Aether Way, Part 2"

This is my second card-by-card design article on Aether Revolt.

Week #788 (January 30, 2017)—"Aether Way, Part 3"

And finally, my third card-by-card design article on Aether Revolt.

Week #789 (February 6, 2017)—"Odds & Ends: Aether Revolt, Part 1"

This is the first of a two-part "Odds & Ends" mailbag series on Aether Revolt.

Week #790 (February 13, 2017)—"Odds & Ends: Aether Revolt, Part 2"

And this is part two.

Week #791 (February 20, 2017)—"Nuts & Bolts: Evaluation"

This is 2017's "Nuts & Bolts" article. In this column, I talk about how to properly evaluate your design work.

Week #792 (February 27, 2017)—"Get Ready to Dual"

It was Modern Masters 2017 Edition previews, and I got to preview the Zendikar fetch lands. To put them in context, this article was a history column exploring the various dual lands we've made over the years. It turns out, by the way, that I forgot the snow ally duals from Coldsnap.

Week #793 (March 6, 2017)—"Looking Back, Part 1"

Just because Modern Masters 2017 was an all-reprint set didn't mean I didn't have card-by-card design stories. This was part one.

Week #794 (March 13, 2017)—"Looking Back, Part 2"

And this was part two.

Week #795 (March 20, 2017)—"Thank You for Being a Friend"

To follow up my article on the conflicts between enemy colors ("Pie Fights"), I wrote an article about why the allied colors get along. This is another must-read for color pie fans.

Week #796 (March 27, 2017)—"Storm Scale: Innistrad and Shadows over Innistrad"

This was my fourth "Storm Scale" article. This time I put the mechanics from Innistrad and Shadows over Innistrad blocks on the Storm Scale.

Week #797 (April 3, 2017)—"Amonkhet Down to Business, Part 1"

It was time for Amonkhet previews, so I introduced the design team and started telling the design story of the set. In this first part, I talk Gods and mummies.

Week #798 (April 10, 2017)—"Amonkhet Down to Business, Part 2"

For part two of the Amonkhet design story, I examine all the other Egyptian tropes we worked into the design.

Week #799 (April 17, 2017)—"Amonkhet Down to Business, Part 3"

For part three I talk about how we added in some top-down Nicol Bolas designs.

Week #800 (April 24, 2017)—"Amonkhet Talking, Part 1"

My last column of this batch is the first of a two-parter on Amonkhet card-by-card design stories.

Eight Hundred Is Not Enough

I'm always surprised how quickly these "Hundred and Counting" articles seem to pop up. It's like, "Has another two years really gone by?" and "Wow, I wrote a lot of articles."

As I always do, I want to take a moment to thank everyone behind the scenes who helps put this column together. It might seem like it's just me every week, but a whole bunch of people work behind the scenes—editing, creating graphics, coding the links, ensuring I'm writing on topic, etc.—making Making Magic look good.

I'll leave today asking all of you which of my last hundred columns was your favorite. Is there something I did you want me to do again? Which column is your least favorite? Is there a certain thing I should never do again? Did I grade anything incorrectly? I want to know. So please, write me an email or contact me through any of my social media accounts (Twitter, Tumblr, Google+, and Instagram) and let me know.

Join me next week as I start answering your questions about Amonkhet.

Until then, may you find something you love and get the chance to do it for eight hundred weeks.

