My favorite column of the year was actually two columns, but they were two parts of the same thing so I'm counting them as one. The column in question is "Life Lessons, Parts I & II". I wrote these two columns as a follow-up to my column where I compared my dating foibles to my design mistakes ("Topical Blend #1: To Err Is Human"). This time I explained about how lessons I have learned in my personal life affect how I approach design (as well as life in general). This column edged out "80,000 Words" (which I'm quite proud of) for my top spot of the year because I felt it had more substance and was more personal to me as a writer.

Enjoy (and you just might find a few insights into your own life).

Part I is here.

Part II is here.