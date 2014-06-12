W e're one week closer to the end of the season, and with no major events this past week, the Magic Top 25 Pro Rankings remain unaltered. That means Reid Duke heading a phenomenal band of spellslingers from around the globe. So what's left on the event calendar, as we count down toward the final Pro Tour of the season—Pro Tour Magic 2015—in Portland in August?

First up is an electrifying trip to Moscow this weekend, with Standard the format. With travel favoring the adventurous, this could be an opportunity for someone intrepid to steal a match from rivals, put some Pro Points in the bank, and get to see one of the world's truly great cities.

The following weekend, Chicago hosts a Standard weekend. With O'Hare an incredibly busy airport, this is one of the easiest Grand Prix to attend on the whole season calendar. Seven days later, it's time for another double-header, with Washington DC and Milan both playing host to a weekend of Theros Block Limited action. After a break through much of July, players in search of points will get to choose between Boston-Worcester (Modern) or Taipei (Magic 2015 Limited) before Portland takes center stage.

If that final Pro Tour began this weekend, no fewer than seventeen players could still be crowned Player of the Year. Join us next week to see if Grand Prix Moscow can change the Top 25 landscape.

Rank Name Points Change Previous 1 Reid Duke 74.59 1 2 Jeremy Dezani 68.38 2 3 Stanislav Cifka 57.68 3 4 Josh Utter-Leyton 56.80 4 5 Owen Turtenwald 56.24 5 6 Tom Martell 54.91 6 7 Shaun McLaren 52.26 7 8 Samuel Black 51.09 8 9 Paul Rietzl 51.00 9 10 Patrick Chapin 50.68 10 11 Ben Stark 49.38 11 12 Yuuya Watanabe 48.74 12 13 Shahar Shenhar 47.68 13 14 Alexander Hayne 46.91 14 15 Chris Fennell 46.65 15 16 Lee Shi Tian 45.88 16 17 Eric Froehlich 45.74 17 18 Josh McClain 44.97 18 19 William Jensen 43.44 19 20 Raphael Levy 43.18 20 21 Jacob Wilson 42.91 21 22 Shuhei Nakamura 42.77 22 23 Jared Boettcher 42.62 23 24 Willy Edel 42.59 24 25 Kentaro Yamamoto 42.44 25

Dropped from rankings: NONE