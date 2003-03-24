Welcome back to the interview. (For those that missed the first half, I'm doing an interview in which all the questions come from my readers.) Take a seat and we'll continue.

Jensen Bohren: Do you believe there is room for another magazine like The Duelist on the shelves? Will the market support it?

Mark: I think I would say "no" with a "yes" rider. The reason I say no is that the world is a different place now than it was even ten years ago when the Magic game first appeared. The Internet has completely changed the way players gather information. As such, magazines have a number of huge obstacles. First, the game can change so fast that it's hard for a magazine that has to be written months ahead of time to stay current. Second, the Internet is free, which makes players must less willing to plunk down money for a magazine. Wizards' answer to this was the creation of MagicTheGathering.com. I believe that together Sideboard.com and MagicTheGathering.com can fill the void formerly filled by The Duelist. In many ways, I feel it's even better as it allows a two-way communication not available in magazines.

Raymond Russel, Ph.D.: Do you think the Internet has had a positive or negative impact on creativity in Magic play, overall?

Mark: Positive, definitely positive. I remember early Magic back in '93 and '94 when the Internet was not as prevalent as it is today. Each city had its own metagame. I remember traveling from Los Angeles to San Francisco and finding out that Moat cost four times as much in San Francisco (San Francisco was home to Brian Weissman and "The Deck," the earliest famous deck). While the time was quaint, I actually prefer today's environment, with its global metagames.

The Internet has allowed the Magic community to blossom. We are much less tied to geography. Numerous Magic sites allow small niches of players to focus on different aspects of the game. And, to me, the fact that a newer player can download a deck from the Internet is more of a positive than a negative. I feel the Internet has allowed Magic players to advance much quicker than they used to. Between all the strategy articles and decklists, the newer player has so many more tools to learn.

The Internet is an important part of the Magic metagame. If I somehow had the power to change it, I wouldn't.

Jula: On average, how long does it take you to think up your little end-of-column sparks of wisdom? Do you think of something, write it in a little black book, and bide your time until you can squeeze it in somewhere relevant? Or do you write the article and spend an hour or two racking your brain for something quirky to say?

Mark: My article usually has a theme, so my little "sparks of wisdom" come pretty easily. When my column first started, I was amazed at how much attention my little signature line got.

John: You said that with the Mirrodin block the Magic game will no longer be influenced by the storyline, other than in the artwork. Does this mean that Legends will be no more? Also will there be flavor text? If so, will it be relevant to the current storyline?

Mark: I think some of my comments on my flavor article ("Bursting with Flavor") have been misunderstood. The card game will still have a story with characters. The major shift made by the Magic Creative team is that they are no longer trying to tell the story in the cards. The cards will show the pieces of the story (people, places, and things) but will do nothing to connect the dots. Instead it will focus more on defining the environment. Thus, flavor text will still exist, but it will focus less on telling the story and more on explaining aspects of the environment.

Renn Brown: Do the art and mechanics complement each other? This usually prompts the question: Which came first, the art or the mechanics? From what I've learned from different articles on the site, a card is developed and then an art description is written from that. My question to you is this: Are cards ever created or inspired by the art? In relation to this, I often read (in Magic Arcana on MagicTheGathering.com) that art is sometimes switched to a card that is different from the one for which it was originally intended. How often does this really happen, is it a rare oddity, or is there a period in development in which art is exchanged and matched to different cards?

Mark: Most of the time, the art is concepted and assigned after the card's mechanics are created, but there are a number of exceptions:

The card changes after the art has come in -- Often when filling holes in a set we have to design a card with the artwork in mind. Graveyard pieces -- Whenever art isn't used for one reason or another, it's stuck into something we call the graveyard. Often when we need an art piece on short notice, we turn to the graveyard. Other times, designers are asked to design around graveyard pieces to use them. Top-down design -- From time to time, we will ask artists to give us art without giving them any guidance. Then we design cards to match the art. This is a good test for the designers and allows the artist occasionally to try something different.

Elliott Mark: Are there any woodchucks in the Magic: The Gathering game?

Mark: Not yet. :)

Chad Saunders: A long time ago, I was reading a Duelist magazine and there was a letter (or article, I can't really remember) that mentioned the card Proposal. You probably know what I'm talking about, so I'll make this short. Because I was collecting Quinton Hoover's artwork at the time, it interested me to see how the art for the card came out. Searches online were no help, so I emailed Inquest Magazine with my problem. They told me to check an upcoming issue with an answer. So, I waited, picked up the issue to finally see the art, but what do I get? A short answer about how Richard [Garfield] didn't want the art published. My question to you is why didn't he want the art published?

Mark: First let me update the readers who haven't heard of what the card Proposal is. When Richard Garfield asked Lily (now his wife) to marry him, he did it by mocking up a card called Proposal. It was a white sorcery that cost and said something to this effect: "Richard asks Lily for her hand in marriage. Shuffle both libraries together and everyone wins."

As a favor to Richard, Quinton Hoover illustrated the card. The card was mocked up (it wasn't actually printed). It took three games before Richard drew the card and as was able to play it. Lily, of course, said yes. The two are happily married with two children.

So, why won't Richard share the card Proposal? Because it's something personal that he and Lily wish to keep to themselves. It was never intended to be something for the public. The man has done so much for all of us. I think this is a simple request we can respect.

Mark Cogan: Does Skaff Elias really think it's worth being dumber to jump higher?

Mark: Yes, he does.

Mark Young: In your "Banned on the Run" article, when describing the creation of the card Frantic Search, you basically take credit for creating the "free" mechanic. Does this mean you were personally responsible for breaking the Magic game so badly that we needed the wretched Mercadian Masques block to fix it?

Mark: Why, yes I was.

Anthony Alongi: I thought I'd save you the trouble of reading your other emails for your interview article. You can just read mine and answer them, and the Magic community will no doubt be satisfied. Who is your favorite daily writer at MagicTheGathering.com?

Mark: Let's see, I have an ego the size of a barn. Uh, me.

Anthony: It's Anthony Alongi, isn't it?

Mark: No. You're definitely in the top five though.

Anthony: No, really. Isn't it Anthony?

Mark: Uh, no. It's me.

Anthony: I did NOT just hear you say it was yourself, did I?

Mark: Well, as this is in writing, I guess technically, no you didn't "hear" it.

Anthony: What exactly do you like most about Anthony? Put another way, if you had to pick just one cool thing about Anthony that you wanted everybody to know, what would it be?

Mark: I like Anthony's stick-to-itiveness. Once he gets an idea in his head, nothing's going to stop him.

Anthony: If you were tree, how could you be more like Anthony?

Mark: I'd be less wooden and more careful how I intimidate others with my bark.

Anthony: Name five things Anthony has that you don't. For example: rugged good looks. (Answers such as "receding hairline" and "oversized ego" will not amuse us. The people want the truth!)

Mark: Oh, I have an oversized ego (remember "big as a barn"). Anyway, let's see . . . Anthony has a multiplayer Magic group. I don't. Anthony has a beard. I don't. Anthony has webbed feet. I don't. Anthony has a hit out on him by the KGB. I paid my hit off several years ago. And Anthony has the heart of a child (in a jar in his basement). I lost mine during my last move.

Anthony: In this new Mirrodin universe, does Anthony run everything? Do all the Merfolk and Dragons and Bears and Penguins dance to his every command? Because you know, Mark, that would be a cool universe. I'm just saying.

Mark: Unfortunately at this time, I am not free to comment on the Mirrodin world. But, let me say this. If it were up to me, the fall expansion would have been named Alongi World: When Penguins Attack.

Anthony: All right, buster, time for some hardball. Why doesn't the new Eighth Edition card design contain the inscription, "In Alongi we trust"? WHY DIDN'T YOU CHECK WITH ME ON THIS? DON'T YOU CARE WHAT I THINK?!?

Mark: For legal reasons we had to put it on a hidden spot on the card.

Anthony: Why don't you talk more about your Hollywood days, when you were writing for Roseanne?

Mark: Yeah, I did a poll on that very topic that I never posted. Here are the results:

Do I mention my Roseanne writing gig too often? The cow eats Froot Loops at midnight. 3735 52.8% Yes, we get it. Move on. 1485 21.0% No, but try to restrict it to times when it's actually relevant to what you're talking about. 624 8.8% No, we are fascinated by your illustrious past. 484 6.8% No, but could you try to bias this poll a little less? 449 6.3% No, I like my designers to have a healthy ego. 294 4.2% Total 7071 100.0%

Mark: What I've learned from this is that my readers seem to love non sequiturs. The kite burns as Moscow falls. And thank you, Anthony, for a lovely bunch of questions.

Adam Eckersley-Waites: Do you design sets, or even blocks, with particular audiences (for example, casual players, Draft, Constructed powerhouse) in mind? Given the apparent differences between the Odyssey and Onslaught power levels, I would be interested to know.

Mark: We don't tend to start off by designing to a particular group. Normally, we pick a theme, and during design, and sometimes as late as development, we figure out what group will be most attracted to the theme. So no, we don't tend to say, "Hey let's make a set for Johnny."

Instead we look back at what we've done and say, "You know, I think Johnny's really going to like this."