News / Making Magic
|Card
|Color
|Air Elemental
|Blue
|Ancestral Recall
|Blue
|Animate Artifact
|Blue
|Animate Dead
|Black
|Animate Wall
|White
|Ankh of Mishra
|Artifact
|Armageddon
|White
|Aspect of Wolf
|Green
|Bad Moon
|Black
|Badlands
|Land
|Balance
|White
|Basalt Monolith
|Artifact
|Bayou
|Land
|Benalish Hero
|White
|Berserk
|Green
|Birds of Paradise
|Green
|Black Knight
|Black
|Black Lotus
|Artifact
|Black Vise
|Artifact
|Black Ward
|White
|Blaze of Glory
|White
|Blessing
|White
|Blue Elemental Blast
|Blue
|Blue Ward
|White
|Bog Wraith
|Black
|Braingeyser
|Blue
|Burrowing
|Red
|Camouflage
|Green
|Castle
|White
|Celestial Prism
|Artifact
|Channel
|Green
|Chaos Orb
|Artifact
|Chaoslace
|Red
|Circle of Protection: Blue
|White
|Circle of Protection: Green
|White
|Circle of Protection: Red
|White
|Circle of Protection: White
|White
|Clockwork Beast
|Artifact
|Clone
|Blue
|Cockatrice
|Green
|Consecrate Land
|White
|Conservator
|Artifact
|Contract from Below
|Black
|Control Magic
|Blue
|Conversion
|White
|Copper Tablet
|Artifact
|Copy Artifact
|Blue
|Counterspell
|Blue
|Craw Wurm
|Green
|Creature Bond
|Blue
|Crusade
|White
|Crystal Rod
|Artifact
|Cursed Land
|Black
|Cyclopean Tomb
|Artifact
|Dark Ritual
|Black
|Darkpact
|Black
|Death Ward
|White
|Deathgrip
|Black
|Deathlace
|Black
|Demonic Attorney
|Black
|Demonic Hordes
|Black
|Demonic Tutor
|Black
|Dingus Egg
|Artifact
|Disenchant
|White
|Disintegrate
|Red
|Disrupting Scepter
|Artifact
|Dragon Whelp
|Red
|Drain Life
|Black
|Drain Power
|Blue
|Drudge Skeletons
|Black
|Dwarven Demolition Team
|Red
|Dwarven Warriors
|Red
|Earth Elemental
|Red
|Earthbind
|Red
|Earthquake
|Red
|Elvish Archers
|Green
|Evil Presence
|Black
|False Orders
|Red
|Farmstead
|White
|Fastbond
|Green
|Fear
|Black
|Feedback
|Blue
|Fire Elemental
|Red
|Fireball
|Red
|Firebreathing
|Red
|Flashfires
|Red
|Flight
|Blue
|Fog
|Green
|Force of Nature
|Green
|Forcefield
|Artifact
|Fork
|Red
|Frozen Shade
|Black
|Fungusaur
|Green
|Gaea's Liege
|Green
|Gauntlet of Might
|Artifact
|Giant Growth
|Green
|Giant Spider
|Green
|Glasses of Urza
|Artifact
|Gloom
|Black
|Goblin Balloon Brigade
|Red
|Goblin King
|Red
|Granite Gargoyle
|Red
|Gray Ogre
|Red
|Green Ward
|White
|Grizzly Bears
|Green
|Guardian Angel
|White
|Healing Salve
|White
|Helm of Chatzuk
|Artifact
|Hill Giant
|Red
|The Hive
|Artifact
|Holy Armor
|White
|Holy Strength
|White
|Howl from Beyond
|Black
|Howling Mine
|Artifact
|Hurloon Minotaur
|Red
|Hurricane
|Green
|Hypnotic Specter
|Black
|Ice Storm
|Green
|Icy Manipulator
|Artifact
|Illusionary Mask
|Artifact
|Instill Energy
|Green
|Invisibility
|Blue
|Iron Star
|Artifact
|Ironclaw Orcs
|Red
|Ironroot Treefolk
|Green
|Island Sanctuary
|White
|Ivory Cup
|Artifact
|Jade Monolith
|Artifact
|Jade Statue
|Artifact
|Jayemdae Tome
|Artifact
|Juggernaut
|Artifact
|Jump
|Blue
|Karma
|White
|Keldon Warlord
|Red
|Kormus Bell
|Artifact
|Kudzu
|Green
|Lance
|White
|Ley Druid
|Green
|Library of Leng
|Artifact
|Lich
|Black
|Lifeforce
|Green
|Lifelace
|Green
|Lifetap
|Blue
|Lightning Bolt
|Red
|Living Artifact
|Green
|Living Lands
|Green
|Living Wall
|Artifact
|Llanowar Elves
|Green
|Lord of Atlantis
|Blue
|Lord of the Pit
|Black
|Lure
|Green
|Magical Hack
|Blue
|Mahamoti Djinn
|Blue
|Mana Flare
|Red
|Mana Short
|Blue
|Mana Vault
|Artifact
|Manabarbs
|Red
|Meekstone
|Artifact
|Merfolk of the Pearl Trident
|Blue
|Mesa Pegasus
|White
|Mind Twist
|Black
|Mons's Goblin Raiders
|Red
|Mox Emerald
|Artifact
|Mox Jet
|Artifact
|Mox Pearl
|Artifact
|Mox Ruby
|Artifact
|Mox Sapphire
|Artifact
|Natural Selection
|Green
|Nether Shadow
|Black
|Nettling Imp
|Black
|Nevinyrral's Disk
|Artifact
|Nightmare
|Black
|Northern Paladin
|White
|Obsianus Golem
|Artifact
|Orcish Artillery
|Red
|Orcish Oriflamme
|Red
|Paralyze
|Black
|Pearled Unicorn
|White
|Personal Incarnation
|White
|Pestilence
|Black
|Phantasmal Forces
|Blue
|Phantasmal Terrain
|Blue
|Phantom Monster
|Blue
|Pirate Ship
|Blue
|Plague Rats
|Black
|Plateau
|Land
|Power Leak
|Blue
|Power Sink
|Blue
|Power Surge
|Red
|Prodigal Sorcerer
|Blue
|Psionic Blast
|Blue
|Psychic Venom
|Blue
|Purelace
|White
|Raging River
|Red
|Raise Dead
|Black
|Red Elemental Blast
|Red
|Red Ward
|White
|Regeneration
|Green
|Regrowth
|Green
|Resurrection
|White
|Reverse Damage
|White
|Righteousness
|White
|Roc of Kher Ridges
|Red
|Rock Hydra
|Red
|Rod of Ruin
|Artifact
|Royal Assassin
|Black
|Sacrifice
|Black
|Samite Healer
|White
|Savannah
|Land
|Savannah Lions
|White
|Scathe Zombies
|Black
|Scavenging Ghoul
|Black
|Scrubland
|Land
|Scryb Sprites
|Green
|Sea Serpent
|Blue
|Sedge Troll
|Red
|Sengir Vampire
|Black
|Serra Angel
|White
|Shanodin Dryads
|Green
|Shatter
|Red
|Shivan Dragon
|Red
|Simulacrum
|Black
|Sinkhole
|Black
|Siren's Call
|Blue
|Sleight of Mind
|Blue
|Smoke
|Red
|Sol Ring
|Artifact
|Soul Net
|Artifact
|Spell Blast
|Blue
|Stasis
|Blue
|Steal Artifact
|Blue
|Stone Giant
|Red
|Stone Rain
|Red
|Stream of Life
|Green
|Sunglasses of Urza
|Artifact
|Swords to Plowshares
|White
|Taiga
|Land
|Terror
|Black
|Thicket Basilisk
|Green
|Thoughtlace
|Blue
|Throne of Bone
|Artifact
|Timber Wolves
|Green
|Time Vault
|Artifact
|Time Walk
|Blue
|Timetwister
|Blue
|Tranquility
|Green
|Tropical Island
|Land
|Tsunami
|Green
|Tundra
|Land
|Tunnel
|Red
|Twiddle
|Blue
|Two-Headed Giant of Foriys
|Red
|Underground Sea
|Land
|Unholy Strength
|Black
|Unsummon
|Blue
|Uthden Troll
|Red
|Verduran Enchantress
|Green
|Vesuvan Doppelganger
|Blue
|Veteran Bodyguard
|White
|Volcanic Eruption
|Blue
|Wall of Air
|Blue
|Wall of Bone
|Black
|Wall of Brambles
|Green
|Wall of Fire
|Red
|Wall of Ice
|Green
|Wall of Stone
|Red
|Wall of Swords
|White
|Wall of Water
|Blue
|Wall of Wood
|Green
|Wanderlust
|Green
|War Mammoth
|Green
|Warp Artifact
|Black
|Water Elemental
|Blue
|Weakness
|Black
|Web
|Green
|Wheel of Fortune
|Red
|White Knight
|White
|White Ward
|White
|Wild Growth
|Green
|Will-O'-The-Wisp
|Black
|Winter Orb
|Artifact
|Wooden Sphere
|Artifact
|Word of Command
|Black
|Wrath of God
|White
|Zombie Master
|Black