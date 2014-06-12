Top 25 Rankings: June 12, 2014
First up is an electrifying trip to Moscow this weekend, with Standard the format. With travel favoring the adventurous, this could be an opportunity for someone intrepid to steal a match from rivals, put some Pro Points in the bank, and get to see one of the world's truly great cities.
The following weekend, Chicago hosts a Standard weekend. With O'Hare an incredibly busy airport, this is one of the easiest Grand Prix to attend on the whole season calendar. Seven days later, it's time for another double-header, with Washington DC and Milan both playing host to a weekend of Theros Block Limited action. After a break through much of July, players in search of points will get to choose between Boston-Worcester (Modern) or Taipei (Magic 2015 Limited) before Portland takes center stage.
If that final Pro Tour began this weekend, no fewer than seventeen players could still be crowned Player of the Year. Join us next week to see if Grand Prix Moscow can change the Top 25 landscape.
|Rank
|Name
|Points
|Change
|Previous
|1
|Reid Duke
|74.59
|1
|2
|Jeremy Dezani
|68.38
|2
|3
|Stanislav Cifka
|57.68
|3
|4
|Josh Utter-Leyton
|56.80
|4
|5
|Owen Turtenwald
|56.24
|5
|6
|Tom Martell
|54.91
|6
|7
|Shaun McLaren
|52.26
|7
|8
|Samuel Black
|51.09
|8
|9
|Paul Rietzl
|51.00
|9
|10
|Patrick Chapin
|50.68
|10
|11
|Ben Stark
|49.38
|11
|12
|Yuuya Watanabe
|48.74
|12
|13
|Shahar Shenhar
|47.68
|13
|14
|Alexander Hayne
|46.91
|14
|15
|Chris Fennell
|46.65
|15
|16
|Lee Shi Tian
|45.88
|16
|17
|Eric Froehlich
|45.74
|17
|18
|Josh McClain
|44.97
|18
|19
|William Jensen
|43.44
|19
|20
|Raphael Levy
|43.18
|20
|21
|Jacob Wilson
|42.91
|21
|22
|Shuhei Nakamura
|42.77
|22
|23
|Jared Boettcher
|42.62
|23
|24
|Willy Edel
|42.59
|24
|25
|Kentaro Yamamoto
|42.44
|25
Dropped from rankings: NONE