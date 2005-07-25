Alpha (283 cards)

CardColor
Air ElementalBlue
Ancestral RecallBlue
Animate ArtifactBlue
Animate DeadBlack
Animate WallWhite
Ankh of MishraArtifact
ArmageddonWhite
Aspect of WolfGreen
Bad MoonBlack
BadlandsLand
BalanceWhite
Basalt MonolithArtifact
BayouLand
Benalish HeroWhite
BerserkGreen
Birds of ParadiseGreen
Black KnightBlack
Black LotusArtifact
Black ViseArtifact
Black WardWhite
Blaze of GloryWhite
BlessingWhite
Blue Elemental BlastBlue
Blue WardWhite
Bog WraithBlack
BraingeyserBlue
BurrowingRed
CamouflageGreen
CastleWhite
Celestial PrismArtifact
ChannelGreen
Chaos OrbArtifact
ChaoslaceRed
Circle of Protection: BlueWhite
Circle of Protection: GreenWhite
Circle of Protection: RedWhite
Circle of Protection: WhiteWhite
Clockwork BeastArtifact
CloneBlue
CockatriceGreen
Consecrate LandWhite
ConservatorArtifact
Contract from BelowBlack
Control MagicBlue
ConversionWhite
Copper TabletArtifact
Copy ArtifactBlue
CounterspellBlue
Craw WurmGreen
Creature BondBlue
CrusadeWhite
Crystal RodArtifact
Cursed LandBlack
Cyclopean TombArtifact
Dark RitualBlack
DarkpactBlack
Death WardWhite
DeathgripBlack
DeathlaceBlack
Demonic AttorneyBlack
Demonic HordesBlack
Demonic TutorBlack
Dingus EggArtifact
DisenchantWhite
DisintegrateRed
Disrupting ScepterArtifact
Dragon WhelpRed
Drain LifeBlack
Drain PowerBlue
Drudge SkeletonsBlack
Dwarven Demolition TeamRed
Dwarven WarriorsRed
Earth ElementalRed
EarthbindRed
EarthquakeRed
Elvish ArchersGreen
Evil PresenceBlack
False OrdersRed
FarmsteadWhite
FastbondGreen
FearBlack
FeedbackBlue
Fire ElementalRed
FireballRed
FirebreathingRed
FlashfiresRed
FlightBlue
FogGreen
Force of NatureGreen
ForcefieldArtifact
ForkRed
Frozen ShadeBlack
FungusaurGreen
Gaea's LiegeGreen
Gauntlet of MightArtifact
Giant GrowthGreen
Giant SpiderGreen
Glasses of UrzaArtifact
GloomBlack
Goblin Balloon BrigadeRed
Goblin KingRed
Granite GargoyleRed
Gray OgreRed
Green WardWhite
Grizzly BearsGreen
Guardian AngelWhite
Healing SalveWhite
Helm of ChatzukArtifact
Hill GiantRed
The HiveArtifact
Holy ArmorWhite
Holy StrengthWhite
Howl from BeyondBlack
Howling MineArtifact
Hurloon MinotaurRed
HurricaneGreen
Hypnotic SpecterBlack
Ice StormGreen
Icy ManipulatorArtifact
Illusionary MaskArtifact
Instill EnergyGreen
InvisibilityBlue
Iron StarArtifact
Ironclaw OrcsRed
Ironroot TreefolkGreen
Island SanctuaryWhite
Ivory CupArtifact
Jade MonolithArtifact
Jade StatueArtifact
Jayemdae TomeArtifact
JuggernautArtifact
JumpBlue
KarmaWhite
Keldon WarlordRed
Kormus BellArtifact
KudzuGreen
LanceWhite
Ley DruidGreen
Library of LengArtifact
LichBlack
LifeforceGreen
LifelaceGreen
LifetapBlue
Lightning BoltRed
Living ArtifactGreen
Living LandsGreen
Living WallArtifact
Llanowar ElvesGreen
Lord of AtlantisBlue
Lord of the PitBlack
LureGreen
Magical HackBlue
Mahamoti DjinnBlue
Mana FlareRed
Mana ShortBlue
Mana VaultArtifact
ManabarbsRed
MeekstoneArtifact
Merfolk of the Pearl TridentBlue
Mesa PegasusWhite
Mind TwistBlack
Mons's Goblin RaidersRed
Mox EmeraldArtifact
Mox JetArtifact
Mox PearlArtifact
Mox RubyArtifact
Mox SapphireArtifact
Natural SelectionGreen
Nether ShadowBlack
Nettling ImpBlack
Nevinyrral's DiskArtifact
NightmareBlack
Northern PaladinWhite
Obsianus GolemArtifact
Orcish ArtilleryRed
Orcish OriflammeRed
ParalyzeBlack
Pearled UnicornWhite
Personal IncarnationWhite
PestilenceBlack
Phantasmal ForcesBlue
Phantasmal TerrainBlue
Phantom MonsterBlue
Pirate ShipBlue
Plague RatsBlack
PlateauLand
Power LeakBlue
Power SinkBlue
Power SurgeRed
Prodigal SorcererBlue
Psionic BlastBlue
Psychic VenomBlue
PurelaceWhite
Raging RiverRed
Raise DeadBlack
Red Elemental BlastRed
Red WardWhite
RegenerationGreen
RegrowthGreen
ResurrectionWhite
Reverse DamageWhite
RighteousnessWhite
Roc of Kher RidgesRed
Rock HydraRed
Rod of RuinArtifact
Royal AssassinBlack
SacrificeBlack
Samite HealerWhite
SavannahLand
Savannah LionsWhite
Scathe ZombiesBlack
Scavenging GhoulBlack
ScrublandLand
Scryb SpritesGreen
Sea SerpentBlue
Sedge TrollRed
Sengir VampireBlack
Serra AngelWhite
Shanodin DryadsGreen
ShatterRed
Shivan DragonRed
SimulacrumBlack
SinkholeBlack
Siren's CallBlue
Sleight of MindBlue
SmokeRed
Sol RingArtifact
Soul NetArtifact
Spell BlastBlue
StasisBlue
Steal ArtifactBlue
Stone GiantRed
Stone RainRed
Stream of LifeGreen
Sunglasses of UrzaArtifact
Swords to PlowsharesWhite
TaigaLand
TerrorBlack
Thicket BasiliskGreen
ThoughtlaceBlue
Throne of BoneArtifact
Timber WolvesGreen
Time VaultArtifact
Time WalkBlue
TimetwisterBlue
TranquilityGreen
Tropical IslandLand
TsunamiGreen
TundraLand
TunnelRed
TwiddleBlue
Two-Headed Giant of ForiysRed
Underground SeaLand
Unholy StrengthBlack
UnsummonBlue
Uthden TrollRed
Verduran EnchantressGreen
Vesuvan DoppelgangerBlue
Veteran BodyguardWhite
Volcanic EruptionBlue
Wall of AirBlue
Wall of BoneBlack
Wall of BramblesGreen
Wall of FireRed
Wall of IceGreen
Wall of StoneRed
Wall of SwordsWhite
Wall of WaterBlue
Wall of WoodGreen
WanderlustGreen
War MammothGreen
Warp ArtifactBlack
Water ElementalBlue
WeaknessBlack
WebGreen
Wheel of FortuneRed
White KnightWhite
White WardWhite
Wild GrowthGreen
Will-O'-The-WispBlack
Winter OrbArtifact
Wooden SphereArtifact
Word of CommandBlack
Wrath of GodWhite
Zombie MasterBlack