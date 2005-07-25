News / Making Magic
Outwit, Outplay, Outlast
Revised - Out: (33 cards)
|Card
|Color
|Ancestral Recall
|Blue
|Berserk
|Green
|Black Lotus
|Artifact
|Blaze of Glory
|White
|Camouflage
|Green
|Chaos Orb
|Artifact
|Consecrate Land
|White
|Copper Tablet
|Artifact
|Cyclopean Tomb
|Artifact
|Dwarven Demolition Team
|Red
|False Orders
|Red
|Forcefield
|Artifact
|Gauntlet of Might
|Artifact
|Ice Storm
|Green
|Icy Manipulator
|Artifact
|Illusionary Mask
|Artifact
|Invisibility
|Blue
|Jade Statue
|Artifact
|Lich
|Black
|Mox Emerald
|Artifact
|Mox Jet
|Artifact
|Mox Pearl
|Artifact
|Mox Ruby
|Artifact
|Mox Sapphire
|Artifact
|Natural Selection
|Green
|Psionic Blast
|Blue
|Raging River
|Red
|Sinkhole
|Black
|Time Vault
|Artifact
|Time Walk
|Blue
|Timetwister
|Blue
|Two-headed Giant of Foriys
|Red
|Word of Command
|Black