We're one week closer to the end of the season, and with no major events this past week, the Magic Top 25 Pro Rankings remain unaltered. That means Reid Duke heading a phenomenal band of spellslingers from around the globe. So what's left on the event calendar, as we count down toward the final Pro Tour of the season—Pro Tour Magic 2015—in Portland in August?

First up is an electrifying trip to Moscow this weekend, with Standard the format. With travel favoring the adventurous, this could be an opportunity for someone intrepid to steal a match from rivals, put some Pro Points in the bank, and get to see one of the world's truly great cities.

The following weekend, Chicago hosts a Standard weekend. With O'Hare an incredibly busy airport, this is one of the easiest Grand Prix to attend on the whole season calendar. Seven days later, it's time for another double-header, with Washington DC and Milan both playing host to a weekend of Theros Block Limited action. After a break through much of July, players in search of points will get to choose between Boston-Worcester (Modern) or Taipei (Magic 2015 Limited) before Portland takes center stage.

If that final Pro Tour began this weekend, no fewer than seventeen players could still be crowned Player of the Year. Join us next week to see if Grand Prix Moscow can change the Top 25 landscape.

RankNamePointsChangePrevious
1Reid Duke74.591
2Jeremy Dezani68.382
3Stanislav Cifka57.683
4Josh Utter-Leyton56.804
5Owen Turtenwald56.245
6Tom Martell54.916
7Shaun McLaren52.267
8Samuel Black51.098
9Paul Rietzl51.009
10Patrick Chapin50.6810
11Ben Stark49.3811
12Yuuya Watanabe48.7412
13Shahar Shenhar47.6813
14Alexander Hayne46.9114
15Chris Fennell46.6515
16Lee Shi Tian45.8816
17Eric Froehlich45.7417
18Josh McClain44.9718
19William Jensen43.4419
20Raphael Levy43.1820
21Jacob Wilson42.9121
22Shuhei Nakamura42.7722
23Jared Boettcher42.6223
24Willy Edel42.5924
25Kentaro Yamamoto42.4425

Dropped from rankings: NONE