Welcome to Zombie Week. This week we'll be exploring the zombie. Mindless brain eaters or misunderstood undead Americans? Let's take a closer look.

They Won't Let It Die

As I explained last week, I'm the flavor guy of the designers and developers. Also, I'm one of the more public faces in R&D. As such, years ago, I became the liaison between R&D and the various creature races. We don't talk about this much, but each of the creature types has a union to make sure that they're properly represented on cards.

You have to understand that the unions don't necessarily care if they're presented in a negative light (although a few, like soldiers, throw a fit whenever you do), they just want to make sure that they're not misrepresented. Different races care about very different issues. The angels, for example, are constantly bugging me about what artist are being used. (They think Matt Wilson lives to do nothing but illustrate them.) The dwarves are sensitive about height jokes. And the merfolk? Don't get me started. I have a pile of letters I haven't even gotten to yet.

But the biggest pain in the behind is the zombies. Why the zombies? Because the zombies feel they have an image problem. They're constantly feeling misrepresented, and thus their union lead, Ga'Aark, is constantly sending me letters. Today, I thought I'd share with you a few of these letters to show you the kinds of stuff I have to deal with every day. Note that I get letters from the creature reps after they see the preview of each set.

The first few letters, incidentally, were mailed to Richard Garfield as Richard had this lovely job before I joined Wizards of the Coast.

(For those of you that want to see the history of the zombies in a less colorful fashion, click here.)